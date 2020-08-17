Juventude unidade ii

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PARA JOVENS A PARTIR DOS 14 ANOS PROGRAMA DE ESTUDOS ESPÍRITAS ESPIRITISMO AGORA II UNIDADE - EU, SER SOCIAL CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL
CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Caro (a) Evangelizador (a), As atividades, aqui sugeridas, foram elaboradas com a valorização das refl...
CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Caro (a) Evangelizador (a), Sugerido: Para adolescentes a partir dos 14 anos, aproximadamente. O conte...
CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Índice geral do Programa UNIDADE I - EU, FILHO DE DEUS 1 - Eu acredito na existência de Deus? 2 - Como...
CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL 3 - Livre-arbítrio: dádiva ou desafio? 4 - Como eu construo meu futuro? 5 - Meus lares no Universo. Ci...
CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Índice dos Roteiros da Unidade II Eu, ser social. 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade, vantagem ou ...
CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Elaboração: Veridiana P R Castro Diagramação: Veridiana P R Castro Responsável doutrinário-pedagógico:...
UNIDADE I – EU, FILHO DE DEUS (8 ROTEIROS); UNIDADE II – EU, SER SOCIAL (9 ROTEIROS); UNIDADE III – EU, ESPÍRITO IMORTAL (...
Favorecer entendimento da Lei Natural sobre a vida em sociedade. Objetivo geral UNIDADE I EU, SER SOCIAL 1 - O bem e o mal...
UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? Identificar as caract...
Que definição se pode dar da moral? Como se pode distinguir o bem do mal? Tem meios o homem de distinguir por si mesmo o q...
UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? Por que está o mal na...
UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? Os evangelizandos/par...
UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? Como você imagina a s...
_________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________...
Roteiro 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. IAnalisar o conceito de relacionamento. Refletir sobre relacionam...
Roteiro 2- Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. A integração de duas criaturas para a comunhão sexual começa habit...
Roteiro 2- Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. Amor Confunde-se [...] ainda hoje, o amor com os jogos do sexo, em...
UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. 1.  Propor a dinâmica de estudo: Dúvid...
UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. Temos responsabilidades com o outro? P...
_________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________...
Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. IAnalisar o conceito de co...
Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. Assim [...] também no Plan...
Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. Distribuir uma folha de pa...
Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. Estas regras sociais têm a...
O que é Declaração Universal dos Direitos Humanos? Do que ele trata? Tem alguma importância para a sociedade? Regras e lei...
_________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________...
Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. Refletir sobre consequências físicas, psíquicas e m...
Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes.      ·         Depreende-se, portanto, que o compor...
Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. O primeiro e mais imediato efeito da fé que assenta...
Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes.          A felicidade na selfie X a felicidade da r...
 Cuidar do corpo e do Espírito Conectar-se a quem está próximo e de forma leve e simples tem se revelado algo muito saluta...
Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. 1.    Propor uma dinâmica de estudo: Dividir a turm...
O que são comportamentos/práticas sociais saudáveis?      Como devemos nos comportar perante o grupo de amigos? O que o es...
O que é droga lícita, O que é droga ilícita, segundo a Organização Mundial de Saúde? Como a droga atua em nosso organismo?...
_________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________...
Refletir sobre consequências físicas, psíquicas, morais e sociais no uso de drogas ilícitas, à luz da Doutrina Espírita Ob...
Roteiro 5 - Práticas sociais: Drogas ilícitas. A estruturação psicológica do ser é-lhe o recurso de segurança para o enfre...
Roteiro 5 - Práticas sociais: Drogas ilícitas. Apresentação da PESQUISA Os grupos deverão apresentar suas pesquisas promov...
_________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________...
Refletir o limite entre o necessário e o supérfluo. Refletir sobre a causa de frustrações relacionadas à posse material. A...
A imaturidade asselvaja-lhe e obnubila-lhe a razão, que permanece asfixiada pelos tormentos do ter, enlouquecendo, a pouco...
Os conflitos então cedem lugar, quando os seus espaços são preenchidos pelas realizações expressivas, libertadoras. A auto...
Usando os conhecidos mecanismos de evasão da responsabilidade e sentindo-se fragilizado, o indivíduo busca a autorrealizaç...
Roteiro 6 - O necessário e o supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social O que é necessário? Como pode...
_________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________...
Refletir sobre a importância de escolher o trabalho que o torna feliz. Identificar o trabalho como meio de progresso moral...
 A bênção do trabalho A [...] grande questão é: Seria possível vencer profissionalmente ou alcançar o sucesso sem se compr...
Ajuda-te a ti mesmo, que o céu te ajudará   1. Pedi e se vos dará; buscai e achareis; batei à porta e se vos abrirá; porqu...
Dessa maneira serás filho das tuas obras, terás delas o mérito e serás recompensado de acordo com o que hajas feito. 4. Em...
Roteiro 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Prepa...
Alguém modificou sua escolha profissional, na linha do tempo? Por quê? Como você vê a questão de trabalhar feliz? É possív...
_________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________...
Analisar o conceito de liberdade. Analisar o conceito de consciência. Refletir sobre a influência do progresso para o mund...
Qual o maior obstáculo ao progresso? Qual a causa da instabilidade das leis humanas? “O orgulho e o egoísmo. Refiro-me ao ...
  1. 1. PARA JOVENS A PARTIR DOS 14 ANOS PROGRAMA DE ESTUDOS ESPÍRITAS ESPIRITISMO AGORA II UNIDADE - EU, SER SOCIAL CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL
  2. 2. CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Caro (a) Evangelizador (a), As atividades, aqui sugeridas, foram elaboradas com a valorização das reflexões, ou seja, para cada roteiro foram sugeridas mais de uma atividade, e, uma delas, de reflexão individual ao final de cada estudo. Nossa orientação pedagógico-doutrinária é para que se realize todas elas, mas divididas em dias diferentes, de acordo com a necessidade. Não diminua o tempo das discussões. É mais importante o conceito compreendido do que "vários temas dados". Aprender Doutrina Espírita é refletir sobre as questões fundamentais da vida. Valorizemos as transformações pessoais, as mudanças de comportamentos para que a evolução moral aconteça. Afinal, buscamos um mundo melhor, mas não nos esqueçamos, agir no presente é construir o futuro. APRESENTAÇÃO
  3. 3. CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Caro (a) Evangelizador (a), Sugerido: Para adolescentes a partir dos 14 anos, aproximadamente. O conteúdo deste programa requer conhecimentos prévios. Sugerimos a sua utilização após o estudo dos programas anteriores, Infância III e Adolescentes acima dos 12 (esta última, especialmente). Ao conteúdo deste material pode ser juntado os projetos que constam da apostila: Juventude e mocidade: Sugestão de atividades para jovens: projetos na Casa Espírita e projetos sociais, disponível no Site www.manualdoevangelizador.com.br. Temas Transversais devem permear todos os assuntos, sempre que possível: O RESPEITO (combate a toda forma de preconceito), SAÚDE, FÍSICA, EMOCIONAL E PSÍQUICA. Os temas sugeridos neste parágrafo, podem ser tratados por especialistas espíritas em uníssono com a Doutrina Espírita: ABORTO; SUICÍDIO; PRECONCEITO; POLÍTICA; NATUREZA. Datas interessantes para associar aos estudos ou criar projetos: 01 de janeiro – dia mundial da paz. 06 de janeiro – dia da gratidão. 21 de março – dia internacional das florestas. 22 de março – dia mundial da água. 22 de abril – dia internacional da Terra. 23 de abril – dia mundial do livro. 16 de maio – dia internacional da vida em União pela Paz. 20 de junho – dia mundial dos refugiados. 15 de julho – dia mundial das competências dos jovens. 30 de julho – dia internacional da amizade. 05 de setembro – dia internacional da Caridade. 15 de setembro – dia mundial da competência dos jovens. 21 de setembro – dia internacional da paz. 02 de outubro – dia internacional da não-violência. 12 de outubro – dia internacional da juventude. 16 de outubro – dia mundial da alimentação. 13 de novembro – dia mundial da gentileza. 16 de novembro – dia internacional da tolerância. 10 de dezembro – dia dos Direitos Humanos. 20 de dezembro – dia internacional da Solidariedade Humana. Para o uso deste material,
  4. 4. CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Índice geral do Programa UNIDADE I - EU, FILHO DE DEUS 1 - Eu acredito na existência de Deus? 2 - Como se manifesta o amor de Deus em minha vida? 3 - Influência de Deus na construção do meu destino. 4 - Minha comunhão com Deus. 5 - Quem sou eu? 6 - Família para quê? 7 - Cuidar de quem me cuida. 8- Meu lar com Deus. UNIDADE II - EU, SER SOCIAL 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade, vantagem ou desvantagem? 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. 3 - Comportamento social: na escola, em ambientes públicos, transportes coletivos, etc. 4 - Práticas sociais saudáveis. Práticas sociais prejudiciais: Drogas lícitas 5 - Drogas ilícitas. 6 - Necessário e supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. 8 - Direitos e Deveres do Ser Humano. 9 - Convivência Social. UNIDADE III - EU, ESPÍRITO IMORTAL 1 - Existência e sobrevivência do Espírito. 2 - Processo reencarnatório.
  5. 5. CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL 3 - Livre-arbítrio: dádiva ou desafio? 4 - Como eu construo meu futuro? 5 - Meus lares no Universo. Cidadania Universal. 6 - Potências da alma: Amor – a prática da caridade e da fraternidade. 7 - Potências da alma: Pensamento e Vontade: forças que impulsionam a vida. UNIDADE IV - A MENSAGEM DO EVANGELHO 1 - O homem chamado Jesus. (O Reino de Deus). 2 - Carta Magna o Reino dos Céus – Sermão da Montanha. 3 - Os ensinamentos de Jesus – Parábolas. 4 - Os milagres de Jesus. 5 - Os primeiros cristãos (apóstolos,Maria e Madalena). 6 - Paulo e o Evangelho. 7 - As Cartas de Paulo. 8 - Brilhe a vossa luz.
  6. 6. CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Índice dos Roteiros da Unidade II Eu, ser social. 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade, vantagem ou desvantagem? 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. 3 - Comportamento social: na escola, em ambientes públicos, transportes coletivo, etc. 4 - Práticas sociais saudáveis. Práticas sociais prejudiciais: Drogas lícitas 5 - Drogas ilícitas. 6 - Necessário e supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. 8 - Direitos e Deveres do Ser Humano. 9 - Convivência Social. 08 10 12
  7. 7. CIDADANIA UNIVERSAL Elaboração: Veridiana P R Castro Diagramação: Veridiana P R Castro Responsável doutrinário-pedagógico: Veridiana P R Castro Imagens: pixabay, canva
  8. 8. UNIDADE I – EU, FILHO DE DEUS (8 ROTEIROS); UNIDADE II – EU, SER SOCIAL (9 ROTEIROS); UNIDADE III – EU, ESPÍRITO IMORTAL (7 ROTEIROS); UNIDADE IV – A MENSAGEM DO EVANGELHO (8 ROTEIROS). CONTEÚDO Cidadania Universal Programa de estudos
  9. 9. Favorecer entendimento da Lei Natural sobre a vida em sociedade. Objetivo geral UNIDADE I EU, SER SOCIAL 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? 2- Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. 3 – Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. 4 – Práticas social: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. 5 – Práticas social: Drogas ilícitas. 6 – O necessário e o supérfluo. Frustração e conquistas. 7 – Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. 8 – Direitos e Deveres do ser humano. 9 - Convivência social. ROTEIROS Tudo me é permitido, mas nem tudo me convém. - Paulo I Coríntios 6:12 .
  10. 10. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? Identificar as características dos relacionamentos sociais na atualidade.    Refletir sobre conceitos do bem e do mal.    Analisar as vantagens ou desvantagens de viver em sociedade. Objetivos específicos Conteúdo Origem do bem e do mal   Sendo Deus o princípio de todas as coisas e sendo todo sabedoria, todo bondade, todo justiça, tudo o que dele procede há de participar dos seus atributos, porquanto o que é infinitamente sábio, justo e bom nada pode produzir que seja ininteligente, mau e injusto. O mal que observamos não pode ter nele a sua origem. [...] Entretanto, o mal existe e tem uma causa. Os males de toda espécie, físicos ou morais, que afligem a Humanidade, formam duas categorias que importa distinguir: a dos males que o homem pode evitar e a dos que lhe independem da vontade. Entre os primeiros, cumpre se incluam os flagelos naturais. [...] Porém, os males mais numerosos são os que o homem cria pelos seus vícios, os que provêm do seu orgulho, do seu egoísmo, da sua ambição, da sua cupidez, de seus excessos em tudo. Aí a causa das guerras e das calamidades que estas acarretam, das dissenções, das injustiças, da opressão do fraco pelo forte, da maior parte, afinal, das enfermidades. Deus promulgou leis plenas de sabedoria, tendo por único objetivo o bem. Em si mesmo encontra o homem tudo o que lhe é necessário para cumpri-las. A consciência lhe traça a rota, a lei divina lhe está gravada no coração e, ao demais, Deus lha lembra constantemente por intermédio de seus messias e profetas, de todos os Espíritos encarnados que trazem a missão de o esclarecer, moralizar e melhorar e, nestes últimos tempos, pela multidão dos Espíritos desencarnados que se manifestam em toda parte. Se o homem se conformasse rigorosamente com as leis divinas, não há duvidar de que se pouparia aos mais agudos males e viveria ditoso na Terra. Se assim procede, é por virtude do seu livre-arbítrio: sofre então as consequências do seu proceder.   (KARDEC , Allan. A Gênese, III, 1, 3, 6. FEB.)
  11. 11. Que definição se pode dar da moral? Como se pode distinguir o bem do mal? Tem meios o homem de distinguir por si mesmo o que é bem do que é mal? Estando sujeito ao erro, não pode o homem enganar-se na apreciação do bem e do mal e crer que pratica o bem quando em realidade pratica o mal? A regra do bem e do mal, que se poderia chamar de reciprocidade ou de solidariedade, é inaplicável ao proceder pessoal do homem para consigo mesmo. Achará ele, na lei natural, a regra desse proceder e um guia seguro? “A moral é a regra de bem proceder, isto é, de distinguir o bem do mal. Funda-se na observância da lei de Deus. O homem procede bem quando tudo faz pelo bem de todos, porque então cumpre a lei de Deus”.  (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.629. FEB.)   “O bem é tudo o que é conforme à lei de Deus; o mal, tudo o que lhe é contrário. Assim, fazer o bem é proceder de acordo com a lei de Deus. Fazer o mal é infringi-la”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.630. FEB.)        “Sim, quando crê em Deus e o quer saber. Deus lhe deu inteligência para distinguir um do outro” (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.631. FEB.)   “Jesus disse: vede o que queríeis que vos fizessem ou não vos fizessem. Tudo se resume nisso. Não vos enganareis”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.632. FEB.)      “Quando comeis em excesso, verificais que isso vos faz mal. Pois bem, é Deus quem vos dá a medida daquilo de que necessitais. Quando excedeis dessa medida, sois punidos. Em tudo é assim. A lei natural traça para o homem o limite das suas necessidades. Se ele ultrapassa esse limite, é punido pelo sofrimento. Se atendesse sempre à voz que lhe diz - basta, evitaria a maior parte dos males, cuja culpa lança à Natureza”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.633. FEB.)       UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem?
  12. 12. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? Por que está o mal na natureza das coisas? Falo do mal moral. Não podia Deus ter criado a Humanidade em melhores condições? A vida social está em a Natureza? É contrário à lei da Natureza o insulamento absoluto? Procurando a sociedade, não fará o homem mais do que obedecer a um sentimento pessoal, ou há nesse sentimento algum providencial objetivo de ordem mais geral? “Já te dissemos: os Espíritos foram criados simples e ignorantes (115). Deus deixa que o homem escolha o caminho. Tanto pior para ele, se toma o caminho mau: mais longa será sua peregrinação. Se não existissem montanhas, não compreenderia o homem que se pode subir e descer; se não existissem rochas, não compreenderia que há corpos duros. É preciso que o Espírito ganhe experiência; é preciso, portanto, que conheça o bem e o mau. Eis por que se une ao corpo.” (119) (KARDEC , Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.634. FEB.)        “Certamente. Deus fez o homem para viver em sociedade. Não lhe deu inutilmente a palavra e todas as outras faculdades necessárias à vida de relação”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.766. FEB.)    “Sem dúvida, pois que por instinto os homens buscam a sociedade e todos devem concorrer para o progresso, auxiliando-se mutuamente”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.767. FEB.)       “O homem tem que progredir. Insulado, não lhe é isso possível, por não dispor de todas as faculdades. Falta-lhe o contato com os outros homens. No insulamento, ele se embrutece e estiola”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.768. FEB.) Atividades 1.       Propor uma discussão:       Dividir a turma em duplas. Entregar a seguinte pergunta: O que é bem e o que é mal para você? A dupla conversa por 5 a 8 minutos.   O evangelizador/facilitador entrega o texto abaixo para que reflitam sobre ele mais 5 a 8 minutos.
  13. 13. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? Os evangelizandos/participantes que estão no círculo de dentro, irão discutir entre eles o que é o mal, enquanto os de fora assistem sem participarem. Durante 5 a 8 minutos. Inverter os participantes. Agora os que estavam observando, farão a discussão: o que é o bem? Durante 5 a 8 minutos. Em seguida, no grande círculo, refletir: Sendo Deus o princípio de todas as coisas e sendo todo sabedoria, todo bondade, todo justiça, tudo o que dele procede há de participar dos seus atributos, porquanto o que é infinitamente sábio, justo e bom nada pode produzir que seja ininteligente, mau e injusto. O mal que observamos não pode ter nele a sua origem. [...] Entretanto, o mal existe e tem uma causa.               Após esse primeiro contato com o tema, preparar dois grandes círculos, um dentro do outro. Sortear onde irão se sentar. Depois que estiverem todos sentados, círculo de dentro, círculo de fora, completados, propor-lhes:          Viver em sociedade é vantagem ou desvantagem para a nossa evolução moral? Por quê?   Deixá-los livres para exporem sua resposta. Acompanhar os comentários, complementando-os e trazendo informações que os auxiliem na compreensão da mensagem espírita, de acordo com o conteúdo básico sugerido.   2. Convidá-los para criarem um roteiro de aprendizagem moral.      Dividir a turma em grupos de quatro (para ficar nteressante é bom, no mínimo, 3 participantes).      Uma folha de papel pardo e pincel para cada grupo. Em ordem de importância elencar sentimentos e ações que favoreçam a evolução moral necessária para uma vida equilibrada e que possa ser alcançada por todos nós. Lembrando todos os roteiros que já foram estudados: O que foi aprendido sobre Deus; construção do destino; conhecimento de si e família. Deixá-los discutir bastante. (Essa atividade pode levar o tempo de 20 a 30 minutos).      Terminada a atividade de criação, o grupo apresenta para os colegas e explica porque escolheu aquela relação de sentimentos e ações e sua hierarquia.
  14. 14. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? Como você imagina a sua aprendizagem na sociedade enquanto jovem? Por quê? Acha que falta algo para sua aprendizagem moral? E intelectual? Por quê? Se você pudesse mudar algo para que você viva em paz no mundo, o que mudaria? Por quê? 3. Utilizar a linha do tempo criada pelos evangelizandos/participantes no roteiro 3 da I Unidade. Pedir para que, cada um analise a sua linha do tempo, a fim de que a modifiquem, se precisar, depois de refletirem sobre suas características e seu roteiro de aprendizagem. Em seguida, no grande círculo, refletir:     Deixá-los livres para exporem sua resposta. Acompanhar os comentários, complementando-os e trazendo informações que os auxiliem na compreensão da mensagem espírita, de acordo com o conteúdo básico sugerido.   4. Propor O JOGO: Papo jovem. Confeccionar cartões com frases que abordam a temática (pensamentos e sentimentos). Conversar com a turma reforçando respeito, acolhimento e fraternidade com todos para que a conversa seja uma integração harmoniosa e que as reflexões sejam para o aprendizado e o conhecimento de cada um. a.          Turma sentada no chão em círculo, cartões no centro, virados para baixo (de modo que não se possa ler a frase). b.            Cada evangelizando/participante retira um cartãoe lê em voz alta a frase. Complementa com a sua característica pessoal. Deposita o cartão em baixo de todas ou cria outro monte para os cartões já retirados. c.      Outro evangelizando/participante continua o jogo. Pode-se continuar até os cartões acabarem. Ir conversando com os evangelizandos/participantes sobre a necessidade de nosso autoconhecimento e aceitação para que possamos melhorar sempre que possível. d.            Terminado o jogo, conversar sobre as melhores escolhas em benefício de nossa evolução moral e intelectual. Sugestões de frases para o jogo no roteiro 5 acima, na unidade anterior. Não é preciso utilizar todas. Escolha aquelas que melhor combinam com a turma e a abordagem do tema. PAPO JOVEM – DIVERSIDADES (PENSAMENTOS E SENTIMENTOS.
  15. 15. _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ anotações: UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 1 - O bem e o mal. A vida em sociedade - Vantagem ou desvantagem? VIVER EM SOCIEDADE NÃO É FÁCIL, MAS É ESSENCIAL PARA NOSSA EVOLUÇÃO MORAL E INTELECTUAL. A CONVIVÊNCIA NOS PROPORCIONA OPORTUNIDADES E DESENVOLVERMOS SENTIMENTOS E HABILIDADES QUE ISOLADOS NÃO PODEMOS. A CONVIVÊNCIA TAMBÉM NOS AUXILIA NA CONSTRUÇÃO DA COMPREENSÃO DA LEI DE DEUS NO DESPERTAMENTO DA CONSCIÊNCIA DE NÓS MESMOS E DO OUTRO. Conclusão O [...] Espiritismo é doutrina eminentemente educativa. Com as luzes que projeta sobre a alma humana, resolve todos os problemas do ser, do destino e da dor. Dirigido à criança, toma no presente as mãos do homem do futuro e prepara-o para as lides da imortalidade triunfante. Afirmamos, pois, sem receio: Espiritismo e Educação são partes essenciais de um mesmo todo na sementeira do amor integral. Lins de Vasconcelos FRANCO. Divaldo Pereira. Crestomatia da imortalidade. Por Diversos Espíritos. Educação e Espiritismo; ed.1. Salvador, BA 1969. Reflexão individual: Eu aproveito bem da vantagem de viver em sociedade?
  16. 16. Roteiro 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. IAnalisar o conceito de relacionamento. Refletir sobre relacionamentos amistosos e conflituosos. Analisar consequências do sexo sem compromisso. Objetivos específicos O instinto gregário que predomina em todos os animais e especialmente no ser humano, que nasceu para viver em grupo, constituindo greis e a própria humanidade, condu-lo inevitavelmente aos relacionamentos que fazem parte da sua existência. [...] Namoro Os relacionamentos afetivos são de alta significação no processo de crescimento do ser humano, que busca a fraternidade universal por impositivo do progresso infindo ao qual se encontra submetido. [...] O uso que fizeres de tua afetividade construirá o teu futuro de bênçãos ou de solidão, mesmo que acompanhado, num tormentoso vazio existencial, que tipifica a sociedade contemporânea. Joanna de Ângelis. (FRANCO, Divaldo P.– Ilumina-te. Inter Vidas.) Pergunta - Além da simpatia geral, oriunda da semelhança que entre eles exista, votam-se os Espíritos recíprocas afeições particulares? Resposta - Do mesmo modo que os homens, sendo, porém, que mais forte é o laço que prende os Espíritos uns aos outros, quando carentes de corpo material, porque então esse laço não se acha exposto às vicissitudes das paixões. Item no. 291, de O Livro dos Espíritos. observação: ESSE ASSUNTO DEVE SER APROFUNDADO SE O GRUPO TIVER ENTRE 16 E 18 ANOS E DIVIDO EM TRÊS OU MAIS ENCONTROS. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Conteúdo
  17. 17. Roteiro 2- Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. A integração de duas criaturas para a comunhão sexual começa habitualmente pelo período de namoro que se traduz por suave encantamento. Dois seres descobrem um no outro, de maneira imprevista, motivos e apelos para a entrega recíproca e daí se desenvolve o processo de atração. [...] Inteligências que traçaram entre si a realização de empresas afetivas ainda no Mundo Espiritual, criaturas que já partilharam experiências no campo sexual em estâncias passadas, corações que se acumpliciaram em delinquência passional, noutras eras, ou almas inesperadamente harmonizadas na complementação magnética, diariamente compartilham as emoções de semelhantes encontros, em todos os lugares da Terra.[...] Acontece, porém, que diminuta é, ainda, no Planeta, a percentagem de pessoas, em qualquer idade física, habilitadas a pensar em termos de autoanálise, quando o instinto sexual se lhes derrama do ser. Estudiosos do mundo, perquirindo a questão apenas no "lado físico", dirão talvez tão-somente que a libido entrou em atividade com o seu poderoso domínio e, obviamente, ninguém discordará, em tese, da afirmativa, atentos que devemos estar à importância do impulso criativo do sexo, no mundo psíquico, para a garantia e perpetuação da vida no Planeta. É imperioso anotar, entretanto, em muitos lances da caminhada evolutiva do Espírito, a influência exercida pelas inteligências desencarnadas no jogo afetivo. Referimo-nos aos parceiros das existências passadas, ou, mais claramente, aos Espíritos que se corporificarão no futuro lar, cuja atuação, em muitos casos, pesa no ânimo dos namorados, inclinando afeições pacificamente raciocinadas para casamentos súbitos ou compromissos na paternidade e na maternidade, namorados esses que então se matriculam na escola de laboriosas responsabilidades. Isso porque a doação de si mesmos à comunhão sexual, em regime de prazer sem ponderação, não os exonera dos vínculos cármicos para com os seres que trazem à luz do mundo, em cuja floração, aliás, se é verdade que recolherão trabalho e sacrifício, obterão também valiosa colheita de experiência e ensinamento para o futuro, se compreenderem que a vida paga em amor todos aqueles que lhe recebem com amor as justas exigências para a execução dos seus objetivos essenciais. Emmanuel. (XAVIER, Francisco Cândido– pelo Espírito mmanuel - Vida e sexo. Cap. 3.) UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  18. 18. Roteiro 2- Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. Amor Confunde-se [...] ainda hoje, o amor com os jogos do sexo, em tormentosos conúbios, nos quais sobressaem as sensações que os entorpecem e exaurem com facilidade. O amor é o alicerce mais vigoroso para a construção de uma personalidade sadia, por ser gerador de um comportamento equilibrado, por propiciar a satisfação estética das aspirações e porque emula ao desenvolvimento das faculdades de engrandecimento espiritual que dormem nos tecidos sutis do Eu profundo. Se despertas paixões subalternas, como o ciúme, o azedume, a inveja, a ira, a insegurança que fomenta o medo, ainda se encontra no primarismo dos instintos de prevalência. Somente quando é capaz de embelezar a existência, proporcionando vida psíquica e emocional enriquecedora, é que se faz legítimo, com recursos que o libertam do ego. Predominando na fase de transição – do instinto para o sentimento – , o ego é o ditador que comanda as aspirações, que se convertem em conflitos, por direcionamento inadequado das forças íntimas. Sendo um dínamo gerador de energia criativa e reparadora, o amor-desejo pode tornar-se, pela potencialidade que possui, instrumento sórdido de escravidão, de transtornos emocionais, de compromissos perturbadores. A necessidade de controlá-lo, educando as emoções, é o passo decisivo para alcançar-lhe a meta felicitadora. [...] Para libertar-se dessa condição faz-se imprescindível racionalizá-lo, descondicionando o subconsciente, retirando os estratos nele armazenados e substituindo-os por ideias otimistas, aspirações éticas. Gerar pensamentos de autoconfiança e gravá-los pela repetição; estabelecer programas de engrandecimento moral e fixá-los; corrigir os hábitos viciosos de utilizar as pessoas como coisas, tendo-as como descartáveis; valorizar a experiência de vivenciar, evitando a autocompaixão, a subestima pessoal, que escondem um mecanismo de inveja em referência às pessoas felizes, constituem técnicas valiosas para chegar ao patamar das emoções gratificantes. Joanna de Ângelis. (FRANCO, Divaldo P. Autodescobrimento – uma busca interior. LEAL, Cap. 11.) UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  19. 19. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. 1.  Propor a dinâmica de estudo: Dúvida ou entendimento.     Distribuir uma tira de papel para cada participante.      Comentar, brevemente, sobre o assunto que será estudado.      Em seguida, pedir para que escrevam na tira de papel, seu entendimento sobre o assunto comentado (1 minuto) – sem nomeá-lo.     Todos devem dobrar os papéis e colocar dentro de uma caixa ou saco opaco, misturando-os.      Cada evangelizando/participante deve retirar uma tira, ler em voz alta e comentar – se quiser. Passar o comentário para a turma, para quem quiser falar sobre o que está registrado.     Colar a tira em papel pardo para que fique exposto (a ser utilizado mais tarde).      Seguem os comentários até que todas as tiras tenham sido lidas e comentadas. O evangelizador/facilitador vai acompanhando os comentários, complementando de acordo com o conteúdo básico, sempre que necessário. 2. Propor outra dinâmica para a sequência do estudo    Iniciar com uma breve exposição dialogada do assunto.    Distribuir um texto para cada participante. Sugerimos o texto completo:  Amor, de Joanna de Ângelis, do conteúdo básico acima. “Amor Confunde-se [...] ainda hoje, o amor com os jogos do sexo, em tormentosos conúbios, nos quais sobressaem as sensações que os entorpecem e exaurem com facilidade. O amor é o alicerce mais vigoroso para a construção de uma personalidade sadia, por ser gerador de um comportamento...” Dividir a turma em dois grupos para conversarem sobe os aspectos gerais do texto. (10 a 15 minutos).      Em seguida, pedir para que se dividam em trios e discutam sobre a relação do assunto em situações cotidianas, ou seja, exemplos de situações que acontecem na vida. Registrar de três a cinco situações em papel pardo ou cartolina. (10 a 15 minutos)     Cada trio fixa seu trabalho, um do lado do outro, na parede.    Evangelizador/facilitador pede para que caminhem na sala e leiam todos os trabalhos. Atividades
  20. 20. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. Temos responsabilidades com o outro? Por quê? Houve coincidência nas situações? O que leva a determinado comportamento? (Citar algum que esteja no trabalho dos evangelizandos/participantes); Que tipo de conduta precisamos ter conosco e com o outro para estarmos em acordo com a lei de Deus? Por quê? Existe relação nas tiras de papel com as situações que vocês construíram juntos? Por quê? Etc. 3. Evangelizador/facilitador convida a turma para discussão circular:   O evangelizador/facilitador vai acompanhando os comentários, complementando de acordo com o conteúdo básico, sempre que necessário.   4. Distribuir cartões em branco, um para cada. Pedir para escreverem uma frase sobre relacionamento, deixando espaço para os colegas completarem (como no jogo Papo Jovem), por exemplo: Namoro é...; Ter amigos é bom porque...; etc. Essa atividade pode ser feita em duplas ou trios.   5. Terminada a atividade acima, recolher os cartões, misturá-los e jogar. a.    Turma sentada no chão em círculo, cartões no centro, virados para baixo (de modo que não possa ler a frase). b.            Cada evangelizando/participante retira um cartão e lê em voz alta a frase. Complementa ou comenta. Deposita o cartão em baixo de todas ou cria outro monte para os cartões já retirados. c.          Outro evangelizando/participante continua jogo. Continuar até os cartões acabarem. Ir conversando com os evangelizandos/participantes sobre a necessidade de nosso autoconhecimento necessidade de nos melhorarmos sempre que possível.   Terminada a dinâmica, conversar sobre relações saudáveis e importantes para nosso equilíbrio emocional, psíquico e espiritual.
  21. 21. _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ anotações: UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 2 - Relacionamentos: namoro, sexo e compromisso. CADA UM DE NÓS DEVE TER O CUIDADO DE SI E DO OUTRO. RELACIONAMENTOS DE AMIZADE DEVER SER SAUDÁVEIS. É PRECISO SABER DISTINGUIR AMIGOS DE CONHECIDOS, POIS, AMIGOS NÃO ENCAMINHAM NINGUÉM PARA SITUAÇÕES PREJUDICIAIS. OS RELACIONAMENTOS DEVEM SER SAUDÁVEIS. RESPEITOSOS. PRECISAMOS APRENDER NÃO MALTRATAR AS PESSOAS NEM TRATÁ- LAS COMO OBJETO. DEUS CRIOU A TODOS SIMPLES E IGNORANTES, MAS PERFECTÍVEIS E COM IGUAL OPORTUNIDADE DE EVOLUÇÃO. TODA AÇÃO TRAZ UMA CONSEQUÊNCIA PARA NÓS E PARA O OUTRO. NINGUÉM PERMANECE ESQUECIDO DA LEI DIVINA. ELA NOS ALCANÇARÁ PARA REPARARMOS ERROS, MAIS CEDO OU MAIS TARDE. Conclusão Reflexão individual: Eu valorizo os meus relacionamentos?
  22. 22. Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. IAnalisar o conceito de comportamento e ética. Refletir sobre conduta aceitáveis e/ou não em ambientes comuns. Objetivos específicos      Reflexões de atualidade Ante o desvario que toma conta da sociedade, sentes aturdimento, considerando a dificuldade que se apresenta para a renovação social proposta pelo evangelho de Jesus e de que o espiritismo se faz o grande vanguardeiro. São assustadores os índices da violência e da criminalidade em geral, assim como ameaçadora a onda de perversão moral e de perda de sentido psicológico nos mais diversos segmentos da sociedade contemporânea. Os vícios adquirem cidadania e os interesses subalternos dominam os mais variados grupos humanos, que se fazem adoradores do poder e do prazer, distantes, cada vez mais, das responsabilidades éticas e dos compromissos morais. A descrença na imortalidade e o descaso pelos valores espirituais são surpreendentes, mesmo naqueles que se vinculam a algumas doutrinas religiosas. Acima de todas as questões têm primazia o jogo hedonista(busca incessante do prazer como opção de vida) e o destaque do ego, com todas as suas mazelas, atando os indivíduos à insensatez, às disputas sanguinárias.O ser humano vale menos cada dia que passa, apresentando-se descartável, da mesma forma que sem nenhum significado apresentam-se os deveres que elevam os grupos sociais e os dignificam. [...] E o alucinante desejo de ter mais, de enriquecer, de destacar-se na comunidade toma o lugar das virtudes esquecidas da humildade, da pureza de coração. Assim sendo, para onde caminha a atual humanidade? Não esqueças, porém, que o condutor do planeta vela e tem planos especiais para todas as contingências e emergências. Por mais recalcitre (resista) a criatura humana, elegendo o primarismo (primitivo, limitado), a lei de progresso é irrefragável (que não se pode recusar) e a todos alcança. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Conteúdo
  23. 23. Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. Assim [...] também no Planeta. Somos todos capazes de fazer cessar em nós qualquer indução à indisciplina ou à desordem. Cada qual pode assumir as rédeas do comando íntimo e estabelecer com a própria consciência o encargo de calafetar com a bênção do serviço e da prece todas as brechas da alma, de modo a impedir a invasão da sombra no barco de nossos interesses espirituais, preservando-nos contra o mergulho no caos, tanto quanto auxiliando aqueles que renteiam conosco na viagem de evolução e de elevação. Emmanuel. ((XAVIER, Francisco Cândido– pelo Espírito Emmanuel – Encontro marcado. Cap. 3.) Felizes são aqueles que optam pelas mudanças morais para melhor sem os camartelos do sofrimento, porquanto exercitando o bem e o amor, além de humanizar-se cada vez mais, rompem as amarras com o primarismo do qual procedem. [...] Acende a luz da esperança onde estejas e mantém-te compassivo onde se te faça necessário. Que o exemplo dos maus não te constitua modelo para o comportamento, porquanto, se assim não o fizeres, estarás acumpliciado com a loucura que grassa (propaga) abertamente. Joanna de Ângelis. ((FRANCO, Divaldo P. Ilumina – te. Inter Vidas, Cap. 22.)     ·         UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  24. 24. Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. Distribuir uma folha de papel e uma caneta hidrográfica para cada evangelizando/participante. Dizer para que eles pensem na sociedade e suas regras e que definam o que eles acham que é ética, em UMA frase. 1. Recolher as folhas e fixá-las em local visível para todos.   Conversar brevemente com a turma abordando as frases sem fazer juízo de valor.        Na sequência dividir a turma em grupos: Entregar cartão contendo o significado de ética em dicionário: “1: conjunto de preceitos sobre o que é moralmente certo ou errado; 2: parte da filosofia dedicada aos princípios que orientam o comportamento humano”. (Houaiss.) Pedir para que conversem com sobre o significado de ética (5 a 8 minutos). Depois desse tempo, entregar a definição da moral de O livro dos espíritos, e pedir para que comparem com a definição do dicionário. Que definição se pode dar da moral? “A moral é a regra de bem proceder, isto é, de distinguir o bem do mal. Funda-se na observância da lei de Deus. O homem procede bem quando tudo faz pelo bem de todos, porque então cumpre a lei de Deus”.  (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.629. FEB.) (8 a 10 minutos)   Enquanto estão conversando sobre os conceitos recebidos, fixar em local visível a todos alguns trechos de leis, e placas encontradas em ambientes comunitários, por exemplo: ECA, DIREITOS HUMANOS, 17 ODS ONU, ETC. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Atividades
  25. 25. Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. Estas regras sociais têm algo em comum? (A resposta deve abordar respeito e boa convivência); Existe relação entre ética e moral? Justifique. As regras sociais têm relação com a lei divina, apresentada nas questões de O livro dos espíritos? Como deve ser as leis humanas para ir ao encontro das leis divinas? As regras que vocês observaram obedecem a lei divina? Justifique. Como você se comporta diante de tantas regras de convivência? Na escola, na família, em ambientes públicos, etc.? Por que as pessoas sujam as ruas? Por que judiam e abandonam animais? Por que só querem cães de raça? Por que retiram animais da natureza? Por que as pessoas depredam ambientes públicos: praças, jardins, transportes coletivos, etc.? Por que precisamos de tantas leis humanas? Como seria o mundo sem regras e leis? Etc. Pedir para que observem as informações (trechos de leis, placas etc.,) que você fixou. Podem comentar entre eles.    2. Propor a leitura das questões de o livro dos espíritos: 630. Como se pode distinguir o bem do mal? “O bem é tudo o que é conforme à lei de Deus; o mal, tudo o que lhe é contrário. Assim, fazer o bem é proceder de acordo com a lei de Deus. Fazer o mal é infringi-la.”   631. Tem meios o homem de distinguir por si mesmo o que é bem do que é mal? “Sim, quando crê em Deus e o quer saber. Deus lhe deu inteligência para distinguir um do outro.”   632. Estando sujeito ao erro, não pode o homem enganar-se na apreciação do bem e do mal e crer que pratica o bem quando em realidade pratica o mal? “Jesus disse: vede o que queríeis que vos fizessem ou não vos fizessem. Tudo se resume nisso. Não vos enganareis.”   3. Propor reflexão:     O evangelizador/facilitador vai acompanhando os comentários, complementando de acordo com o conteúdo básico e as questões de O livro dos espíritos.   UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  26. 26. O que é Declaração Universal dos Direitos Humanos? Do que ele trata? Tem alguma importância para a sociedade? Regras e leis são importantes? Por quê? Temos evolução moral suficiente para não precisarmos de leis? Temos como distinguir o bem do mal? Por quê? Etc. Podem ser apresentadas pesquisas que tratem de algum evento atual que possa ser analisado sob o ponto de vista do comportamento humano perante a ética e a moral, por exemplo: como ficam os ambientes (ruas, praças, jardins) depois de um evento público; a rua depois da feira, como as pessoas se comportam em festas, carnaval, etc. 4. Atividade de pesquisa para o estudo em próximo encontro.   Dividir a turma em grupos. Colocar em envelope as sugestões de pesquisa abaixo. Uma em cada envelope. Sortear os envelopes com os grupos. Cada grupo irá fazer a sua pesquisa para compartilhar com todos, em outro encontro. O evangelizador/facilitador precisa apresentar os assuntos aos grupos e explicar como deve ser feita a pesquisa. Por exemplo: CONCLUSÃO DA PESQUISA Os grupos deverão apresentar suas pesquisas promovendo a integração de todos, deixando espaços para que os colegas perguntem e opinem sobre as informações trazidas. O evangelizador/facilitador acompanha, orienta, esclarece e complementa auxiliando na construção da mensagem espírita-cristã. Se os evangelizandos/participantes não tiverem acesso à pesquisa, o evangelizador/facilitador, se puder, faz a pesquisa e conduz o trabalho de estudo na sala, promovendo o estudo de grupo das informações trazidas. O evangelizador/facilitador proporciona reflexão após as apresentações dos grupos:   Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  27. 27. _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ anotações: DEUS CRIOU A TODOS SIMPLES E IGNORANTES, MAS PERFECTÍVEIS E COM IGUAL OPORTUNIDADE DE EVOLUÇÃO. TODA AÇÃO TRAZ UMA CONSEQUÊNCIA PARA NÓS E PARA O OUTRO. NINGUÉM PERMANECE ESQUECIDO DA LEI DIVINA. ELA NOS ALCANÇARÁ PARA REPARARMOS ERROS, MAIS CEDO OU MAIS TARDE. É IMPORTANTE QUE ENTENDAMOS QUE A SOCIEDADE SOMOS NÓS. SE A SOCIEDADE ESTÁ DOENTE; SOMOS NÓS QUEM ESTAMOS DOENTES; SE A SOCIEDADE É IINDIFERENTE, SOMOS NÓS OS INDIFERENTES. TEMOS QUE INICIAR O PROCESSO DE MELHORIA SOCIAL, SENDO JUSTOS, RESPEITOSOS, RESPONSÁVEIS, FRATERNOS E COBRANDO DOS NOSSOS ADMINISTRADORES RESPEITO E RESPONSABILIDADE NA GERÊNCIA DA COISA PÚBLICA.     Assim [...] também no Planeta. Somos todos capazes de fazer cessar em nós qualquer indução à indisciplina ou à desordem. Cada qual pode assumir as rédeas do comando íntimo e estabelecer com a própria consciência o encargo de calafetar com a bênção do serviço e da prece todas as brechas da alma, de modo a impedir a invasão da sombra no barco de nossos interesses espirituais, preservando-nos contra o mergulho no caos, tanto quanto auxiliando aqueles que renteiam conosco na viagem de evolução e de elevação. Emmanuel. ((XAVIER, Francisco Cândido– pelo Espírito Emmanuel – Encontro marcado. Cap. 3.) UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 3 - Comportamento social: na escola; em ambientes públicos e transportes coletivo, etc. Conclusão Reflexão individual: Eu estou preparado para viver em sociedade evoluída moralmente?
  28. 28. Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. Refletir sobre consequências físicas, psíquicas e morais na prática de ações “chamadas sociais”. Analisar o conceito de excesso, em comportamentos. Refletir sobre práticas sociais saudáveis. Refletir sobre as práticas sociais (boas e ruins), concluindo as que melhor convém. Objetivos específicos Comportamento e vida      ·           O fatalismo biológico, estabelecido mediante as conquistas pessoais de cada indivíduo, não é definitivo em relação à data da sua morte. A longevidade como a brevidade da existência corporal, embora façam parte do programa adrede estabelecido para cada homem, alteram-se para menos ou para mais, de acordo com o seu comportamento e do contributo que oferece à aparelhagem orgânica para a sua preservação ou desgaste. Necessitando de um período de tempo em cada existência física para realizar a aprendizagem evolutiva em cujo curso está inscrito, o Espírito tem meios para abreviar-lhe ou ampliar-lhe o ciclo, mediante os recursos de que dispõe e são facultados a todos. [...] Igualmente, a forma de desencarnar, sem fugir ao impositivo do destino que é de construção pessoal, resulta das experiências que são vividas. O homem imprevidente e precipitado, desrespeitador dos códigos de lei estabelecidos, torna-se fácil presa de infaustos acontecimentos, que ele mesmo propicia como efeito da conduta arbitrária a que se entrega. [...] Devendo aplicar a inteligência e a bondade como norma de conduta habitual, grande parte das criaturas prefere a arrogância, a discussão acesa, o desrespeito ao dever, a negligência, tornando-se, afinal, vítimas de si mesmas, suicidas indiretas. [...] UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Conteúdo
  29. 29. Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes.      ·         Depreende-se, portanto, que o comportamento do homem a todo instante contribui de maneira rigorosa para a programação da sua vida. [...] O tabagismo, o alcoolismo, a toxicomania, a sexolatria, a glutoneria, entre outros fatores dissolventes e destrutivos, é de livre opção atual, não incursos no processo educativo de ninguém. Quem a qualquer deles se vincula, padecer-lhe-á, inexoravelmente, o efeito prejudicial, se podendo queixar ou aguardar solução de emergência. [...] O tabagismo responde por cânceres de várias procedências [...] Todo aquele que lhe submete à dependência viciosa, está incurso, espontaneamente, nessa fatalidade destruidora, que não estava no seu programa e foi colocada por imprevidência ou presunção. O alcoolismo é gerador de distúrbios orgânicos e psíquicos de inomináveis consequências [...] E ele é o desencadeador da loucura, da depressão ou da agressividade, na área psíquica, sendo o responsável por distúrbios gástricos, renais e, principalmente, pela irreversível cirrose hepática. [...] São muitos os agentes dos infortúnios para o homem, que ele aceita no seu comportamento, afetando-lhe a vida. Entretanto, em outras atitudes e conduta poderia preservá-la, prolongá-la, dar-lhe beleza, propiciando-lhe harmonia e felicidade. [...] O comportamento do Espírito, no corpo ou fora dele, é responsável pela vida, contribuindo de maneira eficaz na sua programática, igualmente interferindo na conduta do grupo em que se movimenta e atua, como dos descendentes que de alguma forma se lhe vinculam. As ações corretas prolongam a existência do corpo e promovem o equilíbrio da mente, enquanto as atribuladas e agressivas produzem o inverso. [...] assim como o homem pensa e age, edificará a sua existência, vivendo-a de conformidade com o comportamento elegido. Manoel P de Miranda. (FRANCO, Divaldo P. pelo Espírito Manoel P de Miranda. Temas da vida e da morte. FEB, Cap. Comportamento e vida.) UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  30. 30. Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. O primeiro e mais imediato efeito da fé que assenta sobre as bases da razão é a consciência da responsabilidade. Manoel P de Miranda.   ((FRANCO, Divaldo P. pelo Espírito Manoel P de Miranda. Temas da vida e da morte. FEB, Cap. Destino e responsabilidade.) Estabilidade e comportamento O homem no mundo       O comportamento saudável segue uma linha de direcionamento equilibrado, sem os altibaixos constantes dos transtornos neuróticos que produzem instabilidade emocional. [...] A estabilidade do comportamento não fica adstrita a regras adrede estabelecidas, mas resulta de um amadurecimento íntimo, que ensina como agir diante dos desafios do cotidiano, a enfrentar as situações menos favoráveis, perceber o significado das ocorrências e a deixar-se preencher pelas resultantes dos valores do amadurecimento da afetividade. Com a mesma naturalidade com que enfrenta os momentos de júbilo, atravessa as horas de dificuldade, procurando descobrir a lição oculta em cada experiência, já que todo acontecimento é portador de uma mensagem que pode contribuir para o aprimoramento do ser. Por isso, a sua forma agradável de viver, assinalada pela autoidentificação e pela autorrealização. [...] A esse indivíduo de comportamento estável, se associam as qualidades morais que o tornam um homem ou uma mulher de bem, que se faz portador de conquistas interiores relevantes, que não se confunde nem se perturba nos choques existenciais. [...]Joanna de Ângelis. (FRANCO, Divaldo P. Vida: desafios e soluções. Leal, Cap. Estabilidade e comportamento.)         Um sentimento de piedade deve sempre animar o coração dos que se reúnem sob as vistas do Senhor e imploram a assistência dos bons Espíritos. Purificai, pois, os vossos corações; não consintais que neles demore qualquer pensamento mundano ou fútil. Elevai o vosso espírito àqueles por quem chamais, a fim de que, encontrando em vós as necessárias disposições, possam lançar em profusão a semente que é preciso germine em vossas almas e dê frutos de caridade e justiça. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  31. 31. Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes.          A felicidade na selfie X a felicidade da realidade Não julgueis, todavia, que, exortando-vos incessantemente à prece e à evocação mental, pretendamos vivais uma vida mística, que vos conserve fora das leis da sociedade onde estais condenados a viver. Não; vivei com os homens da vossa época, como devem viver os homens. Sacrificai às necessidades, mesmo às frivolidades do dia, mas sacrificai com um sentimento de pureza que as possa santificar. Sois chamados a estar em contato com espíritos de naturezas diferentes, de caracteres opostos: não choqueis nenhum daqueles com quem estiverdes. Sede joviais, sede ditosos, mas seja a vossa jovialidade a que provém de uma consciência limpa, seja a vossa ventura a do herdeiro do Céu que conta os dias que faltam para entrar na posse da sua herança. (Allan Kardec. O Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo. Cap. XVII, 10. FEB.)     Por [...] meio da selfie, que é uma nova possibilidade de autorrepresentação gerada pelos smartphones, ao proporcionar à pessoa a chance de tirar fotos de si mesma sem necessitar da ajuda e, consequentemente, do olhar de terceiros, o indivíduo é capaz de criar uma personagem que vive uma realidade alternativa. Afinal, ninguém vai saber se aquele sorriso naquele ambiente bonito realmente reflete um estado interior ou se é apenas uma criação mental, teatral mesmo, a depender das reais circunstâncias que se apresentam e que não estão ao alcance de quem vê aquela fotografia. [...] As mídias sociais têm se mostrado um terreno fértil para a comparação social, especialmente ao que as ciências do comportamento humano nomeiam de “comparação social ascendente”. Nesse tipo de comparação, as pessoas sentem que as vidas dos outros são melhores do que as suas. Esse sentimento é reforçado pelo simples fato de as postagens nas redes sociais tenderem a demonstrar os momentos positivos e felizes às pessoas, com frequência bem maior que os momentos difíceis pelos quais todos passamos. [...] Dificilmente seu cunhado irá postar a louça do fim de semana por lavar e o tédio dos programas dominicais, mas o churrasco com os amigos será motivo de stories e vários selfies. [...] Ao se apegar a modelos que o mundo considera como os mais adequados para se encontrar a felicidade, você apenas está condicionando este estado de espírito a fórmulas que podem até ser consagradas, mas que, na verdade, não correspondem a uma experiência verdadeira. [...] UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  32. 32.  Cuidar do corpo e do Espírito Conectar-se a quem está próximo e de forma leve e simples tem se revelado algo muito salutar na vida das pessoas. Desconectar-se do virtual para conectar-se ao real. Atualmente, [...] pesquisas na área da neurologia e do comportamento humano mostram, por exemplo, que uma noite em uma mesa tomando café e comendo tapioca, na companhia de amigos que você gosta muito, gera uma compensação psicológica e emocional maior do que comprar um carro novo. Sabe por quê? Por que nunca são as coisas que nos deixam mais ou menos felizes. Sempre são pessoas. [...] Por isso, cada vez mais fica evidente que os relacionamentos afetivos (amigos e parentes) são o que temos de mais valioso. Eles são um elemento crucial na proteção da nossa saúde mental. [...] Portanto, faça o seguinte, troque cinquenta amigos virtuais por um amigo real. Troque o grupo de WhatsApp da família pela visita semanal a um parente. Troque duzentas visualizações de pessoas felizes em selfies pela visão do sorriso de alguém que te quer bem e recebe sua visita, e você verá como sua vida terá mais felicidade e mais sentido. (KLINJEY, Rossandro. Eu escolho ser feliz. LETRAMAIS. Cap. 11.)       Apoiar-me-ei [...] em princípios elementares e começarei por demonstrar a necessidade de cuidar-se do corpo que, segundo as alternativas de saúde e de enfermidade, influi de maneira muito importante sobre a alma, que cumpre se considere cativa da carne. Para que essa prisioneira viva, se expanda e chegue mesmo a conceber as ilusões da liberdade, tem o corpo de estar são, disposto, forte. [...] Por [...]se acharem em dependência mútua, importa cuidar de ambos. Amai, pois, a vossa alma, porém, cuidai igualmente do vosso corpo, instrumento daquela. Desatender as necessidades que a própria Natureza indica, é desatender a lei de Deus. (Allan Kardec. O Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo. Cap. XVII, 11. FEB.) Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  33. 33. Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. 1.    Propor uma dinâmica de estudo: Dividir a turma em trios. Entregar o texto 1 para ler e discutir (10 a 15 minutos – a depender da quantidade de membros no grupo). A longevidade como a brevidade da existência corporal, embora façam parte do programa adrede estabelecido para cada homem, alteram-se para menos ou para mais, de acordo com o seu comportamento e do contributo que oferece à aparelhagem orgânica para a sua preservação ou desgaste. Necessitando de um período de tempo em cada existência física para realizar a aprendizagem evolutiva em cujo curso está inscrito, o Espírito tem meios para abreviar-lhe ou ampliar-lhe o ciclo, mediante os recursos de que dispõe e são facultados a todos. [...] Igualmente, a forma de desencarnar, sem fugir ao impositivo do destino que é de construção pessoal, resulta das experiências que são vividas.   O homem imprevidente e precipitado, desrespeitador dos códigos de lei estabelecidos, torna-se fácil presa de infaustos acontecimentos, que ele mesmo propicia como efeito da conduta arbitrária a que se entrega. [...] Devendo aplicar a inteligência e a bondade como norma de conduta habitual, grande parte das criaturas prefere a arrogância, a discussão acesa, o desrespeito ao dever, a negligência, tornando-se, afinal, vítimas de si mesmas, suicidas indiretas. [...] Após a leitura e discussão do primeiro texto, entregar o texto 2 (+ 10 a 15 minutos).   Depreende-se, portanto, que o comportamento do homem a todo instante contribui de maneira rigorosa para a programação da sua vida. [...] O tabagismo, o alcoolismo, a toxicomania, a sexolatria, a glutoneria, entre outros fatores dissolventes e destrutivos, é de livre opção atual, não incursos no processo educativo de ninguém. Quem a qualquer deles se vincula, padecer-lhe-á, inexoravelmente, o efeito prejudicial, se podendo queixar ou aguardar solução de emergência. [...] O tabagismo responde por cânceres de várias procedências [...] Todo aquele que lhe submete à dependência viciosa, está incurso, espontaneamente, nessa fatalidade destruidora, que não estava no seu programa e foi colocada por imprevidência ou presunção. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Atividades
  34. 34. O que são comportamentos/práticas sociais saudáveis?      Como devemos nos comportar perante o grupo de amigos? O que o esporte representa para você? O que você entende por excesso? Qual a sua maneira de se divertir com os amigos? Como as festas interferem em seu comportamento? Por quê?   Comente: Tudo posso, mas nem tudo me convém – Paulo. I Coríntios, 6:12. Como identificar as melhores escolhas? As melhores escolhas têm a ver comigo ou com o outro? Como conciliar vida social e lei divina? Como me comporto nas redes sociais? O que elas representam?Etc. O alcoolismo é gerador de distúrbios orgânicos e psíquicos de inomináveis consequências [...] E ele é o desencadeador da loucura, da depressão ou da agressividade, na área psíquica, sendo o responsável por distúrbios gástricos, renais e, principalmente, pela irreversível cirrose hepática. [...] São muitos os agentes dos infortúnios para o homem, que ele aceita no seu comportamento, afetando-lhe a vida. Ao comando do evangelizador/facilitador os trios se desfazem e formam duplas de evangelizandos/participantes, para discutirem o texto três (3 minutos).   Entretanto, em outras atitudes e conduta poderia preservá-la, prolongá-la, dar-lhe beleza, propiciando-lhe harmonia e felicidade. [...] O comportamento do Espírito, no corpo ou fora dele, é responsável pela vida, contribuindo de maneira eficaz na sua programática, igualmente interferindo na conduta do grupo em que se movimenta e atua, como dos descendentes que de alguma forma se lhe vinculam. As ações corretas prolongam a existência do corpo e promovem o equilíbrio da mente, enquanto as atribuladas e agressivas produzem o inverso. [...] assim como o homem pensa e age, edificará a sua existência, vivendo-a de conformidade com o comportamento elegido. Manoel P de Miranda. (FRANCO, Divaldo P. pelo Espírito Manoel P de Miranda. Temas da vida e da morte. FEB, Cap. Comportamento e vida.) Iniciar discussão circular, dirimindo dúvidas e refletindo:   Deixá-los livres para exporem suas respostas. Acompanhar os comentários, complementando-os e trazendo informações que os auxiliem na compreensão da mensagem espírita, de acordo com o conteúdo básico sugerido. Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  35. 35. O que é droga lícita, O que é droga ilícita, segundo a Organização Mundial de Saúde? Como a droga atua em nosso organismo? Ministério da Saúde e tratamentos aos doentes. A conclusão do grupo sobre DROGA. 2. Propor o jogo: Papo jovem. Sugestão de frases no roteiro 5 da I unidade.   Conversar com a turma reforçando respeito, acolhimento e fraternidade com todos para que a conversa seja uma integração harmoniosa e que as reflexões sejam para o aprendizado e o conhecimento de cada um. a.      Turma sentada no chão em círculo, cartões no centro, virados para baixo (de modo que não possa ler a frase). b.            Cada evangelizando/participante retira um cartão e lê em voz alta a frase. Complementa com a sua característica pessoal. Deposita o cartão em baixo de todas ou cria outro monte para os cartões já retirados. c.            Outro evangelizando/participante continua o jogo. Pode-se continuar até os cartões acabarem. Ir conversando com os evangelizandos/participantes sobre a necessidade de nosso autoconhecimento e aceitação para que possamos melhorar sempre que possível. Terminado o jogo, acompanhar comentários, reforçando as melhores escolhas em benefício de nossa evolução moral e intelectual. 3. Atividade de pesquisa para o estudo em próximo encontro.          Dividir a turma em grupos. Colocar em envelope as sugestões de pesquisa: drogas lícitas e drogas ilícitas segundo a OMS (Organização Mundial da Saúde). Uma em cada envelope. Sortear os envelopes com os grupos. Cada grupo irá fazer a sua pesquisa para compartilhar com todos, em outro encontro. (Se a turma for grande o tema pode ser repetido). O evangelizador/facilitador precisa apresentar os assuntos aos grupos e explicar como deve ser feita a pesquisa. Por exemplo: Se os evangelizandos/participantes não tiverem acesso à pesquisa, o evangelizador/facilitador, se puder, faz a pesquisa e conduz o trabalho de estudo na sala, promovendo o estudo de grupo das informações trazidas. Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  36. 36. _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ anotações: TODA AÇÃO TRAZ UMA CONSEQUÊNCIA PARA NÓS E PARA O OUTRO. NINGUÉM PERMANECE ESQUECIDO DA LEI DIVINA. ELA NOS ALCANÇARÁ PARA REPARARMOS ERROS, MAIS CEDO OU MAIS TARDE. É IMPORTANTE QUE ENTENDAMOS QUE A SOCIEDADE SOMOS NÓS. SE A SOCIEDADE ESTÁ DOENTE; SOMOS NÓS QUEM ESTAMOS DOENTES; SE A SOCIEDADE É IINDIFERENTE, SOMOS NÓS OS INDIFERENTES. O RESPEITO E A RESPONSABILIDADE NOS PROPORCIONAM BOAS ESCOLHAS. PARA TERMOS VIDA MAIS EQUILIBRADA PRECISAMOS BUSCAR O EQUILÍBRIO. A MANEIRA COMO VIVEMOS REFLETE EM NÓS A NOSSA SAÚDE PSÍQUICA, EMOCIONAL E ESPIRITUAL. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 4 - Práticas sociais: Drogas lícitas; redes sociais; esportes. Conclusão A mente do adolescente tem aquela centelha de emoção e de impulso social, aquele impulso para explorar novas soluções ante as velhas maneiras de fazer as coisas, que poderia salvar a vida no planeta. (SIEGEL, Daniel J. Tradução: Ana Claudia Hamati. Cérebro adolescente, o grande potencial, a coragem e a criatividade da mente dos 12 aos 24 anos. nVersos. Cap. 1.) Reflexão individual: Eu valorizo minhas conquistas morais?
  37. 37. Refletir sobre consequências físicas, psíquicas, morais e sociais no uso de drogas ilícitas, à luz da Doutrina Espírita Objetivo específico Comportamento e vida      ·      A [...] toxicomania desarticula as sutis engrenagens da mente e desagrega as moléculas do metabolismo orgânico, lesando vários órgãos e alucinando todos quantos se comprazem nas ilusões mórbidas que dizem viver, não obstante de breve duração. Iniciada a dependência que se fez espontânea, desdobram-se à frente longos anos, numa e noutra reencarnação, para que sejam reparados todos os danos que poderiam ter sido evitados quase sem esforço.[...] São muitos os agentes dos infortúnios para o homem, que ele aceita no seu comportamento, afetando-lhe a vida. Entretanto, em outras atitudes e conduta poderia preservá-la, prolongá-la, dar-lhe beleza, propiciando-lhe harmonia e felicidade. [...] O comportamento do Espírito, no corpo ou fora dele, é responsável pela vida, contribuindo de maneira eficaz na sua programática, igualmente interferindo na conduta do grupo em que se movimenta e atua, como dos descendentes que de alguma forma se lhe vinculam. As ações corretas prolongam a existência do corpo e promovem o equilíbrio da mente, enquanto as atribuladas e agressivas produzem o inverso. [...] assim como o homem pensa e age, edificará a sua existência, vivendo-a de conformidade com o comportamento elegido. Manoel P de Miranda. (FRANCO, Divaldo P. pelo Espírito Manoel P de Miranda. Temas da vida e da morte. FEB, Cap. Comportamento e vida.)       Roteiro 5 - Práticas sociais: Drogas ilícitas. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Conteúdo
  38. 38. Roteiro 5 - Práticas sociais: Drogas ilícitas. A estruturação psicológica do ser é-lhe o recurso de segurança para o enfrentamento de todos os problemas que constituem a existência terrena, realizando-se em plenitude, na busca dos objetivos essenciais da vida e aqueloutros que são consequências dos primeiros. Quando se está desperto para as finalidades existenciais que conduzem à autorrealização, à autoidentificação, todos os problemas são enfrentados com naturalidade e paz, porquanto ninguém amadurece psicologicamente sem as lutas que fortalecem os valores aceitos e propõem novas metas a conquistar.            Não [...] faltam conflitos na criatura humana, principalmente no jovem que, além dos fatores de perturbação referidos, sofre a pressão dos companheiros e dos traficantes — que se encontram nos seus grupos sociais com o fim de os aliciar; a rebelião contra os pais, como forma de vingança e de liberdade; a fuga das pressões da vida, que lhe parece insuportável; o distúrbio emocional, entre os quais se destacam os de natureza sexual... A educação no lar e na escola Constitui o valioso recurso psicoterapêutico preventivo em relação a todos os tipos de drogas e substâncias aditivas, desvios comportamentais e sociais, bengalas psicológicas e outros derivativos. Os mecanismos de fuga pelas drogas, normalmente produzem esquecimento, fugas temporárias ou sentimento de maior apreciação da simples beleza do mundo, o que é de duração efêmera, deixando pesadas marcas na emoção e na conduta, no psiquismo e no soma, fazendo desmoronar todas as construções da fantasia e do desequilíbrio. É indispensável oferecer ao jovem valores que resistam aos desafios do cotidiano, preparando-o para os saudáveis relacionamentos sociais, evitando que permaneça em isolamento que o empurrará para as fugas, quase sem volta, do uso das drogas de todo tipo, pois que essas fugas são viagens para lugar nenhum. [...] Em todo esse conflito e fuga pelas drogas, o amor desempenha papel fundamental, seja no lar, na escola, no grupo social, no trabalho, em toda parte, para evitar ou corrigir o seu uso e o comprometimento negativo. O amor possui o miraculoso condão de dar segurança e resistência a todos os indivíduos, particularmente os jovens, que mais necessitam de atenção, de orientação e de assistência emocional com naturalidade e ternura. (FRANCO, Divaldo P. pelo Espírito Joanna de Ângelis. Adolescência e Vida. LEAL, Cap. 23.) UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  39. 39. Roteiro 5 - Práticas sociais: Drogas ilícitas. Apresentação da PESQUISA Os grupos deverão apresentar suas pesquisas promovendo a integração de todos, deixando espaços para que os colegas perguntem e opinem sobre as informações trazidas. O evangelizador/facilitador pode ter convidado um especialista no assunto para que traga as informações complementares e esclareça os jovens em suas dúvidas sobre o assunto. O esclarecimento é muito importante. Se for possível, trazer depoimentos de pessoas que estão em tratamento; de familiares de doente. (Essa proposta aproxima o jovem da realidade).   2.            Propor uma síntese coletiva: O texto deve ser objetivo e caber em até duas folhas de cartolina ou similar. Dividir a turma em 3 ou 4 grupos. Iniciar dando aos grupos 3 minutos para discutirem sobre o que abordarão objetivamente do assunto: DROGAS. Em seguida, o evangelizador/facilitador apresenta um cartaz contendo as palavras: Sobre as DROGAS concluímos que... Entrega ao grupo 1 que iniciará a conclusão. O grupo discute e elabora a sequência em até 3 minutos, mais o tempo para escrever no cartaz; O grupo 2 observa, e recebe o rascunho da resposta, em papel; E enquanto o grupo 1 escreve no cartaz, o grupo 2 discute e elabora a sequência, preparando o rascunho para ser entregue ao grupo 3; Quando o grupo 1 terminar de escrever, o grupo 2 dará sequência a conclusão, observando a coerência e coesão do texto; Enquanto o grupo 2 escreve no cartaz, o grupo 3 recebe o rascunho da resposta, em papel, discute e elabora a sequência, preparando o rascunho para ser entregue ao grupo 4; O grupo que tiver terminado sua parte, observa e ajuda os demais, caso queiram ajuda.   Terminada a SÍNTESE COLETIVA, todos comentam e o facilitador participa dirimindo dúvidas e complementando as informações. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Atividades
  40. 40. _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ anotações: TODA AÇÃO TRAZ UMA CONSEQUÊNCIA. A LEI DIVINA ESTABELECE DIRETRIZES DE VIDA QUE NÃO NOS PERMITE CAMINHARMOS SEM LIMITES. VIVERMOS DE ACORDO COM A LEI DIVINA É VIVERMOS DE MANEIRA EQUILIBRADA. A MANEIRA COMO VIVEMOS REFLETE EM NÓS A NOSSA SAÚDE PSÍQUICA, EMOCIONAL E ESPIRITUAL. TODO VÍCIO CAUSA PREJUÍZOS FÍSICOS, MORAIS E ESPIRITUAIS. EVITÁ-LO É NOSSO CUIDADO CONOSCO. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 5 - Práticas sociais: Drogas ilícitas. Conclusão Uma das características do crescimento do cérebro do adolescente é a busca por novidade. "Lado negativo: a busca por sensações e por riscos que enfatizem a emoção e minimizem os perigos resulta em comportamentos arriscados e em ferimentos. Lado positivo: estar aberto à mudança e viver apaixonadamente, enquanto a exploração da novidade é assentada em um fascínio pela vida e num impulso para projetar novas maneiras de fazer as coisas e de viver com senso de aventura. (SIEGEL, Daniel J. Tradução: Ana Claudia Hamati. Cérebro adolescente, o grande potencial, a coragem e a criatividade da mente dos 12 aos 24 anos. nVersos. Cap. 1.) Reflexão individual: Eu amo a mim mesmo(a)?
  41. 41. Refletir o limite entre o necessário e o supérfluo. Refletir sobre a causa de frustrações relacionadas à posse material. Analisar a relação entre usufruir e conservar os bens da Terra, sob a ótica espírita. Objetivos específicos O [...] homem é insaciável. Por meio da organização que lhe deu, a Natureza lhe traçou o limite das necessidades; porém, os vícios lhe alteraram a constituição e lhe criaram necessidades que não são reais. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos espíritos. Questão 716. Feb.) Nada tem de absoluto o limite entre o necessário e o supérfluo. A Civilização criou necessidades que o selvagem desconhece e os Espíritos que ditaram os preceitos acima não pretendem que o homem civilizado deva viver como o selvagem. Tudo é relativo, cabendo à razão regrar as coisas. A Civilização desenvolve o senso moral e, ao mesmo tempo, o sentimento de caridade, que leva os homens a se prestarem mútuo apoio. Os que vivem à custa das privações dos outros exploram, em seu proveito, os benefícios da Civilização. Desta têm apenas o verniz, como muitos há que da religião só têm a máscara. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos espíritos. Questão 717, comentário. Feb.) Ter e ser   Remanescem da infância física traços de insegurança, e conflitos perduram na idade adulta, em razão da falta de maturidade psicológica do ser, expressando-se como apegos às coisas e pessoas, com a consequente rejeição de si mesmo, instabilidade emocional e desajuste social. Usando os conhecidos mecanismos de evasão da responsabilidade e sentindo-se fragilizado, o indivíduo busca a autorrealização, fixando-se em valores externos como forma de destaque no grupo social, ignorando a sua realidade profunda. Sentimentos egocêntricos passam a aturdi-lo e, inconscientemente, acredita- se merecedor de tudo em primeiro lugar, com desconsideração pelos demais. Quando tal não ocorre, surgem-lhe as marcas predominantes do egoísmo e passa a reunir recursos que amontoa satisfazendo o ego, mesmo quando atinge os picos do poder ganancioso. Roteiro 6 - O necessário e o supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Conteúdo
  42. 42. A imaturidade asselvaja-lhe e obnubila-lhe a razão, que permanece asfixiada pelos tormentos do ter, enlouquecendo, a pouco e pouco, a sua vítima, cada vez mais ansiosa por novos haveres. Ninguém vive bem sem a segurança de si mesmo. Quando esta não decorre do autoencontro libertador, é buscada através dos meios externos, que envolvem o seu possuidor em preocupações de aumentá-las, em medos de perdê-las, passando à angústia de mais assegurar-se da sua retenção. Como efeito, vai traído pela concupiscência da posse, tornando-se possuído pelo objeto que supõe possuir. Desperta-se-lhe em grau crescente a avareza que o amarfanha, e, depois da alegria fugaz da posse material, transfere-se para a ilusão da dominação arbitrária de outras vidas, de outras pessoas, acreditando-se capaz de detê-las, subjugá-las como conquistas a mais. Autodesprezando-se, graças à insegurança íntima, não se considera merecedor de afetos, supondo que, quantos se lhe acerquem, estão interessados no que ele tem, e jamais no que é. [...] Assim não sucedendo e vindo a consorciar-se, ele o faz mediante cláusulas de separação de bens, bens que lhe são alicerces de segurança no inconsciente. Com a percepção embotada, mede os fenômenos existenciais com os instrumentos da atividade contábil, considerando triunfadores somente os que dispõem de contas bancárias volumosas, latifúndios largos e semoventes aos milhares...[...] Ninguém tem coisa alguma no mundo: nem corpo, nem valores amoedados, nem pessoas sob domínio... A incessante transformação, vigente no Cosmo, tudo altera a cada instante, e o vivo de agora estará morto logo mais; o dominador torna-se vítima; o corpo se dilui; os objetos passam de mãos... Todo aquele que busca a posse, o ter e reter, permanece vazio de sentimentos e, porque nada é, enche-se de artefatos e coisas brilhantes, porém mortas, prosseguindo cheio de espaços e abarrotado de preocupações afugentes. O objetivo da vida humana parte do ponto inicial no corpo — a infância — e cresce sem perder o contato com a sua realidade original, ser transcendental que é. Chegando à realização da consciência, deve expandi-la, enquanto mais se autopenetra e descobre novos potenciais a desenvolver. Ser consciente de si mesmo é a meta existencial, conseguindo o autoamor que desdobra a bondade, a compaixão, a ação benéfica em favor do próximo. Alguns psicólogos transpessoais concluem que, à meditação transcendental — abstrata—, os sentimentos de amor e autodoação — concretos — devem prevalecer emulando o indivíduo a ser integral, realizado, capacitado para a felicidade. Roteiro 6 - O necessário e o supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  43. 43. Os conflitos então cedem lugar, quando os seus espaços são preenchidos pelas realizações expressivas, libertadoras. A autovalorização não-egoísta, despretensiosa, permite o encontro do self, que se desvela com infinitas possibilidades. Rompem-se os limites que amesquinham e ampliam-se as áreas de produção que engrandecem. Correspondendo a esse estágio, o amadurecimento psicológico faz que o indivíduo cresça sempre e cada vez mais, reconhecendo a sua pequenez, que se abranda ante a excelência da Vida que ele conquista. O individualismo que nele prevalecia cede lugar ao amor que convive e se expande na direção dos outros, aqueles que constituem a sociedade na qual se encontra, passando a trabalhá-la, a fim de que também ela seja feliz. [...] A conquista do si é realização que independe do ter, do reter, mas que não prescinde do interesse e da luta enviada para ser. A segurança psicológica do indivíduo centraliza-se no autoconhecimento, na autoidentificação, no autoamor, no ser. (FRANCO, Divaldo P. pelo Espírito Joanna de Ângelis. O ser consciente. LEAL, Cap. 10.) Roteiro 6 - O necessário e o supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Atividades 1.       Propor uma dinâmica. Distribuir uma folha de papel para cada participante. De um lado desenhar a mão contornando-a; do outro, desenhar um coração. Logo após, pedir para que escrevam no lado da mão, tudo que consideram importante de ter, do lado do coração, os sentimentos que você acha importante. (10 minutos) Em seguida, formar duplas e conversar sobre suas construções. (10 minutos) Convidar para formar um círculo. Evangelizador/facilitador perguntar:   O que você escreveu como importante de ter, vai ajudar você a sentir/adquirir os sentimentos que você acha importante? Por quê?
  44. 44. Usando os conhecidos mecanismos de evasão da responsabilidade e sentindo-se fragilizado, o indivíduo busca a autorrealização, fixando-se em valores externos como forma de destaque no /// grupo social, ignorando a sua realidade profunda. Sentimentos egocêntricos passam a aturdi-lo e, inconscientemente, acredita-se merecedor de tudo em primeiro lugar, com desconsideração pelos demais.   Ninguém vive bem sem a segurança de si mesmo. Quando esta não decorre do autoencontro libertador, é buscada através dos meios externos, que envolvem o seu possuidor em preocupações de aumentá-las, em /// medos de perdê-las, passando à angústia de mais assegurar-se da sua retenção. Como efeito, vai traído pela concupiscência da posse, tornando-se possuído pelo objeto que supõe possuir.   Todo aquele que busca a posse, o ter e reter, permanece vazio de /// sentimentos e, porque nada é, enche-se de artefatos e coisas brilhantes, porém mortas, prosseguindo cheio de espaços e abarrotado de preocupações afugentes.   A conquista do si é realização que independe do ter, do reter, mas que não prescinde do interesse e da luta enviada para ser. /// A segurança psicológica do indivíduo centraliza-se no autoconhecimento, na autoidentificação, no autoamor, no ser.   Em discussão circular, as duplas vão ler e comentar suas reflexões, permitindo a participação dos demais.   Acompanhar os comentários, complementando-os e trazendo informações que os auxiliem na compreensão da mensagem espírita, de acordo com o conteúdo básico sugerido. Roteiro 6 - O necessário e o supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  45. 45. Roteiro 6 - O necessário e o supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social O que é necessário? Como podemos saber o que é necessário? Como podemos saber o que é supérfluo? Que limite devemos ter com os nossos desejos? Minhas frustrações têm relação com o quê? Quando fico frustrado? Como evitar frustrações? 2. Ler em voz alta os textos:     O [...] homem é insaciável. Por meio da organização que lhe deu, a Natureza lhe traçou o limite das necessidades; porém, os vícios lhe alteraram a constituição e lhe criaram necessidades que não são reais. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos espíritos. Questão 716. Feb.)   Nada tem de absoluto o limite entre o necessário e o supérfluo. A Civilização criou necessidades que o selvagem desconhece e os Espíritos que ditaram os preceitos acima não pretendem que o homem civilizado deva viver como o selvagem. Tudo é relativo, cabendo à razão regrar as coisas. A Civilização desenvolve o senso moral e, ao mesmo tempo, o sentimento de caridade, que leva os homens a se prestarem mútuo apoio. Os que vivem à custa das privações dos outros exploram, em seu proveito, os benefícios da Civilização. Desta têm apenas o verniz, como muitos há que da religião só têm a máscara.   Perguntar:   Deixá-los livres para exporem suas respostas. Acompanhar os comentários, complementando-os e trazendo informações que os auxiliem na compreensão da mensagem espírita, de acordo com o conteúdo básico sugerido. 3.   Propor uma dinâmica: Formando frases. Preparar frases (abaixo). Cada frase deve estar dividida (///) em dois cartões, de modo que os participantes encontrem a sequência correta do seu cartão – assunto. Distribuir, aleatoriamente, um cartão (trecho de uma frase) para cada participante. Ao comando do evangelizador/facilitador, cada evangelizando/participante procura o trecho correspondente, com outro, completando a frase. Quando todas as duplas estiverem formadas, terão 5 minutos para refleti-la.   Remanescem da infância física traços de insegurança, e conflitos perduram na idade adulta, em razão da/// falta de maturidade psicológica do ser, expressando-se como apegos às coisas e pessoas, com a consequente rejeição de si mesmo, instabilidade emocional e desajuste social.
  46. 46. _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ anotações: É IMPORTANTE QUE ENTENDAMOS QUE A SOCIEDADE SOMOS NÓS. SE A SOCIEDADE ESTÁ DOENTE; SOMOS NÓS QUEM ESTAMOS DOENTES; SE A SOCIEDADE É IINDIFERENTE, SOMOS NÓS OS INDIFERENTES. O RESPEITO E A RESPONSABILIDADE NOS PROPORCIONAM BOAS ESCOLHAS. PARA TERMOS VIDA MAIS EQUILIBRADA PRECISAMOS BUSCAR O EQUILÍBRIO. A MANEIRA COMO VIVEMOS REFLETE EM NÓS A NOSSA SAÚDE PSÍQUICA, EMOCIONAL E ESPIRITUAL. NOSSO COMPORTAMENTO REFLETE NOSSOS DESEJOS E FRUSTRAÇÕES. LEMBREMOS DE QUE TUDO DA VIDA MATERIAL A ELA PERTENCE, SOMOS HERDEIROS DE NÓS MESMOS, CONQUISTEMOS ASSIM, O TESOURO DE NOSSO CORAÇÃO: BONS SENTIMENTOS. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 6 - O necessário e o supérfluo. Frustrações e conquistas. Conclusão Reflexão individual: Eu sei o de que preciso sem ser possuído(a) pelos bens?
  47. 47. Refletir sobre a importância de escolher o trabalho que o torna feliz. Identificar o trabalho como meio de progresso moral e intelectual. Relacionar a consequência do trabalho na saúde física, emocional e psíquica. Objetivos específicos “O trabalho é lei da Natureza, por isso mesmo que constitui uma necessidade, e a civilização obriga o homem a trabalhar mais, porque lhe aumenta as necessidades e os gozos”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.674. FEB.) “Tudo em a Natureza trabalha. [...] Daí vem que o do homem visa duplo fim: a conservação do corpo e o desenvolvimento da faculdade de pensar, o que também é uma necessidade e o eleva acima de si mesmo. [...] (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.677. FEB.) Achar-se-á isento da lei do trabalho o homem que possua bens suficientes para lhe assegurarem a existência? Não há homens que se encontram impossibilitados de trabalhar no que quer que seja e cuja existência é, portanto, inútil? ·           “Do trabalho material, talvez; não, porém, da obrigação de tornar-se útil, conforme aos meios de que disponha, nem de aperfeiçoar a sua inteligência ou a dos outros, o que também é trabalho. Aquele a quem Deus facultou a posse de bens suficientes a lhe garantirem a existência não está, é certo, constrangido a alimentar-se com o suor do seu rosto, mas tanto maior lhe é a obrigação de ser útil aos seus semelhantes, quanto mais ocasiões de praticar o bem lhe proporciona o adiantamento que lhe foi feito”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.679. FEB.)         “Deus é justo e, pois, só condena aquele que voluntariamente tornou inútil a sua existência, porquanto esse vive a expensas do trabalho dos outros. Ele quer que cada um seja útil, de acordo com as suas faculdades”.   (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.680. FEB.) Roteiro 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Conteúdo
  48. 48.  A bênção do trabalho A [...] grande questão é: Seria possível vencer profissionalmente ou alcançar o sucesso sem se comprometer eticamente? Tanta gente que acha isso impossível que tem medo do sucesso pelo simples fato de associá-lo à culpa. Sob pretexto algum te permitas a hora vazia.  Justificando cansaço ou desengano, irritabilidade ou enfado, desespero íntimo ou falta de estímulo, evita cair no desânimo que abre claros na ação do bem, favorecendo a inutilidade e inspirando as ideias perniciosas. [...] O trabalho é, ao lado da oração, o mais eficiente antídoto contra o mal, porquanto conquista valores incalculáveis com que o espírito corrige as imperfeições e disciplina à vontade. O momento perigoso para o cristão decidido é o do ócio, não o do sofrimento nem o da luta áspera. Na ociosidade surge e cresce o mal. [...] O trabalho se alicerça nas leis de Amor que regem o Universo. Trabalha o verme no solo, o homem na Terra e o Pai nas Galáxias. A vida é um hino à dinâmica do trabalho. Não há na Natureza o ócio. O aparente repouso das coisas traduz a pobreza dos sentidos humanos. A vida se agita em toda parte. O movimento é lei universal em tudo presente. [...] O trabalho de boa procedência em qualquer direção produz felicidade e paz. Dele jamais te arrependerás. Não esperes recompensa pela sua execução. Produze pela alegria de ser útil e ativo, içando o coração a Jesus, que sem desfalecimento trabalha por todos nós, como o Pai Celeste que até hoje também trabalha. (FRANCO. Divaldo Pereira. Pelo Espírito Joanna de Ângelis. Leis Morais da Vida. Cap.7. LEAL editora.)         Para essas pessoas só é possível ter sucesso sem ética, passando por cima das pessoas, jogando o jogo sujo e não medindo as consequências de chegar lá. Mas, isso também é um mito. É possível, sim, ter sucesso sem culpa. Isso ocorre quando você começa a pautar sua vida norteada através da inabalável convicção de que pode conquistar seus espaços mantendo seus valores. Roteiro 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  49. 49. Ajuda-te a ti mesmo, que o céu te ajudará   1. Pedi e se vos dará; buscai e achareis; batei à porta e se vos abrirá; porquanto, quem pede recebe e quem procura acha e, àquele que bata à porta, abrir-se-á. Qual o homem, dentre vós, que dá uma pedra ao filho que lhe pede pão? - Ou, se pedir um peixe, dar-lhe-á uma serpente? -Ora, se, sendo maus como sois, sabeis dar boas coisas aos vossos filhos, não é lógico que, com mais forte razão, vosso Pai que está nos céus dê os bens verdadeiros aos que lhos pedirem? (S. MATEUS, cap. VII, vv. 7 a 11.) 2. Do ponto de vista terreno, a máxima: Buscai e achareis é análoga a esta outra: Ajuda-te a ti mesmo, que o céu te ajudará. É o princípio da lei do trabalho e, por conseguinte, da lei do progresso, porquanto o progresso é filho do trabalho, visto que este põe em ação as forças da inteligência. Na infância da Humanidade, o homem só aplica a inteligência à cata do alimento, dos meios de se preservar das intempéries e de se defender dos seus inimigos. Deus, porém, lhe deu, a mais do que outorgou ao animal, o desejo incessante do melhor, e é esse desejo que o impele à pesquisa dos meios de melhorar a sua posição, que o leva às descobertas, às invenções, ao aperfeiçoamento da Ciência, porquanto é a Ciência que lhe proporciona o que lhe falta. Pelas suas pesquisas, a inteligência se lhe engrandece, o moral se lhe depura. As necessidades do corpo sucedem as do espírito: depois do alimento material, precisa ele do alimento espiritual. E assim que o homem passa da selvageria à civilização. Mas, bem pouca coisa é, imperceptível mesmo, em grande número deles, o progresso que cada um realiza individualmente no curso da vida. Como poderia então progredir a Humanidade, sem a preexistência e a reexistência da alma? Se as almas se fossem todos os dias, para não mais voltarem, a Humanidade se renovaria incessantemente com os elementos primitivos, tendo de fazer tudo, de aprender tudo. Não haveria, nesse caso, razão para que o homem se achasse hoje mais adiantado do que nas primeiras idades do mundo, uma vez que a cada nascimento todo o trabalho intelectual teria de recomeçar. Ao contrário, voltando com o progresso que já realizou e adquirindo de cada vez alguma coisa a mais, a alma passa gradualmente da barbárie à civilização material e desta à civilização moral. (Vede: cap. IV, nº 17.) 3. Se Deus houvesse isentado do trabalho do corpo o homem, seus membros se teriam atrofiado; se o houvesse isentado do trabalho da inteligência, seu espírito teria permanecido na infância, no estado de instinto animal. Por isso é que lhe fez do trabalho uma necessidade e lhe disse: Procura e acharás; trabalha e produzirás. Roteiro 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  50. 50. Dessa maneira serás filho das tuas obras, terás delas o mérito e serás recompensado de acordo com o que hajas feito. 4. Em virtude desse princípio é que os Espíritos não acorrem a poupar o homem ao trabalho das pesquisas, trazendo-lhe, já feitas e prontas a ser utilizadas, descobertas e invenções, de modo a não ter ele mais do que tomar o que lhe ponham nas mãos, sem o incômodo, sequer, de abaixar-se para apanhar, nem mesmo o de pensar. Se assim fosse, o mais preguiçoso poderia enriquecer-se e o mais ignorante tornar-se sábio à custa de nada e ambos se atribuírem o mérito do que não fizeram. Não, os Espíritos não vêm isentar o homem da lei do trabalho: vêm unicamente mostrar-lhe a meta que lhe cumpre atingir e o caminho que a ela conduz, dizendo-lhe: Anda e chegarás. Toparás com pedras; olha e afasta-as tu mesmo. Nós te daremos a força necessária, se a quiseres empregar. (O Livro dos Médiuns, 2ª Parte, cap. XXVI, nº 291 e seguintes.) 5. Do ponto de vista moral, essas palavras de Jesus significam: Pedi a luz que vos clareie o caminho e ela vos será dada; pedi forças para resistirdes ao mal e as tereis; pedi a assistência dos bons Espíritos e eles virão acompanhar-vos e, como o anjo de Tobias, vos guiarão; pedi bons conselhos e eles não vos serão jamais recusados; batei à nossa porta e ela se vos abrirá; mas, pedi sinceramente, com fé, confiança e fervor; apresentai-vos com humildade e não com arrogância, sem o que sereis abandonados às vossas próprias forças e as quedas que derdes serão o castigo do vosso orgulho. Tal o sentido das palavras: buscai e achareis; batei e abrir-se-vos-á. (KARDEC, Allan. O Evangelho segundo o Espiritismo. Cap. XXV, 1 a 5. FEB.) Roteiro 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Atividades Iniciar o estudo com o jogo da “escolha feliz”. 1. Conversar com a turma reforçando respeito, acolhimento e fraternidade com todos para que a conversa seja uma integração harmoniosa e que as reflexões sejam para o aprendizado e o conhecimento de cada um.
  51. 51. Roteiro 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Preparar cartões (20cmX5cm), com as seguintes atividades profissionais (uma em cada cartão): BORRACHEIRO (A); ELETRICISTA; SOLDADOR (A); PROGRAMADOR (A) DE COMPUTADOR; MOTORISTA DE CAMINHÃO; MARCENEIRO (A); BABÁ; PROFESSOR (A); COZINHEIRA (O); FAXINEIRA (O); ENFERMEIRA (O); CABELELEIRA (O); MOTORISTA DE TÁXI; etc. (em número maior que os evangelizandos/participantes). Todos sentados em círculo, no chão. Cartões no centro, virados para baixo. Propor: Um de cada vez, retira um cartão, vira-o e deixa no centro para que todos vejam. Quem virou o cartão deve iniciar a conversa sobre as profissões dizendo se a atividade que virou é feminina ou masculina e por quê? Continuar até que todos tenham participado ou enquanto tiver cartões. A conversa deve seguir uma desconstrução de posturas machistas e feministas, para uma perspectiva de respeito e igualdade de direitos na escolha das atividades profissionais, conforme a lei divina, com base no conteúdo acima. 2. Apresentar a pergunta: Trabalhar e ser feliz no trabalho? Ouvir as respostas, orientando e esclarecendo a possibilidade de fazermos escolhas felizes. Para isso, precisamos respeitar o que gostamos de fazer, em termos de atividade profissional, ao invés de só pensarmos em ganhar dinheiro.  Distribuir o trecho do texto abaixo e pedir para que leiam e analisem, juntamente com a sua linha do tempo elaborada em atividades anteriores. Sim, nós podemos ser tecnicamente capazes, competentes, dotados de um bom padrão de conhecimentos dentro da área que dominamos, e nem por isso ter de passar por cima dos outros, atropelar as circunstâncias ou as pessoas. [...] Agora é o momento em que devemos dar o nosso melhor, sendo competentes naquilo que fazemos, dominando o conhecimento daquilo que buscamos, não importa a profissão que desempenhemos. É crucial que sejamos capazes de agir no mundo usando nossa competência intelectual, mas, sobretudo, mantendo elevados os nossos padrões morais. [...] nós estamos entrando em um novo tempo, em que finalmente será moda ser bom, ético, decente e competente. (KLINJEY, Rossandro. Eu escolho ser feliz. LETRAMAIS. Cap. 25.)
  52. 52. Alguém modificou sua escolha profissional, na linha do tempo? Por quê? Como você vê a questão de trabalhar feliz? É possível ser feliz ganhando pouco? O que é ganhar pouco para você? Quais as expectativas que você alimenta em torno do trabalho? Após a atividade individual, conversar: Etc.   Deixá-los livres para exporem suas respostas. Acompanhar os comentários, complementando-os e trazendo informações que os auxiliem na compreensão da mensagem espírita, de acordo com o conteúdo básico sugerido, destacando o progresso moral e intelectual proporcionados pelo trabalho.   3. Propor a dinâmica: Pergunte ao outro grupo. Dividir a turma em grupos. Cada grupo vai elaborar uma questão que deverá ser respondida por outro grupo, com base no texto de O Evangelho segundo o Espiritismo, cap. XXV, itens 1 e 2.   Deixá-los livres para exporem suas respostas. Acompanhar os comentários, complementando-os e trazendo informações que os auxiliem na compreensão da mensagem espírita, de acordo com o conteúdo básico sugerido, destacando o progresso moral e intelectual proporcionados pelo trabalho. Roteiro 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social
  53. 53. _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ anotações: Sim, nós podemos ser tecnicamente capazes, competentes, dotados de um bom padrão de conhecimentos dentro da área que dominamos, e nem por isso ter de passar por cima dos outros, atropelar as circunstâncias ou as pessoas. [...] Agora é o momento em que devemos dar o nosso melhor, sendo competentes naquilo que fazemos, dominando o conhecimento daquilo que buscamos, não importa a profissão que desempenhemos. É crucial que sejamos capazes de agir no mundo usando nossa competência intelectual, mas, sobretudo, mantendo elevados os nossos padrões morais. [...] nós estamos entrando em um novo tempo, em que finalmente será moda ser bom, ético, decente e competente. (KLINJEY, Rossandro. Eu escolho ser feliz. LETRAMAIS. Cap. 25.) UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Roteiro 7 - Trabalho e profissão. Trabalhar e ser feliz. Trabalho, sociedade e progresso. Conclusão Reflexão individual: Minha escolha profissional vai me tornar feliz?
  54. 54. Analisar o conceito de liberdade. Analisar o conceito de consciência. Refletir sobre a influência do progresso para o mundo de regeneração. Analisar os conceitos de Direitos e Deveres. Refletir sobre Direitos e Deveres do ser humano que marcam o progresso da civilização. Analisar o progresso social como ferramenta para a vivência da paz. Objetivos específicos Sendo o progresso uma condição da natureza humana, não está no poder do homem opor-se-lhe. É uma força viva, cuja ação pode ser retardada, porém não anulada, por leis humanas más. Quando estas se tornam incompatíveis com ele, despedaça-as juntamente com os que se esforcem por mantê-las. Assim será, até que o homem tenha posto suas leis em concordância com a justiça divina, que quer que todos participem do bem e não a vigência de leis feitas pelo forte em detrimento do fraco. KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.781 a, comentário. FEB.) O homem não pode conservar-se indefinidamente na ignorância, porque tem de atingir a finalidade que a Providência lhe assinou.   Ele se instrui pela força das coisas. As revoluções morais, como as revoluções sociais, se infiltram nas ideias pouco a pouco; germinam durante séculos; depois, irrompem subitamente e produzem o desmoronamento do carunchoso edifício do passado, que deixou de estar em harmonia com as necessidades novas e com as novas aspirações. Nessas comoções, o homem quase nunca percebe senão a desordem e a confusão momentâneas que o ferem nos seus interesses materiais. Aquele, porém, que eleva o pensamento acima da sua própria personalidade, admira os desígnios da Providência, que do mal faz sair o bem. São a procela, a tempestade que saneiam a atmosfera, depois de a terem agitado violentamente. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.783, comentário. FEB.) Roteiro 8 - Direitos e Deveres do ser humano. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social Conteúdo
  55. 55. Qual o maior obstáculo ao progresso? Qual a causa da instabilidade das leis humanas? “O orgulho e o egoísmo. Refiro-me ao progresso moral, porquanto o intelectual se efetua sempre. À primeira vista, parece mesmo que o progresso intelectual reduplica a atividade daqueles vícios, desenvolvendo a ambição e o gosto das riquezas, que, a seu turno, incitam o homem a empreender pesquisas que lhe esclarecem o Espírito. Assim é que tudo se prende, no mundo moral, como no mundo físico, e que do próprio mal pode nascer o bem. Curta, porém, é a duração desse estado de coisas, que mudará à proporção que o homem compreender melhor que, além da que o gozo dos bens terrenos proporciona, uma felicidade existe maior e infinitamente mais duradoura”. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.785. FEB.)          “Nas épocas de barbaria, são os mais fortes, que fazem as leis e eles as fizeram para si. À proporção que os homens foram compreendendo melhor a justiça, indispensável se tornou a modificação delas. Quanto mais se aproximam da vera justiça, tanto menos instáveis são as leis humanas, isto é, tanto mais estáveis se vão tornando, conforme vão sendo feitas para todos e se identificam com a lei natural”. A civilização criou necessidades novas para o homem, necessidades relativas à posição social que ele ocupe. Tem-se então que regular, por meio de leis humanas, os direitos e deveres dessa posição. Mas, influenciado pelas suas paixões, ele não raro há criado direitos e deveres imaginários, que a lei natural condena e que os povos riscam de seus códigos à medida que progridem. A lei natural é imutável e a mesma para todos; a lei humana é variável e progressiva. Na infância das sociedades, só esta pode consagrar odireito do mais forte. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos Espíritos. q.795. FEB.) Roteiro 8 - Direitos e Deveres do ser humano. UNIDADE II- Eu, ser social

×