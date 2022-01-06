Dlf midtown moti nagar delhi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DLF Midtown Introductory Deck
Contents 1 2Intro to DLF Midtown 3 4 Community Living & Ecosystem 6 8 Advantage DLF & Delhi NCR Portfolio Location, Connec...
1Advantage DLF Delhi NCR Luxury Portfolio
Advantage DLF Founded in 1946 by Chaudhary Raghavendra Singh, DLF started with the creation of 22 urban colonies in Delhi....
▪ Status | Ready-to-move-in ▪ Product | 3, 4 bedroom residences ▪ Pricing | 1.76 Cr. onwards ▪ Total number of units: 916 ...
2Introduction to DLF Midtown
Introducing DLF Midtown Actual Image Actual Image Image: Capital Greens 1, 2 & 3
DLF ONE MIDTOWN, MOTI NAGAR DELHI DLF MIDTOWN RERA NO. - DLRERA2021P0007 • 2, 3, 4 BHK Luxury Residences in Moti Nagar. • ...
Actual Image Image: DDA Greens adjoining Capital Greens
Actual Image Image: Capital Greens Elevations
Image: Internal Greens, Capital Greens
Image: Internal Greens, Capital Greens
A Brief Overview of the DLF Midtown Ecosystem • Home to over 2500 families • Ready to move in 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments • Ro...
Capital Greens Phase 1 Total Units 1446 Rented 639 44% Self-Occupied 521 36% Occupancy 1160 80% Fitouts Ongoing 89 6% Poss...
3Location, Connectivity & Physical Infrastructure
Site Location DLF Midtown Located in the heart of India’s Capital City Part of one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of NC...
Connectivity and Physical Infrastructure Satguru Ram SingMarg Green Line : 0.75 Kms Kirti Nagar Blue Line : 2.1Kms Ashok P...
4Social Infrastructure
Social Infrastructure | Healthcare BLK SuperSpecialty Hospital Sir Ganga Ram Hospital DLF Midtown Apollo Cradle Kalra Hosp...
Social Infrastructure | Shopping – Malls and Markets MomentsMall DLF Midtown Shivaji Place District Centre Janakpuri Distr...
Social Infrastructure | Education CambridgeFoundation DLF Midtown Hansraj ModelSchool Bal Bharti Pitampura Springdales St....
5 Community Living DLF Midtown Ecosystem
DLF MIDTOWN Ecosystem Future Development Capital Greens I, II & III Proposed CommercialSite DDA ParkI 25 Acres DDA ParkIII...
6 128 Acres of Sweeping DDA green
128 Acres of Sweeping Greens • One of the largest protected green spaces of the City • Comprising of 3 sprawling parks - 2...
128 Acres of Sweeping Greens Image: 25 acre DDA Park
128 Acres of Sweeping Greens Image: 98 acre DDA Park
7Amenities
Amenities Project Amenities Restaurant/Coffee Shop Spa/Salon Gymnasium Library Kids Play Area Activity Room (Yoga/Dance) B...
Amenities Image: Reading Room, The Crest Image: Lounge, The Crest
Amenities Image: Gymnasium, The Crest
Amenities Image: Swimming Pool, The Crest
Amenities Image: Pool Side Deck, The Crest
Image: Restaurant, The Crest Amenities
Image: Bar, The Crest Amenities
Image: Ballroom, The Crest Amenities
Image: Spa & Salon, The Crest Amenities
8The Crest Success Story
Image: The Crest
Image: Elevations, The Crest
Every home at The Crest has been designed to deliver the utmost in space and design. Even the smaller homes here are a lux...
The Apartments at Crest
The Apartments at Crest
Tower Lobby & Lift Lobby at Crest
LIFE IS A GROWING CELEBRATION AT THE CREST The Crest is now a vibrant neighborhood, where an exceptional quality of life a...
The Crest has been writing one success story after another. Widely recognized as the benchmark luxury residential project ...
Thank You
"Dlf One Midtown Moti Nagar- A Premium Living Space in Delhi 9999650991

DLF One Midtown Moti Nagar
https://www.dlfhomes.co.in/dlf-midtown-moti-nagar-delhi/
#dlfmidtown #dlfonemidtown #dlfmotinagar #dlfdelhi

Once in a Life Time Opportunity to own a Super Luxury Apartment in New Delhi by DLF.

DLF Capital Greens Motinagar - New Delhi.
Super Luxury Living adjoining 128 Acre of a lush green park.
A unique ecosystem in Delhi comprising Residential, Commercial and Luxury Retail within.

Tentative Project Details:-

 Project Area: 5.15 Acre
 No of Towers :- 04
 No of units :- 913 Only
 Height of Towers :- G+40
 Parking :- 3 Level basement

Every apartment gets mesmerizing green views with ample sunlight and natural air.

 5 Metro Stations within 3 km
 5 Star Grand Club House
 Dedicated parking slots
 Visitors Car Parking
 Swimming Pool
 Direct access to 25-acre DDA park

Sizes:-
 2BHK :- 1750 Sq.ft
 2BHK + Store + Utility:- 2400 Sq.Ft
 3BHK + Store :- 2300 Sq.Ft
 4BHK + Servant Room:- 3000 Sq.Ft

Construction by - TATA PROJECTS

Booking and Allotment process -
First, cum First Served.
Attractive Pre-launch Benefit for first very few units.

Read More at - t.ly/RTu8

Other Projects in Delhi
DLF Kings Court: https://www.dlfhomes.co.in/dlf-kings-court-delhi/

Follow us
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dlfrealty/​
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dlfrealty/​
Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/dlfrealty/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dlfrealty/

Tags: dlf one midtown, dlf midtown price, dlf midtown booking, dlf midtown possession, dlf midtown moti nagar price, dlf midtown launch date, dlf midtown floor plan, dlf midtown rera, dlf one midtown delhi, dlf midtown moti nagar, dlf moti nagar, dlf delhi, dlf capital greens, dlf one midtown moti nagar, dlf properties delhi, dlf properties delhi, dlf properties in delhi, dlf new projects in delhi, dlf new launchdlf one midtown, dlf midtown price, dlf midtown booking, dlf midtown possession, dlf midtown moti nagar price, dlf midtown launch date, dlf midtown floor plan, dlf midtown rera, dlf one midtown delhi, dlf midtown moti nagar, dlf moti nagar, dlf delhi, dlf capital greens, dlf one midtown moti nagar, dlf properties delhi, dlf properties delhi, dlf properties in delhi, dlf new projects in delhi, dlf new launch"

Dlf midtown moti nagar delhi

  1. 1. DLF Midtown Introductory Deck
  2. 2. Contents 1 2Intro to DLF Midtown 3 4 Community Living & Ecosystem 6 8 Advantage DLF & Delhi NCR Portfolio Location, Connectivity & Physical Infra Social Infrastructure 7Amenities DDA Greens The Crest Success Story 5
  3. 3. 1Advantage DLF Delhi NCR Luxury Portfolio
  4. 4. Advantage DLF Founded in 1946 by Chaudhary Raghavendra Singh, DLF started with the creation of 22 urban colonies in Delhi. In 1985, the company expanded into the then-unknown region of Gurugram, creating exceptional living and working spaces for the new Indian global professionals. Today, DLF is the largest publicly listed real estate company in India, with residential, commercial, and retail properties in 15 states and 24 cities.
  5. 5. ▪ Status | Ready-to-move-in ▪ Product | 3, 4 bedroom residences ▪ Pricing | 1.76 Cr. onwards ▪ Total number of units: 916 ▪ Habitation | over 100 families moved-in SECTOR 81, NEW GURGAON DLF5, GURGAON ▪ Status | Ready-to-move-in ▪ Product | 3, 4 bedroom residences and penthouses ▪ Pricing | 6.5 Cr. Onwards ▪ Total number of units: 767 ▪ Habitation | over 600 families moved-in DLF Luxury Portfolio – Delhi NCR
  6. 6. 2Introduction to DLF Midtown
  7. 7. Introducing DLF Midtown Actual Image Actual Image Image: Capital Greens 1, 2 & 3
  8. 8. DLF ONE MIDTOWN, MOTI NAGAR DELHI DLF MIDTOWN RERA NO. - DLRERA2021P0007 • 2, 3, 4 BHK Luxury Residences in Moti Nagar. • Surrounded by 128 acres of landscaped park. • Super Luxury Specifications – Fully Loaded Residences. • State of Art Super-Luxury Club-house. • Exclusive early-bird discount for first few bookings. https://www.dlfhomes.co.in/dlf-midtown-moti-nagar-delhi/
  9. 9. Actual Image Image: DDA Greens adjoining Capital Greens
  10. 10. Actual Image Image: Capital Greens Elevations
  11. 11. Image: Internal Greens, Capital Greens
  12. 12. Image: Internal Greens, Capital Greens
  13. 13. A Brief Overview of the DLF Midtown Ecosystem • Home to over 2500 families • Ready to move in 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments • Round the clock multi-tiered security system • Ample parking space • Surrounded by more than 100 acres of lush greenery • Luxury apartments with all recreational facilities • Fully equipped clubhouse with best-in-class amenities • Shopping, leisure facilities, finest schools, hospitals in near vicinity
  14. 14. Capital Greens Phase 1 Total Units 1446 Rented 639 44% Self-Occupied 521 36% Occupancy 1160 80% Fitouts Ongoing 89 6% Possession taken but vacant 85 6% Possession not taken 66 5% Possession Letter not Issued 45 3% Unsold 1 0% Capital Greens Phase 2 Total Units 1270 Rented 553 44% Self-Occupied 416 33% Occupancy 969 76% Fitouts Ongoing 121 10% Possession taken but vacant 66 5% Possession not taken 68 5% Possession Letter not Issued 44 3% Unsold 2 0% Capital Greens Phase 3 Total Units 154 Rented 35 23% Self-Occupied 74 48% Occupancy 109 71% Fitouts Ongoing 20 13% Possession taken but vacant 9 6% Possession not taken 10 6% Possession Letter not Issued 6 4% Unsold 0 0% Occupancy Trends
  15. 15. 3Location, Connectivity & Physical Infrastructure
  16. 16. Site Location DLF Midtown Located in the heart of India’s Capital City Part of one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of NCR–“DLF MIDTOWN” KEY DISTANCES Connaught Place KarolBagh Netaji Subhash Place New Delhi Railway Stn IGI Airport Cybercity, Gurugram 10.3 KM 4.9 KM 6.4 KM 8.2 KM 25 KM 27.5 KM BIGGEST Launch of Delhi in last 10 Years. Absence of quality developments in Delhi makes this an exceptionalopportunity
  17. 17. Connectivity and Physical Infrastructure Satguru Ram SingMarg Green Line : 0.75 Kms Kirti Nagar Blue Line : 2.1Kms Ashok Park Main Green Line – 2.4Kms Moti Nagar Blue Line : 2Kms Inderlok Red Line : 2.5 Kms Punjabi BaghWest Pink Line On 60 M wide Shivaji Marg (As per Masterplan) Good connectivity with rest of the city through Patel Road New Rohtak Road Ring Road Surrounded by 4 metro lines (Blue, Green, Red, Pink) 5 Metro stations within 3 KM PunjabiBagh Green Line – 3.3 Kms ESI Basaidarapur Pink Line DLF Midtown
  18. 18. 4Social Infrastructure
  19. 19. Social Infrastructure | Healthcare BLK SuperSpecialty Hospital Sir Ganga Ram Hospital DLF Midtown Apollo Cradle Kalra Hospital ApolloSpectra Hospital MaharajaAgrasen Hospital MGS SuperSpecialty Hospital Sri Balaji Action MedicalInstitute Lady Hardinge Medical College Delhi Heart & Lung Institute Deen DayalUpadhyaya Hospital BhagwanMahavir Hospital Hospital Beds Distance Apollo Cradle, Moti Nagar 59 1.8 KM Kalra Hospital, Kirti Nagar 150 2.7 KM MGS Hospital,West PunjabiBagh 70 4.5 KM Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, West PunjabiBagh 400 4.6 KM Apollo Spectra Hospital,RohtakRoad 23 4.7 KM BLK Super Specialty, PusaRoad 650 5.5 KM Sir Ganga Ram Hospital 675 6.7 KM Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute 250 7.2 KM Delhi Hearth and LungInstitute 100 7.3 KM Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital 325 7.3 KM Deen Dayal UpadhyayaHospital 640 7.8 KM Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital 1,420 8.7 KM Lady HardingeMedical College 1,227 8.8 KM Ram ManoharLohia Hospital
  20. 20. Social Infrastructure | Shopping – Malls and Markets MomentsMall DLF Midtown Shivaji Place District Centre Janakpuri District Centre ConnaughtPlace Netaji SubhashPlace Shopping Centre Ranibagh,Pitampura Delhi Mall (UnderConstruction) Pacific Mall KarolBagh ChandniChowk Shopping Centre/ Mall Distance Moments Mall 2.3 KM Delhi Mall 3.2 KM Shivaji Place, District Centre 4.4 KM Shopping Centre Ranibagh Pitampura 5.9 KM Karol Bagh 6.1 KM Pacific Mall 6.2 KM Netaji Subhash Place 6.3 KM Janakpuri District Centre 9.1 KM Chandni Chowk 9.2 KM ConnaughtPlace 10.3 KM
  21. 21. Social Infrastructure | Education CambridgeFoundation DLF Midtown Hansraj ModelSchool Bal Bharti Pitampura Springdales St. Michael’s Bal Bharti Pusa Road St. Columba’s Convent of Jesus & MAry St. Thomas Faith Academy St. Michael’s PrasadNagar SBM School Ramjas PublicSchool Salwan Public School Springdales, Kirti Nagar Delhi University NorthCampus • St. Stephens • Hindu College • Kirorimal College • MirandaHouse • RamjasCollege • FMS • Shri Ram College of Commerce • HansrajCollege • Delhi School of Economics School/ University Distance SBM School 0.9 KM Springdales, Kirti Nagar 2.8 KM Ramjas Public School 3.4 KM Hansraj Model School 5.4 KM St. Michael's, Prasad Nagar 5.8 KM Faith Academy 5.9 KM Cambridge Foundation 6.0 KM Salwan Public School 6.1 KM Springdales 6.7 KM Bal Bharti, Pusa Road 6.8 KM St. Michael's, Pusa Road 6.9 KM Ramjas School, Pusa Road 7.1 KM Bal Bharti, Pitampura 8.6 KM St. Thomas' Pusa Road 8.7 KM St. Columba's 9.1 KM Conventof Jesus and Mary 9.1 KM Delhi University 7.0 KM
  22. 22. 5 Community Living DLF Midtown Ecosystem
  23. 23. DLF MIDTOWN Ecosystem Future Development Capital Greens I, II & III Proposed CommercialSite DDA ParkI 25 Acres DDA ParkIII 5 Acres DDA ParkII 98 Acres ONE Midtown EWS DLFTowers DLF MIDTOWN (190 acres) 62 Acres adjoining 128 acres of DDA greens Comprising of residential, office and commercial complexes Community Centre
  24. 24. 6 128 Acres of Sweeping DDA green
  25. 25. 128 Acres of Sweeping Greens • One of the largest protected green spaces of the City • Comprising of 3 sprawling parks - 25 Acres, 98 Acres and 5 Acres; • Proposed amenities to include Cycling, jogging and walking tracks, amphitheater, open gyms, thematic gardens, Sculpture Gardens, water bodies, sports facilities • Proposed to become activity center hosting events - Kite flying, Food tasting, Art and culture, Light shows etc. Image: DDA Park, adjoining DLF Midtown
  26. 26. 128 Acres of Sweeping Greens Image: 25 acre DDA Park
  27. 27. 128 Acres of Sweeping Greens Image: 98 acre DDA Park
  28. 28. 7Amenities
  29. 29. Amenities Project Amenities Restaurant/Coffee Shop Spa/Salon Gymnasium Library Kids Play Area Activity Room (Yoga/Dance) Bar Convenience Store Image: Clubhouse Café, The Crest
  30. 30. Amenities Image: Reading Room, The Crest Image: Lounge, The Crest
  31. 31. Amenities Image: Gymnasium, The Crest
  32. 32. Amenities Image: Swimming Pool, The Crest
  33. 33. Amenities Image: Pool Side Deck, The Crest
  34. 34. Image: Restaurant, The Crest Amenities
  35. 35. Image: Bar, The Crest Amenities
  36. 36. Image: Ballroom, The Crest Amenities
  37. 37. Image: Spa & Salon, The Crest Amenities
  38. 38. 8The Crest Success Story
  39. 39. Image: The Crest
  40. 40. Image: Elevations, The Crest
  41. 41. Every home at The Crest has been designed to deliver the utmost in space and design. Even the smaller homes here are a luxurious 247.30 sq. m. (2662 square feet) with the largest homes offering an expansive 373.65 sq. m. (4022 square feet). While the doors of The Crest Penthouse open to a lavish 607 sq. m. (6535 square feet) interior. The feeling of openness is further enhanced by the floor-to-floor height of 3.2 m (10.6 ft.), which makes these the highest apartment ceilings created by DLF in its luxury residences portfolio till date; minimal column sizes and a well- defined flow between living, dining and other private areas. The Apartments at Crest
  42. 42. The Apartments at Crest
  43. 43. The Apartments at Crest
  44. 44. Tower Lobby & Lift Lobby at Crest
  45. 45. LIFE IS A GROWING CELEBRATION AT THE CREST The Crest is now a vibrant neighborhood, where an exceptional quality of life and seamless amenities deﬁne a true urban oasis. More than 600 families have already moved-in, including over 220 expatriate families, who make it an inspiring cosmopolitan lifestyle. Habitation at Crest
  46. 46. The Crest has been writing one success story after another. Widely recognized as the benchmark luxury residential project in DLF5, it has now set another benchmark – this time with rental yields touching Rs. 74 per square feet, delivering a new high of 4.6% return on investment. CHALLENGING THE PARADIGM Capital appreciation chart Rental yield Launch year and details Current scenario Current scenario May 2013 Apartment size= 2,700 - 4,000 SFT + Penthouses 6100 SFT Launch BSP = Rs. 15,500/ SFT Current BSP = Rs. 20000/ SFT 600+ families have already moved in with an occupancy rate of 78%. Rental yields touching Rs. 74 per square feet, delivering a new high of 4.6% return on investment. Rental range – 1.6 – 2.8 lakhs per month
  47. 47. Thank You

"Dlf One Midtown Moti Nagar- A Premium Living Space in Delhi 9999650991

DLF One Midtown Moti Nagar
https://www.dlfhomes.co.in/dlf-midtown-moti-nagar-delhi/

Once in a Life Time Opportunity to own a Super Luxury Apartment in New Delhi by DLF.

DLF Capital Greens Motinagar - New Delhi.
Super Luxury Living adjoining 128 Acre of a lush green park.
A unique ecosystem in Delhi comprising Residential, Commercial and Luxury Retail within.

Tentative Project Details:-

 Project Area: 5.15 Acre
 No of Towers :- 04
 No of units :- 913 Only
 Height of Towers :- G+40
 Parking :- 3 Level basement

Every apartment gets mesmerizing green views with ample sunlight and natural air.

 5 Metro Stations within 3 km
 5 Star Grand Club House
 Dedicated parking slots
 Visitors Car Parking
 Swimming Pool
 Direct access to 25-acre DDA park

Sizes:-
 2BHK :- 1750 Sq.ft
 2BHK + Store + Utility:- 2400 Sq.Ft
 3BHK + Store :- 2300 Sq.Ft
 4BHK + Servant Room:- 3000 Sq.Ft

Construction by - TATA PROJECTS

Booking and Allotment process -
First, cum First Served.
Attractive Pre-launch Benefit for first very few units.

