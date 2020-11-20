Tugasan modul 12 Asas-asas sains data dalam pengangkutan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP1352 Asas Asas Sains Data dalam Pengangkutan TUGASAN VISUAL PENGUMPUKAN PERJALANAN NAMA: NUR ATHIRAH DINIE BINTI MAT ARIFIN NO. MATRIK: A163800
1. Kirakan pengeluaran dan penarikan dengan menggunakan kadar 2.2:3.3 Zon Rumah Luas lantai pejabat (m�) 1 19,854 50,000 2...
2. Kira semula jumlah pengeluaran dan penarikan supaya jumlah keduanya sama. Purata 190,291 186,318 188,305 Pengeluaran 0....
3. Kira matrik Asalan-Tujuan Tujuan Jumlah Zon 1 2 3 4 5 6 Pengeluaran 1 382.87 1377.91 17224.94 22200.85 1462.15 574.07 4...
4. Andaikan 45% perjalanan antara stesen dilakukan dengan menaiki LRT. Kira umpukan perjalanan kelaluan LRT. Zon 1 2 3 4 5...
5. Lukis visual umpuk perjalanan 1 2 3 4 5 6 36,75319,278 24,008 2,240 873 578 1,918 18,413 35,411 18,729
  1. 1. LMCP1352 Asas Asas Sains Data dalam Pengangkutan TUGASAN VISUAL PENGUMPUKAN PERJALANAN NAMA: NUR ATHIRAH DINIE BINTI MAT ARIFIN NO. MATRIK: A163800
  2. 2. 1. Kirakan pengeluaran dan penarikan dengan menggunakan kadar 2.2:3.3 Zon Rumah Luas lantai pejabat (m�) 1 19,854 50,000 2 18,597 180,000 3 5,254 2,250,000 4 4,857 2,900,000 5 18,589 191,000 6 19,345 75,000 Kadar Pengeluaran 2.2 Kadar Penarikan 3.3 Zon Pengeluaran Penarikan 1 43,679 1,650 2 40,913 5,940 3 11,559 74,250 4 10,685 95,700 5 40,896 6,303 6 42,559 2,475 Jumlah 190,291 186,318
  3. 3. 2. Kira semula jumlah pengeluaran dan penarikan supaya jumlah keduanya sama. Purata 190,291 186,318 188,305 Pengeluaran 0.989560725 Penarikan 1.010661879 Zon Pengeluaran Penarikan 1 43,223 1,668 2 40,486 6,003 3 11,438 75,042 4 10,573 96,720 5 40,469 6,370 6 42,115 2,501 Jumlah 188,305 188,305
  4. 4. 3. Kira matrik Asalan-Tujuan Tujuan Jumlah Zon 1 2 3 4 5 6 Pengeluaran 1 382.87 1377.91 17224.94 22200.85 1462.15 574.07 43,223 2 358.62 1290.66 16134.16 20794.97 1369.56 537.72 40,486 3 101.32 364.64 4558.32 5875.13 386.94 151.92 11,438 4 93.66 337.07 4213.66 5430.90 357.68 140.43 10,573 Asalan 5 358.47 1290.12 16127.45 20786.33 1368.99 537.50 40,469 6 373.05 1342.58 16783.26 21631.58 1424.66 559.35 42,115 Jumlah Penarikan 1,668 6,003 75,042 96,720 6,370 2,501 188,305
  5. 5. 4. Andaikan 45% perjalanan antara stesen dilakukan dengan menaiki LRT. Kira umpukan perjalanan kelaluan LRT. Zon 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 620 7751 9990 658 258 2 161 7260 9358 616 242 3 46 164 2644 174 68 4 42 152 1896 161 63 5 161 581 7257 9354 242 6 168 604 7552 9734 641 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 1 dan stesen 2 620+7751+9990+658+258= 19278 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 2 dan stesen 3 7260+9358+616+242+258+658+9990+7751+620 = 36753 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 3 dan stesen 4 2644+174+68+242+616+9358+9990+658+258 = 24008 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 4 dan stesen 5 161+63+174+68+616+242+258+658 = 2240 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 5 dan stesen 6 242+63+68+242+258 = 873 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 6 dan stesen 5 641+9734+7552+604+198 = 18729 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 5 dan stesen 4 9734+7552+604+168+161+581+7257+9354 = 35411 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 4 dan stesen 3 7552+604+168+161+581+7257+1896+152+42 = 18413 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 3 dan stesen 2 604+168+161+581+152+42+46+164 = 1918 Bilangan penumpang antara stesen 2 dan stesen 1 168+161+42+46+161 = 578
  6. 6. 5. Lukis visual umpuk perjalanan 1 2 3 4 5 6 36,75319,278 24,008 2,240 873 578 1,918 18,413 35,411 18,729

