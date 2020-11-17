Ti 0035 casop

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TI-035 ARQUITECTURAS, REDES Y SISTEMAS DISTRIBUIDOS – CASO PRÁCTICO Alberto Flor Rodríguez
Importancia del Plan de Contingencia para la Seguridad de Datos  Se debe tomar a la información como el activo más precia...
¿Cómo iniciar la elaboración de un Plan de Contingencia? (Silva, 2011) •Alcance. •Recursos. •Institución. •Presupuesto. De...
Cómo llevar a cabo la formación y sensibilización  La principal dificultad la refleja, la RESISTENCIA AL CAMBIO.  Se deb...
  1. 1. TI-035 ARQUITECTURAS, REDES Y SISTEMAS DISTRIBUIDOS – CASO PRÁCTICO Alberto Flor Rodríguez
  2. 2. Importancia del Plan de Contingencia para la Seguridad de Datos  Se debe tomar a la información como el activo más preciado de la organización.  Este plan se debe utilizar para cautelar la información (Franco, 2012).  El plan permite entender dónde se pueden presentar vulnerabilidades.  La primera parte del plan, que tiene que ver con la identificación de riesgos, permitirá establecer acciones para mitigarlos, posteriormente se plantearán estrategias para abordar los desastres una vez los riesgos se conviertan en ellos.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo iniciar la elaboración de un Plan de Contingencia? (Silva, 2011) •Alcance. •Recursos. •Institución. •Presupuesto. Definición •App críticas. •Recursos. •Tiempo de recuperación Id. Vulnerabilidades •Recuperación manual. •Salas vacías. •Salas Operativas. Selección de recursos •Áreas de Servicio. •Servicios. •Almacenamiento. Preparación •Pruebas •Mantenimiento Pruebas y Mantenimiento
  4. 4. Cómo llevar a cabo la formación y sensibilización  La principal dificultad la refleja, la RESISTENCIA AL CAMBIO.  Se debe comunicar el plan de forma organizada.  Identificar y presentar a los encargados de absolver dudas y guiar en el proceso.  Localizar aliados que facilitarán el proceso de cambio.  Hacer que los cambios sean progresivos.  Establecer campañas para formar y sensibilizar.  Involucrar al personal y hacer que el cambio sea suyo.  Motivar reconociendo el esfuerzo, sobre los avances y el trabajo bien hecho.

