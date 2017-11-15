EDUCACION VIAL POR NUESTRA SEGURIDAD POR QUE TU ,TE lO MERECES
Las se�ales de tr�nsito pueden ser: 1. PREVENTIVAS 2. REGLAMENTARIAS 3. INFORMATIVAS
Veamos algunas preventivas
�Informativas!
AHORA CONOZCAMOS QUE NOS INFORMAN LOS COLORES DEL SEMAFORO
Recordemos si tenemos en cuenta las se�ales y las cumplimos estaremos mas seguros y felices
Señales de transito
×