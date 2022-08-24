Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Cost Optimization - Tagging.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 53
1 of 53

Cost Optimization - Tagging.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

cost
optimization

cost
optimization

Economy & Finance
License: CC Attribution License

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
Free
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
The Truth About Crypto: A Practical, Easy-to-Understand Guide to Bitcoin, Blockchain, NFTs, and Other Digital Assets Ric Edelman
Free
The 9.9 Percent: The New Aristocracy That Is Entrenching Inequality and Warping Our Culture Matthew Stewart
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Time for Socialism: Dispatches from a World on Fire, 2016-2021 Thomas Piketty
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
Free
Where the Money Is: Value Investing in the Digital Age Adam Seessel
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
Free

Cost Optimization - Tagging.pptx

  1. 1. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Techniques: Tagging Presenter Name, title & team Date AWS Cost Optimization Workshop
  2. 2. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Agenda • Tag Taxonomy • Proactive vs Reactive Tag Governance • Proactive Tag Governance • Tags Policies • IAM or Organization Service Control Policies • AWS Config Rules • Reactive Tag Governance Tags Policies • AWS Config rules • Example Use Cases
  3. 3. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tagging is like exercising Everyone agrees it should be done … But it is hard to implement and keep consistent.
  4. 4. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tagging – Basic rules • Maximum number of tags per resource – 50 • Maximum active tags keys for Billing and Cost Management reports - 500 • For each resource, each tag key must be unique, and each tag key can have only one value. • Maximum key length – 128 Unicode characters in UTF-8 • Maximum value length – 256 Unicode characters in UTF-8 • Although EC2 allows for any character in its tags, other services are more restrictive. The allowed characters across services are: letters, numbers, and spaces representable in UTF-8, and the following characters: + - = . _ : / @. • Tag keys and values are case-sensitive. • The aws: prefix is reserved for AWS use. If a tag has a tag key with this prefix, then you can't edit or delete the tag's key or value. Tags with the aws: prefix do not count against your tags per resource limit.
  5. 5. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Resource tags vs Cost Allocation tags • Cost allocations tags are a subset of resource tags that can be used for billing/financial purposes. • Cost allocation tags needs to be enabled in the billing console of the master account • It may take up to 24 hrs. to get cost allocation tags to show up on billing. Applies to line items on a going forward basis
  6. 6. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Customer Tags and AWS-Generated Tags All tags with aws: as prefix are tags generated by AWS and are related to services in use The aws:createdBy is applied only to resources created after the tag was activated Those tags and the tags created by the customers needs to be activated in the billing console in order to be reflected in CUR and Cost Explorer. Best practice is to enable AWS-generated cost allocation tags
  7. 7. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tagging –Taxonomy example
  8. 8. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. What this presentation is focused on Basic Tagging categories: • Technical • Automation • Security • Business
  9. 9. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tagging – What happens if tagging is not enforced
  10. 10. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Business Tag Taxonomy Benefits • Standardizes tags across accounts • Focus on business needs • Enables business insights Action • Agree a taxonomy with business stakeholders • Implement a proactive/reactive tagging strategy and a way to enforce it Tools • AWS Tags Policies • AWS Config Rules • AWS Service Control Policies (SCP) • AWS Tag Editor • Third party – with aws api
  11. 11. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Example Taxonomy – real use case from large enterprise customers Tag Rationale Example ProjectId Identify the project running the application ProjectX ApplicationId Identify the application DataLakeX, RetailSiteX LayerId SubComponent / Layer DB Layer, Web, Layer BusinessUnitId Identify the business unit ArchitectureBusinessUnit, OperationBusinessUnit CostCenterId Identify the Cost Center EnvironmentId to identify the environment where the application is running Prod, Dev, Test RightSizingId Allows to track cost/hours of resources targeted for RS Q1 2018-6hexcode SourceInstanceType Defines the original instance type to be rightsized R5.8xlarge DestinationInstanceTyp e Defines the target instance type for the rightsizing R5.xlarge ArnId Track top resources by ARN unique identifiers TeamName/ID To identify a specific team/owner aws:createdBy AWS-Generated cost allocation tags AssumedRole:[Role Key ID]:DummyUser aws:* Anything with aws: prefix is automatically generated by aws EXAMPLE
  12. 12. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tagging – Lessons Learnt • Don’t overload tags, • i.e. Tag1: test1:awsenv2:12734:external • Enable them in PoCs • Agree a simple taxonomy • Specially important when multiple teams use the same account • Critical to allocate credits later on to report and chargeback • Ensure consistency in consolidated account families. • Use automation when possible to catch duplicates, misspellings, etc. • DBR and CUR are not retroactive, careful with yearly summaries if tagging was not implemented.
  13. 13. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tag Enforcement
  14. 14. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Proactive • Good for new workloads and when considering tags in the project design phase • Could break automation for existing workload • Can work only if the API’s support atomic operations (similar to SCP or IAM) • AWS Tools: Tag policies, AWS Organization SCP, IAM Policies, Service Catalog tags Tags - Proactive vs Reactive tags enforcement Reactive • Good for existing workloads • Possibility to have compliance reports to provide a list of non compliant resources to action, manually or automatically • Does not break existing automations • AWS Tools: Tag Editor, AWS Config rules, Custom lambdas Usually both methods need to be used for an effective Tag enforcement
  15. 15. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Proactive Tag Enforcement AWS Organizations • SCP - Fine Grained Service Controlled Policies (Enforcement) • Tag Policies (Validation) Service Catalog • Incorporate tagging (TagOptions) as part of product catalog items Cloud Formation/Terraform • Enforce tagging through your CloudFormation/Terraform IAC scripts Note: Not all services support Tags and/or Tag enforcement. Services and resource types that support enforcement (open link)
  16. 16. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Service Control Policies (Enforce) Service control policies (SCPs) are a type of organization policy (JSON) that you can use to manage permissions in your organization: • A set of actions • Their permissible values • Any constraints you want to place on the actions
  17. 17. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tag Policies (Validate) Tag policies are JSON files that define the following: • A set of tag keys • Their permissible values • Any constraints you want to place on the use of tags for the accounts in your organization Be aware that Tag Policies will allow resources without Tags. This is potentially addressed by enforcement through SCP / IAM policies.
  18. 18. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tag policies Tag policies blog Tag policies Limits
  19. 19. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tags Policies - disabled by default
  20. 20. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Creating a tag policy
  21. 21. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Create a tag policy (2)
  22. 22. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Attach a tag policy Services and resource types that support enforcement
  23. 23. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tagging - Reactive Enforcement Tag Governance should identify non-compliant resources and optionally initiate a remediation action. Reactive TAG Enforcement (Compliance) • AWS Config rules • Required-tags (managed rule) • Set up custom rule •Tag Editor • Discover untagged/wrongly tagged assets • To bulk filter, add, and edit tags Can export resources and tags to csv Turning on cost allocation tags https://docs.aws.amazon.com/awsaccountbilling/latest/aboutv2/cost-alloc-tags.html
  24. 24. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Example AWS Config Rules In this example AWS Config rules will use the managed rule “required-tags” to verify that every asset has been correctly tagged with a tag named CostCenter with allowed values 111 or 222. Any asset identified not having the required tag or the required values in the tag will be non-compliant.
  25. 25. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Example AWS Config Rules From the EC2 console launch two EC2 instances in the same region as the rule, one with the CostCenter tag 111 and one without any tags. From the AWS Config console select the newly created rule and refresh it until it detects the creation events of the two new instances. Check the compliance status section of the rule where you should see 1 non-compliant instance and 1 compliant.
  26. 26. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Example AWS Config Rules When identifying a non compliant asset one can choose a remediation action: You can edit the AWS Config Rule to add a remediation action for non-compliant assets. In this example the non- compliant EC2 instance will be stopped. Save the remediation action Go back to the rule compliance status and select the non- compliant resource. Select remediate.
  27. 27. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tag Editor  Actions to manage tagging:  Add  Edit  Delete  Search and manage the resources that you want to tag via search results  Can also use Resource Group API
  28. 28. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. AWS TagEditor Allow centralized orchestration of tagging enabling you to find resources in one or more AWS Regions. You can choose up to 20 individual resource types, or build a query on All resource types. Your query can include resources that already have tags, or resources that have no tags. You can restrict permission to enable AWS TagEditor users to manage tags per specific services or resources.
  29. 29. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Adding Tags Find resources to tag
  30. 30. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Adding Tags Bulk editing tags
  31. 31. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Adding Tags
  32. 32. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Adding Tags
  33. 33. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Cost Reporting using Tags Example
  34. 34. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Enabling Cost Allocation Tags For Cost explorer reporting, Tags need to be enabled for Cost allocation
  35. 35. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. EC2 Console Review • Test environment is scheduled from running 24x7 to a schedule named “uk-working-days” running 24x5 (i.e. Monday to Friday 24 hours on) • Prod environment is NOT scheduled and left running 24x7
  36. 36. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Cost Explorer Console View. (1/3) • Before the schedule is enabled we will see a flat report in cost explorer when filtering by ApplicationID and grouping by EnvironmentID.
  37. 37. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Cost Explorer Console View (2/3). • After the schedule is implemented in the Test environment we can see the Test workloads being shut down over weekends
  38. 38. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Cost Explorer Console View (3/3). • In the below graph we can observe the evolution of Application2 before and after schedule
  39. 39. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tag Inheritance
  40. 40. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tags Inheritance Not available on all services Example: creating an instance with tags on creation will automatically create the same tags on the volumes associated with the instances Creating a volume from an existing snapshot will not inherit the tags from the volume Copying a snapshot will loose the tags
  41. 41. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Thank you! © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates.
  42. 42. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Appendix
  43. 43. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Example - EC2 Rightsizing lab A walkthrough on best practices to track and assess results achieved with operational cost optimization tuning. In this lab we use: • EC2 rightsizing recommendation to identify underutilized instance with opportunity of cost saving. • CloudWatch metrics to refine the recommendation • Rightsizing Cost allocation TAGs • Cost Explorer
  44. 44. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. EC2 Rightsizing lab Step 1 - Define EC2 rightsizing related user defined Cost Allocation TAGs to enable the tracking of progress in EC2 Rightsizing exercise. Step 2 - Enable the tags as User Defined Billing Tags. Note. The activation of user defined cost allocation tags will requires some time to have the tags available in Cost Explorer. Usually 24 hours are required. Tag Name Description Example Fundamental Name Instance human readable indentifier MyTestInstance N CostOptimizationID Cost Optimization session ID 2021-Q1-EC2-001 Y RightSizingID Cost Optimization session ID for RightSizing recommendation 2021-04-07-M N SourceInstanceType Current under utilized instance type m3.large Y DestinationInstanceType Target instance type, tipically from EC2-RightSizing recommendation or Compute Optimizer m3.medium Y
  45. 45. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. EC2 Rightsizing lab Step 3 - Start to look first at EC2 Rightsizing recommendation to spot rightsizing cost saving opportunities. Step 4 - Vet the eligibility of the instance for a further downscale: Review CPU and other main metrics (memory/EBS metrics) for a longer period than 14 days. Inquiry the operational team to establish if any other usage that justify the current instance type. If underutilisation is confirmed apply the tags.
  46. 46. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. EC2 Rightsizing lab Step 5 - Apply Rightsizing Cost Optimization TAGs to the instance. Note AWS Tag Editor can be used to enable you to create, modify and delete tags for EC2 instance resources accessing the AWS Tag Editor console with the minimum permissions set granted: EC2 service read only, EC2 create/delete TAG, ResourceGroupsandTagEditorFullAccess.
  47. 47. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. EC2 Rightsizing lab Step 6 - Establish a baseline for the current instance size Review the traceability of the the cost looking at Cost Explorer for EC2-Instances running hours using the RighsizingID as filter.
  48. 48. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. EC2 Rightsizing lab Step 7 - Apply the rightsizing recommendation Leave the instance running for a proper time to gather significant number of data points. Scale down the instance considering what advised by the recommendation. Step 8 - Operational review to vet the new instance type performances are in the expected range Review effective pressure on CPU and other significant metric for the case of usage to verify if the new configuration is able to perform as required
  49. 49. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. EC2 Rightsizing lab Step 9 - Visualize the cost trend history for your EC2 Rightsizing cost optimization exercise.
  50. 50. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Cost per day of MyTest instance with rightsized instance type moved from 0.14 $/hour to 0.07 $/hour ~50% savings of EC2 compute costs Conclusions The rightsizing generated savings of 50% of the ec2 instances computing costs for MyTest instance where the rightsizing recommendation has been applied. EC2 Rightsizing lab - Outcome
  51. 51. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. EC2 Rightsizing lab - Conclusion Using the RightSizingID cost allocation tags strategy is now possible track the effectiveness of our cost optimization. When the right sizing is in place, you might want update values of SourceInstanceType and DestinationInstanceType tags to be equal and use this to exclude those instances from further cost optimisation exercises. The same approach can be used for other rightsizing recommendations as for instance EBS recommendations from Amazon Compute Optimizer.
  52. 52. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. TagEditor permission example • Full access for TagEditor: ResourceGroupsandTagEditorFullAccess • Allow access to TagEditor and enable query functionality to find resources filtering per regions, resource types and tags • Read only access for EC2: AmazonEC2ReadOnlyAccess • Required to provide access to EC2 configuration information • EC2 Tag permissions required to create/update/delete tags for EC2 resources { "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Sid": "VisualEditor0", "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "ec2:DeleteTags", "ec2:CreateTags" ], "Resource": "*" } ] }
  53. 53. © 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. Tags Policies compliance reports Via cli and link VIA S3 export - s3 bucket must have appropriate permissions - https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ARG/latest/userguide/tag-policies- prereqs.html

Editor's Notes


  • 2022 March Update
    Venkatesh Ramanathan – venkyram@amazon.com

    2021 update
    Luca Marozzini – marozzin@amazon.com
    Enrico Bonaccorsi – bonaccor@amazon.com
    Francesc Sala – franrius@amazon.com
  • Check in …
  • Do aws-generated tags count against this limit? No

    https://docs.aws.amazon.com/awsaccountbilling/latest/aboutv2/allocation-tag-restrictions.html
  • generated tags consistency is managed by AWS
    generated tags doesn't count for 50 tags limit
  • Space – will not work SCP – does not allow spaces
  • Not retroactive Tag to identify the project running the application (i.e ProjectID)
    A project is a defined scope of work to achieve a business objective.
    Tag to identify the application (i.e. unique ApplicationID)
    several applications might be part of the same project
    Tag SubComponent / Layer / Role (i.e LayerID)
    an application is composed of several layers - for which some might be shared with other applications, i.e. web layer, db layer)
    Tag to identify the business unit (i.e. unique businessUnitID)
    Tag to identify the CostCenter unit (i.e. unique CostCenterID)
    Tag to identify the environment where the application is running (EnvironmentId, →prod, test, dev, etc)
    Tag to identify the Schedule - usage of unique identifiers is required, allows to report on scheduled vs non-scheduled workloads.
    Tag to identify Rightsizing effort -Allows to track cost/hours of resources targeted for RS (Evolution of opportunity cost)
    RightSizing ID : Q1 2018-6hexcode
    SourceInstanceType: m3.xlarge
    DestinationInstanceType m5.xlarge
    Tag to replicate the ARN of the resource - i.e. Allows to track the most expensive resources inside a specific ApplicationID
    Billing Auto Tags
    need to be enabled via billing consoles,
    If you use automation, for example cloudformations, enable automation tags to billing tags
    i.e. aws:stack-id activated as a billing tag


  • Brainstorm
    Proactive good for new environment
    Proactive can break if automation is already in place
    Proactive can work only if the api support atomic operations (via scp or iam)

    Reactive is easier
  •  
    TIMING: 2 min – lecture/Discussion
    To enforce tagging and to block resources you can implement Service Control Policies to prevent deployment if it’s missing tags, and Tag Policies to control values for tags.

    You can create and apply Tag Policies and apply them to any desired AWS accounts or OUs within your Organization, or to the the entire Organization. The policies at each level are aggregated into an effective policy for an account.
    Each tag policy contains a set of tag rules. Each rule maps a tag key to the allowable values for the key. The tag policies are checked when you perform operations that affect the tags on an existing resource. After you set up your tag policies, you can easily discover tagged resources that do not conform.


    Service Catalog enforcement - https://docs.aws.amazon.com/servicecatalog/latest/adminguide/tagoption-policies.html
    CFN/Terraform enforcement - https://dev.to/toeknee123/using-terraform-and-aws-cloudformation-to-enforce-your-aws-tags-4ih2





  • You can create and apply Tag Policies and apply them to any desired AWS accounts or OUs within your AWS Organization or to the entire org. The policies at each level are aggregated into an effective policy for an account.
    Each tag policy contains a set of tag rules. Each rule maps a tag key to the allowable values for the key. The tag policies are checked when you perform operations that affect the tags on an existing resource. After you set up your tag policies, you can easily discover tagged resources that do not conform, which can help you maintain consistent tags across your organization's resources.

    Tag policies are JSON files that define the following:
    • A set of tag keys
    • Their permissible values
    • Any constraints you want to place on the use of tags for the accounts in your organization
  • +Check in
  • Lets move on to how to enforce your tagging in a more reactive manner
    You can assign tags to your AWS Config resources for cost allocation and access control. Tagging is available for AWS Config resources that describe AWS Config rules and multi-account, multi-region Aggregators with AWS Config. You can add, remove or list tags for your AWS Config resources using the available APIs.

    You can also use tag editor to Discover untagged/wrongly tagged assets and To bulk filter, add, and edit tags
  • Tag Editor
    o   You can add tags to resources when you create the resource. You can use the aws service console or API to add, change, or remove those tags one resource at a time. To add tags to—or edit or delete tags of—multiple resources at once, use Tag Editor.
       With Tag Editor, you search for the resources that you want to tag, and then manage tags for the resources in your search results
    o   You can also use the Resource Group Tagging API to tag via API as opposed to tagging in the Tag Editor Console

    After you have found the resources that you want to tag, you can add, remove, and edit the tags for some or all of your search results. Tag Editor shows you any tags that have been added to resources, whether those tags were added in Tag Editor or by using the resource's service console or API.
  • Tag Editor permissions can be configured to allow users/roles to create/delete/update tags for resources with minimum permission set.

    The presenter deliver quick demo to show how to:
    find resources with a specific tag
    find resources without a specific tag

    Tag Editor scope is in the account (no multi account), use Tag Policies to manage tags across multiple accounts
    https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/new-use-tag-policies-to-manage-tags-across-multiple-aws-accounts/

    References:
    KC Video with Tag Editor demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MX9DaAQS15I minutes 31:07 – 36:00
    See appendix for an example of policy configuration to enable tagging management for EC2 resources only
    https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ARG/latest/userguide/tag-editor.html

  • As you saw you can add edit or delete multiple resources tags at once. Well show you an example of how to add. You can use Tag Editor to add tags to selected resources that are in the results of your Find resources to tag query in the console.

    This screenshot shows the results of your Find resources to tag query. select the check boxes next to the resources you want to add tags to. Enter a text string in Filter resources to filter for part of a resource's name, ID, tag keys, or tag values. In the Tags column, note that resources in the results already have tags applied to them. In the following example, the first selected EC2 instance already has two tags.

    Choose Manage tags of the selected resources.



  • Once we have chosen the Manage tags of the selected resources we will be presented the Manage tags page,

    You CAN view the tags on the resources that you selected. Although your original query returned more resources, note that you are adding tags only to the resources that you selected as shown here you will then have an option to  Add tag.
  • Enter a tag key and an optional tag value. In this walkthrough, we add the tag key Team and the tag value Development.

    A resource can have a maximum of 50 user-applied tags. You might not be able to add new tags to a resource if you are approaching 50 user-applied tags. Typically, read-only system tags do not apply to the 50-tag limit. Tag keys must also be unique within your selected resources. You cannot add a new tag with a key that matches an existing tag key in your selected resources.

    When you are finished adding tags, choose Review and apply changes.
    If you accept the changes, choose Apply changes to all selected.

    Depending on the number of resources you selected, applying new tags can take a few minutes. Do not leave the page or open a different page in the same browser tab. If changes were successful, a green success banner is displayed at the top of the page.
  • You can see here tagging is also very useful when it comes to visualizing and monitoring

    In this example we were able to filter our cost explorer report by the specific application (APP2) and the environment spun up (test/dev)

    Without tagging enabled we wouldn’t be able to create a report this granular
  • TIMING: 5 min – Discussion
    Say: Having the tag taxonomy deployed across all the AWS workloads this example will show how to calculate the EC2 compute savings incurred after the implementation of the below scheduling policy in a generic two tier application named Application2 with Prod and Test environments :
    In the image Application2 has the tag taxonomy implemented and we will focus on the two following tags to monitor and calculate savings in this example:
    ApplicationID
    EnvironmentID
  • TIMING: 2 min – Discussion
    Say: Before the schedule is enabled we will see a flat report in cost explorer when filtering by ApplicationID and grouping by EnvironmentID.
  • TIMING: 2 min – Discussion
    Say: After the schedule is implemented in the Test environment we can see the Test workloads being shut down over weekends
  •  
    TIMING: 2 min – Discussion
    Say: In the below graph we can observe the evolution of Application2 before and after schedule.
     
     
     
  • Could the issue be that there is no standard
  • Tagging

    2022 March Update – Content/new format updates
    Venkatesh Ramanathan – venkyram@amazon.com

    2021 Content update
    Luca Marozzini – marozzin@amazon.com
    Enrico Bonaccorsi – bonaccor@amazon.com
    Francesc Sala – franrius@amazon.com
  • How to use billing tags to track Cost Optimization efforts and result. An example for EC2 rightsizing recommendations.
    The target is being able to track and assess results achieved with operational cost optimization tuning like EC2 rightsizing cost optimization from EC2 recommendations.

    Clarify differences between AWS Anomaly Detection (48 hours, but with not details on resources or how to optimize) and Rightsizing recommendation (14 days with recommendations)
  • Note. The presenter briefly explains what is the scope of each tag, clarify why the granularity of the RightSizingID is not mandatory.
  • Note. Consider if worth to add slides related to how to refine the recommendation with screenshot from CW console for longer period of observation and additional metrics.
    In this first example we are conservative opting for “Within the same instance family”, this is intended to stimulate the discussion about previous generations vs new generations.

    Clarify regarding Cost Anomaly detection that could be able to spot cost saving opportunity for rightsizing before 14 days minimum period required by Rightsizing recommendations.
  • 2021-04-15 last review

    Note. Consider if worth to add slides related to how to define proper permission for tag editor to enable Tag editor full access + EC2 tag create/delete access only. This enable user/roles to minimum permission required to edit/create/delete tags only for EC2 resources.
  • The less you know about the work-load the longer the baseline could be.
    1 full day, midnight to midnight hours would be the minimum term (CE)

    Leave the instance running for the time required to gather the baseline metrics. Depending by the shape of the history trends this could vary since around few hours up to a week or more.
    You want to capture events that happened in the past.
  • Discuss about recommendations available per single instance. Advise to refine the recommendation based on additional insight the technical team may have.
    Clarify regarding availability of 4 different degrees of recommendation provided by the Rightsizing feature.

    Note. to add slides for CloudWatch metrics review.
  • You can easily visualize the history of cost and usage for the EC2 instance using the following filters and group by combination in Amazon Cost Explorer.

    Apply filters for:
    Service = EC2-Instances
    Usage Type Group = EC2: Running Hours
    Tag:CostOptimizationID in our example 2021-Q1-EC2-001
    Group by:
    Instance Type

  • TIMING: 4 min – Discussion
    Say: In the below graph we can observe the evolution of Application2 before and after schedule.
  • Using the RightsizeId billing tags strategy is now possible track the effectiveness of our cost optimization being able to correlate the cost and usage of the instance with the instance type adopted time by time.
    It's advised to not remove the current cost allocation tagging as could be used as baseline in the event further cost optimizations will be required for the same resource.
    When you find out the optimal instance size to scale you might want update values of either SourceInstanceType and DestinationInstanceType to be equal.
    You might use the condition having both this cost optimisation tags with the same value to exclude those instances from further cost optimisation exercises.

×