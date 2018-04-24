Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIENVENIDOS AL MICROZOO MIGUEL SIMÓN SERRANO ALICIA MARIA CABALLERO GUINDO 26 ABRIL 2018
ÍNDICE 1. Generalidades de las zoonosis 2. Zoonosis por parásitos a. Infección por Anisakis b. Giardiasis 3. Zoonosis por ...
1) GENERALIDADES DE LAS ZOONOSIS Una zoonosis es cualquier enfermedad que se transmite de forma natural de los animales (v...
a) Infección por anisakis El Anisakis es un parásito nematodo con forma de gusano redondo, blanquecino y de unos 30 mm de ...
2. Mediante el efecto local del parásito sobre la pared del tubo digestivo: menos frecuente y se puede manifestar mediante...
Las manifestaciones sistémicas de hipersensibilidad pueden ser tratadas de modo inespecífico con fármacos antihistamínicos...
Tratamiento: Sintomático. Giardiasis: el tratamiento farmacológico está recomendado para todos los pacientes sintomáticos ...
El sistema que se afecta con mayor frecuencia es el músculoesqueltico. En adultos, se manifiesta principalmente con sacroi...
Puede tener una serie de complicaciones, que se dan sobre todo durante la tercera y cuarta semana, en caso de no haber rec...
tratamiento en esta enfermedad. Los antibióticos sólo deben administrarse en caso de sepsis, utilizando cefalosporinas de ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA - Casado Vicente. V, Calero Muñoz. S, Cordón Granados. F. Tratado de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria. Vol I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

( 2018-04-26) Bienvenidos al microzoo (DOC)

18 views

Published on

.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

( 2018-04-26) Bienvenidos al microzoo (DOC)

  1. 1. BIENVENIDOS AL MICROZOO MIGUEL SIMÓN SERRANO ALICIA MARIA CABALLERO GUINDO 26 ABRIL 2018
  2. 2. ÍNDICE 1. Generalidades de las zoonosis 2. Zoonosis por parásitos a. Infección por Anisakis b. Giardiasis 3. Zoonosis por bacterias a. Brucelosis b. Salmonelosis 4. A propósito de un caso: Leishmaniosis 5. Bibliografía
  3. 3. 1) GENERALIDADES DE LAS ZOONOSIS Una zoonosis es cualquier enfermedad que se transmite de forma natural de los animales (vertebrados e invertebrados) al hombre, y viceversa. Conviene saber que son enfermedades en constante vigilancia. Actualmente, en el territorio europeo, se dividen en 2 grupos según la prioridad de dicha vigilancia: 1- Zoonosis y agentes zoonóticos que deben ser objeto de vigilancia (siempre): - Brucelosis y sus agentes causales. - Salmonelosis, Campilobacteriosis, Listeriosis y sus agentes causales. - Equinococosis, Triquinosis y sus agentes causales. - Tuberculosis por Mycobacterium bovis. - Escherichia coli productora de verotoxina. - 2- Zoonosis y agentes zoonóticos que deben ser objeto de vigilancia en función de la situación epidemiológica: - Zoonosis víricas: Calicivirus; Virus de la hepatitis A; Virus de la gripe; Rabia y Virus de las enfermedades transmitidas por garrapatas. - Zoonosis bacterianas: Borreliosis, Botulismo, Leptospirosis, Psitacosis, Tuberculosis, Vibriosis, Yersiniosis. - Zoonosis parasitarias: Anisakis, Criptosporidios, Toxoplasmas, Cisticercos. - Otras. Estos datos de investigación de agentes zoonóticos se recogen con carácter anual por las Comunidades Autónomas, se transmiten al Ministerio de Agricultura, Alimentación y Medio Ambiente (MAPAMA), que actúa como entidad coordinadora y se remiten a la Comisión Europea mediante el sistema de comunicación de datos elaborado por EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) desde 2005, con el objeto de obtener datos uniformes y comparables entre todos los Estados miembros. 2) ZOONOSIS POR PARASITOS Son enfermedades infecciosas causadas por protozoos, helmintos (cestodos, trematodos, nematodos) o artrópodos. Aunque son infecciones universales, se desarrollan con mayor facilidad en las zonas tropicales y subtropicales, con peores condiciones higiénico-sanitarias y socioeconómicas. Por su importancia clínica se clasifican en intestinales y extraintestinales. Las intestinales son responsables del 10% de las diarreas estudiadas en España. Afecta con mayor frecuencia a viajeros a países de riesgo, inmigrantes e inmunodeprimidos. Durante esta sesión sólo hablaremos de algunas de estas infecciones.
  4. 4. a) Infección por anisakis El Anisakis es un parásito nematodo con forma de gusano redondo, blanquecino y de unos 30 mm de longitud. Presenta una distribución geográfica universal, se aloja habitualmente en el tubo digestivo de peces vivos o en vísceras y musculatura cuando éstos mueren. Existen 4 especies de género Anisakis, el que más nos importa a nosotros es el simplex. Causa zoonosis cuando el ser humano se convierte en huésped accidental, interrumpiendo el ciclo vital normal del parásito. Ciclo vital del Anisakis: El reservorio de estos nematodos está constituido por mamíferos acuáticos, ballenas, parasitados en el tubo digestivo. Los huevos excretados eclosionan en el agua, transformándose en larvas en estadio 2, que son microscópicas, nadan libremente y son capaces de sobrevivir de 2-3 meses. Al ser ingeridas por pequeños crustáceos integrantes del plancton (primer huésped intermediario), en ellos tendrá lugar la transformación de las larvas al estadio 3, que son infectivas para peces y calamares, en los cuales una vez ingeridas migran del intestino a los tejidos, sobre todo a la cavidad peritoneal, y crecen hasta alcanzar tamaños macroscópicos de hasta 3 cm o más de longitud. Estas larvas pueden transmitirse de un pez a otro por depredación. Cuando los peces infectados son ingeridos por ballenas, marsopas, delfines u otros huéspedes definitivos, las larvas penetran en la mucosa gástrica, y se convierten en adultos, y de esta manera se cierra el ciclo vital del parásito. De todos estos estadios larvarios es el estadio tres el único que puede infestar al humano. El hombre puede actuar como hospedador accidental en el caso de ingerir crudos o poco cocinados dichos peces o cefalópodos parasitados. Normalmente será expulsado de forma espontánea a través del tracto digestivo en unas semanas. Epidemiología: El país con mayor prevalencia de anisakiasis es Japón, debido en parte a la costumbre de comer pescado crudo o semicrudo. En Europa, el país con mayor número de casos es Holanda. En nuestro país, existe un alto grado de parasitación en la mayoría de las especies de pescado de consumo habitual. A pesar de ello, el número de casos de parasitación por Anisakis comunicados en España es menor del que cabría esperar por la cantidad de consumo de pescado por habitante y año. Patogenia: El Anisakis puede producir enfermedad en el ser humano mediante dos mecanismos: 1. Debido a la hipersensibilidad inmediata mediada por IgE: es el mecanismo más frecuente. El parásito posee varios antígenos capaces de inducir síntesis de IgE, ocasionando cuadros alérgicos desde urticaria hasta angioedema y shock anafiláctico. Estas manifestaciones suelen preceder a las digestivas.
  5. 5. 2. Mediante el efecto local del parásito sobre la pared del tubo digestivo: menos frecuente y se puede manifestar mediante síntomas gástricos o intestinales. El parásito penetra en la mucosa y desencadena una reacción inflamatoria hasta que es extirpado o destruido por las defensas del huésped. En las primeras 24 horas comienza a aparecer edema, ulceraciones e infiltrados eosinófilos. Clínica: Como hemos comentado, en función de la patogenia podemos encontrarnos manifestaciones alérgicas abarcando todo el rango de posibilidades de reacción de hipersensibilidad tipo I (mediada por IgE): urticaria, angioedema, hipotensión y shock anafiláctico, e incluso asma o empeoramiento de un asma previo. Su grado de intensidad es muy variable y lo único característico es el antecedente de ingesta de pescado poco cocinado y el intervalo libre de algunas horas. La repercusión local es muy variable según el tramo intestinal afectado. También podemos encontrar clínica intestinal inespecífica, aparece tras un período de latencia tras la ingesta del pescado, que suele variar entre 1 y 12 horas, para las formas gástricas, y más de 12 h para las intestinales. La localización gástrica se produce en un 60-70% de los casos; generalmente, se producen náuseas, vómitos y dolor epigástrico, síntomas que se acompañan a veces de una reacción urticarial. En la localización intestinal podemos encontrar dolor abdominal, nauseas, vómitos y alteraciones del ritmo intestinal. También se ha descrito la aparición de granulomas en su forma crónica. Diagnóstico: Para establecer un diagnóstico de sospecha lo más importante es la anamnesis donde el paciente nos contará existencia de un cuadro compatible y la ingesta previa de pescado y debemos conocer si el pescado ha sido previamente congelado o no, si estaba crudo o poco cocinado. En el caso de clínica gastrointestinal, la confirmación diagnóstica se realizaría mediante endoscopia, donde el gusano se puede observar con relativa facilidad anclado en la mucosa y suele ser extraído con la pinza de biopsia en la mayoría de las ocasiones. Sólo se realiza cuando existe sospecha alta de anisaríais en paciente con epigastralgia aguda intensa que no cede con tratamiento conservador. También se puede realizar serología. En el caso de clínica alérgica se pueden emplear determinaciones de IgE y Prick-test, que posee una alta sensibilidad con el inconveniente de que presenta escasa especificidad. El resultado positivo del test cutáneo con los pescados implicados con resultado negativo, apoyaría la sospecha, junto con elevación de IgE y posterior descenso. Tratamiento: En la mayoría de las parasitaciones la larva suele expulsarse espontáneamente llevando implícita la resolución de la clínica. Los cuadros inflamatorios u obstructivos pueden remitir con un tratamiento conservador, que consiste básicamente en dieta absoluta y fluidoterapia.
  6. 6. Las manifestaciones sistémicas de hipersensibilidad pueden ser tratadas de modo inespecífico con fármacos antihistamínicos, corticoides y adrenalina. Los cuadros con claros síntomas digestivos que no ceden con el tratamiento sintomático podrían beneficiarse de la extracción del parásito, durante la fase aguda, mediante endoscopia. Profilaxis: En España, el RD 1420/2006 del Ministerio de Sanidad y Consumo obliga a los establecimientos que sirven comida a garantizar que los productos de la pesca para consumir en crudo, o prácticamente en crudo, hayan sido previamente congelados a menos de -20 ºC durante 24 horas. Esta obligación es aplicable también para productos de la pesca ahumados o que no hayan sobrepasado los 60 ºC para arenque, caballa, espadín y salmón. El consumidor debería tener garantías de que los boquerones en vinagre han sido sometidos a proceso de congelación-descongelación antes de ser consumidos, especialmente en nuestro medio, en que son el factor etiológico más frecuente. b) Giardiasis: El parásito Giardia Lamblia es responsable del 2-3% de las diarreas agudas del viajero y del 30% de las formas crónicas. El parásito habita en el suelo, los alimentos y el agua. También puede encontrarse en superficies que hayan estado en contacto con desechos de animales o humanos. Posibles fuentes de infección: - Exposición cercana a otra persona infectada por Giardia - Toma de agua en lagos o arroyos donde animales han dejado sus desechos - Ingesta de alimentos crudos o mal cocidos que hayan estado contaminados con el parásito - Contacto personal directo en guarderías, clínicas de convalecencia o asilos de ancianos con personas infectadas con el parásito. Responsable de brotes en instituciones infantiles. En resumen, transmisión feco-oral, por contacto directo sexual o interpersonal en instituciones cerradas. Periodo de incubación de 7-14 días. Clínica: La infección puede cursar de forma asintomática o con enteritis aguda o crónica. Entre los principales síntomas encontraremos diarrea explosiva, acuosa, maloliente, no disentérica, calambres y dolor abdominal, distención y flatulencias abdominales, desnutrición por malabsorción, pérdida de peso… La giardiasis aguda suele durar entre 1 y 3 semanas. Diagnóstico: - Identificación microscópica de quistes y/o trofozoítos o del antígeno específico parasitario en muestras seriadas de heces, recogidas en días alternos. - Ausencia de leucocitosis o eosinofilia
  7. 7. Tratamiento: Sintomático. Giardiasis: el tratamiento farmacológico está recomendado para todos los pacientes sintomáticos y, en situaciones específicas, para portadores asintomáticos (familias de alto riesgo, manipuladores de alimentos, inmunodeprimidos). Si hay persistencia de clínica después de administrar correctamente el tratamiento, descartar inmunodeficiencia. Metronidazol 250mg/8h 5-7días Tinidazol 2gr DU. Control post-tratamiento a las 2-4 semanas. Prevención: La prevención requiere el tratamiento apropiado del agua pública, la preparación higiénica de los alimentos y el mantenimiento de condiciones higiénicas bucofecales adecuadas. El agua puede descontaminarse por ebullición. Los quistes de Giardia resisten los niveles habituales de cloración. La desinfección con compuestos yodados tiene una eficacia variable y depende de la turbiedad y la temperatura del agua y de la duración del tratamiento. Algunos equipos manuales de filtración pueden eliminar los quistes de Giardia del agua contaminada, pero la eficacia de los diversos sistemas de filtrado no se evaluó en forma definitiva. ZOONOSIS POR BACTERIAS a) Brucelosis Epidemiología: La brucelosis, también llamada fiebre de Malta, es una enfermedad infecciosa de distribución mundial (sobre todo en la zona del Mediterráneo y en Asia Occidental), producida por bacterias del género Brucella (B. melitensis la más frecuente). Afecta principalmente a personas que trabajan con animales o productos infectados. Entre los mamíferos que pueden contraer la enfermedad se cuentan algunos que tienen una alta relevancia económica, como el ganado bovino, equino, porcino, ovino y caprino. Los animales infectados excretan gran cantidad de bacterias en los tejidos de abortos, en la leche, y también en las secreciones genitales, contaminando el suelo, los corrales, la paja de las camas, el agua de arroyos, canales y pozos. La brucella es capaz de sobrevivir en el medio ambiente por periodos relativamente largos (2-6 meses según condiciones). Presenta dos patrones epidemiológicos: un patrón urbano-alimentario, por consumo de leche cruda y quesos frescos; y un patrón rural-laboral, por exposición profesional al ganado infectado o sus productos, bien sea por contacto o inhalación. Clínica: El inicio de las manifestaciones clínicas de la forma aguda se caracteriza por cefalea, fiebre, artralgias, mialgias y diaforesis de predominio nocturno. Otras manifestaciones clínicas dependen de la vía de transmisión del organismo, por lo que puede parecerse prácticamente a cualquier infección (por ejemplo, si la vía de transmisión es respiratoria, el paciente cursa con un cuadro de neumonía).
  8. 8. El sistema que se afecta con mayor frecuencia es el músculoesqueltico. En adultos, se manifiesta principalmente con sacroileítis y espondilitis. Diagnóstico: Serología (el más empleado). PCR. Hemocultivo. Tratamiento: No hay consenso en torno al tratamiento óptimo para la enfermedad. La OMS recomienda la combinación de rifampicina (600 a 900 mg diarios, en 2-3 dosis) y doxiciclina (100mg/12h) durante seis semanas. Prevención: Es una enfermedad de declaración obligatoria, y se ha de buscar el foco y erradicarlo; esto exige la identificación y eliminación de los rebaños afectados, así como la vacunación de los animales susceptibles. La forma más importante de reducir el riesgo de brucelosis es únicamente comer productos lácteos, como quesos y leche, pasteurizados. La vacuna, a día de hoy, solo es eficaz para el ganado. b) Salmonelosis Epidemiología: La salmonelosis humana es una enfermedad infecciosa producida por enterobacterias del género Salmonella (bacilos Gram negativos, anaerobios). Comprende un conjunto de cuadros clínicos cuya principal manifestación es la gastroenteritis aguda. Es una de las infecciones alimentarias más comunes causadas por ingerir agua y alimentos contaminados, especialmente carnes. Se encuentran fundamentalmente asociados a la flora intestinal y, por ello, a aguas y alimentos que hayan contactado con material fecal. El principal reservorio de la Salmonella es el tracto intestinal de aves domésticas y silvestres. Se distinguen 2 tipos de salmonelosis: la "fiebre tifoidea", producida por S. typhi o S. paratyphi (salmonelas tíficas), y las "salmonelosis no tifoideas", producidas por otras subespecies (salmonelas no tifoideas). 1- Tifoidea: Se adquiere procedente de otro enfermo o de un portador asintomático mediante alimentos o agua contaminados. Su prevalencia es baja en Europa y más alta en los países del Tercer Mundo, en los que hay 17 millones de casos al año Aparecen escalofríos, cefalea, náuseas, anorexia, tos y diarrea o estreñimiento. La fiebre es prolongada y varía de 38,5 °C a 40 °C. Entre un 20 y un 40 % de los casos presentan dolor abdominal. La roséola tifoidea aparece durante la primera semana y dura 2 a 5 días: su aspecto es de máculo-pápulas color salmón.
  9. 9. Puede tener una serie de complicaciones, que se dan sobre todo durante la tercera y cuarta semana, en caso de no haber recibido tratamiento. Las más frecuentes son las perforaciones intestinales y las enterorragias Tratamiento: actualmente se usan ceftriaxona (1g por vía iv o im cada 24 horas durante 3 días), o bien ciprofloxacino (500 mg/12 h/10 días). Profilaxis: se dispone de vacuna (oral e intramuscular) para las personas que viven en países endémicos y para los viajeros a dichos países por períodos mayores a 2 semanas. 2- No tifoidea: Los agentes causales más frecuentes son Salmonella enteritidis y Salmonella typhimurium. Su prevalencia aumenta considerablemente en verano, especialmente en ancianos, niños e inmunodeprimidos. También reviste mayor gravedad cuando coexiste con otras enfermedades con otros patógenos como la bartonella, la malaria o los parásitos. Sus reservorios principales son los animales, entre los cuales destacan los reptiles, las mascotas (gatos y perros, sobre todo) y diversas aves. Su transmisión depende fundamentalmente de productos contaminados, a destacar los huevos, dónde la Salmonella enteritidis infecta 1/20000, que, al ser empleados en tortillas, mahonesas y otros productos, provocan el 80% de las gastroenteritis agudas. El signo más representativo es la diarrea. Es indistinguible de otras gastroenteritis agudas bacterianas o víricas. Cursa con vómitos y náuseas; las diarreas se producen de 6 a 48 horas después de la ingesta contaminada. La diarrea es poco voluminosa y no es hemorrágica. Hay fiebre de 38-39 °C y, en ocasiones, dolor abdominal que puede manifestarse con la clínica de una pseudoapendicitis o de una enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal. La gastroenteritis es autolimitada a 3-7 días, y la fiebre remite en unas 72 horas. Los coprocultivos serán positivos durante 4-5 semanas. El 1 % de los pacientes quedan como portadores crónicos. En caso de diagnosticarla mediante coprocultivo, deberá notificarse inmediatamente el hallazgo a la oficina de medicina preventiva más cercana. Tratamiento: no se deben administrar antibióticos sistemáticamente. Los antibióticos no modifican el curso clínico de la enfermedad y, sin embargo, facilitan las recidivas, a la vez que retrasan la eliminación del microorganismo. La rehidratación es el principal
  10. 10. tratamiento en esta enfermedad. Los antibióticos sólo deben administrarse en caso de sepsis, utilizando cefalosporinas de 3ª generación o quinolonas 3) A PROPÓSITO DE UN CASO: LEISHMANIOSIS La Leishmaniosis es una zoonosis transmitida por la picadura de un mosquito que pertenece a la familia Phlebotominae. Es una parasitosis producida por el protozoario flagelado del género Leishmania y puede afectar al ser humano y a otros mamíferos, los cuales pueden ser hospedadores intermediarios (leishmaniosis canina) y también manifestar la enfermedad. Desde el punto de vista clínico-etiológico se pueden diferenciar las Leishmaniosis en dos grupos: - Cutánea (botón de Oriente): Es la más frecuente. Se manifiesta, generalmente, como una úlcera única, indolora, con bordes sobreelevados e irregulares, fondo limpio, granuloso, sero-hemático y no purulento en las zonas de exposición a la picadura de flebótomos y aparece entre los quince días y hasta un año tras la misma. Otras formas menos habituales de presentación clínica son las formas múltiples, pápulas, placas induradas eritematosas, compromiso linfangítico nodular, entre otras. Esta lesión primaria, sin tratamiento, puede autolimitar o ir a formas crónicas y comprometer la mucosa nasal, infiltrar labios, destruir el paladar blando (nariz de tapir). A esta forma clínica se le da el nombre de cutáneo-mucosa. Se diagnostica mediante frotis. El tratamiento de elección es la infiltración intralesional de antimoniales pentavalentes dando excelentes resultados con pautas de infiltracion cada 2-4 semanas. - Visceral (Kala-azar): tiene distribución intercontinental y se caracteriza por un cuadro clínico febril prolongado, hepato-esplenomegalia, astenia, hipoplasia medular. El diagnóstico se establece al visualizar en biopsias o frotis de lesión/es o tejidos al agente etiológico (diagnóstico directo), mediante PCR o cultivo. La serología tiene valor pronóstico. El tratamiento se realiza con antimoniales pentavalentes o antifúngicos (incluida la anfotericina B). En más del 95% de los casos es mortal si no se trata.
  11. 11. BIBLIOGRAFÍA - Casado Vicente. V, Calero Muñoz. S, Cordón Granados. F. Tratado de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria. Vol I. 2ª edición. Barcelona: semfyc ediciones 2012 - Medicablogs. Anisakiasis una parasitosis intestinal poco conocida. Epidemiologia. Consultado en Abril de 2018. Disponible en: www.medicablogs.diariomedico.com - Guía terapéutica semFyC. Parásitos intestinales. Protozoos. Consultado en Abril 2018. Disponible en: www.guiaterapeutica.net - MSD manuals. Giardiasis. Consultado en Abril 2018. Disponible en: www.msdmanuals.com - Medlineplus. Infección por Giardia. Consultado en Abril 2018. Disponible en: https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/

×