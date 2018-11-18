Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profa. Ysmelis Perdomo Caracas, Octubre de 2018.
https://teoriaorganizacionalunal.wordpress.com/2015/05/20/herramientas-y-tecnologias-de-la-web-x-0/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abZXlQaVxQQ&ab_channel=SilvanaGabrielaMaya
Es evidente que el uso de la tecnología a través de sus herramientas, y las TICs, marcarían significativamente los proyect...
 Pineda Sánchez, Luis Fernando. (4 septiembre 2016).Tecnología y gestión educativa. Recuperado 12 de octubre de 2018, htt...
Gestión educativa en tecnología
Gestión educativa en tecnología
Gestión educativa en tecnología
Gestión educativa en tecnología
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gestión educativa en tecnología

33 views

Published on

El uso de la tecnología y las TIC en el proceso de de enseñanza y aprendizaje.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gestión educativa en tecnología

  1. 1. Profa. Ysmelis Perdomo Caracas, Octubre de 2018.
  2. 2. https://teoriaorganizacionalunal.wordpress.com/2015/05/20/herramientas-y-tecnologias-de-la-web-x-0/
  3. 3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abZXlQaVxQQ&ab_channel=SilvanaGabrielaMaya
  4. 4. Es evidente que el uso de la tecnología a través de sus herramientas, y las TICs, marcarían significativamente los proyectos educativos, y el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje., despertando el interés, la motivación y la creatividad de los estudiantes, en la construcción de su propio conocimiento. Es importante que los docentes comencemos a romper barreras y limitaciones, abriendo las puertas a la Era DIGITAL, sin miedo, para poder transmitir todas estas habilidades y destrezas a los estudiantes en el uso de las TICs.
  5. 5.  Pineda Sánchez, Luis Fernando. (4 septiembre 2016).Tecnología y gestión educativa. Recuperado 12 de octubre de 2018, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ut8dFQSkNfA&ab_channel=LuisFernandoPinedaSanchez  Pulido Huertas, Diana Carolina.(28 noviembre 2014). Gestión del conocimiento en educación con tic en la transformación de la escuela. Recuperado 11 de octubre de 2018, https://revistas.udistrital.edu.co/ojs/index.php/vinculos/article/view/10520/11608  Teoriaorganizacionalunal. Herramientas y tecnología de la web x.0. (2015 mayo 20), Recuperado 12 de octubre de 2018 https://teoriaorganizacionalunal.wordpress.com/2015/05/20/herramientas-y- tecnologias-de-la-web-x-0/  CECC SICA. ( 24 marzo 2009) . Uso de las TICs en la educación. Recuperado 13 de octubre de 2018, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=078icPoZC8c&t=13s&ab_channel=CECCSICA  Sistemas operativos. (10 abril 2017). Sofware libre y propietario. Recuperado 14 de octubre de 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TaeUpgqXSI&ab_channel=SistemasOperativos  Silvana Gabriela Maya. (17 julio 2017). ¿Qué son las TIC? (Herramientas ofimáticas).Recuperado 14 de octubre de 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abZXlQaVxQQ&ab_channel=SilvanaGabrielaMaya  Rosalinda Chin. ( 19 diciembre 2013). Impacto de las redes sociales a la educación. Recuperado 14 de octubre de 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIZyDSezGl4&ab_channel=RosalindaChin  TICs y entornos virtuales de aprendizaje. ( 29 marzo 2016). Redes sociales como herramienta educativa. Recuperado 14 de octubre de 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p45_GoQcM6A&ab_channel=TICsyEntornosVirtualesdeAprendizaje  Subgerencia de comunicaciones la libertad. (26 mayo 2015). La importancia de las TICS. Recuperado 15 de octubre de 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L3Se_VgKiw

×