Transición 25

TRANSICIÓNNo. 25 $10.00 “La emancipación de los trabajadores será obra de los trabajadores mismos” Noviembre de 2020 S e r...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 2 También se expuso que el nuevo T- MEC mantiene cláusulas del TLCAN que obligan a un arbitraje por tribu- n...
PÁGINA 3 TRANSICIÓN necesidad de la lucha por sus de- rechos, en particular contra el Outsourcing y para generar con- cien...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 4 CAMPAÑA SOLIDARIA DE SUSCRIPCIÓN CON ENVÍO VIRTUAL $ 25 MENSUALES La contingencia por el COVID 19 esta sie...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 5 Estados Unidos: Informe inicial de parte del compañero Alan Benjamin E l TLCAN, firmado hace cerca de 30 a...
PÁGINA 6 TRANSICIÓN E stimados y estima- das participan- tes ... En nuestra calidad de coordinadores del Comi- té Obrero I...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 7 E stoy muy feliz de que se esté llevando a cabo este encuen- tro, es una reunión sumamen- te importante ha...
PÁGINA 8 TRANSICIÓN El siguiente mensaje fue enviado por EJ Esperanza al 10 de octubre de 2020 a la Conferencia Binacional...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 13 Relatoría de la Mesa: Migración, Soberanía Nacional y Recursos Naturales deportando en promedio a casi 40...
PÁGINA 10 TRANSICIÓN siendo acallada toda persona que le- vante la voz para hablar de los dere- chos de los trabajadores, ...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 11 E n esta mesa participaron 43 compañeros. Tomaron la palabra 19 oradores que expresaron la situación de l...
PÁGINA 12 TRANSICIÓN reglamentaciones y la parcialidad y complicidad de las auto- ridades laborales. En relación a los sec...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 11 ción de salarios, “a trabajo igual, salario igual”. · Otros oradores expresaron que la verdadera democra-...
PÁGINA 14 TRANSICIÓN Enc uentro Nac ion al de Orga ni zac ione s Populare s Con voca a una Con venc ión Nacio nal Pop ular...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 15 El Instituto Americano del Petróleo (API), una organización que representa a empresas estadounidenses del...
PÁGINA 16 TRANSICIÓN L a Secretaría del Trabajo ha publicado que la brecha sala- rial en México, es decir la dife- rencia ...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 17 E n medio de un México convulso por la violencia y por la sed de justicia, donde la impunidad en lugar de...
PÁGINA 18 TRANSICIÓN Actividad de los Comités de la L a OPT de Baja California ha decidió participar en el próxi- mo perio...
NO. 24 PÁGINA 15 L a revolución de febrero de 1917, sorprende a Trotsky en el exilio, él junto con otros de sus compa- ñer...
PÁGINA 20 TRANSICIÓN L a salud en Argentina es proporcionada a la población por el sistema de salud público, el sistema de...
Transición 25 Noviembre de 2020
Boletín de los militantes Mexicanos de la Liga Comunista Internacionalista CORCI

  1. 1. TRANSICIÓNNo. 25 $10.00 “La emancipación de los trabajadores será obra de los trabajadores mismos” Noviembre de 2020 S e realizó el pasado 10 de octubre el Encuentro bi- nacional contra el T-MEC, el muro de la vergüenza y el pacto migratorio. La reunión se llevó a cabo en la modalidad semipresencial, enlazados a través de una videoconfe- rencia y con sedes presenciales en 6 ciudades en México. Se contó con la participación de alrededor de 130 per- sonas, pertenecientes a 43 organiza- ciones, de México, Estados Unidos, Canadá y Argentina. La conferencia recibió un saludo fra- terno de Nambiath Vasudevan y Daniel Gluckstein, los coordinadores del Co- mité Obrero Internacional Contra la Guerra y la Explotación, Por la Interna- cional Obrera (COI), y un saludo de Paul Nkunzimana, militante del COI en Canadá. Entre los participantes más representa- tivos de México estuvieron presentes compañeros del Sindicato Mexicano de Electricistas, de la Nueva Central de Trabajadores, de la Organización Polí- tica del Pueblo y los Trabajadores (OPT), profesores de la CNTE, jornale- ros agrícolas, trabajadores petroleros, de la industria automotriz y de las ma- quiladoras, así como movimientos de defensa de los recursos naturales y de los migrantes. De los Estados Unidos estuvieron presente dirigentes y/o mili- tantes de base del Consejo Laboral para el Avance Latinoamericano (LCLAA, AFL-CIO) de Sacramento y San Diego, de la Asociación de Profe- sores de California (CFA), del Consejo Laboral de San Francisco, del sindicato de Teamsters en Ohio, de United Edu- cators of San Francisco (UESF), de Rideshare Drivers United (RDU) de San Diego, de comités en defensa de los migrantes, y de Socialist Organizer, entre otros. Las participaciones se centraron en los efectos devastadores de los tra- tados de libre comercio a los dere- chos de los trabajadores en ambos lados de la frontera y cómo estos tratados, en particular el nuevo T- MEC, cuestionan la soberanía de los pueblos permitiendo el saqueo de sus recursos, por parte del imperia- lismo estadounidense. Se realizaron dos mesas de trabajo, una dedicada a "soberanía nacional, migración y defensa de los recursos" y otra a la "defensa de los derechos la- borales". En la primera se expresó un claro rechazo al pacto migratorio entre los gobiernos de EUA y México, a la construcción del muro en la frontera. Activistas del movimiento en defensa de los migrantes en Estados Unidos informaron sobre su campaña por el cierre de los centros de detención en toda la zona fronteriza de ese país. No solamente son campos de concentra- ción, son campos donde los migrantes son llevados a su muerte por las terri- bles condiciones sanitarias en los cen- tros en este período de pandemia del COVID-19. Además se denunció la política de sa- queo y pillaje de las grandes trasnacio- nales, que se han apoderado de recur- sos naturales como el agua, en particu- lar se evidenció a las empresas Cons- tellation Brands (Cerveza Corona en Mexicali, B.C.) y Coca Cola (en Chia- pas). Se explicó que actualmente en México los grandes capitales se adue- ñan de amplias porciones de tierra, en muchos casos pertenecientes a grupos indígenas, para llevar adelante nego- cios relacionados con los megaproyec- tos como el Tren Maya o el Corredor transoceánico del Istmo de Tehuante- pec. DECLARACIONFINAL
  2. 2. NO. 24 PÁGINA 2 También se expuso que el nuevo T- MEC mantiene cláusulas del TLCAN que obligan a un arbitraje por tribu- nales internacionales de las “controversias comerciales” (ISDS, por sus siglas en inglés), que pasan por encima de la soberanía nacional e imponen un candado a cualquier medida seria para su rescate, como sería echar atrás las reformas energéticas (que en- tregó el sector energé- tico y petrolero, co- lumna vertebral de la soberanía de México, a la iniciativa privada) y realizar su renacio- nalización. En la segunda mesa, se explicó que el T- MEC contiene un ca- pítulo dedicado a rela- ciones laborales y que el gobierno mexicano, bajo la presión del Partido demócrata en los Estados Unidos y de la dirección de la federación sindical AFL CIO, aprobó una reforma laboral que formalmente permite la libre sindicalización. Pero estas medidas son letra muerta para los trabajadores, co- mo fue patente en múltiples participacio- nes que tenían como común denominador la violación constante de los derechos labo- rales. El Capítulo Laboral, se explico, no es otra cosa que un recubrimiento azucarado en una píldora venenosa que los trabajadores y los pueblos oprimidos están llamados a tra- gar. Todo esto no es una casualidad; por su misma naturaleza el T-MEC es un acuerdo que beneficia a las corpo- raciones, las cuales buscan bajar los salarios, las prestaciones y el nivel de sindicalización, Es un acuerdo que busca destruir todas las conquistas de los trabajadores y sectores populares, empezando por las empresas y los servicios públicos, considerados como “barreras al libre comercio”. Así lo atestiguaron los obreros de la industria automotriz y de la maquilado- ra que tomaron la palabra para denun- ciar que han sido despedidos por lu- char por la libre sindicalización, como lo ratifica la campaña de criminaliza- ción y represión al SNTIS MOM 20/32 y de su asesora la Lic. Susana Prieto o la campaña de intervención estatal en la vida interna de los sindicatos autó- nomos como el SME. Se habló de los efectos que la pan- demia por el COVID 19 ha traído a la clase trabajadora: miles de despi- dos, trabajo bajo el riesgo de conta- gio y en particular las nuevas for- mas de explotación laboral que se están ensayando en este contexto como el Teletrabajo, que aumenta la jornada de trabajo, precariza las re- laciones laborales y genera una do- ble explotación en particular a las mujeres. También fueron denuncia- dos los supuestos “esquemas de ne- gocios” de las ampliaciones electróni- cas de repartición que niegan la exis- tencia de una relación laboral y que pretende aplicarse a otros sectores como está planteado en California. Sólo la lucha por los dere- chos laborales y por el sin- dicalismo independiente en ambos lados de las fronte- ras por los trabajadores y sus aliados, se afirmó, ase- gurará nuestros derechos y nos permitirá conquistar nuevos logros. Acuerdos:  Rechazo rotundo al T-MEC  Campaña de apoyo eco- nómico para los compañeros de Generando Movimiento, despedidos de la empresa General Motors.  Impulsar en nuestras organizaciones sindicales una campaña por la sindicaliza- ción masiva y contra la preca- riedad laboral.  Impulsar la organización sindical de los no organiza- dos o precarios, en particular hacer la denuncia de las con- diciones de explotación en las aplicaciones electrónicas.  Utilizar las supuestas reformas y aspectos positivos de la legislación actual para impulsar procesos de demo- cratización desde las bases o sindicalización independien- tes, sin tener confianza en que se impondrán desde arri- ba.  Generar foros de discusión para profundizar sobre las consecuen- cias del COVID para la clase tra- bajadora, en particular sobre el Teletrabajo y sus implicaciones en el ámbito educativo.  Redactar carta dirigida a la compa- ñera Susana Prieto, deseando pronta recuperación de sus proble- mas de salud, expresando nuestra solidaridad con ella y con el SNI- TIS.  Desarrollar una campaña de con- cientización para llegar a toda la clase trabajadora, en relación a la
  3. 3. PÁGINA 3 TRANSICIÓN necesidad de la lucha por sus de- rechos, en particular contra el Outsourcing y para generar con- ciencia de la capacidad creadora de los trabajadores y su fuerza so- cial que genera la riqueza y mueve al mundo.  Conformar un comité de enla- ce y discusión trinacional, que convoque a un nuevo en- cuentro y a una jornada de lucha que puede ser trinacio- nal o continental de acuerdo a los puntos de apoyo que se tengan para llevarla a cabo. Pronunciamientos: Éste encuentro binacional contra el T- MEC, se pronuncia:  Por la exigencia a la STyPS por la solución inmediata y sin condicio- nes de las demandas de los traba- jadores en lucha. ¡no mas diálogo sin solución!  En apoyo al SME, en la exigencia del otorgamiento de la toma de nota para su dirección democráti- camente electa.  A favor de los compañeros Jornale- ros Agrícolas de San Quintín, por el cumplimiento de sus demandas y por la continuación de la campa- ña de Boicot a la empresa Dris- coll´s.  Por la democratización de los gran- des sindicatos y en ese mismo sentido por la reforma completa de los estatutos del SNTE.  A favor de la lucha de la Coordina- dora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) en la exigen- cia de la reforma de los estatutos del SNTE para su democratización sin intervención del Estado y por la abrogación total de la reforma edu- cativa peña-obradorista. Se acordó elaborar un pronunciamiento final, darlo a conocer a la prensa y lle- varlo ante las autoridades de ambos países, manifestando nuestra oposi- ción tajante al T-MEC y exigiendo sean cumplidas las demandas de todos los sectores de trabajadores movilizados. Además se acordó impulsar campañas de solidaridad con los sectores en lu- cha, promover una campaña por la li- bertad y democracia sindical, denun- ciando la intervención estatal en los sindicatos independientes como el SME. Con la intención de generar un marco de discusión, intercambio y acción se aprobó crear un co- mité de enlace y de seguimiento que convoque a una jornada de movilización trinacional contra el T-MEC y a un nuevo Encuen- tro ahora de carácter trinacional, incluyendo a trabajadores de Ca- nadá. Se acordó participar en la Confe- rencia Mundial Abierta contra la Guerra y la Explotación impulsa- da por el COI el año entrante y discutir la posibilidad de partici- par en un Encuentro continental sobre estos mismos ejes políti- cos Lee las resoluciones y participaciones del Encuentro Binacional en: https://encuentrobin acional.com.mx/ Apoya las acciones decididas en el bina- cional, participa en la jornada trinacional contra el T MEC Unte al comité de se- guimiento y ayúdanos a preparar la Confe- rencia Trinacional contra el T MEC Mensaje de Bienvenida por parte de Alfonso Cortez (Regidor independiente en Tecate, BC) Sean todos bienvenidos a este encuentro binacional contra el T MEC, un encuen- tro a favor de la clase trabajadora Los que por muchos años hemos luchado por los derechos laborales, estamos in- sistiendo es que es necesario que se revise este convenio trinacional que viene nuevamente a pisotear los derechos de los trabajadores En Tecate, ciudad fronteriza constatamos la existencia de muchas empresas “golondrinas”, que vienen y sepan luchar por sus derechos laborales y explotan al trabajador. Queremos hacer algo, para cambiarlo, queremos hacer un llamado a la clase trabajadora para que despierten, sean bienvenidos desde Tecate BC, los saludamos
  4. 4. NO. 24 PÁGINA 4 CAMPAÑA SOLIDARIA DE SUSCRIPCIÓN CON ENVÍO VIRTUAL $ 25 MENSUALES La contingencia por el COVID 19 esta siendo utilizada por los gobiernos y patrones para hacer caer su costo sobre los trabajadores con reducciones de salario y de despidos. ES NECESARIO MANTENER LA ORGANIZACIÓN Y EVITAR SER REDUCIDOS A PERSONAS AISLADAS. Por ello queremos invitarte a que apoyes la prensa independiente y de los trabajadores. Suscríbete a TRANSICION, envíanos un mensaje a corcimexico@gmail.com con tus datos y forma de contacto (WhatsApp, Facebook., twitter…) Depósitos a la Tarjeta Santander 5579 0990 1487 5316 L a clase obrera y los pue- blos de todo el mundo se enfrentan a las graves conse- cuencias de la crisis capitalista y de sus planes. El T-MEC, como su acuerdo predece- sor – TLCAN — NAFTA 1.0, entre Estados Unidos, Canadá y México, es parte del intento del imperialismo de EE.UU. de su- perar la crisis económica que lo está sacudiendo y que está golpeando el mercado mundial en su conjunto. El acuerdo “une” a tres países capitalistas con estructuras económicas diferentes: los Estados Unidos son hoy el im- perialismo más poderoso, la burguesía canadiense tiene acceso al mercado mundial a través de la clase capitalista de los EE.UU., mientras que México es un país dominado por el imperialismo estadounidense. La burguesía estadou- nidense se ha beneficiado de la aplicación del TLCAN en un proceso de aumento de la subordinación económica de Canadá y México al capital financiero estadounidense. Es asi que el Presidente Trump decidió que el TLCAN era injusto y que era necesario un nuevo acuerdo. De hecho, el nuevo acuerdo es una amplificación del ataque del imperia- lismo estadounidense contra la clase obrera y el pueblo de Canadá y México, ¡ya socavado y destrozado por el TLCAN! Es en este contexto es que la administración Trump ha aumentado los aranceles en un 25% para el acero y un 10% para el aluminio de Canadá importado a los Estados Unidos. Recuerden que para la madera canadiense, los Estados Unidos aumentó unilateralmente el impuesto fron- terizo, o arancel, en un 27% en 2017. Muchos otros recar- gos conciernen a productos de consumo común como el yogur, frutas y verduras, mostaza, mayonesa, chocolate, cortadoras de césped… Este acuerdo de T-MEC había sido ratificado por México y Estados Unidos. El Parlamento Canadiense lo ratificó el 13 de marzo de 2020, y entró en vigor el 1 de julio de 2020. Camaradas, La administración estadounidense persiste y señala que los aranceles y los impuestos fronterizos seguirán en vigor ya que se trata de una cuestión de “seguridad nacional”. En aplicación del T-MEC, el gobierno federal canadiense ha ofrecido miles de millones de dólares a las industrias del acero y el aluminio. Además, debido a que el nuevo acuerdo de libre comercio exige una afluencia masiva de productos lácteos de EE.UU. en Canadá, los productores de leche de Quebec reciben grandes regalos como compensación. Frente al acuerdo y a la pandemia de Covid-19, los patrones han recibido enor- mes sumas de dinero de rescate en nombre de la “estimulación de la economía”, pero a la vez se anuncian despidos masivos en estos sectores: Transat, sector hote- lero, restauración, turismo, comercio minorista, aeronáuti- ca… Movilizarse contra el T-MEC en los tres países es una necesidad para los intereses de la clase obrera y los pueblos. Por lo tanto, es urgente emprender una cam- paña trinacional para detener este acuerdo antiobrero y antipopular. El T-MEC no es negociable ni modificable. Debe ser aboli- do. Es con este fin que los trabajadores en su conjunto y sus sindicatos deben avanzar. Unirse en una campaña trinacional (con los Estados Unidos y México) para terminar este Acuerdo es una tarea urgente para los sindicatos de Canadá. Canadá: Saludos del compañero Paul Nkunzimana
  5. 5. NO. 24 PÁGINA 5 Estados Unidos: Informe inicial de parte del compañero Alan Benjamin E l TLCAN, firmado hace cerca de 30 años por los gobiernos de Estados Unidos, México y Canadá, ha sido un desastre para los trabajadores en los tres países, con pérdida masiva de empleos, desreglamentación, privatizaciones a montón y con pér- dida de soberanía en México. Andrés Manuel López Obrador en su conferencia de prensa en Washington al lado de Donald Trump, explicó que este nuevo tratado — el T-MEC — tiene una importante mejora, a saber, el capítulo 23 sobre derechos laborales y sobre todo el inciso 10, donde, se nos dice, hay tribunales donde puede ir cualquier trabajador con una queja para hacer res- petar el Convenio 89 de la OIT. Recientemente tuve el honor de participar en un foro organi- zado por la Nueva Central de Trabajadores, la NCT. Uno de los oradores fue el destacado organizador laboral Héctor de la Cueva, quien explicó que el futuro de México está siendo empeñado por el nuevo T-MEC. “Se presenta como la pa- nacea para el desarrollo económico del país”, dijo, “cuando en realidad representa un candado enorme pa- ra el desarrollo económico de México”. El compañero de la Cueva luego caracterizó el capítulo so- bre Derechos Laborales en el T-MEC como “un bello lunar en un cuerpo monstruoso”. Estoy de acuerdo: El T-MEC es un cuerpo monstruoso, pero diría mas bien que el Capítulo Laboral es un recubrimiento azucarado en una píldora venenosa que nosotros, los trabajadores y los pueblos oprimidos, estamos llama- dos a tragar. El capítulo laboral suena muy bien, pero la realidad es otra. Los ejemplos de violaciones muy serias a los derechos labo- rales hoy, más de dos años después de que se promulgó la nueva Reforma Laboral de México, son innumerables. Estas violaciones las conocen ustedes en carne propia. Todo esto no es una casualidad; por su misma naturaleza el T-MEC es un acuerdo que beneficia a las corporaciones, las cuales buscan bajar los salarios, las prestaciones y el nivel de sindicalización, Es un acuerdo que busca destruir todas nuestras conquistas, empezando por las em- presas y los servicios públicos, considerados como “barreras al libre comercio.” En Estados Unidos, nos hemos pronunciado fuertemente contra la cláusula ISDS (sobre solución de controversias) que protege a los inversionistas y a las empresas estadouni- denses petroleras, siendo el petróleo la columna vertebral de la soberanía de la nación mexicana. En el caso de que México decidiera re-reglamentar o re-nacionalizar el petró- leo, la queja de los inversionistas se llevaría a un tribunal internacional y la renacionalización sería revertida por medio de la cláusula ISDS. El tratado está estructurado de tal for- ma que desvanece toda posibilidad de impedir que las cor- poraciones transnacionales petroleras impongan su ley. La cláusula ISDS está en el centro, en el corazón mismo, del acuerdo. El T-MEC no facilitará la organización de sindicatos inde- pendientes, a pesar de todas las afirmaciones de sus parti- darios de que las nuevas disposiciones laborales son un paso adelante. Sólo la lucha por los derechos laborales y por el sindicalis- mo independiente en ambos lados de las fronteras por los trabajadores y sus aliados asegurará nuestros derechos y nos permitirá conquistar nuevos logros. Entonces, ¿qué hacemos? Afirmemos en voz alta NO al T-MEC. Movilicémonos, construyamos amplias alianzas transfronterizas – y preparemos el terreno para revocar el T-MEC y para echar abajo el infame Muro de la Ver- güenza. LA INTERNACIONAL Ya está disponible en México el número doble de La Inter- nacional (18-19), revista teórica del Comité de Organiza- ción por la Reconstitución de la Cuarta Internacional. Este número incluye:  Declaración del CORCI del 24 de marzo 2020  Tres Conferencias Marxis- tas:  Estados Unidos: Los ne- gros, el partido negro y el Labor Party  Crisis mundial del coronavi- rus: La quiebra del capita- lismo, la actualidad del so- cialismo  La doble opresión de las mujeres: ¿Cómo poner fin?  Pierre Lambert (1920 – 2008) La IV Internacional y los sindicatos ¡Adquiérela! Costo: $ 60
  6. 6. PÁGINA 6 TRANSICIÓN E stimados y estima- das participan- tes ... En nuestra calidad de coordinadores del Comi- té Obrero Internacional Contra la Guerra, la Explotación y el Trabajo Precario, Por una Internacional Obrera (COI), les envia- mos nuestros saludos fraternos y les deseamos una conferen- cia muy productiva y exitosa. El COI se constituyó en noviembre de 2016 cuando 350 delegados de 28 países se reunieron en Mumbai, India, y redactaron un Manifiesto, en el que se afirma que “la lucha de clases sigue siendo la fuerza motriz de la historia. Afirmamos que el progreso de la civilización hu- mana, de la paz y la democracia, depende ante todo de la capacidad de los explotados y oprimidos de todo el mundo para preservar la independencia de sus organizaciones“. Su conferencia es de gran importancia mucho más allá de sus fronteras en América del Norte. Como resultado de los llamados acuerdos de “libre comercio” como el TLCAN y ahora el T-MEC, decenas de millones de hombres, mujeres y niños están siendo arrojados a los caminos del exilio. Esto es cierto en su continente, y es cierto en todo el mundo. Al mismo tiempo, se están desmantelando los sistemas de pensiones y de bienestar social, mientras que millones más languidecen sin acceso a la atención sanitaria y el desempleo masivo aumenta tras la pandemia de COVID-19. Dicho esto, los y las trabajadoras y los pueblos oprimidos de todo el mundo se están levantando en enormes manifestacio- nes y huelgas masivas para decir ¡Basta Ya¡ — ¡Basta de las guerras injustas, la explotación y la barbarie que el sistema capitalista tiene reserva- da para la humanidad! ¡Basta de las concesio- nes exigidas por los pa- trones y las multinaciona- les! ¡Basta de los recortes de salaries, prestaciones y pues- tos de trabajo! Su Conferencia Binacional es una prueba contundente de la resistencia de la clase obrera a todas estas políticas destructi- vas. Su conferencia es una prueba de que los y las trabajadoras y activistas están actuando en el transcurso de sus luchas de clase para defender las organizaciones que han construido y para construir otras nuevas, con el fin de poder organizarse en las formas que ellos y ellas decidan libremente. Esperamos recibir un informe de su conferencia, con sus pro- puestas y campañas. Publicamos un boletín semanal en varios idiomas y nos gustaría publicar el relato de su conferencia para nuestros corresponsales en 52 países. También estamos pla- neando una Conferencia Interna- cional contra la Guerra y la Explo- tación, Por una Internacional Obrera en el transcurso del año 2021, a la que sus sindicatos y organizaciones están cordialmen- te invitados. En solidaridad, Coordinadores, COI Saludos del Comité Obrero Internacional Nambiath Vasudevan (Mumbai, India) y Daniel Gluckstein E stamos compar- tiendo expe- riencias de lucha organi- zación y unidad de ambos lados de la frontera, de una misma clase explotada en dos naciones. Se ha ocultado las consecuen- cias de este nefasto tratado… este T MEC no es fundamentalmente dis- tinto al TLCAN de 1994, diseñado por Salinas, el avance del neolibera- lismo en México. Es, simplemente una profundización en el desmante- lamiento de la soberanía mexicana Los estragos del TLCAN fueron la des- trucción del campo, la migración, la disgregación de la organización de los trabajadores, el recrudecimiento del crimen organizado, la violencia, la mili- tarización y la criminalización de la protesta social… es una adaptación a las nuevas condiciones del mercado 25 años después: redirigir la inversión a nuevos sectores como tecnología y comunicación, en el marco de la crisis general del capitalismo que el COVID 19 aceleró. Si bien hay que destacar que la con- dición que el gobierno de AMLO pu- so para la firma del tratado era el respeto por la soberanía energética del país, particularmente de PEMEX y hay que verlo como algo positivo, la realidad es que el sometimiento a este tratado va en el sentido opues- to de esta necesidad es contrario a los intereses de los trabajadores y del pueblo de México. Con este tratado se aproximan mayo- res embates, mayor explotación, ma- yor criminalización y en particular la pulverización de la clase obrera. Hay que destacar que se han genera- do muchas expectativas en este trata- do, el capítulo 21 sobre derechos labo- rales ha generado la ilusión de que los trabajadores podrán acudir a los tribu- nales de arbitraje internacionales para denunciar la explotación de los patro- nes, en muchos casos las direcciones sindicales lo ven con buenos ojos, pe- ro es solo una trampa puesta por el imperialismo norteamericano, ¿acaso vamos a intercambiar la supuesta de- fensa de nuestros derechos que por ley se encuentran en la constitución a cambio de mayores privatizaciones y saqueo de nuestros recursos? ¿volveremos a cambiar oro por cuen- tas de vidrio? Por el contrario, la intención de este encuentro es emprender la unidad de los diversos sectores por la recu- peración de nuestros recursos, por la renacionalización de lo privatiza- do y por lograr el respeto nuestros derechos laborales, a la libre organi- zación y democracia sindical. Hay que tenerlo bien claro, este trata- do no está desligado de las reformas estructurales, ni de las privatizaciones que se han venido realizando en con- tra de las cuales nos hemos moviliza- do y que se expresaron en el voto por un cambio en 2018. Es necesaria la unidad de acción de los jóvenes, los trabajadores, las muje- res y los pueblos originarios, para de- jar de someternos a los designios de la casa blanca y del imperialismo. México: Extractos de la intervención de Luis Carlos Haro
  7. 7. NO. 24 PÁGINA 7 E stoy muy feliz de que se esté llevando a cabo este encuen- tro, es una reunión sumamen- te importante hace falta y era necesaria, por lo que pasa en todo el mundo pero en particular por lo que sucede en nuestros tres países. El T MEC es una de las políticas principa- les, de la estrategia economía imperia- lista de EUA, en acuerdo con los capi- talistas de los tres países. Nosotros en EUA teníamos esperan- zas y veíamos con buenos ojos, los cambios en las leyes laborales en México, para avanzar en la libre or- ganización y la democracia sindical crear nuevas organizaciones sindi- cales independientes, que serían un gran logro, sin embargo, lo que po- cos difunden o conocen, es que se hizo por presión de Trump, él quería que se introdujeran esos cambios para facilitar su aprobación por los sindicatos, con la plena conciencia de que quienes iban a tener que aplicar esas reformas es el gobierno mexicano. Pero lo que vemos, como en el sector automotriz, con los jornaleros y las maquilas es que la implementación es un rotundo fracaso para los trabaja- dores, por que de manera intencional las autoridades mexicanas no están aplicando la ley, yo no veo buena fe del gobierno mexicano, ni siquiera se han implementado sistemas donde los trabajadores puedan acudir a acusar la violación de los derechos por parte de las grandes trasnaciona- les, en particular las nor- teamericanas que serán las más beneficiadas del tratado, no hay ningún mecanismo real para que un trabajador o una organización pueda lle- var a juicio a las casas matrices, para que se apliquen sanciones. No hay que olvidar que este tipo de violaciones, que a crecentan las con- diciones de pobreza y explotación es lo que ha propiciado las olas de migración desde Centroamérica y México...no existen opciones para desarrollarse , los sala- rios son de miseria. Sabemos que el tra- tado no busca solucionar esto, lo que se busca es seguir llevándose las riquezas de México, pero ahora lo harán con otros trucos . Lo vemos en el caso de la General Motors en Silao, donde el control lo siguen teniendo los charros, se niega el registro de una nueva organización sindical, en todo México sucede lo mis- mo, existen los contratos de protec- ción. Si bien la secretaria de Trabajo expreso que se iba a acabar con estos contratos, se dijo que eran ilegales, que no valían nada... ¿porque en los hechos no se hace nada para acabar con ellos ?¿Por qué no se revisan los contratos colectivos actuales? ¿Por qué no se eliminaron desde un princi- pio? Todo se ha convertido en un circo, una simulación para mentir a los obreros y decir que ya tienen derechos, pero ¿Cómo puede ser así, si vemos el caso de la compañera Susana Prieto que representa a los obreros de la maquiladora, que fue presa y sigue en proceso? ¿Qué mensaje le man- da el gobierno mexicano entonces a los jornaleros agrícolas, a los de las maquiladoras, que una vez se orga- nizan son despedidos y sus deman- das no tienen solución? Sabemos que el actual gobierno mexi- cano no es del PRI o del PAN, es de MORENA, pero si no corrigen el rumbo serán la continuidad del neoliberalis- mo. Porque simplemente continúan en el ámbito laboral la misma política, en la Secretaría del Trabajo siguen estan- do los mismos priistas y panistas de las administraciones anteriores, que no quieren mover un dedo, y mantienen el contubernio con las empresas. Hay continuidad porque simplemen- te estas nuevas leyes por muy bien que estén en la letra no tienen me- canismos de aplicación, porque no se ha abierto la posibilidad de elec- ciones democráticas donde los tra- bajadores puedan decidir qué orga- nización sindical quiere que los re- presente, y eso favorece el control de los sindicatos charros o blancos que trabajan de la mano con las grandes corporaciones norteameri- canas. Necesitamos que se reconoz- ca a las organizaciones sindicales in- dependientes y que estas sean las que lleven acabo el control de las relacio- nes laborales y eviten la violación de- los derechos. Además, es importante que haya una respuesta inmediata rápida, los juicios laborales duran años y no se sienta a los empresarios rápidamente para in- vestigar y hacer pagar por los agravios a los trabajadores. En el caso de EUA, es necesario que siendo esta una reunión laboral con organizaciones y activistas laborales, comencemos a discutir la necesidad de una política sindical no supeditada a los intereses de los partidos políticos, en particular del Partido Demócrata, que, igual que el republicano desarro- llan la misma política, es importante la independencia de la clase trabajadora, en ambos lados de la frontera. Esta reunión es importante porque debemos de construir juntos una fuerza, unirnos y contrarrestar esto, poner presión al gobierno mexicano y al gobierno norteamericano, debe- mos decir no aceptamos sus propues- tas y abordar otros temas importantes como lo es el servicio de salud, la ho- mologación de los salarios. Al Rojas LCLAA– Sacramento (extractos de su intervención)
  8. 8. PÁGINA 8 TRANSICIÓN El siguiente mensaje fue enviado por EJ Esperanza al 10 de octubre de 2020 a la Conferencia Binacional Contra el TLCAN, el Muro de la Ver- güenza y Por los Derechos Labora- les para Todos . Esperanza , es un abogado indocu- mentado y activista por los dere- chos de los inmigrantes, no pudo asistir a la conferencia por las razo- nes que explica a continuación . L amento no poder unirme a uste- des en la Conferencia Binacio- nal. Junto con otros activistas por los derechos de los inmi- grantes, me encuentro actualmente en un centro de detención de ICE (Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de Estados Unidos (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) en la ciudad de Adelanto, en el condado de San Ber- nardino en California. Estamos aquí para exigir que el gobernador y las autoridades estatales cierren el cen- tro de detención de Adelanto ICE y todos los demás centros de deten- ción con fines de lucro, todos los cuales se han convertido en campos de exterminio para los detenidos durante la pandemia de COVID-19. Como sabrán, ICE tiene contratos con empresas de prisiones privadas, como GEO Group, Inc. y CoreCivic, para operar la mayoría de su amplia red de instalaciones. Hemos sido testigos de un gran brote de COVID-19 debido a la falta de equipo de protección adecua- do, los espacios reducidos, las condi- ciones insalubres y la falta de atención médica adecuada. En respuesta a la propagación del CO- VID-19 por los centros de detención, cientos de inmigrantes se han decla- rado en huelga de hambre en todo el país. Desde el norte de California, el centro de California, el sur de Califor- nia hasta Colorado y Luisiana, una ola de huelgas de hambre sin precedentes se ha extendido por todo el país, igno- rada en gran medida por los medios de comunicación. Los presos en Adelanto y otras instalaciones han estado en huelga continuamente por su libertad y por sus propias vidas. Activistas de todo el estado de Califor- nia, y más allá, gritan: "¿Cuántas per- sonas más detenidas por ICE tienen que morir o infectarse antes de que cierren estos campos de exterminio?" Están exigiendo: "¡LIBÉRELOS TO- DOS!" El Partido Demócrata: No es el mal menor En el centro de detención de Mesa Verde en Bakersfield, California, las huelguistas enviaron una carta abierta al gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, y al fiscal general Xavier Be- cerra, exigiendo que inspeccionen los centros de detención y supervisen los estándares de atención en las instala- ciones. Sin embargo, estos funciona- rios elegidos por el Partido Demócrata se han negado a tomar tal acción. La comunidad inmigrante tiene muy clara la amenaza real que presenta la administración Trump. Hemos pasado cada hora de vigilia luchando contra eso. Pero hay una conciencia creciente en el liderazgo del movimiento por los derechos de los inmigrantes, de que los demócratas no son un "mal menor". Esta es una valoración que se confirma con la experiencia de 15 años de lucha contra demócratas y republicanos por igual. A pesar de toda la retórica y las lá- grimas de cocodrilo sobre los niños detenidos que fueron separados de sus padres, el Partido Demócrata se ha negado a responsabilizar a los centros de detención de inmigran- tes. Se han negado a detener la ex- pansión de GEO. Se han puesto del lado de los centros de detención con fines de lucro. Esto no es casualidad. La administra- ción Trump no creó el régimen de deportación bajo el que vivimos hoy. Su administración simplemente ha hecho cumplir las leyes existen- tes redactadas y promulgadas por la administración Clinton, en la infame Ley de Reforma de la Inmigración Ilegal y Responsabilidad del Inmi- grante de 1996. Estas leyes le dieron al gobierno federal un poder sin prece- dentes para militarizar la frontera, cri- minalizar a los inmigrantes y detener y deportar familias en una escala masiva y sin precedentes. La sofisticada maquinaria que aprove- chó los centros de detención con fines de lucro y la tecnología de vigilancia de última generación fue obra de la admi- nistración de Obama y Biden, y solo de su administración. Su objetivo ha sido militarizar la frontera y establecer una milicia de deportación bajo ICE capaz de comandar cada agencia local de aplicación de la ley en el país, cada base de datos, para identificar, ras- trear, detener y deportar inmigrantes en una escala masiva. Obama y Biden deportaron a casi 3 millones de inmigrantes en ocho años, Mensaje del defensor de los derechos de los inmigrantes
  9. 9. NO. 24 PÁGINA 13 Relatoría de la Mesa: Migración, Soberanía Nacional y Recursos Naturales deportando en promedio a casi 400.000 inmigrantes al año. Trump ha deportado a muchos menos. La infame detención de niños en la frontera tam- bién es una política que comenzó con Obama y Biden, en 2014, y que recibió mucha menos atención que la política de Trump. Es necesaria la acción de ma- sas independiente Durante COVID-19, el movimiento por los derechos de los inmigrantes se ha asegurado victorias precisamente al oponerse y movilizarse independiente- mente de los demócratas en California, Colorado, Luisiana, Texas y más allá. Más de 10,000 inmigrantes han obteni- do liberaciones debido a este creciente movimiento en los últimos meses. En todas partes se está forjando un pode- roso movimiento para exigir Papeles Para Todos / Papers for All! - ¡Sin de- tenciones y deportaciones! - ¡No más “reforma migratoria integral”! Los lugares donde la comunidad inmi- grante había estado desorganizada anteriormente, como el Valle Central en California, las regiones rurales en Louisiana, Vermont y Texas, han visto batallas importantes en los centros de detención privados y los demócratas por igual. En estas localidades, los demócratas locales se han puesto del lado de los centros de detención privados una y otra vez, planteando la necesidad de que los inmigrantes presenten a sus propios candidatos localmente de una manera nunca antes vista. En lugares rurales como McFarland, Bakersfield y Adelanto en California, y el condado de Williamson en Texas, la cuestión de un partido independiente de la clase trabajadora ha sido presentada con urgencia por las limitaciones de los políticos demócratas que se sientan en el poder localmente. Es en lugares como estos donde están madurando las condiciones para postular candida- tos laborales independientes. Entonces, mientras luchamos para liberar a nuestra gente de los cen- tros de detención, se le plantea al movimiento por los derechos de los inmigrantes la cuestión de la políti- ca independiente de la clase trabaja- dora. Espero trabajar con todos ustedes a través de las fronteras para derribar el Muro de la Vergüenza, liberar a todos los prisioneros de los centros de de- tención de ICE y derogar el TLCAN 2.0. Gracias y mis mejores deseos pa- ra una conferencia exitosa S e habló acerca de cómo es que el T-MEC afecta a los pueblos originarios de México, aplicando consultas artificiales en cuya mayoría de casos resultan de difícil acceso para los directamente afectados o involucrados. Esto se rela- cionó con el saqueo de los recursos naturales, como el agua a lo largo y ancho de la república. Tanto en Mexi- cali, en el norte del país, con el caso de la cervecera Constellation Brands, como los mantos acuíferos que explota la Coca Cola, en el sur. Se expuso el caso de General Motors, empresa estadounidense que explota a sus trabajadores prohibiendo en la práctica la libertad sindical, y que a pesar de encontrarse en el capítulo 23 y apartado 23-A de mismo tratado, la realidad ha sido otra: los ejemplos de las violaciones muy serias a los dere- chos laborales hoy, más de dos años después de que se promulgó la nueva Reforma Laboral de México, son innu- merables. Todo esto no es una casua- lidad; por su misma naturaleza el T- MEC es un acuerdo que beneficia a las corporaciones, las cuales buscan bajar los salarios, las prestaciones y el nivel de sindicalización, y que se pone por encima de la legislación nacional, vio- lando la soberanía de cada país y po- ne un marco legislativo donde las lu- chas gremiales o por fabrica terminan siendo infruc- tuosas. Es un acuerdo que busca destruir todas nuestras conquistas, empezando por las empresas y los servicios públicos, consi- derados como “barreras al libre comercio.” Por su parte, la compañera de Sacramento insis- tió en la necesidad y urgencia de unir las luchas, señalando que no somos lo suficientemente fuertes y organizados en relación a lo que amerita la situación. Se han perdido al menos 30 mil trabajos en el norte de California, es demasiado, mu- chos tienen que esperar 7 meses para recibir su seguro social. Mucha gente sigue perdiendo su trabajo. Tenemos que continuar esta colabo- ración con otros sindicatos inde- pendientes para tener salud para todos, contra los estragos del CO- VID 19.Esta situación golpea prime- ramente a los trabajadores ilegales, migrantes, porque no se les reconoce ningún derecho, o por otro lado, para abaratar costos, se emplea a esta mano de obra presionando a los traba- jadores “legales” para que no peleen por su salario o su empleo a cambio de no ser despedidos o comparando que los ilegales su paga es menor y por tanto más deseada en tiempo de crisis. Se propuso la continuidad con el Boi- cot a la compañía Driscoll´s que explo- ta a jornaleras y jornaleros en ambos lados de la frontera. También apoya- mos el boicot a Constellation Brands, a coca cola y otros más, al mismo tiem- po que se le dé seguimiento a esa lu- cha. Por parte del colectivo Mexicali Resis- te, se cuestionó la existencia real de la soberanía mexicana, los que tienen mayor poder ejercen sobre nuestras libertades, nuestros trabajos. Desafor- tunadamente ahorita vemos que está
  10. 10. PÁGINA 10 TRANSICIÓN siendo acallada toda persona que le- vante la voz para hablar de los dere- chos de los trabajadores, como con la detención de la compañera Susana Prieto Terrazas. En Chiapas vemos con preocupa- ción lo que pasa, la pandemia nos desmoviliza a nivel global. Vivimos el despojo de los territorios, a los pueblos, tenemos las mineras con Slim y las canadienses, que extraen oro, plata y bronce, contaminan los mantos acuíferos, los ríos. Se hizo énfasis en hacer alianzas a nivel binacional, retomar una acción binacional coordinada contra el despo- jo del territorio, de los recursos natura- les, en favor de las grandes corporacio- nes, en defensa de los derechos labo- rales y la salud El compañero canadiense expuso que más aún con el COVID 19, ha colapsa- do la protección a la salud. Estas políti- cas de libre comercio hacen que pier- dan los pueblos su libre derecho a la autodeterminación, como ha sucedido en África. Y tenemos que luchar por nuestra sobrevivencia y para liberarnos de este yugo. O como lo han hecho en Argelia, Francia y otros trabajadores en el mundo. En 2016 hubo una reunión en Mumbai india, del Comité Obrero Internacional, por los derechos labora- les, contra la guerra e invita a los pre- sentes a sumarse a este esfuerzo. Se mencionó que los tratados con E.U. se encuentran en la lógica de mantener su imperio sobre otros países, es para robarnos más, para poder internaciona- lizar los servicios, abaratar la mano de obra, con el objetivo con continuar la explotación de los recursos naturales. Desde San Francisco se mencionó que, el ascenso de Trump es la expre- sión de un sistema capitalista racis- ta anti-obrero y necesitamos apoyar los comités de defensa de trabajado- res y necesitamos hacer una lucha general contra Trump y contra los ataques en contra de todos los tra- bajadores y debemos tener solidari- dad con los obreros mexicanos contra estas compañías internacionales. Te- niendo estas conferencias binacionales e internacionales, es importante, por- que los obreros en EU también enfren- tamos los mismos ataques que los obreros en México y otros países. También mencionaron participantes de Estados Unidos que la cláusula ISDS (sobre solución de controversias) que contiene el TMEC protege a los inver- sionistas y a las empresas estadouni- denses petroleras, siendo el petróleo la columna vertebral de la soberanía de la nación mexicana. En el caso de que México decidiera re-reglamentar o re- nacionalizar el petróleo, la queja de los inversionistas se llevaría a un tribunal internacional y la renacionalización se- ría revertida por medio de la cláusula ISDS. El tratado está estructurado de tal forma que desvanece toda posibili- dad de impedir que las corporaciones transnacionales petroleras impongan su ley. Asimismo, se planteó la solida- ridad con el movimiento en Ensena- da contra la empresa regasificadora Energía Costa Azul (ECA) (propiedad de IEnova, filial de Sempra Energy) donde tras una encuesta amañada, la planta logro el permiso para am- pliarse y convertir ese gas natural en estado líquido y exportarlo a Es- tados Unidos, con las consecuen- cias a la ecología y los recursos natu- rales que conllevan. Por otro lado, se añadió que con el T- MEC, México se subordina a intereses de mineras canadienses y estadouni- denses. La actual política extractiva minera deriva de la política comercial y de inversiones impuestas por el TLCAN y, que ahora, en el T-MEC son reforzadas a favor del despojo a los pobladores y a pueblos originarios; subordinando las normas y políticas ambientales y de salud, etc., de México a los intereses de las grandes compa- ñías mineras. en relación a la resolu- ción de controversias, el TMEC y otros tratados internacionales que México ha firmado, dan recurso legal a que las empresas puedan demandar por miles de millones de dólares al gobierno de México en tribunales supranacionales, pero no al revés, en caso de que consi- deren afectadas sus inversiones, lo cual es una grave afectación a la sobe- ranía de México y sus pueblos origina- rios, que usualmente las riquezas mi- nerales se han encontrado en sus terri- torios ancestrales. Un ejemplo de ello lo tenemos en agosto de 2000, donde el tribunal de arbitraje del TLCAN obli- gó a México a pagar a la empresa es- tadounidense Metalclad Corporation una compensación por $16,685,000 USD por haber cerrado el confinamien- to de residuos peligrosos de la empre- sa en el estado de San Luis Potosí an- te los peligros para la salud pública. Todo lo que dejan a su paso es devas- tación y contaminación severa al suelo, al agua potable, deforestación, resi- duos peligroso, impidiendo que la mis- ma población use de manera sustenta- ble los recursos naturales para vivir y pone en peligro la salud y la vida de las poblaciones alrededor de las mineras. Un punto importante que el TMEC des- truye es la soberanía alimentaria, que pone por encima las ganancias de em- presas de semillas transgénicas, des- truyendo las formas de producción lo- cal y regional, además de acabar con especies nativas e importantes para la alimentación mexicana, dejándonos a merced de la importación del maíz, por ejemplo. Por lo que se invitó a que sumemos las luchas en defensa de nuestra soberanía alimentaria, sin transgénicos que destruyan el campo, condenando las políticas racistas y co- lonialistas de estas empresas, en soli- daridad y apoyo a la defensa de la so- beranía de los pueblos indígenas. Todo lo anterior: despojo, baja de sala- rios, pocas prestaciones, no derecho a la tierra, pobres alternativas de educa- ción y vida digna, empujan a los pobla- dores a buscar oportunidades en esta- dos Unidos, aunque sea de “mojados” (migrantes sin papeles), siendo criminalizados y perseguidos en el vecino país, donde gobiernos pro- venientes tanto del partido republi- cano como del demócrata solo han aumentado el discurso de racismo para poner a los trabajadores unos contra otros y negarles el derecho a trabajar y a vivir, por lo que estamos a favor del derecho a No migrar, es decir, que México debe tener sobera- nía nacional para poder poner las con- diciones que permitan que sus pobla- dores no sean empujados, obligados a dejar su tierra natal ante la falta de oportunidades y empleo; asimismo, los trabajadores que ya se encuentren en Estados unidos tienen derecho a papeles, a trabajo, por derechos la- borales para todos. !abajo el muro de Trump!
  11. 11. NO. 24 PÁGINA 11 E n esta mesa participaron 43 compañeros. Tomaron la palabra 19 oradores que expresaron la situación de la clase trabajadora de ambos lados de la fronte- ra, el uso que las trasnacionales han hecho de los tratados de libre comercio como mecanismo para reducir el precio de la fuerza de trabajo. Se expresó que a pesar de haberse aprobado un capítu- lo especial sobre relaciones laborales en el nuevo T- MEC, este no es más que letra muerta, pues su elabora- ción se dio para poder justificar el voto a favor del trata- do del Partido Demócrata y el apoyo de la AFL CIO. Si bien el gobierno de AMLO ha realizado una reforma labo- ral con varios aspectos progresistas, esta respondió a las presiones que ejercieron los sindicalistas norteamericanos y no se ha llevado a la práctica una verdadera acción guber- namental para facilitar que se cumpla con la nueva regla- mentación, tanto es así, que se carece de presupuesto para poner en marcha las oficinas que sustituyan a las juntas de conciliación y arbitraje, ni para la revisión de los contratos de trabajo. Algunos oradores expresaron que se trata de imponer la supuesta libertad sindical desde arriba, beneficiando a los mismo dirigentes y grupos corporativos charros, que han puesto trabas a la creación de nuevos sindicatos; cuando estos se constituyen y logran el reconocimiento oficial, mu- chas veces después de amplias movilizaciones como en San Quintín y Matamoros, las empresas en contubernio con los líderes charros y las autoridades del trabajo hacen todo lo posible para negar la firma de nuevos contratos colecti- vos, realzar los recuentos por la titularidad del contrato o para la elección libre de a cuál sindicato se quiere participar. Se denunció que con el T-MEC se acordó la clausula ISDS (solución de disputas entre inversionistas y estados), que en los hechos elimina la soberanía nacional de México. La clau- sula ISDS protege a los inversionistas y a las empresas es- tadounidenses petroleras. En el caso de que México decidie- ra re-reglamentar o re-nacionalizar el petróleo —columna vertebral de la soberanía de la nación mexicana— la queja de los inversionistas se llevaría a un tribunal internacional y la renacionalización sería inmediatamente revertida. En el caso de EUA, se expresó que existen luchas en marcha, que se combinan con las luchas en contra del racismo, pero que el obstáculo principal sigue siendo la supeditación de las organizaciones sindicales al Partido Demócrata, como se vio con la aprobación del T-MEC o la imposi- ción de Biden. Se expuso que en Méxi- co la repre- sión hacia aquellos que luchan sigue siendo una práctica co- mún: · Con la criminali- zación de la que ha sido vícti- ma la com- pañera Susana Prieto, abogada y asesora legal del SNITIS MOM 20/32, quien estuvo presa por cargos fabrica- dos por el gobernador del estado de Tamaulipas. Todos los presentes de diferentes partes de la geografía mexicana, desde la frontera sur de México hasta la frontera norte, así como, de EUA coincidieron en la necesidad de mostrar nuestra solidaridad con la compañera y con el SNITIS y lu- char por su libertad total e incondicional. · Como sucede con los trabajadores de la industria auto- motriz en general, donde se ha dado una serie de despidos a aquellos que han osado desafiar el control del sindicalismo de la CTM, CROM, CROC, en particular en las empresas AUDI y General Motors. · Lo mismo ha sucedido con los trabajadores de la ma- quiladora en toda la franja fronteriza, en particular en Baja California, donde se han dado despidos masivos de trabaja- dores que buscaban su afiliación a sindicatos independien- tes. · Como sucede con los sindicatos autónomos que sufren la intervención gubernamental. Un ejemplo es la ofensiva en contra del SME, a cuya dirección legítimamente electa se le ha negado la toma de nota. En el ámbito de las organizaciones de trabajadores al servicio del estado también se expresó que: · Se mantiene el contubernio con las direcciones charras en particular en los sectores más importantes del proletaria- do como lo son los petroleros, los electricistas afiliados al SUTERM y en el magisterio, cuyas direcciones participaron en la aprobación de las “reformas” estructurales (destructoras de empresas y servicios públicos) y no han sido cuestionadas, por el contra- rio, se les ha dado el reconocimiento gubernamental, mien- tras que a organizaciones que han conquistado la democra- cia se les niega el reconocimiento a través de la negación de la toma de nota o del reconocimiento como interlocutor de las demandas. · En el caso de las organizaciones de trabajadores al ser- vicio del estado, se expresó que existe una tendencia a la creación de pequeños sindicatos, por lugar de trabajo o por municipio, que a nombre de la democratización del sector y de zafarse de las direcciones corporativas, aumentan la pul- verización de la fuerza de la clase, su capacidad de negocia- ción y de articulación colectiva. · En ambos casos se expresó la necesidad de seguir lu- chando por la democratización de los grandes sindicatos, y de denunciar la simulación en la aplicación de las nuevas Relatoría mesa Derechos Laborales
  12. 12. PÁGINA 12 TRANSICIÓN reglamentaciones y la parcialidad y complicidad de las auto- ridades laborales. En relación a los sectores de la clase no organiza- dos se dijo: · La mayor parte de la clase trabajadora mexicana está en la precariedad, o como gustan llamarlo “la informalidad”. Esta tendencia también va creciendo en los EUA, donde se reduce el número de trabajadores sindicalizados. · En este encuentro algunos oradores expresaron que se debe avanzar en promover la organización de los precariza- dos no organizados, aclarando que no se trata de mantener- los en esa situación como un sujeto en sí, sino como forma transitoria para organizarlos en agrupamientos sindicales que tengan la capacidad de negociar con las empresas y firmar contratos colectivos. · En este sentido también se habló de la necesidad de organizar a los trabajadores del sector privado, a los cuales a través de diversos méto- dos se les niegan sus dere- chos, en particular a poner atención sobre las nuevas formas de explotación labo- ral, como lo son la subcon- tratación en sus diversas formas. · En particular se habló de la imposición de los “modelos de negocios” desarrollados por las apli- caciones electrónicas, los más conocidos de trans- porte como Uber o de re- partidores de comida, a quienes se niega la relación laboral a nombre de ser Socios o Colaboradores o Contratistas indi- viduales, donde las jornadas de trabajo son extenuantes y sin ninguna responsabilidad de la plataforma sobre los ries- gos de trabajo. Los compañeros de la organización obrera Rideshare Drivers United de San Diego, informaron que existe una iniciativa de ley —la Propuesta 22— en Califor- nia para legalizar esta situación, por lo cual están llamando a votar en contra en las próximas elecciones. Dicha legisla- ción permitirá que el “modelo de negocios” de Uber se lleve a todos los sectores de la producción. Los compañeros, ex- presaron que se debe poner especial atención porque este modelo laboral se pretende exportar a todo el mundo. La empresa Uber ha financiado una campaña de mas de 188 millones de dólares, para la aprobación de la Propuesta 22 y así romper la noción de trabajador asalariado con dere- chos. Si la Propuesta 22 es aprobada en California, esto generará un efecto domino. · En muchos casos esta precariedad se da en las propias instituciones gubernamentales que durante años, heredado de los gobiernos neoliberales, hicieron de la contratación por honorarios, del trabajo por horas, a tiempo parcial, por obra determinada, o en el caso de las universidades las ho- ras por asignatura, la forma para negar, el acceso a la esta- bilidad laboral o los derechos. Ante ello se llamó a realizar una amplia campaña de sindicalización de estos sectores presionando a las organizaciones sindicales para que enca- becen esta lucha y rompan con la política de voltear hacia otro lado cuando se trata de este tipo de trabajadores. Sobre los efectos de la pandemia del COVID en la Clase Trabajadora · Se constata que se trata que la crisis la paguen los tra- bajadores, en ambos lados de la frontera. La propagación del COVID no para y está siendo utilizada para hacer pasar planes en perjuicio de la clase trabajadora y de los pueblos. · Se hizo especial énfasis en hacer la denuncia de las violaciones a los decretos presidenciales por parte de las grandes empresas, como en la maquila, la industria automo- triz, en empresas como las de Grupo Salinas, o como suce- de en el puerto de Lázaro Cárdenas, que tienen en común que se ha obligado a los trabajadores a laborar con el riesgo de contagio, lo que ya ha generado miles de contagios y cientos de muertos. · Se expuso que la pandemia está siendo utilizada para profundizar la explotación laboral, presionando con el despi- do o con la reducción “voluntaria” del salario. · También se ha usado para ensayar nuevas formas de explotación como lo es el Teletrabajo, que ha sido impuesto en diversos secto- res públicos y privados, mo- dalidad que aumenta las jornadas de trabajo, que carga el costo de sus herra- mientas de trabajo al propio trabajador y la responsabili- dad por su conexión o cum- plimiento de metas, en di- cha modalidad los horarios se hacen flexibles y se atenta en contra de las horas de descanso y de la intimidad del trabajador en su domicilio. · Un punto especial es que la pandemia ha aumentado la explotación de las mujeres, que deben cargar con el cumpli- miento de sus objetivos laborales, con el cuidado de los ni- ños y los gastos derivados de la permanencia en la casa. A lo que hay que sumar que la violencia intrafamiliar ha au- mentado en estos meses y son las mujeres y niños sus víc- timas principales. · Se propuso apoyar la propuesta de reforma laboral he- cha desde los trabajadores y en beneficio de los trabajado- res; se mencionó que la NCT ha presentado una propuesta en relación a la modificación de la legislación relacionada con las situaciones de emergencia o pandemias. Sobre la unidad y la acción Una aspiración unánime de los oradores fue avanzar en la unidad, en la acción y en formular una respuesta a los pro- blemas que enfrenta la clase, a continuación, se presentan algunos puntos en relación a este tema: · Para muchos oradores, el problema de fondo es el sis- tema capitalista, se desarrollaron argumentos en el sentido de que los TLC son solo la expresión contemporánea de las necesidades de supervivencia del sistema que además de buscar la reducción del costo de la fuerza de trabajo, guiado por la voracidad destruye también a la naturaleza. · Se planteó llevar a la discusión de las fuerzas sindica- les de ambos lados de la frontera la consigna de homologa-
  13. 13. NO. 24 PÁGINA 11 ción de salarios, “a trabajo igual, salario igual”. · Otros oradores expresaron que la verdadera democra- cia sindical se debe arrancar en las calles con la moviliza- ción para derrotar a la burocracia sindical y que no se dará porque esté escrita en un capítulo del T-MEC o por las le- yes laborales, ya que se trata de una correlación de fuer- zas. · Oradores de ambos lados expresaron la necesidad de que el movimiento laboral busque su independencia de cla- se y no se someta a los intereses de tal o cual grupo bur- gués; en ese sentido se mencionó la iniciativa de un comité organizador de un Labor Party (Partido Laborista) en EUA y del llamado a una huelga general contra las políticas de Trump y contra todo intento por parte de Trump de imponer un golpe de estado al no aceptar, como lo ha venido pro- metiendo, una victorial electoral de Biden en las elecciones del 3 de noviembre. De diversas maneras se expresó la necesidad que de esta conferencia surgieran llamados a la acción y a la conforma- ción de un polo de ac- ción contra los TLC. Algunos compañeros mencionaron que era ne- cesario convocar a una conferencia trinacional o continental, que es urgen- te hermanar los amplios movimientos de la clase trabajadora norteamerica- na con las movilizaciones en el resto del continente. · Se propuso la realización de jornadas de acción coordi- nada en todo el continente, comenzando por articular accio- nes con compañeros de Canadá, EUA y México. · Se propuso la participación de los asistentes en la Conferencia Mundial contra la guerra y la explotación impulsada por el Comité Obrero Internacional, conformado en la India y en el que participan activistas y líderes sindica- les de 52 naciones. · Se propuso pronunciarse contra la represión, como la sucedida el 28 de septiembre en contra de la marcha de mujeres en la CDMX, por la liberación de los presos políti- cos en todo el continente y en el mundo, por el esclareci- miento de la desaparición de los 43 normalistas de Ayot- zinapa. Brands, Coca-Cola, las empresas de minería a cielo abierto Se acordó en esta mesa: · Rechazo rotundo al T-MEC · Participación en la Conferencia Mundial contra la gue- rra y la explotación impulsada por el Comité Obrero Interna- cional por la internacional obrera · Campaña de apoyo económico para los compañeros de Generando Movimiento, despedidos de la empresa Ge- neral Motors. · Impulsar en nuestras organizaciones sindicales una campaña por la sindicalización masiva y contra la precarie- dad laboral. · Impulsar la organización sindical de los no organizados o precarios, en particular hacer la denuncia de las condicio- nes de explotación en las aplicaciones electrónicas. · Utilizar las supuestas reformas y aspectos positivos de la legislación actual para impulsar procesos de democrati- zación desde las bases o sindicalización independientes, sin tener confianza en que se impondrán desde arriba. · Generar foros de discusión para profundizar sobre las consecuencias del COVID para la clase trabajadora, en particular sobre el Teletrabajo y sus implicaciones en el ámbito educativo. · Redactar carta dirigida a la compañera Susana Prieto, deseando pronta recuperación de sus problemas de salud, expresando nuestra solidaridad con ella y con el SNITIS. · Desarrollar una campaña de concientización para lle- gar a toda la clase trabajadora, en relación a la necesidad de la lucha por sus dere- chos, en particular contra el Outsourcing y para ge- nerar conciencia de la ca- pacidad creadora de los trabajadores y su fuerza social que genera la rique- za y mueve al mundo. · Conformar un comité de enlace y discusión tri- nacional, que convoque a un nuevo encuentro y a una jornada de lucha que puede ser trinacional o continental de acuerdo a los puntos de apoyo que se tengan para llevarla a cabo. Pronunciamientos: Éste encuentro binacional contra el T-MEC, se pronuncia: – Por la exigencia a la STyPS por la solución inmediata y sin condiciones de las demandas de los trabajadores en lucha. ¡no mas diálogo sin solución! – En apoyo al SME, en la exigencia del otorgamiento de la toma de nota para su dirección democráticamente electa. – A favor de los compañeros Jornaleros Agrícolas de San Quintín, por el cumplimiento de sus demandas y por la con- tinuación de la campaña de Boicot a la empresa Driscoll´s. – Por la democratización de los grandes sindicatos y en ese mismo sentido por la reforma completa de los estatutos del SNTE. – A favor de la lucha de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) en la exigencia de la reforma de los estatutos del SNTE para su democrati- zación sin intervención del Estado y por la abrogación total de la reforma educativa peña-obradorista. En el caso particular de la sección 40 de Chiapas, nos pro- nunciamos por la exigencia del Bloque Democrático de la sección 40 del SNTE-CNTE por la reemisión de la convoca- toria de su relevo seccional, para que los trabajadores de- mocraticen su representación.
  14. 14. PÁGINA 14 TRANSICIÓN Enc uentro Nac ion al de Orga ni zac ione s Populare s Con voca a una Con venc ión Nacio nal Pop ular E l pasado 26 y 27 de septiem- bre se llevó a cabo el En- cuentro Nacional de Organi- zaciones Populares, a iniciati- va de la NCT, el SME, la ANUEE, CONJUPAM y OPT. Con la presencia de 370 compañeros en la modalidad semipresencial y 100 compañeros en la modalidad virtual, pertenecientes a 54 organizaciones sociales, sindicales, políticas y populares de 14 estados de la república. Esta iniciativa responde a la necesidad de reorgani- zar al campo popular en la defensa de sus dere- chos, contra los planes de privatización y entrega de los recursos, que se agu- dizan hoy más que nunca en el contexto de la pan- demia de COVID 19. Un eje que recorrió las me- sas fue el de luchar para que no sean los trabaja- dores y el pueblo en ge- neral quienes paguen por los efectos de la Covid-19, tanto en su salud como en la economía de sus fa- milias. Los participantes concordaron en la necesidad de exigir la reorienta- ción del presupuesto público, para cu- brir las necesidades del sector salud y educativo, demandar al gobierno fede- ral la protección del salario y el empleo, de los derechos laborales que han sido vulnerados por los empresarios en esta pandemia. Se valoró que esto solo podrá solucio- narse si se abandonan las políticas neoliberales y de privatización que han desmantelado estos sectores y en par- ticular avanzando en la renacionaliza- ción de la industria energética Los oradores expresaron que para un trabajador común la estrategia del “quédate en casa” se enfrenta a la realidad material de la precariedad la- boral, a la informalidad, a la imperiosa necesidad de salir a trabajar para sos- tener a las familias, situación que se agrava con los cortes de energía eléc- trica, de agua corriente, o las altas tari- fas de las comunicaciones, por lo cual se retomaron las consignas de la exi- gencia de que estos servicios se con- viertan en derechos humanos, el dere- cho a una jubilación digna y el retorno a un sistema solidario. Particularmente se habló del caso de la industria maquiladora, donde los conta- gios no han parado, debido a la intran- sigencia de las empresas que se han negado a acatar los decretos sanita- rios, a través de artimañas legales y recurriendo a la presión económica. Que se facilitan por la complicidad de las organizaciones sindicales corporati- vas, lo que pone a la orden del día la lucha por la libertad y democracia sindi- cal en todos los sectores de trabajado- res. En ese sentido se aprobó como marco de este agrupamiento el documento: “Salud, Pan y Trabajo”, elaborado co- mo respuesta a los primeros días de la pandemia por la NCT, la CNTE y la (CNSUESIC), que se plantea una “verdadera reversión del modelo neoli- beral”, desde las bases, desde la clase trabajadora, “redoblando la lucha por la abrogación de las reformas estructura- les del pasado sexenio en materia energética, de educación y laboral” Es- te documento que se puede consultar en la página electrónica de la NCT. Se aprobó, convocar a una Convención Nacional Popular, un agrupamiento de fuerzas desde el campo popular, que, llamando a la unidad de todos los refe- rentes, permita que la clase trabajadora y el pueblo en general retomen el protagonismo en la vida política y social del país. Se aprobaron pronunciamiento exigiendo se entregue la toma de nota al SME, en apoyo a los tra- bajadores de General Motors, del STUAP, en apoyo a los padres de los 43 normalistas y por justi- cia en los casos de los activistas asesinados en los últimos meses. Desde Transición considera- mos esta Encuentro como un avance importante, dada la desmovi- lización generalizada en el campo popular, y la política del gobierno federal de intervenir en la vida inter- na de las organizaciones democráti- cas, mientras deja hacer y deshacer a las organizaciones corporativas. Sin embargo, consideramos que el lla- mado a la Convención Nacional Popu- lar debe ser acompañado por una cam- paña de organización a nivel nacional, y ampliando su alcance no solo a los referentes clásicos sino a amplias ca- pas de trabajadores, además de que consideramos que deberá poner en su agenda la urgente necesidad de desco- nocer el pago de la deuda, romper con el T MEC y convocar a una Asamblea Constituyente, para desmantelar las políticas neoliberales.
  15. 15. NO. 24 PÁGINA 15 El Instituto Americano del Petróleo (API), una organización que representa a empresas estadounidenses del sector, pidió al gobierno de Estados Unidos que intervenga an- te lo que considera una franca “discriminación” de sus agremiados en México, derivado de las acciones del go- bierno de AMLO. Estas acciones, señala, dan preferen- cia a las empresas estatales del ramo energético contradi- ciendo las reformas de 2014 y perjudicando a las firmas nor- teamericanas en México y a los mercados dela electricidad, las gasolinas y gas natural licuado y perjudicado a las firmas estadounidenses en el país. A este llamado se han sumado 43 legisladores de los partidos Republicano y Demócrata, de esta- dos con sectores energéticos poderosos, quienes se han dirigi- do a Trump a través de una carta pública pidiendo que se actué contra el gobierno mexicano. La carta de los representantes explica respecto a las accio- nes del gobierno de AMLO, “Estos esfuerzos violan y contra- dicen el espíritu, sino la letra, del T-MEC (tratado comercial entre Canadá, Estados Unidos y México), un acuerdo entre cuyos objetivos principales son promover el crecimiento en- tre los países participantes”. La respuesta del Senador de MORENA Ricardo Monreal fue “La política energética de México no transgrede de manera alguna lo señalado en el Tratado, ya que no se están prohi- biendo, por parte de esta empresa, los permisos en materia de generación eléctrica, como afirman las y los parlamenta- rios estadounidenses, sino que el Estado mexicano se en- cuentra reordenando esta participación privada para que no exista una sobreoferta de energía que afecte la suficiencia y la seguridad de despacho” El propio presidente declaró el 24 de octubre: “Fundamentalmente en lo que tiene que ver con la política energética de nuestro país, no hemos suscrito ningún acuer- do con los gobiernos de Estados Unidos o Canadá” …“En el capítulo de energía sólo quedó establecido en dos párrafos el derecho absoluto soberano de México de decidir en mate- ria energética” Precisamente la justificación principal de Marcelo Ebrard y AMLO en relación a su participación en las negociaciones y firma del T MEC es que se logró Excluir del tratado lo referente al sec- tor energético, el propio presidente expreso que “se resguarda la soberanía energética”, sin embargo lo que se observa es que las empresas norteamericanas haran todo lo posible para resguardar lo ya avanzado en el ámbito de la privatización y están dis- puestas a chantajear al gobierno federal. El presidente de la COPARMEX Gustavo de Hoyos, (quien impulsa el agrupamien- to Sí por México), en concordancia con las empresas y sus representantes ya advertía en agosto de este año que “El T MEC es muy claro: la responsabilidad de proteger las inversiones que llegarán a Estados Unidos, Canadá o México corres- ponden a cada nación. Las inversiones energéticas están protegidas por el T-MEC, que preservó del Tratado anterior el mecanismo del arbitraje internacional”. López Obrador también afirmo que "Dicen: ‘El Gobierno de México está empeñado en proteger a la Comisión Federal de Electricidad’. ¿Cuál es la función del Gobierno? ¿Proteger los intereses privados? No, los úni- cos negocios que deben de importar a los funcionarios son los negocios públicos" Efectivamente, esa debería ser la función del gobierno, sin embargo, la practica contradice los dichos del presi- dente, ya que como hemos publicado, muchos de los programas que impulsa y sus megaproyectos están en la lógica de la continuación de las privatizaciones y de lo que él caracteriza como neoliberalismo. Consideramos como positiva la posición del gobierno, pero valoramos que debería ir mas adelante, rumbo a la renacionalización de lo ya privatizado. AMLO ha explicado que las medidas para rescate PEMEX Y CFE, responden a cumplir sus promesa de campaña de no aumentar el costo de los energéticos, sin embargo esto debe ir mas allá planteando el rescate de la soberanía na- cional, como se pude observar el texto del tratado puede prestarse a la interpretación y sin tomar verdaderas medidas para revertir la reforma de 2014 es poco probable que las medidas tomadas actualmente sobrevivan este sexenio. En ese mismo sentido, de manera concreta un sector que ha planteado esta demanda han sido los trabajadores del SME, quienes se han movilizado, exigiendo su derecho a la recon- tratación, y exigiendo se entregue la toma de nota a la direc- ción democráticamente electa. En el camino del fortaleci- miento de la CFE los electricistas del SME deberían ser un aliado imprescindible, es por ello que es necesario el cumplimiento de sus demandas, incluida la reinserción laboral. Avanzar en la renacionalización de lo privatizado única respuesta a las amenazas al sector energético
  16. 16. PÁGINA 16 TRANSICIÓN L a Secretaría del Trabajo ha publicado que la brecha sala- rial en México, es decir la dife- rencia de salario entre hom- bres y mujeres, es de 14.6% y llega hasta el 33% en estados como Coahuila. Este es un indicador de la desigualdad social a la que se en- frentan las mujeres en particular las de la clase trabajadora y desmiente el discurso de que existe igualdad de oportunidades entre ambos géneros. Según estudios de OXFAM. “En todo el mundo, las mujeres perciben los sala- rios más bajos. A nivel mundial, la bre- cha salarial entre hombres y muje- res es del 24% y al ritmo actual, se- rán necesarios 170 años para cerrar- la. Hay 700 millones menos de muje- res que hombres con trabajos remu- nerados”. De acuerdo al estudio citado la brecha salarial se constata aun en mujeres con altos niveles educativos, quienes ganan un porcentaje menor que los varones que se desempeñan en las mismas actividades. Es decir, no se cumple la máxima de “a trabajo igual, salario igual” que ha sido una de las consignas más viejas del movimiento obrero. Además, el 75% de las mujeres en las regiones en desarrollo trabajan sin contrato laboral, carecen derechos o no tienen acceso a la seguridad so- cial. En muchos casos los ingreso que obtienes son controlados por el esposo o el jefe de familia, particu- larmente en las zonas rurales. A esto hay que sumar que las mujeres tienen jornadas laborales más largas ya que el trabajo doméstico, representa el que más horas consume por sema- na. Estas labores tienen una importan- cia central para la reproducción del sistema y como lo mencionan diversos autores marxistas al ubicarse dentro de la esfera privada de la familia se oculta la realidad de la doble explotación de la mujer, cuyos trabajos garantizan la reproducción social de la fuerza de trabajo (alimentación, educación, cui- dados, sanidad, etc), es decir de la producción y reproducción de la mer- cancía más importante para la creación de la riqueza. De acuerdo con la Encuesta Nacional sobre el Uso del Tiempo (ENUT) 2019 del INEGI, en México las mujeres tra- bajan 6.2 horas más que los hom- bres, en total 59.5 horas a la sema- na. La mayor parte de estas horas de trabajo no son remuneradas y entre 10 a 15 horas se dedican solo a las labores de limpieza del hogar y elaboración de comida. Esto implica que una mujer joven trabajará de media cuatro años más que un hom- bre a lo largo de su vida, sin recibir un pago. Para las mujeres el trabajo no remune- rado representa el 49.4% del tiempo total trabajado de su semana mientras que el 47.9% es el que formalmente es paga- do. Este trabajo NO REMUNERADO “Se estima que como contribución a la eco- nomía mundial equivale a 10.8 billones de dólares al año, una cifra que triplica el tamaño de la industria mundial de la tecnología”. En nuestro país de acuer- do al INEGI el valor económico de és- tas actividades representó el 10.9% del PIB nacional en 2018. Es impresionante el “ahorro” que obtie- nen los capitalistas, es decir la plusva- lía relativa, que generan por la reduc- ción social del costo de la reproducción de la fuerza de trabajo que cargan so- bre los hombros de las mujeres y que deberían ser labores socialmente orga- nizadas y financiadas por el estado, como lo son las guarderías, los come- dores industriales, las actividades edu- cativas, deportivas y culturales. Por lo cual es natural que el sistema capitalista mantenga los roles que im- plican que las mujeres culturalmente se encarguen de las labores del hogar, aun y cuando también desempeñen trabajos fuera de su casa. En ese sen- tido es necesario para el sistema perpetuar las tradiciones machistas y patriarcales, difundir las ideas re- trogradas y conservadoras, aprove- chándose de la ignorancia y supers- tición. En el contexto de la pandemia de CO- VID-19 esta situación objetiva no ha hecho más que agravarse. En nuestro país las cifras de violencia intrafamiliar se han disparado durante el confina- miento, y han sido las mujeres quienes han cargado con la mayor parte de las consecuencias de la “nueva normali- dad” El trabajo doméstico se ha incrementa- do con la presencia de los niños y ado- Brecha salarial, desempleo y desigualdad laboral Violencia sistémica contra la mujer
  17. 17. NO. 24 PÁGINA 17 E n medio de un México convulso por la violencia y por la sed de justicia, donde la impunidad en lugar de ser excepción es la regla, llega el nuevo docu- mental de Netflix que refleja descarnadamente todas las caras de esa realidad que carcome al país diaria- mente: “Las tres muertes de Marisela Escobedo” (2020) dirigida por el documentalista Carlos Pérez Osorio (“La cró- nica del taco”). La cinta retrata la lucha incan- sable de Marisela Escobedo (1958-2010) por encontrar jus- ticia al feminicidio de su hija Marisol Rubí Frayre Escobedo, asesinada en el año 2008 en Ciudad Juárez la “cuna” de los feminicidios, a manos de su pareja Sergio Rafael Berraza. Sin embargo, más allá de ser el retrato de un crimen y el proceso que lo lleva a la impu- nidad, describe el complejo compadrazgo que existe entre el gobierno y el crimen organi- zado. Pero ¿qué tiene que ver eso con un feminicidio? Todo. En México donde 10 mujeres mueren diariamente, el 63 por ciento de estos delitos son realizados por el crimen organi- zado, según el mapa de feminicidios mexicano. Aunque el asesinato de Rubí, la hija de Escobedo, no es consecuen- cia, sino más bien la causa. Sergio, su asesino, se une después del homicidio y de ser absorbido de los cargos, a uno de los cárteles más sanguinarios del que tenga registro el país: Los Zetas, garantizándole en automático total im- punidad y poder. A través de los ojos de Marisela podemos ver en todo su esplendor el estado de putrefacción en las que se encuen- tran las diferentes instituciones judiciales y políticas del país. Desde policías hasta jueces, desde fiscales hasta gobernadores todos parecen tener un pacto con la impuni- dad y la ineptitud, que beneficia al crimen organizado. Pero también a través de Marisela vemos que su contrapeso son aquellos que se atreven a alzar la voz y que a través de ella desvelan parte de este entramado de corrupción, aunque eso les pueda costar la vida. Y Marisela Escobedo fue la prueba de ello, pues no murió tres veces, la mataron tres veces: la primera, en agosto 2008 cuando asesinan a su hija; la segunda, cuando los jueces absuelven a su homici- da del delito y el Estado le da totalmente la espalda en la búsqueda de justicia y la terce- ra el 16 de diciembre de 2010, tras dos años de ella misma hacerla de policía, juez, inves- tigadora y mostrar la complici- dad estatal con el narcotráfico, al ser asesinada por un dispa- ro en la cabeza frente al Pala- cio de Gobierno de Chihuahua. Su asesinato también quedó impune, pero evidenció otra más del binomio Estado y cri- men organizado: la fabricación de culpables y confesiones obtenidas por tortura. Al final de la película, la justicia parece haber hecho cuentas por ella misma con cada uno de los actores, pero no por sus institu- ciones, sino por un karma divino que se apresura a colocar las cosas en su lugar. Sin embargo, la justicia terrenal nun- ca llegó ni para Ruby ni para Marisela. La cinta no sólo denuncia lo difícil que es buscar justicia en un país con una tasa de impunidad del 97 por ciento, sino lo que es hacerlo con instituciones coludidas con los pro- pios perpetradores de los delitos. Las tres muertes de Mari- sela Escobedo quizá sea la encarnación de una paradoja que nos azota desde hace tiempo: los que nos dicen “proteger” realmente son los que “nos están destruyendo”. Miroslava Callejas Las tres muertes de Marisela Escobedo: el Narco-Estado como artesana de impunidad lescentes por el cierre de las escuelas, los requerimientos para cumplir con sus tareas y actividades aumentan los costos del hogar y los niveles de estrés también a consecuencia de los reduci- dos espacios en las casas de interés social a las que tienen acceso la clase trabajadora. En el caso de las madres profesionistas, el home office y el tele- trabajo, han aumentado en gran medi- da las cargas laborales. De los 21.6 millones de desempleos, 11.6 millones son de mujeres. Es decir, representamos más de la mitad de los desempleos. Este próximo 25 de noviembre se reali- zara la jornada por el día internacional de lucha por la eliminación de la vio- lencia contra la mujer, un llamado lan- zado por la ONU, que busca encasillar- se solamente en la violencia domestica que afecta a miles de mujeres, sin em- bargo como hemos explicado no se trata solo de ello, sino de una violencia sistémica resultante de las relaciones de explotación, Por ello que te invitamos a dis- cutir con nosotras las militantes de la LCI y preparar esta jornada levantando las consignas nece- sarias para la liberación de la mujer trabajadora .
  18. 18. PÁGINA 18 TRANSICIÓN Actividad de los Comités de la L a OPT de Baja California ha decidió participar en el próxi- mo periodo electoral en el ámbito local, presentando candidatos por la vía independiente, voceros de una plataforma electoral que recoja las principales demandas del pueblo y de los trabajadores, en particular la defensa de los recursos naturales como lo es el agua, expresando la de- manda de la salida defini- tiva de la empresa Cons- tellation Brands; en con- tra de los proyectos eco- cidas como la ampliación de la planta Sempra Energy en Ensenada; en defensa de los derechos laborales, la educación y los derechos sociales. Desde hace algunos meses los militantes y afiliados a la OPT discuten con los co- lectivos de resistencia y organizacio- nes sociales, la necesidad de tener una representación política propia para llevar adelante este programa y dispu- tarle el poder a la oligarquía local y sus partidos. En el caso de BC, la OPT ha decidido buscar el registro de candidaturas por la vía independiente. Si bien se ha cuestionado, de manera legítima, el porque no buscar el espacio en MO- RENA, partido que de manera formal apoya a la 4t; hemos contestado que respetamos a quienes desde los movi- mientos sociales buscan esos espa- cios, pero la experiencia concreta nos indica que MORENA en BC, está con- trolada por los mismos grupos políticos y económicos que tratan de imponer los proyectos contra los cuales lucha- mos, son los mismos personajes que han gobernado el estado durante déca- das a través del PRI o del PAN, que como MORENA son partidos burgue- ses, es decir que su horizonte progra- mático se enmarca en el capitalismo y no busca superarlo, por lo cual no les genera ningún conflicto el cambiar de camiseta o de colores de acuerdo a la coyuntura. Nuestras candidaturas buscan impul- sar el proceso de trasformación de ma- nera consecuente y presentar una al- ternativa a la izquierda, que enfrente el avance de la derecha conservadora en el ámbito social y en las instituciones de gobierno. Buscan ser un punto de apoyo, una referencia para aquellos que desean se cumpla el mandato da- do en 2018 al presidente AMLO de romper con el régimen y sus políticas entreguistas. TECATE El compañero Alfonso Cortez, actual regidor independiente, afiliado a la OPT bajo el lema #SomosClasetrabajadora, impulsa la conformación de una planilla para pre- sentarse como candidato a la presiden- cia municipal, en esta participan com- pañeros y compañeras que han lucha- do por el derecho a la libre sindicaliza- ción en la industria maquiladora, líde- res de la comunidad y activistas socia- les. Su propuesta se basa en la defen- sa de los servicios públicos, promoción del arte, el deporte y la cultura para los jóvenes, el impulso de la organización y participación de las comunidades, así como garantizar los derechos laborales y denuncia de la corrupción y falta de transparencia del uso de los recursos públicos. MEXICALI Se ha conformado el Comité Promotor Independientes 2021, con compañeros pertenecientes a diversos colectivos de las resistencias, que han decidió pre- sentar a la compañera Silvia Rosales como candidata del distrito 4 y al com- pañero de OPT Jesús Casillas en el distrito 3. Esto después de semanas de discusiones donde otros personajes destacados de las resistencias se pro- nunciaron, de nueva cuenta, por buscar espacio en MORENA o aun ¡en otros partidos!. Para solventar los gastos de las candidaturas se ha iniciado una campaña llamada pesoton por la democracia, donde en las plazas públicas se invita a la ciudadanía a aportar peso a peso hasta lo- grar completar un kilómetro de monedas. Inactiva que ya ha te- nido impacto en los medios de comunicación y que busca dar el mensaje de que estas precandi- daturas son emanadas del pue- blo y pagadas por él. TIJUANA Los compañeros de la OPT en el frac- cionamiento Villa del Álamo discuten la posibilidad de lanzar una candidatura por un distrito local en la zona este de Tijuana, que levante las demandas de cobertura delos servicios públicos (luz, agua, transporte, drenaje, educación, iluminación y seguridad), en contra de los fraudes inmobiliarios y de los desa- lojos que son una constante en esta zona de la ciudad. FRENTE ELECTORAL POPULAR DE LAIZQUIERDA A nivel estatal Se continua con la ini- ciativa de unificar a los movimientos sociales y populares en el Frente Elec- toral Popular de la izquierda, junto con otras organizaciones como el MIR y el PPSM, Articulo 39… mantenemos la discusión sobre la plataforma común y nuestro respaldo a las candidaturas que emanen de las luchas y moviliza- ciones. BAJA CALIFORNIA: La OPT avanza en la presentación de candidaturas independientes en 2021
  19. 19. NO. 24 PÁGINA 15 L a revolución de febrero de 1917, sorprende a Trotsky en el exilio, él junto con otros de sus compa- ñeros habían participado en las conferencias contra la guerra, colocán- dose en la izquierda del espectro socia- lista de aquella época. Sintiendo la nece- sidad de participar de los acontecimien- tos, busca regresar a Rusia, esto lo lle- vará a España donde será detenido, y posteriormente a los Estados Unidos, donde desde hace algunos meses cola- bora junto con Nicolás Bujarin y Alejan- dra Kollontai, en la Revista “El Nuevo Mundo” (Novy Mir), impulsada por emi- grantes y exiliados en Nueva York. En marzo llega a Petrogrado, su análisis de la revolución de 1905, la experiencia acumulada y su posición en contra de la guerra, lo llevan a expresar la necesidad de que esta revolución de carácter de- mocrático burgués avance a convertirse a una Revolución Socialista con el prole- tariado a la cabeza. Posición a la que Lenin se había acercado en las “tesis de abril” donde escribe: “La peculiaridad del momento actual en Rusia consiste en el paso de la primera etapa de la revolu- ción, que ha dado el poder a la burgue- sía por carecer el proletariado del grado necesario de conciencia y de organiza- ción, a su segunda etapa, que debe po- ner el poder en manos del proletariado y de las capas pobres del campesinado” En aquellas semanas Trotsky ha reorga- nizado la redacción del semanario Ade- lante (Vperiod), expresión de la Organi- zación de Los Comités Interdistritales (Mezhraiontsy), que desde 1913 se aglu- tina bajo la orientación del internaciona- lismo y la unificación del partido (Deutscher, Isaac, Trotsky, El profeta armado). Al incorporarse Trotsky y su organización al Partido Bolchevique cola- borara en su periódico La Verdad (Pravda) Después del triunfo de la revolución de octubre, la presencia de Trotsky en la prensa central del partido se da a través de la trascripción de sus discursos y parti- cipaciones como en las negociaciones de paz de Brest Litovsk. Durante la Guerra Civil, él será el encar- gado de la tarea titá- nica de combatir con- tra los blancos y la intervención de 21 ejércitos extranjeros. En el capítulo “El tren” de su libro, Mi Vida, explica que se habilito un Tren pa- ra que él, entonces Comisario de Guerra, pudiera movilizarse de un frente a otro. Aun en estos momentos fue consiente de la necesidad de tener un órgano de difusión, agitación y propaganda, montó una imprenta en este tren donde edito el periódico En Ruta (W Puti) “Las noticias más importantes se repro- ducían en el periódico En Ruta y eran comentadas por medio de artículos, de manifiestos y órdenes del día a las tro- pas. La intentona de Kapp, las conspira- ciones interiores, las elecciones inglesas, el estado de la cosecha, las gestas he- roicas del fascismo italiano: a todo lo que ocurría en el mundo le seguíamos la pis- ta al día, y todo lo interpretábamos y re- lacionábamos con las vicisitudes que ocurrían en los frentes de Astrakán o Arcángel. Nuestros artículos transmitían- se también a Moscú por el hilo directo, y desde aquí, por radio, a todos los perió- dicos de Rusia. El tren ponía en comuni- cación al destacamento más apartado de nuestras tropas con la vida del país y del mundo entero. De este modo, disipába- mos los rumores depresivos y se fortifi- caba la moral del ejército. íbamos car- gando las pilas morales, como si dijése- mos, y la carga duraba unas cuantas semanas, y a veces, hasta que volvía a pasar por allí el tren”. Durante el inicio de la década de los veintes, la participación de Trotsky en la prensa tuvo un papel importante en las discusiones sobre la conducción del pro- ceso revolucionario, en un primer mo- mento en relación a la cuestión de la adopción de la Nueva Política Económi- ca, donde expuso sus posiciones y las relacionadas con la conducción de la Tercera Internacional. Las condiciones de la guerra civil, lleva- ron a la dirección del Partido Bolchevi- que a imponer la prohibición de tenden- cias o fracciones al interior del partido, la acción común y disciplinada era impor- tante para mantener viva la revolución. Pero esta resolución y posteriormente la consolidación del PCUS como el partido único de la URSS, restringieron poco a poco la libertad de expresión y con ello la aparición de prensa critica al régimen. En el periodo de los años veinte, surgió la Oposición de Izquierda, una agrupa- ción de militantes y dirigentes revolucio- narios que se oponían al curso que la dirección del partido sus miembros de- nunciaban las conductas burocráticas y antidemocráticas de la dirección del PCUS y la imposición de las mismas en la Internacional comunista, criticando la orientación impuesta al Partido Comunis- ta alemán que lo llevara a la derrota en 1923. El debate que antecedió a la formación de la oposición fue el último en el que Trotsky pudo participar en un gran diario de circulación nacional en Rusia. Él pú- blico en LA VERDAD (Pravda), una serie de artículos que después fueron agrupa- dos en el folleto "El nuevo curso" donde denuncia le proceso de burocratización que se desarrolla en el Estado Soviético y que tiene su impacto al interior del par- tido. Trotsky identifica que el aislamiento de la revolución y el peso de la adminis- tración del estado, creación las condicio- nes para el surgimiento de una capa de funcionarios cuyos intereses, progresiva- mente se fueron separando de los del proletariado en su conjunto Trotsky también advierte del culto a la personalidad y escribe: “Y si hay algo capaz de asestar un golpe mortal a la vida espiritual del partido y a la formación doctrinal de la juventud, ese algo es la transformación del leninismo, método que requiere en su aplicación iniciativa, pensamiento crítico y audacia ideológica, en un dogma que sólo exige intérpretes escogidos de una vez para siempre. No podría concebirse el leninis- mo sin poder teórico, sin un análisis críti- co de las bases materiales del proceso político. Es preciso aguzar y aplicar ince- santemente el arma de la investigación marxista. En esto consiste la tradición, y no en la sustitución del análisis por una referencia formal o una cita casual. El leninismo no podría conciliarse con la superficialidad ideológica y la negligencia teórica” Trotsky será expulsado de la Unión so- viética en 1929, estos artículos apareci- dos en 1926 serán los últimos que po- drán llegar a las grandes masas soviéti- cas a través de la prensa, pero su labor en la prensa obrera no cesará, se man- tendrá a través de diversas publicacio- nes y participaciones en la prensa, como lo veremos en el próximo número de Transición.
  20. 20. PÁGINA 20 TRANSICIÓN L a salud en Argentina es proporcionada a la población por el sistema de salud público, el sistema de obras sociales y el de la salud privada. Alrededor de un 37,6 % de la población se atiende por el sistema pú- blico y un 51,52 % por obras sociales y prepagas. Las obras sociales son administradas por los sindicatos y se nutren de los aportes de los trabajadores, aportes patronales y aportes estatales. Argentina tiene una fuerte tradición de excelencia en su sistema de salud pú- blica, que se ha visto deteriorada con el transcurso de los años y a partir de las aplicaciones de políticas liberales y la implementación de planes de ajuste ortodoxos. La estadística indica que el gasto en salud, medido según su relación con el PBI en la Argentina ha sido del 9,5% en 2009, 8,1% en 2011, 4,8% en 2014, 7,5% en 2016, 2,7% en 2017, último dato cierto que se informa desde organismos oficiales. Resulta evidente que las consecuen- cias de la pandemia de COVID 19 agravaron la situación de la administra- ción de salud en Argentina como en el resto del mundo, y también consecuen- temente la situación de los trabajado- res del sector. Los enfermeros y enfermeras que prestan servicios tanto en el sector pu- blico como en el privado, no han con- seguido aún, a pesar de ser un reclamo que lleva décadas, que los reconozca como “profesionales de la salud” y que, consecuentemente, tenga acceso a derechos y beneficios a los que sí acceden otros trabajadores, cuyos quehaceres son considerados una profesión. El tema esta atravesado también por una cuestión de géne- ro: “más del 80% del colectivo de enfermería está conforma- El problema de la salud es un problema del pueblo trabajadorARGENTINA L os periódicos dirán que murió un hombre llamado Joaquín Lavado, y quizás esto no sea noticia, porque en los últimos tiempos ciertamente han muerto mu- chos Joaquines en el mundo, sin em- bargo, sucede que este Joaquín fue, en vida, el creador de una historita mundialmente famosa: Mafalda. Así las cosas cambian. Escrita entre 1964 y 1973, Mafalda, ciertamente no murió, y es más, pare- ce gozar de buena salud y, sobre todo, de muy buena intuición. Una vez le preguntaron a Quino qué hubiera pasado si en lugar de dejarla cristalizada para siempre en su infan- cia, Mafalda hubiera crecido con los años, y el caricaturista respondió algo así: Ella habría sido un adolescente en la dictadura y habría desaparecido con ella. Quino fue, a través de Mafalda, el cata- lizador del pensamiento progresista de unos argentinos que tuvieron que atra- vesar los duros años 60 y 70, plagados de dictaduras militares y gobiernos for- malmente democráticos y débiles, siempre barnizados, por una crisis eco- nómica implacable. Mafalda fue la voz crítica de la política intervencionistas del imperialismo yan- qui en América Latina, y la denuncia constante de un mundo que perdió sentido ante el infa- me espectáculo de conflictos bélicos como la guerra de Vietnam. Con Mafalda, Quino representó la sublimación, en tiras cómicas, de la fuerza revoluciona- ria de la juventud de esa época, que en el contexto de Mafalda era poderosa, existencial y revolucionaria. La posibilidad política que resonó en el mundo se tradujo en las viñetas como una cuestión de infancia, que se resol- vió con resignación, por los límites de los adultos, la realidad inmutable, la escuela, los sueños rotos de padres sumisos, o la explotación del trabajo infantil de Manolito. Los soñadores: Felipe, Mafalda no desencantada des- de el principio, el hermano pequeño Guille, Libertad, la más pequeña de la familia, fueron ridiculizados por el autor o caricaturizados en abstractos soña- dores. Los concretos, Susanita y Manolito, que definieron sus metas de vida y obedecieron al orden o al capital, pros- peraron o sufrieron menos. El autor QUINO escondía en sus chistes la po- sibilidad de molestar al lector; metoni- mia de esto, la metáfora de sopa crítica para señalar a los militares y sus méto- dos para imponer castigos. Prisionero de una de sus famosas fra- ses, aquella en la que Mafalda dice: “Resulta que si uno no se apura a cam- biar el mundo, después es el mundo el que lo cambia a uno. en 2016 pode- mos ver a Quino dando declaraciones en una entrevista que implican un apo- yo implícito a la candidatura de Mauri- cio Macri. Pero más allá de eso, sigo pensando como Mafalda: . Lo ideal seria… tener el corazón en la cabe- za y el cerebro en el pecho, así… ¡¡¡Pensaríamos con amor y amaríamos con sabiduría!! Ricardo Martinez Murió Quino, viva MafaldaARGENTINA

×