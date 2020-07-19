Small Medium Businesses worldwide May 2020

This captures the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMB business operations, their financial performance, the actions that they have taken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. This report was conducted from May 28-31, 2020, and captures the views of more than 30,000 business owners, managers & employees worldwide. The survey aims to provide a point-in-time snapshot of the online SMB sector – more specifically, those with Facebook Business Pages – in 50 countries. NOTE It is not designed to reflect the entire business population of a given country or region.

Facebook Group, IBRD World Bank, OECD

