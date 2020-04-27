Applica lengua literatura3egb_guia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
3 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, co...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, com...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Básico Elemental Destrezas con criterio de desempeño,...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la convers...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 LL.2.3.3. Ampliar la comprensión de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web Tablas, gráficos, cuad...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.2.4.5. Utilizar diversos formatos, recursos y materiales, entre otras estrategias que apoyen l...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Lee la siguiente oración y dibuja. • Las masco...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad 1 UNIDAD Dramatizaciones, manuales y gestos -Elementos...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criteri...
CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación1 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Colorea los elementos necesarios...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA collar saraguro collar otavalo 7. Infiere la consecuencia de esta s...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Identifica los elementos del guion dramático en el siguiente texto...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demo...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya las sílabas finales que tienen terminaciones p...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Inventa otra estrofa para la canción anterior. 5. Coloca el año en el q...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Relaciona el recurso del baile con los elementos que le competen. ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demo...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Selecciona la opción correcta. Márcala con una . Los ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Diferencias Semejanzas Diferencias Primero Segundo 7. Escribe cuatro oracio...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escribe el nombre de los siguientes tipos de títeres. 2. Subraya ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Cump...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Convierte a este poema en un gui...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 4. Realiza inferencias de causa y efecto a partir de la lectura de ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica5 1. Ilustra el siguiente cuento como si fueras un ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 5 UN...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Describe la historia que cuenta ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD 5. Completa el cuadro con los criterios más importantes para ti al ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica6 1. Marca con una la respuesta correcta.. Las ob...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Unt,...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4545 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6 UNIDAD BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4646 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Dibuja un storyboard en tres escenas de una película q...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4747 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6. Describe a un animal fantástico mitológico. Incluye en tu descripción a l...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4848 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba quimestral 1. Lee el siguiente texto e identifica los elementos del g...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4949 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6. Coloca los conectores temporales que faltan en el siguiente párrafo. cuan...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 5050 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba quimestral 2 1. Subraya la información correcta. a. Los títeres de si...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5151 d. Los signos de interrogación deben escribirse con punto final. 6. ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 5252 Notas para el docente
Applica lengua literatura3egb_guia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Applica lengua literatura3egb_guia

35 views

Published on

GUIAS 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Applica lengua literatura3egb_guia

  1. 1. 3 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
  2. 2. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo currículo para la Educación General Básica Estructura curricular común a todas las áreas Fundamentación del área de Lengua y Literatura Promover de manera procedimental las habilidades lingüístico-comunicativas que permitan el uso eficiente de la lengua. Principio general Comunicativo y con énfasis en el desarrollo de destrezas más que en el aprendizaje de contenidos conceptuales para obtener personas competentes en el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. Enfoque del área Bloques curriculares Lengua y cultura Comunicación oral Lectura Escritura Literatura • Cultura escrita • La lengua en la interacción social • Comprensión de textos • Producción de textos • Literatura en contexto • Variedades lingüísticas e interculturalidad • Expresión oral • Uso de recursos • Reflexión sobre la lengua • Escritura creativa • Alfabetización inicial Bloques curriculares Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Perfil de salida de BGU Objetivos generales del área Objetivos generales del área por subnivel EGB/ nivel BGU (asignaturas) Orientaciones para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje Orientaciones para la evaluación
  3. 3. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área los estudiantes serán capaces de: 1 OG.LL.1. Desempeñarse como usuarios competentes de la cultura escrita en diver- sos contextos personales, sociales y cultura- les para actuar con autonomía y ejercer una ciudadanía plena. 4 OG.LL.4. Participar de manera fluida y eficiente en diversas situaciones de comu- nicación oral, formales y no formales, inte- grando los conocimientos sobre la estructu- ra de la lengua oral y utilizando vocabulario especializado, según la intencionalidad del discurso. 8 OG.LL.8. Aplicar los conocimientos sobre los elementos estructurales y funcionales de la lengua castellana en los procesos de composición y revisión de textos escritos para comunicarse de manera eficiente. 10 OG.LL.10. Apropiarse del patrimonio litera- rio ecuatoriano, a partir del conocimiento de sus principales exponentes, para construir un sentido de pertenencia. 11 OG.LL.11. Ampliar las posibilidades expresivas de la escritura al desarrollar una sensibilidad estética e imaginativa en el uso personal y creativo del lenguaje. 9 OG.LL.9. Seleccionar y examinar textos literarios, en el marco de la tradición nacional y mundial, para ponerlos en diálogo con la historia y la cultura. 2 OG.LL.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística a partir del conocimiento de su aporte a la construcción de una sociedad intercultural y plurinacional, en un marco de interacción respetuosa y de fortalecimiento de la identidad. 5 OG.LL.5.Leerdemaneraautónomayaplicar estrategias cognitivas y metacognitivas de comprensión, según el propósito de lectura. 3 OG.LL.3. Evaluar, con sentido crítico, discursos orales relacionados con la actualidad social y cultural para asumir y consolidar una perspectiva personal. 6 OG.LL.6. Seleccionar textos, demostrando una actitud reflexiva y crítica con respecto a la calidad y veracidad de la información disponible en diversas fuentes para hacer uso selectivo y sistemático de la misma. 7 OG.LL.7. Producir diferentes tipos de texto, con distintos propósitos y en variadas situaciones comunicativas, en diversos soportes disponibles para comunicarse, aprender y construir conocimientos. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016.
  4. 4. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área, los estudiantes serán capaces de: 10 O.LL.2.10. Apropiarse del código alfabético del castellano y emplearlo de manera autó- noma en la escritura. 11 O.LL.2.11. Apreciar el uso estético de la palabra, a partir de la escucha y la lectura de textos literarios, para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria y desarrollar preferencias en el gusto literario. 12 O.LL.2.12. Demostrar una relación vívida con el lenguaje en la interacción con los textos literarios leídos o escuchados para explorar la escritura creativa. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016. para el subnivel Elemental de Educación General Básica 1 O.LL.2.1. Comprender que la lengua escrita se usa con diversas intenciones según los contextos y las situaciones comunicativas, para desarrollar una actitud de indagación crítica frente a los textos escritos. 5 O.LL.2.5. Leer de manera autónoma textos literarios y no literarios, para recrearse y satisfacer necesidades de información y aprendizaje. 6 O.LL.2.6. Desarrollar las habilidades de pensamiento para fortalecer las capacida- des de resolución de problemas y apren- dizaje autónomo mediante el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. 7 O.LL.2.7. Usar los recursos de la biblioteca del aula y explorar las TIC para enriquecer las actividades de lectura y escritura literaria y no literaria. 9 O.LL.2.9. Reflexionar sobre los patrones semánticos, léxicos, sintácticos, ortográficos y las propiedades textuales para aplicarlos en sus producciones escritas. 8 O.LL.2.8. Escribir relatos y textos expositivos y descriptivos, en diversos soportes disponibles, y emplearlos como medios de comunicación y expresión del pensamiento. 2 O.LL.2.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística y cultural del país mediante el conocimien- to y uso de algunas palabras y frases de las lenguas originarias, para fortalecer el senti- do de identidad y pertenencia. 3 O.LL.2.3. Participar en situaciones de comu- nicación oral propias de los ámbitos fami- liar y escolar, con capacidad para escuchar, mantener el tema del diálogo y desarrollar ideas a partir del intercambio. 4 O.LL.2.4. Comunicar oralmente sus ideas de forma efectiva mediante el uso de las estruc- turas básicas de la lengua oral y vocabulario pertinente a la situación comunicativa.
  5. 5. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Básico Elemental Destrezas con criterio de desempeño, contenidos y criterios de evaluación Educación General Básico Elemental 2° 3° 4° EGB Destrezas con criterios de desempeño imprescindibles y deseables Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio Bloque curricular 1 LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad. LL.2.1.4. Indagar sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Variedades lingüísticas Expresiones y variedades lingüísticas presentes en el Ecuador Identificación de palabras y expresiones provenientes de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador Cultura escrita La escritura en el entorno social: periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc Propósitos con los que se usa la lengua escrita en el entorno (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc) I.LL.2.1.1. Reconoce el uso de textos escritos (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) en la vida cotidiana, identifica su intención comunicativa y emite opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. I.LL.2.2.1. Identifica el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Bloque curricular 2 COMUNICACIÓN LL.2.2.1. Compartir de manera espontánea sus ideas, experiencias y necesidades en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. LL.2.2.2. Dialogar con capacidad para escuchar, mantener el tema e intercambiar ideas en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. La lengua en interacción social Reflexión inicial sobre la organización del discurso Situaciones cotidianas de comunicación oral: conversación, diálogo, narración y exposición oral I.LL.2.3.1. Muestra capacidad de escucha al mantener el tema de conversación e intercambiar ideas, y sigue las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. I.LL.2.3.2. Interviene espontáneamente en situaciones informales de comunicación oral, expresa ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente a la situación comunicativa, y sigue las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral.
  6. 6. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. LL.2.2.4. Reflexionar sobre la expresión oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística (léxica, semántica, sintáctica y fonológica) en contextos cotidianos. LL.2.2.5. Realizar exposiciones orales sobre temas de interés personal y grupal en el contexto escolar. LL.2.2.6. Enriquecer sus presentaciones orales con la selección y adaptación de recursos audiovisuales y otros. Identificación del propósito, interlocutores y tema de las situaciones de comunicación oral Estrategias para ampliar y enriquecer ideas para el discurso (buscar información, relacionar campos de experiencia, ejemplificar, etc.) Estrategias para enriquecer el vocabulario (consultar diccionarios, construir familias de palabras, encontrar sinónimos, antónimos y otros) Comunicación oral Uso y significado de los elementos paralingüísticos y de comunicación no verbal: entonación, ritmo, gestos, volumen, movimientos corporales y postura Convenciones de la comunicación oral: turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa Uso de recursos para acompañar la expresión oral: música, textos grabados, imágenes, entre otros I.LL.2.4.1. Realiza exposiciones orales, adecuadas al contexto escolar, sobre temas de interés personal y grupal, y las enriquece con recursos audiovisuales y otros. Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto basándose en inferencias espacio- temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto. Comprensión de textos Participación en situaciones de recreación y aprendizaje que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal Relaciones de semejanza-diferencia, antecedente- consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo, objeto-atributo, entre contenidos del texto I.LL.2.5.1. Construye los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza- diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto- ejemplo, al comprender los contenidos explícitos e implícitos de un texto y registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos sencillos. I.LL.2.5.2. Comprende los contenidos implícitos de un texto basándose en inferencias espacio-temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto, y amplía la comprensión Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  7. 7. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 LL.2.3.3. Ampliar la comprensión de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las palabras, utilizando las estrategias de derivación (familia de palabras), sinonimia-antonimia, contextualización, prefijos y sufijos y etimología. LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos explícitos e implícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos sencillos. LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. LL.2.3.6. Construir criterios, opiniones y emitir juicios sobre el contenido de un texto al distinguir realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones. LL.2.3.7. Enriquecer las ideas e indagar sobre temas de interés mediante la consulta de diccionarios, textos escolares, enciclopedias y otros recursos de la biblioteca y la web. LL.2.3.8. Aplicar los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos. LL.2.3.9. Leer oralmente con fluidez y entonación en contextos significativos de aprendizaje. LL.2.3.10. Leer de manera silenciosa y personal en situaciones de recreación, información y estudio. LL.2.3.11. Elegir, de una selección previa realizada por el docente, textos de la biblioteca de aula, de la escuela y de la web que satisfagan sus necesidades personales, de recreación, información y aprendizaje. Inferencias fundamentales: espaciales, temporales, referenciales Estrategias cognitivas: sinonimia, antonimia, derivación, familias de palabras y otras, reconocimiento de conectores temporales causa-efecto, diferenciación entre realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones. Estrategias metacognitivas: parafrasear, releer y formular preguntas Pistas fonológicas, semánticas, léxicas y sintácticas para construir significados Pistas que ofrece el texto para una lectura fluida: puntuación, encabezados, división en párrafos, entre otros Participación en situaciones de recreación y aprendizaje que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal Uso de recursos Manejo del orden alfabético en diccionarios y enciclopedias Manejo de la organización de la biblioteca de aula: por autor, género, colección u otros criterios Manejo de fichas u otras formas de registro de la biblioteca de aula Criterios para la selección de textos Acceso a recursos en la web con guianza de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las palabras, utilizando estrategias de derivación (familia de palabras), sinonimia-antonimia, contextualización, prefijos y sufijos y etimología. I.LL.2.5.3. Construye criterios, opiniones y emite juicios acerca del contenido de un texto, al distinguir realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones, y desarrolla estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo, para autorregular la comprensión. I.LL.2.6.1. Aplica los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo oralmente con fluidez y entonación en contextos significativos de aprendizaje y de manera silenciosa y personal en situaciones de recreación, información y estudio. I.LL.2.7.1. Escoge, de una selección previa realizada por el docente, textos de la biblioteca del aula, de la escuela y de la web y los consulta para satisfacer sus necesidades personales, de recreación, información y aprendizaje, enriqueciendo sus ideas e indagando temas de interés. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  8. 8. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web Tablas, gráficos, cuadros y organizadores gráficos para registro de información Bloque curricular 4 ESCRITURA LL.2.4.1. Desarrollar progresivamente autonomía y calidad en el proceso de escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés y descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas; aplicando la planificación en el proceso de escritura (con organizadores gráficos de acuerdo a la estructura del texto), teniendo en cuenta la conciencia lingüística (léxica, semántica, sintáctica y fonológica) en cada uno de sus pasos. LL.2.4.2. Aplicar estrategias de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección, ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, uso de organizadores gráficos, entre otras) en la escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés, y en las descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas, durante la autoevaluación de sus escritos. LL.2.4.3. Redactar, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran, narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos o acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos por medio de conectores temporales y aditivos. LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas; ordenando las ideas según una secuencia lógica, por temas y subtemas, por medio de conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. Producción de textos Técnicas de estudio que apoyen el proceso de escritura: lluvia de ideas, parafraseo, esquemas, toma de notas, entre otras Elementos básicos (superestructura) de los tipos de textos: silueta, organización, recursos lingüísticos específicos Construcción de párrafos (estructura: idea central, ideas complementarias e idea de cierre o conclusión) Estrategias para el desarrollo del pensamiento que apoyen el proceso escritor: ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección, ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, entre otras Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos I.LL.2.8.1. Aplica el proceso de escritura en la producción de textos narrativos (relatos escritos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés), usando estrategias y procesos de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, y uso de organizadores gráficos, entre otros), apoyándolo y enriqueciéndolo con paratextos y recursos de las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.2.8.2. Aplica el proceso de escritura en la producción de textos descriptivos (de objetos, animales, lugares y personas), usando estrategias y procesos de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección ordenación y jerarquización de ideas; organizadores gráficos, entre otros), y cita fuentes cuando sea el caso, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.2.9.1. Escribe diferentes tipos de textos narrativos (relatos escritos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés), ordena las ideas cronológicamente mediante conectores temporales y aditivos, y utiliza una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales. I.LL.2.9.2. Aplica progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reflexión fonológica en la escritura ortográfica de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráficas; la letra formada por dos sonidos /ks/: “x”, la letra que no tiene sonido: “h” y la letra “w” que tiene escaso uso en castellano. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  9. 9. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.2.4.5. Utilizar diversos formatos, recursos y materiales, entre otras estrategias que apoyen la escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos o acontecimientos de interés, y de descripciones de objetos, animales y lugares. LL.2.4.6. Apoyar y enriquecer el proceso de escritura de sus relatos de experiencias personales y hechos cotidianos y de descripciones de objetos, animales y lugares, mediante paratextos, recursos TIC y la citación de fuentes. LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reflexión fonológica en la escritura ortográfica de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráficas, la letra que representa los sonidos /ks/: “x”, la letra que no tiene sonido: “h” y la letra “w” que tiene escaso uso en castellano. Alfabetización inicial Identificación de los patrones fonológicos que tienen las palabras de uso cotidiano: palabras que comienzan con un mismo fonema, palabras que tienen un mismo fonema dentro de la palabra, palabras que terminan en fonemas iguales Aplicación de reglas de escritura de los fonemas /ks/: “x” y “cc” Aplicación de reglas de escritura de fonemas que tienen dos representaciones gráficas: /i/, /b/, /j/, /r fuerte/ y /ll/ -/y/ (según el uso dialectal en algunas regiones del país) Aplicación de reglas de escritura de la letra “h” Aplicación de la conciencia fonológica para la escritura ortográfica: combinaciones mp, mb, nv, bl Reflexión sobre la lengua Reflexión inicial sobre los patrones de relación de las palabras en una oración Oraciones simples con sujeto y predicado Oraciones simples con diversas intenciones comunicativas: enunciativa, interrogativa, imperativa, exclamativa y desiderativa Sustantivo: género y número Adjetivo: género y número Verbo: persona Vocabulario según diferentes campos semánticos de uso cotidiano I.LL.2.9.3. Escribe diferentes tipos de textos descriptivos (de objetos, animales, lugares y personas); ordena las ideas según una secuencia lógica, por temas y subtemas; utiliza conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos, y una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  10. 10. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la posición de la sílaba tónica en la palabra Uso de la mayúscula para nombres propios, al inicio de una oración y después de un punto Punto, coma, signos de admiración e interrogación en la escritura Bloque curricular 5 LITERATURA LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LL.2.5.2. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para desarrollar preferencias en el gusto literario y generar autonomía en la lectura. LL.2.5.3. Recrear textos literarios con nuevas versiones de escenas, personajes u otros elementos. LL.2.5.4. Explorar y motivar la escritura creativa al interactuar de manera lúdica con textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor). LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Literatura en contexto Literatura escrita: cuentos, fábulas, poemas y leyendas Recursos digitales para acceder a textos y bibliotecas virtuales Uso de temas para propiciar el diálogo alrededor de los textos leídos. Por ejemplo: preferencia de autores, temas, ilustraciones y otros Literatura oral: canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, villancicos, chistes, refranes, coplas, loas Recreación lúdica de los elementos del texto literario (acciones clave, personajes, escenarios, finales sorpresivos y otros) Literatura creativa Elementos para jugar con las palabras: homofonía, repetición, aliteración, cacofonía, analogías y otros Recursos para recrear los textos de la literatura oral y escrita (dramatización, canto, baile, multimedia, entre otros) I.LL.2.10.1. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. I.LL.2.11.1. Recrea textos literarios (adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, villancicos, chistes, refranes, coplas, loas) con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). I.LL.2.11.2. Escribe textos propios a partir de otros (cuentos, fábulas, poemas, leyendas, canciones) con nuevas versiones de escenas, personajes u otros elementos, con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  11. 11. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Lee la siguiente oración y dibuja. • Las mascotas pasean por el parque. 2. Escribe la palabra que describe a las siguientes imágenes. a. b. c. d. 3. Escribe el nombre de tu juego favorito y una instrucción para ponerlo en práctica. Juego: Instrucción: 4. Ordena las siguientes viñetas usando números. Describe lo que muestran las imágenes en 3 oraciones. 5. Une las sílabas y forma palabras. lón dor mi ras ca te rre te blio ca bi 6. Completa las oraciones con los sustantivos necesarios y lee el texto. calle-señales-Eloísa- atención-amiga-miedo Mi tiene de cruzar la . Por eso, mira con las de tránsito. UNIDAD Prueba diagnóstica1
  12. 12. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad 1 UNIDAD Dramatizaciones, manuales y gestos -Elementos de la dramatización -Recursos y guion -Relaciones problema-solución -Manuales de instrucciones -Inferencias fundamentales de causa-efecto -Las banderas -La magia de la joyería indígena -Descripciones de lugares -Adjetivo calificativo y posesivo -Uso de mayúscula y punto final La comunicación gestual En esta unidad el niño será capaz de recrear textos literarios a través del recurso de la dramatización. Para ello adquirirá conocimientos y destrezas en relación con la utilización de los recursos necesarios para preparar la dramatización y será capaz de producir un guion teatral como base fundamental para llevar a escena cualquier texto literario. En el bloque de lectura, podrá establecer relaciones de problema-solución en manuales de instrucciones de juguetes y lograr establecer inferencias fundamentales de causa efecto, como herramientas importantes para comprender un texto. También desarrollará sus destrezas para entender la comunicación gestual y ser capaz de analizar fotos familiares. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con textos descriptivos y reflexionará sobre el uso del adjetivo calificativo y posesivo en la escritura de descripciones de lugares. Además, aprenderá a utilizar mayúsculas en nombres propios y el punto final en las oraciones. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, apreciará el arte de la joyería indígena y aprenderá algunas palabras originarias del kichwa. Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Las influencias del lugar del cual venimos nos hacen más auténticos, pues reconocer nuestro origen y reflejarlo en nuestra vida cotidiana es una forma de mostrarnos tal como somos. Valor: La autenticidad Demostrar lo que somos en cualquier mo- mento y lugar dando a conocer nuestra cultura y raíces. Compromiso a lograr
  13. 13. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuato- rianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC).. . LECTURA - LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza-diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente–consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. - LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto con base en inferencias espacio temporales, referenciales y de causa efecto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.1. Compartir de manera espontánea sus ideas, experiencias y necesidades en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares, personas ordenando las ideas con secuencia lógica por temas y subtemas utilizando conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos; en situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad.. • ¿Cómo dramatizo un texto literario? • Recursos para hacer una dramatización • Elementos del guion • Relaciones de problema solución • Manual de instrucciones para usar un juguete • Inferencias fundamentales de causa-efecto • La comunicación gestual • Descripciones de lugares • El adjetivo calificativo • El adjetivo posesivo • Uso de mayúscula en nombres propios • Uso de punto final en la oración • Las banderas • La magia de la joyería indígena Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Hacer una mesa redonda para contar acerca de su participación en obras de teatro o dramatizaciones. - Hacer un listado de los manuales de instrucciones de juguetes que conocen. - Jugar a descifrar caras y gestos de los compañeros. - Describir los dormitorios de cada niño a través de dibujos y luego de forma oral. - Enumerar los tipos de banderas que conocen. Reflexión - Contestar las preguntas: ¿Qué recursos son necesarios para dramatizar? ¿Para qué sirven los manuales de instrucciones? ¿Qué hacer cuando un juguete se daña? ¿Pueden los gestos expresar más que las palabras? ¿Qué palabras usamos para describir los dormitorios? ¿Para qué sirven las banderas? Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos organizadores gráficos en cartulina para determinar características de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 3o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 1 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Dramatizaciones, manuales y gestos
  14. 14. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Elaborar un guion para dramatizar un cuento de hadas. - Determinar las soluciones a problemas planteados en textos que abordan el tema ambiental. - Elaborar diversas descripciones de lugares del Ecuador usando adjetivos y aplicando los usos ortográficos. - Inventar nuevas banderas. - Hacer un diccionario de otras palabras relacionadas con la joyería indígena. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Manuales de instrucciones • Textos literarios • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores - CE.LL.2.11. Produce y recrea textos literarios, a partir de otros leídos y escuchados (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos), valiéndose de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Estudio de casos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La autenticidad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a la literatura, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en manuales de instrucciones y producir descripciones de lugares en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces.
  15. 15. CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación1 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Colorea los elementos necesarios para un guion teatral. Música Acotaciones Parlamentos Escenografía Diálogos Vestuario 2. Inventa dos personajes animales que van a ser parte de la historia. Dibújalos. 3. Escribe un diálogo corto que corresponda a la primera escena del guion dramático. No olvides colocar los elementos básicos del texto. 4. Completa el cuadro con los recursos necesarios para dramatizar el guion que inventaste. Vestuario Escenografía Música 5. Ofrece soluciones a los siguientes problemas que presentan estas situaciones cotidianas. Problema Solución Olvidaste el cuaderno con la tarea. Saliste de viaje con tus padres y olvidaron cerrar con llave la casa. La maestra te envía a dar un recado al director pero no sabes dónde está. 6. Coloca una en las opciones que caracterizan adecuada- mente a un manual de instrucciones. a. Ofrecen información clara y precisa para manipular un objeto. b. No orientan a la personas. c. Ofrecen soluciones prácticas para usar los juguetes. Prueba de evaluación1
  16. 16. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA collar saraguro collar otavalo 7. Infiere la consecuencia de esta situación. Las personas no manejan adecuadamente la basura y la botan en cualquier lugar. 8. Explica de forma oral qué expresan las actitudes de estos niños. 9. Descubre los lugares que se describen a continuación. Para hacerlosubrayalosadjetivoscalificativosquesemencionan. Tiene montañas altísimas y nevadas. Es un lugar mágico lleno de islas sorprendentes y animales exóticos como tortugas gigantes. R: R: 10. Describe tu escuela usando adjetivos posesivos y calificativos. Mi escuela es 11. Reescribe la descripción usando las mayúsculas en los nombres propios. El museo la concepción de la ciudad de riobamba tiene piezas coloniales muy valiosas que fueron encontradas en las iglesias de toda la provincia de chimborazo. 12. Dibuja cómo imaginas los collares indígenas descritos en esta unidad. 1 UNIDAD
  17. 17. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Identifica los elementos del guion dramático en el siguiente texto. 2. Escribe las palabras que aluden al tiempo del siguiente texto. Cuando despertó eran las seis de la mañana, solo pensó en toda la agenda para ese día. Al mediodía, con sus padres, a la tarde debía asistir a clases de ballet y en la noche solo se dedicaría a leer. • Según la descripción anterior, ¿crees que esta persona es muy ocupada o no? Explica. 3. Describe con los siguientes adjetivos el lugar más divertido de tu barrio. Usa los adjetivos: mi, nuestro, increíble, grande, sorprendente, cálido, cercano. 4. Subraya la respuesta correcta. a. Se usa mayúscula en nombres propios. b. Se usa mayúscula en nombres comunes. c. Se usa punto al final de una oración. d. Se usa punto al inicio de la oración. 5. Dibuja cuatro emoticones que conozcas. Prueba diagnóstica2 Una serenata para la bruja mono estropicio: (con una cara de susto y lágrimas en los ojos) ¡Algo terrible me sucedió, chicos! ¡Y ustedes tienen que ayudarme, por favor! Esta mañana me puse a ensayar mi nueva actuación en el circo del Señor Cascote y tomé una escoba para hacer equilibrio caminando sobre el alambre … y … ¡BUAAAA! SE ME ROMPIÓ Y ME CAÍ. bruja rezongo: (enojada) ¿Qué has hecho, Estropicio? Si no me consigues una escoba nueva y alguien que me cante serenatas en el balcón no te perdonaré. ¡Me voy a mi cueva y arréglate como puedas! mono estropicio: La escoba ya la tengo, la saqué del cuarto de la limpieza, pero no consigo quién quiera cantar para vos, bruja rezongona ¡BUAAAA! …¡BUAAAA!…¡BUAAAA! Seguro que me transformarás en murciélago… camello el bello: ¡Pero qué exagerado que eres! ESTROPICIO! AJUUUUUUU UJÚ. ¿Para qué están los amigos? AJUUUUUUU UJÚ . Yo mismo puedo cantarle a la bruja. Lo hago muy bien, fíjate: Más frágil que el cristal/ fue mi amor/ junto a ti.../ Cristal tu corazón, tu mirar, tu reír... María Alicia Esain (adaptación) http://www.leemeuncuento.com.ar/teatro-infantil9.htm
  18. 18. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demostrar sencillez en todos los actos que desarrollamos en la escuela, en la familia y con la comunidad en la que me desenvuelvo. Compromiso a lograr Permite contemplar y disfrutar las cosas que te ofrece la cotidianidad. Una persona sencilla actúa sin ostentación, de forma natural y espontánea, y transmite alegría a todas las personas que le rodean. Valor: La sencillez - ¿Cómo organizo un festival de canto? Poemas para ser cantados - Recursos - Canciones - Relaciones de secuencia temporal - Lecturas de calendarios - Inferencias temporales - Emoticones - Cantos del mundo indígena - Descripciones de inventos - Concordancia entre género y número del sustantivo - Uso de mayúscula, punto aparte y final en párrafos. - La conversación en familia: hablar y escuchar Cantos, calendarios y diálogos En esta unidad el niño será capaz de recrear textos literarios a través del recurso del canto. Descubrirá que los poemas tienen una musicalidad y ritmos especiales que les convierten en piezas importantes para ser interpretadas por medio de la voz. Además, aprenderá los elementos necesarios para organizar un festival de canto en su escuela. En el segundo bloque, podrá establecer relaciones de secuencia temporal que refuerzan el acercamiento ordenado y cronológico a los contenidos de un texto a través de la lectura del calendario festivo del Ecuador y del calendario agrícola. También desarrollará sus destrezas para hablar y escuchar, como elementos imprescindibles para una adecuada comunicación familiar. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con las descripciones de inventos y reflexionará sobre la concordancia de género y número del sustantivo. Además, aprenderá a utilizar mayúsculas, punto aparte y punto final en párrafos. Reconocerá el uso de los emoticones como un elemento presente en la nueva cultura escrita. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, las palabras kichwas que se relacionan con los cantos del mundo indígena. 2 UNIDAD
  19. 19. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). LECTURA - LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. - LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto con base en inferencias espacio-temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.2. Dialogar con capacidad para escuchar y mantener el tema e intercambiar ideas en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares, personas, ordenando las ideas con secuencia lógica por temas y subtemas, utilizando conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos en situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad. • ¿Cómo organizo un festival de canto? Poemas para ser cantados • Recursos para organizar un festival de canto • La canción • Relaciones de secuencia temporal • Lectura de calendarios • Inferencias fundamentales temporales • La conversación en familia • Descripciones de inven- tos • Concordancia entre género y número del sustantivo • Uso de mayúscula, punto aparte y final en párrafos • Los emoticones • Los cantos del mundo indígena Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Escuchar la canción El mundo al revés (poema de María Elena Walsh). Recoger las impresiones de todos los niños. - Conversar sobre el uso de los calendarios en casa y escuela. - Compartir anécdotas sobre conversaciones familiares. - Hacer un listado de los principales inventos del mundo. - Reconocer emoticones. Reflexión - Compartir algunas reflexiones sobre el significado de la canción El mundo al revés. - Explicar la importancia del calendario agrícola en el mundo indígena. - Observar un video sobre escucha activa y analizar los errores que cometen los personajes. - Analizar algunos casos de falta de concordancia entre género y número del sustantivo en descripciones de inventos. - Comentar la importancia del uso de emoticones. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos organizadores gráficos en el cuaderno para determinar características de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 3o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 2 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Cantos, calendarios y diálogos
  20. 20. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La sencillez ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a la literatura, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en calendarios y producir descripciones de inventos en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Interpretar algunos poemas infantiles. - Realizar un calendario festivo personal. - Elaborar descripciones de inventos imaginarios. Verificar la concordancia correcta entre género y número. Aplicar los usos de mayúscula y puntos en los párrafos. - Inventar nuevos emoticones. - Investigar sobre otros cantos de pueblos indígenas del Ecuador. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de poemas infantiles • Recursos materiales: cuadernos, cartulinas y lápices de colores • Internet • Videos de YouTube - CE.LL.2.11. Produce y recrea textos literarios, a partir de otros leídos y escuchados (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos), valiéndose de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Solicitud de productos Observación Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Proyectos • Ficha de observación de participación y exposi- ciones orales • Pruebas escritas y orales 2 UNIDAD
  21. 21. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya las sílabas finales que tienen terminaciones pare- cidas en los siguientes fragmentos del poema. Explica qué sucede con estas sílabas. El gatito Vinagrito Vinagrito es un gatito que parece de algodón, es un gato limpiecito, enanito y juguetón. Le gustan las sardinas y es amigo del ratón, es un gato muy sociable, mi gatito de algodón… Teresa Fernández (fragmento) http://www.cuentocuentos.org/poesia/6/el-gatito-vinagrito.html 2. Escribe el rol que desempeña cada uno de los recursos que se necesitan para organizar un festival de canto. Presentador: Director musical: Cantantes: Publicidad: Canciones: 3. Escribe el nombre de los elementos que estructuran a una canción. Canción para tomar el té Estamos invitados a tomar el té, la tetera es de porcelana pero no se ve, yo no sé por qué. La leche tiene frío y la abrigaré, le pondré un sobretodo mío largo hasta los pies, yo no sé por qué. María Elena Walsh (fragmento) Prueba de evaluación2
  22. 22. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Inventa otra estrofa para la canción anterior. 5. Coloca el año en el que se dieron estos hechos de tu vida. Ordena de manera secuencial y cronológica. Ingreso a la escuela Mejores vacaciones Nacimiento 6. Completa las viñetas con una conversación entre estos dos personajes que refleje una adecuada escucha activa. 7. Completa las siguientes oraciones de manera que existan concordancia de género y número del sustantivo. Escoge las respuestas del recuadro. a. camisas de papá volaron por la lavandería. b. Los amigos siempre están ahí. c. trampolín fue suficiente. d. corazón es un órgano muy importante. 8. Inventa un párrafo describiendo un invento que ha mejo- rado tu vida. 9. Describe una característica de los siguientes cantos indígenas. Canto wao: Canto jaguay: 2 UNIDAD corto El Un Las verdaderos
  23. 23. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Relaciona el recurso del baile con los elementos que le competen. baile descanso movimiento cuerpo voz 2. Dibuja un letrero que conozcas y explica para qué sirve. 3. Escribe los aspectos en los que se parecen y en los que son diferentes estos animales. Semejanzas Diferencias 4. Escribe dos oraciones simples. 5. Enumera las cosas que se pueden comprar en un mercado. 6. Subraya la oración correcta. a. Los vendedores amigable son escasos. b. Los vendedores amigables con escasos. Prueba diagnóstica3
  24. 24. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demostrar perseverancia en el desarrollo de tareas, deberes y proyectos para obtener resultados positivos al finalizar el quimestre. Compromiso a lograr Te permite alcanzar lo que te propones, pues en ella está el empeño necesario para realizar una buena tarea, la persistencia que se requiere para luchar por los sueños que te planteas durante tu vida y la disciplina para no perder de vista tus ob- jetivos en el día a día. Valor: La perseverancia Bailes, letreros y anécdotas -Relaciones de semejanza-diferencia -Inferencias espaciales -El infograma -La fuerza del movimiento -Descripciones de animales -Género y número del adjetivo -La oración simple -Usa de coma en enumeraciones Las anécdotas ¿Cómo preparo un baile a partir de un texto literario? Cuentos para bailar - Recursos para preparar un baile - Danzas que cuentan historias del pasado En esta unidad el niño será capaz de recrear textos literarios a través del recurso del baile. Descubrirá loselementosnecesariosparaprepararunacoreografía y aprenderá costumbres tradicionales del mundo indígena que han sido representadas a través del movimiento del cuerpo y la danza. En el segundo bloque podrá establecer relaciones de semejanza y diferencia para potenciar sus capacidades cognitivas en la comprensión de textos informativos como los croquis y los letreros informativos. También evidenciará la cualidad universal de hacer inferencias espaciales. Por otro lado, en el bloque de comunicación oral, desarrollará sus destrezas para contar anécdotas y fortalecer sus relaciones familiares. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con las descripciones de animales y entenderá el uso de la concordancia de género y número del adjetivo. Fortalecerá también el uso de signos ortográficos como la coma en la escritura de enumeraciones. Reconocerá la utilidad de los infogramas para resumir información y mejorar el proceso de aprendizaje. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, aprenderá las palabras kichwas que se relacionan con los bailes indígenas. 3 UNIDAD
  25. 25. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). LECTURA - LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza-diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. - LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto con base en inferencias espacio temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.2. Dialogar con capacidad para escuchar y mantener el tema e intercambiar ideas en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares, personas ordenando las ideas con secuencia lógica por temas y subtemas utilizando conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos; en situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad. • ¿Cómo preparo un baile a partir de un texto literario? Cuentos para bailar • Recursos para preparar un baile a partir de un cuento o poema • Danzas que cuentan historias del pasado • Relaciones de semejanza- diferencia • Lectura de letreros informativos • Inferencias espaciales • Las anécdotas • Descripciones de animales • El género y número del adjetivo • La oración simple • Uso de la coma en enumeraciones • La infografía • Bailes del mundo indígena Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Poner música y permitir que los niños se expresen corporalmente. - Preguntar si han asistido a observar cualquier tipo de danza. - Observar algunos ejemplos de letreros en el barrio. - Contar variedad de anécdotas escolares de años pasados. - Motivar a describir mascotas. - Pedir que enumeren los objetos de la clase. Reflexión - Inducir a reflexionar sobre la importancia del baile en el mundo. - Analizar las cualidades de una obra literaria llevada a la danza. - Establecer semejanzas y diferencias entre distintos tipos de letreros observados. Elaborar un diagrama de Venn. - Identificar los adjetivos de las descripciones que hagan y su relación con otras palabras. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos organizadores gráficos en el cuaderno para determinar características de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 3o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 3 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Bailes, letreros y anécdotas
  26. 26. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La perseverancia ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a la literatura, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en letreros informativos y producir descripciones de animales en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Preparar un baile a partir de un cuento clásico. - Jugar a descubrir senderos en el mapa de una reserva ecológica. - Hacer ejercicios de consolidación de escritura de oraciones simples y párrafos. - Usar adjetivos en las descripciones de animales exóticos o poco comunes. - Visitar un mercado artesanal y escribir una enumeración de las cosas que recuerden. - Hacer infografías para fomentar hábitos alimenticios. - Recrear una danza indígena en público. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de cuentos clásicos y contemporá- neos. • Recursos materiales como: cuadernos, cartulinas y lápices de colores • Internet • Videos de YouTube • CD de música • Grabadora • Proyector • Mapas de reservas ecológicas - CE.LL.2.11. Produce y recrea textos literarios, a partir de otros leídos y escuchados (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos), valiéndose de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral, a partir de una reflexión sobre la expresión oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Técnica de la pregunta Portafolios Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Cuestionarios • Entrevistas • Carpetas de trabajos creativos • Carpeta de organizadores del pensamiento • Pruebas escritas y orales. 3 UNIDAD
  27. 27. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Selecciona la opción correcta. Márcala con una . Los bailarines necesitan hablar para comunicar su mensaje. a. Las obras de ballet necesitan basarse en un libreto. b. El movimiento es la principal característica de un baile. c. Los cuentos no pueden interpretarse a través del baile. 2. Ayuda a un coreógrafo a organizar un baile. Explícale qué elementos necesita para montar la obra. Escoge las op- ciones y enciérralos. Canciones Presentador Música Coreógrafo Cantante Escenografía Libreto Títeres Poema Vestuario Cuento Bailarines 3. Observa e imagina qué cuentan estos bailarines por medio de su cuerpo. 4. Explica de qué se trata el baile de la venada. Haz un dibujo de cómo imaginas este ritual andino. 5. Selecciona la imagen que representa a un cartel informativo. a. b. c. 6. Escribe las semejanzas y diferencias entre estos dos textos. Prueba de evaluación3
  28. 28. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Diferencias Semejanzas Diferencias Primero Segundo 7. Escribe cuatro oraciones. Usa los siguientes adjetivos pero en número plural y género femenino. caliente transparente azul alegre linda a. b. c. d. 8. Escribe una enumeración de los alimentos que comes a la hora del almuerzo. 9. Subraya los elementos que no deben ir en una infografía. Imágenes palabras explicaciones colores cuadros sellos textos largos 10. Relaciona las palabras kichwas con su significado. Aya Huma exprimir capishca líder mitológico chaquiñán padre, señor, anciano taita sendero, camino 11. Explica en tus palabras por qué son importantes las fiestas tradicionales de nuestro país. 12. Realiza una pequeña infografía acerca de tu vida. 3 UNIDAD
  29. 29. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escribe el nombre de los siguientes tipos de títeres. 2. Subraya la opción correcta. Las invitaciones son: a. textos que sirven para informar sobre hechos ficticios. b. textos que sirven para motivar a las personas para asistir a un evento. c. textos que te obligan a asistir a un evento. 3. Determina la consecuencia de estas acciones. a. Llegar tarde a la escuela: b. Cumplir años: 4. Escribe cuatro palabras que utilizarías para describir un viaje fantástico. 5. Cambia los siguientes verbos a tiempo presente. Hazlo a través de una oración. a. amar: b. correr: c. reír: 6. Formula 3 preguntas que le harías a tu abuelo o abuela. 1. 2. 3. 7. Subraya la afirmación correcta. a. La coma se usa para enumerar. b. La coma se usa para finalizar oraciones. c. La coma se usa para incorporar caraterísticas del sustantivo. Prueba diagnóstica4
  30. 30. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Cumplir con las labores escolares y cotidia- nas demostrando disciplina y haciéndolas bien con la exigencia necesaria para incidir positivamente en los que nos rodean. Compromiso a lograr Es un valor que está relacionado con la pa- sión por lo que amamos hacer, el rigor para que las cosas queden bien hechas y la cons- tancia para dedicarnos por completo a ello. Valor: la disciplina Dramatizaciones, manuales y gestos - Relaciones de antecedente-consecuente - Lectura de invitaciones - Inferencias de causa-efecto - Descripción de personas - Tiempo presente, pasado y futuro del verbo - Signos de interrogación - Narración de viajes imaginarios - Señales de tránsito - Plantas medicinales del mundo indígena -¿Cómo realizo el montaje para una obra de títeres? -Recursos - Cómo confeccionar un títere En esta unidad el niño será capaz de recrear textos literarios a través del recurso de los títeres. Conocerá los elementos necesarios para montar una obra de este tipo. Además, desarrollará las habilidades necesarias para confeccionar sus propios títeres. En el segundo bloque podrá establecer relaciones de antecedente consecuente a través de la lectura de tarjetas de invitación comunes dentro de la dinámica social actual. Realizará inferencias de causa y efecto para mejorar su nivel cognitivo de comprensión de textos. También desarrollará sus destrezas para crear y contar viajes imaginarios a partir de ejemplos. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con las descripciones de personas y entenderá el uso de los tiempos verbales: presente, pasado y futuro. Fortalecerá también el uso de los signos de interrogación en preguntas de entrevistas. Reconocerá la importancia de las señales de tránsito como indicadores de orden y respeto en los espacios públicos. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, reconocerá las palabras kichwas que se relacionan con las plantas medicinales indígenas. 4 UNIDAD
  31. 31. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuato- rianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC).. LECTURA - LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza-diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. - LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto con base en inferencias espacio-temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.2. Dialogar con capacidad para escuchar y mantener el tema e intercambiar ideas en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares, personas ordenando las ideas con secuencia lógica por temas y subtemas utilizando conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos; en situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad. • ¿Cómo realizo el montaje para una obra de títeres? • Recursos para montar una obra de títeres • Cómo confeccionar un títere • Relaciones de antecedente-consecuente • Lectura de invitaciones • Inferencias de causa-efecto • Narración de viajes imaginarios • La descripción de personas • Tiempo presente del verbo en la descripción de personas y sus acciones • Tiempo pasado y futuro del verbo en la descripción de personas y sus acciones • Signos de interrogación • Señales de tránsito • Plantas medicinales del mundo indígena: palabras originarias Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Conversar sobre las obras de títeres que han visto. - Contar la vida y experiencia del titiritero Patricio Estrella. - Pedir que traigan de casa invitaciones. - Preguntar las consecuencias de acciones escolares pasadas. - Conversar sobre los viajes imaginarios. - Pedir que describan a una persona de su familia que recuerden con afecto y a una persona con la que viven en la actualidad. Reflexión - Proyectar un video de Educa sobre la experiencia en los títeres del Grupo Espada de Madera. Comentar. - Analizar la temática de las invitaciones y realizar inferencias de causa-efecto. - Reflexionar sobre el uso del verbo y sus tiempos. - Preguntar la función de los signos de interrogación en la escritura. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos organizadores gráficos en el cuaderno para determinar características de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 3o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 4 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Títeres, invitaciones y viajes imaginarios
  32. 32. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La disciplina ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a la literatura, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en invitaciones y producir descripciones de personas en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Confeccionar títeres y promover el montaje de una obra a partir de un cuento. - Buscar relaciones de antecedente- consecuente en varios tipos de invitaciones. - Hacer ejercicios de escritura de descripciones de personas enfatizando en el uso de tiempos verbales y signos de interrogación. - Hacer señales de tránsito para la escuela. - Plantar plantas medicinales en macetas de botellas recicladas. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de guiones de obras de títeres • Video del programa Huellas de Educa • Recursos materiales como: cuadernos, cartulinas y lápices de colores • Internet • Proyector • Invitaciones • Botellas recicladas, tierra y semillas de plantas medicinales. - CE.LL.2.11. Produce y recrea textos literarios, a partir de otros leídos y escuchados (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos), valiéndose de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral, a partir de una reflexión sobre la expresión oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Técnica de la pregunta Mapas mentales Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Cuestionarios • Listas de cotejo • Carpeta de organizadores del pensamiento • Pruebas escritas y orales. 4 UNIDAD
  33. 33. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Convierte a este poema en un guion para montar una obra de títeres. Escribe algunos diálogos. 2. Escribe los recursos que vas a necesitar para este montaje. a. Tipo de títeres: b. Personajes: c. Decoración para el titiriteatro: d. Efectos especiales: e. Tipo de música: 3. Completa la siguiente tabla con los antecedentes o conse- cuentes necesarios. Antecedente Consecuente Los niños hicieron una travesura. Se están derritiendo los polos y muriendo los osos polares. La pobre viejecita Érase una viejecita sin nadita que comer sino carnes, frutas, dulces, tortas, huevos, pan y pez. Bebía caldo, chocolate, leche, vino, té y café, y la pobre no encontraba qué comer ni qué beber. Y esta vieja no tenía ni un ranchito en que vivir fuera de una casa grande con su huerta y su jardín. Y esta pobre viejecita al morir no dejó más que onzas, joyas, tierras, casas, ocho gatos y un turpial. Duerma en paz, y Dios permita que logremos disfrutar las pobrezas de esa pobre Y morir del mismo mal. Rafael Pombo Recuperado de http://www.poemas-del- alma.com/rafael-pombo-la-pobre-viejecita. htm#ixzz40D4iuOcB
  34. 34. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 4. Realiza inferencias de causa y efecto a partir de la lectura de este texto. En los últimos años, la población de cigüeñas blancas está aumentando en España. Ello se debe en parte a la mejora de las condiciones climáticas en las zonas africanas donde estos animales pasan el invierno. Pero la causa determinante es la adopción de medidas protectoras, como la instalación de nidos y la modificación de los tendidos eléctricos. Recuperado de https://sacalalengua.wordpress.com/2009/03/13/ estructura-causa-efecto-2/ Causa: Efecto: 5. Convierte este párrafo a tiempo pasado y futuro. Reescríbelo. La vecina tiene un hermoso loro que parlotea sin parar junto a la ventana. Él se muestra amigable y observa con atención a los transeúntes. Pasado: Futuro: 6. Inventa una entrevista imaginaria entre la Caperucita Roja y Maléfica. 7. Escribe los beneficios de las plantas medicinales para el ser humano. 8. Diseñauna tarjetadeinvitaciónparaunanochedepijamada.
  35. 35. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica5 1. Ilustra el siguiente cuento como si fueras un pintor famoso. Te presento a Daniel, el gran mago de las palabras. El abuelo de Daniel es muy aventurero y este año le ha enviado desde un país sin nombre, por su cumpleaños, un regalo muy extraño: una caja llena de letras brillan- tes. En una carta, su abuelo le dice que esas letras forman palabras amables que, si las regalas a los demás, pueden conseguir que las personas hagan muchas cosas: hacer reír al que está triste, llorar de alegría, entender cuando no entendemos, abrir el corazón a los demás, enseñarnos a escuchar sin hablar. Recuperado de http://www.guiainfantil.com/1228 2. Subraya los elementos que tomas en cuenta al momento de escoger un libro. a. La portada b. Las imágenes c. Las dedicatorias d. El número de capítulos e. El autor 3. Escribe cuál es el recurso que más utilizas para acompañar una exposición oral. 4. Describe los siguientes objetos usando oraciones simples. 5. Escribe las palabras que se relacionan con los dibujos anteriores. Control remoto: Mochila:
  36. 36. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 5 UNIDAD Valorar a los compañeros, maestros y per- sonas que me rodean apoyándolos en sus necesidades y ofreciendo siempre una mano amiga. Compromiso a lograr Reconocer la existencia de las personas y los seres que nos rodean nos hace sentirnos parte de un mismo mundo. Esta conexión es el origen de la solidaridad. Valor: la solidaridad Pinturas, paratextos y presentaciones orales -¿Cómo recreo obras literarias a través de la pintura? -Recursos -Pintemos personajes con figuras geométricas -Relaciones de objeto-atributo -Lectura de paratextos -Criterios para la selección de textos -La cartelera de cine -La pintura indígena - Descripción de objetos de uso cotidiano - Oraciones simples con diversas intenciones - Sustantivos propios y comunes -El campo semántico Recursos para acompañar la presentación oral: los videos En esta unidad el niño será capaz de recrear textos literarios a través del recurso de la pintura. Desarrollará su agudeza visual al tener contacto con expresiones plásticas de pintores importantes y se lo motivará a pintar a través de la utilización de figuras geométricas. En el bloque de lectura podrá establecer relaciones de objeto-atributo para fortalecer su capacidad de determinar características especiales de los objetos en el marco de la comprensión de textos y paratextos. Además se le incentivará a adquirir criterios básicos paralaseleccióndetextosatravésdelaorientaciónen el manejo de catálogos de libros. Tambiénseafianzaráelmanejoderecursosalternativos como videos para apoyar presentaciones orales. En el ámbito de la escritura, se relacionará con textos descriptivos de objetos y reflexionará sobre las intenciones comunicativas de las oraciones; y la utilización de sustantivos propios y comunes. Finalmente, aprenderá en este bloque a formar campos semánticos. Se acercará al descubrimiento de las carteleras de cine como medios de la cultura escrita y afianzará su conocimiento intercultural con el acercamiento a la pintura indígena.
  37. 37. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuato- rianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). LECTURA - LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza-diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. - LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto con base en inferencias espacio-temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.1. Compartir de manera espontánea sus ideas, experiencias y necesidades en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares, personas ordenando las ideas con secuencia lógica por temas y subtemas utilizando conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos; en situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad. • ¿Cómo recreo obras literarias a través de la pintura? • Recursos para recrear una historia a través de la pintura • Pintemos personajes con figuras geométricas • Relaciones de obje- to-atributo • Lectura de paratextos • Criterios para la selección de textos • Recursos para acompañar una presentación en la escuela: los videos • Descripción de objetos de uso cotidiano • Oraciones simples con diversas intenciones • Sustantivos propios y comunes • El campo semántico • La cartelera de cine • La pintura indígena Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Promover un conversatorio sobre su experiencia con las artes plásticas. - Hacer un listado de los pintores famosos. - Nombrar los libros que más les ha gustado leer. - Contar experiencias acerca de exposiciones orales. - Dibujar y describir objetos cotidianos imprescindibles. - Contar tramas de películas. Reflexión - Contestar: ¿cómo se cuentan historias a través de las pinturas? - Jugar a deducir la historia de un libro por su portada. - Conversar sobre: ¿Cómo ayudan los videos al aprendizaje? ¿Qué intenciones pueden tener las oraciones? ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre sustantivo propio y común? ¿Para qué sirve una cartelera de cine? Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos organizadores gráficos en cartulina para determinar características de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 3 PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 5 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Pinturas, paratextos y presentaciones orales
  38. 38. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La solidaridad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a la literatura, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en paratextos y producir descripciones de objetos en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Realizar una exposición de pinturas a partir de poemas. - Escribir un cuento y elaborar su portada y diseño interior. - Hacer una exposición sobre la pintura indígena de Tigua usando videos. - Elaborar descripciones de objetos aplicando los conocimientos gramaticales y ortográficos. - Organizar un concurso de elaboración de mapas semánticos. - Comparar el contenido de diversas carteleras de cine. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Libros de artes plásticas • Láminas de pinturas famosas. • Textos literarios • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores. • Internet • Videos de YouTube • Carteleras de cine - CE.LL.2.11. Produce y recrea textos literarios, a partir de otros leídos y escuchados (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos), valiéndose de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Estudio de casos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales. 5 UNIDAD
  39. 39. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Describe la historia que cuenta esta pintura. Marc Chagall (The promenade) 2. Escribe el nombre de los recursos que utiliza la pintura a partir de la descripción de su utilidad. a. Sirve como superficie para pintar: b. Ayuda a que los colores sean menos espesos: c. Gracias a sus pigmentos de puede pintar un cuadro: d. Sirve para mezclar los colores: e. Sirve de soporte al lienzo: 3. Completa el siguiente cuadro con el nombre de los paratextos que encuentras en un libro. Paratextos internos Paratextos externos 4. Inventa una portada para un libro. Coloca todos los ele- mentos que necesita.
  40. 40. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD 5. Completa el cuadro con los criterios más importantes para ti al momento de escoger un libro. Paratextos internos Paratextos externos 6. Explica cuáles son los recursos que te ayudan en una exposición oral y por qué son necesarios. 7. Escribeoracionesquerespondanalassiguientesintenciones comunicativas. a. Afirmación: b. Negación: c. Interrogación: d. Exclamación: 8. Escoge un sustantivo propio y un sustantivo común para redactar una descripción. ollas Ecuador Amazonía delfines árboles playa Guayaquil madera Ibarra calles 9. Completa el mapa semántico de deportes. 10. Enuncia los elementos de una cartelera de cine. 11. Explica: ¿qué características tienen las pinturas de Tigua?
  41. 41. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica6 1. Marca con una la respuesta correcta.. Las obras literarias como cuentos, relatos o leyendas pueden convertirse en: a. Obras de teatro b. Obras deportivas c. Obras arquitectónicas d. Películas 2. Escribe los conceptos de los siguientes animales. Delfín Gaviota Serpiente Gato 3. Escribe tres ejemplos de buenas actitudes en la escuela. 4. Dibuja un animal fantástico que conozcas. 5. Une los sustantivos colectivos de las siguientes palabras. cerdo bosque árbol manada lobo piara 6. Colorea la sílaba que tiene el sonido más fuerte dentro de la palabra. calamar tortuga dragón cárcel fábrica maldad
  42. 42. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Unt, qui nonsequam sin re pe enim iunt aditas expliquae omni dit hitiaepudam, ipsaperum experibusdam vendi veliqui an- dandae. Nam, sit es restion sequaep erfere- pel id ut rerspe plandan dentus modi. Compromiso a lograr 6 UNIDAD Cultura del Buen Vivir Debemos trabajar con amor. Somos más creativos, productivos y felices cuando nos comprometemos no solo con la cabeza y las manos, sino también con el corazón. Valor: el amor Tratar con amor a los que me rodean evitando generar violencia y respetando a todos tal y como son. Compromiso a lograr En esta unidad el niño será capaz de recrear textos literarios a través del recurso del cine, como una forma de involucrarlo en el trabajo interdisciplinario que existe entre la imagen cinematográfica y la literatura. En el bloque de lectura, podrá establecer relaciones de concepto-ejemplo a través del acercamiento a textos científicos de revistas infantiles y de esta manera, fortalecer su capacidad de discriminación entre lo que es y no es un concepto. Además, se le incentivará a ampliar la comprensión de textos que muestran experimentos científicos a través del uso de sinónimos. También se reforzará el manejo de pautas básicas de expresión oral a partir del análisis de intenciones comunicativas y el tono de voz en las conversaciones. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con textos descriptivos de animales y reflexionará sobre la utilización de sustantivos individuales y colectivos. Finalmente, aprenderá en este bloque a distinguir la sílaba tónica o acentuada para mejorar su ortografía. Descubrirá la importancia de las campañas sociales como mecanismos que motivan al cambio. Y valorará la riqueza léxica de nuestro idioma gracias a la permanencia del kichwa. Cine, reseñas e intenciones comunicativas - Relaciones de concepto-ejemplo - Lectura de reseñas científicas - Sinónimos - La campaña social - Un idioma con raíces - ¿Cómo recreo un cuento a través del cine? - Recursos para recrear una historia a través del cine - El guion cinematográfico - Descripción de animales fantásticos - Sustantivos individuales y colectivos - La sílaba y sus clases - La sílaba acentuada - La intención comunicativa y el tono de voz
  43. 43. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuato- rianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). LECTURA - LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. - LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto con base en inferencias espacio-temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.1. Compartir de manera espontánea sus ideas, experiencias y necesidades en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares, personas ordenando las ideas con secuencia lógica por temas y subtemas utilizando conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos; en situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad.. • ¿Cómo recreo un cuento a través del cine? • Recursos para recrear una historia a través del cine • El guion cinematográfico • Relaciones de concepto- ejemplo • Lectura de reseñas científicas • Sinónimos • La intención comunicativa y el tono de voz • Descripción de animales fantásticos • Sustantivos individuales y colectivos • La sílaba y sus clases • La campaña social en favor de los animales • Un idioma con raíces Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Hacer un listado extraído de la experiencia de los niños de inquietudes científicas. - Averiguar los colectivos de ciertos nombres individuales. - Conversar sobre la adopción de mascotas. - Enunciar palabras kichwas del discurso cotidiano. Reflexión - Analizar bajo sencillos parámetros una de las películas mencionadas. - Descubrir relaciones de concepto-ejemplo en reseñas científicas. - Investigar los colectivos de muchos tipos de animales. - Preguntar: ¿por qué son necesarias las campañas sociales? - Reflexionar sobre la importancia del uso del kichwa en la cotidianidad. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos organizadores gráficos en cartulina para determinar características de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 3o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 6 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Cine, reseñas e intenciones comunicativas
  44. 44. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4545 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6 UNIDAD BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: El amor ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a la literatura, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en reseñas científicas y producir descripciones de animales en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Grabar una película con un guion adaptado de un clásico de la literatura como Don Quijote. - Realizar infografías de descripciones de animales usando la relación concepto- ejemplo. Además incorporar usos de sustantivos colectivos e individuales. - Realizar un concurso de identificación de la sílaba tónica en palabras. - Promover una campaña social • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Películas de moda • Reseñas científicas de re- vistas como Elé o Pandilla. • Textos literarios • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores. • Internet • Videos de YouTube • Cámara de video. - CE.LL.2.11. Produce y recrea textos literarios, a partir de otros leídos y escuchados (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos), valiéndose de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Solicitud de productos Observación Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Proyectos • Ficha de observación de participación y exposi- ciones orales • Pruebas escritas y orales
  45. 45. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4646 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Dibuja un storyboard en tres escenas de una película que hayas visto y que se base en un cuento o novela. Título de la película: 2. Completa con la palabra del recurso que corresponda. a. El de la obra es la persona que guía todo el proceso. b. El es el texto base en donde se detallan los parlamentos y acotaciones de cada parte de la película. Se divide en escenas. c. Los son las personas que interpretan los papeles necesarios en la obra. c. La son los instrumentos para crear el ambiente necesario de la obra. Incluye objetos, esceno- grafía, disfraces, etc. d. La es la música y los efectos de fondo. 3. Escribe el concepto de los siguientes ejemplos. En el último recuadro inventa un concepto y un ejemplo. Concepto Ejemplo un perro bulldog un gato siamés 4. Relaciona sinónimos. perro viento boda horrible feo matrimonio brisa can camino baile danza sendero 5. Redacta una breve reseña científica que recuerdes. Prueba de evaluación6
  46. 46. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4747 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6. Describe a un animal fantástico mitológico. Incluye en tu descripción a los siguientes sustantivos individuales y colectivos. pez-cardumen / lobo-jauría/ muchedumbre-persona 7. Encierra la sílaba tónica de las siguientes palabras. capa temario iglesia nacionalidad poción árboles 8. Explica qué clase de texto es este y qué función cumple. 9. Explica cuándo utilizas estas palabras kichwas en la vida cotidiana. a. guagua: b. cancha: c. ñeque: b. yapa c. chauchera: 6 UNIDAD
  47. 47. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4848 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba quimestral 1. Lee el siguiente texto e identifica los elementos del guion dramático. El monstruo de la basura Madre: (con tono enfadado) – Pero Pierre, ¿has visto cómo tienes esto? Más te vale recogerlo, hijo un día te va a comer tanto desorden. Pierre: – ¿Qué dices, mamá? Tampoco pasa nada… es mi habitación y yo estoy así a gusto – Su madre le echa una mirada asesina que le hace ver que está yendo demasiado lejos. – De acuerdo, luego la recogeré. Madre: (amenazante) – Que no tenga que verla así de nuevo Pierre. Te aviso de que vamos a comer en 5 minutos. Pierre: -Sí, mamá. Narrador: La madre de Pierre sale de la habitación y Pierre se ríe un poco de que su madre piense que va a recoger. Se levanta dejándolo todo tal cual y sale también de la habitación. http://obrasdeteatrocortas.mx/ Fragmento 2. Encierra los elementos que no aparecen en el guion. a. Un narrador b. Personajes c. Indicaciones de escenografía d. Acotaciones sobre los trajes 3. Deduce las causas y efectos del texto anterior. Completa el cuadro con la información necesaria. Causa Efecto Todo está desordenado y lleno de basura Pierre no tiene deseos de arreglar su cuarto ni de obedecer a su mamá. 4. Subraya la opción correcta. Los adjetivos calificativos ofrecen: a. La cualidad del verbo b. La cualidad del sustantivo c. La cualidad de artículo d. La cualidad del adjetivo 5. Completa con la información adecuada. Una canción es: 1
  48. 48. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4949 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6. Coloca los conectores temporales que faltan en el siguiente párrafo. cuando durante después Mario llegó la presentación de la banda y se despidió de la media- noche. Luis apareció todo se había terminado. 7. Ordena en el calendario las principales actividades del año escolar. Mes Actividad correspondiente Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre Enero Febrero Festejo de Navidad, vacaciones largas, elaboración de la colada morada, festejo del Día del Amor, momento cívico por el Descubrimiento de América, fin del primer quimestre. 8. Describeuninventoactualqueayudamuchoalaspersonas. Verifica la concordancia de sustantivos y adjetivos. 9. Describe las cualidades de este animal. Usa coma en las enumeraciones. 10. CompletaeldiagramadeVennconlassemejanzasydiferencias entre una computadora de escritorio y una portátil. Diferencias DiferenciasSemejanza 11. Complete la idea principal con una idea secundaria. El perro es un gran amigo de los niños. 12. Narra una anécdota escolar que recuerdes. 13. Escribe una oración con la siguiente palabra kichwa. chaquiñán:
  49. 49. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 5050 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba quimestral 2 1. Subraya la información correcta. a. Los títeres de silueta de cartón necesitan de un palo de helado para sostenerse. b. Existen varias clases de títeres. c. Los títeres son los actores en una obra. d. Los actores manipulan los títeres. 2. Completa el cuadro con los antecedentes y consecuentes de la siguiente situación. Ana estaba con un fuerte dolor de estómago y decidió no entrar a clases. Cuando fue a la enfermería, descu- brió que la doctora no estaba. A su regreso a clases la situación empeoró porque su maestra estaba enojada. Antecedente Consecuente ¿Qué pasó antes? ¿Qué pasó después? Decidió no entrar a clases. La maestra no sabía que Ana estaba enferma. Ana tuvo que regresar a la clase porque nadie la atendió. 3. Diseña una invitación para tu cumpleaños. 4. Escribe las oraciones según el tiempo verbal requerido. Futuro Presente Pasado Las computadoras ayudan al ser humano El cohete llegará velozmente Emilia compró el álbum 5. Escribe V si es verdadero y F si es falso. a. Los signos de interrogación sirven para exclamar. b. Los signos de interrogación sirven para preguntar. c. Los signos de interrogación deben ponerse al inicio y final de la oración.
  50. 50. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5151 d. Los signos de interrogación deben escribirse con punto final. 6. Convierte este cuadro en una historia para contar. Escribe un cuento a partir de sus imágenes. 7. Coloca una en la información que no es verdadera. a. Los paratextos son los elementos de un libro como la portada e imágenes. b. La portada de un libro no tiene información importante. c. El nombre del autor en una portada es fundamental. d. El libro tiene elementos internos como capítulos o dedicatorias. 8. Identifica las intenciones de las siguientes oraciones. a. Yo practico ballet. b. ¿Quién se llevó mi lonchera? c. No me gustan los ruidos. 9. Escribe la descripción de un bosque. Usa los siguientes sustantivos en tu descripción. árboles bosque reserva mariposas Mindo aves bandada investigadores Pichincha 10. Escribe el campo semántico. 11. Relaciona las siguientes palabras con su significado. yapa flor del páramo ñeque poblado de pintores indígenas Tigua fuerza, energía y valor chuquiragua regalo adicional por comprar algo
  51. 51. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 5252 Notas para el docente

×