9.L Purchase Clearing - Uploading

CBCMA Training Series
Topics 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registration: The 1003 Co...
• Our Purchase Clearing department does not handle trailing documents, collateral, FHA, or MERS • Refer questions pertaini...
• CBC Mortgage Agency’s Due Diligence Partner will complete an initial review of the loan from the initial package that th...
• To secure a copy of CBCMA’s Loan Delivery Checklist, contact your account executive. Loan Delivery Checklist
• 2nd Lien Loan Application • 2nd Lien Loan Estimate* • Recommended—Letter of Intent to Proceed • 2nd Lien Closing Disclos...
• Ensure that the following commonly missed files are uploaded (to avoid added conditions) • Tri-merge/three bureau, soft-...
• Ensure that the following commonly missed files are uploaded (to avoid added conditions) • MRI Funding Obligation Letter...
Admin Fee Clarifications • $399 Admin Fee on first mortgage • Charged to the correspondent • Reflected on the PA as a dedu...
• No lender fees should be charged on the second. • The only fees allowed to be charged on the second: • Prepaid interest ...
• Review the Buckley Sandler memo on converting points and fees between borrower and seller: https://chenoafund.org/lender...
Maximum Origination Fee • CBCMA will allow a maximum origination fee of 1.5%. • Additionally, the lender may charge for an...
Follow FHA 4000.1 for guidance. Overtime, Bonus, or Tip Income refers to income that the Borrower receives in addition to ...
The DPA must be listed as “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien” or “CBCMA 2nd Lien” between sections L.04 and L.07. 1st Lien Clos...
• If you take out the net proceeds from the second lien, make sure you put the principal balance in parentheses on the CD ...
• Action Date – The date the appraisal report is reviewed by the underwriter. This date should be on or after the date the...
• Commitment Issued – Effective date of the appraisal. That can be before the date the appraiser signs the report (i.e., t...
• For the source/EIN, you always have only two options. • CBC Mortgage Agency 46-2780478 • CBCMA 46-2780478 • You must alw...
• Pages 1 and 4 must be signed by the lender and the borrower. • Page 3 must be signed by the underwriter. • If Approve/El...
How to Retrieve Your Password client.chenofund.org • Confirm with your admin that you have been granted access as a user •...
• Select “Upload Closed Loan Images” Uploading Closed Loan Documents
• Select either the Orig. Loan # or the pencil on the left hand side. Select the Correct Loan
• Closed loan images can be uploaded in one batch or in separate batches, but you should not click the “Upload Final FNM a...
• Drag the files onto the grey bar • Files dropped here will be uploaded for review Drag and Drop Files to Upload
• Once you’ve uploaded all documents for review, make sure you click on the “Upload Final FNM and Submit Closing Docs” but...
• The best file format is PDF • If necessary, our software will accept most other file types • Do not password protect or ...
• Review typically takes 4–5 business days to complete before conditions are released • A notification email will be sent ...
August 14, 2020—most up-to-date version

  2. 2. Topics 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registration: The 1003 Conventional / FHA 4 – Underwriting 5 – Lock Desk 6 – How to Lock a Loan 7 – How to Secure DPA Approvals 8 – How to Draw Documents 9 – Purchase Clearing: Uploading 10 – Purchase Clearing: Conditions and Escalations 11 – Final Documents 12 – Servicing 13 – Why Use Chenoa Fund Conventional / FHA
  3. 3. • Our Purchase Clearing department does not handle trailing documents, collateral, FHA, or MERS • Refer questions pertaining to those types of documents to our Final Docs department • CBCMA’s Purchase Clearing Department handles conditions • General questions can be emailed to purchaseclearing@chenoafund.org • Scenario questions should be sent to scenariodesk@chenoafund.org Important Reminder
  4. 4. • CBC Mortgage Agency’s Due Diligence Partner will complete an initial review of the loan from the initial package that the correspondent uploads. • It is critical that you use the Loan Delivery Checklist document available on our website to assist you in gathering your documents before uploading. • This produces fewer repetitious conditions for documentation. Initial Upload Instructions
  5. 5. • To secure a copy of CBCMA’s Loan Delivery Checklist, contact your account executive. Loan Delivery Checklist
  6. 6. • 2nd Lien Loan Application • 2nd Lien Loan Estimate* • Recommended—Letter of Intent to Proceed • 2nd Lien Closing Disclosure* • 2nd Lien Notice of Transfer of Servicing • 2nd Lien First Payment Letter for all REPAYABLE seconds. This must reflect CBCMA’s servicing address: Statebridge Company, LLC 6061 South Willow Drive Suite 300 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 • 2nd Lien Note, which must reflect the servicing address above • 2nd Lien Note to be Endorsed to CBC Mortgage Agency, or an Allonge that is wet signed (stamped signature OK if it is an original) • 2nd Lien Mortgage/Deed of Trust • CBCMA Secondary Financing Disclosure • CBCMA Letter from the President • CBCMA Quality Control Release form • Addendum regarding seller of lender contributions, if applicable-– applies to loans with seller-paid borrower origination charges 2nd Lien Documentation Requirements *Must meet TRID timing & delivery requirements
  7. 7. • Ensure that the following commonly missed files are uploaded (to avoid added conditions) • Tri-merge/three bureau, soft-pull credit refresh, dated within 10 days of the note date or evidence of enrollment in a credit monitoring service through this time period • Appraisal logging • 1st Mortgage 1003 – page 3, section H should always be marked “yes” • 2nd Mortgage 1003 – must be signed and dated within 3 days of choosing program. Make sure your LOS system does not automatically pick up date from the 1st lien. Loan will then be out of compliance with TRID • 1008/LT – Secondary financing govt. box should be checked. The source should read CBCMA 46- 2780476 (never Chenoa or Chenoa Fund) • 92800-5B – On page 3, the expiration date should be 120 days from the commitment issued and should match the 92900a • 92900a – Pages 1 and 4 need to be signed by the lender; page 3 needs the expiration date, which should match the 92800-5b Common Mistakes and Commonly Missed Documents – Credit Package
  8. 8. • Ensure that the following commonly missed files are uploaded (to avoid added conditions) • MRI Funding Obligation Letter • First Note and Deed of Trust/Mortgage • Second Note and Deed of Trust/Mortgage • LE 2nd lien – 2nd lien follows TRID guidelines just like first. It must be issued within 3 days of second lien 1003 • Closing Disclosures – Never use the word “Chenoa.” It must read CBCMA. This happens a lot on the first lien when listing the DPA funds in section L. • FHA Settlement Cert – Contract date needs to be included. Your LOS will not auto populate this for you. • An executed copy of the assignment of a second Deed of Trust/Mortgage or evidence of a second Deed of Trust/Mortgage MIN transfer in MERS Common Mistakes and Commonly Missed Documents – Closing Package
  9. 9. Admin Fee Clarifications • $399 Admin Fee on first mortgage • Charged to the correspondent • Reflected on the PA as a deduction from total loan sale proceeds • No lender fees on secondary financing • Additions to the lender fees to offset the Admin Fee: • NEVER reflect as a charge payable to CBCMA • List fee must always be listed in Section A, in Origination Charges or as a separate line item Admin charge • If passed to the borrower, this fee is subject to the QM 3% points & fees test.
  10. 10. • No lender fees should be charged on the second. • The only fees allowed to be charged on the second: • Prepaid interest • Recording fees for the Deed of Trust • Reasonable settlement fees • A courier fee to return the signed documents to the lender • At no time will CBCMA purchase a loan that exceeds the QM 3% points and fees test. Displaying 2nd Lien Loan Fees on the 2nd CD
  11. 11. • Review the Buckley Sandler memo on converting points and fees between borrower and seller: https://chenoafund.org/lender/cbc- documents-and-tools/ • Converting seller credits can pay this fee if the following is done before closing: • Borrower has signed an addendum to the note (found at the above link) • The fee is itemized in the seller’s column on the CD • This allows the charges to not be counted for the 3% points and fees rule. Rate Sheet Clarification • CBCMA: • Offers one rate for each product and its FICO band • Does not charge discount points • Cannot, in the current market, offer the alternative par rate necessary for discount points to be bona fide • Our rate sheets refer to fees from specific FICO bands as “Fee Paid by Lender.” • Any fees paid by the lender to CBCMA are a reduction in the YSP/SRP. • If this fee is passed on to the borrower, the QM 3% points and fees rule applies. • Fees from corporate margins (from lower rates) belong in section A of the CD, “points and fees.”
  12. 12. Maximum Origination Fee • CBCMA will allow a maximum origination fee of 1.5%. • Additionally, the lender may charge for any CBCMA loan level pricing adjustments (LLPAs). • Lenders will be required to refund borrowers for any origination fees (including non-bona-fide discount points) exceeding 1.5% plus CBCMA LLPAs. • Reasonable lender underwriting, administrative, or program fees are not considered in this calculation; however, they are considered in the QM 3% points and fees test.
  13. 13. Follow FHA 4000.1 for guidance. Overtime, Bonus, or Tip Income refers to income that the Borrower receives in addition to the Borrower’s normal salary. The Mortgagee may use Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income as Effective Income if the Borrower has received this income for the past two years and it is reasonably likely to continue. Periods of Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income less than two years may be considered Effective Income if the Mortgagee documents that the Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income has been consistently earned over a period of not less than one year and is reasonably likely to continue. For employees with Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income, the Mortgagee must calculate the Effective Income by using the lesser of: • The average Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income earned over the previous two years or, if less than two years, the length of time Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income has been earned; or • The average Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income earned over the previous year. Overtime and Bonus Income Calculation
  14. 14. The DPA must be listed as “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien” or “CBCMA 2nd Lien” between sections L.04 and L.07. 1st Lien Closing Disclosure (1st Mortgage)
  15. 15. • If you take out the net proceeds from the second lien, make sure you put the principal balance in parentheses on the CD for the first mortgage. • Top screenshot (example): Principal balance without net proceeds taken out. • Bottom screenshot (example): Principal balance with net proceeds taken out. • Reminder: If the line doesn’t fit correctly, you may put “CBCMA 2nd Lien” instead of “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien.” 1st Lien Closing Disclosure (1st Mortgage)
  16. 16. • Action Date – The date the appraisal report is reviewed by the underwriter. This date should be on or after the date the appraiser signs the original report. The original report should be included in the file along with the updated report. 92800-5B (part 1)
  17. 17. • Commitment Issued – Effective date of the appraisal. That can be before the date the appraiser signs the report (i.e., the date the appraiser actually inspects the home.) • Commitment Expires – 120 days from the Commitment issued date. 92800-5B (part 2)
  18. 18. • For the source/EIN, you always have only two options. • CBC Mortgage Agency 46-2780478 • CBCMA 46-2780478 • You must always select Gov’t. CBCMA is owned by Cedar Band Corporation, a Native American governmental entity. 92900 LT
  19. 19. • Pages 1 and 4 must be signed by the lender and the borrower. • Page 3 must be signed by the underwriter. • If Approve/Eligible DU findings: The “Date Mortgage Approved” field must be equal to the date of the final DU (prior to docs) and must also match the Underwriter Date on the bottom of page 1 of the 92900-LT. • The “Date Approval Expires” must be equal to the Commitment expiration date on the 92800.5B form. • The expiration date of the 92900-A should be the greater of 90 days from approval or 120 days from the appraisal expiration date. • Item 25 (6) should be marked as “Not Applicable” if the property is dated after 1978. 92900-A
  20. 20. How to Retrieve Your Password client.chenofund.org • Confirm with your admin that you have been granted access as a user • If your admin has granted you access, you will receive an email notification with a link • Follow the email’s on-screen instructions regarding setting up a new password • When registering a Chenoa Fund loan, or obtaining any relevant closing documents, use the Chenoa Fund portal in addition to your usual process • It is recommended to use Google Chrome when using CAP
  21. 21. • Select “Upload Closed Loan Images” Uploading Closed Loan Documents
  22. 22. • Select either the Orig. Loan # or the pencil on the left hand side. Select the Correct Loan
  23. 23. • Closed loan images can be uploaded in one batch or in separate batches, but you should not click the “Upload Final FNM and Submit Closing Docs” button until all closed loan images are uploaded. • If all closed loan images are not included, then it may delay the review • Please make sure you upload the loans to the correct location • The original closed loan package has to be uploaded to the Closing Documents section underneath the Loan Delivery section. Otherwise, your review will be delayed Check the All Closing Docs Uploaded Box
  24. 24. • Drag the files onto the grey bar • Files dropped here will be uploaded for review Drag and Drop Files to Upload
  25. 25. • Once you’ve uploaded all documents for review, make sure you click on the “Upload Final FNM and Submit Closing Docs” button to finalize the process • Follow the instructions after you click on the button • Do not click on the button until you’re sure you’ve successfully uploaded all documentation Finalize the Upload Process
  26. 26. • The best file format is PDF • If necessary, our software will accept most other file types • Do not password protect or encrypt files • Clearly label each file Supported File Types
  27. 27. • Review typically takes 4–5 business days to complete before conditions are released • A notification email will be sent after review is complete and conditions released • You will need to designate a contact person to receive the notifications; if you are not receiving these notification emails, please reach out to info@chenoafund.org • Our purchase clearing team will also be notified when the conditions have been released • Your assigned specialist will reach out to you, advising that conditions have been released • Your assigned specialist will provide contact info for any questions Wait for a Review

