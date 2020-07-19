Small Medium Businesses worldwide May 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACEBOOK, THE ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC CO-OPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT & THE WORLD BANK Global State of Small Business Report
The opinions expressed and arguments employed herein are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official ...
F O R E W O R D | 3 This is the first report in an ongoing series that will spotlight the situation facing businesses arou...
E X E C U T I V E S U M M A R Y | 4 The spread of COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic caused many governments to impose lo...
E X E C U T I V E S U M M A R Y | 5 Some governments have been able to offset the impacts of COVID-19 by providing financi...
TA B L E O F C O N T E N T S | 6 Table of Contents Introduction .............................................................
I N T R O D U C T I O N | 7 Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), defined here as those with 500 or fewer employees, a...
I N T R O D U C T I O N | 8 • Promoting environmental sustainability: With their ability to develop innovative business m...
I N T R O D U C T I O N | 9 Major challenges, such as falling demand and production, cash flow constraints, access to fina...
I N T R O D U C T I O N | 1 0 …a journey that begins with this research In these new economic circumstances, it is vital t...
S E C T I O N 0 1 | 1 1 The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic shutdowns have had a major impact on SMBs through...
S E C T I O N 0 1 | 1 2 The variability in closure rates is not only evident between geographic regions, but also within t...
S E C T I O N 0 1 | 1 3 SMB closures are also related to the timing of COVID-19 outbreaks and the resulting restrictions p...
S E C T I O N 0 1 | 1 4 Russia reported the largest gender gap across countries, with a 26 percentage point difference in ...
S E C T I O N 0 1 | 1 5 Lockdown measures, in combination with economic uncertainty, have led to a considerable decline in...
S E C T I O N 0 2 | 1 6 a large proportion of SMBs in hospitality and events management (72%), and in performing arts and ...
S E C T I O N 0 3 | 1 7 Against this backdrop of business closures and falling sales, SMBs have been forced to cut costs a...
S E C T I O N 0 3 | 1 8 At the other end of the scale, fewer than one in five open businesses in the Netherlands (13%), Be...
S E C T I O N 0 3 | 1 9 Consumer-focused sectors reduced their workforce by the largest margin Across the aggregate sample...
S E C T I O N 0 3 | 2 0 the pandemic’s impact and the different governmental approaches to SMB or employment support. Inte...
S E C T I O N 0 4 | 2 1 SMBs typically have smaller cash reserves than their larger, more established counterparts and hav...
S E C T I O N 0 4 | 2 2 In the aggregate sample, around 60% of all financial support to surveyed SMBs took the form of gov...
S E C T I O N 0 4 | 2 3 This was especially the case in sampled countries within the Middle East and North Africa (33%), S...
S E C T I O N 0 5 | 2 4 COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown measures have not only hindered SMB operations, but have also ...
S E C T I O N 0 5 | 2 5 …which has particularly impacted female business leaders The need to balance work and domestic res...
S E C T I O N 0 5 | 2 6 Business leaders have struggled to cover their household bills… Many SMBs have relied on financial...
S E C T I O N 0 5 | 2 7 respectively. In Canada, Israel, Poland, Belgium, Thailand, and Japan, there was a disparity of at...
S E C T I O N 0 6 | 2 8 The COVID-19 pandemic has created an extremely challenging environment for SMBs. Businesses have c...
S E C T I O N 0 6 | 2 9 Similar variations were seen in sampled countries within the East Asia and the Pacific region. Two...
S E C T I O N 0 6 | 3 0 The UK and Ireland, for example, had the highest proportion of businesses declaring that they clos...
S E C T I O N 0 6 | 3 1 There was also significant variation in the challenges cited within regions. The proportion of bus...
S E C T I O N 0 6 | 3 2 Many SMBs have seemingly sought to increase online sales in response to their shops being closed, ...
S E C T I O N 0 7 | 3 3 SMBs have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are likely to require further suppor...
S E C T I O N 0 7 | 3 4 of the key measures by less than one-quarter of businesses in sampled countries in Europe (22%) an...
S E C T I O N 0 7 | 3 5 as in several countries in other regions, including Kenya (42%), Colombia (41%), and Singapore (42...
C O N C L U S I O N | 3 6 This study has provided a snapshot of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on SMBs. A s...
A P P E N D I X 0 1 | 3 7 Sampling Wave 1 of the State of the Global SMB Future of Business Survey was fielded in the peri...
A P P E N D I X 0 1 | 3 8 Where regional statistics are presented, these are taken as the mean of the country statistics w...
A P P E N D I X 0 1 | 3 9 Region Identifier Name Invitations Survey Starts Response Rate Europe PL Poland* 51,425 1,703 3....
A P P E N D I X 0 2 | 4 0 One factor influencing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in different countries is the stringe...
A P P E N D I X 0 2 | 4 1 FIGURE 19: Closure rates for each sector by stringency 40% 20% 10% 30% 50% Services Transportati...
A P P E N D I X 0 2 | 4 2 The full rankings of the Lockdown Stringency Index are shown below: Country or region Government...
A P P E N D I X 0 2 | 4 3 Country or region Government response stringency index (average over 29 May - 01 June 2020) Quar...
A P P E N D I X 0 2 | 4 4 To add further context to these figures and those presented in the report, the below table also ...
B I B L I O G R A P H Y | 4 5 European Commission (2019). Annual Report on European SMEs 2018/2019 - Research & Developmen...
B I B L I O G R A P H Y | 4 6 Neagu, C. (2016). The Importance and Role of Small and Medium-sized Businesses. Theoretical ...
E N D N O T E S | 4 7 End Notes 1. It is recognised that the definition of a small and medium-sized business differs acro...
E N D N O T E S | 4 8 10. The extent to which countries have pursued lockdown measures varies by country. Appendix 02 pre...
Thank you to all those who took the time to help prepare the survey, to provide feedback, and indeed, to all those who hav...
