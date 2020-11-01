Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uso responsable de las tics Edgar jose polo arias Universidad del atlántico
Importancia de las redes sociales en la sociedad actual • Transición de la Web 1.0 a la Web 2.0 • Las Web 1.0 vienen repre...
Jóvenes y nuevas tecnologías • 2.1. Jóvenes e Internet • se aprecia que estos prefieren aquellas actividades que se desarr...
Riesgos asociados al uso de las TIC• Privacidad y reputación virtual • La aparición de la web 2.0 ha permitido a los usuar...
Campañas y Portales sobre uso seguro de Internet • 4.1. Organismos Internacionales/Europeas • Insafe-Data Protection Day C...
  1. 1. Uso responsable de las tics Edgar jose polo arias Universidad del atlántico
  2. 2. Importancia de las redes sociales en la sociedad actual • Transición de la Web 1.0 a la Web 2.0 • Las Web 1.0 vienen representadas por las tradicionales páginas a las que simplemente accedíamos para obtener información, lo único que podíamos hacer en ellas era leer lo que el administrador/autor de la página había puesto. • De la Web 2.0 a la Web Social • La barrera entre consumidor y producir de contenidos Web se ha diluido, y ahora se suele hablar de "prosumer" para hacer referencia a los usuarios que suelen publicar contenidos en la Web 2.0 • Las TIC y el aprendizaje que tengamos que utilizar nuevas estrategias de aprendizaje en la red que van más allá del empleo de buscadores para hallar la información que en un momento determinado nos interese. Una de esas nuevas estrategias es el desarrollo de los llamados PLE o entornos personales de aprendizaje. • Educar en el uso seguro de las TIC el mundo físico Internet también está lleno de peligros y es necesario que al igual que les acompañamos y tutelamos para que no se hagan daño en este mundo físico
  3. 3. Jóvenes y nuevas tecnologías • 2.1. Jóvenes e Internet • se aprecia que estos prefieren aquellas actividades que se desarrollan fuera de casa, ahora bien, lo que parece que se ha modificado es la distribución del tiempo de ocio dentro de casa y que antes se dedicaba de forma más intensiva a ver la televisión. • 2.2. Jóvenes y teléfonos móviles • Por seguridad: Tanto los padres (90,7%) como los hijos (88,5%) manifiestan que el móvil permite tener localizado al menor con más facilidad, lo cual les da cierta tranquilidad. • Mejor contacto con los amigos: El 78,3% de los jóvenes afirma que "el móvil le ayuda a estar en contacto con sus amigos de forma más íntima y privada". • Mayor independencia: Un 69,6% de los jóvenes considera que el móvil les da mayor independencia
  4. 4. Riesgos asociados al uso de las TIC• Privacidad y reputación virtual • La aparición de la web 2.0 ha permitido a los usuarios adoptar un papel más activo en Internet, es decir, ahora podemos generar y compartir fotos, videos, artículos en blogs, comentarios, • Fraudes por Internet En la actualidad aunque todavía proliferan virus informáticos diseñados para dañar en mayor o menor medida los sistemas informáticos, lo que realmente está aumentando de forma significativa son los sistemas de ingeniería social y software malicioso que tiene no tienen como objeto dañar el equipo sino captar información • Otros riesgos de Internet • En Internet podemos encontrar todo, lo bueno y lo malo, y los menores sino supervisamos su navegación pueden acceder a toda clase de contenidos como pornografía, violencia, página que promueven hábitos de conducta no saludable (anorexia, bulimia, consumo de drogas,...) • Riesgos del teléfono móvil • Este uso excesivo puede llevar aparejado un mayor gasto y en casos graves puede conducir a un trastorno de adicción psicológica, según las encuestas realizadas el 36% de los jóvenes considera que realiza un uso abusivo del teléfono móvil.
  5. 5. Campañas y Portales sobre uso seguro de Internet • 4.1. Organismos Internacionales/Europeas • Insafe-Data Protection Day Competition-safe the children- Safer Internet Programme-eYouGuide. • 4.2. Páginas nacionales sobre navegación segura • Tecno Adiccione- Panda (Security Info) Proyecto PYME- Portal Internet en familia. Web de terra sobre Navegación Segura • 4.3. Sitios Web de las Comunidades Autónomas • Castilla y leom –Asturias –andalucia la rioja – navarro

