4th abilities 2

4° Form Teacher Vanesa. How are you? I’m fine. Espero ustedes estén bien también. Vamos a seguir practicando si? Recordemo...
Genial!! Ahora lee sobre estas personas que te cuentan que habilidades tiene cada uno y poneles el nombre en la foto. Ah, ...
Mira el cuadro. Conoces los personajes? Contame cuales son las habilidades de ellos.
Do you like the lesson? See you soon! Kisses
CUARTO GRADO A Y B. INGLÉS. VANESA CORRAL. 18 DE AGOSTO DE 2020.
https://laescuelaenmicasa6de20.blogspot.com/p/ingles.html

