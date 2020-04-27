Tareas 4 27 a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CÁLCULO – 7 – 6 1 3 4 7 3 4 0 7 2 2 1 9 0 6 6 2 5 3 4 4 8 3 5 8 5 3 2 9 + 4 0 5 1 3 + 6 1 9 0 3 + 6 3 5 4 8 8 3 7 4 0 5 4 ...
2 3 5 0 4 7 0 1 4 1 2 6 5 6 9 2 7 8 1 2 5 6 8 0 9 2 + 4 0 1 8 2 + 1 9 3 6 4 + 5 1 7 4 2 4 7 0 3 1 5 0 7 8 2 6 8 3 4 0 - 1 ...
7 7 5 4 2 3 0 2 1 2 9 8 6 4 5 - 3 1 5 5 4 - 1 4 6 9 3 - 1 6 5 6 9 7 4 6 9 0 3 7 3 5 1 8 9 5 6 9 x 8 3 x 9 2 x 7 1 ■ Escribe el signo > o < , según corresponda:
Coloca las siguientes sumas y hazlas : a) 1 8 0 7 5 + 6 4 8 + 5 3 0 6 + 9 0 5 7 2 = b) 6 2 1 3 4 + 2 7 8 1 0 + 4 6 7 + 9 2...
  1. 1. CÁLCULO – 7 – 6 1 3 4 7 3 4 0 7 2 2 1 9 0 6 6 2 5 3 4 4 8 3 5 8 5 3 2 9 + 4 0 5 1 3 + 6 1 9 0 3 + 6 3 5 4 8 8 3 7 4 0 5 4 3 0 6 7 3 5 1 6 - 2 6 1 5 4 - 3 2 6 5 6 - 2 9 1 0 7 3 0 7 4 8 5 6 1 2 3 8 1 0 6 5 x 4 6 x 5 5 x 6 4
  2. 2. 2 3 5 0 4 7 0 1 4 1 2 6 5 6 9 2 7 8 1 2 5 6 8 0 9 2 + 4 0 1 8 2 + 1 9 3 6 4 + 5 1 7 4 2 4 7 0 3 1 5 0 7 8 2 6 8 3 4 0 - 1 8 2 0 9 - 1 3 4 9 0 - 1 3 5 2 9 5 2 4 7 8 1 4 0 3 5 6 7 3 2 9 x 7 3 x 8 2 x 9 1
  3. 3. 7 7 5 4 2 3 0 2 1 2 9 8 6 4 5 - 3 1 5 5 4 - 1 4 6 9 3 - 1 6 5 6 9 7 4 6 9 0 3 7 3 5 1 8 9 5 6 9 x 8 3 x 9 2 x 7 1 ■ Escribe el signo > o < , según corresponda:
  4. 4. Coloca las siguientes sumas y hazlas : a) 1 8 0 7 5 + 6 4 8 + 5 3 0 6 + 9 0 5 7 2 = b) 6 2 1 3 4 + 2 7 8 1 0 + 4 6 7 + 9 2 5 7 = c) 8 1 9 2 0 + 3 6 8 3 + 4 6 0 5 2 + 1 4 2 6 9 = d) 6 1 0 2 3 + 8 4 1 + 7 5 2 7 + 9 0 4 8 6 = e) 7 5 4 6 3 + 5 6 8 4 + 8 5 3 2 0 + 4 3 9 0 7 8 = f) 4 3 5 8 1 6 + 6 8 9 + 3 5 4 6 9 3 =

