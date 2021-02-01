Lr world 02-2021_gr__edited_v2_

Successfully reported this slideshow.
02I 2021 ESSENCE CELL ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΣΟΥ. Η ΥΓΕΙΑ ΣΟΥ.
Cell Boost Formula CBF [ ] Η ΒΑΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΓΕΙΑ ΣΟΥ ΚΥΤΤΑΡΟ: Το κύτταρο είναι το βασικό στοιχείο κάθε είδους ζωής. Αποτελε...
1 2 3 LR LIFETAKT 81203 | GR 140,97 € 125,99 € | CY 118,97 € 106,49 € ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΩΜΕΝΕΣ ΛΥΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΚΥΤΤΑΡΑ ΣΟΥ LR LIFETAKT ...
1 CELL ESSENCE food 2 CELL ESSENCE energy 3 CELL ESSENCE regeneration Διαλύστε 1,5 δοσομετρικό κουταλάκι από το προϊόν σε ...
LIEBE ZU NATUR TIER Βιταμίνες: C, E A Μέταλλα: Σελήνιο, Σίδηρος, Ασβέστιο, Ψευδάργυρος Μαγνήσιο Ένζυμα: Αμυλάση, Λακτάσ...
Η ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ ΔΟΣΗ ΟΜΟΡΦΙΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΕΑΝΙΚΗ ΛΑΜΨΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΚΟΡΥΦΗ ΩΣ ΤΑ ΝΥΧΙΑ  5in1 Beauty Elixir 81030 GR 132.13 CY 122.99 ΟΜ...
7 LR WORLD 02.2021 | 1 Η βιοτίνη, ο ψευδάργυρος, η βιταμίνη A, η ριβοφλαβίνη και η νιασίνη συμβάλλουν στη διατήρηση της φυ...
1. ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΗ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑ1 3. ΠΥΚΝΑ ΜΑΛΛΙΑ3 4. ΟΜΟΡΦΟΙ ΜΥΕΣ4 2. ΥΓΙΕΣ ΔΕΡΜΑ² 5. ΣΩΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΔΥΝΑΜΗ5  5in1 Men's Shot 81020 GR...
9 LR WORLD 02.2021 | 1 Η βιοτίνη, ο ψευδάργυρος, η βιταμίνη A, η ριβοφλαβίνη και η νιασίνη συμβάλλουν στη διατήρηση της φυ...
ΟΙ ΕΙΔΙΚΟΙ ΓΙΑ ΚΑΛΗ ΥΓΕΙΑ 1 | Limited edition Colostrum Liquid Σετ 2 τεμαχίων | 80363 | ΕΛ 69,99 € (28,00 € ανά 100 ml) | ...
11 LR WORLD 02.2021 |  Limited edition Colostrum Liquid Σετ 2 τεμ. 80363 Το πρωτόγαλα1 σε υγρή μορφή υποστηρίζει τη γε...
PURE TENDERNESS PURE TENDERNESS by Guido Maria Kretschmer Αρωματικό Σετ (ελεύθερης επιλογής) 30581 | 2 x 50 ml GR 109,98 9...
13 LR WORLD 02.2021 | Να είστε αληθινοί, Να είστε αισθησιακοί. Να είστε απλά σαγηνευτικοί. PURE TENDERNESS by Guido Maria ...
MADE IN GERMANY 1 | Aloe Vera Cherry Bloom Σετ Περιποίησης | 27137 | GR 22,99 € | CY 21,99 € | Peeling για το Ντους 200 ml...
15 LR WORLD 02.2021 | ΑΡΩΜΑ ΑΝΟΙΞΗΣ ΜΕ ΑΝΘΗ ΚΕΡΑΣΙΑΣ Καθημερινή περιποίηση για καθαρότητα αναζωογόνηση ΒΗΜΑ 1: Εφαρμόστε ...
1 2 3 4 5 Porcelain Light Beige Beige Dark Beige Beige Noisette -25%  Perfect Wear Foundation 1 I 11116-1 Porcelain 2 ...
MADE IN GERMANY Porcelain Ginger 17 LR WORLD 02.2021 | ΕΠΑΓΓΕΛΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΑ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ ΜΕ ΕΞΑΙΡΕΤΙΚΗ ΥΦΗ, ΓΙΑ ΑΨΟΓΟ ΑΠΟΤΕΛ...
01 1 2 3 4 5 6 ΟΜΟΡΦΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΧΕΙΛΗ  High Impact Lipstick 1 I 11130-1 Signature Red 2 I 11130-2 Camney Red 3 I 11130-3 ...
MADE IN GERMANY 04 02 03 19 LR WORLD 02.2021 | 1 | High Impact Lipstick | 11130-(1–6) | GR 16,49 € | CY 16,49 € | 3,5 g 2 ...
ΑΝΤΙΓΗΡΑΝΣΗ 24 ΩΡΕΣ ΤΟ 24ΩΡΟ ΓΙΑ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ ΑΝΔΡΕΣ  Sleeping Mask 71011 Μάσκα προσώπου με πλούσια σύνθεση που περιέχει Ul...
21 LR WORLD 02.2021 | ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΧΡΟΝΟ, ΟΠΟΙΑ ΚΙ ΑΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΗΛΙΚΙΑ ΣΑΣ! ΑΥΤΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΣΤΟΧΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΣΕΙΡΑΣ ...
7 OILS 7 OILS  Aloe Vera Nutri-Repair Μάσκα Μαλλιών 20730 Θρέφει και επανορθώνει εντατικά την τρίχα, επαναφέρει τη σταθε...
23 LR WORLD 02.2021 | 1 | Aloe Vera Nutri Repair Μαλακτική Κρέμα | 20649 | GR 11,99 € (6,00 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 11,49 € (5,...
MADE IN GERMANY  2 σε 1 Styling Balm για Μαλλιά Γένια 20438 Άψογο στιλ στα μαλλιά τα γένια • Με 15% gel Aloe Vera και ...
25 LR WORLD 02.2021 |  Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης 3 20441 4 σε 1, Έλαιο για τα Γένια και Styling Balm. Με αναζωο...
MADE IN GERMANY MADE IN GERMANY  Aloe Vera Καταπραϋντικός Αφρός Ξυρίσματος 20420 Απαλός αφρός με 30% gel Aloe Vera για ε...
27 LR WORLD 02.2021 |  Aloe Vera After Shave Balm 20421 Απαλό balsam με 50% gel Aloe Vera και βιολογικό εκχύλισμα από λε...
MADE IN GERMANY ΓΙΑ ΑΙΣΘΗΤΑ ΑΠΑΛΗ ΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΙΔΑ!  Aloe Vera Ενυδατική Λοσιόν Σώματος 20639 Θρέφει και προσφέρει εντατική εν...
  1. 1. 02I 2021 ESSENCE CELL ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΣΟΥ. Η ΥΓΕΙΑ ΣΟΥ.
  2. 2. Cell Boost Formula CBF [ ] Η ΒΑΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΓΕΙΑ ΣΟΥ ΚΥΤΤΑΡΟ: Το κύτταρο είναι το βασικό στοιχείο κάθε είδους ζωής. Αποτελεί το μικρότερο δομικό συστατικό κάθε ζωντανού οργανισμού, όπως του ανθρώπου. Το ανθρώπινο σώμα αποτελείται από τρισεκατομμύρια κύτταρα. Κάθε δευτερόπλεπτο σχηματίζονται εκατομμύρια νέα κύτταρα, κάθε ένα εκ των οποίων είναι ένα μικρό θαύμα. Η ΥΓΕΙΑ ΞΕΚΙΝΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΥΤΤΑΡΟ Τα κύτταρα μας αποτελούν τη βάση για καλή υγεία, υψηλές επιδόσεις και ευεξία. Κάθε κύτταρο εκτελεί πολλές σημαντικές διεργασίες του σώματος και συμβάλλει στη φυσιολογική λειτουργία του ανθρώπινου οργανισμού στο σύνολο του. Η κατάσταση των κυττάρων μας επηρεάζει τη λειτουργία του ανοσοποιητικού μας συστήματος, καθώς και τη ζωντάνια και την αποδοτικότητα του σώματος μας. Τη σημερινή εποχή τα κύτταρα μας αντιμετωπίζουν ιδιαίτερες προκλήσεις: Στρες Ανθυγιεινή διατροφή Έλλειψη θρεπτικών στοιχείων Επιπτώσεις του εξωτερικού περιβάλλοντος Για την καλύτερη λειτουργία των κυτταρικών διεργασιών, η LR συνδυάζει θρεπτικά συστατικά υψηλής ποιότητας με επιστημονικά αποδεδειγμένη αποτελεσματικότητα και προσεκτικά επιλεγμένα superfoods.Το αποτέλεσμα: LR LIFETAKT Cell Essence με Cell Boost Formula.
  3. 3. 1 2 3 LR LIFETAKT 81203 | GR 140,97 € 125,99 € | CY 118,97 € 106,49 € ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΩΜΕΝΕΣ ΛΥΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΚΥΤΤΑΡΑ ΣΟΥ LR LIFETAKT CELL ESSENCE food Η βάση για την υγεία των κυττάρων1 energy Υποστήριξη για την ενέργεια των κυττάρων2 regeneration Υποστήριξη για την αναζωογόνηση των κυττάρων3 ΠΡΩΙ ΜΕΣΗΜΕΡΙ ΒΡΑΔΥ CELL ESSENCE ΣΕΤ Τα συμπληρώματα διατροφής δεν πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούνται ως υποκατάστατο μιας ισορροπημένης διατροφής και ενός υγιεινού τρόπου ζωής. 1 Η βιταμίνη C συμβάλλει στην φυσιολογική λειτουργία των μεταβολικών διεργασιών που αποσκοπούν στην παραγωγή ενέργειας. Η βιταμίνη E συμβάλλει στην προστασία των κυττάρων από το οξειδωτικό στρες. Η βιταμίνη C συμβάλλει στην φυσιολογική λειτουργία του ανοσοποιητικού συστήματος. 2 Οι βιταμίνες B12, B6, ριβοφλαβίνη, νιασίνη και παντοθενικό οξύ συμβάλλουν στην φυσιολογική λειτουργία των μεταβολικών διεργασιών που αποσκοπούν στην παραγωγή ενέργειας και στη μείωση της αίσθησης κόπωσης και εξάντλησης. 3 Ο ψευδάργυρος, το φολικό οξύ, η βιταμίνη D, ο σίδηρος και το μαγνήσιο παίζουν ρόλο στη διαδικασία της κυτταρικής διαίρεσης. Το ασβέστιο παίζει ρόλο στη διαδικασία της κυτταρικής διαίρεσης και εξειδίκευσης. Ο ψευδάργυρος συμβάλλει στη φυσιολογική σύνθεση του DNA. -10% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΕΤ
  4. 4. 1 CELL ESSENCE food 2 CELL ESSENCE energy 3 CELL ESSENCE regeneration Διαλύστε 1,5 δοσομετρικό κουταλάκι από το προϊόν σε 100 ml νερό. ΒΡΑΔΥ Συνιστώμενη δοσολογία: Διαλύστε 1 δοσομετρικό κουταλάκι από το προϊόν σε 100 ml νερό. ΜΕΣΗΜΕΡΙ Συνιστώμενη δοσολογία: Διαλύστε 2 δοσομετρικά κουταλάκια από το προϊόν σε 100 ml νερό. ΠΡΩΙ Συνιστώμενη δοσολογία: *Με βάση το έτοιμο προϊόν. 81200 | 180 g GR 64,99 € (36,11 € ανά 100 g) CY 54,99 € (30,55 € ανά 100 g) 81201 | 102 g GR 37,99 € (37,25 € ανά 100 g) CY 31,99 € (31,36 € ανά 100 g) 81202 | 141 g GR 37,99 € (26,94 € ανά 100 g) CY 31,99 € (22,69 € ανά 100 g)
  5. 5. LIEBE ZU NATUR TIER Βιταμίνες: C, E A Μέταλλα: Σελήνιο, Σίδηρος, Ασβέστιο, Ψευδάργυρος Μαγνήσιο Ένζυμα: Αμυλάση, Λακτάση, Πρωτεάση, Λιπάση Κυτταρινάση Moringa Acerola Εξαιρετικά εκχυλίσματα φρούτων λαχανικών LIEBE ZU NATUR TIER Βιταμίνες: Βιταμίνες του συμπλέγματος Β βιταμίνη C Μέταλλα: Χρώμιο, Ψευδάργυρος, Ασβέστιο, Σίδηρος, Χαλκός, Μαγνήσιο, Μαγγάνιο, Ιώδιο Ριβόζη Σπιρουλίνα Chlorella Guarana LIEBE ZU NATUR TIER Βιταμίνες: Φολικό οξύ βιταμίνη D Μέταλλα: Ασβέστιο, Σίδηρος, Χαλκός, Χρώμιο, Μαγνήσιο, Ψευδάργυρος Σελήνιο Κουρκουμάς Η ΒΑΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΓΕΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΚΥΤΤΑΡΩΝ1,2 ΥΠΟΣΤΉΡΙΞΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΉ ΕΝΈΡΓΕΙΑΣ1 ΥΠΟΣΤΗΡΙΞΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΖΩΟΓΟΝΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΚΥΤΤΑΡΩΝ1
  6. 6. Η ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ ΔΟΣΗ ΟΜΟΡΦΙΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΕΑΝΙΚΗ ΛΑΜΨΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΚΟΡΥΦΗ ΩΣ ΤΑ ΝΥΧΙΑ  5in1 Beauty Elixir 81030 GR 132.13 CY 122.99 ΟΜΟΡΦΙΑ ΕΚ ΤΩΝ ΕΣΩ ΓΙΑ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ 1 | 5in1 Beauty Elixir | 81030 | GR 132,13 € (17,62 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 122,99 € (16,40 € ανά 100 ml) | 30 x 25 ml 2 | Beauty Σετ 2 τεμ. (με ελεύθερη επιλογή) | 81032 | GR 209,99 € (14,00 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 194,99 € (13,00 € ανά 100 ml) | 2 x (30 x 25 ml) 1. ΝΕΑΝΙΚΗ ΕΜΦΑΝΙΣΗ1¹ 3. ΣΦΡΙΓΗΛΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΕ ΛΙΓΟΤΕΡΗ ΚΥΤΤΑΡΙΤΙΔΑ2 4. ΔΥΝΑΤΑ ΜΑΛΛΙΑ3 5. ΓΕΡΑ ΝΥΧΙΑ4 2. ΛΑΜΠΕΡΟ ΔΕΡΜΑ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΕΡΕΘΙΣΜΟΥΣ1
  7. 7. 7 LR WORLD 02.2021 | 1 Η βιοτίνη, ο ψευδάργυρος, η βιταμίνη A, η ριβοφλαβίνη και η νιασίνη συμβάλλουν στη διατήρηση της φυσιολογικής κατάστασης του δέρματος. Ο χαλκός συμβάλλει στον φυσιολογικό χρωματισμό του δέρματος. Η βιταμίνη C συμβάλλει στον φυσιολογικό σχηματισμό του κολλαγόνου για τη φυσιολογική λειτουργία του δέρματος. 2 Ο χαλκός συμβάλλει στη διατήρηση του φυσιολογικού συνδετικού ιστού. 3 Η βιοτίνη και ο ψευδάργυρος συμβάλλουν στη διατήρηση της φυσιολογικής κατάστασης των μαλλιών. Ο χαλκός συμβάλλει στον φυσιολογικό χρωματισμό των μαλλιών. 4 Ο ψευδάργυρος συμβάλλει στη διατήρηση της φυσιολογικής κατάστασης των νυχιών. 5 Η βιταμίνη συμβάλλει στην προστασία των κυττάρων από το οξειδωτικό στρες. Η θειαμίνη συμβάλλει στη φυσιολογική λειτουργία των μεταβολικών διεργασιών που αποσκοπούν στην παραγωγή ενέργειας. Η βιταμίνες Β6 και Β12 συμβάλλουν στη μείωση της αίσθησης κόπωσης και εξάντλησης. -20%  Beauty Σετ 2 τεμαχίων (με ελεύθερη επιλογή) 81032 GR 264,26 209.99 CY 245,98 194.99 ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΕΤ
  8. 8. 1. ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΗ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑ1 3. ΠΥΚΝΑ ΜΑΛΛΙΑ3 4. ΟΜΟΡΦΟΙ ΜΥΕΣ4 2. ΥΓΙΕΣ ΔΕΡΜΑ² 5. ΣΩΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΔΥΝΑΜΗ5  5in1 Men's Shot 81020 GR 132.13 CY 122.99 ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΧΡΕΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΕΝΑΣ ΑΝΔΡΑΣ, ΣΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΟΝΟ ΔΟΣΗ ΤΗΝ ΗΜΕΡΑ! Η ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ ΥΠΟΣΤΗΡΙΞΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ ΑΝΑΓΚΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΟΡΓΑΝΙΣΜΟΥ ΤΩΝ ΑΝΔΡΩΝ. ΟΜΟΡΦΙΑ ΕΚ ΤΩΝ ΕΣΩ ΓΙΑ ΑΝΔΡΕΣ 1 | 5in1 Men's Shot | 81020 | GR 132,13 € (17,62 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 122,99 € (16,40 € ανά 100 ml) | 30 x 25 ml 2 | Beauty Σετ 2 τεμ. (με ελεύθερη επιλογή) | 81032 | GR 209,99 € (14,00 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 194,99 € (13,00 € ανά 100 ml) | 2 x (30 x 25 ml)
  9. 9. 9 LR WORLD 02.2021 | 1 Η βιοτίνη, ο ψευδάργυρος, η βιταμίνη A, η ριβοφλαβίνη και η νιασίνη συμβάλλουν στη διατήρηση της φυσιολογικής κατάστασης του δέρματος. Ο χαλκός συμβάλλει στον φυσιολογικό χρωματισμό του δέρματος. Η βιταμίνη C συμβάλλει στον φυσιολογικό σχηματισμό του κολλαγόνου για τη φυσιολογική λειτουργία του δέρματος. 2 Ο χαλκός συμβάλλει στη διατήρηση του φυσιολογικού συνδετικού ιστού. 3 Η βιοτίνη και ο ψευδάργυρος συμβάλλουν στη διατήρηση της φυσιολογικής κατάστασης των μαλλιών. Ο χαλκός συμβάλλει στον φυσιολογικό χρωματισμό των μαλλιών. 4 Ο ψευδάργυρος συμβάλλει στη διατήρηση της φυσιολογικής κατάστασης των νυχιών. 5 Η βιταμίνη συμβάλλει στην προστασία των κυττάρων από το οξειδωτικό στρες. Η θειαμίνη συμβάλλει στη φυσιολογική λειτουργία των μεταβολικών διεργασιών που αποσκοπούν στην παραγωγή ενέργειας. Η βιταμίνες Β6 και Β12 συμβάλλουν στη μείωση της αίσθησης κόπωσης και εξάντλησης. -20%  Beauty Σετ 2 τεμαχίων (με ελεύθερη επιλογή) 81032 GR 264,26 209.99 CY 245,98 194.99 ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΕΤ
  10. 10. ΟΙ ΕΙΔΙΚΟΙ ΓΙΑ ΚΑΛΗ ΥΓΕΙΑ 1 | Limited edition Colostrum Liquid Σετ 2 τεμαχίων | 80363 | ΕΛ 69,99 € (28,00 € ανά 100 ml) | ΚΥ 66,49 € (26,60 € ανά 100 ml) | 2 x 125 ml 2 | Colostrum Κάψουλες | 80360 | ΕΛ 57,99 € (187,67 € ανά 100 g) | ΚΥ 48,99 € (158,54 € ανά 100 g) | 60 κάψουλες / 30,9 g) 3 | Limited edition Super Omega Σετ 2 τεμαχίων | 80349 | ΕΛ 68,99 € (34,74 € ανά 100 g) | ΚΥ 57,99 € (29,20 € ανά 100 g) | 2 x 60 κάψουλες / 99,3 g  Limited edition Super Omega Σετ 2 τεμ. 80349 Οι Super Omega Κάψουλες περιέχουν ω-3 λιπαρά οξέα που υποστηρίζουν την υγεία και τη φυσιολογική λειτουργία της καρδιάς.2 ΕΛ 87,98 68.99 ΚΥ 73,98 57.99 ΤΟ ΑΝΟΣΟΠΟΙΗΤΙΚΟ ΜΑΣ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑ ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΖΕΙ ΔΙΑΦΟΡΕΤΙΚΕΣ ΠΡΟΚΛΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ ΒΑΣΗ. ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΟ ΝΑ ΥΠΟΣΤΗΡΙΖΟΥΜΕ ΤΗ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΜΕ ΕΞΕΙΔΙΚΕΥΜΕΝΑ ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΑ. 1 Το Colostrum είναι ένα φυσικό προϊόν άριστης ποιότητας χωρίς συντηρητικά. Όπως συμβαίνει με πολλές φυσικές ύλες, μπορεί να επηρεαστεί από ορισμένες συνθήκες με αποτέλεσμα την εμφάνιση διακυμάνσεων στη σύσταση ή στη γεύση του. 2 Το EPA και το DHA συμβάλλουν στη φυσιολογική λειτουργία της καρδιάς. Γι’ αυτό θεωρείται απαραίτητη η καθημερινή πρόσληψη τουλάχιστον 250mg EPA και DHA. Το σήμα “Made in Germany” είναι η δική μας υπόσχεση ποιότητας, στην οποία μπορείτε να βασιστείτε 100%. 21% Από βιώσιμη αλιεία ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΕΤ
  11. 11. 11 LR WORLD 02.2021 |  Limited edition Colostrum Liquid Σετ 2 τεμ. 80363 Το πρωτόγαλα1 σε υγρή μορφή υποστηρίζει τη γενική ευεξία του οργανισμού και είναι κατάλληλο για άμεση κατανάλωση. GR 83,98 69.99 CY 79,98 66.49 Πληροφορίες: Το πρωτόγαλα είναι το πρώτο μητρικό γάλα της αγελάδας, το οποίο περιέχει όλα όσα χρειάζεται το νεογέννητο μοσχαράκι. 16%  Colostrum Κάψουλες 80360 Οι Colostrum Κάψουλες1 υποστηρίζουν τη γενική ευεξία του οργανισμού και είναι κατάλληλες για μόνιμη κατανάλωση. GR 64,99 57.99 CY 54,99 48.99 ΧΩΡΙΣ ΣΥΝΤΗΡΗΤΙΚΑ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΤΕΧΝΗΤΕΣ ΧΡΩΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΣΥΝΤΗΡΗΤΙΚΑ 10% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΕΤ
  12. 12. PURE TENDERNESS PURE TENDERNESS by Guido Maria Kretschmer Αρωματικό Σετ (ελεύθερης επιλογής) 30581 | 2 x 50 ml GR 109,98 98.99 CY 105,58 94.99 Η νέα αρωματική συλλογή του Guido Maria Kretschmer σας παρασύρει σε έναν κόσμο αισθησιασμού, που ξεχειλίζει πάθος και συναίσθημα, για έντονες στιγμές σαγήνης και αποπλάνησης. PURE TENDERNESS – Δύο ακαταμάχητες αρωματικές δημιουργίες που κόβουν την ανάσα! Τα αρώματα περιέχουν φυσικά αρώματα που μαγνητίζουν και προσελκύουν. Το ανδρικό άρωμα έχει έντονα αρρενωπό χαρακτήρα, ενώ το γυναικείο αποπνέει μια ακαταμάχητα ελκυστική αίσθηση. PURE TENDERNESS: Δύο αρώματα που συναρπάζουν, γεμάτα ερωτισμό, πάθος και εκφραστικότητα. Νέο -10%
  13. 13. 13 LR WORLD 02.2021 | Να είστε αληθινοί, Να είστε αισθησιακοί. Να είστε απλά σαγηνευτικοί. PURE TENDERNESS by Guido Maria Kretschmer Γυναικείο Άρωμα 30580 | 50 ml λουλουδάτο – ξυλώδες Νότα κορυφής: Κάρδαμο, φρέζια Μεσαία νότα: Λευκά άνθη, κρίνος της κοιλάδας Νότα βάσης: Ξύλο κέδρου, σπόροι Tonka GR 54.99 CY 52.79 PURE TENDERNESS by Guido Maria Kretschmer Ανδρικό Άρωμα 30590 | 50 ml αρωματικό – ξυλώδες Νότα κορυφής: Λεμόνι, μανταρίνι Μεσαία νότα: Λεβάντα, δέρμα Νότα βάσης: Ξυλώδεις νότες, σπόροι tonka GR 54.99 CY 52.79
  14. 14. MADE IN GERMANY 1 | Aloe Vera Cherry Bloom Σετ Περιποίησης | 27137 | GR 22,99 € | CY 21,99 € | Peeling για το Ντους 200 ml + Λοσιόν Σώματος 200 ml 2 | Aloe Vera Cherry Bloom Peeling για το Ντους | 27135 | GR 13,99 € (7,00 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 13,39 € (6,70 € ανά 100 ml) | 200 ml 3 | Aloe Vera Cherry Bloom Λοσιόν Σώματος | 27136 | GR 14,99 € (7,50 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 14,39 € (7,20 € ανά 100 ml) | 200 ml ΥΠΕΡΟΧΗ ΑΙΣΘΗΣΗ ΑΠΑΛΟΤΗΓΑΣ ΜΕ ΑΡΩΜΑ ΑΠΟ ΑΝΘΗ ΚΕΡΑΣΙΑΣ ΠΟΥ ΣΑΣ ΒΑΖΕΙ ΣΕ ΑΝΟΙΞΙΑΤΙΚΗ ΔΙΑΘΕΣΗ!  Aloe Vera Cherry Bloom Peeling για το Ντους 27135 Απαλός καθαρισμός και αναζωογόνηση, με 30% gel Aloe Vera, εκχύλισμα Sakura και φυτικούς κόκκους peeling που βελτιώνουν την όψη της επιδερμίδας. GR 13.99 CY 13.39  Aloe Vera Cherry Bloom Λοσιόν Σώματος 27136 Περιποιείται εντατικά την επιδερμίδα και υποστηρίζει την φυσική σύνθεση του κολλαγόνου, με 30% gel Aloe Vera, εκχύλισμα Sakura και αμυγδαλέλαιο για μεταξένια απαλότητα στην επιδερμίδα. GR 14.99 CY 14.39 LIMITED EDITION LIMITED EDITION
  15. 15. 15 LR WORLD 02.2021 | ΑΡΩΜΑ ΑΝΟΙΞΗΣ ΜΕ ΑΝΘΗ ΚΕΡΑΣΙΑΣ Καθημερινή περιποίηση για καθαρότητα αναζωογόνηση ΒΗΜΑ 1: Εφαρμόστε το Cherry Bloom Peeling για το Ντους σε νωπή επιδερμίδα και κάντε απαλό μασάζ με κυκλικές κινήσεις. Στη συνέχεια ξεβγάλετε καλά. ΒΗΜΑ 2: Εφαρμόστε την Cherry Bloom Λοσιόν Σώματος στην επιδερμίδα και κάντε απαλό μασάζ μέχρι να απορροφηθεί.  Limited edition Aloe Vera Cherry Bloom Σετ Περιποίησης 27137 Peeling για το Ντους Λοσιόν Σώματος με εκλεπτυσμένο άρωμα από άνθη ιαπωνικής κερασιάς. GR 28,98 22.99 CY 27,78 21.99 Εκχύλισμα Sakura, αμυγδαλέλαιο Aloe Vera Εκχύλισμα Sakura, κόκκοι peeling Aloe Vera LIMITED EDITION ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΕΤ -20%
  16. 16. 1 2 3 4 5 Porcelain Light Beige Beige Dark Beige Beige Noisette -25%  Perfect Wear Foundation 1 I 11116-1 Porcelain 2 I 11116-2 Light Beige 3 I 11116-3 Beige 4 I 11116-4 Dark Beige 5 I 11116-5 Beige Noisette Με ενεργό σύμπλεγμα πεπτιδίων και ελεγμένο δείκτη αντηλιακής προστασίας SPF 30, για άψογη, λαμπερή επιδερμίδα. GR 32,99 24.49 CY 31,99 23.69 1 | Perfect Wear Foundation | 11116-(1–5) | GR 24,49 € (81,63 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 23,69 € (78,97 € ανά 100 ml) | 30 ml 2 | Radiant Skin Primer | 11115 | GR 21,99 € (73,30 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 21,29 € (70,97 € ανά 100 ml) | 30 ml 3 | Sun Dream Bronzer | 11114 | GR 21,99 € (199,91 € ανά 100 g) | CY 21,29 € (193,55 € ανά 100 g) | 11 g 4 | Bright Highlighter | 11109-(101–102) | GR 18,49 € | CY 17,79 € | 2,5 ml ΑΨΟΓΗ ΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΙΔΑ
  17. 17. MADE IN GERMANY Porcelain Ginger 17 LR WORLD 02.2021 | ΕΠΑΓΓΕΛΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΑ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ ΜΕ ΕΞΑΙΡΕΤΙΚΗ ΥΦΗ, ΓΙΑ ΑΨΟΓΟ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑ.  Radiant Skin Primer 11115 Διορθώνει οπτικά τις ατέλειες της επιδερμίδας και κάνει το μακιγιάζ να διαρκεί για πολύ περισσότερο. Περιέχει χρωστικές ουσίες με βάση το διαμάντι. GR 27,99 21.99 CY 26,99 21.29  Sun Dream Bronzer 11114 Ιδανικός συνδυασμός δύο αποχρώσεων για ομοιόμορφο αποτέλεσμα και φυσική φρεσκάδα. GR 27,99 21.99 CY 26,99 21.29  Bright Highlighter 11109-101 Porcelain 11109-102 Ginger Εξαφανίζει αμέσως τα σημάδια της κούρασης. GR 24,99 18.49 CY 23,99 17.79 -24% -21% -21%
  18. 18. 01 1 2 3 4 5 6 ΟΜΟΡΦΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΧΕΙΛΗ  High Impact Lipstick 1 I 11130-1 Signature Red 2 I 11130-2 Camney Red 3 I 11130-3 Peppy Tomato 4 I 11130-4 Sensual Rosewood 5 I 11130-5 Soft Beige 6 I 11130-6 Light Chocolate Κρεμώδης, απαλή υφή για μοναδικό χρωματικό αποτέλεσμα μεγάλης διάρκειας. GR 21,99 16.49 CY 21,99 16.49 ΕΝΤΟΝΕΣ ΑΠΟΧΡΩΣΕΙΣ ΠΟΥ ΤΟΝΙΖΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΦΡΑΣΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ, ΓΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΧΕΙΛΗ ΠΟΥ ΕΝΤΥΠΩΣΙΑΖΟΥΝ!  Eye Lip Base 11108 Εξασφαλίζει αποτέλεσμα μεγάλης διάρκειας για το κραγιόν και τις σκιές ματιών. GR 18,99 14.99 CY 18,99 14.99 -21% -25%
  19. 19. MADE IN GERMANY 04 02 03 19 LR WORLD 02.2021 | 1 | High Impact Lipstick | 11130-(1–6) | GR 16,49 € | CY 16,49 € | 3,5 g 2 | Eye Lip Base | 11108 | GR 14,99 € | CY 14,99 € | 2,2 g 3 | LR ZEITGARD Fantastic Mascara Black | 71080 | 19,49 € (194,90 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 18,69 (186,90 € ανά 100 ml) | 10 ml 4 | LR ZEITGARD Activating Lash Serum | 71081 | GR 29,99 € | CY 29,19 € | 5,5 ml 5 | Artistic Quattro Eyeshadow | 11150-(3, 8, 10) | GR 29,99 € CY 29,19 € | 4 x 0,5 g  Artistic Quattro Eyeshadow 02 I 11150-3 Velvet Vintage 03 I 11150-8 Secret Dawn 04 I 11150-10 Delighted Nude 4 εντυπωσιακές αποχρώσεις με σατινέ υφή και έντονη λάμψη. Με σύνθεση wet dry, για εφαρμογή με στεγνό ή υγρό πινέλο. GR 38,99 29.99 CY 37,99 29.19  LR ZEITGARD Activating Lash Serum 71081 Επιμηκύνει και χαρίζει αποδεδειγμένα περισσότερο όγκο στις βλεφαρίδες σε μόλις 6 εβδομάδες*, χάρη στο σύμπλεγμα δραστικών συστατικών που ενισχύει την ανάπτυξη των βλεφαρίδων. GR 38,99 29.99 CY 37,99 29.19  LR ZEITGARD Fantastic Mascara Black 71080 Έξυπνη υφή με τριπλό αποτέλεσμα, για εφέ ψεύτικων βλεφαρίδων. Περισσότερο χρώμα, πιο έντονος όγκος και τρισδιάστατο αποτέλεσμα με μια μόνο εφαρμογή. GR 24,99 19.49 CY 23,99 18.69 *Η επιστημονική μελέτη διεξήχθη από το Ινστιτούτο Dermatest GmbH. Αποτέλεσμα: Απρίλιος του 2014. Συμμετέχοντες: 20 γυναίκες. Εφαρμογή: 2 φορές την ημέρα στην άνω γραμμή των βλεφαρίδων. Διάρκεια εφαρμογής: 2 εβδομάδες (ενδιάμεσο αποτέλεσμα μετά από 6 εβδομάδες) -22% -23% -23% ΝΕΟ ΌΝΟΜΑ ΝΕΟ ΌΝΟΜΑ
  20. 20. ΑΝΤΙΓΗΡΑΝΣΗ 24 ΩΡΕΣ ΤΟ 24ΩΡΟ ΓΙΑ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ ΑΝΔΡΕΣ  Sleeping Mask 71011 Μάσκα προσώπου με πλούσια σύνθεση που περιέχει Ultra Filling Spheres™, λάδι Jojoba και μούρα σχιζάνδρα. Περιποιείται την επιδερμίδα κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας και χαρίζει περισσότερη ελαστικότητα και σφριγηλότητα. GR 22,99 17.99 CY 22,49 17.59 Το σήμα “Made in Germany” είναι η δική μας υπόσχεση ποιότητας, στην οποία μπορείτε να βασιστείτε 100%. ΛΑΔΙ JOJOBA ΜΟΥΡΑ ΣΧΙΖΑΝΔΡΑ ULTRA FILLING SPHERES™ ΑΝΑΖΩΟΓΟΝΗΣΗ ΤΗ ΝΥΧΤΑ -21%
  21. 21. 21 LR WORLD 02.2021 | ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΧΡΟΝΟ, ΟΠΟΙΑ ΚΙ ΑΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΗΛΙΚΙΑ ΣΑΣ! ΑΥΤΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΣΤΟΧΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΣΕΙΡΑΣ LR ZEITGARD. ΜΕ ΚΑΙΝΟΤΟΜΑ ΣΥΣΤΑΤΙΚΑ ΑΝΤΙΓΗΡΑΝΣΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΠΑΓΓΕΛΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΠΟΙΟΤΗΤΑ. Η ΟΜΟΡΦΙΑ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΘΕΜΑ ΗΛΙΚΙΑΣ, ΑΛΛΑ ΚΑΤΑΛΛΗΛΗΣ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑΣ. 1 | PowerLIFT | 28100 | GR 17,99 € (59,97 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 17,99 € (59,97 € ανά 100 ml) |30 ml 2 | Sleeping Mask | 71011 | GR 17,99 € (35,98 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 17,59 € (35,18 € ανά 100 ml) |50 ml  PowerLIFT 28100 Με υαλουρονικό οξύ και έναν συνδυασμό 7 βοτάνων για περισσότερη ενέργεια, ελαστικότητα και αντιγηραντική δράση. Κατάλληλο για τη γυναικεία και την ανδρική επιδερμίδα. GR 22,99 17.99 CY 22,99 17.99 ENERGIE AM TAG -21%
  22. 22. 7 OILS 7 OILS  Aloe Vera Nutri-Repair Μάσκα Μαλλιών 20730 Θρέφει και επανορθώνει εντατικά την τρίχα, επαναφέρει τη σταθερότητα της και προστατεύει από το σπάσιμο σε βάθος χρόνου. GR 16,99 14.49 CY 16,39 13.99  Aloe Vera Nutri-Repair Σαμπουάν 20648 Καθαρίζει απαλά κα δυναμώνει την τρίχα, με 45% Aloe Vera και βιολογικό εκχύλισμα μπαμπού. GR 11,99 10.49 CY 11,59 9.99  Aloe Vera Nutri-Repair Μαλακτική Κρέμα 20649 Θρέφει και αναδομεί την τρίχα, με 15% gel Aloe Vera και σύμπλεγμα Nutri-Oil-Repair. GR 13,99 11.99 CY 13,39 11.49 ΤΟ ΣΥΜΠΛΕΓΜΑ NUTRI-OIL ΑΠΟ 7 ΕΛΑΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ GEL ALOE VERA ΘΡΕΦΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΔΥΝΑΜΩΝΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΞΗΡΑ, ΤΑΛΑΙΠΩΡΗΜΕΝΑ ΜΑΛΛΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗ ΡΙΖΑ ΩΣ ΤΙΣ ΑΚΡΕΣ. ΓΙΑ ΑΠΑΛΑ ΛΑΜΠΕΡΑ ΜΑΛΛΙΑ -12% -14% -14%
  23. 23. 23 LR WORLD 02.2021 | 1 | Aloe Vera Nutri Repair Μαλακτική Κρέμα | 20649 | GR 11,99 € (6,00 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 11,49 € (5,75 € ανά 100 ml) | 200 ml 2 | Aloe Vera Nutri-Repair Σαμπουάν | 20648 | GR 10,49 € (5,25 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 9,99 € (5,00 € ανά 100 ml) |200 ml 3 | Aloe Vera Nutri-Repair Μάσκα Μαλλιών | 20730 | GR 14,49 € (7,25 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 13,99 € (7,00 € ανά 100 ml) | 200 ml 4 | Aloe Vera Nutri-Repair Σετ | 20763 | GR 29,99 € | CY 28,79 € | Σαμπουάν 200 ml + Μαλακτική Κρέμα 200 ml + Μάσκα Μαλλιών 200 ml  Aloe Vera Nutri-Repair Σετ 20763 GR 42,97 29.99 CY 41,37 28.79 Το σήμα “Made in Germany” είναι η δική μας υπόσχεση ποιότητας, στην οποία μπορείτε να βασιστείτε 100%. 30% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΕΤ
  24. 24. MADE IN GERMANY  2 σε 1 Styling Balm για Μαλλιά Γένια 20438 Άψογο στιλ στα μαλλιά τα γένια • Με 15% gel Aloe Vera και βιολογικό εκχύλισμα λυκίσκου • Για ενυδάτωση styling GR 14.99 CY 14.39  2 σε 1 Έλαιο για Πρόσωπο Γένια 20437 Μεταξένια απαλότητα για την επιδερμίδα τα γένια • Με Aloe Vera και βιολογικό εκχύλισμα λυκίσκου • Δυναμώνει την τρίχα και χαρίζει απαλότητα GR 19.99 CY 19.19  4 σε 1 Σαμπουάν για το Σώμα, τα Μαλλιά τα Γένια 20436 Το απόλυτο all-in-one προϊόν καθαρισμού για όλο το σώμα • Με 15% gel Aloe Vera και βιολογικό εκχύλισμα λυκίσκου • Καθαρίζει απαλά την επιδερμίδα, τα μαλλιά τα γένια GR 14.99 CY 14.39 ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΜΕΛΕΤΗΜΕΝΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΙΔΑΣ! ΙΔΑΝΙΚΗ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΘΑΡΙΣΜΟΣ ΣΕ ΜΑΛΛΙΑ, ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ, ΓΕΝΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΩΜΑ. O,TI ΧΡΕΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΚΑΘΕ ΑΝΔΡΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΙΗΣΗ!
  25. 25. 25 LR WORLD 02.2021 |  Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης 3 20441 4 σε 1, Έλαιο για τα Γένια και Styling Balm. Με αναζωογονητικό εκχύλισμα λυκίσκου, ενυδατική Aloe Vera και αρρενωπό, ξυλώδες άρωμα. GR 49,97 37.99 CY 47,97 36.49 1 | Aloe Vera 4 σε 1 Σαμπουάν για το Σώμα, τα Μαλλιά τα Γένια | 20436 | GR 14,99 € (6,00 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 14,39 € (5,76 € ανά 100 ml) | 250 ml 2 | Aloe Vera 2 σε 1 Styling Balm για Μαλλιά και Γένια | 20438 | GR 14,99 € (29,98 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 14,39 € (28,78 € ανά 100 ml) | 50 ml 3 | Aloe Vera 2 σε 1 Έλαιο για Πρόσωπο και Γένια | 20437 | GR 19,99 € (66,63 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 19,19 € (63,97 € ανά 100 ml) | 30 ml 4 | Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης 3 | 20441 | GR 37,99 € | CY 36,49 € | 4 σε 1 250 ml + Έλαιο για τα Γένια 30 ml + Styling Balm 50 ml -24% ΠΕΡΙΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ, ΤΑ ΜΑΛΛΙΑ ΤΑ ΓΕΝΙΑ
  26. 26. MADE IN GERMANY MADE IN GERMANY  Aloe Vera Καταπραϋντικός Αφρός Ξυρίσματος 20420 Απαλός αφρός με 30% gel Aloe Vera για εντατική ενυδάτωση κατά το καθημερινό ξύρισμα. GR 11,49 9.99 CY 11,49 9.99  Aloe Vera Καταπραϋντικό Gel Ξυρίσματος 20423 Απαλή υφή gel με 30% Aloe Vera για ένα extra άγγιγμα φρεσκάδας κατά το καθημερινό ξύρισμα. GR 11,49 9.99 CY 11,49 9.99  Aloe Vera Κρέμα Anti-Stress 20422 Προσφέρει ένα άγγιγμα φρεσκάδας στην ταλαιπωρημένη ανδρική επιδερμίδα, με 15% gel Aloe Vera και βιολογικό εκχύλισμα από λευκό τσάι. GR 17,89 15.49 CY 16,79 14.99 Η ALOE VERA ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΛΕΥΚΟ ΤΣΑΪ ΑΝΑΖΩΟΓΟΝΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΗ ΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΙΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑΤΡΕΠΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΞΥΡΙΣΜΑ ΣΕ ΜΙΑ ΕΜΠΕΙΡΙΑ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑΣ. TO ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΟ ΞΥΡΙΣΜΑ ΓΙΝΕΤΑΙ ΕΥΚΑΙΡΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΙΗΣΗ! -13% -13% -13%
  27. 27. 27 LR WORLD 02.2021 |  Aloe Vera After Shave Balm 20421 Απαλό balsam με 50% gel Aloe Vera και βιολογικό εκχύλισμα από λευκό τσάι. Μειώνει τους ερεθισμούς και ανακουφίζει την επιδερμίδα μετά το ξύρισμα. GR 11,49 9.99 CY 11,49 9.99  Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης 1 20424 Αφρός Ξυρίσματος, After Shave Balsam και Κρέμα Anti-Stress. GR 40,87 29.99 CY 39,77 29.19 1 | Aloe Vera Κρέμα Anti-Stress | 20422 | GR 15,49 € | CY 14,99 € | 100 ml 2 | Aloe Vera Καταπραϋντικός Αφρός Ξυρίσματος | 20420 | GR 9,99 € (5,00 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 9,99 € (5,00 € ανά 100 ml) | 200 ml 3 | Aloe Vera Καταπραϋντικό Gel Ξυρίσματος | 20423 | GR 9,99 € (6,66 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 9,99 € (6,66 € ανά 100 ml) |150 ml 4 | Aloe Vera After Shave Balm | 20421 | GR 9,99 € | CY 9,99 € | 100 ml 5 | Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης 1 | 20424 | GR 29,99 € | CY 29,19 € | Αφρός Ξυρίσματος 200 ml + After Save Balsam 100 ml + Κρέμα Anti-Stress 100 ml 6 | Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης 2 | 20425 | GR 29,99 € | CY 29,19 € | Gel Ξυρίσματος 150 ml + After Shave Balsam 100 ml + Κρέμα Anti-Stress 100 ml  Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης 2 20425 Gel Ξυρίσματος, After Shave Balsam και Κρέμα Anti-Stress. GR 40,87 29.99 CY 39,77 29.19 -26% ΕΠΙΛΕΞΤΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΠΟΥ ΣΑΣ ΤΑΙΡΙΑΖΕΙ! + + -13%
  28. 28. MADE IN GERMANY ΓΙΑ ΑΙΣΘΗΤΑ ΑΠΑΛΗ ΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΙΔΑ!  Aloe Vera Ενυδατική Λοσιόν Σώματος 20639 Θρέφει και προσφέρει εντατική ενυδάτωση, με 69% gel Aloe Vera και βιολογικό εκχύλισμα μανόλιας. GR 17,89 12.99 CY 16,79 12.19 ΑΠΑΛΗ ΛΟΣΙΟΝ ΣΩΜΑΤΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΑΠΟΡΡΟΦΑΤΑΙ ΓΡΗΓΟΡΑ. 1 | LR ALOE VIA Aloe Vera Ενυδατική Λοσιόν | 20639 GR 12,99 € (6,50 € ανά 100 ml) | CY 12,19 € (6,10 € ανά 100 ml) | 200 ml -27% Κωδ.: 96040-110 GR/CY Η LR Health Beauty Systems ΜΕΠΕ επιφυλάσσεται για αλλαγές των προϊόντων που γίνονται με σκοπό τις τεχνικές και ποιοτικές αναβαθμίσεις, όπως και για λάθος κατανοήσεις εξαιτίας τυπογραφικών λαθών.

