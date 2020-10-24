reading awards 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
科目：音樂科 全年 A B C D 中一 劉天欣 周梓柔 鄧泳楠 梁昊
  1. 1. 各科優秀閱讀報告得獎名單 2019-2020 科目：中文科 上學期 A B C C/D D 中一 溫凱恩 杜芷凝 鄧泳楠 梁曉瑩 雷國鵬 中二 羅澤瑋 洪人毅 胡穎恩 陳君賢 鍾麗欣 中三 張信希 陳穎俞 陳天恩 劉珮瑜 蔡偉倫 A B C D E 中四 陳敬 楊榮姿 鍾詠恩 幸穎彤 / 中五 胡佳祈 邱曉淇 周嘉熙 譚雅蔚 / 下學期 A B C C/D D 中一 溫睿延 何芷歆 周曦汶 梁昊 劉子樂 中二 鄭子浩 何芷穎 王苡霖 蕭睿寬 彭穎瑤 中三 黃依晴 文歆娛 劉芸其 郭家嘉 陳俊熙 A B C D E 中四 謝漢民 湯穎恩 胡寶如 李雯偉 / 中五 黎海晴 張以君 李芷晴 沈逸朗 / 全年 A B C D 中六 方倩苗、朱宇 心 林詠琪 何樂瑤 朱妍郗 科目：英文科 上學期 Group 1 Group 2 Group 3 Group 4 Group 5 Group 6 中一 1A Chen Hiu Yu 1B Leung Ka Tsing 1C Zhou Hei Man 1D Chan Ching Ki 1B Chan Hong Lap 1D Sze Pak Wai 中二 2A Chan Sum Yi 2B Lee Ho Yan 2C Wu Wing Yan 2D Pang Wing Hiu 2B Lam Chun Him 2C Cheung Tsz Ching 中三 3A Chow Wing Lam 3B Wen Xinyu 3D Lau Pui Yu 3C Lee Tsz Hei 3A Guo Heung Ling 3C Lee Pak Hei
  2. 2. 下學期 Group 1 Group 2 Group 3 Group 4 Group 5 Group 6 中一 1A Wan Yui Yin 1B Zeng Ching Lam 1D Sum Kwan Yiu 1D Leung Hiu Ying 1A Shek Tsz Huen 1C Tang Wing Nam 中二 2A Fung Ching Sze 2B Wu Pui Ching 2C Chan Yee Sum 2D Pang Wing Hiu 2A Mai Hing Man 2C Cheung Tsz Ching 中三 3A Wong Yee Ching 3B Wen Xinyu 3D Lau Pui Yu 3C Lee Tsz Hei 3B Ma Ip Ip 3D Chan Lok Yin 科目：數學科 全年 A B C D CD 中一 / / / 張耀希 / 中二 謝以筠 / / / 彭敬言(2C) 中三 / 杜洺峰 梁嘉欣 / / 科目：科學科 全年 A B C D 中一 石芷萱 葉凱鈴 王琛美 張愷文 中二 羅澤瑋 何祉穎 張梓晴 彭穎瑤 中三 黃依晴 文歆娛 黃杰倫 梁純殷 科目：歷史科 全年 A B C D 中一 陳曉渝 孫爾謙 鄧泳楠 施柏蔚 科目：視藝科 全年 A B C D 中一 黃婉婷 杜芷凝 鄧泳楠 韓心茹 中二 何芷涵 尹海澄 徐梓瑜 張希宜 中三 謝蕊琳 陳雅琪 劉芸其 雷家進
  3. 3. 科目：音樂科 全年 A B C D 中一 劉天欣 周梓柔 鄧泳楠 梁昊

