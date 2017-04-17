Địa chỉ: Số 59B ngõ 16 đường Đỗ Xuân Hợp, Phường Mỹ Đình 1, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành Phố Hà Nôi. Đường dây nóng: 04.37.678....
Tên bằng tiếng Việt : CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EPVINA Tên viết bằng tiếng nước ngoài: EPVINA JOINT STOCK COMPANY Tên viết tắt: EPVI...
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 7 Giá trị cốt lõi Tầm nhìn Trở thành doanh nghiệp đầu ngành tại Việt Nam về lĩnh vực...
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.3368 EPVINA được thành lập năm 2013 bởi những người cùng ý tưởng, chí hướng và đã có nhi...
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 9 - Áo, mũ - Bật lửa - Bút bi, bút chì - Chuột quang, bàn di chuột - Cốc giấy, cốc s...
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.33610 Các sản phẩm đã tư vấn thành công cho khách hàng Cigar Bằng chứng nhận Cúp pha lê ...
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 11 (*)Sản phẩm dùng làm quà tặng rất đa dạng, các sản phẩm trên mang tính đại diện, ...
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.33612 Khách hàng tiêu biểu Một số hợp đồng cung cấp quà tặng đã thực hiện với khách hàng...
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 13 V I N A Quy trình đóng gói được kiểm tra kĩ càng trước khi xuất xưởng đảm bảo an ...
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.33614 Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh
Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 15 Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký nhãn hiệu
Hồ sơ năng lực Công ty quà tặng EPVINA
Hồ sơ năng lực Công ty quà tặng EPVINA

Công ty quà tặng EPVINA cung cấp các sản phẩm quà tặng cho các doanh nghiệp tổ chức làm quà tặng, nhận in ấn theo yêu cầu

  4. 4. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 Quý khách hàng thân mến, Lời đầu tiên, tôi xin thay mặt công ty cổ phần EPVINA gửi tới Quý Khách hàng lời chào trân trọng, lời chúc sức khỏe và thành công. EPVINA là công ty uy tín và chuyên nghiệp trong việc cung cấp các sản phẩm quà tặng phù hợp với sự kiện, quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng và các chương trình quảng cáo thương hiệu của Quý Khách. Chúng tôi cung cấp sản phẩm quà tặng với thiết kế và in ấn theo yêu cầu của các doanh nghiệp trên 64 tỉnh thành toàn quốc. Với khẩu hiệu "Món quà nhỏ, tầm nhìn lớn", chúng tôi rất vinh dự là sứ giả đưa hình ảnh và thương hiệu của quý vị lên các sản phẩm quà tặng áp dụng cho các chương trình khuyến mãi hay các dịch vụ quảng cáo thiết kế. Qua đó, EPVINA là cầu nối thân thiện, tạo sự liên kết vững chắc giữa khách hàng và doanh nghiệp. EPVINA cung cấp quà tặng sử dụng cho: Marketing quảng bá thương hiệu Các chương trình khuyến mãi… Kỷ niệm ngày thành lập Lễ khởi công, khánh thành công trình Lễ ra mắt sản phẩm mới Hội thảo, hội nghị khách hàng Với phương châm luôn nỗ lực phấn đấu để mang lại sự hài lòng của khách hàng qua các giải pháp, sản phẩm chúng tôi cung cấp cùng với sự sáng tạo liên tục, EPVINA sẽ mang đến những sản phẩm độc đáo đầy ý nghĩa, nâng tầm thương hiệu của Quý Khách. Rất mong được hợp tác!. Trân trọng cảm ơn! Thư ngỏ Hà Nội, ngày 01 tháng 08 năm 2014 Giám đốc Trần Thị Kiều 3
  7. 7. Tên bằng tiếng Việt : CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EPVINA Tên viết bằng tiếng nước ngoài: EPVINA JOINT STOCK COMPANY Tên viết tắt: EPVINA.,JSC Mã số doanh nghiệp: 0106164350 Địa chỉ trụ sở chính: 59B, ngõ 16, Đỗ Xuân Hợp, P.Mỹ Đình 1, Q.Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam Điện thoại: 0437.678914 - 0437.678915 - 0437.955500 Fax: 0437.678914 Website chính: www.quatangep.vn Email: quatangep@quatangep.vn Ngành nghề kinh doanh: - Chuyển phát nhanh quốc tế (express) - Quà tặng doanh nghiệp (promotion) Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.3366 V I N A Món quà nhỏ - Tầm nhìn lớn Giới thiệu công ty
  8. 8. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 7 Giá trị cốt lõi Tầm nhìn Trở thành doanh nghiệp đầu ngành tại Việt Nam về lĩnh vực cung cấp quà tặng quảng cáo cho các doanh nghiệp. Trở thành thương hiệu tư vấn tiếp thị lớn nhất về quà tặng quảng cáo. Sứ mệnh Thấu hiểu mong muốn của Khách Hàng. Sáng tạo với từng sản phẩm. Tiết kiệm chi phí nhưng đem lại hiệu quả quảng cáo lớn hơn cho Khách Hàng TRUNG THỰC là văn hóa CẦU TIẾN là động lực CÔNG BẰNG là chuẩn mực LIÊN KẾT là sức mạnh Tâm giá trị coi trọng con người. Một người muốn phát huy được khả năng vượt trội phải đặt vào tập thể và gắn liền với trách nhiệm nhất định. Cũng như vậy, EPVINA gắn mình vào bối cảnh kinh tế của đất nước để góp phần xây dựng các thương hiệu Việt Nam bền vững trên chính quê hương Việt Nam. Với nhân viên: nguồn nhân lực xuất sắc và luôn phấn đấu không ngừng Với tổ chức: hoạt động hướng đến khách hàng là trọng tâm Với khách hàng: hợp tác cùng phát triển
  9. 9. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.3368 EPVINA được thành lập năm 2013 bởi những người cùng ý tưởng, chí hướng và đã có nhiều năm làm việc tại các công ty quà tặng. Chúng tôi là một tập thể có bề dày kinh nghiệm trong ngành. Chúng tôi am hiểu ngành nghề, sản phẩm, thị trường và luôn phấn đấu để mang lại sự hài lòng nhất cho khách hàng thông qua các sản phẩm/ giải pháp quà tặng chúng tôi cung cấp. Với khách hàng: EPVINA cam kết cung cấp tới quý khách hàng những sản phẩm và dịch vụ tốt nhất, sự hài lòng của quý khách hàng luôn là nguồn động viên, động lực to lớn với chúng tôi trong quá trình hoạt động của mình. Với nhân viên: chúng tôi coi con người là yếu tố quyết định, là lợi thế cạnh tranh chính với các công ty cùng ngành khác. Chúng tôi có đội ngũ thiết kế sáng tạo, đội ngũ nhân viên kinh doanh luôn coi quyền lợi khách hàng là tiêu chí phục vụ, chắc chắn điều đó sẽ đem đến sự hài lòng cho khách hàng. Tính đến 31/12/2015, tổng số nhân viên của EPVINA là 40 nhân viên, hầu hết là nhân viên có trình độ đại học, trình độ chuyên môn cao, tận lực tận tâm với khách hàng Trụ sở: 59B ngõ 16 Đỗ Xuân Hợp, Mỹ Đình 1, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội Điện thoại: 04.3767.8914 Chi nhánh 1: Số 15 Hồ Thị Kỷ, Phường 1, Quận 10, Tp Hồ Chí Minh Điện thoại: 08.3830.7320 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển Mạng lưới giao dịch Nhân sự
  10. 10. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 9 - Áo, mũ - Bật lửa - Bút bi, bút chì - Chuột quang, bàn di chuột - Cốc giấy, cốc sứ, cốc nhựa, cốc giữ nhiệt - Đồng hồ - Gối hơi - Hộp Namecard - Cúp - Huy chương - Huy hiệu - Biểu trưng - Bút ký cao cấp - Bộ quà tặng - Đồ để bàn cao cấp - Quà tặng pewter - Hộp rượu , phụ kiện rượu - Móc khóa - Ô quảng cáo - Quạt cầm tay - Sổ da - Túi giấy, túi sinh thái - USB - Vòng tay … Quà tặng khuyến mại, quà tặng sự kiện: Quà tặng phần thưởng: Quà tặng đối ngoại: Chúng tôi cung cấp sản phẩm đa dạng về mẫu mã, chủng loại được thiết kế, sản xuất theo yêu cầu của quý khách hàng:
  11. 11. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.33610 Các sản phẩm đã tư vấn thành công cho khách hàng Cigar Bằng chứng nhận Cúp pha lê Hộp đựng rượu đôi Hộp đựng rượu đơn Hộp đựng namecard
  12. 12. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 11 (*)Sản phẩm dùng làm quà tặng rất đa dạng, các sản phẩm trên mang tính đại diện, được nhiều doanh nghiệp lựa chọn, chúng tôi đủ năng lực cung cấp nhiều loại sản phẩm khác nhau theo yêu cầu của quý khách hàng. Các sản phẩm đã tư vấn thành công cho khách hàng Sổ da - bút ký cao cấp Mũ lưỡi trai Cốc các loại Móc chìa khóa Vòng đeo tay Gối hơi du lịch
  13. 13. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.33612 Khách hàng tiêu biểu Một số hợp đồng cung cấp quà tặng đã thực hiện với khách hàng: STT Thời gian thực hiện Hợp đồng Tên khách hàng Nội dung 1 08/10/2013 Công ty TNHH MTV An An Bách Việt Nam Cung cấp quà tặng - 5500 Áo thun, 5500 túi vải không dệt, 8250 áo mưa, 5500 số tay, 5500 mũ 2 Năm 2013-2015 Công ty cổ phần ANIMUS Việt Nam Cung cấp quà tặng -1000 hộp rượu gỗ, 3.000 hộp rượu da 3 24/12/2014 Công ty TNHH truyền thông và giải trí Ngày Mới Cung cấp quà tặng – 5000 hộp quà da 4 Năm 2013-2015 Công ty TNHH Hoa Mai Cung cấp quà tặng – 5.000 hộp đựng rượu 5 09/01/2014 Công ty CP du lịch và tiếp thị GTVT Việt Nam - Vietravel Cung cấp quà tặng -10.000 gối hơi du lịch hình chữ U 6 23/05/2014 Công ty TNHH TM DV XNK Hoàng Minh Cung cấp quà tặng quảng cáo – 5.000 USB, 1000 bộ giftset 7 21/05/2014 Công ty cổ phần quốc tế Sơn Hà Cung cấp quà tặng quảng cáo - 1000 USB , 500 bộ quà tặng để bàn 8 Năm 2013-2015 Công ty cổ phần hàng không VietJet (VietJet Air) Cung cấp quà tặng -100.000 gối hơi 9 06/06/2014 Công ty TNHH MTV Song Vân Nguyễn Cung cấp quà tặng khuyến mại -50.000 quạt nhựa 10 2014-2015 Công ty cổ phần Tản Đà Cung cấp quà tặng -180.000 vòng tay dùng một lần 11 Năm 2014-2015 Công ty cổ phần ELOVI Việt Nam Cung cấp quà tặng -500.000 bóng bay, 1.000.000 bút bi quảng cáo, 30.000 chiếc balo, 1000 chiếc xe đạp trẻ em, 1.000.000 sản phẩm đồ chơi ô tô trẻ em 12 2/6/2016 Công ty Cổ Phần chuối Thực Phẩm TH 50.000 chiếc quạt quảng cáo, 100.000 chiếc vòng tay cao su
  14. 14. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 13 V I N A Quy trình đóng gói được kiểm tra kĩ càng trước khi xuất xưởng đảm bảo an toàn cho sản phẩm Giao hàng miễn phí tại thành phố HCM và Hà Nội In lụa (in lưới): Phương pháp in thông dụng nhất, nhiều kỹ thuật in khác nhau: in dẻo, in chướng, in cao, in nổi,… in trên nhiều loại chất liệu khác nhau, chủ động về màu sắc In chuyển nhiệt: In bất kỳ hình ảnh, màu sắc, hoa văn dù nhỏ nhất với chất lượng như ảnh chụp In decal: Phương pháp in nhanh hơn nhiều lần so với phương pháp truyền thống, in decal dùng in nhiều màu, in đa sắc ở nhiệt độ 150 độ C trong thời gian 2 – 10 giây. In tampon: In bề mặt cong, lồi lõm không đều trên mọi chất liệu. Vị trí in chính xác, nội dung in sắc nét & nhuyễn. EPVINA có xưởng in riêng với nhiều công nhân kinh nghiệm, tay nghề cao, ý tưởng sáng tạo độc đáo đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu in logo lên nhiều chất liệu khác nhau. Máy móc nhập khẩu tiên tiến cùng với công nghệ in chất lượng cao, xưởng in rộng rãi với công nhân lành nghề là cơ sở để chúng tôi tự tin đáp ứng các đơn hàng số lượng lớn trong thời gian ngắn của Khách Hàng. Xưởng in Logo Công nghệ in phổ biến Đóng gói và giao hàng
  15. 15. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.33614 Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh
  16. 16. Hotline: 04.37.678.914 - 0904.529.336 15 Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký nhãn hiệu

