"Dlf One Midtown Moti Nagar- A Premium Living Space in Delhi 9999650991 DLF One Midtown Moti Nagar https://www.dlfhomes.co.in/dlf-midtown-moti-nagar-delhi/ #dlfmidtown #dlfonemidtown #dlfmotinagar #dlfdelhi Once in a Life Time Opportunity to own a Super Luxury Apartment in New Delhi by DLF. DLF Capital Greens Motinagar - New Delhi. Super Luxury Living adjoining 128 Acre of a lush green park. A unique ecosystem in Delhi comprising Residential, Commercial and Luxury Retail within. Tentative Project Details:-  Project Area: 5.15 Acre  No of Towers :- 04  No of units :- 913 Only  Height of Towers :- G+40  Parking :- 3 Level basement Every apartment gets mesmerizing green views with ample sunlight and natural air.  5 Metro Stations within 3 km  5 Star Grand Club House  Dedicated parking slots  Visitors Car Parking  Swimming Pool  Direct access to 25-acre DDA park Sizes:-  2BHK :- 1750 Sq.ft  2BHK + Store + Utility:- 2400 Sq.Ft  3BHK + Store :- 2300 Sq.Ft  4BHK + Servant Room:- 3000 Sq.Ft Construction by - TATA PROJECTS Booking and Allotment process - First, cum First Served. Attractive Pre-launch Benefit for first very few units. Read More at - t.ly/RTu8 Other Projects in Delhi DLF Kings Court: https://www.dlfhomes.co.in/dlf-kings-court-delhi/ Follow us Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dlfrealty/​ Twitter - https://twitter.com/dlfrealty/​ Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/dlfrealty/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dlfrealty/ Tags: dlf one midtown, dlf midtown price, dlf midtown booking, dlf midtown possession, dlf midtown moti nagar price, dlf midtown launch date, dlf midtown floor plan, dlf midtown rera, dlf one midtown delhi, dlf midtown moti nagar, dlf moti nagar, dlf delhi, dlf capital greens, dlf one midtown moti nagar, dlf properties delhi, dlf properties delhi, dlf properties in delhi, dlf new projects in delhi, dlf new launchdlf one midtown, dlf midtown price, dlf midtown booking, dlf midtown possession, dlf midtown moti nagar price, dlf midtown launch date, dlf midtown floor plan, dlf midtown rera, dlf one midtown delhi, dlf midtown moti nagar, dlf moti nagar, dlf delhi, dlf capital greens, dlf one midtown moti nagar, dlf properties delhi, dlf properties delhi, dlf properties in delhi, dlf new projects in delhi, dlf new launch"