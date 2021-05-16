Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STRENGTH Trial STRENGTH Trial: Relationship Between Omega-3 Fatty Acid Levels And Major Adverse Cardiovascular Outcomes In...
STRENGTH Trial INTRODUCCIÓN • Varios grandes ensayos clínicos (ORIGEN n = 12536, ASCEND n = 15480, VITAL, n = 25871) no ha...
STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
STRENGTH Trial HIPÓTESIS 1) El placebo de aceite usado en REDUCE IT aumentó el LDLc en un 10,9% y la PCR en un 32,3%, lo q...
STRENGTH Trial DISEÑO Y OBJETIVOS • El estudio STRENGTH asignó al azar a 13.078 pacientes a ácido omega 3 (CA) frente a ac...
STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
STRENGTH Trial LIMITACIONES Lourdes Vicent Alaminos 1) Este subestudio representa un análisis post hoc que debe ser consid...
STRENGTH Trial CONCLUSIONES • A pesar de un aumento del 443% en los niveles de EPA con ácido omega 3, el tercil superior n...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
38 views
May. 16, 2021

STRENGTH Trial

La Dra. Lourdes Vicent Alaminos analiza los resultados del estudio publicado en ACC Congress 2021.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

STRENGTH Trial

  1. 1. STRENGTH Trial STRENGTH Trial: Relationship Between Omega-3 Fatty Acid Levels And Major Adverse Cardiovascular Outcomes In Patients With High Cardiovascular Risk Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  2. 2. STRENGTH Trial INTRODUCCIÓN • Varios grandes ensayos clínicos (ORIGEN n = 12536, ASCEND n = 15480, VITAL, n = 25871) no han mostrado beneficios cardiovasculares de la suplementación con ácidos grasos omega 3. • Dos ensayos recientes [REDUCE IT (n = 8179) y STRENGTH (n = 13078)] estudiaron dosis más altas de ácidos grasos omega 3, pero reportaron resultados contradictorios: REDUCE IT → HR de 0,75 y STRENGTH → HR de 0,99. • Estos resultados dispares han generado una controversia considerable, con varias hipótesis alternativas para explicar los resultados contradictorios. Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  3. 3. STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  4. 4. STRENGTH Trial HIPÓTESIS 1) El placebo de aceite usado en REDUCE IT aumentó el LDLc en un 10,9% y la PCR en un 32,3%, lo que plantea dudas sobre si los resultados favorables se debieron en gran parte a la toxicidad del aceite mineral. STRENGTH trial empleó aceite de maíz que exhibió efectos neutros 2) REDUCE IT usó EPA purificado para lograr niveles de EPA moderadamente más altos en comparación con STRENGTH. ¿Podrían los niveles más altos de EPA alcanzar los resultados más favorables? 3) STRENGTH utilizó una mezcla de EPA y DHA. ¿Podría el componente DHA haber contrarrestado los beneficios de EPA, dando como resultado un resultado neutral? El estudio actual fue diseñado para examinar la segunda y la tercera hipótesis Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  5. 5. STRENGTH Trial DISEÑO Y OBJETIVOS • El estudio STRENGTH asignó al azar a 13.078 pacientes a ácido omega 3 (CA) frente a aceite de maíz. • El criterio de valoración principal fue un combinado de muerte CV, infarto de miocardio no mortal, accidente cerebrovascular no mortal, revascularización coronaria o angina inestable que requirió hospitalización. • Los niveles de EPA y DHA estaban disponibles en 10,382 pacientes medidos 12 meses después de la aleatorización. • El objetivo principal para este subestudio fue el HR para el tercil superior de los niveles alcanzados de EPA y DHA en el grupo de omega 3 en comparación con el grupo de referencia de aceite de maíz. Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  6. 6. STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  7. 7. STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  8. 8. STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  9. 9. STRENGTH Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021
  10. 10. STRENGTH Trial LIMITACIONES Lourdes Vicent Alaminos 1) Este subestudio representa un análisis post hoc que debe ser considerado exploratorio y generador de hipótesis. 2) El análisis por terciles reduce el poder estadístico ya que cada grupo representa solo 1/3 de la población (sin embargo, los intervalos de confianza son razonablemente estrechos). 3) Diferencias en las características basales pueden influir en los resultados. Aunque se utilizó un análisis multivariable, podría existir confusión residual.
  11. 11. STRENGTH Trial CONCLUSIONES • A pesar de un aumento del 443% en los niveles de EPA con ácido omega 3, el tercil superior no se asoció con ningún beneficio. • A pesar de un aumento del 68%, el tercil superior de los niveles de DHA alcanzados no se asoció con efectos adversos. • Estos hallazgos, en el contexto de un mayor riesgo de fibrilación auricular en los ensayos con omega 3, arrojan dudas sobre si existe un beneficio o potenciales efectos adversos con cualquier preparación de omega 3. • Se necesitan más investigaciones con ensayos diseñados para comparar el aceite de maíz y el EPA purificado con otras formulaciones de ácidos grasos omega 3. Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Steven E. Nissen en ACC Congress 2021

×