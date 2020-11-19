Cool Growings: Vegetable Gardening in Winter

-
Want to extend your gardening season past the freeze dates? Learn how to garden on the dark side of the calendar with Dr. Jared Barnes. Vegetable gardening in the winter is possible for us in the deep South with some clever tricks, special techniques, and hardy cool-season crops. Dr. Jared will cover these topics and more in this engaging virtual class that will inspire you to pull on your gardening gloves, no matter the season!
