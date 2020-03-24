Taller de repaso ciencias sociales quinto sb bu 2020 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION MUNICIPAL INSTITUCI�N EDUCATIVA INSTITUTO PABLO VI MANIZALES - CALDAS Resoluci�n Departamental de ...
4. Ubica un mapa de Colombia y ubica sus l�mites, responde completando correctamente la afirmaci�n.
Completa el cuadro, con su capital y al frente del departamento escribe el n�mero de la ubicaci�n seg�n el mapa. Departame...
Observa el video y escribe lo que m�s te impacta de �l. 5. Observo el link y escribo una reflexi�n a manera de resumen lo ...
  1. 1. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION MUNICIPAL INSTITUCI�N EDUCATIVA INSTITUTO PABLO VI MANIZALES - CALDAS Resoluci�n Departamental de Aprobaci�n No. 04147 - Noviembre 4 de 1999 Instituto Pablo VI - fusionado con las Sedes: Barrios Unidos Tel. 8832837 y Sim�n Bol�var Tel. 8739611 PLAN CASERO - GRADO QUINTO �REA CIENCIAS SOCIALES. DOCENTE: CLAUDIA BIBIANA OBANDO ROJAS- YOLANDA OSORIO QUINTERO ESTUDIANTE: __________________________________________________ TEMAS: El estado colombiano: las partes del territorio y sus entidades, La poblaci�n de nuestro pa�s. El relieve colombiano, C�tedra de afrocolombianidad: Colombia un pa�s pluri�tnico y multicultural. Leer, desarrollar las actividades y entregar oportunamente. 1. Observa los videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olO38fW879o - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4dVlK0HESk y Completa el siguiente esquema, escribiendo qui�nes integran los poderes p�blicos y su funci�n. 2. Que es en Manual de Convivencia:_____________________________________ Escribe 5. Derechos, 5. Normas y deberes del Manual de Convivencia del Instituto Pablo VI, los principios, valores y slogan de la instituci�n, que es el conducto regular, que es falta, que es sanci�n. 3. Practica en este link la ubicaci�n de diferentes lugares en el mapa de Colombia. https://mapasinteractivos.didactalia.net/comunidad/mapasflashinteractivos/recurso/relieve-de- colombia/dd661551-2164-4741-a326-21d62f1ea1c3 Puedes ubicar las cordilleras, volcanes, regiones naturales, r�os, departamentos, pa�ses de Am�rica, entre otros. ADMINISTRACION DEL ESTADO COLOMBIANO JUDICIALEJECUTIVO LEGISLATIVO Funci�n Integrantes Funci�n Funci�n Integrantes Integrantes ORGANISMOSDE CONTROL Funci�n Integrantes y funci�n
  2. 2. 4. Ubica un mapa de Colombia y ubica sus l�mites, responde completando correctamente la afirmaci�n.
  3. 3. Completa el cuadro, con su capital y al frente del departamento escribe el n�mero de la ubicaci�n seg�n el mapa. Departamento N�mero Capital Departamento N�mero Capital Amazonas Antioquia Arauca Atl�ntico Bol�var Caquet� Caldas Cauca Casanare C�rdoba Cesar Choc� Cundinamarca Guajira Guain�a Magdalena Guaviare Nari�o Huila Putumayo Meta Risaralda Norte de Santander Santander Quind�o Tolima San Andr�s Vaup�s Sucre Valle del Cauca Boyac� Vichada Ubica los l�mites de Colombia en el mapa
  4. 4. Observa el video y escribe lo que m�s te impacta de �l. 5. Observo el link y escribo una reflexi�n a manera de resumen lo m�s importante. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQLxLvP04Bk

