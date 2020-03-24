Gỗ công nghiệp có an toàn sức khỏe

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ĐIỀU GÌ KHIẾN NGƯỜI TIÊU DÙNG LÂU NĂM GẮN BÓ VỚI AN CƯỜNG? Ra đời vào năm 1994, công ty Cổ phần gỗ An Cường đến nay đã nhậ...
màu và có độ chống ẩm cao, thời gian sử dụng lên đến hơn 20 năm. Cũng nhờ lịch sử hơn 25 năm cống hiến và không ngừng phát...
Giải thưởng Green Label danh giá mà An Cường nhận được hàng năm Các gói giải pháp và bộ sưu tập theo xu hướng
Không chỉ mang đến người tiêu dùng các sản phẩm chất lượng cao, An Cường còn khiến cho việc trang hoàng không gian sống củ...
 Công nghệ thực tế ảo VR360: là tính năng cho phép khách hàng “tham quan” hệ thống các showroom ở mọi miền tổ quốc chỉ bằ...
Trải nghiệm ứng dụng AC Catalogue của An Cường trên thiết bị di động 3 yếu tố trên đã cùng nhau góp phần tạo nên một thươn...
  1. 1. ĐIỀU GÌ KHIẾN NGƯỜI TIÊU DÙNG LÂU NĂM GẮN BÓ VỚI AN CƯỜNG? Ra đời vào năm 1994, công ty Cổ phần gỗ An Cường đến nay đã nhận được sự ủng hộ của không chỉ người tiêu dùng mà còn của cả các chuyên gia trong lĩnh vực sản xuất gỗ công nghiệp lẫn cung cấp giải pháp nội thất. Có được thành công này là nhờ công ty đã tích cực đầu tư vào chất lượng sản phẩm, các gói giải pháp và trải nghiệm khách hàng. Sản phẩm chất lượng và các chứng nhận quốc tế Sau hơn 25 năm trong lĩnh vực, An Cường hiện là một trong những doanh nghiệp cung cấp sản phẩm gỗ công nghiệp lớn và uy tín của Việt Nam. Các dòng sản phẩm gỗ chủ lực như ván MFC và các loại ván phủ bề mặt Melamine, Laminate, Acrylic, tấm Eco-Veneer… đều được sản xuất trên dây chuyền hiện đại, tuân theo tiêu chuẩn quốc tế. Nhờ đó, An Cường đảm bảo được từng thành phẩm đều đạt chất lượng cao nhất: không dễ bị cong vênh hay biến dạng trong điều kiện thời tiết khắc nghiệt, khó phai
  2. 2. màu và có độ chống ẩm cao, thời gian sử dụng lên đến hơn 20 năm. Cũng nhờ lịch sử hơn 25 năm cống hiến và không ngừng phát triển, An Cường đã nhận được hầu hết các giải thưởng lớn nhỏ trong lĩnh vực bao gồm:  Chứng chỉ Green Label danh giá do Hội đồng Môi trường Singapore trao tặng nhiều năm liền để chứng minh cho tính xanh - sạch - thân thiện và bảo vệ môi trường trong các sản phẩm gỗ.  Doanh nghiệp phát triển bền vững nhiều năm liền (2018 - 2019).  Giải thưởng Sao vàng đất Việt năm 2018.  Giải thưởng Thương hiệu Quốc gia Vietnam Value nhiều năm liền từ 2018 - 2020.  Top 50 doanh nghiệp Việt Nam xuất sắc năm 2019 do Tổ chức xếp hạng Việt Nam Record.  Top 10 công ty vật liệu xây dựng Việt Nam uy tín 2019 do Tổ chức xếp hạng Việt Nam Record.  Và nhiều giải thưởng danh giá khác.
  3. 3. Giải thưởng Green Label danh giá mà An Cường nhận được hàng năm Các gói giải pháp và bộ sưu tập theo xu hướng
  4. 4. Không chỉ mang đến người tiêu dùng các sản phẩm chất lượng cao, An Cường còn khiến cho việc trang hoàng không gian sống của mình thêm nhanh chóng, dễ dàng và tiết kiệm chi phí đến mức tối đa. Đó là nhờ có những bộ sưu tập giải pháp phối màu, bộ giải pháp đồng màu nội thất, bộ giải pháp cho cảm nhận chân thực, bộ giải pháp sống gần gũi với thiên nhiên, bộ giải pháp mang hơi thở nền văn hóa khác vào nơi ở .v.v. Các sản phẩm gỗ của An Cường đa dạng bao nhiêu, thì những bộ sưu tập ở đây lại càng phong phú bấy nhiêu. Với mỗi một sản phẩm, khách hàng có thể có vô vàn sự kết hợp mới mẻ và độc đáo. Vì vậy đối với bất kỳ sở thích nào, An Cường đều có vô vàn giải pháp để làm hài lòng họ. Các dịch vụ tăng trải nghiệm khách hàng Vào giai đoạn mà các dịch vụ tăng tính trải nghiệm cho khách hàng lên ngôi, ai có thể lấy được thiện cảm của người tiêu dùng thì cũng chiếm được lòng tin của họ. Và An Cường cũng không đứng ngoài xu hướng ấy. Với hàng loạt các sản phẩm và tính năng website nhằm mục đích tiếp cận gần hơn với người tiêu dùng như:
  5. 5.  Công nghệ thực tế ảo VR360: là tính năng cho phép khách hàng “tham quan” hệ thống các showroom ở mọi miền tổ quốc chỉ bằng những cú click chuột online ngay tại nhà. Công nghệ mang sản phẩm của An Cường đến gần hơn với khách hàng bất chấp không gian và thời gian với hình ảnh rõ nét và chân thực nhất.  Catalogue online: Là bộ sưu tập các giải pháp gỗ của An Cường trự tuyến.Người xem có cơ hội tham khảo các bộ sưu tập giải pháp của công ty mà không cần phải đến showroom.  Ứng dụng “AC Catalogue”. Đây là phần mềm di động tích hợp nhiều tính năng. Trong đó có tra cứu mã màu sản phẩm, cập nhật thông tin, lưu giữ các sản phẩm ưng ý, cập nhật tin tức mới nhất và cung cấp từng giải pháp ứng dụng, giải pháp màu cho từng mẫu mã sản phẩm.
  6. 6. Trải nghiệm ứng dụng AC Catalogue của An Cường trên thiết bị di động 3 yếu tố trên đã cùng nhau góp phần tạo nên một thương hiệu An Cường bền vững và phát triển như hiện nay. Từ những chuyên môn và sự tâm tâm của người làm nghề, cho đến các sản phẩm chất lượng nhất, rồi đến các giải thưởng danh giá, các giải pháp theo xu hướng, và cuối cùng là dịch vụ tăng trải nghiệm khách hàng. Trong tương lai, với những gì mà An Cường đã và đang làm rất tốt, nơi đây hứa hẹn sẽ trở thành doanh nghiệp phát triển mạnh và mang lại danh tiếng trên toàn cầu.

