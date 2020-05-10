4 criterios basicos mant_acuo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Por: GONZALO RODRÍGUEZ GUERRERO ASOCIACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INGENIEROS ELECTRICISTAS, MECÁNICOS Y AFINES Criterios Básicos de...
MANTENIMIENTO DE CALDERAS INDICE DE LA PRESENTACIÓN 1. GENERALIDAD DEL MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO 2. CUBRIMIENTO DEL MANTENI...
MANTENIMIENTO DE CALDERAS MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO: CAPACIDAD DE LA CALDERA DE OPERAR EN FORMA SEGURA, CONFIABLE Y ECONÓMI...
PREVENCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS COMUNES EN LAS CALDERAS UN PROGRAMA DE INSPECCIÓN REGULAR CUBRE: INSPECCIÓN GLOBAL DE LA CALDERA Q...
PARTES DE PRESIÓN UN IMPORTANTE DISPOSITIVO DE PROTECCIÓN, ES LA VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD: • CAPACIDAD • PRESIÓN DE ALIVIO (DI...
Contracción (shrink) - La regulación de vapor con reducción de carga en un proce- so: (Crea una falsa caída de nivel de ag...
Expansión (swell) - Opuesto a la contracción. En razón a que un sistema de control CCA de las calderas, no puede anticipar...
∆ ∫Κ TA LT F(x) Estación AUTO/MAN Válvula de control flujo de agua de alimentación BFW Controlador nivel del tambor de vap...
∆ ∫Κ TA PT F(x) Estación AUTO/MAN Servomotor del damper de entrada del ventilador de tiro inducido O impulsor de velocidad...
MONITOREO DE TEMPERATURAS UNA DE LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS IMPORTANTES DE LA MEDICIÓN DE LA TEMPERATURA, ES SU CONFIABILIDAD, NE...
EN LAS TIPO DIRECTO, LAS TEMPERATURAS NO SON TAN CRÍTICAS YA QUE LAS RATAS DE QUEMADO SE AJUSTAN PARA CONTROLAR LAS EXPANS...
LAS MEDICIONES DE TEMPERATURAS DEL SOBRECALENTADOR Y RECALENTA- DOR, SON PARA PREVENIR QUE EN EL METAL DE ESTOS, NO EXCEDA...
COMO LOS CALENTADORES DE AIRE ROTAN DENTRO DE ESTAS CO- RRIENTES, LA HUMEDAD CONDENSADA SE ARRASTRA CON EL AIRE, IENDO A L...
LA TEMPERATURAS DE GASES DEBE REVISARSE EN ALGUNAS ZONAS TÍPICAS, ESPECIALMENTE “GASES AL SOBRECALENTADOR”, PARA CON- TROL...
LA MEDICIÓN DE TEMPERATURAS DEL AGUA Y DEL VAPOR, ES NECESARIO DU- RANTE EL PROCESO DE ARRANCADA COMO VARIABLES IMPORTANTE...
MEDICIÓN DE PRESIONES 3. EN CALDERAS TIPO DIRECTO, DEBE CONOCERSE LA PRESIÓN DIFERENCIAL PARA LA FASE SEGURA DE ENCENDIDO ...
Monitoreando la eficiencia ALTO EXCESO DE AIRE ALTA TEMPERATURA DE GASES DE CHIMENEA SUPERFICIES DE ABSORCIÓN SUCIAS HACER...
INSPECCIÓN Y LIMPIEZA INTERNA TERMOCUPLA SOBRECALENTAMIENTO Y FALLA DE TUBOS CONTROL DE DEPÓSITOS MEDIDA LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA ...
PROBLEMAS EN LAS CALDERAS CUANDO RETORNAN CONDENSADOS AL SISTEMA DE AGUA Cuando las cargas térmicas de vapor son procesos ...
PROBLEMAS POR ENSUCIAMIENTO DEL CONDENSADO BFW PURGA 120 °F PLANTA DE AGUA CALDERA Acumulador V D H Intercambiadores de ca...
UTILITY PLOT PLAN UNITUTILITY PLOT PLAN UNIT SISTEMA QUÍMICOS TORRE ENFRIADORA SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES TORRE ENFRIADORA PRO...
REFINACIÓN CARGA: • GASOLEO 20KBD • CRUDO REDUCIDO HIDROGENADO 7 KBD • CRUDO REDUCIDO 5 KBD • CRUDO (CUSIANA) 3 KBD PRODUC...
c Agua desaireada Vapor de despojo Sobreflujo AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN DE CALDERAS AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN RETORNO DE CONDENSADO ÁR...
Desaireador: Equipo que inicialmente recibe el grueso del ensuciamiento. PROBLEMAS EN LAS CALDERAS CUANDO RETORNAN CONDENS...
TAMBOR DE VAPOR: Grave contaminación de los condensados retornados con aceites pesados
Interior del tambor de vapor contaminado con aceite
Interior del tambor de vapor contaminado con aceite
Interior del casco del condensador de superficie de un turbogenerador Grave corrosión bajo depósito en el condensador de s...
E CIRCUITO DE CONDENSACIÓN MT VAPOR DE 150 PSI VAPOR DE 150 PSI TG – OTRO TG – OTRO TORRE ENFRIADORA A OTRO TG A OTRO TG 4...
Estado general de ensuciamiento de la turbina del generador de potencia Vista lateral del estado de una turbina luego de a...
Limpieza con chorro de cemento en los álabes de una turbina de 20 mW Vista general del rotor de la turbina afectado por en...
ESQUEMA DE CONTROL PARA CONTROL DE CONDENSADOS A TRAVÉS DEL SISTEMA CCD (CONDENSATE CONTAMINATION DETECTION) PUEDE DETECTA...
CONTROL DE CONTAMINACIÓN DE CONDENSADOS RETORNADOS LA CONTAMINACIÓN DE CONDENSADOS PRODUCE ESPUMACIÓN, INCRUSTACIÓN Y CORR...
ESQUEMA DE CONTROL PARA CONTROL DE CONDENSADOS VÁLVULA CHEQUE CONTROLADOR SENSOR CONDUCTIVIDAD COMPENSADOR DE TEMPERATURA ...
LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA DE UNA CALDERA ORIGEN 1. TRANSPORTE DE PRODUCTOS DE LA CORROSIÓN A LA CALDERA • Incrustaciones de calcio ...
RESOLVIENDO EL MITO DE HACER UNA LIMPIEZA ÁCIDA Decir que debe “Acidizarse la caldera" podría causar infarto al dueño de l...
PREGUNTAS DE OPERADORES DE CALDERAS SOBRE EL TEMA Trabajo de: TORY MONTGOMERY POWER HOUSE CHEMICAL CLEANING Aún delgada la...
2. “Puedo permitirme que el costo de una intespectiva parada asociarlo con la limpieza química" Las limpiezas químicas tie...
3. “El ácido disolverá la incrustación y también mi caldera!" El ácido hidro-clorhídrico (HCL), es el mismo que está en nu...
4. “Los tubos de mi caldera son viejos, la limpieza química volverá mi caldera una rega- dera y de todos modos tendré que ...
5 . El ácido gastado puede ser neutralizado y sacado por el drenaje?" Cada planta tiene un límite propio de la cantidad ac...
7. “Cuál es el procedimiento de limpieza química y cuánto dura?“ Brevemente, el procedimiento involucra 7 pasos: a. Aisle ...
8. “Qué puede esperarse como resultado de la limpieza química?“ Los resultados son medibles por la determinación de la can...
Calculo empírico del tiempo de limpieza Máximo hierro en la caldera (lb) Capacidad nominal de producción de vapor (KLb/h) ...
LOGISTICA DE LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA PARA UNA CALDEERA PIROTUBULAR EJEMPLO CON UNA CALDERA PIROTUBULAR DE 200 BHP Consumo de comb...
ESQUEMA DE UNA ESPECIFICACIÓN PARA EL PROCEDIMIENTO DE LA LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA a. El contratista propondrá al propietario: • E...
LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA - CIRCULACIÓN CONTÍNUALIMPIEZA QUÍMICA - CIRCULACIÓN CONTÍNUA VAPOR AUXILIAR TIPI VENTEO VENTEO VENTEO TI...
INSPECCIÓN Y LIMPIEZA INTERNA CUANDO REMUEVA LOS BAFLES, PLATINAS O SEPARADORES, PARA INSPECCIÓN Y LIMPIEZA, MARQUE LAS PA...
LA FRECUENCIA DE AJUSTE DE UN QUEMADOR DEPENDE VARIOS FACTORES • TIPO DE QUEMADOR • COMBUSTIBLE • CARGA • TEMPERATURA AMBI...
FACTORES TIPO DE QUEMADOR DIFERENTES QUEMADORES, REQUIEREN DISTINTOS PLANES DE MANTENIMIENTO • ELECTRODO SUCIO, TOLERANCIA...
FACTORES COMBUSTIBLE • DISTINTOS PROVEEDORES DE COMBUSTIBLE, REQUIEREN AJUSTES PERMANENTES EN LA VISCOSIDAD PARA DAR 150 S...
FACTORES TIPO DE CARGA LA CARGA PROPICIA DESAJUSTE DE LOS QUEMADORES, ESPECIAL LA CARGA PICO INSTANTÁNEA. • CONTINUA • POR...
FACTORES TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE INCREMENTO DE TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE EN COMBUSTIÓN, CAUSA MONÓXIDO DE CARBONO EN EL QUEMADOR Y...
FACTORES PRÁCTICAS DE MANTENIMIENTO EL AJUSTE DEL QUEMADOR DEBE HACERLO PERSONAL ENTRENADO Y LAS RESPECTIVAS Y ESPECÍFICAS...
LA TERMOGRAFÍA EN LA INSPECCIÓN DE CALDERAS
LA TERMOGRAFÍA EN LA INSPECCIÓN DE CALDERAS
ALGUNAS CONSIDERACIONES BÁSICAS DE SEGURIDAD A TENER EN CUENTA EN LOS QUEMADORES UNA DE LAS RECOMENDACIONES BÁSICAS PARA L...
QUEMADOR TÍPICO DE UNA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR F.O QUEMADOR TÍPICO DE UNA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR F.O COMPUERTAS REGISTROS DE AIRE...
ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRE-PRUEBA DE HUMOS • INSTALACIÓN DE CHUMACERAS Y SISTEMA DE LUBRICACIÓN DE LA TURBINA O MOTO...
PROCESO DE INSPECCIÓN DE LA VASIJA (CALDERA) 1. INSTALACIÓN DE PLATINAS CIEGAS EN LAS CONEXIONES DE LA CALDERA (agua, vapo...
ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRUEBA DE SELLO DE BRIDAS DE COMBUSTIBLE BRIDAS DE: EN CAJA DE AIRE BRIDAS DE ANILLO DE GAS Y...
ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRUEBA DE SELLO DE BRIDAS DE COMBUSTIBLE EL SISTEMA DEBE TENER UNA BRIDA CIEGA DE SELLO INSTA...
ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRUEBA DE BRIDAS PRUEBA DE HERMETICIDAD EN LAS CONEXIONES BRIDADAS CONECTADAS A LA VASIJA DE ...
ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRUEBA DE BRIDAS CUADRO DE CONTROL DE NIVEL DE AGUA DE LA CALDERA • BRIDAS DE VÁLVULA DE CONT...
Limpieza con herramienta neumática en las juntas para observar irregularidades Posterior a la inspección y reparación, deb...
Apretamiento de juntas o bridas La conexión con brida se debe apretar a torsión adecuada al material y presión. Los tornil...
En esta sección de preguntas sobre el tema de fallas o problemas en las calderas, comparta sus conocimientos y experiencia...
Pregunta No. 1: El control de nivel del tambor de vapor de la caldera va como “loco” (“haywire”) “Frecuentemente se observ...
Diagrama de control funcional de nivel de una caldera referido como diagrama SAMA. Desarrollado por Scientific Ap- paratus...
Pregunta No. 2: Quema de aceite combustible crudo liviano “Una caldera diseñada para quemar aceites de viscosidades de 380...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 35 40 50 100 200 300 400 500 1000 2000 50...
Pregunta No. 3: Agua de mar a la caldera “Si la caldera tiene que operarse con agua de mar, que resultados po- dría tener ...
Pregunta No. 4: Alta Viscosidad de fuel oil La viscosidad de un fuel oil pesado para quema, se define en los estandares co...
Pregunta No. 5: Calentamiento de una caldera pirotubular (Heating Up) Es la mínima temperatura que debe alcanzar una calde...
Pregunta No. 6: Precalentamiento del aire de combustión Cómo la temperatura de entrada del aire afecta la eficiencia de la...
Pregunta No. 7: Agua en el aceite combustible pesado (fuel oil # 6) Es posible que al sobrecalentar el aceite fuel oil pes...
Pregunta No. 8: Aceite mostrado en el nivel de vidrio del nivel de agua Mientras las rondas de control en la sala de máqui...
Pregunta No. 9: Emergencia por bajo nivel de agua en la caldera Si alguno de ustedes observa el nivel indicador de vidrio ...
  1. 1. Por: GONZALO RODRÍGUEZ GUERRERO ASOCIACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INGENIEROS ELECTRICISTAS, MECÁNICOS Y AFINES Criterios Básicos de Mantenimiento Bogotá, julio 26, 27, 28 y 29 de 2006
  2. 2. MANTENIMIENTO DE CALDERAS INDICE DE LA PRESENTACIÓN 1. GENERALIDAD DEL MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO 2. CUBRIMIENTO DEL MANTENIMIENTO 3. PARTE DE PRESIÓN-CONTROL DE NIVEL DE AGUA
  3. 3. MANTENIMIENTO DE CALDERAS MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO: CAPACIDAD DE LA CALDERA DE OPERAR EN FORMA SEGURA, CONFIABLE Y ECONÓMICA LUEGO DE TRABAJOS PREVENTIVOS PLANEADOS. EL MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO INCLUYE DE OPERAR APROPIADA- MENTE EL EQUIPO DENTRO DE LOS RANGOS DE CAPACIDAD. INCLUYE MANTENER EL EQUIPO LIMPIO Y EN CONDICIONES DE O- PERACIÓN NORMAL. EL MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO INCLUYE DE OPERAR APROPIADA- MENTE EL EQUIPO DENTRO DE LOS RANGOS DE CAPACIDAD. INCLUYE MANTENER EL EQUIPO LIMPIO Y EN CONDICIONES DE O- PERACIÓN NORMAL. VERIFICACIÓN INSTRUMENTACIÓN DE CONTROL Y SUPERVISIÓN OBSERVACIONES RUTINARIAS (BITÁCORA DE OPERACIÓN) PARADAS PROGRAMADAS HACER INSPECCIONES INTERNAS Y EXTERNAS HACER REPARACIONES
  4. 4. PREVENCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS COMUNES EN LAS CALDERAS UN PROGRAMA DE INSPECCIÓN REGULAR CUBRE: INSPECCIÓN GLOBAL DE LA CALDERA QUEMADOR CONTROLES SISTEMA AUXILIAR PREVENTIVO PREDICTIVO MINIMIZACIÓN DE PROBLEMAS MANTENIMIENTO CORRECTIVO FALLAS GRAVES • EQUIPO • PRODUCCIÓN
  5. 5. PARTES DE PRESIÓN UN IMPORTANTE DISPOSITIVO DE PROTECCIÓN, ES LA VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD: • CAPACIDAD • PRESIÓN DE ALIVIO (DISPARO, CAIDA (3 %)) • PROCEDIMIENTOS DE INSTALACIÓN Y PRUEBA - CÓDIGOS DE SEGURIDAD SISTEMA DE CONTROL DE NIVEL DE AGUA SE REQUIERE DE UN SISTEMA CONFIABLE PARA SABER QUE LA CALDERA ESTA LLE- NA DE AGUA: • CALDERA TIPO TAMBOR, DEBE DISPONERSE UN SISTEMA DE DETECCIÓN SEGURO (TRES ELEMENTOS). • PARA LA CALIDAD DE LA OPERACIÓN, MONITOREAR EL AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN Y SUS CONDICIONES DENTRO DE LA CALDERA, ASI COMO LA PUREZA DEL VAPOR. X = 100 - [ ]SÓLIDOS EN EL AGUA SÓLIDOS EN EL VAPOR ; X = % DE CALIDAD DEL VAPOR, SÓLIDOS EN PPM (PESO)
  6. 6. Contracción (shrink) - La regulación de vapor con reducción de carga en un proce- so: (Crea una falsa caída de nivel de agua en la caldera) • Contrapresiona de momento la caldera • El sistema de combustión aún quema para alta demanda. • El exceso de presión ejerce una fuerza sobre el agua y las burbujas de vapor dentro el drum, se comprimen, con una reducción de nivel aparente y momen- tánea. • Reacciona la rata de quemado bajando para igualar la nueva demanda, • La presión en el drum, volverá al punto de ajuste y el nivel de agua registra lec- tura correcta. (el nivel real estará ligeramente por encima del normal por dismi- nución de salida de vapor) • El sistema de agua SCA está diseñado para atrasar este tipo de respuesta. 10050150 ON ONRegulación OFF Vapor, 300 (150)PI Tambor de vapor en alta carga Tambor de vapor en baja carga
  7. 7. Expansión (swell) - Opuesto a la contracción. En razón a que un sistema de control CCA de las calderas, no puede anticiparse a una disminución en la demanda antes que ocurra, la presión cae en proporción a la demanda de vapor. La demanda de potencia en un proceso causa en la caldera: • Incremento falso y temporario del nivel de agua en el tambor de vapor. • La presión de vapor en la caldera, caerá en proporción directa a la demanda. • Cuando la presión de vapor disminuye en el tambor de vapor y las burbujas dentro se expanden haciendo que el nivel en el tambor incremente falsamente. • SCA ha comenzado a responder a la nueva demanda (incremento en rata de quema) • La presión comenzará a aumentar hacia el punto de ajuste y el nivel de agua ini- cia su reducción retornando al punto correcto. 10050150 ON ONRegulación ON Vapor, 150 (300)PI Tambo de vapor en alta carga Tambo de vapor en baja carga
  8. 8. ∆ ∫Κ TA LT F(x) Estación AUTO/MAN Válvula de control flujo de agua de alimentación BFW Controlador nivel del tambor de vapor ∆ ∫Κ LT Controlador de nivel Nivel del tambor de vapor √ A FT Nivel del tambor de vapor √ FT Flujo de agua de alimentación de calderas ∆ ∫Κ Σ Controlador flujo de agua BFW √ FT Flujo de vapor Σ A Control de dos elementos Controlador nivel del tambor de vapor Flujo de vapor TA Estación AUTO/MAN F(x) Válvula de control flujo agua de BFW Control de tres elementos SISTEMAS DE CONTROL DE AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN A LA CALDERA GUÍA DE SELECCIÓN PARA SISTEMAS DE CONTROL DE AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN REQUERIMIENTOS DE LA CALDERA DEMANDA EN ESTADO ESTACIONARIO DEMANDA OSCILANTE MULTIPLES CALDERAS DOS ELEMENTOS TRES ELEMENTOS X X XX
  9. 9. ∆ ∫Κ TA PT F(x) Estación AUTO/MAN Servomotor del damper de entrada del ventilador de tiro inducido O impulsor de velocidad ajustable Controlador Tiro del horno Señal de demanda de realimentación de flujo de aire PRESIÓN DEL HORNO Σ A Elemento sencillo de control de presión del horno Protección de implosiones de un horno Las calderas que tienen gran capacidad y grandes pérdidas de tiro debido al equipo de control de calidad del aire, pue- den requerir ventiladores de tiro inducido y alta capacidad de tiro suficientes para exceder los límites de presión de di- seño del horno y de los ductos. Si esta posibilidad se da, el sistema de control de presión del horno debe incluir protec- ciones de implosión del horno. El sistema de protección de implosión del horno debe cum- plir con las guías establecidas por la NFPA 85G. Estas guías Incluyen: • Transmisores de presión del horno redundantes y • Transmisores de monitoreo del sistema, • Límites de ventiladores o • Respaldos de operación de errores de tiro en grandes hornos, • Acción de realimentación adelante iniciada por un disparo de combustible principal • Requerimientos de velocidad de operación por elementos finales de control • E interlock´s del sistema
  10. 10. MONITOREO DE TEMPERATURAS UNA DE LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS IMPORTANTES DE LA MEDICIÓN DE LA TEMPERATURA, ES SU CONFIABILIDAD, NECESARIA PARA UNA DECISIÓN Y OPERACIÓN SEGURA Y PLANEAR UN RAZONABLE MAN- TENIMIENTO. EN GENERAL ESAS TEMPERATURAS CAEN DENTRO DE TRES CATEGORÍAS: • TEMPERATURAS DE METAL • TEMPERATURAS DE GASES • TEMPERATURAS DE AGUA Y VAPOR EN ALGUNAS CALDERAS SE INSTALAN TERMOCUPLAS TIPO “CHORDAL” EN SITIOS ESTRATÉGICOS COMO GUÍA PARA LA LIMPIEZA INTERNA COMO UN INDICADOR DE LA NECESIDAD DE LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA.
  11. 11. EN LAS TIPO DIRECTO, LAS TEMPERATURAS NO SON TAN CRÍTICAS YA QUE LAS RATAS DE QUEMADO SE AJUSTAN PARA CONTROLAR LAS EXPANSIONES DEL TAMBOR DE VAPOR Y EL CONTROL DE LOS INCRE- MENTOS DE PRESIÓN DE VAPOR EN EL TAMBOR. DURANTE ENFRIAMIENTOS RÁPIDOS DE UNA CALDERA TIPO TAMBOR, SE RECOMIEN- DA CHEQUEAR LA TEMPERA- TURA DIFERENCIAL DEL TAM- BOR. EN EL CALENTADOR DE AIRE, DEBE REVISARSE LA TEMPE- RATURA DE SALIDA DEL AIRE, PARA VERIFICARSE QUE ESTÁ POR ENCIMA DEL PUNTO DE ROCÍO DE LA CORROSIÓN (Á- CIDO). TEMPERATURAS DE METAL
  12. 12. LAS MEDICIONES DE TEMPERATURAS DEL SOBRECALENTADOR Y RECALENTA- DOR, SON PARA PREVENIR QUE EN EL METAL DE ESTOS, NO EXCEDAN LOS LÍ- MITES SEGUROS. (CALDERAS TIPO DIRECTO O TAMBOR) • TEMPERATURAS DE METAL DOS REQUISITOS DEBEN OBSERVARSE PARA HACER FLUIR VAPOR DENTRO DEL SOBRECALENTADOR: 1. REMOCIÓN DE TODO EL AGUA DE CADA UNO DE LOS TUBOS QUE LO CONFORMAN. 2. EL FLUJO DE VAPOR POR ELLOS DEBE AL MENOS IGUAL O MAYOR AL 10 % DEL FLUJO TOTAL. SOBRECALENTADOR
  13. 13. COMO LOS CALENTADORES DE AIRE ROTAN DENTRO DE ESTAS CO- RRIENTES, LA HUMEDAD CONDENSADA SE ARRASTRA CON EL AIRE, IENDO A LOS QUEMADORES, BAJANDO LA TEMPERATURA DE LLAMA POR DEBAJO DEL PUNTO DE IGNICIÓN, PRODUCIENDO FALLA DE ESTA • TEMPERATURA DE GASES GASES CALIENTES GASES FRIOS AIRE FRIO AIRE CALIENTE CALENTADOR TIPOLJÚSTRON TOROIDECILÍNDRICO LAMINADO
  14. 14. LA TEMPERATURAS DE GASES DEBE REVISARSE EN ALGUNAS ZONAS TÍPICAS, ESPECIALMENTE “GASES AL SOBRECALENTADOR”, PARA CON- TROLAR LOS LÍMITES DEL METAL (900 - 1,000)°F CALDERAS CON CALENTADORES REGENERATIVOS DE AIRE, ES POSIBLE CONDENSAR HUMEDAD DURANTE EL ARRANQUE EN FRIO POR EL HIDRÓ- GENO DEL COMBUSTIBLE. • TEMPERATURAS DE GASES
  15. 15. LA MEDICIÓN DE TEMPERATURAS DEL AGUA Y DEL VAPOR, ES NECESARIO DU- RANTE EL PROCESO DE ARRANCADA COMO VARIABLES IMPORTANTES PARA ASEGURAR LOS GRADIENTES DE TEMPERATURA DE ARRANCADA. SI EL PROCESO ALIMENTA TURBOGENERADORES DEBE CONTROLARSE LA ENER- GÍA, DE MODO QUE ESTEN ACORDE A LAS TEMPERATURAS DE EXPANSIÓN DE LAS ETAPAS DE LA TURBINA • TEMPERATURAS DE AGUA Y VAPOR MEDICIÓN DE PRESIONES LA MEDICIÓN DE CIERTAS PRESIONES Y DIFERENCIALES, SON OBLIGATORIAS PARA OPERACIÓN SEGURA. 1. LAS PRESIONES DE AGUA Y VAPOR, DEBEN MEDIRSE, ESPECIAL EN CALDERAS DEL TIPO TAMBOR, COMO GUÍA DE OPERACIÓN. SE DEBEN ESTABLECER RATAS DE INCREMENTO O REDUCCIÓN SEGURAS. 2. EN CALDERAS DEL TIPO DIRECTO, LA PRESIÓN DEL AGUA SE DEBE CONOCER COMO UNA VARIABLE SEGURA ANTES DEL ENCENDIDO.
  16. 16. MEDICIÓN DE PRESIONES 3. EN CALDERAS TIPO DIRECTO, DEBE CONOCERSE LA PRESIÓN DIFERENCIAL PARA LA FASE SEGURA DE ENCENDIDO Y ADECUADO SEGUIMIENTO A LA CA- LIDAD DEL AGUA. AL MEDIRSE ENTRE VARIAS ÁREAS DE LA CALDERA, DA U- NA GUÍA DEL ESTADO DE LIMPIEZA INTERNA. 4. LA MEDIDA DE PRESIÓN EN EL HORNO (CALDERAS DE TIRO FORZADO) O DE INDUCIDO, ES RECOMENDABLE TENERLA PARA CORRECTA PRESIÓN EN LA CÁMARA DE COMBUSTIÓN, COMO LO PIDE EL FABRICANTE, SIN EXCEDER LOS LÍMITES. ESTO VA CON EL PERFIL DE LA LLAMA DENTRO DEL HORNO. 5. ALGUNAS MEDIDAS DIFERENCIALES DE PRESIÓN DE AIRE O GASES, ASOCIA- DAS AL TIEMPO, ASEGURAN EL PROCESO DE PURGA DEL HORNO LAS MEDIDAS EN LA CAJA DE AIRE COMO PRESIONES DIFERENCIALES, VERI- FICAN CONDICIONES PARA CORRECTA RELACIÓN AIRE-COMBUSTIBLE EN LOS QUEMADORES.
  17. 17. Monitoreando la eficiencia ALTO EXCESO DE AIRE ALTA TEMPERATURA DE GASES DE CHIMENEA SUPERFICIES DE ABSORCIÓN SUCIAS HACER DESHOLLINADOS ALTAS PÉRDIDAS DE TIRO DE LA CALDERA ALTO EXCESO DE AIRE INCREMENTAN TEMPERATURA DE SALIDA GASES DE GASES INCREMENTO DE ENERGÍA EN EL MOTOR HACER AJUSTE AIRE/COMBUSTIBLE Y CONTROL DE ESCAPES EN CARCASAS PÉRDIDAS DE TIRO DE LA CALDERA • ALTAS FILTRACIONES DE AIRE • AIRE DE SELLOS • FILTRACIONES POR EL CALENTADOR
  18. 18. INSPECCIÓN Y LIMPIEZA INTERNA TERMOCUPLA SOBRECALENTAMIENTO Y FALLA DE TUBOS CONTROL DE DEPÓSITOS MEDIDA LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA INTERNA ÓPTIMO ESTADO DEL AGUA EN LA CALDERA LA MEJOR ESTRATEGIA PREVENTIVA PARA ASEGURAR LA OPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERA ES EL MANTENIMIENTO DE LAS CONDICIONES DEL AGUA. MEDIDA DE CAIDA DE PRESIÓN EN PAREDES DE AGUA EN CASO DE NO MEDIR CONDICIONES, SE DE- BEN APROVECHAR LAS PARADAS CORTAS PARA HACER INSPECCIONES SOBRE EL TIPO DE DEPÓSITOS Y SU MEJOR MÉTODO DE RE- MOCIÓN. • UNA PRÁCTICA ES MUESTREAR LA CANTIDAD DE DEPÓSITOS INTERNOS POR UNIDAD DE ÁREA. SE SELECCIONA UN DETERMINADO TUBO EN UNA LONGITUD Y LOCALIZACIÓN. SE PESAN LOS DEPÓSITOS REMOVIDOS. • OTRA ES CORTANDO UNA SECCIÓN REPRESENTATIVA DEUN TUBO, EXAMINANDO Y MIDIENDO LA DEPOSITACIÓN. • COMPARANDO CON DATOS EMPÍRICOS DE DEPÓSITOS, SE DERTERMINA LA LIMPIEZA INTERNA • LA INSPECCIÓN DE LOS INTERNIOS DEL TAMBOR, ESPECIALMENTE CONTRASTANDO LA CANTIDAD MEDIDA DE LA PUREZA DEL VA- POR (SÓLIDOS). VERIFIQUE QUE LOS BAFLES Y EQUIPO DE SEPARACIÓN ESTEN AJUSTADOS Y COLOCADOS APROPIADAMENTE.
  19. 19. PROBLEMAS EN LAS CALDERAS CUANDO RETORNAN CONDENSADOS AL SISTEMA DE AGUA Cuando las cargas térmicas de vapor son procesos que involucran aceites pesados hidrocarburos, un daño en el intercambiador de calor, produce condensado sucio que contamina aguas abajo todo el sistema de condensado-vapor: • Ensuciamientos de condensados y perdida de agua • Pérdida de capacidad a los sistema de desaireación e incrementos de manteni- miento en los sistemas de bombeo. • Ensuciamiento a los economizadores. • Daño por corrosión y ensuciamiento de las calderas. • Daño por incrustación y arrastre en los equipos “aguas abajo” • Taponamientos en líneas de condensado, trampas y otros • Pérdida de energía por drenaje de condensados calientes • Pérdida de energía por reducción de áreas de superficie de transferencia de calor. • Ensuciamiento de equipos de condensación de generación de energía • Ensuciamiento de las turbinas de producción de energía y turbinas de impulso.
  20. 20. PROBLEMAS POR ENSUCIAMIENTO DEL CONDENSADO BFW PURGA 120 °F PLANTA DE AGUA CALDERA Acumulador V D H Intercambiadores de calor Generación de potencia eléctrica
  21. 21. UTILITY PLOT PLAN UNITUTILITY PLOT PLAN UNIT SISTEMA QUÍMICOS TORRE ENFRIADORA SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES TORRE ENFRIADORA PROCESO RM RIO LAGO CLARIFICADORES CUARTO CONTROL AGUAS PLANTA DE AGUA PISCINA LODOS CLORACIÓN TK C.I TK A.C TK A.P TE TE TE TE F F F F F F R R I I I • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •• • • QUÍMICOS FUEL OIL GAS NATURAL BLOQUES DE PROCESO • CRACKING • TRATAMIENTOS • UNIBON-HIDRÓGENO • VISCORREDUCTORA DEMEX GAS A CALDERAS CALDERASBOMBAS AGUA CALDERAS-DESAIREADOR-QUÍMICOS TEA RECUPERADOR CONDENSADO TURBOGENERADORES GEN. EMERGENCIA RECUPERADOR CONDENSADO COMPRESORES DE AIRE
  22. 22. REFINACIÓN CARGA: • GASOLEO 20KBD • CRUDO REDUCIDO HIDROGENADO 7 KBD • CRUDO REDUCIDO 5 KBD • CRUDO (CUSIANA) 3 KBD PRODUCTOS: • GASOLINA: 18 KBD • ALC: 5 KBD • ALQUITRAN AROMÁTICO: 5 KBD • ETANO, PROPANO Y BUTANO: 7 KBD PLANTA DE CRACKING A PLOT PLAN
  23. 23. c Agua desaireada Vapor de despojo Sobreflujo AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN DE CALDERAS AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN RETORNO DE CONDENSADO ÁREA DE DESAIREACIÓN ÁREA DE ALMACENAMIENTO Control de corrosión Desairear y precalentar agua BFW
  24. 24. Desaireador: Equipo que inicialmente recibe el grueso del ensuciamiento. PROBLEMAS EN LAS CALDERAS CUANDO RETORNAN CONDENSADOS AL SISTEMA DE AGUA
  25. 25. TAMBOR DE VAPOR: Grave contaminación de los condensados retornados con aceites pesados
  26. 26. Interior del tambor de vapor contaminado con aceite
  27. 27. Interior del tambor de vapor contaminado con aceite
  28. 28. Interior del casco del condensador de superficie de un turbogenerador Grave corrosión bajo depósito en el condensador de superficie
  29. 29. E CIRCUITO DE CONDENSACIÓN MT VAPOR DE 150 PSI VAPOR DE 150 PSI TG – OTRO TG – OTRO TORRE ENFRIADORA A OTRO TG A OTRO TG 4,600 GPM 106°F 90°F 75 PSI 45 PSI 38 Klb/h 3¨Hg abs. Enfriadores de aire Valvula de Alivio (Atmosférica) VAPOR DE 400 PSI DE CALDERAS TG – GEN Aireación ARRANCADA • Calentar líneas de vapor • Poner agua • Abrir venteos • Nivel pozo caliente • Sistema de aceite – Lubricación control • Cerrar venteos • Iniciar vacío (atmosférico – 24"Hg) • Iniciar rotación- Velocidad normal • Sistema de vapor de sello • Cambio de eyectores • Control de nivel normal • Sincronización • Enfriadores de aire APAGADA • Baja carga eléctrica a 0 • Dispara la turbina • Sistema de vapor de sello • Parada de eyectores • Sistema de lubricación – nivel pozo • Agua a enfriador A DESAIREADOR TURBINA
  30. 30. Estado general de ensuciamiento de la turbina del generador de potencia Vista lateral del estado de una turbina luego de afectada por aceite en el condensado
  31. 31. Limpieza con chorro de cemento en los álabes de una turbina de 20 mW Vista general del rotor de la turbina afectado por ensuciamiento del condensado
  32. 32. ESQUEMA DE CONTROL PARA CONTROL DE CONDENSADOS A TRAVÉS DEL SISTEMA CCD (CONDENSATE CONTAMINATION DETECTION) PUEDE DETECTARSE MUY PEQUEÑOS CAMBIOS EN CONDUCTIVIDAD, ESTE NO DETECTA LA PRESENCIA DE CONTAMINANTES QUE NO AFECTAN LA CON- DUCTIVIDAD, TALES COMO ACEITES, GRASAS Y AZUCARES. SI HAY DUDAS, UNA PRUEBA DE UN CONDENSADO LIMPIO Y UNO CONTAMINA- DO, EL CONDUCTIVÍMETRO DA LA DIFERENCIA. CÓMO OPERA EL SISTEMA (CCD) EL SISTEMA CCD MONITÓREA Y DESPLIEGA LA CONDUCTIVIDAD DEL CONDEN- SADO Y ABRE AUTOMÁTICAMENTE LA VÁLVULA DE DRENAJE, SI LA CONDUCTI- VIDAD SUBE POR ENCIMA DE UN VALOR PRE-DETERMINADO. SI ESTA BAJA, EL DRNAJE CIERRA Y EL CONDENSADO VUELVE A INTEGRARSE AL SISTEMA DE RECUPERACIÓN, EVITANDO ASÍ, CONTAMINAR EL AGUA DE LA CALDERA.
  33. 33. CONTROL DE CONTAMINACIÓN DE CONDENSADOS RETORNADOS LA CONTAMINACIÓN DE CONDENSADOS PRODUCE ESPUMACIÓN, INCRUSTACIÓN Y CORROSIÓN EN LA CALDERA. LA DETECCIÓN SE HACE POR CONDUCTIVIDAD DEL CONDENSADO Y DA UNA ALARMA PARA DESVIAR EL CONDENSADO CONTAMINADO AL DRENAJE SI SOBREPASA UN VALOR DETERMINADO.
  34. 34. ESQUEMA DE CONTROL PARA CONTROL DE CONDENSADOS VÁLVULA CHEQUE CONTROLADOR SENSOR CONDUCTIVIDAD COMPENSADOR DE TEMPERATURA AGUA PARA LIMPIEZA Y CALIBRACIÓN VÁLVULAS PARA AISLAR EL SISTEMA VÁLVULA DE DRENAJE VÁLVULA DE CORTE Y PASO AL DESAIREADOR
  35. 35. LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA DE UNA CALDERA ORIGEN 1. TRANSPORTE DE PRODUCTOS DE LA CORROSIÓN A LA CALDERA • Incrustaciones de calcio y magnesio • Óxidos de zinc • Óxidos de hierro • Óxidos de cobre 2. DIFICULTAD DE LIMPIEZA POR MÉTODOS MECÁNICOS 3. ENVEJECIMIENTOS DE LOS ÓXIDOS EN ESTRUCTURA METÁLICA DE TUBOS 4. ROTURAS PERIÓDICAS DE TUBOS DE LA CALDERA Una forma de calcular el período de limpieza es por la cantidad relativa de HIERRO normal en el agua de alimentación. Pérdida de capacidad de intercambio de calor y alto consumo de combustibles y rotura y escapes continuos de la caldera
  36. 36. RESOLVIENDO EL MITO DE HACER UNA LIMPIEZA ÁCIDA Decir que debe “Acidizarse la caldera" podría causar infarto al dueño de la caldera, al ingeniero, al técnico, por parte del especialista en tratamiento de aguas o de pronto al inspector de seguros, pues el término “lavado ácido“, trae a la mente imágenes de ingenieros locos que tiempos pasados, se es- cuchaban como aquel “quien disolvió totalmente su caldera???” Estas situaciones producen en los responsables de la operación, manteni- miento y tratamiento de la caldera, como acciones de rechazo de cualquier sugerencia de hacer una limpieza química a su caldera como opción de re- mover los depósitos en el lado agua de la caldera que frecuentemente cau- san roturas. LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA DE CALDERAS
  37. 37. PREGUNTAS DE OPERADORES DE CALDERAS SOBRE EL TEMA Trabajo de: TORY MONTGOMERY POWER HOUSE CHEMICAL CLEANING Aún delgada la película de depósitos, roba a las indus- trias millones de pesos por año por incremento de con- sumo de combustible. Los depósitos producen corrosión bajo depósito, que inevitables da costosas paradas y reparaciones. Las calderas deben operar con solo una película magné- tica como un espesor de un papel para proteger los tubos 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 0 1/32” 1/16” 3/32” 1/8” Espesor de depósitos (pulgadas) % combustible gastado Incrustación de hierro (alto %) y sílice Incrustaciones y hierro (bajo %) Incrustación de dureza del agua 1.“Una pequeña película de depósito podría ser beneficioso para los tubos de mi caldera, ya que los protege de la corrosión”
  38. 38. 2. “Puedo permitirme que el costo de una intespectiva parada asociarlo con la limpieza química" Las limpiezas químicas tienen un retorno de su costo de menos de un año (en pirotubu- lares) y aproximadamente menos de 6 meses para calderas paquete acuatuatubulares. Se ilustra como ejemplo para una caldera pirotubular de 200 bhp la inversión y retorno del costo de una limpieza típica. Compare estos costos con el de re-entubar un tubo fallado intespectivamente (30 a 35 M$) Mientras el re-entube da al operador nuevos tubos para la caldera, esto no dice nada sobre las incrustaciones en la carcasa, en el tubo de fuego o en sistemas asociados a la tubería y al control de nivel de agua. Una limpieza química con la caldera fuera de servicio, puede durar 2 o 3 días, lo cual sig- nifica que puede programarse para un fin de semana. Comparando con el tiempo y costos relativos al tiempo de parada de una caldera no programada debido a la falla de un tubo es irrisorio y a la minimización de las pérdidas. PREGUNTAS DE OPERADORES SOBRE EL TEMA
  39. 39. 3. “El ácido disolverá la incrustación y también mi caldera!" El ácido hidro-clorhídrico (HCL), es el mismo que está en nuestro estomago, y el mas comúnmente utilizado para remover los depósitos mezclados de in- crustaciones. El ácido HCL, es muy efectivo en la disociación de incrustaciones de: • Carbonato de calcio, • Fosfato de calcio, • Silicato de magnesio • Y óxidos de hierro Podría también preguntarse, “ Si el HCL disuelve el óxido de hierro, podrá ser igual de efectivo para disolver la base metálica de los tubos?“ La respuesta es NO, por dos razones. Primero, el hierro reacciona mucho mas lento con el HCL que con los depósitos de óxido. En las acerías usan HCL para retirar el recubrimiento de herrumbre que cubre el acero sin daño (“decapaje”) Segundo, y mas importante, la limpieza química usa aditivos altamente efectivos llamados “inhibidores”, los cuales forman una película muy delgada que se absor- be en la superficie del metal (caldera) y reduce drásticamente la reacción química entre el hierro y el ácido.
  40. 40. 4. “Los tubos de mi caldera son viejos, la limpieza química volverá mi caldera una rega- dera y de todos modos tendré que re-entubarla" La limpieza química muestra la condición real de los tubos de la caldera, sin embargo, por experiencia se ha encontrado que 9 de 10 veces, no se encontraron fugas luego de limpieza. La limpieza química no causa fugas, sino que las descubre al disolverse las incrustaciones que han estado actuando como “tapón”. Cuando las fugas se destapan, es en uno o dos tu- bos que requerirán reemplazo y otros requerirán re-expandirse. Es mejor encontrar y reparar escapes, en paradas programadas, que en paradas forzosas o de emergencia. Una idea de la condición de los tubos de la caldera, se consigue por la historia del mante- nimiento de los últimos 5 años. Si no se han reemplazado tubos anualmente, hay posibili- dad que no se tengan escapes luego de la limpieza. Otra importante consideración es el número de veces que los tubos han sido re-expandi- dos. La regla de “oro” es que los tubos pueden re-expandirse 3 veces antes que el espe- sor se vuelva muy delgado. Es la condición real de los tubos y no la edad, la que determina si debe acometerse una limpieza química o un re-entube.
  41. 41. 5 . El ácido gastado puede ser neutralizado y sacado por el drenaje?" Cada planta tiene un límite propio de la cantidad aceptable de metales pesados (en partes por millón) en aguas servidas o gastadas. El ácido ya usado, está casi siempre por encima de los límites en plomo y cromo, lo cual significa que la solución a drenar es clasificada como un residuo riesgoso y debe drenarse a un área de manejo autorizado de residuos peligrosos. PREGUNTAS DE OPERADORES DE CALDERAS SOBRE EL TEMA 6. “Cómo asegurarse que se contrata una firma de limpieza química especializada ?“ Los usuarios se enfrentan con la selección de un contratista entre otros. Escoger un contratista para limpieza química solo por precio puede causar un costoso error. Debe tenerse una propuesta con términos de referencia, como se muestra en la pró- xima diapositiva. Es una forma razonable para tener una referencia específica. La propuesta del contratista, permite al cliente compararla con la referencia para ase- gurar que las propuestas reúnan las expectativas del cliente y direccione su propues- ta para cumplir las normas y regulaciones ambientales.
  42. 42. 7. “Cuál es el procedimiento de limpieza química y cuánto dura?“ Brevemente, el procedimiento involucra 7 pasos: a. Aisle la caldera b. Conecte las mangueras de circulación entre la caldera y el tanque provisional c. Verifique el vacío del sistema para control de fugas d. Circule la solución limpiadora y ácida bajo condiciones de vacío e. Retire la solución ácida a sitios de disposición legal f. Neutralice las superficies de la caldera; g. Relave los residuos remanentes y aislelos Para calderas pirotubulares, se requieren de 10 a 12 horas para el proceso com- pleto de limpieza en si mismo. Para acuatubulares, este proceso requiere de 18 a 24 horas para completarse. PREGUNTAS DE OPERADORES SOBRE EL TEMA
  43. 43. 8. “Qué puede esperarse como resultado de la limpieza química?“ Los resultados son medibles por la determinación de la cantidad de metal remo- vido de la caldera luego de la limpieza. En el tambor de vapor se depositan y co- lectores de paredes de agua inferiores. Con muchos depósitos mezclados removidos, los resultados deben estar en el rango del 95 al 100 % de metal de tubos limpios. Menores resultados ocurren cuando sílice o sulfato de calcio, se presentan en los depósitos. La limpieza química es segura como método de limpieza química para una calde- ra y la mejor metodología para escoger un contratista calificado es referenciarlo a los términos de referencia. Debe verificarse que su ofrecimiento cumpla el retor- no de la inversión y cuidarse de aquellos que podrían arruinar su caldera. Ahora, luego de estas 8 respuestas, es riesgoso hacerlo? PREGUNTAS DE OPERADORES SOBRE EL TEMA TORY MONTGOMERY - POWER HOUSE CHEMICAL CLEANING
  44. 44. Calculo empírico del tiempo de limpieza Máximo hierro en la caldera (lb) Capacidad nominal de producción de vapor (KLb/h) 650 Capacidad de producción de 30,000 lb/h y agua de alimentación con 7 ppm de hierro total. = aguagalón libras 8.33 1 aguadegalón litros 26410 litro mgr7 agua hierro x.x agualb . mgr220 hierro año días 365x día h 24x h agualb 103 gr10x222 4 hierro 4- xx agualb . año kg 3258 año hierrodegr. 58,323.93 .== Del gráfico, se tiene: 650 lb/año = 295 kg máximo 302010 40 años5 año kg 58.32 kg295 BFWaguadelhierro calderalaenmáximohierro limpieza ===Tiempo = año totalHierro
  45. 45. LOGISTICA DE LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA PARA UNA CALDEERA PIROTUBULAR EJEMPLO CON UNA CALDERA PIROTUBULAR DE 200 BHP Consumo de combustible/año: 425 M$/año (Gas de 600 $/m3) Depósitos e incrustaciones - mezcla, 1/16”: 6 % combustible gastado Costo de la limpieza química: $ 15´000,000 Presupuesto de aislamiento y reparaciones menores: $ 5´000,000 Retorno de inversiones Retorno de pago = $ costo del mantenimiento / $ de ahorros mensuales Costo total del mantenimiento= 15´000,000 + 5´000,000 = $ M 20 /año Costo combustible / mes = 425 M$/año / 12 meses/año = 35.4 M$/mes Ahorro si se evita la pérdida por incrustación = 35.4 x 0.06 = 2.125 M$/mes Retorno de pago = $ M 20 / 2.12 M$/mes = 9.43 meses Ahorros por año = 2.125 M$/mes x 12 meses/año = 25.5 M$/año ROI en 5 años (*): (5 años de ahorro) - (costo de 5 años) x 100 Costo de 5 años ROI sobre 5 años: 5 x 25.5 - 20 20 x 100 = 537 % en 5 años (*) (*) No se tiene en cuenta el valor de la moneda en el tiempo
  46. 46. ESQUEMA DE UNA ESPECIFICACIÓN PARA EL PROCEDIMIENTO DE LA LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA a. El contratista propondrá al propietario: • El precio base de la propuesta • La información de seguridad de los materiales a utilizar (Hojas de datos) • Términos de referencia escritos de las actividades a ejecutar • Sitios donde pueda disponerse de los materiales desechados y productos de la limpieza • Certificados de los seguros que cubren las responsabilidades del manejo de las sustancias (ácido+soda+otros) b. El contratista utilizará los inhibidores para asegurar la mejor protección del metal de la caldera c. El contratista responderá por el cuidado, custodia y control del ácido todo el tiempo y es responsable de cualquier violación de contaminación de este, acorde a las normas existentes. d. Todas los vapores ácidos deben contenerse herméticamente vía mangueras y neutralizados los recipientes usados e. El contratista prestará un tanque suficientemente grande para mantener el volumen de la caldera. El contratista dará la metodología para evacuar rápidamente el ácido al tanque de provisional en caso de fuga o para propósito de chequeo del progreso de la limpieza. f. El contratista circulará la solución ácida bajo condiciones de vacío para prevenir escapes de la solución, si hay fugas. g. El ácido será manejado bajo responsabilidad del contratista todo el tiempo, mientras esté en la caldera. h. El contratista neutralizará las superficies ya limpias de la caldera con soda inmediatamente termine la acidificación: - Los químicos neutralizantes se mezclarán en forma líquida antes de recircular en la caldera. - Todos las salidas serán alternados abriendo y cerrando la solución para saber que los extremos están despejados y todas las áreas sean neutralizadas. (pH de 7 o por encima) i. Luego de neutralizada, el drenaje de la caldera con residuos remanentes, será hará a través de una salida. En acuatu- bulares, cada tubo debe ser individualmente relavado desde el tambor de vapor con manguera a presión. j. El contratista debe notificar y acompañar al representante del dueño a una inspección de la limpieza antes que la cal- dera se cierre. Debe asegurarse que los lodos y drenajes, se retiren por la parte baja de la caldera.
  47. 47. LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA - CIRCULACIÓN CONTÍNUALIMPIEZA QUÍMICA - CIRCULACIÓN CONTÍNUA VAPOR AUXILIAR TIPI VENTEO VENTEO VENTEO TIECONOMIZADOR TOMAMUESTRA TOMAMUESTRA SELLO DE CONDENSADO EN LA TUBERÍA DEL SOBRECA- LENTADOR Y RECALENTADOR CALDERA EL MÉTODO DE RECIRCULACIÓN ES MENOS AGRESIVO QUE EL MÉ- TODO DE INUNDACIÓN Y MINIMIZA EL TAPONAMIENTO DE TUBOS % HIERRO% ÁCIDO ÁCIDO HIERRO DEPÓSITOS • ÓXIDOS DE HIERRO • COBRE METÁLICO • CARBONATOS • FOSFATOS • SULFATOS DE CALCIO Y MAGNESIO • SÍLICE Y SILICATOS 1 2 3 4 5 6 HORAS 4 3 2 1 0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 SOLUCIÓN ÁCIDA SOLVENTE Homogenización
  48. 48. INSPECCIÓN Y LIMPIEZA INTERNA CUANDO REMUEVA LOS BAFLES, PLATINAS O SEPARADORES, PARA INSPECCIÓN Y LIMPIEZA, MARQUE LAS PARTES PARA ASEGURAR EL REENSAMBLE NUEVAMENTE. LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA O ÁCIDA MÉTODO MAS RÁPIDO Y SATISFACTORIO PARA REMOVER DEPÓSITOS LA LIMPIEZA DEBE SER VIGILADA Y CONTROLADA POR PERSONAL CON EXPERIENCIA Y BAJO PROCEDIMIENTOS AMPLIAMENTE CONOCIDOS VENTAJAS DE LA LIMPIEZA QUÍMICA COMPARADA CON LA LIMPIEZA MECÁNICA: 1. TIEMPO DE PARADA REDUCIDO (MENOS DE 36 HORAS) 2. NO SE REQUIERE DESMANTELAR EXTENSAMENTE (INTERNOS DEL TAMBOR DE LA CALDERA) 3. LIMPIEZA EN ZONAS POCO ACCESIBLES 4. EL COSTO TOTAL ES MENOR PROCEDIMIENTO GENERAL DE LIMPIEZA CUATRO PASOS: 1. LAS SUPERFICIES DE TRANSFERENCIA DE CALOR SON LAVADAS CON LA SOLUCIÓN E INHIBIDOR PARA DISOLVER LOS DEPÓSITOS. 2. RELAVAR CON AGUA LIMPIA PARA RETIRAR DEPÓSITOS LIBRES, ADHERENCIAS SOBRE LAS SUPERFICIES Y SALES DE HIERRO. 3. NEUTRALIZACIÓN Y PASIVACIÓN DE LAS SUPERFICIES DE CALENTAMIENTO. LA PASIVACIÓN PRODUCE UNA SUPERFICIE O CAPA DELGADA ANTI-HERRUMBRE. 4. LA CALDERA DEBE LAVARSE CON AGUA LIMPIA COMO UN RELAVADO PARA QUITAR IMPUREZAS
  49. 49. LA FRECUENCIA DE AJUSTE DE UN QUEMADOR DEPENDE VARIOS FACTORES • TIPO DE QUEMADOR • COMBUSTIBLE • CARGA • TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE • PRÁCTICAS DE MANTENIMIENTO CUALQUIER CAMBIO EN ALGUNO DE ESTOS FACTORES, CAMBIA LA CALIDAD DE LA COMBUSTIÓN.
  50. 50. FACTORES TIPO DE QUEMADOR DIFERENTES QUEMADORES, REQUIEREN DISTINTOS PLANES DE MANTENIMIENTO • ELECTRODO SUCIO, TOLERANCIAS-SUCIEDAD-CO-CI, ROTURA PORCELANA FALLA DEL PILOTO DE ENCENDIDO • FOTOCELDA OBSTRUIDA - FALLA DE LLAMA • BOQUILLA ENCARBONADA - HUMOS Y GASTO DE COMBUSTIBLE • TRANSFORMADOR DE IGNICIÓN DEFECTUOSO • FALLA DEL SOLENOIDE DE SUMINISTRO DE ACPM • NO OPERA EL PRESOSTATO PERMISIBLE • DEMASIADO AIRE AL IGNITOR • CORTO TIEMPO DE INTENTO DE ENCENDIDO (<10 SEGUNDOS) • FALTA DE GAS DE IGNICIÓN
  51. 51. FACTORES COMBUSTIBLE • DISTINTOS PROVEEDORES DE COMBUSTIBLE, REQUIEREN AJUSTES PERMANENTES EN LA VISCOSIDAD PARA DAR 150 SSU • DIFERENTES PROVEEDORES PRODUCEN CAMBIOS EN EL PUNTO DE CHISPA Y PROPIEDADES DE CADA COMBUSTIBLE. TAPONAMIENTO DE LAS BOQUILLAS DEFLECTORAS-IMPULSORAS DE GASES DEL PRIMERO AL SEGUNDO PASO (IMPELER). • INSUFICIENTE ACEITE A LA BOMBA, VÁLVULAS EN EL CIRCUITO DE ACEITE • FALLA DE RETENEDORES Y/O TOLERANCIAS DE ENGRANAJES DE LA BOMBA DE ACEITE. VÁLVULA DE ALIVIO DE LA BOMBA, PÉRDIDA CEBADO BOMBA. • VERIFICACIÓN FILTRO DE SUCCIÓN Y A LA ENTRADA AL QUEMADOR
  52. 52. FACTORES TIPO DE CARGA LA CARGA PROPICIA DESAJUSTE DE LOS QUEMADORES, ESPECIAL LA CARGA PICO INSTANTÁNEA. • CONTINUA • POR TANDAS-PICO • "TURN DOWN" DEL QUEMADOR ES EL RANGO DE CONTROL EN EL QUE OPERA EL QUEMADOR.
  53. 53. FACTORES TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE INCREMENTO DE TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE EN COMBUSTIÓN, CAUSA MONÓXIDO DE CARBONO EN EL QUEMADOR Y PRODUCCIÓN DE HO- LLÍN / HUMO CICLOS FRECUENTES (ON- OFF), PRODUCE DESGASTES EN SUS ARTI- CULACIONES QUE SE GENERAN VARIACIONES ANORMALES DE LA RE- LACIÓN AIRE/COMBUSTIBLE.
  54. 54. FACTORES PRÁCTICAS DE MANTENIMIENTO EL AJUSTE DEL QUEMADOR DEBE HACERLO PERSONAL ENTRENADO Y LAS RESPECTIVAS Y ESPECÍFICAS HERRA- MIENTAS PARA AJUSTE EXACTO LA COMBUSTIÓN PARA MÁXIMA EFICIENCIA, DEBE MEDIRSE EN TÉRMINOS DE LOS PRODUCTOS DE LOS GASES (CO2, CO, O2, NO2 Y SO2)
  55. 55. LA TERMOGRAFÍA EN LA INSPECCIÓN DE CALDERAS
  56. 56. LA TERMOGRAFÍA EN LA INSPECCIÓN DE CALDERAS
  57. 57. ALGUNAS CONSIDERACIONES BÁSICAS DE SEGURIDAD A TENER EN CUENTA EN LOS QUEMADORES UNA DE LAS RECOMENDACIONES BÁSICAS PARA LOS QUEMADORES DE GAS ES CONTROLAR LAS FUGAS DE AIRE EN LA ZONA DE LOS ORIFICIOS DE DES- CARGA DE GAS PUES RECALENTARÍA EL ANILLO DISTRIBUIDOR Y LO DAÑARÁ EN POCO TIEMPO. SE DEBE HACER AJUSTE DEL FLUJO MÍNIMO (CORTE) EN LA ARRANCADA INI- CIAL PARA PROTECCIÓN Y EVITAR RECALENTAMIENTO DEL ANILLO DE GAS.
  58. 58. QUEMADOR TÍPICO DE UNA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR F.O QUEMADOR TÍPICO DE UNA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR F.O COMPUERTAS REGISTROS DE AIRE DIFUSOR YUGO DE ACOPLE MANGUERAS DE VAPOR Y COMBUSTIBLE TUBO GUÍA VAPOR F.O F.O °° °° °° Corriente de ignición Gas propano Aire de combustión Electrodo de ignición Fotocelda Estación de encendido • Preparación • Puesta a punto del combustible • Purga de caldera • Encendido AJUSTE DE REGISTROS DE AIRE FUGAS DE AIRE ? TURNDOWN
  59. 59. ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRE-PRUEBA DE HUMOS • INSTALACIÓN DE CHUMACERAS Y SISTEMA DE LUBRICACIÓN DE LA TURBINA O MOTOR • ALINEAMIENTO DEL VENTILADOR. PRUEBAS DE PRESIÓN DE LUBRICACIÓN Y DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD DE LA TURBINA • VERIFICACIÓN DE PRUEBAS DE OPERACIÓN Y DISPARO DE LA TURBINA/ PROTECCIONES DEL MOTOR • PREPARAR LA VASIJA LADO GASES PARA LA PRUEBA DE “HUMOS” (TAPAR SALIDAS-PONER AIRE POR MANHOLES Y CERRARLOS • EJECUCIÓN DE LA PRUEBA DE HUMOS ENCENDIDO DEL MOTOR/TURBINA • VERIFICACIÓN Y RECIBIDO DE LA PRUEBA • INSTALACIÓN DE REFRACTARIOS EN PAREDES ALETEADAS DE LA CALDERA • INSTALACIÓN DE LOS AISLAMIENTOS
  60. 60. PROCESO DE INSPECCIÓN DE LA VASIJA (CALDERA) 1. INSTALACIÓN DE PLATINAS CIEGAS EN LAS CONEXIONES DE LA CALDERA (agua, vapor, purgas, dre- najes, venteos, retiro de instrumentos y válvulas de seguridad) 2. REALIZAR PRUEBA HIDRÓSTÁTICA PRELIMINAR (1.5 PMPT) 3. RETIRAR MANHOLES, HANDHOLES LADO PRESIÓN DE OS CABEZALES, MANHOLES DEL TAMBOR DE VAPOR Y LODOS, RETIRAR TAPAS DE MANHOLES EN EL HOGAR, CALENTADOR DE AIRE, SO- BRECALENTADOR Y ECONOMIZADOR PARA INSPECCIÓN GENERAL. 4. REALIZAR PRUEBA HIDRÓSTÁTICA A PRECALENTADORES Y RETIRAR QUEMADORES 5. REVISIÓN DE LA INSTRUMENTACIÓN (BAJAR LOS INSTRUMENTOS, LIMPIARLOS VERIFICAR SU DES- GASTE Y HACER CALIBRACIÓN) 6. REVISIÓN E INSPECCIÓN DE LOS DESHOLLINADORES (Rozamientos, desgastes, quemaduras, lubricación, y el sistema de vapor de cada uno de ellos) REVISIÓN SISTEMA DE AIRE a) VENTILADOR (Verificar estado del sistema de lubricación, estado de chumaceras, tolerancias, estado de ra- yaduras del metal blando. HACER BALANCEO DINÁMICO) b) MOTOR O TURBINA ( Aislamientos, limpieza de los bobinados, balineras, RTD´s y si es turbina: estado de los internos de vapor, sistema de lubricación y enfriamiento, chumaceras y/o balineras, sistema de goberna- ción de velocidad, tanque de aceite de lubricación y balanceo). MANTENIMIENTO GENERAL DE LA CALDERA
  61. 61. ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRUEBA DE SELLO DE BRIDAS DE COMBUSTIBLE BRIDAS DE: EN CAJA DE AIRE BRIDAS DE ANILLO DE GAS Y JUNTA DE EXPAN- SIÓN EN PARED DE QUEMADORES • INDICADORES DE PRESIÓN DE GAS EN CADA QUE- MADOR • BRIDAS EN VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD DE CADA QUEMADOR • EN VÁLVULAS DE MEDIA VUELTA • EN DRENAJES DE CABEZALES DE QUEMADORES
  62. 62. ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRUEBA DE SELLO DE BRIDAS DE COMBUSTIBLE EL SISTEMA DEBE TENER UNA BRIDA CIEGA DE SELLO INSTALADA EN EL “LÍMITE DE BATERÍA” DEL SISTEMA DE GAS DE LA CALDERA. TERMINADO EL MANTENIMIEN- TO EN LA ZONA DE QUEMADO- RES, PRUEBE EL SELLO DE TO- DAS LAS BRIDAS CON UN PRO- BADOR DE GAS. BRIDAS DE: • VÁLVULA PRINCIPAL DE GAS • VÁLVULA DE FLUJO MÍNIMO • VÁLVULA REGULADORA DE PRESIÓN • DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD ALTA Y BAJA PRESIÓN DE GAS, INDICADO- RES DE PRESIÓN. • VÁLVULA PRINCIPAL DE CORTE
  63. 63. ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRUEBA DE BRIDAS PRUEBA DE HERMETICIDAD EN LAS CONEXIONES BRIDADAS CONECTADAS A LA VASIJA DE PRESIÓN. OBJETIVO: ELIMINAR POSIBLES ESCAPES LADO AGUA-VAPOR QUE PODRÍAN REPRESENTAR FACTOR TIEMPO EN LA ARRANCADA DE LA CALDERA. PRECAUCIÓN: DEBEN BLOQUEARSE POSITIVAMENTE LAS VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD DE LA CALDERA Y LA INSTRUMENTACIÓN BLOQUEADA. TAMBOR DE VAPOR: BRIDAS DE LAS VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD, MANHOLES LATERALES, TOMAS DE LA BOTELLA DE CONTROL DE NIVEL, LÍNEA DE PURGA CONTINUA, ENTRADA AGUA DE ALIMEN- TACIÓN, SALIDA DE VAPOR DE DESHOLLINADO E INSTRUMENTACIÓN DE TOMAS DEL CONTROLA- DOR DE PRESIÓN. ECONOMIZADOR: VÁLVULAS DE CIERRE EN LA ENTRADA Y SALIDA DEL ECONOMIZADOR SALIDA DE VAPOR DE LA CALDERA (VÁLVULAS DE CORTE Y NO-RETORNO), TOMAS DE FLUJO Y PRESIÓN DE VAPOR EN LA LÍNEA DE SALIDA DE VAPOR, VENTEOS DEL TAMBOR. “HANDHOLES” EN CABEZALES DE PAREDES DE AGUA, VÁLVULAS DE DRENAJE PAREDES DE AGUA TAMBOR DE LODOS: MANHOLES LATERALES, SALIDA DE PURGA INTERMITENTE.
  64. 64. ACTIVIDADES DE MANTENIMIENTO PRUEBA DE BRIDAS CUADRO DE CONTROL DE NIVEL DE AGUA DE LA CALDERA • BRIDAS DE VÁLVULA DE CONTROL DE NIVEL • VÁLVULAS DE CIERRE DE DERIVACIÓN (BY PASS) ANTES DE HACER AISLAMIENTO TÉRMICO. • BRIDAS EN PLATINA DE MEDICIÓN DEL FLUJO DE AGUA • BRIDAS DE ENTRADA DE AGUA EN EL TAMBOR DE VAPOR
  65. 65. Limpieza con herramienta neumática en las juntas para observar irregularidades Posterior a la inspección y reparación, debe hacerse lim- pieza con chorro de arena y luego de desempolvadas las superficies, pintarse con pintura adecuada para alta tem- peratura.
  66. 66. Apretamiento de juntas o bridas La conexión con brida se debe apretar a torsión adecuada al material y presión. Los tornillos de baja resistencia, no deben quedar forzados en exceso en la junta, ya que ocurren fugas al distensionarsen estos. Deben apretarse en el orden indicado. La herramienta de apretar (torsión) deben ser las adecuadas, aunque se pueden usar “pistolas” neumáticas calibradas. Deben lubricarse tornillos y tuercas para tener reproducibilidad de la torsión. 1° 2° 3° 4° 5° 6° 7° 8° GRANDES PEQUEÑAS 1° 2° 3° 4°
  67. 67. En esta sección de preguntas sobre el tema de fallas o problemas en las calderas, comparta sus conocimientos y experiencias y con- tribuya con las respuestas a las preguntas de los visitantes. Por favor comparta sus conocimientos (know-how) y contribuya con sus respuestas a los demás asistentes. Tenemos diferentes experiencias y ninguno de nosotros las sabe todas pero entre todos si podemos resolver los problemas que se nos presentan. Una pregunta fácil para usted, podría ser dura para su colega o vi- ceberza ! COMPARTAMOS EXPERIENCIAS PARA APRENDER ¡ PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS SOBRE ALGUNAS SITUACIONES TÍPICAS QUE SE PRESENTAN PARA RESOLVER EN MANTENIMIENTO DE CALDERAS
  68. 68. Pregunta No. 1: El control de nivel del tambor de vapor de la caldera va como “loco” (“haywire”) “Frecuentemente se observan cambios repentinos de la demanda del sistema de vapor y el control de nivel va como “loco”, pudiendo llevar a la caldera a un disparo (y la turbina) por alto o bajo nivel. luego de mas de 100 afinaciones, el problema persiste” El controlador de nivel es de 3 elementos y opera en modo “Automá- tico” Respuesta: La falla mas comun en un controlador de nivel de tres elementos, es el transmisor de flujo de vapor. Suelte los tubos al medidor desde la brida de orificio, purgue y límpie- los desde los huecos de salida de los orificios de la platina hacia el me- didor.
  69. 69. Diagrama de control funcional de nivel de una caldera referido como diagrama SAMA. Desarrollado por Scientific Ap- paratus Makers Association. Los tres transmisores o variables, son los tres elementos que definen la estra- tegia de control. El punto de ajuste (set point) del flujo de agua de alimentación, es ajustado automáticamente por la señal de flujo de vapor para mantener el agua en ba- lance con la demanda de vapor; este es el componente de realimentación de la estrategia de control. El contro- lador de nivel del tambor de vapor, guía el “set point” del flujo de agua de alimentación para compensar errores en la medición del flujo o cualquier dis- turbio de carga, por ejemplo, la purga, que afecta el nivel del tambor de vapor. La función suma se utiliza para combi- nar los dos componentes. Las funciones de raíz cuadrada, linea- lizan la relación entre flujos y el nivel. Válvula Agua Alimentación LT √ Σ ∆ P I FT √ FT ∆ P I A T A FCV Control de Nivel 3 Elementos Nivel Tambor Flujo Vapor Flujo Agua
  70. 70. Pregunta No. 2: Quema de aceite combustible crudo liviano “Una caldera diseñada para quemar aceites de viscosidades de 380 cst, puede quemar aceites livianos crudos, bombeados directamente de los tanques de carga ?” Respuesta: Como regla general, para evitar cualquier riesgo, se requiere un nuevo sistema para manejo del combustible, desde los límites de la caldera hasta el quemador Para prevenir que en presencia de escape de livianos por las bridas, que produciría fuga de volátiles dentro del recinto, se requiere que la localidad tenga suficiente venteo para evacuarlos Deben montarse nuevos quemadores con su manejo especifico. El sistema de ventilación debe ser capaz de circular unas 30 veces el volumen del sis- tema. Como regla genral se puede hacer, previo control de aire fuel oil
  71. 71. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 35 40 50 100 200 300 400 500 1000 2000 5000 30 40 50 100 200 500 Cst SSU SSF Viscosidades equivalentes 380 100 °C 212°F (100°C) 122°F (50°C) 1,800 SSU
  72. 72. Pregunta No. 3: Agua de mar a la caldera “Si la caldera tiene que operarse con agua de mar, que resultados po- dría tener ?” La salinidad se incrementa rápidamente ya que esta se mantiene en la cal- dera cuando el agua se evapora. La sal precipita y se acumula en la parte baja y superficies de calentamiento formando incrustaciones que inhiben la transferencia de calor causando sobrecalentamiento y rotura. El espu- meo causará problemas para controlar el nivel de agua y habrá arrastre de sólidos. Es peligroso operar la caldera así, pues se debe controlar la conconcentra- ción con frecuentes purgas por la parte baja para salinidad por debajo de 9.5%. Luego de la emergencia, es sano abrir la caldera para inspección y limpieza de las incrustaciones (dureza) En tiempos antiguos los barcos navegaban en los lagos para cambiar de a- gua como reposición, minimizando los problemas. Respuesta:
  73. 73. Pregunta No. 4: Alta Viscosidad de fuel oil La viscosidad de un fuel oil pesado para quema, se define en los estandares co- mo la viscosidad a 100°C, sin embargo, a menudo se describen en términos de sus viscosidades a temperaturas de 40 o 50°C. Las refinerías mezclan para controlar la viscosidad a 100°C. Las pruebas se ha- cen para viscosidades de 50°C (122°F). Por la variación de calidad de los aceites residuales y destilados, que se acercan a un fuel oil pesado, es difícil hacer una buena correlación de mediciones entre 50°C y 100°C. La pregunta es, cómo es el control de la mezcla de un aceite en los terminales o en las barcazas ? Y qué tan confiable es conseguir la viscosidad requerida ? Respuesta: Las viscosidades conseguidas para la preparación de los fuel oil de ECP, son confiables y suficientes para quemar en una caldera con quemador para aceite pesado. Por otro lado, para aceite tipo ACPM, la viscosidad es indispensable.
  74. 74. Pregunta No. 5: Calentamiento de una caldera pirotubular (Heating Up) Es la mínima temperatura que debe alcanzar una caldera pirotubular antes de pa- sarse al estado de “alto fuego” para prevenir escapes por los tubos ? Respuesta: Lo mas importante es calentar la caldera lentamente tal que todas las partes internas expandan lo suficiente. Las fugas ocurren cuando algunas partes ex- panden mas o menos que el resto de la caldera. El operador va a la fija si len- tamente calienta la caldera a casi el punto de presión de operación normal, an- tes de iniciar la rata de “alto fuego”.
  75. 75. Pregunta No. 6: Precalentamiento del aire de combustión Cómo la temperatura de entrada del aire afecta la eficiencia de la caldera ? Cuáles son los beneficios de precalentar el aire ? Respuesta: El aire de combustión deberá calentarse a la temperatura de llama. Este calen- tamiento tiene un costo. Si en la planta se tiene un calor residual de desecho para utilizarse como precalentamiento del aire, paga su uso en este sistema. Reglas de oro sobre este tema 1. Cada 40°F de reducción de temperatura de los gases de combustión, gana 1% el rendimiento de la caldera. 2. Cada 15 % de reducción de aire de la combustión, gana un 1% el ren- dimiento de la caldera.
  76. 76. Pregunta No. 7: Agua en el aceite combustible pesado (fuel oil # 6) Es posible que al sobrecalentar el aceite fuel oil pesado puede causar que cual- quier cantidad de agua presente en él, se convierta en vapor y puede causar pro- blemas en la bomba y en el quemador ? Respuesta: Es cierto. La temperatura del fuel oil pesado para la combustión, debe estar a menudo entre 100 y 105°C. Si hay agua presente dentro del aceite, se evapora- rá a estas temperaturas, pasando inmediatamente a vapor. Al ebullir el agua, esta se evapora expandiendo cerca de 1,600 veces. La situa- ción puede ser riegosa puesto que las válvulas de seguridad del fuel oil, no son diseñadas para vapor. Este tipo de problema muy probablemente ocurre cuando se recarga el tanque y algo de agua pobremente drenada, se mezcla con el fuel oil pesado.
  77. 77. Pregunta No. 8: Aceite mostrado en el nivel de vidrio del nivel de agua Mientras las rondas de control en la sala de máquinas, se descubre aceite en el vidrio del control de nivel de agua de una caldera. Describan las acciones remedia- les que se consideren se deben hacer, explicando el porqué las acciones no deben retardarse. Respuesta: Pare el quemador a la mayor brevedad posible. El aceite presente aún en pequeñas cantidades dentro de la caldera, puede cau- sar espuma y humedad de arrastre de sólidos. Este también forma una película de aislamiento que se pega a las tuberías o sobre las superficies de las carcasas formando una capa carbonizada. Aún una capa muy delgada, puede resultar en una falla del material de los tubos por sobrecalentamiento. El aceite se manifiesta por si mismo dentro de la caldera, por la formación de un anillo aceitoso dentro de los vidrios de los niveles de agua de la caldera. Nivel de aceite
  78. 78. Pregunta No. 9: Emergencia por bajo nivel de agua en la caldera Si alguno de ustedes observa el nivel indicador de vidrio de la caldera que está vacio y el quemador está operando…¿Cuál sería su proceder ? (Asuma que el nivel de vidrio esta limpio y opera correctamente. Respuesta: Normalmente la caldera está provista de dos sensores independientes para corte de emer- gencia por bajo nivel de agua, tal que es difícil que no ocurra corte, sin embargo, si no ocu- rre algun cambio, apague los quemadores de inmediato. Antes de arrancar la caldera recuperando el nivel de agua, debe verificarse en lo posible, cual fue la zona de las paredes del horno que sufrieron sobrecalentamiento. Pero si en el evento de subir el nivel de agua sobre una zona de las paredes de acero aún resplandecientes (zona de quemaduras), la caldera podría producir mas vapor del que las válvulas de seguridad pueden manejar, podría ocurrir una repentina explosión por vapori- zación instantánea.. Una rápida prueba para ver si es seguro poner agua a la caldera, es cerrar en el nivel de vi- drio temporalmente la válvula de vapor. Si el nivel sube a la parte superior del tubo de vidrio, es porque hay todavía nivel de agua en el lado caldera y entonces también sobre la superfi- cie de intercambio de calor. El agua sube a causa del vacío, causado en el vidrio por la con- densación del vapor.

×