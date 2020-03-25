Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTILO DE ESCRITURA: MLA 7MA. E. Santiago, Bibliotecaria BIBLIOTECA ESCOLAR MRH
OBJETIVO Capacitar al usuario en el uso correcto del Manual de Estilo MLA, 7ma. Ed., enfatizando citas y lista de referenc...
MLA  Manual  Desarrollado por la “Modern Language Association”. (Organización de maestros y escolares fundada en el 1883...
¿CUÁL ES EL FORMATO QUE DEBE DE PREVALECER EN UN ESCRITO SEGÚN MLA?
CITAS SEGÚN MLA, 7MA ED.
QUÉ ES UNA CITA Fragmento de una expresión que ha sido utilizada en un escrito. Directa La cita directa es la transcripció...
LISTA DE REFERENCIAS DE ACUERDO A MLA
Smith, Mary. Basic English Grammar. New York: Pocket, 1993. Impreso. LIBRO IMPRESO (UN AUTOR) EJEMPLO: Apellido, Nombre. T...
EJERCICIO DE PRÁCTICA Con el siguiente ejemplo, redacta en la hoja provista, una referencia bibliográfica, según la imagen...
Valentín, Normando. “La junta fiscal de Puerto Rico y el gobierno”. El Nuevo Día. 22 de agosto de 2017: 23-24. Impreso. PE...
EJERCICIO DE PRÁCTICA Valentín, Normando. “La junta fiscal de Puerto Rico y el gobierno”. El Nuevo Día. 22 de agosto de 20...
PÁGINA ELECTRÓNICA EJEMPLO: Apellido, Nombre. Título de la página. Nombre de quien posee la página, año de publicación. Av...
ARTÍCULO DE REVISTA IMPRESA EJEMPLO: Apellido, Nombre. "Título del artículo”. "Título de la revista Volumen. Número (año):...
EJERCICIO DE PRÁCTICA Con el siguiente ejemplo, redacta en la hoja provista, una referencia bibliográfica, según la imagen...
Lozano, Edgar. “Algunas consideraciones sobre la diabetes mellitus”. Revista Scielo 18. (2014). 1-3. http://scielo.sld.cu/...
REFERENCIAS Gómez, T. (2010). Ejemplos de referencias en los estilos MLA Y APA. Recuperado de https://es.slideshare.net/Ta...
  1. 1. ESTILO DE ESCRITURA: MLA 7MA. E. Santiago, Bibliotecaria BIBLIOTECA ESCOLAR MRH
  2. 2. OBJETIVO Capacitar al usuario en el uso correcto del Manual de Estilo MLA, 7ma. Ed., enfatizando citas y lista de referencias.
  3. 3. MLA  Manual  Desarrollado por la “Modern Language Association”. (Organización de maestros y escolares fundada en el 1883). Utilizado mayormente en humanidades y arte. APA: Desarrollado por la: “American Psychological Association” la cual es una organización científica fundada en 1892
  4. 4. ¿CUÁL ES EL FORMATO QUE DEBE DE PREVALECER EN UN ESCRITO SEGÚN MLA?
  5. 5. CITAS SEGÚN MLA, 7MA ED.
  6. 6. QUÉ ES UNA CITA Fragmento de una expresión que ha sido utilizada en un escrito. Directa La cita directa es la transcripción exacta, palabra por palabra, de lo que la persona dijo. Se pone siempre entre comilllas. Indirecta La cita indirecta es fiel al significado de lo que la persona dijo, pero no las palabras exactas. Se pone SIN comillas.
  7. 7. LISTA DE REFERENCIAS DE ACUERDO A MLA
  8. 8. Smith, Mary. Basic English Grammar. New York: Pocket, 1993. Impreso. LIBRO IMPRESO (UN AUTOR) EJEMPLO: Apellido, Nombre. Título del libro. Lugar de publicación: Casa publicadora año. Medio Libros (cuatro o más autores) Smith, Mary, et al. significa y otros Libros - Versión electrónica Apellido, Nombre. Título del libro. Lugar de publicación: Casa publicadora, año de publicación. Nombre de la página electrónica. Web. Fecha de acceso.
  9. 9. EJERCICIO DE PRÁCTICA Con el siguiente ejemplo, redacta en la hoja provista, una referencia bibliográfica, según la imagen derecha de un libro de Química. Smith, Mary. Basic English Grammar. New York: Pocket, 1993. Impreso.
  10. 10. Valentín, Normando. “La junta fiscal de Puerto Rico y el gobierno”. El Nuevo Día. 22 de agosto de 2017: 23-24. Impreso. PERIÓDICO EJEMPLO: Apellido, Nombre. "Título del artículo”. Nombre del periódico. Fecha de publicación: páginas. Medio.
  11. 11. EJERCICIO DE PRÁCTICA Valentín, Normando. “La junta fiscal de Puerto Rico y el gobierno”. El Nuevo Día. 22 de agosto de 2017: 23-24. Impreso. Con el siguiente ejemplo, redacta en la hoja provista, una referencia bibliográfica, según la imagen derecha de un periódico local.
  12. 12. PÁGINA ELECTRÓNICA EJEMPLO: Apellido, Nombre. Título de la página. Nombre de quien posee la página, año de publicación. Avilés, Mary. MLA, 7ma. Ed. Universidad de Puerto Rico: Reciento de Mayagüez, 2012. http://libguides.uprm.edu/c.ph. 3 de septiembre de 2017. Web. Fecha de acceso.
  13. 13. ARTÍCULO DE REVISTA IMPRESA EJEMPLO: Apellido, Nombre. "Título del artículo”. "Título de la revista Volumen. Número (año): páginas. Medio. Versión electrónica Apellido, Nombre. "Título del artículo." Título de la revista Volumen. Número (año): páginas. Web. Fecha de acceso. Si la revista no tiene volumen Apellido, Nombre. "Título del artículo." Título de la revista Número (año): páginas. Medio. Mercado, John. “La célula eucariota”. Revista Scielo 34. 22 (2015): 12-15. Impresa.
  14. 14. EJERCICIO DE PRÁCTICA Con el siguiente ejemplo, redacta en la hoja provista, una referencia bibliográfica, según la imagen derecha de una revista electrónica Apellido, Nombre. "Título del artículo." Título de la revista Volumen. Número (año): páginas. Dirección Web. Fecha de acceso. Pág 1-3
  15. 15. Lozano, Edgar. “Algunas consideraciones sobre la diabetes mellitus”. Revista Scielo 18. (2014). 1-3. http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?pid=S1560. 5 de septiembre de 2018.
  16. 16. REFERENCIAS Gómez, T. (2010). Ejemplos de referencias en los estilos MLA Y APA. Recuperado de https://es.slideshare.net/TaniaGomez/ejemplos-de-referencias-enlos-estilos-de- la-mla-y-de-la-apa Torres, M. (2009). Guía para la elaboración de trabajos siguiendo el Manual de Estilo MLA. Recuperado de https://es.slideshare.net/UPRBayamonBiblioteca/mla-gua- para-la- elaboracion-de-trabajos Universidad de Puerto Rico: Mayagüez. Formato MLA, 7MA. ED. (2012). Recuperado de http://libguides.uprm.edu/c.php?g=507344&p=3471758

