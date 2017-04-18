Соколова Мария Анатольевна "Литературные музеи и памятники Череповца"

240-летию родного города Череповца посвящается Презентацию подготовила Мария Анатольевна Соколова, педагог-библиотекарь МБ...
Череповец – мой родной город. У многих Череповец ассоциируется с промышленностью и заводами. Но наш город славен ещё и сво...
В сквере Гоголя на улице Первомайской установили бюст Николая Васильевича Гоголя, хотя гениальный писатель никогда не быва...
3 ноября 2012 года в Зашекснинском районе на улице Батюшкова по инициативе череповецкой городской общественной организации...
Заповедным местом для почитателей изящной словесности стала усадьба матери поэта Константина Николаевича Батюшкова около с...
Поэт плодотворно трудился в родовом поместье над стихотворными шедеврами. Здесь были написаны: «Мои пенаты», «Видения на б...
23 сентября 1997 года на границе родового имения Батюшковых в Хантоново по инициативе почитателей его творчества у памятно...
Макет барского дома в Хантонове. В настоящее время ведётся работа по восстановлению разрушенной усадьбы.
Череповецкая городская региональная организация «Батюшковское общество» ежегодно проводит Батюшковский фестиваль Вологодчи...
Каждый литературный год в Череповце начинается 3 января встречей почитателей творчества Н.М.Рубцова в сквере у его бюста. ...
Центр Н.М.Рубцова – это музей с экспонатами, связанными с жизнью и творчеством Николая Рубцова и других вологодских поэтов...
В выставочном зале литературно-краеведческого центра представлены картины череповецких и вологодских художников, скульптур...
В усадьбе Владимировка находится единственный в России литературный музей, посвященный творчеству поэта Игоря Северянина. ...
Каждый год в мае, в усадьбе Лотаревых во Владимировке традиционным поэтическим турниром «Король поэтов» отмечается день ро...
В память о поэте Игоре Северянине установлены две мемориальные доски — на здании бывшего реального училища (пр.Луначарског...
1 ноября 2009 года в здании Нотно-музыкальной библиотеки № 11 по улице Строителей, 30 открылся Музей Александра Башлачёва.
В 2002 году друг Александра Башлачева Сергей Мухин на свои средства изготовил и установил мемориальную доску на доме № 13 ...
Традиционно в мае в Череповце проходят мероприятия, посвященные Александру Башлачёву: фестивали «Время колокольчиков», «Са...
Школьный музей, посвященный поэту-земляку Александру Алексеевичу Пошехонову в д. Новое Домозёрово Череповецкого района, со...
Визитной карточкой Домозеровской школы является памятник А.С.Пушкину – единственный в Череповце и районе. Традиционно в де...
Литературный музей Дворца детского и юношеского творчества имени А.А.Алексеевой создан в 1998 году. В основном фонде храня...
Музей осуществляет просветительскую деятельность, проводятся экскурсии, интерактивные уроки. На базе музея создано объедин...
Разделы музейной экспозиции: «К.Н.Батюшков», «История возрождения родовой усадьбы Батюшковых в Хантоново», «Батюшковы в ру...
Череповец – красавец над Шексной, Череповец – любимый город мой, Ты гордость родины моей, Череповец, Неповторимый романтик...
Текст: 1. http://cultinfo.ru/literature/literary-cherepovets/literary-museum-of-palace-of-children-cher.php 2. http://cult...
  1. 1. 240-летию родного города Череповца посвящается Презентацию подготовила Мария Анатольевна Соколова, педагог-библиотекарь МБОУ«Средняя общеобразовательная школа № 26 с углубленным изучением отдельных предметов» г.Череповец, 2017 г.
  2. 2. Череповец – мой родной город. У многих Череповец ассоциируется с промышленностью и заводами. Но наш город славен ещё и своей историей и литературными именами. Я предлагаю совершить экскурсию по литературным местам города Череповца и Череповецкого района, посетить литературные музеи и памятники известным писателям, в том числе и писателям-землякам. «Череповец, мой милый город, В Череповце родился я. В нем счастлив я и сердцем молод - Ведь это родина моя!» (Алексей Ткачев)
  3. 3. В сквере Гоголя на улице Первомайской установили бюст Николая Васильевича Гоголя, хотя гениальный писатель никогда не бывал в нашем городе. Первый литературный памятник появился в Череповце в 1967 году.
  4. 4. 3 ноября 2012 года в Зашекснинском районе на улице Батюшкова по инициативе череповецкой городской общественной организации «Батюшковское общество» открыли памятник К.Н.Батюшкову (скульптор Алексей Щепелкин).
  5. 5. Заповедным местом для почитателей изящной словесности стала усадьба матери поэта Константина Николаевича Батюшкова около села Хантоново в 33 километрах от Череповца.
  6. 6. Поэт плодотворно трудился в родовом поместье над стихотворными шедеврами. Здесь были написаны: «Мои пенаты», «Видения на берегах Леты», «Умирающий Тасс», «Странствователь и домосед», эпиграммы, лирические стихи, переводы. К.Н.Батюшков появился в Хантоновской усадьбе в 1807 году и проживал подолгу в последующие годы, вплоть до 1818 года. Обстановка усадьбы, природа, старинный парк благоприятно влияли на его душевные и поэтические силы.
  7. 7. 23 сентября 1997 года на границе родового имения Батюшковых в Хантоново по инициативе почитателей его творчества у памятного камня, сохранившегося со времен существования построек и сада, была установлена мемориальная доска, изготовленная Д.В.Медведевым.
  8. 8. Макет барского дома в Хантонове. В настоящее время ведётся работа по восстановлению разрушенной усадьбы.
  9. 9. Череповецкая городская региональная организация «Батюшковское общество» ежегодно проводит Батюшковский фестиваль Вологодчины. В течение 15 лет накануне Дня славянской письменности и культуры в селе Мякса проходит праздник «Отечески пенаты», приуроченный к дню рождения К.Н.Батюшкова.
  10. 10. Каждый литературный год в Череповце начинается 3 января встречей почитателей творчества Н.М.Рубцова в сквере у его бюста. Так стартует ежегодный «Рубцовский январь», проводимый Литературно-краеведческим центром Н.М. Рубцова. 14 ноября 1998-го у здания ЧГУ открыли бюст Николая Рубцова. Скульптор Александр Шебунин безвозмездно изготовил авторский вариант памятника.
  11. 11. Центр Н.М.Рубцова – это музей с экспонатами, связанными с жизнью и творчеством Николая Рубцова и других вологодских поэтов. В музее организован зал «Череповецкие адреса поэта Рубцова», собраны воспоминания о поэте, аудио- и видеозаписи, документальные фильмы. Литературно-краеведческий центр Н.М.Рубцова открылся в Доме знаний 1 ноября 2011 года.
  12. 12. В выставочном зале литературно-краеведческого центра представлены картины череповецких и вологодских художников, скульптурные портреты Н.М. Рубцова, все прижизненные издания поэта, его автографы. Литературно-краеведческий центр Н.М. Рубцова расположен в МБОУДОД « ДДиЮ «Дом знаний»: г.Череповец, Советский пр., 54.
  13. 13. В усадьбе Владимировка находится единственный в России литературный музей, посвященный творчеству поэта Игоря Северянина. Музей был открыт в 1997 году. В музее проводятся экскурсии, литературные праздники, организовываются профильные полевые экспедиции школьников, конные туристские маршруты, пленэры художников.
  14. 14. Каждый год в мае, в усадьбе Лотаревых во Владимировке традиционным поэтическим турниром «Король поэтов» отмечается день рождения Игоря Северянина. В Череповце в Доме знаний работает гостиная поэта И.Северянина «О, пленительный Серебряный век!». Там же ежегодно весной проходит межрегиональный фестиваль-конкурс исполнителей русского романса «Классические розы» им. И.Северянина.
  15. 15. В память о поэте Игоре Северянине установлены две мемориальные доски — на здании бывшего реального училища (пр.Луначарского, 5) и на здании барского дома во Владимировке.
  16. 16. 1 ноября 2009 года в здании Нотно-музыкальной библиотеки № 11 по улице Строителей, 30 открылся Музей Александра Башлачёва.
  17. 17. В 2002 году друг Александра Башлачева Сергей Мухин на свои средства изготовил и установил мемориальную доску на доме № 13 на ул. Милютина, где долгое время жил поэт. Еще одна доска установлена 24 мая 2015 года на здании филармонического собрания. В этом здании в конце 1970-х Вячеславом Кобриным была создана легендарная череповецкая группа «Рок-сентябрь», тексты для которой писал А.Башлачёв. Автор проекта - скульптор Илья Литвинов.
  18. 18. Традиционно в мае в Череповце проходят мероприятия, посвященные Александру Башлачёву: фестивали «Время колокольчиков», «Сашин день».
  19. 19. Школьный музей, посвященный поэту-земляку Александру Алексеевичу Пошехонову в д. Новое Домозёрово Череповецкого района, создан в 2005 году по инициативе директора школы, учителя-словесника В.А.Чернова.
  20. 20. Визитной карточкой Домозеровской школы является памятник А.С.Пушкину – единственный в Череповце и районе. Традиционно в день гибели поэта здесь собираются писатели и поэты города и района, учащиеся и их родители. Звучат стихи Пушкина и поэтические строки наших современников.
  21. 21. Литературный музей Дворца детского и юношеского творчества имени А.А.Алексеевой создан в 1998 году. В основном фонде хранятся книги, журналы, рукописи, произведения вологодских поэтов и писателей, исследовательская литература. Заведующая музеем - педагог Марина Анатольевна Базанова.
  22. 22. Музей осуществляет просветительскую деятельность, проводятся экскурсии, интерактивные уроки. На базе музея создано объединение «Таланты и поклонники», в котором ежегодно обучается более 40 детей по программе «Литературный музей как средство воспитания субъекта культуры».
  23. 23. Разделы музейной экспозиции: «К.Н.Батюшков», «История возрождения родовой усадьбы Батюшковых в Хантоново», «Батюшковы в русской культуре», «Игорь Северянин», «А.Башлачёв», «Н.М.Иванова-Романова», «Череповец литературный: галерея поэтов и писателей города Череповца», «Уголок Н.Рубцова и С.Орлова». Литературный музей МБОУ ДОД «Дворца детского и юношеского творчества имени А.А. Алексеевой» расположен по адресу: Череповец, ул. Сталеваров, 32.
  24. 24. Череповец – красавец над Шексной, Череповец – любимый город мой, Ты гордость родины моей, Череповец, Неповторимый романтик и творец! (Виктор Кичкарёв «Череповецкая песня») Я люблю свой родной Череповец! Он достоин гордости, любви и восхищения! В нашем городе интересно жить, потому что люди здесь творческие, стремящиеся «вперёд и выше, всё вперёд и выше»!
×