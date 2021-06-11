Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUADRO COMPARATIVO SISTEMA EDUCATIVO YO POR TI TU POR MI
Contenido Introducción ......................................................................................................
Introducción “La educación es nuestro pasaporte para el futuro, porque el mañana pertenece a la gente que se prepara para ...
CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS SISTEMAS EDUCATIVOS México Finlandia Islandia noruega se responsabiliza a la escuela del 100% de...
RESUMEN Finlandia Finlandia creo un nuevo modelo, donde la finalidad de la educación es generar la autorreflexión y la aut...
Enseñanza preescolar En Finlandia, los niños tienen que recibir enseñanza preescolar un año antes del comienzo de la escol...
a sus necesidades. Un importante objetivo es que los alumnos aprendan a pensar por sí mismos y que se responsabilicen de s...
posibilidad de solicitar la formación preparatoria para estudiar el bachillerato (LUVA).. Formación profesional La formaci...
Universidades Los estudios universitarios se basan en la investigación científica. En la universidad se pueden cursar estu...
La educación en Islandia es obligatoria entre los 6 y 16 años. Este periodo en la vida del alumnado islandés abarca la tot...
El sistema noruego de educación pública es uno de los mejores de toda Europa. El nivel de enseñanza es superior a la media...
Al igual que todos los niveles educativos, esta también es gratuita tanto para los nacidos en el país como para los alumno...
CONCLUSIÓN El leer sobre el sistema educativo de cada uno de los países y compararlo con el de México, es algo que me llen...
Referencias HUNTERS, E. e. (23 de 04 de 2017). Obtenidode YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOKufq7bHqM koulutusjär...
  1. 1. CUADRO COMPARATIVO SISTEMA EDUCATIVO YO POR TI TU POR MI
  2. 2. Contenido Introducción ............................................................................................................................. 2 CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS SISTEMAS EDUCATIVOS ............................................................ 3 RESUMEN ................................................................................................................................. 6 CONCLUSIÓN ...........................................................................................................................14 Referencias..............................................................................................................................15
  3. 3. Introducción “La educación es nuestro pasaporte para el futuro, porque el mañana pertenece a la gente que se prepara para el hoy". Malcolm X. A continuación, se mostrará las diferencias de los sistemas educativos de México y otros países como Islandia, Noruega y Finlandia, como está constituido cada uno y cuales son sus diferencias entre ellos, tal vez no esté en orden.
  4. 4. CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS SISTEMAS EDUCATIVOS México Finlandia Islandia noruega se responsabiliza a la escuela del 100% de la educación los padres son los primeros en responder en la educación de sus hijos la educación en Islandia es obligatoria entre los 6 y 16 años todos los ciudadanos de entre 6 y 16 años deben asistir a la escuela de manera obligatoria. los niños entran desde los 3 años a preescolar los niños entran hasta los 7 años a primaria la educación preescolar islandesa suele empezar a los dos años de edad y alcanza hasta los seis la escuela primaria es a partir de los 6 años hasta los 13 y abarca del 1° al 7° grado. los alumnos pasan 6.1 hrs a la semana haciendo la tarea los alumnos pasan 2.8hrs a la semana haciendo la tarea destina un 5,9% de su producto interior bruto (pib) a la educación la escuela secundaria inferior comienza a los 13 años, una vez finalizada la enseñanza primaria. tiene una duración de tres años (del 8° al 10° grado). hay una sola comida en la escuela (traída desde casa o comprada en tiendas) reciben comidas durante toda la jornada como parte de la educación alimentaria la gestión de los centros de primaria y secundaria inferior corresponde a la autoridad local la escuela secundaria superior se compone de tres años más, los cuáles son optativos. la legislación noruega y el mercado laboral hacen que sea casi obligatorio fomenta la cultura de la memorización fomentan la cultura de la investigación un 98% de los colegios islandeses son públicos el 93% de los estudiantes escogen, sin embargo, la educación pública para su formación en todos los niveles los niños pasan al menos 7 horas al día en la escuela (30minutos de receso) los niños pasan al menos 4.5 horas al día en la escuela (1.5 en receso) los estudiantes islandeses tienen un muy buen nivel de ciencias, comprensión lectora y matemáticas también ofrecen programas que duran desde un año hasta cuatro años para profesiones específicas como, por ejemplo: la enseñanza, el trabajo social, la ingeniería, la administración, etc. hasta hace 30 años era una más en la lista, ya que en los 70 se dedicó a alejarse del modelo educativo prusiano las vacaciones escolares en Islandia se reparten en prácticamente todas las estaciones del año. el año escolar se desarrolla desde agosto hasta mediados de junio, con dos semestres y dos períodos de vacaciones: durante navidad y luego en julio.
  5. 5. RESUMEN Finlandia Finlandia creo un nuevo modelo, donde la finalidad de la educación es generar la autorreflexión y la autoevaluación, centrado en entender su lugar en el mundo, aprender a aprender, ser curioso y aprender a ser felices. Para logarlo primero tuvieron que educar a los profesores, educación de más de 3 años pagada por el gobierno. Entendieron que esta estructura no rendirá frutos, hasta después y aun así su modelo no se detuvo por cambios políticos. Sistema educativo finlandés La educación en Finlandia es de alto nivel. Las diferencias entre los resultados educativos de los distintos colegios son pequeñas, y prácticamente todos los alumnos terminan la educación básica en el plazo previsto. La enseñanza preescolar, la educación básica y la educación secundaria son gratuitas; también más adelante la educación es gratuita en su mayor parte. El objetivo consiste en que todo el mundo pueda recibir una educación de calidad independientemente de los ingresos de la familia y se convierta en un ciudadano activo. Forman parte del sistema educativo la educación infantil, la enseñanza preescolar, la educación básica, la educación secundaria y la educación superior. La educación para adultos está dirigida a adultos, e incluye numerosas alternativas, desde la educación básica hasta la superior. Educación infantil En Finlandia, los niños tienen derecho a la educación incluso antes de la edad escolar. La educación infantil se organiza en jardines de infancia o en cuidado diurno en una familia. Los niños también pueden participar en la educación infantil junto con un progenitor en parques infantiles. Los niños pueden acudir a educación infantil al menos 20 horas a la semana o más si los padres trabajan o estudian. El objetivo es ayudar a su desarrollo y su bienestar. Los niños aprenden, entre otras cosas, aptitudes sociales, destrezas manuales y distintos conocimientos. También aprenden destrezas que les ayudan a seguir aprendiendo. Los días transcurren con muchos juegos y paseos. Si el idioma nativo del niño es distinto del finlandés o el sueco, se le ayuda a aprender el finlandés o el sueco. También puede recibir educación especial si la necesita. La educación infantil es organizada por los municipios. Se financia con impuestos, por eso es más barata para las familias. Además, en Finlandia también hay centros de educación infantil privados. Con los niños trabajan profesores de educación infantil y cuidadores con formación.
  6. 6. Enseñanza preescolar En Finlandia, los niños tienen que recibir enseñanza preescolar un año antes del comienzo de la escolarización obligatoria. Generalmente, la enseñanza preescolar comienza el año en que el niño cumple seis años. La enseñanza preescolar es organizada por los municipios y no cuesta nada a las familias. Se encargan de ella profesores de educación infantil formados en universidades. Generalmente, la enseñanza preescolar tiene lugar de lunes a viernes en jornadas de cuatro horas. Los niños pueden participar, además de en la enseñanza preescolar, en la educación infantil, si los padres trabajan o estudian. A lo largo del curso, los niños aprenden conocimientos que les resultan útiles en el colegio, como las letras. No obstante, aún no se les enseña a leer. Si el idioma nativo del niño es distinto del finlandés o el sueco, se le ayuda a aprender el finlandés o el sueco. La jornada incluye también juegos y paseos. Educación básica La educación básica comienza en Finlandia el año en que el niño cumple siete años. Todos los niños que viven en Finlandia de forma permanente deben recibir educación básica. La educación básica consta de nueve cursos. La escolarización obligatoria termina cuando el niño ha completado todo el contenido de la educación básica, o bienuna vez transcurridos diez años desde que comenzó la escolarización obligatoria. La educación básica está regulada por ley en Finlandia. Asimismo, en la práctica hay principios nacionales en los programas educativos y programas educativos locales. La educación básica es organizada por los municipios. Se financia con impuestos, por lo que no cuesta nada a las familias. En los primeros cursos, los niños tienen unas 20 horas semanales, que van aumentando según se avanza a cursos superiores. En Finlandia, todos los profesores de educación básica tienen título universitario de máster. Los profesores de educación básica de los cursos de primero a sexto están especializados en pedagogía. Los profesores de los cursos de séptimo a noveno están especializados en las asignaturas que imparten. Los profesores tienen gran libertad para organizar sus clases de forma independiente, sobre la base de los programas educativos nacional y local. En los últimos tiempos, en los programas educativos se ha hecho hincapié, entre otras cosas, en la globalidad amplia de algunas asignaturas, en el estudio de fenómenos cotidianos, en la informática y en la comunicación. Con frecuencia, los niños tienen el mismo profesor los primeros seis cursos. El profesor puede conocer bien a sus alumnos y sabe desarrollar las clases conforme
  7. 7. a sus necesidades. Un importante objetivo es que los alumnos aprendan a pensar por sí mismos y que se responsabilicen de su propio aprendizaje. El profesor evalúa el avance de los niños en el colegio. Durante la educación básica, todas las notas las pone el profesor. No hay exámenes estatales propiamente dichos. En su lugar, se realiza un seguimiento de los resultados educativos mediante evaluaciones de muestras aleatorias. Estas se suelen realizar en el noveno curso. Los niños que se acaban de mudar a Finlandia pueden recibir enseñanza preparatoria para la educación básica. Por lo general, dicha enseñanza preparatoria dura un año. A continuación, el estudiante puede seguir estudiando finlandés o sueco como segundo idioma, es decir, idioma S2, si necesita ayuda para aprenderlo. Los inmigrantes adultos que no tengan un certificado de la educación básica de su país de origen pueden estudiarla en una escuela para adultos. Educación secundaria Tras la educación básica, las alternativas más comunes son el bachillerato y la formación profesional. Esas son las modalidades de educación secundaria. El estudiante debe solicitar plaza de educación secundaria si se encuentra en 9.º curso de educación básica en la primavera del 2021 o más tarde. Bachillerato El bachillerato es una educación de carácter general que no prepara para ninguna profesión en concreto. En el bachillerato, se aprenden las mismas asignaturas que en la educación básica, pero el aprendizaje es más exigente y más autónomo. Generalmente, los estudiantes al final obtienen el título de bachiller. El bachillerato dura entre 2 y 4 años, dependiendo del estudiante. Después, se puede intentar acceder a la universidad, a una escuela politécnica o a una formación profesional con base de bachillerato. La mayor parte de los centros de bachillerato utiliza como idioma de enseñanza el finlandés o el sueco. En las ciudades más grandes, algunos centros tienen otros idiomas de enseñanza, como el inglés o el francés. Los adultos pueden estudiar el bachillerato en centros para adultos. En ellos se pueden cursar tanto cursos concretos como el plan de estudios completo del bachillerato y el título de bachiller. Los estudios pueden realizarse de forma presencial, a distancia, en red o de forma autónoma. Formación preparatoria para estudiar en un instituto de bachillerato Para estudiar el bachillerato se necesitan buenos conocimientos lingüísticos. Si el idioma nativo del estudiante no es ni el finlandés ni el sueco ni sus conocimientos de uno de esos idiomas son suficientes para estudiar el bachillerato, existe la
  8. 8. posibilidad de solicitar la formación preparatoria para estudiar el bachillerato (LUVA).. Formación profesional La formación profesional está más orientada a la práctica que el bachillerato. Permite aprender los fundamentos de una profesión en unos tres años. A partir de entonces, se puede continuar estudiando hasta obtener un título de formación profesional o un título de formación profesional especializada. Una parte fundamental de los estudios es el aprendizaje en un lugar de trabajo. Si se desea, desde la formación profesional se puede seguir estudiando hasta la educación superior. También se pueden obtener los títulos de formación profesional o formación profesional especializada en forma de titulación competencial (näyttötutkinto) cuando ya se tienen las destrezas necesarias para obtener la titulación. La titulación de formación profesional también se puede obtener mediante un contrato en prácticas. En ese caso, el estudiante trabaja en un puesto de trabajo de su ramo, recibe por su trabajo al menos un salario correspondiente a un salario de prácticas y a la vez completa sus estudios. Formación preparatoria para la formación profesional Si los conocimientos del idioma o el nivel de estudios no son suficientes para la formación profesional, se puede solicitar antes realizar una formación preparatoria para la formación profesional (VALMA). Encontrará más información en la sección Formación profesional. Estudios superiores Tras la educación secundaria, se puede continuar cursando estudios superiores. En Finlandia, ofrecen estudios superiores las escuelas politécnicas y las universidades. Los estudios en centros superiores pueden ser gratuitos o de pago para los estudiantes. Deben pagar el importe de la matrícula quienes no sean ciudadanos de la UE ni de un país del EEE ni familiares de un ciudadano de dichos países, y quienes cursen estudios superiores de ciclo corto o largo en inglés. Escuelas politécnicas En las escuelas politécnicas, los estudios están más orientados a la práctica que en las universidades. Los estudios incluyen también prácticas profesionales. La obtención de un título en una escuela politécnica suele durar entre 3,5 y 4,5 años. Si se desea seguir estudiando hasta obtener el título de ciclo largo de escuela politécnica, primero se deben completar tres años de experiencia laboral en el mismo ramo sobre el que versan los estudios. Encontrará más información en la sección Escuelas politécnicas del portal InfoFinland.
  9. 9. Universidades Los estudios universitarios se basan en la investigación científica. En la universidad se pueden cursar estudios de ciclo corto, de unos tres años, y, a continuación, seguir estudiando unos dos años más hasta obtener un título de ciclo largo. Las universidades ofrecen formación en inglés en algunos programas de estudios. No obstante, en la mayor parte de los programas educativos el idioma de enseñanza es el finlandés o el sueco. Una vez obtenido el título de máster, se puede solicitar la admisión para ampliar estudios y obtener el título predoctoral de lisensiaatti o bien el título de doctor. Cómo solicitar formación La sección Cómo solicitar formación contiene información sobre cómo solicitar la admisión para realizar estudios secundarios o superiores en Finlandia. Si planea cursar estudios en Finlandia, consulte también las secciones Estudiantes extranjeros en Finlandia y Estudiante del portal InfoFinland. Otros tipos de estudios En Finlandia hay también muchos centros educativos que ofrecen a personas de todas las edades estudios que no conducen a la obtención de un título. La mayor parte de los cursos se dirige a los adultos. Los centros que los ofrecen son las universidades populares (kansalaisopisto), las escuelas nacionales (kansanopisto), las universidades de verano (kesäyliopisto), los centros de estudios (opintokeskus) y los centros formativos deportivos (liikunnan koulutuskeskus). Se trata de estudios de carácter general. Por ejemplo, se pueden estudiar idiomas, disciplinas artísticas, manualidades y comunicación. En general, los cursos tienen algún coste para los estudiantes. En algunas circunstancias, los cursos pueden ser gratuitos en dichos centros de estudios. Por ejemplo, si como parte de su programa de integración se han aprobado cursos de alfabetización o idiomas, no deberá pagarlos. Islandia Islandia es un país que abarca tanto la isla a la que da nombre como a otras menores, todas de origen volcánico, situadas en el océano Atlántico entre Groenlandia y el continente europeo. Cuna de mil y una leyendas nórdicas y gaélicas, llegando hasta el extremo de que parte de su población no descarta la existencia de criaturas mitológicas como los elfos, y fuente de inspiración para el Viaje al centro de la Tierra de Julio Verne, el hogar de la afamada cantante Bjork ha contado con pocas leyes educativas de calado desde principios del siglo XX. Lo que no es óbice para que analicemos los ocho puntos más característicos de su sistema educativo, cuya última reforma de importancia se remonta al año 1992, cuando se establecieron las bases nacionales para la educación que hoy en día continúan vigentes.
  10. 10. La educación en Islandia es obligatoria entre los 6 y 16 años. Este periodo en la vida del alumnado islandés abarca la totalidad del ciclo de primaria y de secundaria inferior. A partir de ese momento, la educación no obligatoria se bifurca en dos opciones para los estudiantes: secundaria superior o Formación Profesional hasta los veinte años. Durante los tres años siguientes pueden cursar educación superior y posteriormente un máster que, tras el mínimo de dos años que comprende su estudio, da acceso a estudiar un doctorado. La Educación Preescolar islandesa suele empezar a los dos años de edad y alcanza hasta los seis, en los que da comienzo el periodo educativo obligatorio. Durante estos cuatro años, los niños y niñas se forman a través del juego y muchos elementos propios de la pedagogía libre. Según datos aportados durante el año 2018, Islandia destina un 5,9% de su Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) a la educación. Pese a todo, muchas de estas inversiones se producen de forma descentralizada: se calcula que un 73% del dinero del que disponen los centros donde se cursa la educación obligatoria (primaria y secundaria inferior) proviene de gobiernos locales. En consonancia con el punto anterior, la gestión de los centros de primaria y secundaria inferior corresponde a la autoridad local. Por el contrario, la educación secundaria superior y la educación superior quedan en manos del estado de Islandia. Y en cualquier caso, el currículo nacional se decide desde el Ministerio de Educación, Ciencia y Cultura islandés. La correlación entre educación pública y privada en Islandia presenta diferencias abismales entre ambos sistemas de gestión. Un 98% de los colegios islandeses son públicos, mientras que solo un 2% de los centros educativos del país son de gestión privada. Los estudiantes islandeses tienen un muy buen nivel de ciencias, comprensión lectora y matemáticas. Según el informe PISA, sus resultados en estas materias los sitúan en los puestos 39º, 35º y 31º del ranking de países de la OCDE, respectivamente. El sistema educativo islandés se cuenta entre los más respetados del mundo, ya que su cobertura es prácticamente total. Se calcula que el 100% de la población adulta está alfabetizada. Las vacaciones escolares en Islandia se reparten en prácticamente todas las estaciones del año. En otoño, a poco del inicio del curso que tiene lugar a mediados de agosto, el alumnado tiene una semana de libranza durante el mes de octubre. Tras las vacaciones navideñas, del 22 de diciembre al 6 de enero, llegan las de invierno, en coincidencia con carnaval, del 18 al 22 de febrero. Finalmente, y tras las vacaciones de Semana Santa, llegan las de verano: entre diez y once semanas que van desde finales de mayo hasta mediados de agosto. Noruega
  11. 11. El sistema noruego de educación pública es uno de los mejores de toda Europa. El nivel de enseñanza es superior a la media del continente. Está compuesto por la escuela primaria (Barneskole), la escuela secundaria inferior (Ungdomsskole) y la escuela secundaria superior (Videregaende Skole). Todos los ciudadanos de entre 6 y 16 años deben asistir a la escuela de manera obligatoria. La educación es pública y todos los profesores enseñan en el idioma nativo, el noruego. Desde 1997 se ha implementado un nuevo plan de estudios y los municipios son los responsables de la gestión y la administración de los establecimientos. El año escolar se desarrolla desde agosto hasta mediados de junio, con dos semestres y dos períodos de vacaciones: durante Navidad y luego en julio. La escuela primaria es a partir de los 6 años hasta los 13 y abarca del 1° al 7° grado. En el primer año sólo juegan con contenidos educativos, aprenden el alfabeto, a sumar e inglés básico. De 2° a 7° grado se les enseña matemáticas, inglés, gimnasia, sociales y demás temas. Los profesores no evalúan a los alumnos mediante exámenes, sino con comentarios que muestran su progreso (o no). La escuela secundaria inferior comienza a los 13 años, una vez finalizada la enseñanza primaria. Tiene una duración de tres años (del 8° al 10° grado). Durante el primer ciclo se gradúan y si tienen buenas calificaciones pueden ingresar a la escuela secundaria superior que desean. Cuando están en el 8° grado deben escoger un idioma extranjero para estudiar (alemán, francés o español) más allá del inglés. La escuela secundaria superior se compone de tres años más, los cuáles son optativos. La legislación noruega y el mercado laboral hacen que sea casi obligatoria. Todas ellas también son públicas, sin embargo, desde 2005 hay algunas privadas de índole religiosa o pedagógica, tras la legalidad del gobierno. En 2006 se realizó una reforma llamada Kunnskapsloftet que permite a los alumnos estudiar según un enfoque general de estudios o según una especialización o carrera profesional. Hay sub opciones para especializarse en diversos oficios. Muchos municipios ofrecen ordenadores gratis a los estudiantes destacados. Actualmente se pueden encontrar varios colegios internacionales que enseñan de manera diferente, como ser bachilleratos, GSCE Británico o sistemas CME. El 93% de los estudiantes escogen, sin embargo, la educación pública para su formación en todos los niveles. En Noruega hay siete Universidades “generales”, ocho universidades especializadas (como ser, de negocios), veinticinco colegios universitarios y varias instituciones financiadas con fondos privados para la educación superior.
  12. 12. Al igual que todos los niveles educativos, esta también es gratuita tanto para los nacidos en el país como para los alumnos extranjeros. No cobran gastos de matrículas (salvo los programas especiales). Aproximadamente 200 mil jóvenes estudian en este sistema y cada año el Fondo Estatal Noruego ofrece préstamos para la educación para que 15 mil viajen al exterior a completar sus estudios. Las universidades utilizan el idioma inglés como lengua de instrucción. Desde el año 2007 hay más de 200 programas de masters impartidos en inglés. Además hay instituciones que se dedicana la investigación y las que ofrecen cursos de grado, postgrado y doctorados con títulos académicos. También ofrecen programas que duran desde un año hasta cuatro años para profesiones específicas como por ejemplo: la enseñanza, el trabajo social, la ingeniería, la administración, etc. En cuánto a los estudiantes extranjeros en Noruega, cabe destacar que tienen la opción de realizar sus estudios a través de programas de intercambio internacionales y acuerdos bilaterales con otras instituciones del exterior de educación superior México desde más de 30 años es una más en la lista de los países que utilizan el modelo educativo prusiano, un modelo que castiga la curiosidad, la resistencia y la creatividad para premiar la memoria y la disciplina. funcionaba perfecto hasta hace 70 años, cuando los humanos tienen que ejecutar tareas mecánicas para vivir, pero ahora esas tareas las hacen máquinas. desde el 2016 México ya trabaja en un nuevo modelo educativo. aunque claro ni el mejor sistema educativo ni los mejores profesores del mundo podrán cambiar algo si los padres no empiezan a asumir la responsabilidad de educar a sus hijos. mientras tanto a seguir esperando el día en que saberte la capital de namibia te consiga un mejor trabajo.
  13. 13. CONCLUSIÓN El leer sobre el sistema educativo de cada uno de los países y compararlo con el de México, es algo que me llena de incertidumbre y pena, ya que hay es donde vemos que mal esta nuestro país en la parte de la educación y quien sabe en que otro sector estamos mal. Pero sé que tal vez cambiar el sistema educativo ahora no va a dar frutos si no que es a largo plazo se obtiene resultados favorables, eso sumémosle el adaptar este nuevo sistema educativo con algunos puntos buenos de diferentes países y adaptarlo con las necesidades de los ciudadanos de hoy en día, es algo complicado, pero no imposible, siempre y cuando en cada cambio de gobierno quieran modificarle o cancelar este, porque por eso estamos mal.
  14. 14. Referencias HUNTERS, E. e. (23 de 04 de 2017). Obtenidode YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOKufq7bHqM koulutusjärjestelmä,S.(23de 04 de 2021). Obtenidode InfoFinland: https://www.infofinland.fi/es/vida-en-finlandia/educaci-n/sistema-educativo- finlandes#:~:text=La%20educaci%C3%B3n%20en%20Finlandia%20es%20de%20alto%20niv el.&text=La%20ense%C3%B1anza%20preescolar%2C%20la%20educaci%C3%B3n,gratuita %20en%20su%20mayor%20parte. Ministeriode Educación,C.y.(15 de 07 de 2018). Obtenidode aulaplaneta: https://www.aulaplaneta.com/2019/07/18/educacion-y-tic/ocho-claves-para-entender-la- educacion-islandesa/ Noruega,t.e. (06 de 10 de 2015). Obtenidode trabajarenNoruega: https://www.trabajarnoruega.es/educacion-noruega.htm

