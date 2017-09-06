izk'kk@ ◊È¥’ß¸– ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ◊¥ÁòÊ◊¥«‹ ◊¥ „È∞ »‘§⁄U’Œ‹ ∑§Ë Á‡Êﬂ‚ŸÊ Ÿ ⁄UÊ¡ÁŸÁÃ∑§ •Êﬂ‡ÿ∑§ÃÊ ∑‘§ Ãı⁄U ¬⁄U ’ÃÊÃ „È∞ ‚„ÿÙªË ¬Ê≈...
2 ifjp; VkbEl] fnYyh] eaxyokj 05 flrEcj] 2017 O;kikj ifjp; fctusl txr S‹ÙªŸ Á‹π ŸÙ≈U ¡ÀŒ ’Œ‹ ‹¥ ,tsafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – ÷Ê...
ifjp; VkbEl] fnYyh eaxyokj 05 flrEcj] 2017 3 fnYyh@ ns’k Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË ◊¥ ∑‘§ãŒ˝Ëÿ ◊¥òÊË œ◊ãŒ˝ ¬˝œÊŸ ﬂ ⁄UÊíÿ◊¥òÊË •Ÿ¥Ã ∑§È◊Ê⁄...
Download file
Download file
Download file
Download file
Download file
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download file

10 views

Published on

Parichay Times Daily Newspaper 05-09-2017

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Download file

  1. 1. izk'kk@ ◊È¥’ß¸– ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ◊¥ÁòÊ◊¥«‹ ◊¥ „È∞ »‘§⁄U’Œ‹ ∑§Ë Á‡Êﬂ‚ŸÊ Ÿ ⁄UÊ¡ÁŸÁÃ∑§ •Êﬂ‡ÿ∑§ÃÊ ∑‘§ Ãı⁄U ¬⁄U ’ÃÊÃ „È∞ ‚„ÿÙªË ¬Ê≈UË¸ Á‡Êﬂ‚ŸÊ Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ Ÿ⁄UãŒ˝ ◊ÙŒË ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ÃËŸ ‚Ê‹ ¬Í⁄U „ÙŸ ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ÷Ë ©‚◊¥ ¬˝ÿÙª ¡Ê⁄UË „Ò¥– Á‡Êﬂ‚ŸÊ Ÿ •¬Ÿ ◊Èπ¬òÊ ‚Ê◊ŸÊ ∑‘§ ∞∑§ ‚¥¬ÊŒ∑§Ëÿ ◊¥ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‹Ùª •’ ÷Ë “•ë¿ ÁŒŸ” ∑§Ê ß¥Ã¡Ê⁄U ∑§⁄U ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ‚¥¬ÊŒ∑§Ëÿ ◊¥ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿÙ¥ ∑‘§ •Êﬂ¥≈UŸ ∑§Ù ÷Ê¡¬Ê ∑§Ê •Ê¥ÃÁ⁄U∑§ ◊Ê◊‹Ê ’ÃÊÃ „È∞ ∑§„Ê ªÿÊ „Ò, „◊ øÈ¬ Ÿ„Ë¥ ⁄U„ ‚∑§Ã ÄUÿÙ¥Á∑§ ß‚∑§Ê ‚¥’¥œ ⁄UÊc≈˛ ‚È⁄UˇÊÊ •ı⁄U Œ‡Ê ∑‘§ Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ‚ „Ò– ß‚◊¥ ∑§„Ê ªÿÊ, ◊ÙŒË ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U Ÿ ÃËŸ ‚Ê‹ ¬Í⁄U ∑§⁄U Á‹∞ „Ò¥ ‹Á∑§Ÿ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ◊¥ •’ ÷Ë ¬˝ÿÙª „Ù ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ÷Ê¡¬Ê ∑‘§ wÆvy ∑‘§ øÈŸÊﬂË ŸÊ⁄U ∑§Ë ÿÊŒ ÁŒ‹ÊÃ „È∞ ß‚◊¥ ∑§„Ê ªÿÊ Á∑§ ‹Ùª •’ ÷Ë “•ë¿ ÁŒŸ” ∑‘§ ∑§Á⁄U‡◊ ∑§Ê ß¥Ã¡Ê⁄U ∑§⁄U ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ß‚◊¥ ∑§„Ê ªÿÊ Á∑§ ◊¥ÁòÊ¬Á⁄U·Œ ∑‘§ »‘§⁄U’Œ‹ ◊¥ ◊ÙŒË •ı⁄U (÷Ê¡¬Ê •äÿˇÊ) •Á◊Ã ‡ÊÊ„ ∑‘§ øÈŸ „È∞ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ù ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ Á∑§ÿÊ ªÿÊ– ¬Ê≈UË¸ ∑§Ê ∑§„ŸÊ „Ò Á∑§ ∑§È¿ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ù „≈UÊŸ ∑‘§ ¬Ë¿ ©Ÿ∑§Ë ’…∏ÃË ©◊˝ ∑§Ù ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ ’ÃÊÿÊ ªÿÊ „Ò, ‹Á∑§Ÿ ©Ÿ∑‘§ ÿÈﬂÊ ◊¥ÁòÊÿÙ¥ Ÿ ÷Ë ∑§È¿ πÊ‚ ¬˝Œ‡Ê¸Ÿ Ÿ„Ë¥ Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ©hﬂ ∆Ê∑§⁄U ∑‘§ ŸÃÎàﬂ ﬂÊ‹Ë ÿ„ ¬Ê≈UË¸ ◊„Ê⁄UÊc≈˛ •ı⁄U ∑‘§¥Œ˝ ŒÙŸÙ¥ ◊¥ „Ë ÷Ê¡¬Ê ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ ª∆’¥œŸ ◊¥ „Ò– ß‚ ‚Ê‹ ◊È¥’ß¸ ÁﬂEÁﬂlÊ‹ÿ ∑‘§ ¬⁄UËˇÊÊ ¬Á⁄UáÊÊ◊Ù¥ ∑§Ë ÉÊÙ·áÊÊ ◊¥ „Èß¸ Œ⁄UË ∑§Ê ‚¥Œ÷¸ ŒÃ „È∞ ‚¥¬ÊŒ∑§Ëÿ ◊¥ ∑§„Ê ªÿÊ, ŸÙ≈U’¥ŒË ¬Í⁄UË Ã⁄U„ •‚»§‹ „Ù ªß¸– ◊¥„ªÊß¸ •ı⁄U ’⁄UÙ¡ªÊ⁄UË ’…∏ ⁄U„Ë „Ò– πÊŸÊ, ∑§¬«∏Ê •ı⁄U ◊∑§ÊŸ ∑§Ë ◊Í‹ ‚◊SÿÊ∞¥ •’ ÷Ë ‚Ê◊Ÿ „Ò¥– ◊È¥’ß¸ ¡Ò‚ ‡Ê„⁄U ◊¥ ÁﬂEÁﬂlÊ‹ÿÙ¥ ◊¥ •⁄UÊ¡∑§ÃÊ „ÙŸ ∑‘§ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ Œ⁄U ‚ •ÊŸ ﬂÊ‹ ¬Á⁄UáÊÊ◊Ù¥ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ¿ÊòÊÙ¥ ∑‘§ ’Ëø ©‹¤ÊŸ „Ò– ß‚◊¥ ¬Í¿Ê ªÿÊ, Á’„Ê⁄U, •‚◊, •ÙÁ«‡ÊÊ, ©ûÊ⁄U ¬˝Œ‡Ê ¡Ò‚ ⁄UÊíÿ ’Ê…∏ ‚ ©¡«∏ ª∞ „Ò¥ •ı⁄U ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄UË •S¬ÃÊ‹Ù¥ ◊¥ „ÙŸ ﬂÊ‹ ◊ıÃ¥ L§∑§Ÿ ∑§Ê ŸÊ◊ Ÿ„Ë¥ ‹ ⁄U„Ë¥ „Ò¥– ∑§ıŸ ‚ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ Ÿ ∑§ıŸ ‚Ë ‚◊SÿÊ ‚È‹¤ÊÊß¸ „Ò? ‚¥¬ÊŒ∑§Ëÿ ◊¥ ∑§„Ê ªÿÊ Á∑§ ‚È⁄U‡Ê ¬˝÷È ∑§Ù ⁄U‹ﬂ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ‚ ÷‹ „Ë „≈UÊ ÁŒÿÊ ªÿÊ „Ù, ‹Á∑§Ÿ ß‚ Áﬂ÷Êª ◊¥ •’ ÷Ë ª«∏’Á«∏ÿÊ¥ „Ò¥– ª¥ªÊ ‚»§Êß¸ •Á÷ÿÊŸ ¬Í⁄UË Ã⁄U„ •√ÿﬂSÕÊ ∑§Ê Á‡Ê∑§Ê⁄U ⁄U„Ê ‹Á∑§Ÿ ©◊Ê ÷Ê⁄UÃË ¬⁄U ∑§Ùß¸ ∑§Ê⁄U¸ﬂÊß¸ Ÿ„Ë¥ ∑§Ë ªß¸– Á‡Êﬂ‚ŸÊ Ÿ ∑§„Ê, ◊¥ÁòÊ◊¥«‹ ◊¥ ÁﬂSÃÊ⁄U ÷Ê¡¬Ê ∑§Ë ⁄UÊ¡ŸËÁÃ∑§ •Êﬂ‡ÿ∑§ÃÊ ÕË •ı⁄U ¬Ê≈UË¸ Ÿ ’‚ ﬂ„Ë Á∑§ÿÊ– izk'kk@ ŒÙ ◊Ê„ ∑‘§ ÷ËÃ⁄U ¬≈˛Ù‹ ∑‘§ ŒÊ◊ ◊¥ {.{Æ L§¬ÿ ¬˝ÁÃ ‹Ë≈U⁄U ∑§Ë ’…∏ÙûÊ⁄UË ∑‘§ ’Êﬂ¡ÍŒ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ŒÒÁŸ∑§ •ÊœÊ⁄U ¬⁄U ¬≈˛Ù‹ •ı⁄U «Ë¡‹ ∑§Ë ∑§Ë◊ÃÙ¥ ◊¥ ‚¥‡ÊÙœŸ ∑§Ë √ÿﬂSÕÊ ¡Ê⁄UË ⁄UπªË– ÿ„ ¡ÊŸ∑§Ê⁄UË •Ê¡ ¬≈˛ÙÁ‹ÿ◊ ◊¥òÊË œ◊¸¥Œ˝ ¬˝œÊŸ Ÿ ŒË– ¬˝œÊŸ ∑§Ù ⁄UÁﬂﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù ¬ŒÙÛÊÃ ∑§⁄U∑‘§ ∑§Ê’ËŸÊ ◊¥òÊË ’ŸÊÿÊ ªÿÊ „Ò ‚ÊÕ „Ë ©ã„¥ ∑§ı‡Ê‹ Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ∞ﬂ¥ ©lÁ◊ÃÊ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑§Ê •ÁÃÁ⁄UQ§ ¬˝÷Ê⁄U ÷Ë ÁŒÿÊ ªÿÊ „Ò– ¬„‹ ¬˝œÊŸ ∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ ¬≈˛ÙÁ‹ÿ◊ ∞ﬂ¥ ¬˝Ê∑§ÎÁÃ∑§ ªÒ‚ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑§Ê ⁄UÊíÿ◊¥òÊË ∑‘§ Ãı⁄U ¬⁄U SﬂÃ¥òÊ ¬˝÷Ê⁄U ÕÊ– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ∑§Ë◊ÃÙ¥ ◊¥ ⁄UÙ¡ÊŸÊ ¬Á⁄UﬂÃ¸Ÿ ∑§Ë √ÿﬂSÕÊ ‚ •¥Ã⁄U⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ Ã‹ ∑§Ë ∑§Ë◊Ã ∑§◊ „ÙŸ ∑§Ê ª˝Ê„∑§Ù¥ ∑§Ù Ãà∑§Ê‹ »§ÊÿŒÊ Á◊‹ÃÊ „Ò– ß‚∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ „Ë •¥Ã⁄U⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U „Èß¸ •øÊŸ∑§ ﬂÎÁh ∑‘§ Ãà∑§Ê‹ •‚⁄U ‚ ÷Ë ÿ„ ª˝Ê„∑§Ù¥ ∑§Ù ’øÊÃÊ „Ò ÄUÿÙ¥Á∑§ ß‚∑‘§ Ã„Ã ÉÊ⁄U‹Í SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U ∑§Ë◊ÃÙ¥ ◊¥ ∑§ß¸ ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ R§◊ﬂÊ⁄U ﬂÎÁh ∑§Ë ¡ÊÃË „Ò– ∑§ı‡Ê‹ Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ê ¬Œ÷Ê⁄U ª˝„áÊ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ¬òÊ∑§Ê⁄UÙ¥ ‚ ’ÊÃøËÃ ◊¥ ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê, 'ÿ„ (⁄UÙ¡ÊŸÊ ∑§Ë◊Ã ¬Á⁄UﬂÃ¸Ÿ) ª˝Ê„∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ Á„Ã ◊¥ „Ò •ı⁄U ◊È¤Ê Ÿ„Ë¥ ‹ªÃÊ Á∑§ ß‚◊¥ ’Œ‹Êﬂ ∑§Ë ¡M§⁄UÃ „Ò–”” ¬˝œÊŸ Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ÁﬂÁ÷ÛÊ ˇÊòÊÙ¥ ◊¥ ÿÈﬂÊ•Ù¥ ∑§Ù ∑§È‡Ê‹ ’ŸÊŸ •ı⁄U ©Ÿ◊¥ ©lÁ◊ÃÊ ∑§ı‡Ê‹ Áﬂ∑§Á‚Ã ∑§⁄UŸ ∑§Ë •¬ŸË ◊ÈÁ„◊Ù¥ ∑§Ù Ã¡ ∑§⁄UªË– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ⁄UÙ¡ªÊ⁄U ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ¬ÊÁ⁄UÁSÕÁÃ∑§Ë ∑§Ê ÁŸ◊Ê¸áÊ ©Ÿ∑§Ë ¬˝ÊÕÁ◊∑§ÃÊ „ÙªË– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê, ““„⁄U ‚Ê‹ üÊ◊ ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ vÆ ‹Êπ Ÿÿ ÿÈﬂÊ •ÊÃ „Ò¥– „◊Ê⁄UË ∑§ÙÁ‡Ê‡Ê ⁄UÊíÿ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄UÙ¥ •ı⁄U •ãÿ ∞¡¥Á‚ÿÙ¥ ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ ÃÊ‹◊‹ ∑§⁄U ©Ÿ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ⁄UÙ¡ªÊ⁄U ∑‘§ •ﬂ‚⁄U πÙ¡Ÿ ∑§Ë „ÙªË– ,tsafl;ka@ ‡ÿÊ◊Ÿ– Á’˝ÄU‚ Œ‡ÊÙ¥ Ÿ •Ê¡ ÃÊÁ‹’ÊŸ, •‹- ∑§ÊÿŒÊ •ı⁄U ¬ÊÁ∑§SÃÊŸ •ÊœÊÁ⁄UÃ ‹‡∑§⁄U-∞-ÃÒÿ’Ê ∞ﬂ¥ ¡Ò‡Ê-∞- ◊È„ê◊Œ ¡Ò‚ •ÊÃ¥∑§Ë ‚¥ª∆ŸÙ¥ mÊ⁄UÊ ∑§Ë ¡ÊŸ ﬂÊ‹Ë Á„¥‚Ê ¬⁄U ª¥÷Ë⁄U Áø¥ÃÊ ¡ÊÁ„⁄U ∑§Ë– ß‚∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ „Ë ßŸ Œ‡ÊÙ¥ Ÿ •ÊÃ¥∑§ﬂÊŒ ‚ ÁŸ¬≈UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ‚¥ÿÈQ§ ⁄UÊc≈˛ ∑‘§ ﬂÒÁE∑§ ‚◊¤ÊıÃ ∑§Ù ‡ÊËÉÊ˝ÃÊ ‚ •¥ªË∑§Ê⁄U ∑§⁄UŸ ∑§Ë ◊Ê¥ª ∑§Ë– •¬ŸË ÉÊÙ·áÊÊ ◊¥ Á’˝ÄU‚ (’˝Ê¡Ë‹, M§‚˜, ÷Ê⁄UÃ, øËŸ, ŒÁˇÊáÊ •»§˝Ë∑§Ê) Ÿ ‚÷Ë Œ‡ÊÙ¥ ‚ •¬Ë‹ ∑§Ë Á∑§ ﬂ •ÊÃ¥∑§ﬂÊŒ ‚ ÁŸ¬≈UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ∞∑§ ‚◊ª˝ M§π •¬ŸÊ∞¥– •ÊÃ¥∑§ﬂÊŒ ‚ ÁŸ¬≈UŸ ∑‘§ R§◊ ◊¥ ø⁄U◊¬¥Õ ‚ ÁŸ¬≈UŸ •ı⁄U •ÊÃ¥Á∑§ÿÙ¥ ∑‘§ ÁﬂûÊ ¬Ù·áÊ ∑‘§ dÙÃÙ¥ ∑§Ù •ﬂM§h ∑§⁄UŸ ∑§Ë ÷Ë ’ÊÃ ∑§Ë ªß¸– ‚◊Í„ Ÿ ˇÊòÊ ∑§Ë ‚È⁄UˇÊÊ ÁSÕÁÃ ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ-‚ÊÕ ÃÊÁ‹’ÊŸ, •Êß¸∞‚•Êß¸∞‚, •‹-∑§ÊÿŒÊ •ı⁄U ‹‡∑§⁄U-∞-ÃÒÿ’Ê, ¡Ò‡Ê-∞- ◊Ù„ê◊Œ ∞ﬂ¥ „P§ÊŸË Ÿ≈Uﬂ∑§¸ ‚◊Ã ß‚∑‘§ ‚„ÿÙªË ‚¥ª∆ŸÙ¥ mÊ⁄UÊ ∑§Ë ¡ÊŸ ﬂÊ‹Ë Á„¥‚Ê ¬⁄U Áø¥ÃÊ ¡ÊÁ„⁄U ∑§Ë– ‚◊Í„ Ÿ ß¸S≈UŸ¸ ÃÈÁ∑§¸SÃÊŸ ßS‹ÊÁ◊∑§ ◊Íﬂ◊¥≈U •ı⁄U ßS‹ÊÁ◊∑§ ◊Íﬂ◊¥≈U •ÊÚ»§ ©í’Á∑§SÃÊŸ, Ã„⁄UË∑§-∞-ÃÊÁ‹’ÊŸ •ı⁄U Á„í’ ©Ã-Ã„⁄UË⁄U ¡Ò‚ •ÊÃ¥∑§Ë ‚¥ª∆ŸÙ¥ ∑§Ê ÷Ë Á¡R§ Á∑§ÿÊ– Á’˝ÄU‚ Ÿ ∑§„Ê, ““„◊ ‚¥ÿÈQ§ ⁄UÊc≈˛ ◊„Ê‚÷Ê ∑§Ë •Ù⁄U ‚ “∑§¥¬˝Ë„¥Á‚ﬂ ∑§ãﬂ¥‡ÊŸ •ÊÚŸ ß¥≈U⁄UŸ‡ÊŸ‹ ≈U⁄UÁ⁄Uí◊” (•¥Ã⁄U⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ •ÊÃ¥∑§ﬂÊŒ ¬⁄U ‚◊ª˝ ‚◊¤ÊıÃ) ∑§Ù ¡ÀŒË „Ë •¥ÁÃ◊ M§¬ ÁŒ∞ ¡ÊŸ •ı⁄U ß‚ •¥ªË∑§Ê⁄U Á∑§∞ ¡ÊŸ ∑§Ë ◊Ê¥ª ∑§⁄UÃ „Ò¥– Á’˝ÄU‚ Ÿ •¥Ã⁄U⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ‚◊ÈŒÊÿ ‚ ÿ„ ÷Ë •¬Ë‹ ∑§Ë Á∑§ ﬂ„ ““ﬂÊSÃﬂ ◊¥ ÁﬂSÃÎÃ”” •¥Ã⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ •ÊÃ¥∑§ﬂÊŒ-⁄UÙœË ª∆’¥œŸ SÕÊÁ¬Ã ∑§⁄U •ı⁄U ß‚ ‚¥Œ÷¸ ◊¥ ‚¥ÿÈQ§ ⁄UÊc≈˛ ∑§Ë ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ‚◊ãﬂÿ∑§ ∑§Ë ÷ÍÁ◊∑§Ê ∑§Ê ‚◊Õ¸Ÿ ∑§⁄U– Á’˝ÄU‚ Ÿ ∑§„Ê, ““„◊ ß‚ ’ÊÃ ¬⁄U ¡Ù⁄U ŒÃ „Ò¥ Á∑§ •ÊÃ¥∑§ﬂÊŒ ∑‘§ Áπ‹Ê»§ ‹«∏Êß¸ •¥Ã⁄U⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ÁŸÿ◊Ù¥ ∑‘§ •ŸÈM§¬ ‹«∏Ë ¡ÊŸË øÊÁ„∞, Á¡‚◊¥ ‚¥ÿÈQ§ ⁄UÊc≈˛ ∑§Ê øÊ≈U¸⁄U, •¥Ã⁄U⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ‡Ê⁄UáÊÊÕË¸ ∞ﬂ¥ ◊ÊŸﬂÃÊﬂÊŒË ÁŸÿ◊, ◊ÊŸﬂÊÁœ∑§Ê⁄U •ı⁄U ◊Í‹÷ÍÃ SﬂÃ¥òÊÃÊ∞¥ ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „Ò¥– ß‚ ÉÊÙ·áÊÊ ◊¥ ∑§„Ê ªÿÊ, ““„◊ ‚¥ÿÈQ§ ⁄UÊc≈˛ ∑‘§ •ÊÃ¥∑§ﬂÊŒ ⁄UÙœË ¬˝ÊM§¬ ∑§Ù íÿÊŒÊ ¬˝÷ÊﬂË ’ŸÊŸ ∑§Ë ¬˝ÁÃ’hÃÊ ∑§Ù ŒÙ„⁄UÊÃ „Ò¥– ß‚ ¬˝ÊM§¬ ◊¥ ‚¥ÿÈQ§ ⁄UÊc≈˛ ∑§Ë ¬˝Ê‚¥Áª∑§ ß∑§ÊßÿÙ¥ ∑‘§ ’Ëø ‚„ÿÙª •ı⁄U ‚◊ãﬂÿ, •ÊÃ¥Á∑§ÿÙ¥ ∞ﬂ¥ •ÊÃ¥∑§Ë ‚◊Í„Ù¥ ∑§Ù Ãÿ Œ¡¸ ÁŒ∞ ¡ÊŸÊ •ı⁄U ‚ŒSÿ Œ‡ÊÙ¥ ∑§Ù Ã∑§ŸË∑§Ë ◊ŒŒ ÁŒÿÊ ¡ÊŸÊ ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „Ò– lHkh ikBdksa dks f'k{kd fnol dh gkfnZd 'kqHkdkeuk,a laf{kIr vkt ekSle foHkkx ds vuqlkj vkleku lkQ jgsxkA vkt dk ekSle „ÒŒ⁄UÊ’ÊŒ ◊¥ ©¬⁄UÊc≈˛¬ÁÃ ﬂÒ¥∑Ò§ÿÊ ŸÊÿ«Í ‚ Á◊‹ Ã‹¥ªÊŸÊ ∑‘§ ⁄UÊíÿ¬Ê‹ Ÿ⁄UÁ‚¥ê„Ÿ– – (»§Ù≈UÙ-ß¸∞◊∞‚) o"kZ%& 14 ] vad%& 095 fnYyh& eaxyokj] 05 flrEcj] 2017 i`"B& 8 DL (E)No:- 20/5049/2016-18 RNI No. DELHIN/2004/13033 ewY;%& 1-00 #i;k fnYyh] mÙkj&izns'k] gfj;k.kk] eè;&izns'k] mÙkjkapy iatkc NÙkhlx<+ esa ,d lkFk izlkfjr https://www.facebook.com/ParichayTimes parichaytimes@gmail.com https://plus.google.com/u/0/ https://twitter.com/parichay_times www.slideshare.net/YogeshSharma466www.parichaytimes.in www.parichaytimes.info www.parichaytimes.com *jk"Vªh; laLdj.k jk"Vª dks lefiZr fgUnh nSfud izk'kk@ ÁŒÑË ©ëø ãÿÊÿÊ‹ÿ Ÿ ÁŒÑË ∑‘§ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË •⁄UÁﬂ¥Œ ∑‘§¡⁄UËﬂÊ‹ ∑‘§ Áπ‹Ê»§ ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ◊¥òÊË •L§áÊ ¡≈U‹Ë mÊ⁄UÊ ŒÊÿ⁄U vÆ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬ÿ ∑‘§ ∞∑§ Ÿÿ ◊ÊŸ„ÊÁŸ ◊È∑§Œ◊ ◊¥ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ∑‘§ ¡ﬂÊ’ ◊¥ Œ⁄UË ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ∞∑§ ’Ê⁄U Á»§⁄U •Ê¡ ©Ÿ ¬⁄U z,ÆÆÆ L§¬ÿ ∑§Ê ¡È◊Ê¸ŸÊ ‹ªÊÿÊ– ¡≈U‹Ë Ÿ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ∑‘§ ¬Íﬂ¸ ﬂ∑§Ë‹ mÊ⁄UÊ ∑§ÁÕÃ M§¬ ‚ •Ê¬ÁûÊ¡Ÿ∑§ ÷Ê·Ê ∑‘§ ßSÃ◊Ê‹ ∑‘§ Á‹ÿ ∑‘§¡⁄UËﬂÊ‹ ∑‘§ Áπ‹Ê»§ ◊ÊŸ„ÊÁŸ ∑§Ê ŸÿÊ ◊È∑§Œ◊Ê ŒÊÿ⁄U Á∑§ÿÊ ÕÊ– íﬂÊß¥≈U ⁄UÁ¡S≈˛Ê⁄U ¬¥∑§¡ ªÈ#Ê Ÿ ∑‘§¡⁄UËﬂÊ‹ ∑§Ù “ÿÈh ◊¥ „ÃÊ„Ã ‚ÒÁŸ∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ Á‹ÿ ’Ÿ ‚Òãÿ ∑§ÀÿÊáÊ ∑§Ù·” ◊¥ z,ÆÆÆ L§¬ÿ ∑‘§ ¡È◊Ê¸Ÿ ∑§Ë ⁄UÊÁ‡Ê ¡◊Ê ∑§⁄UŸ ∑§Ê ÁŸŒ¸‡Ê ÁŒÿÊ– íﬂÊß¥≈U ⁄UÁ¡S≈˛Ê⁄U ∑‘§¡⁄UËﬂÊ‹ ¬⁄U ¬„‹ ÷Ë vÆ,ÆÆÆ L§¬ÿ ∑§Ê ¡È◊Ê¸ŸÊ ‹ªÊ øÈ∑‘§ „Ò¥– ¡≈U‹Ë ∑‘§ ﬂ∑§Ë‹ ◊ÊÁáÊ∑§ «Ùª⁄UÊ Ÿ •ŒÊ‹Ã ∑§Ù ÿ„ ‚ÍÁøÃ Á∑§ÿÊ ÕÊ Á∑§ •ŒÊ‹Ã Ÿ w{ ¡È‹Êß¸ ∑§Ù ¡ﬂÊ’ ŒÊÁπ‹ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹ÿ ‚◊ÿ ÁŸœÊ¸Á⁄UÃ Á∑§ÿÊ ÕÊ •ı⁄U ◊È∑§Œ◊ ∑‘§ Á‹ÿ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ê Á‹ÁπÃ ’ÿÊŸ •ŒÊ‹Ã mÊ⁄UÊ ÁŸœÊ¸Á⁄UÃ ‚◊ÿ •ﬂÁœ ∑‘§ ŒÙ ‚#Ê„ ’ÊŒ ŒÊÿ⁄U Á∑§ÿÊ ªÿÊ „Ò– ß‚∑‘§ ’ÊŒ •ŒÊ‹Ã Ÿ ©Ÿ ¬⁄U ÿ„ ¡È◊Ê¸ŸÊ ‹ªÊÿÊ– ﬂ∑§Ë‹ Ÿ Œ‹Ë‹ ŒË Á∑§ ÿ„ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ë Ã⁄U»§ ‚ Œ⁄UË ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ „Õ∑§¥« „Ò¥– ∑‘§¡⁄UËﬂÊ‹ ∑§Ë •Ù⁄U ‚ ¬‡Ê „È∞ ﬂ∑§Ë‹ ´§Á·∑‘§‡Ê ∑§È◊Ê⁄U Ÿ •ŒÊ‹Ã ‚ ß‚ •ÊœÊ⁄U ¬⁄U ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ∑‘§ Á‹ÿ ◊Ê»§Ë ∑§Ê •ŸÈ⁄UÙœ Á∑§ÿÊ Á∑§ ©ëø ãÿÊÿÊ‹ÿ ⁄UÁ¡S≈˛Ë Ÿ ŒÙ ’Ê⁄U ∑§È¿ ÁŸÁpÃ Ã∑§ŸË∑§Ë •Ê¬ÁûÊÿÊ¥ ©∆ÊÿË ÕË¥ Á¡‚∑§Ë ﬂ¡„ ‚ Á‹ÁπÃ ’ÿÊŸ ŒÊÿ⁄U ∑§⁄UŸ ◊¥ Áﬂ‹¥’ „È•Ê– ß‚ Œ‹Ë‹ ¬⁄U ªı⁄U ∑§⁄UÃ „È∞ ⁄UÁ¡S≈˛Ê⁄U Ÿ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ë •Ù⁄U ‚ „Èß¸ Œ⁄UË ¬⁄U ◊Ê»§Ë Œ ŒË •ı⁄U ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‹Á∑§Ÿ ©ã„¥ ““z,ÆÆÆ L§¬ÿ ∑§Ê ¡È◊Ê¸ŸÊ”” ÷⁄UŸÊ „ÙªÊ– •ŒÊ‹Ã •’ ◊Ê◊‹ ◊¥ vw •Q§Í’⁄U ∑§Ù ‚ÈŸﬂÊß¸ ∑§⁄UªË– izk'kk@ ∑§Ù‹∑§ÊÃÊ– ¬Íﬂ¸ ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ◊¥òÊË •ı⁄U ÃÎáÊ◊Í‹ ∑§Ê¥ª˝‚ ∑‘§ ‚Ê¥‚Œ ‚ÈÀÃÊŸ •„◊Œ ∑§Ê •Ê¡ ÿ„Ê¥ •¬Ÿ •ÊﬂÊ‚ ¬⁄U ÁŒ‹ ∑§Ê Œı⁄UÊ ¬«∏Ÿ ‚ ÁŸœŸ „Ù ªÿÊ– ﬂ„ {y ﬂ·¸ ∑‘§ Õ– •„◊Œ ∑‘§ ¬Á⁄UﬂÊ⁄U ◊¥ ¬àŸË •ı⁄U ŒÙ ’≈U „Ò¥– •S¬ÃÊ‹ ‚ÍòÊÙ¥ Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ •„◊Œ ∑§Ù ∞∑§ ÁŸ¡Ë •S¬ÃÊ‹ ‹ ¡ÊÿÊ ªÿÊ ¡„Ê¥ ©ã„¥ ◊ÎÃ ÉÊÙÁ·Ã ∑§⁄U ÁŒÿÊ ªÿÊ– ﬂ„ ÃÎáÊ◊Í‹ ∑§Ê¥ª˝‚ ∑‘§ Á≈U∑§≈U ¬⁄U ©‹Í’Á⁄UÿÊ ‹Ù∑§‚÷Ê ‚Ë≈U ‚ ÁŸﬂÊ¸ÁøÃ „Èÿ Õ– •„◊Œ ◊Ÿ◊Ù„Ÿ Á‚¥„ Ÿ ŸÃÎàﬂ ﬂÊ‹Ë ‚¥¬˝ª ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ◊¥ ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ¬ÿ¸≈UŸ ⁄UÊíÿ ◊¥òÊË Õ– ﬂ„ ŒÙ ’Ê⁄U ¬Áp◊ ’¥ªÊ‹ ÁﬂœÊŸ‚÷Ê ∑‘§ ‚ŒSÿ ÷Ë ⁄U„– ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ◊◊ÃÊ ’¡ŸË¸ Ÿ ©Ÿ∑‘§ ÁŸœŸ ¬⁄U ‡ÊÙ∑§ √ÿQ§ Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∞∑§ ≈U˜ﬂË≈U ◊¥ ∑§„Ê, ““‚ÈÀÃÊŸ •„◊Œ ∑‘§ ÁŸœŸ ‚ ’„Œ ŒÈπË •ı⁄U SÃéœ „Í¥ ¡Ù ÃÎáÊ◊Í‹ ∑§Ê¥ª˝‚ ∑‘§ ◊ı¡ÍŒÊ ‚Ê¥‚Œ •ı⁄U ‹¥’ ‚◊ÿ ‚ ◊⁄U ‚„ÿÙªË Õ– ©Ÿ∑‘§ ¬Á⁄UﬂÊ⁄U ∑‘§ ¬˝ÁÃ ‚¥ﬂŒŸÊÿ¥–”” ⁄UÊíÿ¬Ê‹ ∑‘§‚⁄UË ŸÊÕ ÁòÊ¬Ê∆Ë Ÿ ÷Ë •„◊Œ ∑‘§ ÁŸœŸ ¬⁄U ŒÈπ √ÿQ§ Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ,tsafl;ka@ ªÊ¡Ë¬È⁄U ◊¥ ∑§ø⁄U ∑§Ê …⁄U …„Ÿ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ „Á⁄UÃ •Áœ∑§⁄UáÊ (∞Ÿ¡Ë≈UË) Ÿ ÁŒÑË ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U, ¬ÍﬂË¸ ÁŒÑË Ÿª⁄U ÁŸª◊ (ß¸«Ë∞◊‚Ë) ÃÕÊ •ãÿ ∑§Ù •Ê¡ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ ’ÃÊ•Ù ŸÙÁ≈U‚ ¡Ê⁄UË Á∑§ÿÊ– ªÊ¡Ë¬È⁄U ◊¥ ∑§ø⁄U ∑§Ê …⁄U …„ ¡ÊŸ ∑§Ë ﬂ¡„ ‚ ŒÙ √ÿÁQ§ÿÙ¥ ∑§Ë ◊ıÃ „Ù ªß¸ ÕË– ãÿÊÿ◊ÍÁÃ¸ SﬂÃ¥òÊ ∑§È◊Ê⁄U ∑§Ë •äÿˇÊÃÊ ﬂÊ‹Ë ¬Ë∆ Ÿ •¬Ÿ ﬂÒœÊÁŸ∑§ ŒÊÁÿàﬂÙ¥ ∑§Ê ÁŸﬂÊ¸„ Ÿ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ •Ê¬ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U •ı⁄U SÕÊŸËÿ ÁŸ∑§ÊÿÙ¥ ∑§Ë ÷Ë Áπ¥øÊß¸ ∑§Ë– ¬Ë∆ Ÿ ‚ﬂÊ‹ Á∑§ÿÊ •Ê¬Ÿ •Áœ∑§⁄UáÊ mÊ⁄UÊ ‚◊ÿ ‚◊ÿ ¬⁄U ¡Ê⁄UË Á∑§∞ ª∞ •ÊŒ‡ÊÙ¥ ∑§Ê ¬Ê‹Ÿ ÄUÿÙ¥ Ÿ„Ë¥ Á∑§ÿÊ? ÄUÿÊ ÁŒÑË ∑‘§ ‹ÙªÙ¥ Ÿ ß‚ •¥¡Ê◊ ∑§Ë •¬ˇÊÊ ∑§Ë ÕË? ÄUÿÊ ©ã„¥ ∑§ø⁄U ∑‘§ …⁄U ∑‘§ ŸËø Œ’ ∑§⁄U ◊⁄UŸÊ øÊÁ„∞? „◊Ÿ •Ê¬‚ ∑§ø⁄U ∑‘§ …⁄U ∑§Ë ™§¥øÊß¸ ÉÊ≈UÊŸ •ı⁄U ∑§ø⁄U ◊¥ ∑§◊Ë ‹ÊŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ‚◊ÈÁøÃ ∑§Œ◊ ©∆ÊŸ ∑§Ù ∑§„Ê ÕÊ– •Ê¬Ÿ ∞‚Ê ÄUÿÙ¥ Ÿ„Ë¥ Á∑§ÿÊ?”” ß‚ ¬Ë∆ ◊¥ ãÿÊÿ◊ÍÁÃ¸ •Ê⁄U∞‚ ⁄UÊ∆ı⁄U ÷Ë „Ò¥– ¬Ë∆ Ÿ ∑§„Ê ““•Ê¬ ⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ⁄UÊ¡œÊŸË ◊¥ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ù ∑§ø⁄U ∑‘§ …⁄U ∑‘§ Ã‹ ◊Ê⁄U ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ß‚‚ íÿÊŒÊ •¬◊ÊŸ¡Ÿ∑§ •ı⁄U ∑§È¿ Ÿ„Ë¥ „Ù ‚∑§ÃÊ–”” ◊Ê◊‹ ∑§Ë •ª‹Ë ‚ÈŸﬂÊß¸ ¬Ë∆ Ÿ vw Á‚Ã¥’⁄U ∑§Ù ÁŸÿÃ ∑§Ë „Ò– ¬ÍﬂË¸ ÁŒÑË ∑‘§ ªÊ¡Ë¬È⁄U ◊¥ ∞∑§ Á‚Ã¥’⁄U ∑§Ù ÷Ê⁄UË ’ÊÁ⁄U‡Ê ∑§Ë ﬂ¡„ ‚, ∑§ø⁄U ∑‘§ yz ◊Ë≈U⁄U ™§¥ø …⁄U ∑§Ê ∑§È¿ Á„S‚Ê Áª⁄U ªÿÊ Á¡‚‚ ŒÙ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ë ◊ıÃ „Ù ªß¸– ß‚ Œı⁄UÊŸ ∞∑§ ∑§Ê⁄U ÃÕÊ ÃËŸ ŒÈ¬Á„ÿÊ ﬂÊ„Ÿ ∑§ø⁄U ∑‘§ ﬂª ‚ ∞∑§ Ÿ„⁄U ◊¥ ¡Ê Áª⁄U– ß‚ ‹Ò¥«Á»§‹ ∑§Ê ¬˝’¥œŸ ∑§⁄UŸ ﬂÊ‹ ß¸«Ë∞◊‚Ë ∑‘§ •Áœ∑§ÊÁ⁄UÿÙ¥ ∑‘§ •ŸÈ‚Ê⁄U, ÿ„ SÕÊŸ ﬂ·¸ wÆÆw ◊¥ ¬Í⁄UË Ã⁄U„ ÷⁄U øÈ∑§Ê ÕÊ •ı⁄U SÕÊŸËÿ ÁŸ∑§Êÿ ‹¥’ ‚◊ÿ ‚ ﬂÒ∑§ÁÀ¬∑§ SÕÊŸ ∑§Ë Ã‹Ê‡Ê ∑§⁄U ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ªÊ¡Ë¬È⁄U ∑§Ê ÿ„ ‹Ò¥«Á»§‹ ﬂ·¸ v~}y ◊¥ ‡ÊÈM§ Á∑§ÿÊ ªÿÊ ÕÊ ÃÕÊ ÿ„ w~ ∞∑§«∏ ‚ •Áœ∑§ ÷Í÷Êª ◊¥ »Ò§‹Ê „È•Ê „Ò– •Áœ∑§ÊÁ⁄UÿÙ¥ ∑‘§ •ŸÈ‚Ê⁄U, ÿ„Ê¥ «Ê‹ ¡ÊŸ ﬂÊ‹ ∑§ø⁄U ∑‘§ …⁄U ∑§Ë SﬂË∑§ÎÃ ™§¥øÊß¸ wÆ ◊Ë≈U⁄U „Ò– „⁄U ÁŒŸ ÿ„Ê¥ w,zÆÆ ‚ ‹∑§⁄U x,ÆÆÆ ◊ËÁ≈˛∑§ ≈UŸ ∑§ø⁄UÊ «Ê‹Ê ¡ÊÃÊ „Ò– ŒÈÉÊ¸≈UŸÊ ∑‘§ ◊gŸ¡⁄U ©¬ ⁄UÊíÿ¬Ê‹ •ÁŸ‹ ’Ò¡‹ Ÿ ÷Ë ªÊ¡Ë¬È⁄U ‹Ò¥«Á»§‹ SÕ‹ ¬⁄U ∑§ø⁄UÊ «Ê‹ ¡ÊŸ ¬⁄U ⁄UÙ∑§ ‹ªÊ ŒË „Ò– ÿ„Ê¥ «Ê‹Ê ¡ÊŸ ﬂÊ‹Ê ∑§ø⁄UÊ •’ ÁŒÑË „Á⁄UÿÊáÊÊ ‚Ë◊Ê ∑‘§ ‚◊Ë¬ ⁄UÊŸËπ«∏Ê ◊¥ ∞∑§ •SÕÊÿË SÕ‹ ¬⁄U «Ê‹Ê ¡Ê ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ß¸«Ë∞◊‚Ë Ÿ Á¬¿‹ ‚Ê‹ Ÿﬂ¥’⁄U ◊¥ ÷Ê⁄UÃËÿ ⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ⁄UÊ¡◊Êª¸ ¬˝ÊÁœ∑§⁄UáÊ (∞Ÿ∞ø∞•Êß¸) ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ ∞∑§ ‚„◊ÁÃ ¬òÊ ¬⁄U „SÃÊˇÊ⁄U Á∑§∞ Õ– ß‚ ‚„◊ÁÃ ¬òÊ ¬⁄U ÁŒÑË ◊⁄U∆ ∞ÄU‚¬˝‚ﬂ ∑‘§ ÁŸ◊Ê¸áÊ ◊¥ ªÊ¡Ë¬È⁄U ‹Ò¥«Á»§‹ ‚ ∆Ù‚ •¬Á‡ÊC ∑§Ê ©¬ÿÙª ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ „SÃÊˇÊ⁄U Á∑§∞ ª∞ Õ– ÁŒÑË ◊⁄U∆ ∞ÄU‚¬˝‚ﬂ ⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ⁄UÊ¡◊Êª¸ wy ∑§Ê „Ë ∞∑§ Á„S‚Ê „Ò– ‡Ê„⁄U ◊¥ •ãÿ ’«∏ ∑§ø⁄UÊ SÕ‹ •Ùπ‹Ê •ı⁄U Ÿ⁄U‹Ê.....’ﬂÊŸÊ ◊¥ „Ò¥– izk'k@ Á‡Êﬂ ¬˝ÃÊ¬ ‡ÊÈÄU‹Ê Ÿ •Ê¡ ÁﬂûÊ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ◊¥ ⁄UÊíÿ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ê ¬Œ÷Ê⁄U ª˝„áÊ ∑§⁄U Á‹ÿÊ– „Ê‹Ê¥Á∑§ ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ Á∑§‚Ë Ã⁄U„ ∑§Ë ∑§Ùß¸ Á≈Uå¬áÊË ∑§⁄UŸ ‚ ß¥∑§Ê⁄U ∑§⁄U ÁŒÿÊ– ¬Œ÷Ê⁄U ª˝„áÊ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ¬Œ ¬⁄U ÿ„ ¬„‹Ê ÁŒŸ „Ò •ı⁄U ß‚Á‹∞ ∑§Ùß¸ Á≈Uå¬áÊË ∑§⁄UŸÊ ◊ÈÁ‡∑§‹ „ÙªÊ– ⁄UÁﬂﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù „È∞ ◊¥ÁòÊ◊¥«‹ »‘§⁄U’Œ‹ ◊¥ {z ﬂ·Ë¸ÿ ‡ÊÈÄU‹Ê ∑§Ù ÁﬂûÊ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ◊¥ ‚¥ÃÙ· ∑§È◊Ê⁄U ª¥ªﬂÊ⁄U ∑‘§ SÕÊŸ ¬⁄U ‹ÊÿÊ ªÿÊ „Ò– ª¥ªﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù üÊ◊ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑‘§ ⁄UÊíÿ◊¥òÊË ∑‘§ Ãı⁄U ¬⁄U SﬂÃ¥òÊ ¬˝÷Ê⁄U ÁŒÿÊ ªÿÊ „Ò– ¬¥¡Ê’ ∑‘§ »§ªﬂÊ«∏Ê ◊¥ ‚«∏∑§ ŒÈÉÊ¸≈UŸÊ ◊¥ x} ÃËÕ¸ÿÊòÊË ÉÊÊÿ‹ »§ªﬂÊ«∏Ê– ÃËÕ¸ÿÊÁòÊÿÙ¥ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U „Á⁄UmÊ⁄U ¡Ê ⁄U„Ë ∞∑§ ’‚ ÿ„Ê¥ ⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ⁄UÊ¡◊Êª¸ ∞∑§ ¬⁄U ‚«∏∑§ ∑‘§ Á∑§ŸÊ⁄U π«∏Ë ∞∑§ ’‚ ‚ ≈U∑§⁄UÊ ªß¸ Á¡‚‚ x} üÊhÊ‹È ÉÊÊÿ‹ „Ù ª∞– ßŸ◊¥ ‚ ∑§È¿ ∑§Ë „Ê‹Ã ª¥÷Ë⁄U ’ÃÊß¸ ¡ÊÃË „Ò– ¬ÈÁ‹‚ Ÿ ’ÃÊÿÊ Á∑§ ¡ê◊Í-∑§‡◊Ë⁄U ◊¥ ﬂÒcáÊÙ ŒﬂË ∑‘§ ◊¥ÁŒ⁄U ◊¥ ¬Í¡Ê ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ÃËÕ¸ÿÊòÊË „Á⁄UmÊ⁄U ¡Ê ⁄U„ Õ– ‚÷Ë ÃËÕ¸ÿÊòÊË Á’„Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ÷Êª‹¬È⁄U Á¡‹ ∑‘§ ⁄U„Ÿ ﬂÊ‹ „Ò¥– SÕÊŸËÿ Á‚Áﬂ‹ •S¬ÃÊ‹ ∑‘§ ﬂÁ⁄UD ÁøÁ∑§à‚Ê •Áœ∑§Ê⁄UË (¬˝÷Ê⁄UË) ŒÁﬂ¥Œ⁄U Á‚¥„ Ÿ ’ÃÊÿÊ Á∑§ ’‚ øÊ‹∑§ ªı¥« ŒÊ‚ •ı⁄U ∑§¥«ÄU≈U⁄U ¡ŸÊŒ¸Ÿ ÿÊŒﬂ ∑§Ë „ÁaÿÊ¥ ß‚ ŒÈÉÊ¸≈UŸÊ ◊¥ ≈UÍ≈U ªß¸ „Ò¥– ŒÙŸÙ¥ „Ë ’„⁄UÊ◊¬È⁄U ∑‘§ ⁄U„Ÿ ﬂÊ‹ „Ò¥– ÿÊŒﬂ ∑§Ù „Ê‹Ã ŸÊ¡È∑§ „ÙŸ ∑§Ë ﬂ¡„ ‚ ¡Ê‹¥œ⁄U •S¬ÃÊ‹ ÷¡Ê ªÿÊ „Ò– Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË ◊¥ ‡Ê„⁄UË Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ⁄UÊíÿ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ê ¬Œ÷Ê⁄U ª˝„áÊ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ◊ËÁ«ÿÊ ‚ ’ÊÃ ∑§⁄UÃ „È∞ „⁄UŒË¬ Á‚¥„ ¬È⁄UË – isVªksy] Mhty ds ewY; esa jkstkuk ifjorZu dh O;oLFkk tkjh jgsxh% iz/kku xkthiqj ekeys esa ,uthVh us dh vki ljdkj dh f[kapkbZ rhu lky ckn Hkh iz;ksx tkjh% eaf=eaMy Qsjcny ij f'kolsuk dk rat r`.kewy dkaxzsl lkaln vkSj iwoZ dasnzh; ea=h lqYrku vgen dk fu/ku f'ko izrki 'kqDyk us foÙk ea=ky; esa jkT;ea=h dk inHkkj laHkkyk tsVyh ekugkfu ekeys esa dksVZ us dstjhoky ij tqekZuk yxk;k Hkkjr dh cM+h dke;kch% fczDl ?kks"k.kki= esa ikd fLFkr vkradh lewg fu'kkus ij ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË ◊ÙŒË •ı⁄U ¬ÈÁÃŸ Ÿ Ám¬ˇÊËÿ ‚„ÿÙª ¬⁄U øøÊ¸ ∑§Ë izk'kk@ ‡ÿÊ◊Ÿ– ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË Ÿ⁄U¥Œ˝ ◊ÙŒË Ÿ •Ê¡ M§‚Ë ⁄UÊc≈˛¬ÁÃ √‹ÊÁŒ◊Ë⁄U ¬ÈÁÃŸ ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ ’ÊÃøËÃ ◊¥ πÊ‚Ãı⁄U ¬⁄U Ã‹ ∞ﬂ¥ ¬˝Ê∑§ÎÁÃ∑§ ªÒ‚ ∑‘§ ˇÊòÊ ◊¥ Ám¬ˇÊËÿ √ÿÊ¬Ê⁄U ∞ﬂ¥ ÁŸﬂ‡Ê ’…∏ÊŸ ∑‘§ Ã⁄UË∑§Ù¥ ¬⁄U øøÊ¸ ∑§Ë– ŒÙŸÙ¥ ŸÃÊ•Ù¥ ∑§Ë ÿ„ ◊È‹Ê∑§ÊÃ ŒÁˇÊáÊ ¬ÍﬂË¸ øËŸË ‡Ê„⁄U ◊¥ •ÊÿÙÁ¡Ã Á’˝ÄU‚ ‚ê◊‹Ÿ ‚ ßÃ⁄U „Èß¸– ÁﬂŒ‡Ê ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑‘§ ¬˝ﬂQ§Ê ⁄UﬂË‡Ê ∑§È◊Ê⁄U Ÿ ÿ„Ê¥ ‚¥ﬂÊŒŒÊÃÊ ‚ê◊‹Ÿ ◊¥ ∑§„Ê, ““ŒÙŸÙ¥ ¬ˇÊÙ¥ Ÿ ◊Í‹Ã: Ám¬ˇÊËÿ ‚¥’¥œÙ¥ ∑‘§ ÁﬂÁ÷ÛÊ ¬„‹È•Ù¥ ∑§Ù ¿È•Ê– ⁄UÊc≈˛¬ÁÃ ¬ÈÁÃŸ Ÿ ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ë ß‚ ‚Ê‹ ∑§Ë M§‚ ÿÊòÊÊ ∑§Ù ÿÊŒ Á∑§ÿÊ– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ¬ÍﬂË¸ •ÊÁÕ¸∑§ ◊¥ø ¬⁄U ÷Ê⁄UÃ ∑§Ë ©ëø SÃ⁄UËÿ ÷ÊªËŒÊ⁄UË ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ê œãÿﬂÊŒ Á∑§ÿÊ– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ◊ÙŒË •ı⁄U ¬ÈÁÃŸ ∑§Ë ’Ò∆∑§ ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ Ã‹ ∞ﬂ¥ ¬˝Ê∑§ÎÁÃ∑§ ªÒ‚ ˇÊòÊ ◊¥ ‚„ÿÙª ‚◊Ã ∑§ß¸ Ám¬ˇÊËÿ ◊ÈgÙ¥ ¬⁄U øøÊ¸ ∑§Ë ªß¸– ∑§È◊Ê⁄U Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ŒÙŸÙ¥ ŸÃÊ•Ù¥ Ÿ ß‚ ’ÊÃ ¬⁄U ÷Ë øøÊ¸ ∑§Ë Á∑§ ©ã„¥ √ÿÊ¬Ê⁄U •ı⁄U ÁŸﬂ‡Ê ∑§Ù ’…∏ÊﬂÊ ŒŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ Á∑§‚Ë Ã⁄U„ ∞∑§‚ÊÕ ∑§Ê◊ ∑§⁄UŸÊ øÊÁ„∞– ’Ò∆∑§ ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ ŒÙŸÙ¥ ŸÃÊ•Ù¥ Ÿ ‚Ê¥S∑§ÎÁÃ∑§ •ÊŒÊŸ-¬˝ŒÊŸ ¬⁄U ÷Ë øøÊ¸ ∑§Ë– ∑§È◊Ê⁄U Ÿ ∑§„Ê, ““⁄UÊc≈˛¬ÁÃ ¬ÈÁÃŸ Ÿ Á¬¿‹ ‚Ê‹ M§‚ ◊¥ •ÊÿÙÁ¡Ã Á∑§∞ ª∞ “»‘§ÁS≈Uﬂ‹ •ÊÚ»§ ß¥Á«ÿÊ” ∑§Ê ÷Ë Á¡R§ Á∑§ÿÊ– ◊ÕÈ⁄UÊ ◊¥ ¬∑§«∏Ê ªÿÊ »§¡Ë¸ ≈U‹Ë»§ÙŸ ∞ÄU‚ø¥¡, ÃËŸ Áª⁄UçUÃÊ⁄U izk'kk@ ◊ÕÈ⁄UÊ– ©ûÊ⁄U ¬˝Œ‡Ê ∑‘§ ◊ÕÈ⁄UÊ ¡Ÿ¬Œ ◊¥ ¬ÈÁ‹‚ Ÿ ‚ŸÊ, ∑‘§¥Œ˝ •ı⁄U ⁄UÊíÿ ∑‘§ πÈÁ»§ÿÊ Áﬂ÷ÊªÙ¥ ‚Á„Ã ÷Ê⁄UÃ ‚¥øÊ⁄U ÁŸª◊ Á‹Á◊≈U« ‚ Á◊‹Ë ‚ÍøŸÊ ∑‘§ •ÊœÊ⁄U ¬⁄U ⁄UÁﬂﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù ⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ⁄UÊ¡◊Êª¸ ∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ ø‹ ⁄U„ ∞∑§ »§¡Ë¸ ≈U‹Ë»§ÙŸ ∞ÄU‚ø¥¡ ∑§Ê ÷á«Ê»§Ù«∏ ∑§⁄U ÃËŸ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ù Áª⁄UçUÃÊ⁄U Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò •ı⁄U ∑§ß¸ ß‹ÄU≈˛ÊÁŸ∑§ ©¬∑§⁄UáÊ ¡éÃ Á∑§∞ „Ò¥– Áª⁄UÙ„ ∑§Ê ∞∑§ ¬˝◊Èπ ‚ŒSÿ »§⁄UÊ⁄U „Ò– ¬ÈÁ‹‚ ∑‘§ •ŸÈ‚Ê⁄U »§¡Ë¸ Ã⁄UË∑‘§ ‚ ÁŸ¡Ë ∞ÄU‚ø¥¡ ø‹ÊŸ ◊¥ ß‚ Áª⁄UÙ„ ∑‘§ ∑§ß¸ ‚ŒSÿ ◊⁄U∆ ÃÕÊ ªÊÁ¡ÿÊ’ÊŒ ◊¥ ÷Ë ¬∑§«∏ ¡Ê øÈ∑‘§ „Ò¥– ÿ ‹Ùª ﬂÊÚÿ‚ •Ùﬂ⁄U ß¥≈U⁄UŸ≈U ¬˝Ù≈UÙ∑§ÊÚ‹ (ﬂË•Ù•Êß¸¬Ë∞‚) ∞¬ ∑‘§ ¡Á⁄U∞ •¥Ã⁄U⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ∑§ÊÚ‹Ù¥ ∑§Ù SÕÊŸËÿ ’ŸÊ∑§⁄U „⁄U ◊„ËŸ ‹ÊπÙ¥ L§¬∞ ∑§Ë ◊Ù≈UË ∑§◊Êß¸ ∑§⁄U ⁄U„ Õ–
  2. 2. 2 ifjp; VkbEl] fnYyh] eaxyokj 05 flrEcj] 2017 O;kikj ifjp; fctusl txr S‹ÙªŸ Á‹π ŸÙ≈U ¡ÀŒ ’Œ‹ ‹¥ ,tsafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – ÷Ê⁄UÃËÿ Á⁄U¡ﬂ¸ ’Ò¥∑§ (•Ê⁄U’Ë•Êß¸) ∑‘§ ◊ÊS≈U⁄U ‚∑§¸È‹⁄U ∑‘§ •ŸÈ‚Ê⁄U ∑§ß¸ ∞‚ ŸÙ≈UÙ¥ ∑§Ë ¬„øÊŸ ’ÃÊß¸ ªß¸ „Ò, Á¡‚ Ÿ„Ë¥ ‹ŸÊ øÊÁ„∞– •Ê⁄U’Ë•Êß¸ ∑‘§ ◊ÊS≈U⁄U ‚∑§¸È‹⁄U ◊¥ ß‚ Ã⁄U„ ∑‘§ ŸÙ≈UÙ¥ Á‹∞ Áﬂ‡Ê· Á„ŒÊÿÃ ŒË ªß¸ „Ò– ªı⁄UÃ‹’ „Ò Á∑§ •Ê⁄U’Ë•Êß¸ Ÿ ¡È‹Êß¸ ◊¥ ¡Ê⁄UË Á∑§∞ ª∞ ‚∑§¸È‹⁄U ◊¥ ÿ„ S¬C ∑§⁄U ÁŒÿÊ „Ò Á∑§ ∞‚ ŸÙ≈UÙ¥ ∑§Ù Ÿ„Ë¥ ‹ŸÊ øÊÁ„∞– •Ê⁄U’Ë•Êß¸ ∑‘§ ‚∑§¸È‹⁄U ∑‘§ ◊ÈÃÊÁ’∑§ Á∑§‚Ë ŸÙ≈U ¬⁄U ∑§Ùß¸ ∞‚Ê S‹ÙªŸ ∑§Ê ‚¥Œ‡Ê Á‹πÊ „Ù, ŸÙ≈UÙ¥ ∑‘§ Ÿ¥’⁄U ‚„Ë ‚ËÁ⁄U¡ ◊¥ Ÿ „Ù¥ ÿÊ ©‚ ¬⁄U •¥Á∑§Ã Ÿ¥’⁄U ©À≈UÊ-¬ÈÀ≈UÊ „Ù, ∞‚ ŸÙ≈U ¡Ù ¡ÊŸ’Í¤Ê∑§⁄U ∑§Ê≈U ÁŒ∞ ª∞ „Ù¥ •ı⁄U ¡Ù Á«»‘§ÄU≈U« „Ù¥ ¡Ò‚ ◊≈U◊Ò‹Ê, ∑§≈UÊ-»§≈UÊ •ı⁄U ª‹Ê „È•Ê „Ù ∞‚ ŸÙ≈U •Ê⁄U’Ë•Êß¸ ∑‘§ ŸÙ≈U Á⁄U»§¥« wÆÆ~ ∑‘§ {(x) (iii) ∑‘§ Ã„Ã Á⁄U¡ÄU≈U ∑§⁄U ÁŒ∞ ¡Ê∞¥ª– •Ê¬∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ •ª⁄U ß‚ ¬˝∑§Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ŸÙ≈U „Ù¥ ÃÙ ¡ÀŒ „Ë ßã„¥ ’Ò¥∑§ ¡Ê∑§⁄U ’Œ‹ ‹¥– ’Ò¥∑§ ∑‘§ ◊ÈÃÊÁ’∑§ •Ê¬ ∞∑§ ÁŒŸ ◊¥ wÆ ŸÙ≈U Á¡Ÿ∑§Ë ∑§Ë◊Ã ¬Ê¥ø „¡Ê⁄U L§¬∞ „Ù ’Œ‹ ¡Ê ‚∑§Ã „Ò¥– ÿÁŒ ß‚‚ íÿÊŒÊ ŸÙ≈U „Ù¥ ÃÙ ’Ò¥∑§ •Ê¬‚ øÊ¡¸ ﬂ‚Í‹ ‚∑§ÃÊ „Ò– ∞»§¬Ë•Êß¸ Ÿ •ªSÃ ◊¥ ’ø vw,|{~.{} ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ ∑‘§ ‡Êÿ⁄U ,tsafl;ka@ ◊È¥’ß¸ – ÁﬂŒ‡ÊË ¬Ù≈U¸»§ÙÁ‹ÿÙ ÁŸﬂ‡Ê∑§Ù¥ (∞»§¬Ë•Êß¸) Ÿ •ªSÃ ◊„ËŸ ◊¥ v~~.v{ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ «ÊÚ‹⁄U (vw,|{~.{} ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬∞) ∑‘§ ‡Êÿ⁄UÙ¥ ∑§Ë Á’∑§ﬂÊ‹Ë ∑§Ë „Ò– •ÊÁœ∑§ÊÁ⁄U∑§ ¡ÊŸ∑§Ê⁄UË ∑‘§ •ŸÈ‚Ê⁄U ’ËÃ ◊Ê„ ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ~z,xxw.{Æ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬∞ ∑‘§ ‡Êÿ⁄U π⁄UËŒ ¡’Á∑§ v,Æ},vÆw.w} ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬∞ ∑‘§ ‡Êÿ⁄U ’ø– ß‚ ¬˝∑§Ê⁄U ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ vw,|{~.{} ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬∞ ∑‘§ ‡Êÿ⁄UÙ¥ ∑§Ë Á’∑§ﬂÊ‹Ë ∑§Ë– „Ê‹Ê¥Á∑§ ´§áÊ ¬òÊÙ¥ ◊¥ ©Ÿ∑§Ê ÁŸﬂ‡Ê ¬Ê¡ËÁ≈Uﬂ ⁄U„Ê– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ÿ„Ê¥ wyv.}x ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ «ÊÚ‹⁄U (vz,yy{.zv ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬∞) ‹ªÊ∞– ß‚ ¬˝∑§Ê⁄U ‡Êÿ⁄U •ı⁄U ´§áÊ ¬òÊ Á◊‹Ê∑§⁄U ¬Í¥¡Ë ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ ﬂ Á‹ﬂÊ‹ ⁄U„– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§È‹ yw.{{ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ «ÊÚ‹⁄U (w{|{.}x ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬∞) ¬Í¥¡Ë ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ ‹ªÊ∞ „Ò¥– ¡Ÿﬂ⁄UË ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ‚ ∞»§¬Ë•Êß¸ ‹ªÊÃÊ⁄U ÷Ê⁄UÃËÿ ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ Á‹ﬂÊ‹ ’Ÿ „È∞ „Ò¥– ¡È‹Êß¸ ◊¥ ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ywx.xw ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ «ÊÚ‹⁄U (w|,wyv.w} ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬∞) ∑§Ê ÁŸﬂ‡Ê Á∑§ÿÊ ÕÊ– ◊ı¡ÍŒÊ ∑Ò§‹¥«⁄U ﬂ·¸ ◊¥ ﬂ w|xv.~Æ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ «ÊÚ‹⁄U ÉÊ⁄U‹Í ¬Í¥¡Ë ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ ‹ªÊ øÈ∑‘§ „Ò¥– ÿÍ∞◊ Ÿ ÷Ê⁄UÃ ◊¥ ¬‡Ê ∑§Ë ŒÙ Ÿß¸ ’ÊßÄU‚ ,tsafl;ka@ ¡Ê‹¥œ⁄U – •◊Á⁄U∑§Ê ∑§Ë ’Êß∑§ ’ŸÊŸ ﬂÊ‹Ë ∑§¥¬ŸË ÿÍ∞◊ ◊Ù≈U⁄U‚Êß∑§À‚ Ÿ ÷Ê⁄UÃËÿ ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ •¬ŸË ŒÙ Ÿß¸ ’ÊßÄU‚ ∑§Ù ©ÃÊ⁄U ÁŒÿÊ „Ò– ∑§¥¬ŸË Ÿ •¬ŸË ŒÙ Ÿß¸ ’ÊßÄU‚ ∑§Ù ⁄UŸª« ∑§◊Ê¥«Ù ÄU‹ÊÁ‚∑§ •ı⁄U ⁄UŸª« ∑§◊Ê¥«Ù ◊Ù¡ﬂ ∑‘§ ŸÊ◊ ‚ ¬‡Ê Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ∑§¥¬ŸË Ÿ ⁄UŸª« ∑§◊Ê¥«Ù ÄU‹ÊÁ‚∑§ ∑§Ë ∑§Ë◊Ã v.}~ ‹Êπ L§¬∞ •ı⁄U ⁄UŸª« ∑§◊Ê¥«Ù ◊Ù¡ﬂ ∑§Ë ∑§Ë◊Ã v.}Æ ‹Êπ L§¬∞ ⁄UπË „Ò– ŒÙŸÙ¥ ∑§Ë◊Ã ÁŒÑË ∑§Ë ∞ÄU‚ ‡ÊÙM§◊ ∑§Ë◊Ã „Ò¥– ⁄UŸª« ∑§◊Ê¥«Ù ÄU‹ÊÁ‚∑§ ∑§Ë ‹¥’Êß¸ v~|z ∞◊∞◊ „Ò ¡’Á∑§ øı«∏Êß¸ |xÆ •ı⁄U ™§¥øÊß¸ vw}Æ ∞◊∞◊ „Ò– ß‚Ë Ã⁄U„ ⁄UŸª« ∑§◊Ê¥«Ù ◊Ù¡ﬂ ∑§Ë ‹¥’Êß¸ wwz| Á◊‹Ë◊Ë≈U⁄U, øı«∏Êß¸ |}Æ •ı⁄U ™§¥øÊß¸ vvyÆ Á◊‹Ë◊Ë≈U „Ò– ŒÙŸÙ „Ë ’ÊßÄU‚ ◊¥ { Áªÿ⁄U „Ò¥ •ı⁄U ’ÈÁ∑§¥ª ÷Ë ‡ÊÈM§ ∑§Ë ¡Ê øÈ∑§Ë „Ò– ∑§¥¬ŸË ∑‘§ ◊ÈÃÊÁ’∑§ •ª‹ ◊„ËŸ Ã∑§ ŒÙŸÙ ’ÊßÄU‚ ∑§Ë Á«Á‹ﬂ⁄UË ‡ÊÈM§ „Ù ¡Ê∞ªË– ŒÙŸÙ¥ ◊¥ w|~ ‚Ë‚Ë ∑§Ê ß¥¡Ÿ ‹ªÊ „È•Ê „Ò •ı⁄U ŒÙŸÙ¥ ’ÊßÄU‚ wz ’Ë∞ø¬Ë ¬Êﬂ⁄U ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ wx ∞Ÿ∞◊ ∑§Ê ≈UÊÚ∑§¸ ¬ÒŒÊ ∑§⁄UÃË „Ò¥– ßŸ∑§Ê ﬂ¡Ÿ v|~ Á∑§‹Ù „Ò •ı⁄U ßŸ◊¥ ‚Áﬂ¸‚ •‹≈U¸ ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ ÿÍ∞‚’Ë øÊ¡¸⁄U ¡Ò‚ »§Ëø⁄U ÁŒ∞ „È∞ „Ò¥– ¡È‹Êß¸-•ªSÃ ◊¥ ≈UÊ≈UÊ ◊Ù≈U‚¸ ∑‘§ ﬂÊÁáÊÁíÿ∑§ ﬂÊ„ŸÙ¥ ∑§Ë Á’R§Ë wy ¬˝ÁÃ‡ÊÃ ’…∏Ë ,tsafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – ≈UÊ≈UÊ ◊Ù≈U‚¸ ∑§Ë ÉÊ⁄U‹Í ﬂÊÁáÊÁíÿ∑§ ﬂÊ„ŸÙ¥ ∑§Ë Á’R§Ë ¡È‹Êß¸-•ªSÃ ◊„ËŸ ◊¥ wy.xz ¬˝ÁÃ‡ÊÃ ’…∑∏§⁄U z~,x|} ß∑§Êß¸ ⁄U„Ë– øÊ‹Í ÁﬂûÊ ﬂ·¸ ∑§Ë ¬„‹Ë ÁÃ◊Ê„Ë ◊¥ vz.{w ¬˝ÁÃ‡ÊÃ ∑§Ë Áª⁄UÊﬂ≈U ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ÿ„ ﬂÎÁh „Èß¸ „Ò– ß‚‚ ¬Íﬂ¸ ﬂ·¸ wÆv{-v| ∑‘§ ¡È‹Êß¸-•ªSÃ ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ ∑§¥¬ŸË ∑§Ë ÉÊ⁄U‹Í ﬂÊÁáÊÁíÿ∑§ ﬂÊ„ŸÙ¥ ∑§Ë Á’ÄU˝Ë y|,|zÆ ß∑§Êß¸ ÕË– øÊ‹Í ÁﬂûÊ ﬂ·¸ ∑§Ë •¬˝Ò‹-¡ÍŸ ÁÃ◊Ê„Ë ◊¥ ∑§¥¬ŸË ∑§Ë ÉÊ⁄U‹Í ﬂÊÁáÊÁíÿ∑§ ﬂÊ„ŸÙ¥ ∑§Ë Á’R§Ë vz.{w ¬˝ÁÃ‡ÊÃ ÉÊ≈U∑§⁄U {{,x~| ß∑§Êß¸ ⁄U„Ë ¡Ù ß‚‚ ¬Íﬂ¸ ÁﬂûÊ ﬂ·¸ ∑§Ë ß‚Ë ÁÃ◊Ê„Ë ◊¥ |},{~x ß∑§Êß¸ ÕË– ≈UÊ≈UÊ ◊Ù≈U‚¸ ∑‘§ ﬂÊÁáÊÁíÿ∑§ ﬂÊ„Ÿ √ÿÊ¬Ê⁄U ß∑§Êß¸ ∑‘§ ¬˝◊Èπ Áª⁄UË‡Ê ﬂÊÉÊ Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ¬„‹Ë ÁÃ◊Ê„Ë ◊¥ œË◊Ë ﬂÎÁh ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ „◊Ê⁄U ﬂÊÁáÊÁíÿ∑§ ﬂÊ„ŸÙ¥ ∑§Ë ÉÊ⁄U‹Í ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ Á’R§Ë ¡È‹Êß¸ ◊¥ vz ¬˝ÁÃ‡ÊÃ •ı⁄U •ªSÃ ◊¥ xy ¬˝ÁÃ‡ÊÃ ∑§Ë ’…∏ÙÃ⁄UË „Èß¸– ∑§Ùÿ‹Ê ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹Ê ◊Ê◊‹ ◊¥ Á¡¥Œ‹ ∑§Ù ⁄UÊ„Ã ,tsafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – Áﬂ‡Ê· •ŒÊ‹Ã Ÿ ◊äÿ ¬˝Œ‡Ê ∑‘§ ∞∑§ ∑§Ùÿ‹Ê ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹Ê ◊Ê◊‹ ◊¥ ©lÙª¬ÁÃ ŸﬂËŸ Á¡¥Œ‹ ∞ﬂ¥ •ãÿ ∑§Ù ¡◊ÊŸÃ Œ ŒË– Áﬂ‡Ê· ãÿÊÿÊœË‡Ê ÷⁄UÃ ¬Ê⁄UÊ‡Ê⁄U Ÿ ∞∑§-∞∑§ ‹Êπ L§¬∞ ∑‘§ ÁŸ¡Ë ◊Èø‹∑‘§ •ı⁄U ßÃŸË „Ë ⁄UÊÁ‡Ê ∑§Ë ¡◊ÊŸÃ ⁄UÊÁ‡Ê ŒŸ ¬⁄U ©ã„¥ ÿ„ ⁄UÊ„Ã ŒË– •ŒÊ‹Ã •’ ◊Ê◊‹ ◊¥ •ª‹Ë ‚ÈŸﬂÊß¸ xv •ÄU≈UÍ’⁄U ∑§Ù ∑§⁄UªË– Á¡¥Œ‹ ∑‘§ •‹ÊﬂÊ Á¡Ÿ •ãÿ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ù ⁄UÊ„Ã Á◊‹Ë „Ò ©Ÿ◊¥ Á¡¥Œ‹ S≈UË‹ ∞¥« ¬Êﬂ⁄U Á‹Á◊≈U« (¡∞‚¬Ë∞‹) ∑‘§ ¬Íﬂ¸ ÁŸŒ‡Ê∑§ ‚È‡ÊË‹ ◊ÊM§, ¬Íﬂ¸ Á«å≈UË ∞◊«Ë •ÊŸ¥Œ ªÙÿ‹ •ı⁄U ‚Ëß¸•Ù ÁﬂR§Ê¥Ã ªÈ¡⁄UÊ‹ ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „Ò¥– •Ê⁄UÙÁ¬ÿÙ¥ ∑§Ù ◊äÿ ¬˝Œ‡Ê ◊¥ ©ÃÊ¸Ÿ ŸÊÚÕ¸ ∑§Ùÿ‹Ê é‹ÊÚ∑§ •Êﬂ¥≈UŸ ◊¥ ∑§ÁÕÃ M§¬ ‚ œÙπÊœ«∏Ë ∞ﬂ¥ •Ê¬⁄UÊÁœ∑§ ‚ÊÁ¡‡Ê ⁄UøŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ‚◊Ÿ ÷¡Ê ªÿÊ ÕÊ– •Ê⁄UÙ¬ ¬òÊ ◊¥ ¡Ê¥ø ∞¡¥‚Ë ‚Ë’Ë•Êß¸ Ÿ •Ê⁄UÙ¬ ‹ªÊÿÊ ÕÊ Á∑§ ¡∞‚¬Ë∞‹ Ÿ ©¬∑§⁄UáÊ π⁄UËŒ ∑‘§ •ÊŒ‡ÊÙ¥ ∑§Ù ª‹Ã Ã⁄UË∑‘§ ‚ ’ÃÊÿÊ ÕÊ •ı⁄U ∑§Ùÿ‹Ê ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑§Ù ªÈ◊⁄UÊ„ Á∑§ÿÊ ÕÊ– Á¡¥Œ‹ ∑‘§ Áπ‹Ê»§ ¤ÊÊ⁄Uπ¥« ∑‘§ •◊⁄U∑§Ù¥«Ê ◊Èª¸Œ¥ª‹ ∑§Ùÿ‹Ê é‹ÊÚ∑§ •Êﬂ¥≈UŸ ‚ ‚¥’h ◊Ê◊‹ ◊¥ ÷Ë ‚ÈŸﬂÊß¸ ø‹ ⁄U„Ë „Ò– Ã¡Ë ‚ ŸËø •Ê ⁄U„Ë¥ åÿÊ¡ ∑§Ë ∑§Ë◊Ã¥ ,tsafl;ka@ ◊È¥’ß¸ – ∑§È¿ ‚#Ê„ ¬„‹ ’…∏Ë ∑§Ë◊ÃÙ¥ ∑§Ë ﬂ¡„ ‚ ‚ÈÁπ¸ÿÙ¥ ◊¥ •ÊÿÊ åÿÊ¡ ∞∑§ ’Ê⁄U Á»§⁄U ‚ ‚ÈÁπ¸ÿÙ¥ ◊¥ „Ò– Œ⁄U•‚‹ ß‚∑§Ë ∑§Ë◊ÃÙ¥ ◊¥ Ã¡Ë ‚ Áª⁄UÊﬂ≈U •Ê ⁄U„Ë „Ò– ◊„Ê⁄UÊc≈˛ ∑§Ë ◊¥Á«ÿÙ¥ ◊¥ åÿÊ¡ ∑§Ê ÕÙ∑§ ÷Êﬂ vzÆÆ L§¬∞ Ã∑§ ‹È…∏∑§ ªÿÊ „Ò– ŒÙ „çUÃ ¬„‹ ÿ„Ë åÿÊ¡ wzÆÆ L§¬∞ Á`§¥≈U‹ Á’∑§ ⁄U„Ê ÕÊ– ‹Á∑§Ÿ ™§¬⁄UË SÃ⁄U ‚ •’ ∑§Ë◊Ã¥ ∑§⁄UË’ xÆ »§Ë‚ŒË Ã∑§ ŸËø •Ê øÈ∑§Ë „Ò¥– ∑§È¿ ◊¥Á«ÿÙ¥ ◊¥ ÃÙ vÆÆÆ L§¬∞ Á`§¥≈U‹ ÷Ë åÿÊ¡ Á’∑§ ⁄U„Ê „Ò– Œ⁄U•‚‹ åÿÊ¡ ∑§Ê •ÊÿÊÃ ‡ÊÈM§ „Ù ªÿÊ „Ò •ı⁄U •’ Ã∑§ ∑§⁄UË’ wzÆÆ ≈UŸ åÿÊ¡ ∑§Ê •ÊÿÊÃ „È•Ê „Ò, ß‚ ◊„ËŸ ∑§⁄UË’ ~ „¡Ê⁄U ≈UŸ •ı⁄U åÿÊ¡ •ÊŸ ∑§Ë ©ê◊ËŒ „Ò– (⁄UÃ‹Ê◊) Á‚hË ÁﬂŸÊÿ∑§ Á◊òÊ ◊¥«‹ mÊ⁄UÊ ∑§ãÿÊ ¬Í¡Ÿ ∑§Êÿ¸R§◊ ,tsafl;ka@ ◊È¥’ß¸ – ﬂÒ?ÁE∑§ ‚ÈSÃË Ÿ ÉÊ⁄U‹Í ’Ê¡Ê⁄UÙ¥ ¬⁄U Œ’Êﬂ ’ŸÊŸ ∑§Ê ∑§Ê◊ Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ‚#Ê„ ∑‘§ ¬„‹ ∑§Ê⁄UÙ’Ê⁄UË ?ÁŒŸ ‚Ù◊ﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù ‡ÊÈL§•ÊÃË ∑§Ê⁄UÙ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ ‚¥‚ÄU‚ •ı⁄U ÁŸçU≈UË ∑§Ë øÊ‹ ‚ÈSÃ Ÿ¡⁄U •Ê ⁄U„Ë „Ò– ÁŸçU≈UË ~~{Æ ∑‘§ •Ê‚¬Ê‚ Ÿ¡⁄U •Ê ⁄U„Ê „Ò, ¡’Á∑§ ‚¥‚ÄU‚ xv}zÆ ∑‘§ •Ê‚¬Ê‚ ÁŒπÊß¸ Œ ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ÁŒÇª¡ ‡Êÿ⁄UÙ¥ ∑§Ë ‚ÈSÃË ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ „Ë S◊ÊÚ‹∑Ò§¬ •ı⁄U Á◊«∑Ò§¬ ‡Êÿ⁄UÙ¥ ◊¥ ÷Ë ∑§◊¡Ù⁄UË ÁŒπ ⁄U„Ë– „Ê‹Ê¥Á∑§ S◊ÊÚ‹∑Ò§¬ ‡Êÿ⁄UÙ¥ ◊¥ ÷Ë ÕÙ«∏Ë π⁄UËŒÊ⁄UË ÁŒπ ⁄U„Ë „Ò– ’Ë∞‚ß¸ ∑§Ê S◊ÊÚ‹∑Ò§¬ ß¥«ÄU‚ Æ.Æ{ »§Ë‚ŒË ∑§Ë ◊Ê◊Í‹Ê ’…∏Ã ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ v{vyÆ ∑‘§ •Ê‚¬Ê‚ ÁŒπ ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ﬂ„Ë¥ ’Ë∞‚ß¸ ∑§Ê Á◊«∑Ò§¬ ß¥«ÄU‚ Æ.Æx »§Ë‚ŒË ÉÊ≈U∑§⁄U ∑§Ê⁄UÙ’Ê⁄U ∑§⁄U ⁄U„Ê „Ò–•Ê¡ ∑‘§ ∑§Ê⁄UÙ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ ’Ò¥Á∑§¥ª, Á⁄UÿÀ≈UË, »§Ê◊Ê¸, ∞»§∞◊‚Ë¡Ë •ı⁄U ß¥»§˝Ê ‡Êÿ⁄UÙ¥ ◊¥ Á’∑§ﬂÊ‹Ë ‚ ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ¬⁄U Œ’Êﬂ ŒπŸ ∑§Ù Á◊‹ ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ’Ë∞‚ß¸ ∑§Ê Á⁄UÿÀ≈UË ß¥«ÄU‚ y »§Ë‚ŒË ≈UÍ≈U ªÿÊ „Ò, ¡’Á∑§ ÁŸçU≈UË ∑‘§ »§Ê◊Ê¸ ß¥«ÄU‚ ◊¥ Æ.x »§Ë‚ŒË, ß¥»§˝Ê ß¥«ÄU‚ ◊¥ Æ.z •ı⁄U ∞»§∞◊‚Ë¡Ë ß¥«ÄU‚ ◊¥ Æ.x »§Ë‚ŒË ∑§Ë Áª⁄UÊﬂ≈U Œ¡¸ ∑§Ë ªß¸ „Ò– ’Ò¥∑§ ÁŸçU≈UË Æ.x »§Ë‚ŒË Áª⁄U∑§⁄U wyx{Æ ∑‘§ •Ê‚¬Ê‚ Ÿ¡⁄U •Ê ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ◊≈U‹, •Êß¸≈UË •ı⁄U ∞Ÿ¡Ë¸ ◊¥ ∑§È¿ π⁄UËŒÊ⁄UË •Êß¸ „Ò– ÁŸçU≈UË ∑§Ê ◊≈U‹ ß¥«ÄU‚ Æ.v »§Ë‚ŒË, •Êß¸≈UË ß¥«ÄU‚ Æ.v »§Ë‚ŒË •ı⁄U ∞Ÿ¡Ë¸ ß¥«ÄU‚ Æ.{ »§Ë‚ŒË ∑§Ë ’…∏Ã ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ ∑§Ê⁄UÙ’Ê⁄U ∑§⁄U ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ’Ë∞‚ß¸ ∑§Ê xÆ ‡Êÿ⁄UÙ¥ ﬂÊ‹Ê ¬˝◊Èπ ß¥«ÄU‚ ‚¥‚ÄU‚ ∑§⁄UË’ zÆ •¥∑§ ∑§Ë ∑§◊¡Ù⁄UË ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ xv}zz ∑‘§ SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U ∑§Ê⁄UÙ’Ê⁄U ∑§⁄U ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ﬂ„Ë¥ ∞Ÿ∞‚ß¸ ∑§Ê zÆ ‡Êÿ⁄UÙ¥ ﬂÊ‹Ê ¬˝◊Èπ ß¥«ÄU‚ ÁŸçU≈UË vÆ •¥∑§ ∑§Ë Áª⁄UÊﬂ≈U ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ ~~{y ∑‘§ SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U ∑§Ê⁄UÙ’Ê⁄U ∑§⁄U ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ,tsafl;ka@ ubZ fnYyh] 4 flrEcj] 2017% Hkkjr esa futh {ks= ds ikaposa lcls cM+s cSad& ;Sl cSad vkSj ;Sl Xykscy bUlVhV~;wV us vkt ;Sl cSad uSpqjy dSfiVy vokWMZ~l ds rhljs laLdj.k dk vk;kstu fd;k] ftlesa Hkkjr ds izeq[k izkd`frd iwathifr;ksa dks lkr Jsf.k;ksa esa lEekfur fd;k x;kA ns”k dh izkd`frd lEink dks lqjf{kr j[kus esa buds ;ksxnku ,oa mRd`’V iz;klksa ds fy, ;s lEeku fn, x,A Hkkjr ljdkj esa foKku ,oa izks|kSfxdh] /kjrh foKku( Ik;kZoj.k] ou ,oa tyok;q ifjorZu ds ekuuh; dsUnzh; ea=h MkW g’kZo/kZu bl ekSds ij eq[; vfrfFk FksA jktLFkku] mRrjk[k.M] xqtjkr] NRrhlx<+ vkSj rsyaxkuk ;Sl cSad uSpqjy dSfiVy vokMZ~l ds rhljs laLdj.k ds fy, jkT; lk>snkj FksA dk;ZØe ds vU; lk>snkjksa esa “kkfey Fks TERI dkmfUly QkWj fctusl lLVsusfcfyVh( vFkZ eSVlZ QkmUMs”ku( bdks VwfjT+e lkslkbVh vkWQ bf.M;k( n DykbesV xzqi( ckWEcs uSpqjy fgLVªh lkslkbVh( ;w,u Xykscy dkWEiSDV usVodZ bf.M;k( baVjus”kuy usVodZ QkWj cSEcw ,.M jru( vkSj vFkZokWp bUlVhV~;wVA iqjLdkj dk rhljk laLdj.k fo”ks’k :Ik ls Ik;kZoj.k laj{k.k ds fy, lefiZr Fkk] ftlesa laxBuksa] O;fDr;ksa ,oa fuxeksa dks muds mRd`’V iz;klksa ds fy, lEekfur fd;k x;kA blds fy, 10]500 izfof’V;ka] 522 dksjiksjsV vkosnu rFkk 10]135 O;fDrxr iathdj.k izkIr gq,A bl ekSds ij ;Sl cSad ds ,eMh ,oa lhbZvks rFkk ;Sl Xykscy bUlVhV~;wV ds ps;jeSu Jh jkuk diwj us dgk] ^^izkd`frd iwath laj{k.k ,oa LFkkf;Ro dks eq[;/kkjk esa ykuk fo”oLrjh; fodkl dk vk/kkj gSA ;Sl Xykscy bUlVhV~;wV ,oa ;Sl cSad bl {ks= esa fofHkUu fgr/kkjdksa dh lfØ;rk c<+kus ds fy, izfrc) gSA uSpqjy dSfiVy vokWMZ~l ,d egRoiw.kZ eap gS tks vke yksxksa] Ik;kZoj.kfonksa ,oa m|ksxksa dks izkd`frd iwath laj{k.k vkSj Ik;kZoj.k usr`Ro ds fy, izsfjr djrk gSA Hkkjr ds fy, t+:jh gS fd fo”oLrjh; izkd`frd iwath vkanksyu esa izeq[k Hkwfedk fuHkk, rkfd Hkkoh ihf<+;ksa dss fy, gfjr ,oa LFkk;h fodkl dks lqfuf”pr fd;k tk ldsA** bdks&dksjiksjsV dSVsxjh esa vEcqtk lhesUV~l fyfeVsM dks IykUV esa vkSj blds vkl&ikl ty laj{k.k ds iz;klksa ds fy, eSuqQSDpfjax dSVsxjh esa bdks&dksjiksjsV vkWQ n bZ;j ds iqjLdkj ls lEekfur fd;k x;k( ogha eqEcbZ baVjus”kuy ,;jiksVZ izk- fyfeVsM dks dkcZu ikWft+fVo ,;jiksVZ ,oa mtkZ izcU/ku n`f’Vdks.k ds fy, lfoZl dSVsxjh esa bdks&dksjiksjsV vkWQ n bZ;j dk iqjLdkj feykA us”kuy bUlVhV~;wV vkWQ baMfLVª;y bathfu;fjax] eqEcbZ dks vius ifjlj esa ty] mtkZ ,oa ou izcU/ku n`f’Vdks.k viukus ds fy, bdks&dSEil vkWQ n bZ;j dk lEeku feyk( ogha Vsjk bdks&VwfjT+e dks bekjrksa esa gfjr fMt+kbuk- sa] dE;qfuVh lksLMZ mRiknksa ,oa Je dks viukus ds fy, bdks&VwfjT+e vkWQ n bZ;j dk iqjLdkj feykA bl lky ,d ubZ fo”ks’k dSVsxjh uSpqjy yhMj vkWQ n bZ;j dh “kq:vkr Hkh dh xbZ] ;g iqjLdkj Hkkjr ds vkbZl&eSu Jh psokax uksjQsy dks xzkeh.k fodkl ,oa ty izcU/ku gsrw d`f=e ekbØks&Xysf”k;lZ ds fodkl ds fy, fn;k x;kA O;fDrxr Jsf.k;ksa dh ckr djsa rks f”kokax esgrk dks f”kdkj djrs v/ksM+ mez ds “ksj dh Nykax yxkrh “kkunkj rLohj ds fy, fiDly ijQsDV vokWMZ fn;k x;kA blds vykok rhu yksxksa dh Vhe& fjVksczksVks eksb=k] Js;k flag js vkSj jfcUnzukFk lkgw dks mM+hlk ds fdukjs laosnu”khy vkWfyo&fjMy&VVZy ¼dNqvksa½ dh dgkuh ij QksVks fuca/k ds fy, Vªk;y&Cyst+j vokMZ ls lEekfur fd;k x;kA dk;ZØe esa izkd`frd iwath laj{k.k ls tqM+s fnXxtksa us f”kjdr dh ftuesa “kkfey Fks& Jh bfuvk ls:bjkVw] ekuuh; d`f’k] xzkeh.k ,oa leqnzh fodkl rFkk jk’Vªh; vkink izcU/ku ea=h] fQth x.kjkT;( Jh v”kksd pkoyk] ps;jeSu] TERI( Jh Msfu;y okW;ysVh] phQ vkWQ LVkWQ] ;qukbZVsM us”kUl ÝseodZ dUosU”ku vkWu DykbesV psat( Jh elwn efyd] ,eMh] ,uok;juesaVy fjlkslZst esustesUV] Hkkjr( MkW- ,ds HkV~Vkpk;Z] ,eMh] us”kuy xzhu gkbos fe”ku] jk’Vªh; jktekxZ izkf/kdj.k Hkkjr( rFkk Jh fuxsy VkWfiax] lhbZvks] oh ehu fctusl] ;qukbVsM fdaxMeA Hkkjr esa izkd`frd iwath laj{k.k dks eq[;/kkjk esa ykus ds fy, izfrc)rk t+kfgj djrs gq, ;Sl cSad us dk;ZØe ds nkSjku nks ukWyst fjiksVZ~l Hkh tkjh dh& 1- oSY;wbax uSpqjy dSfiVy% vIykbax n uSpqjy dSfiVy izksVksdkWy* % fjiksVZ esa Hkkjr dh ,d izk:fid is; dEiuh dh dsl LVMh dss t+fj, uSpqjy dSfiVy izksVksdkWy ¼vUrjjk’Vªh; Lrj ij ekU;rk izkIr ÝseodZ½ ds izHkkoksa vkSj fuHkZjrk dk ewY;kadu fd;k x;kA dsl LVMh esa ikuh dh lgh ykxr rFkk lapkyu ,oa jktLo ij blds izHkko dk xgu v/;;u fd;k x;k gSA fjiksVZ ds eq[; fu’d’kksaZ esa “kkfey gSA orZeku esa Hkkjr esa ikuh dh dher mfpr ugha gSA ckgjh vkarfjdrk dh vo/kkj.kk c<+us ds lkFk vks|kSfxd ty dh vafre dher esa lkekftd ,oa Ik;kZoj.kh ykxr ds dkjd ty tksf[ke izhfe;e dks c<+k,axsA psUubZ esa izk:fid dEiuh ds fy,% ikuh dh okLrfod dher ekStwnk ykxr dh 18 xquk ikbZ xbZA ikuh ds ek=k ds tksf[ke dss dkj.k 98 Qhlnh Hkkoh jktLo tksf[ke ij gSA dEifu;ksa dks ikuh dh ykxr esa mrkj&p<+ko ds dj.k tksf[ke dh lEHkkouk de djus ds mik; viukus gksaxs rFkk ckgjh ty lzksrksa ij fuHkZjrk de djuh gksxh] lalk/kuksa dh {kerk c<+kus dk iz;kl djuk gksxkA ty xgu m|ksx tSls FkeZy ikoj IykUV] bathfu;fjax] iYi vkSj isij] VsDlVkbZy] LVhy] phuh] moZjd vkSj is; vkfn tksf[ke ij gSa vkSj LFkkf;Ro ds fy, bUgsa vius ty mi;ksx dk mfpr izcU/ku djuk gksxkA ^uSpqjy dSfiVy eSfiax& VqoMZ~l vphfoax ,lMhth*% fjiksVZ esa Hkkjr ds ou ,oa ikfjfLFkd lsok ds foRrh; ewY;ksa ij izdk”k Mkyk x;k gS vkSj LFkk;h fodkl ds y{;ksa ¼,lMhth½ esa buds ;ksxnku ds ckjs esa crk;k x;k gSA fjiksVZ ds izeq[k ifj.kke gSa% Hkkjr ds ou ,oa ou ikjfLFkfrd iz.kkyh LFkk;h fodkl ds y{;ksa esa ;ksxnku nsrh gS& ftldk ifj.kke voljoknh ykxr ds :Ik esa lkeus vkrk gS& vfrfjDr jkf”k ftldk fuos”k Hkkjr LFkk;h fodkl ds y{;ksa dks gkfly djus ds fy, djsxk vxj ge vius ou [kks nsrs gSa% LoPN ty ,oa lsfuVs”ku& LFkk;h fodkl y{; 6% ou ikuh ds jhpktZ ,oa lQkbZ dk dke djrs gSa] ekuoh; gLr{ksi ds fcuk ;g ;ksxnku csgn egRoiw.kZ gS ¼vuqekfur ewY; # 89-77 fcfy;u izfr o’kZ½* ft+Eesnkjkuk mRiknu ,oa miHkksx& LFkk;h fodkl y{; 12% ou LFkkuh; leqnk;ksa dks ewy lqfo/kk,a miyC/k djkrs gSa tSls [kkuk idkus ds fy, bZa/ku dh ydM+h vkSj Ik”kqvksa ds fy, pkjk ¼vuqekfur ewY; #1-63 fVªfy;kWu izfr o’kZ½* tyok;q ifjorZu& LFkk;h fodkl y{; 13% iqjkus vkSj le`) ouksa ds ikl vf/kd dkcZu LVkWd ds lkFk Hkkoh {kerk gS ¼vuqekfur ewY; # 5-42 fVªfy;kWu izfr o’kZ½* t+ehu ij thou&LFkk;h fodkl y{; 15% ou tUrqvksa vkSj ikS/kksa dh dbZ fdLeksa dks cuk, j[kus esa egRoiw.kZ ;ksxnku nsrs gSa vkSj ouksa dh ;g lsok mPp vkcknh {ks=ksa esa Hkh izklafxd gS ¼vuqekfur ewY; # 3-07 fVªfy;kWu lkykuk½ ;s voljoknh ykxr] lcls izklafxd LFkk;h fodkl y{;ksa ds fy, 12 ikfjfLFkfrd lsokvksa ds vk/kkj ij vuqek- fur gSA ;Sl cSad us dk;ZØe ds nkSjku lkr u, xBca/kuksa dh Hkh ?kks’k.kk dh% 1- cSad us viuh izeq[k dksjiksjsV lkekftd mRrjnkf;Ro igy ^ls ;Sl Vw lLVsuscy ,e,l,ebZ bu bf.M;k* ds rgr 2020 rd 1 yk[k ,e,e,ebZ dks izHkkfor djus ds mn~ns”; ds lkFk DokfyVh dkmfUly vkWQ bf.M;k (QCI)] flMch& bf.M;k ,e,lbZ Vsduksyksth lfoZlst+ fyfeVsM (ISTSL)] QkmUMs”ku QkWj ,e,l,ebZ DyLVlZ (FMC) ,oa ,UVjsizsU;wjf”ki MsoyiesUV bUlVhV~;wV vkWQ bf.M;k (EDII ds lkFk ,d pkVZj ij gLrk{kj fd,A 2- ;Sl cSad us {ks=h; Lrj ij tyok;q ifjorZu dks c<+kok nsus ds fy, ,d mi&jk’Vªh; dk;Z lewg ij dke djus ds fy, n DykbesV xzqi vkSj mRrjk[k.M ljdkj ds lkFk pkVZj ij gLrk{kj fd,A 3- ;Sl cSad us ;qukbZVsM us”kUl Vsduksyksth buksos”ku ySc dh LFkkiuk rFkk ,lMhth ds fy, vR;k/kqfud rduhd ds bLrseky dks c<+kok nsus ds fy, vkWfQl vkWQ vkbZlhVh] ;qukbVsM us”kUl] U;w;kWdZ ds lkFk vk”k; i= ij gLrk{kj fd,A ;Sl cSad uSpqjy dSfiVy 2017 dk p;u ,d fo”ks’k twjh iSuy }kjk fd;k x;k ftuesa iz[;kr Hkkjrh; Ik;kZoj.kfon] m|ksx txr ds fnXxt] QksVksxzkQj “kkfey Fks& Jh neunhi flag] funs”kd] lhMhih bf.M;k( MkW nhid vkWIVs] Mk;jsDVj] ch,u,p,l( fel xkxhZ jkor] i=dkj( MkW xksfcUn lkxj Hkkj}kt] iwoZ vf/kdkjh( Hkjrh; ou lsok( MkW- fdjhV ikfj[k] ps;jeSu] vkbZvkj,MhbZ( MkW- e/kq oekZ] izksQslj( vkbZvkbZ,Q,e( Jh ekdZ xkWQ] dk;Zdkjh funs”kd] uSpqjy dSfiVy dks,fy”ku( MkW- fud jksfcUl] lg&funs”kd] ;w,ubZih bUDok;jh( Jh iz.k; yky] iz[;kr ys[kd( Jh fiz;k jatu flUgk] jk’Vªh; izfr- fuf/k] vkbZ;wlh,u( Jh jkts”k csnh] oU;thou QksVksxzkQj( Jh LVho cksfxZ;k] laLFkkid lnL; ,oa v/;{k] bdks&VwfjT+e lkslkbVh vkWQ bf.M;k( Jh fot; leuks=k] ;w,ubZih bf.M;k( vkSj fo”os’k izHkkdj] izcU/k funs”kd] ,lsUV~;wj LVªSVsth ,.M lLVsusfcfyVhA ;Sl cSad ds ckjs esa ;Sl cSad vf[ky Hkkjrh; Lrj ij futh {ks= esa ns”k dk ikapoka lcls cM+k cSad gS ftldh 29 jkT;ksa ,oa 7 dsUnz”kkflr izns”kksa esa l”kDr ekStwnxh gSA bldk eq[;ky; eqEcbZ ds yksoj ijsy buksos”ku fMfLVªDV esa gSA blds laLFkkid jk.kk diwj ,oa mudh “kh’kZ ik;nku dh izcU/ku Vhe us mPp xq.koRrk ds miHkksDrk dsfUnzr] lsok mUeq[k futh Hkkjrh; cSad dh LFkkiuk dh gS tks Hkkjr ds Hkkoh dkjksck- jksa dks viuh lqfo/kk,a miyC/k djkrk gSA ;Sl cSad us vUrjjk’Vªh; Lrj dh loZJs’B izFkkvksa rFkk mPpre xq.koRrk ds ekun.Mksa dks viuk;k gSA ;g vius lHkh miHkksDrkvksa dks O;kid cSafdax ,oa foRrh; lek/kku miyC/k djkrk gSA ;Sl cSad cSafdax ds fy, ,d Kku mUeq[k n`f’Vdks.k is”k djrk gS rFkk vius jhVsy] dksjiksjsV ,oa cSafdax miHkksDrkvksa dks mRd`’V lsokvksa dk vuqHko iznku djrk gSA ;Sl cSad 2020 rd ^Hkkjr esa nqfu;k dk loZJs’V x.qkoRrk dk cSad cuus* ds nh?kZdkfyd fe”ku ds lkFk ,d is”ksoj cSad ds :Ik esa yxkrkj fodflr gks jgk gSA fxjkoV ds lkFk [kqys cktkj ‚¥‚ÄU‚ zÆ •¥∑§ ŸËø, ÁŸçU≈UË ~~zÆ ∑‘§ SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U ‡ÊÈ÷ ‚¥ﬂÃ˜ wÆ|y ‡ÊÊ∑‘§ v~x~ ‚ÙêÿªÙD ÷ÊŒ˝ ‡ÊÈÄU‹ ¬ˇÊ ﬂ·Ê¸ ´§ÃÈ ªÈL§ ©Œÿ ¬Íﬂ¸ ‡ÊÈR§ÙŒÿ ¬Íﬂ¸ ÁÃÁÕ øÃ¸Œ‡ÊË¸ ◊¥ª‹ﬂÊ‚⁄U ÉÊÁŸDÊ ŸˇÊòÊ ‡ÊÈR§ÿÙª Áﬂﬂ∑§⁄UáÊ ∑§È¥÷ ∑§Ë øãŒ˝◊Ê ÷Œ˝Ê‚È vv/y~ Ã∑§ •Ÿ¥Ã øÃ¸Œ‡ÊË¸ R§Ã ¬ÍÁáÊ¸ÿÊR§Ã ¬ÍÁáÊ¸◊Ê ÷ÊŒ˝ Á‡ÊˇÊ∑§ ÁŒﬂ‚ ⁄UÙª Áﬂ◊ÈQ§Ê SŸÊŸ ◊È„ÍÃ¸ ÷ÊŒ˝ ¬ˇÊ ¬˝Ê¥⁄U÷ ÃÕÊÁ¬ ¬Áp◊ ÁŒ‡ÊÊ ∑§Ë ÿÊòÊÊ ‡ÊÈ÷ „Ùﬂ¥ªË– •Ê¡ ¡ã◊ Á‹ÿÊ ’Ê‹∑§....... •Ê¡ ¡ã◊ Á‹ÿÊ ’Ê‹∑§ ÿÙÇÿ ’ÈÁh◊ÊŸ ø¬‹ øÃÈ⁄U ø¥ø‹ ©ûÊ◊ ’ÈÁh ﬂÊ‹Ê ÿÙªË ∑§È‡Ê‹ ﬂQ§Ê, •ÁœﬂQ§Ê ‡ÊÊ‚∑§, œŸË ÃÕÊ ◊ÙÃË ∑§Ê √ÿÊ¬Ê⁄UË ∞ﬂ¥ øÍŸ ∑§Ê ©ûÊ◊ √ÿÊ¬Ê⁄UË „ÙªÊ– ◊· - ◊ÊŸÁ‚∑§ ÁπÛÊÃÊ ∑§Êÿ¸ Áﬂ»§‹ ﬂ •‚◊¥¡‚ ’«∏-’«∏ ‹ÊªÙ ‚ ◊‹-Á◊‹Ê¬ „ÙªÊ– ﬂÎ· - √ÿÊﬂ‚ÊÁÿ∑§ ªÁÃ •ŸÈ∑§Í‹ ‚ ‚¥ÃÙ· „ÙªÊ ÁøãÃÊ ∑§◊ „ÙªË ∑§Êÿ¸ ∑§Ê äÿÊŸ •ﬂ‡ÿ ⁄Uπ– Á◊ÕÈŸ - ∑§Êÿ¸ ∑§È‡Ê‹ÃÊ ‚ ‚¥ÃÙ· „Êﬂ ÁøãÃÊ ∑§◊ „ÙªË ÃÕÊ ∑§Êÿ¸ •ﬂ‡ÿ „Ë ’Ÿª– ∑§∑§¸ - •Áœ∑§Ê⁄UË ∑‘§ Áﬂ‡Ê· ‚Èπ ﬂ ‚»§‹ÃÊ Á◊‹ªË L§∑‘§ ∑§Êÿ¸ Á◊‹∑§⁄U ’ŸÊ „Ë ‹¥ﬂ– Á‚¥„ - •ŸÊÿÊ‚ ¬Á⁄UüÊ◊ Áﬂ»§‹ „Ù¥ª Áﬂ‡Ê· ∑§Êÿ¸ ÁSÕÁªÃ ⁄Uπ √ÿﬂSÕÊ ©ûÊ◊ ⁄U„ªË– ∑§ãÿÊ - ‚Ê◊ÊÁ¡∑§ ∑§ÊÿÙ¸ ◊¥ ¬˝÷Èàﬂ ﬂÎÁh ŒÎ…∏ÃÊ ‚ ∑§Êÿ¸ ÁŸ¬≈UÊ ‹ﬂ äÿÊŸ •ﬂ‡ÿ ⁄Uπ– ÃÈ‹Ê - ŒÈÉÊ¸≈UŸÊ ∑§Ê Á‡Ê∑§Ê⁄U „ÙŸ ‚ ’Áø∞ ÷ÊÇÿ ∑§Ê Á‚ÃÊ⁄UÊ ‚ÊÕ ŒªÊ, ªÈL§ ∑‘§ ∑§Êÿ¸ ’Ÿ¥ª– ﬂÎÁp∑§ - •‚◊Õ¸ÃÊ ∑§Ê ﬂÊÃÊﬂ⁄UáÊ ÄU‹‡Ê ÿÈQ§ ‚ ÃÕÊ ◊ÊŸÁ‚∑§ ’øÒŸË •ﬂ‡ÿ ’…ª∏Ë– œŸÈ - •Áœ∑§Ê⁄UË ‚ Áﬂ‡Ê· ‚Èπ ‹Ê÷ ∞ﬂ¥ ‚»§‹ÃÊ ‚ L§∑‘§ ∑§Êÿ¸ ’ŸÊ ‹¥ª– ◊∑§⁄U - œŸ ∑§Ê √ÿÿ •‚◊Õ¸ÃÊ ∑§Ê ﬂÊÃÊﬂ⁄UáÊ ’ŸÊ „Ë ⁄U„ªÊ ∑§Êÿ¸ √ÿﬂ‚Êÿ ∑§Ê äÿÊŸ ⁄Uπ– ∑§È¥÷ - ÁSÕÁÃ ÿÕÊﬂÃ ’ŸË „Ë ⁄U„ªË ¬˝ÿàŸ ¡Ê⁄UË ⁄Uπ Á∑§ãÃÈ ¬Á⁄UüÊ◊ ‹Ê÷∑§Ê⁄UË „ÙªÊ– ◊ËŸ - ◊ŸÙ’‹ ©à‚Ê„ ﬂœ¸∑§ „ÙªÊ ∑§Êÿ¸ ∑§È‡Ê‹ÃÊ ‚ ‚¥ÃÙ· „ÙªÊ L§∑‘§ ∑§Êÿ¸ ’ŸÊ ‹ﬂ– Hkkjr ds lkr loZJs"B izkd`frd iwathifr;ksa dks rhljs ;Sl cSad uSpqjy dSfiVy vokWMZ~l esa fd;k x;k lEekfur jkf'kQy
  3. 3. ifjp; VkbEl] fnYyh eaxyokj 05 flrEcj] 2017 3 fnYyh@ ns’k Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË ◊¥ ∑‘§ãŒ˝Ëÿ ◊¥òÊË œ◊ãŒ˝ ¬˝œÊŸ ﬂ ⁄UÊíÿ◊¥òÊË •Ÿ¥Ã ∑§È◊Ê⁄U „ª«∏ •¬Ÿ-•¬Ÿ Áﬂ÷Êª ‚¥÷Ê‹Ã „È∞– – ,d ut+j ¬Íﬂ¸ ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ◊¥òÊË ∞ﬂ¥ ÃÎáÊ◊Í‹ ∑§Ê¥ª˝‚ ‚Ê¥‚Œ ‚ÈÀÃÊŸ •„◊Œ ∑§Ê ÁŸœŸ ,tsafl;ka@ ∑§Ù‹∑§ÊÃÊ – ¬Íﬂ¸ ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ◊¥òÊË •ı⁄U ÃÎáÊ◊Í‹ ∑§Ê¥ª˝‚ ∑‘§ ‚Ê¥‚Œ ‚ÈÀÃÊŸ •„◊Œ ∑§Ê ‚Ù◊ﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù •¬Ÿ •ÊﬂÊ‚ ¬⁄U ÁŒ‹ ∑§Ê Œı⁄UÊ ¬«∏Ÿ ‚ ÁŸœŸ „Ù ªÿÊ– ﬂ„ {y ﬂ·¸ ∑‘§ Õ– •„◊Œ ∑‘§ ¬Á⁄UﬂÊ⁄U ◊¥ ¬àŸË •ı⁄U ŒÙ ’≈U „Ò¥– ‚ÍòÊÙ¥ ∑‘§ •ŸÈ‚Ê⁄U •„◊Œ ∑§Ù ∞∑§ ÁŸ¡Ë •S¬ÃÊ‹ ‹ ¡ÊÿÊ ªÿÊ ¡„Ê¥ ©ã„¥ ◊ÎÃ ÉÊÙÁ·Ã ∑§⁄U ÁŒÿÊ „Ò– ﬂ„ ©‹Í’Á⁄UÿÊ ‹Ù∑§‚÷Ê ‚Ë≈U ‚ ÃÎáÊ◊Í‹ ∑§Ê¥ª˝‚ ∑‘§ Á≈U∑§≈U ¬⁄U ÁŸﬂÊ¸ÁøÃ „Èÿ Õ– •„◊Œ ◊Ÿ◊Ù„Ÿ Á‚¥„ Ÿ ŸÃÎàﬂ ﬂÊ‹Ë ‚¥¬˝ª ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ◊¥ ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ¬ÿ¸≈UŸ ⁄UÊíÿ◊¥òÊË Õ– ﬂ„ ŒÙ ’Ê⁄U ¬Áp◊ ’¥ªÊ‹ ÁﬂœÊŸ‚÷Ê ∑‘§ ‚ŒSÿ ÷Ë ⁄U„– ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ◊◊ÃÊ ’¡ŸË¸ Ÿ ©Ÿ∑‘§ ÁŸœŸ ¬⁄U ‡ÊÙ∑§ √ÿQ§ Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∞∑§ ≈U˜ﬂË≈U ◊¥ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ “‚ÈÀÃÊŸ •„◊Œ ∑‘§ ÁŸœŸ ‚ ’„Œ ŒÈπË •ı⁄U SÃéœ „Í¥ ¡Ù ÃÎáÊ◊Í‹ ∑§Ê¥ª˝‚ ∑‘§ ◊ı¡ÍŒÊ ‚Ê¥‚Œ •ı⁄U ‹¥’ ‚◊ÿ ‚ ◊⁄U ‚„ÿÙªË Õ– ©Ÿ∑‘§ ¬Á⁄UﬂÊ⁄U ∑‘§ ¬˝ÁÃ ‚¥ﬂŒŸÊÿ¥–” ⁄UÊíÿ¬Ê‹ ∑‘§‚⁄UË ŸÊÕ ÁòÊ¬Ê∆Ë Ÿ ÷Ë •„◊Œ ∑‘§ ÁŸœŸ ¬⁄U ŒÈπ √ÿQ§ Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ◊ÙŒË ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U ◊¥ ≈UÊÚ¬-y ◊¥ ŒÙ ◊Á„‹Ê∞¥ ,tsafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – Œ‡Ê ◊¥ ∞‚Ê ¬„‹Ë ’Ê⁄U „È•Ê „Ò ¡’ ◊ÙŒË ∑§Ë ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U ◊¥ ≈UÊÚ¬-y ∑‘§ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿÙ¥ ◊¥ ŒÙ ◊Á„‹Ê∞¥ „Ò¥– ¡„Ê¥ ⁄UˇÊÊ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑§Ë Á¡ê◊ŒÊ⁄UË ÁŸ◊¸‹Ê ‚ËÃÊ⁄U◊Ÿ ∑§Ù ‚ı¥¬Ë ªß¸ „Ò ﬂ„Ë¥ ¬„‹ ‚ „Ë ‚È·◊Ê Sﬂ⁄UÊ¡ ÁﬂŒ‡Ê ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑§Ë ‡ÊÙ÷Ê ’…∏Ê ⁄U„Ë „Ò¥– •’ ¡’ ÁŸ◊¸‹Ê ‚ËÃÊ⁄U◊Ÿ ⁄UˇÊÊ ◊¥òÊË ’Ÿ ªß¸ „Ò¥ ÃÙ ﬂÙ •’ ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U ∑§◊≈UË •ÊÚŸ Á‚ÄUÿÈÁ⁄U≈UË (‚Ë‚Ë∞‚) ∑§Ë ÷Ë ‚ŒSÿ „Ù ªßZ– ß‚ Ã⁄U„ ∞‚Ê ¬„‹Ë ’Ê⁄U „Ù ⁄U„Ê „Ò Á∑§ ‚Ë‚Ë∞‚ ◊¥ ŒÙ-ŒÙ ◊Á„‹Ê∞¥ „Ù¥ªË– •Ê¬∑‘§ ¡„Ÿ ◊¥ •’ ÿ ‚ﬂÊ‹ ©÷⁄U ⁄U„Ê „ÙªÊ Á∑§ •ÊÁπ⁄U ‚È·◊Ê •ı⁄U ‚ËÃÊ⁄U◊Ÿ ◊¥ Á∑§‚∑§Ê ∑§Œ íÿÊŒÊ ’«∏Ê „Ò? •Ê¬∑§Ù ’ÃÊ Œ¥ Á∑§ ¬⁄U¥¬⁄UÊ ∑‘§ ◊ÈÃÊÁ’∑§ ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË •ı⁄U ªÎ„ ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ë ªÒ⁄U ◊ı¡ÍŒªË ◊¥ ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U ∑§Ë ’Ò∆∑§ ∑§Ë •äÿˇÊÃÊ ⁄UˇÊÊ ◊¥òÊË ∑§⁄UÃ „Ò¥– ß‚ Ã⁄U„ ‚ËÃÊ⁄U◊Ÿ ∑§Ê ∑§Œ ‚È·◊Ê •ı⁄U •L§áÊ ¡≈U‹Ë ‚ ÷Ë ’«∏Ê „È•Ê– ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U ∑‘§ Ÿ∞ ÁﬂSÃÊ⁄U •ı⁄U »‘§⁄U’Œ‹ ‚ ◊Á„‹Ê ‡ÊÁQ§ ∑§Ê ’Ù‹ ’Ê‹Ê ’…∏Ê „Ò– ◊ÙŒË ◊¥òÊË¬Á⁄U·Œ ◊¥ •’ z ∑§Ë ’¡Ê∞ { ◊Á„‹Ê∞¥ ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U Œ¡¸ ∑§Ë ◊¥òÊË „Ù ªß¸ „Ò¥, ÄUÿÙ¥Á∑§ ÁŸ◊¸‹Ê ‚ËÃÊ⁄U◊Ÿ ∑§Ù ⁄UÊíÿ ◊¥òÊË (SﬂÃ¥òÊ ¬˝÷Ê⁄U) ‚ ¬˝◊Ù‡ÊŸ Œ∑§⁄U ⁄UˇÊÊ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑§Ë Á¡ê◊ŒÊ⁄UË ‚ı¥¬Ë ªß¸ „Ò– ßŸ∑‘§ ŸÊ◊ „Ò¥ ⁄UˇÊÊ ◊¥òÊË ‚ËÃÊ⁄U◊Ÿ, ÁﬂŒ‡Ê ◊¥òÊË ‚È·◊Ê Sﬂ⁄UÊ¡, ¬ÿ¡‹ •ı⁄U Sﬂë¿Ê ◊¥òÊË ©◊Ê ÷Ê⁄UÃË, ◊Á„‹Ê •ı⁄U ’Ê‹ Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ◊¥òÊË ◊Ÿ∑§Ê ªÊ¥œË, πÊl ¬˝‚¥S∑§⁄UáÊ ©lÙª ◊¥òÊË „⁄UÁ‚◊Ã ∑§ı⁄U ’ÊŒ‹ •ı⁄U ∑§¬«∏Ê ◊¥òÊË S◊ÎÁÃ ß¸⁄UÊŸË– ß‚∑‘§ •‹ÊﬂÊ ŒÙ ⁄UÊíÿ ◊¥òÊË ÷Ë „Ò¥– ÿ „Ò¥ SﬂÊSâÿ •ı⁄U ∑§ÀÿÊáÊ ⁄UÊíÿ ◊¥òÊË •ŸÈÁ¬˝ÿÊ ¬≈U‹ •ı⁄U πÊl ¬˝‚¥S∑§⁄UáÊ ©lÙª ⁄UÊíÿ ◊¥òÊË ‚ÊäﬂË ÁŸ⁄U¥¡Ÿ íÿÙÁÃ–•Ê¬∑§Ù ’ÃÊ Œ¥ Á∑§ ∑§‹ ◊ÙŒË ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U ∑§Ê ÁﬂSÃÊ⁄U •ı⁄U ◊¥ÁòÊ¬Á⁄U·Œ ◊¥ »‘§⁄U’Œ‹ „È•Ê ÕÊ– ~ Ÿ∞ ◊¥òÊË ’ŸÊ∞ ª∞ ÃÙ y ◊¥ÁòÊÿÙ¥ ∑§Ù ¬˝◊Ù‡ÊŸ ÁŒÿÊ ªÿÊ– ‚Î¡Ÿ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹Ê- ‹Ê‹Í-Ã¡SﬂË ∑§Ê vÆ Á‚Ã¥’⁄U ∑§Ù „ÑÊ ’Ù‹ ,tsafl;ka@ ¬≈UŸÊ – •Ê⁄U¡«Ë ‚È¬˝Ë◊Ù ‹Ê‹Í ¬˝‚ÊŒ ÿÊŒﬂ •ı⁄U ¬Íﬂ¸ ©¬◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË Ã¡SﬂË ÿÊŒﬂ vÆÆÆ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ ‚ ÷Ë íÿÊŒÊ ∑‘§ ‚Î¡Ÿ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U •Ê¥ŒÙ‹Ÿ ∑§Ë ‡ÊÈL§•ÊÃ ∑§⁄UŸ ¡Ê ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ÷‹ „Ë ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ŸËÃË‡Ê ∑§È◊Ê⁄U Ÿ ß‚ ¬Í⁄U ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ë ¡Ê¥ø ‚Ë’Ë•Êß¸ ∑§Ù ‚ı¥¬Ë „Ù, ◊ª⁄U ‹Ê‹Í •ı⁄U Ã¡SﬂË ß‚‚ ‚¥ÃÈC Ÿ„Ë¥ „Ò •ı⁄U ©Ÿ∑§Ê ◊ÊŸŸÊ „Ò Á∑§ ‚Ë’Ë•Êß¸ ß‚ ¬Í⁄U ◊Ê◊‹ ◊¥ ∑§ß¸ ⁄UÊ¡ŸÃÊ•Ù¥ ∑§Ù ’øÊŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ‹Ë¬Ê¬ÙÃË ◊¥ ‹ªË „Èß¸ „Ò– •ÊªÊ◊Ë vÆ Á‚Ã¥’⁄U ∑§Ù ‹Ê‹Í •ı⁄U Ã¡SﬂË ÷Êª‹¬È⁄U ∑‘§ ‚’ı⁄U é‹ÊÚ∑§ ‚ ¬Í⁄U ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U Á’„Ê⁄U ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ∑‘§ Áπ‹Ê»§ „ÑÊ ’Ù‹ ∑§⁄UŸ ¡Ê ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ªı⁄UÃ‹’ „Ò Á∑§ ÷Êª‹¬È⁄U ∑‘§ ‚’ı⁄U é‹ÊÚ∑§ ◊¥ „Ë ‚Î¡Ÿ ∞Ÿ¡Ë•Ù ∑§Ê ◊ÈÅÿ ∑§ÊÿÊ¸‹ÿ „Ò ¡„Ê¥ ¬⁄U ß‚ ¬Í⁄U ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ë ŸË¥ﬂ ⁄UπË ªß¸– ‚Î¡Ÿ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑‘§ •Ê¥ŒÙ‹Ÿ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ∑§Êÿ¸R§◊ Ãÿ „Ù øÈ∑§Ê „Ò •ı⁄U ‹Ê‹Í •ı⁄U Ã¡SﬂË vÆ Á‚Ã¥’⁄U ∑§Ù ‚’ı⁄U é‹Ê∑§ ◊¥ ∞∑§ ’«∏Ë ¡Ÿ‚÷Ê ∑§Ù ‚¥’ÙÁœÃ ∑§⁄U¥ª •ı⁄U ß‚ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ∑§ß¸ πÈ‹Ê‚ ÷Ë „ÙŸ ∑§Ë ©ê◊ËŒ „Ò– Á¬¿‹ ◊„ËŸ ÷Ë Ã¡SﬂË ÿÊŒﬂ •¬Ÿ ¡ŸÊŒ‡Ê •¬◊ÊŸ ÿÊòÊÊ ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ ÷Êª‹¬È⁄U ¬„È¥ø Õ •ı⁄U ‚Î¡Ÿ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ‚’ı⁄U é‹ÊÚ∑§ ◊¥ ¡Ÿ‚÷Ê ∑§⁄UŸ ∑§Ê ∑§Êÿ¸R§◊ ÕÊ ◊ª⁄U ◊äÿ ⁄UÊÁòÊ ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ „È∞ «˛Ê◊Ê ◊¥ Á¡‹Ê ¬˝‡ÊÊ‚Ÿ Ÿ Ã¡SﬂË ∑§Ù ß‚ ‚÷Ê ∑§Ù ∑§⁄UŸ ∑§Ë ß¡Ê¡Ã Ÿ„Ë¥ ŒË •ı⁄U ©ã„¥ πÊ‹Ë „ÊÕ ﬂÊ¬‚ ‹ı≈UŸÊ ¬«∏Ê ÕÊ– Ã¡SﬂË Ÿ ©‚ ﬂQ§ ∑§„Ê ÕÊ Á∑§ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ŸËÃË‡Ê ∑§È◊Ê⁄U •ı⁄U ©¬◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ‚È‡ÊË‹ ◊ÙŒË Ÿ„Ë¥ øÊ„Ã „Ò¥ Á∑§ ß‚ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U Ã¡SﬂË ÷Êª‹¬È⁄U ◊¥ ‚÷Ê ∑§⁄U¥– ‹Ê‹Í •ı⁄U Ã¡SﬂË ŒÙŸÙ¥ Ÿ •Ê⁄UÙ¬ ‹ªÊÿÊ „Ò Á∑§ „¡Ê⁄U ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ ‚ ÷Ë íÿÊŒÊ ∑‘§ ß‚ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ◊¥ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ŸËÃË‡Ê ∑§È◊Ê⁄U ‚◊Ã ©¬◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ‚È‡ÊË‹ ◊ÙŒË •ı⁄U ’Ë¡¬Ë ∑‘§ ∑§ß¸ ’«∏ ŸÃÊ ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „Ò– Á»§‹„Ê‹ ¬Í⁄U ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ë ¡Ê¥ø ‚Ë’Ë•Êß¸ ∑§⁄U ⁄U„Ë „Ò– ÁŒÑË ‚ ∞∑§ { ‚ŒSÿ ≈UË◊ ß‚ ﬂQ§ ÷Êª‹¬È⁄U ◊¥ ◊ı¡ÍŒ „Ò •ı⁄U ‚Î¡Ÿ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ¡ª„-¡ª„ ¬⁄U ¿Ê¬◊Ê⁄UË ∑§⁄U ⁄U„Ë „Ò– ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ŸËÃË‡Ê ∑§È◊Ê⁄U Ÿ ÷Ë •ÊEÊ‚Ÿ ÁŒÿÊ „Ò Á∑§ ß‚ ÉÊÙ≈UÊ‹ ◊¥ ¡Ù ÷Ë ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „Ù¥ª øÊ„ ﬂ„ Á∑§ÃŸÊ ÷Ë ’«∏Ê ⁄UÊ¡ŸÃÊ ÄUÿÙ¥ ŸÊ „Ù ©ã„¥ ’Å‡ÊÊ Ÿ„Ë¥ ¡Ê∞ªÊ •ı⁄U ©Ÿ∑‘§ Áπ‹Ê»§ ∑§«∏Ë ∑§Ê⁄U¸ﬂÊß¸ ∑§Ë ¡Ê∞ªË– Á’ŸÊ ﬂ¡„ ¡«ËÿÍ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U π«∏Ê Á∑§ÿÊ ÁﬂﬂÊŒ- ‚Ë∞◊ ŸËÃË‡Ê ,tsafl;ka@ ¬≈UŸÊ – Á’„Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ŸËÃË‡Ê ∑§È◊Ê⁄U Ÿ ◊ÙŒË ∑‘§ ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U ÁﬂSÃÊ⁄U ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ’«∏Ê ’ÿÊŸ ÁŒÿÊ „Ò– ŸËÃË‡Ê Ÿ ∑§„Ê „Ò Á∑§ ∑Ò§Á’Ÿ≈U ◊¥ ¡«ËÿÍ ∑‘§ ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „ÙŸ ∑§Ë ∑§Ùß¸ ’ÊÃ „Ë Ÿ„Ë¥ ∑§„Ë ªß¸ ÕË– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ¡«ËÿÍ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U Á’ŸÊ ﬂ¡„ ∑§Ê ÁﬂﬂÊŒ π«∏Ê Á∑§ÿÊ ªÿÊ ÕÊ– ©ã„¥ ÃÙ ß‚∑§Ë ∑§Ùß¸ ¡ÊŸ∑§Ê⁄UË ÷Ë Ÿ„Ë¥ ÕË– ∑§‹ „Ë ∑‘§¥Œ˝Ëÿ ◊¥ÁòÊ◊¥«‹ ∑§Ê ÁﬂSÃÊ⁄U „È•Ê ÕÊ– ŸËÃË‡Ê Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ¡«ËÿÍ ∑§Ù ‹∑§⁄U ’ÊÃ¥ ‚ÍòÊÙ¥ ∑‘§ „ﬂÊ‹ ‚ ◊ËÁ«ÿÊ ◊¥ ø‹Ë ÕË– ◊Ò¥ ÷Ë ¡ÊŸŸÊ øÊ„ÃÊ „Í¥ Á∑§ ﬂ„ ∑§ıŸ ‚ ‚ÍòÊ „Ò¥ ¡Ù ß‚ Ã⁄U„ ∑§Ë ’ÊÃ »Ò§‹Ê ⁄U„ „Ò¥? ,tsafl;ka@ ⁄UÙ„Ã∑§ – ’‹Êà∑§Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ◊Ê◊‹ ◊¥ ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ ∑§Ë wÆ ‚Ê‹ ∑§Ë ‚¡Ê ∑§Ë ‡ÊÈM§•ÊÃ „Ù ªß¸ „Ò •ı⁄U ÿ„ ‚¡Ê ﬂ ⁄UÙ„Ã∑§ ¡‹ ◊¥ ∑§Ê≈U ⁄U„Ê „Ò– Á∑§‚Ë ÷Ë ∑Ò§ŒË ∑§Ù ‚¡Ê ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ •¬Ÿ ‚ª ‚¥’¥ÁœÿÙ¥ ‚ Á◊‹Ÿ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ¡‹ ¬˝‡ÊÊ‚Ÿ ∑§Ù ŸÊ◊ Á‹π ∑§⁄U ŒŸ „ÙÃ „Ò¥– ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ Ÿ ÷Ë ◊È‹Ê∑§ÊÃ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ vÆ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ë ∞∑§ Á‹S≈U ‚ı¥¬Ë „Ò Á¡Ÿ‚ ﬂ„ ◊È‹Ê∑§ÊÃ ∑§⁄UŸÊ øÊ„ÃÊ „Ò– ß‚ Á‹S≈U ◊¥ „ŸË¬˝ËÃ ∑§Ê ŸÊ◊ ◊ı¡ÍŒ „Ò– Á‹S≈U ◊¥ ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ Ÿ •¬ŸË ◊Ê¥, ŒÙŸÙ¥ ’≈UË, ’≈U, ŒÙŸÙ¥ ŒÊ◊ÊŒ, „ŸË¬˝ËÃ, •¬ŸË ¬ÍòÊ ﬂœÍ ﬂ ŒÙ •ãÿ ŸÊ◊ ÁŒ∞ „Ò¥– ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ Ÿ ¡‹ ∑‘§ ◊Ò◊Ù¥ Ÿ¥’⁄U }zzÆ ∑‘§ Ã„Ã xÆ •ªSÃ ∑§Ù ¡‹ ‚È¬˝Ë«¥≈U ∑§Ù ◊È‹Ê∑§ÊÃ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ vÆ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ë ‚ÍÁø ‚ı¥¬Ë „Ò, ¡Ù ©‚∑§Ë ‚¡Ê ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ ©Ÿ‚ ◊È‹∑§ÊÃ ∑§⁄U¥ª– Á¡‚◊¥ ©Ÿ∑§Ë ◊Ê¥ Ÿ‚Ë’ ∑§ı⁄U, ’≈UÊ ¡‚◊ËÃ, ’≈UË ø⁄UáÊ¬˝ËÃ ﬂ •◊⁄U ¬˝ËÃ, “’≈UË” „ŸË¬˝ËÃ, ¬ÍòÊ ﬂœÍ „È‚Ÿ¬˝ËÃ, ŒÊ◊ÊŒ ‡ÊÊŸ◊ËÃ ﬂ M§„◊ËÃ ∑‘§ •‹ÊﬂÊ øÿ⁄U ¬‚¸Ÿ Áﬂ¬Ê‚ŸÊ •ı⁄U ŒÊŸ Á‚¥„ ∑§Ê ŸÊ◊ ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „Ò– „Ò⁄UÊŸË ∑§Ë ’ÊÃ ÿ„ „Ò Á∑§ ß‚ Á‹S≈U ◊¥ ©‚Ÿ •¬ŸË ¬àŸË „⁄U¡ËÃ ∑§ı⁄U ∑§Ê ŸÊ◊ ◊È‹Ê∑§ÊÁÃÿÙ¥ ◊¥ Ÿ„Ë ÁŒÿÊ „Ò– ,tsafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – ¡ŒÿÍ ∑‘§ ÷Ê¡¬Ê ◊¥ ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „ÙŸ ∑‘§ Áπ‹Ê»§ Á’ªÈ‹ »§Í¥∑§Ÿ ﬂÊ‹ ¬Ê≈UË¸ ∑‘§ •‚¥ÃÈC ŸÃÊ ‡Ê⁄UŒ ÿÊŒﬂ Ÿ •Ê¡ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ Á∑§‚Ë √ÿÁQ§ªÃ ‹Ê÷ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ Ÿ„Ë¥ ’ÁÀ∑§ “Œ‡Ê ∑§Ë Áﬂ∑§≈U ¬Á⁄UÁSÕÁÃ” ∑§Ù ŒπÃ „È∞ ÿ„ ÁŸáÊ¸ÿ Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ‡Ê⁄UŒ ÿÊŒﬂ Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ß‚ ∑§Œ◊ ‚ Œ‡Ê ∑§Ë •Õ¸√ÿﬂSÕÊ ∑§Ë ∑§◊⁄U ≈UÍ≈U ªÿË „Ò– “ÿ„ ∑§Œ◊ ◊Ò¥Ÿ ∑§Ùß¸ ‚„‚Ê Ÿ„Ë¥ ©∆ÊÿÊ „Ò– ◊Ò¥ Á¬¿‹ x ‚Ê‹ ‚ ß‚ ’ÊÃ ∑§Ë ∑§ÙÁ‡Ê‡Ê ◊¥ ‹ªÊ ÕÊ Á∑§ ¬Ê≈UË¸ ‚„Ë ⁄UÊSÃ ¬⁄U ø‹– ¬⁄U •’ ¡Ù ∑§È¿ „È•Ê (¡ŒÿÍ) ©‚∑‘§ Á‹∞ ◊⁄U •¥Ã:∑§⁄UáÊ Ÿ ªﬂÊ„Ë Ÿ„Ë¥ ŒË–” ¬Ê≈UË¸ ∑‘§ »Ò§‚‹ ∑‘§ Áπ‹Ê»§ ’Ù‹Ÿ ∑‘§ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ ©Ÿ∑§Ë ⁄UÊíÿ‚÷Ê ‚ŒSÿÃÊ ¬⁄U ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ◊⁄UÊ Á‹’⁄U‡ÊŸ (◊ÈÁQ§) „Ù ªÿÊ „Ò– •’ ÿ„ ‚’ ©ã„¥ Ãÿ ∑§⁄UŸÊ „Ò– ¡ŒÿÍ ∑‘§ ÷Ê¡¬Ê ‚ „ÊÕ Á◊‹ÊŸ ∑‘§ ÁŸáÊÿ ∑§Ê Áﬂ⁄UÙœ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ •¬Ÿ »Ò§‚‹ ∑§Ê Á¡R§ ∑§⁄UÃ „È∞ ‡Ê⁄UŒ Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ Á∑§‚Ë √ÿÁQ§ªÃ ‹Ê÷ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ Ÿ„Ë¥ ’ÁÀ∑§ ““Œ‡Ê ∑§Ë Áﬂ∑§≈U ¬Á⁄UÁSÕÁÃ”” ∑§Ù ŒπÃ „È∞ ÿ„ ÁŸáÊ¸ÿ Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‚Ê¤ÊÊ Áﬂ⁄UÊ‚Ã ∑‘§ Ã„Ã ∞∑§ „Ë ◊∑§‚Œ „Ò Á∑§ ß‚ Œ‡Ê Á∑§ ÁﬂÁﬂœÃÊ¬ÍáÊ¸ ‚¥S∑§ÎÁÃ ∑§Ë ⁄UˇÊÊ ∑§Ë ¡Ê∞– ‡Ê⁄UŒ Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ﬂ„ ‚¥‚Œ ‚ŒSÿÃÊ ∑§Ë •Áœ∑§ ¬⁄UﬂÊ„ Ÿ„Ë¥ ∑§⁄UÃ– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ¬„‹ ÷Ë ‹Ù∑§‚÷Ê ‚ŒSÿÃÊ ‚ ßSÃË»§Ê ÁŒÿÊ ÕÊ– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê, ““◊⁄UË ⁄UÊc≈˛Ëÿ ⁄UÊ¡ŸËÁÃ ◊¥ ÷ÍÁ◊∑§Ê „Ò– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ Á’„Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ŸËÃË‡Ê ∑§È◊Ê⁄U ∑§Ë •Ù⁄U ‚¥∑‘§Ã ∑§⁄UÃ „È∞ ∑§„Ê, ““‚Í’ ∑§Ê ◊ÈÅÿ◊¥òÊË ’ŸÊŸ ◊¥ „◊Ÿ ∑§Ê»§Ë ◊ŒŒ ∑§Ë ÕË– ‚ÊÕ „Ë ÿ„ ’ÊÃ ÷Ë „Ò Á∑§ ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ÷Ë „◊Ê⁄UË ∑§ß¸ ’Ê⁄U ◊ŒŒ ∑§Ë– ⁄UÊ¡ŸËÁÃ ◊¥ ¬⁄US¬⁄U ◊ŒŒ ø‹ÃË ⁄U„ÃË „Ò– ‡Ê⁄UŒ Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ◊Ò¥ ◊¥ÁòÊ◊¥«‹ ÁﬂSÃÊ⁄U ∑§Ê SﬂÊªÃ ∑§⁄UÃÊ „Í¥– ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U Ÿ ∑§Ê‹ œŸ, ŒÙ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ ⁄UÙ¡ªÊ⁄U ŒŸ ‚◊Ã ¡Ù Ã◊Ê◊ ﬂÊŒ Á∑§ÿ Õ, ©‚ ÁŒ‡ÊÊ ◊¥ ∑§Ùß¸ ∑§Ê◊ Á¬¿‹ ÃËŸ ‚Ê‹ ◊¥ Ÿ„Ë¥ „È•Ê– „Ù ‚∑§ÃÊ „Ò Á∑§ ÿ Ÿÿ ø„⁄U ßŸ ﬂÊŒÙ¥ ∑§Ù ¬Í⁄UÊ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ∑§È¿ ∑§Ê◊ ∑§⁄U¥– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ •≈U‹ Á’„Ê⁄UË ﬂÊ¡¬ÿË ∑‘§ ∑§Êÿ¸∑§Ê‹ ∑§Ë ÃÈ‹ŸÊ ◊¥ •Ê¡ ∑§Ê ⁄UÊ¡ª ’„ÈÃ •‹ª „Ò– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ß‚◊¥ ÿÁŒ Á‡Êﬂ‚ŸÊ ∑§Ù ÁŸ∑§Ê‹ ÁŒÿÊ ¡Ê∞ ÃÙ ’Ê∑§Ë •ãÿ ‚„ÿÙªË Œ‹ ŒÈ•ÛÊË-øﬂÛÊË ¬ÊÁ≈UNÿÊ „Ò¥, ÿÊŸË ßŸ◊¥ ’„ÈÃ ∑§◊ ‚Ê¥‚Œ „Ò¥– ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ŸÙ≈U’¥ŒË »Ò§‚‹ ∑‘§ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ Œ‡Ê ∑§Ë •Õ¸√ÿﬂSÕÊ Áﬂ‡Ê· ŒÒÁŸ∑§ ◊¡ŒÍ⁄UË ∑§⁄UŸ ﬂÊ‹ ÃËŸ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ë ∑§◊⁄U ’È⁄UË Ã⁄U„ ≈UÍ≈U ªÿË „Ò– ß‚‚ ‚é¡Ë •ÊÁŒ ©ªÊŸ ﬂÊ‹ Á∑§‚ÊŸ, ◊äÿ◊ ∞ﬂ¥ ‹ÉÊÈ ß∑§ÊßÿÊ¥ ø‹ÊŸ ﬂÊ‹ ©l◊Ë •ı⁄U ¿Ù≈U √ÿﬂÊÁ‚ÿÙ¥ ¬⁄U ’„ÈÃ ¬˝ÁÃ∑§Í‹ •‚⁄U ¬«∏Ê „Ò– ŸÙ≈U’¥ŒË ∑§Ë ∞‚Ë ¬˝ÁR§ÿÊ ∑§Ê ÄUÿÊ •Õ¸ ¡’ v{ÆÆÆ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ M§¬ÿ ∑‘§ ŸÙ≈UÙ¥ ∑§Ù ﬂÊ¬‚ ‹ÊŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ }ÆÆÆ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ M§¬ÿ πø¸ ∑§⁄UŸ ¬«∏ ªÿ– ß‚ ŸÙ≈U’¥ŒË ∑‘§ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ Œ‡Ê ◊¥ ‹ÊπÙ¥ ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑‘§ ⁄UÙ¡ªÊ⁄U Á¿Ÿ ª∞– ŸÙ≈U’¥ŒË ∑‘§ ¬˝÷ÊﬂÙ¥ ‚ •Õ¸√ÿﬂSÕÊ •÷Ë Ã∑§ ©’⁄U Ÿ„Ë¥ ¬ÊÿË „Ò ÃÕÊ ß‚◊¥ •÷Ë Á∑§ÃŸÊ ‚◊ÿ •ı⁄U ‹ªªÊ, ÿ„ ∑§Ùß¸ Ÿ„Ë¥ ’ÃÊ ‚∑§ÃÊ– ŸÙ≈U’¥ŒË ∑‘§ ¬˝÷Êﬂ ∑‘§ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ ’Ò¥∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ ´§áÊ Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ∑§Ë Œ⁄U Á¬¿‹ ‚Ê∆ ‚Ê‹ ∑‘§ ‚’‚ ÁŸø‹ SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U •Ê ªÿË „Ò– •Ê≈UÙ◊Ù’Êß‹ ˇÊòÊ ∑§Ë Á’R§Ë v{ ‚Ê‹ ∑‘§ ‚’‚ ÁŸø‹ SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U •Ê ªÿË ÃÕÊ Á⁄Uÿ‹ ∞S≈U≈U ˇÊòÊ ¬⁄U yy ¬˝ÁÃ‡ÊÃ Ã∑§ ¬˝÷Êﬂ ¬«∏Ê „Ò– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ŸÙ≈U’¥ŒË ∑‘§ ¡Á⁄Uÿ ∑§Ê‹Ê œŸ •ÊŸ ∑‘§ ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U Ÿ ¡Ù ’«∏ ’«∏ ŒÊﬂ Á∑§ÿ, ﬂÒ‚Ê ∑§È¿ ÷Ë Ÿ„Ë¥ „È•Ê– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ∑§Ê ÿ„ ∑§Œ◊ ’È⁄UË Ã⁄U„ Áﬂ»§‹ ⁄U„Ê ÃÕÊ Œ‡Ê ∑‘§ ‚Ê⁄U ∑§Ê◊∑§Ê¡ ∑§Ù ¬Í⁄UË Ã⁄U„ ‚ ∆¬ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ •‹ÊﬂÊ ß‚‚ ∑§Ùß¸ •ı⁄U ◊∑§‚Œ „ÊÁ‚‹ Ÿ„Ë¥ „È•Ê– ,tsafl;ka@ ◊È¥’ß¸ – ‚ÈŸŸ ◊¥ ‡ÊÊÿŒ •¡Ë’ ‹ª ‚∑§ÃÊ „Ò¥ ‹Á∑§Ÿ ‚ø ÿ„ „Ò¥ Á∑§ ◊È¥’ß¸ ∑‘§ v|z ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§ ßŸ ÁŒŸÙ¥ ’ÉÊ⁄U „Ù ª∞ „Ò– ß‚∑§Ë ﬂ¡„ ‚ ◊ŸÙ⁄UÊ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ∑§Ù Áª⁄UÊ∑§⁄U Á»§⁄U ‚ ’ŸÊŸ ∑§Ë ÿÙ¡ŸÊ ¬⁄U πÃ⁄U ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ‹ ◊¥«⁄UÊ ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ß‚∑‘§ ¬ÈŸÁŸ¸◊Ê¸áÊ ¬⁄U vÆÆÆ ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§¬ÿ ∑§Ê πø¸ •ÊŸ ∑§Ê •ŸÈ◊ÊŸ „Ò– Á»§‹„Ê‹ ß‚◊¥ wzÆ ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ ⁄U„Ÿ ∑§Ë √ÿﬂSÕÊ „Ò– ‹Á∑§Ÿ •’ ß‚ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ∑§Ù Áª⁄UÊ∑§⁄U Ÿß¸ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ’ŸÊŸ ∑§Ë ÿÙ¡ŸÊ ¬⁄U ∑§Ê◊ „Ù ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ∞∑§ ‚‹Ê„∑§Ê⁄U ∑§¥¬ŸË ∑§Ë ÁŸÿÈÁQ§ ∑§⁄U ŒË ªß¸ „Ò– ‹Á∑§Ÿ ∑§Ê◊ Ã’ ‡ÊÈM§ „Ù ‚∑§ÃÊ „Ò, ¡’ ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§ ß‚ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ∑§Ù πÊ‹Ë ∑§⁄U Œ¥– ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§ ß‚ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ∑§Ù Ã’ πÊ‹Ë ∑§⁄U ©‚∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ∑§Ê◊ ‡ÊÈL§ Á∑§ÿÊ ¡Ê∞ ‚∑‘§–ÁŒP§Ã ÿ„Ê¥ „Ò¥ Á∑§ ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑§Ù ◊È¥’ß¸ ◊¥ ∑§Ùß¸ ÷Ë •¬ŸÊ ◊∑§ÊŸ Á∑§⁄UÊ∞ ¬⁄U ŒŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ÃÒÿÊ⁄U Ÿ„Ë¥ „Ò¥, Á¡‚∑‘§ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ Á‡ÊçU≈U „ÙŸ ∑§Ê ∑§Ê◊ Ÿ„Ë¥ „Ù ¬Ê ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ◊È¥’ß¸ ∑‘§ ßŸ ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑§Ù ◊∑§ÊŸ Á∑§⁄UÊ∞ ¬⁄U Á◊‹ ¡Ê∞ ß‚∑‘§ Á‹∞ ÁﬂœÊŸ◊¥«‹ ‚ÁøﬂÊ‹ÿ Ÿ •π’Ê⁄UÙ¥ ◊¥ ÁﬂôÊÊ¬Ÿ ¿¬ﬂÊ∑§⁄U ŒÁˇÊáÊ ◊È¥’ß¸ ◊¥ çU‹Ò≈U …Í¥…, ‹Á∑§Ÿ ∑§Ùß¸ ‚»§‹ÃÊ „ÊÕ Ÿ„Ë¥ ‹ªË „Ò– •π’Ê⁄U ∑§Ë π’⁄U ∑‘§ ◊ÈÃÊÁ’∑§,⁄UÊíÿ ÁﬂœÊŸ‚÷Ê ∑‘§ ¬˝◊Èπ ‚Áøﬂ •Ÿ¥Ã ∑§Ê‹‚ Ÿ ’ÃÊÿÊ, „◊¥ ŒÁˇÊáÊ •ı⁄U ◊äÿ ◊È¥’ß¸ ◊¥ v|z ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ çU‹Ò≈U Á∑§⁄UÊ∞ ¬⁄U øÊÁ„∞– ß‚∑‘§ Á‹∞ „◊Ÿ ∑§ß¸ •Êπ’Ê⁄UÙ¥ ◊¥ ÁﬂôÊÊ¬Ÿ ÁŒ∞ Õ– ‹Á∑§Ÿ •÷Ë Ã∑§ ∑§Ùß¸ ¬˝ÁÃ‚ÊŒ Ÿ„Ë¥ Á◊‹Ê „Ò– ßœ⁄U „◊ ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑§Ù çU‹Ò≈U πÊ‹Ë ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ¬„‹ „Ë ŸÙÁ≈U‚ Õ◊Ê øÈ∑‘§ „Ò¥– ∞∑§ •ãÿ •Áœ∑§Ê⁄UË Ÿ ’ÃÊÿÊ Á∑§ ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑§Ê ∑§„ŸÊ „Ò Á∑§ ©ã?„¥ ŒÊŒ⁄U Ã∑§ „Ë ∞∑§ ’Ë∞ø∑‘§ çU‹Ò≈U øÊÁ„∞– ßŸ∑§Ê ∞Á⁄UÿÊ yzÆ ‚ zÆÆ S?ÄU?ﬂÿ⁄U »§Ë≈U ∑‘§ •Ê‚¬Ê‚ „ÙŸÊ øÊÁ„∞– ‹Á∑§Ÿ ßŸ ˇÊòÊÙ¥ ◊¥ ∞‚ çU‹Ò≈U Á◊‹ŸÊ ’„Œ ◊ÈÁ‡∑§‹ „Ù ⁄U„Ê „Ò– ‹Ùª ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ∑§Ù •¬Ÿ çU‹Ò≈U Á∑§⁄UÊÿ ¬⁄U ŒŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ÃÒÿÊ⁄U „Ë Ÿ„Ë¥ „Ò¥– ªı⁄UÃ‹’ „Ò Á∑§ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ¬⁄U ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ Á∑§⁄UÊ∞ ∑§Ê ◊∑§ÊŸ ‹Ÿ ∑§Ë Ÿı’Ã ß‚Á‹∞ •Êß¸ „Ò, ÄUÿÙ¥Á∑§ ÁﬂœÊŸ÷ﬂŸ ∑‘§ Ÿ¡ŒË∑§ „Ë ÁﬂœÊÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ’ŸÊß¸ ªß¸ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄UË ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ◊ŸÙ⁄UÊ ∑§Ë ß◊Ê⁄UÃ πSÃÊ „Ò– •Ê∞ ÁŒŸ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ∑‘§ S‹Ò’ Áª⁄U ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ß‚∑‘§ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ ß‚ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ∑§Ù Áª⁄UÊ∑§⁄U Ÿß¸ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ’ŸÊŸÊ ’„ÈÃ •Êﬂ‡ÿ∑§ „Ò– ,tsafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – ◊Èê’ß¸ ◊¥ vx ‚Ê‹ ∑§Ë ⁄U¬ ¬ËÁ«Ã ∑‘§ ª÷¸¬ÊÃ ∑‘§ ◊Ê◊‹ ◊¥ ◊Á«∑§‹ ’Ù«¸ ∑§Ë Á⁄U¬Ù≈U¸ Ÿ„Ë¥ •Êß¸ „Ò– ‚È¬˝Ë◊ ∑§Ù≈U¸ ◊¥ ‚Ù◊ﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù ◊„Ê⁄UÊc≈˛ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U Ÿ ’ÃÊÿÊ Á∑§ •÷Ë Ã∑§ ◊Á«∑§‹ ’Ù«¸ ∑§Ë Á⁄U¬Ù≈U¸ Ÿ„Ë¥ •Ê ¬Êß¸ „Ò– •’ ‚È¬˝Ë◊ ∑§Ù≈U¸ ◊¥ª‹ﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù ◊Ê◊‹ ∑§Ë ‚ÈŸﬂÊß¸ ∑§⁄UªÊ– ß‚‚ ¬„‹ ◊„Ê⁄UÊc≈˛ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U Ÿ ‚È¬˝Ë◊ ∑§Ù≈U¸ ◊¥ ∑§„Ê ÕÊ Á∑§ ◊Èê’ß¸ ◊¥ ’⁄U‚ÊÃ ∑‘§ ø‹Ã ’ëøË ∑§Ê ◊Á«∑§‹ ¬⁄UËˇÊáÊ Ãÿ ÁŒŸ ◊¥ Ÿ„Ë „Ù ¬ÊÿÊ ÕÊ– ß‚∑‘§ ’ÊŒ w Á‚Ãê’⁄U ∑§Ù ¬ËÁ«∏Ã ∑§Ê ◊Á«∑§‹ ¬⁄UËˇÊáÊ „È•Ê ÕÊ– Œ⁄U•‚‹ ‚È¬˝Ë◊ ∑§Ù≈U¸ Ÿ ◊È¥’ß¸ ÁSÕÃ ‚⁄U ¡¡ ª˝È¬ •ÊÚ»§ „ÊÚÁS¬≈U‹ ∑‘§ ◊Á«∑§‹ ’Ù«¸ ∑§Ù ª÷¸¬ÊÃ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ¬⁄UËˇÊáÊ ∑§⁄U z Á‚Ã¥’⁄U ∑§Ù Á⁄U¬Ù≈U¸ ŒŸ ∑§Ù ∑§„Ê ÕÊ– xÆ •ªSÃ ∑§Ù ¡ÁS≈U‚ ∞‚.∞.’Ù’« •ı⁄U ∞‹.ŸÊªE⁄U.⁄UÊÿ ∑§Ë ’¥ø Ÿ ∑§„Ê ÕÊ Á∑§ ÿ ¬⁄UËˇÊáÊ w Á‚Ã¥’⁄U ∑§Ù Á∑§ÿÊ ¡Ê∞ªÊ– ’ëøË ∑§Ë ◊Ê¥ ∑§Ë •Ù⁄U ‚ xÆ „çUÃ ∑‘§ ª÷¸ ∑§Ê ª÷¸¬ÊÃ ∑§⁄UÊŸ ∑§Ë •¡Ë¸ ŒÊÁπ‹ ∑§Ë „Ò– Œ⁄U•‚‹ w} •ªSÃ ∑§Ù ‚È¬˝Ë◊ ∑§Ù≈U¸ Ÿ vx ﬂ·Ë¸ÿ ⁄U¬ ¬ËÁ«∏Ã ª÷¸ﬂÃË ‹«∏∑§Ë ∑‘§ SﬂÊSâÿ ∑§Ë ¡Ê¥ø ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ‚Ù◊ﬂÊ⁄U ∑§Ù ∞∑§ ◊Á«∑§‹ ’Ù«¸ ∑§Ê ª∆Ÿ Á∑§ÿÊ ÕÊ– ÿ„ ŸÊ’ÊÁ‹ª ‹«∏∑§Ë xÆ ‚#Ê„ ∑§Ë ª÷¸ﬂÃË ÕË ¡Ù •’ xv ﬂ¥ ‚#Ê„ ◊¥ ¬„È¥ø øÈ∑§Ê „Ò– ’¥ø Ÿ ß‚ ◊Ê◊‹ ∑§Ë ‚ÈŸﬂÊß¸ xv •ªSÃ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ Ãÿ ∑§⁄UÃ „È∞ ∑§„Ê ÕÊ Á∑§ ÿ„ ’Ù«¸ ÿÊÁø∑§Ê∑§ÃÊ¸ ∑§Ë ’≈UË ∑§Ë ÁSÕÁÃ •ı⁄U ª÷¸¬ÊÃ ∑‘§ ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ ‚‹Ê„ ŒªÊ– ß‚ ’Ëø, ∑§Ù≈U¸ Ÿ ’ªÒ⁄U πÙ¬«∏Ë ﬂÊ‹ wy ‚#Ê„ ∑‘§ ÷˝ÍáÊ ∑‘§ ª÷¸¬ÊÃ ∑§Ë •ŸÈ◊ÁÃ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ŒÊÿ⁄U ÿÊÁø∑§Ê ¬⁄U ©‚∑‘§ SﬂÊSâÿ ∑§Ë ¡Ê¥ø ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ∞∑§ ◊Á«∑§‹ ’Ù«¸ ªÁ∆Ã ∑§⁄UŸ ∑§Ê ÁŸŒ¸‡Ê ÁŒÿÊ ÕÊ– ß‚∑§Ë ∞∑§ ¬˝ÁÃ ‚ÊÚÁ‹‚Ë≈U⁄U ¡Ÿ⁄U‹ ∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ ÷¡Ÿ ∑§Ê ÷Ë ÁŸŒ¸‡Ê ÁŒÿÊ– ﬂ„Ë¥ ‚ÈŸﬂÊß¸ ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ ∞© ⁄U¥¡ËÃ ∑§È◊Ê⁄U Ÿ ∑§Ù≈U¸ ∑§Ù ’ÃÊÿÊ ÕÊ Á∑§ ∑‘§¥Œ˝ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ∑§Ë •Ù⁄U ‚ ‚÷Ë ⁄UÊíÿÙ¥ ﬂ ∑‘§¥Œ˝‡ÊÊÁ‚Ã ¬˝Œ‡ÊÙ¥ ∑§Ù ¬òÊ ¡Ê⁄UË ∑§⁄U ∑§„Ê ªÿÊ „Ò Á∑§ ﬂÙ ∞‚ ◊Ê◊‹Ù¥ ◊¥ »§ı⁄UŸ »Ò§‚‹Ê ‹Ÿ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ∞∑§ ◊Á«∑§‹ ’Ù«¸ ∑§Ê ª∆Ÿ ∑§⁄U¥ Á¡‚◊¥ SòÊË ⁄UÙª Áﬂ‡Ê·ôÊ, ’Ê‹ Áﬂ‡Ê·ôÊ ∑‘§ •‹ÊﬂÊ ⁄UÁ«ÿÙ‹ÊÚ¡Ë, ‚ÙŸÙª˝Ê»§Ë ‚◊Ã ‚÷Ë ◊ÈÅÿ Áﬂ÷ÊªÙ¥ ∑‘§ Áﬂ‡Ê·ôÊ „Ù¥– ∞© Ÿ ∑§Ù≈U¸ ∑§Ù ß‚ ∞«ﬂÊÿ¡⁄UË ∑§Ë ¬˝ÁÃ ÷Ë ŒË– ø¥«Ëª… ∑‘§ ∞∑§ ∞‚ „Ë ◊Ê◊‹ ∑§Ë ‚ÈŸﬂÊß¸ ∑‘§ Œı⁄UÊŸ Ãà∑§Ê‹ËŸ øË»§ ¡ÁS≈U‚ ¡ ∞‚ π„⁄U Ÿ ∑‘§¥Œ˝ ‚ ‚÷Ë ⁄UÊíÿÙ¥ ◊¥ ◊Á«∑§‹ ’Ù«¸ ∑‘§ ª∆Ÿ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ∑§„Ê ÕÊ– ykHk ds fy, ugha ns'k ds fy, ;g fu.kZ; fy;k% 'kjn ;kno Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË ◊¥ •À¬‚¥Åÿ∑§ ◊Ê◊‹Ù¥ ∑‘§ ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ê ¬Œ ª˝„áÊ ∑§⁄UÃ „È∞ ◊ÈÅÃÊ⁄U •é’Ê‚ Ÿ∑§ﬂË– – 13 lky dh jsi ihfM+rk ds xHkZikr ls tqM+s ekeys dh Vyh lquokbZ tsy esa guhizhr ls feyuk pkgrk gS ckck jke jghe! Msjk vkJe ls feyk gfFk;kjksa dk t[khjk] ckck us cukbZ Fkh lsuk ,tsafl;ka@ Á‚⁄U‚Ê – ⁄U¬ ∑‘§‚ ◊¥ wÆ ‚Ê‹ ∑§Ë ¡‹ ∑§Ë ‚¡Ê ∑§Ê≈U ⁄U„ «⁄UÊ ‚ëøÊ ¬˝◊Èπ ’Ê’Ê ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ ∑‘§ ∑§Ê‹ ∑§Ê⁄UŸÊ◊Ù¥ ∑§Ê ∞∑§- ∞∑§ ∑§⁄U πÈ‹Ê‚Ê „Ù ⁄U„Ê „Ò– «⁄UÊ ∑‘§ Á‚⁄U‚Ê •ÊüÊ◊ ‚ „ÁÕÿÊ⁄UÙ¥ ∑§Ê ¡πË⁄UÊ ’⁄UÊ◊Œ „È•Ê „Ò– ¬ÈÁ‹‚ •ı⁄U ¬˝‡ÊÊ‚Ÿ ∑§Ë øÃÊﬂŸË ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ xx „ÁÕÿÊ⁄U ‚⁄U¥«⁄U Á∑§∞ ª∞ „Ò, ¡’Á∑§ «⁄UÊ ∑§Ù }z „ÁÕÿÊ⁄UÙ¥ ∑§Ê ‹Êß‚¥‚ ¡Ê⁄UË „È•Ê ÕÊ– «⁄UÊ ∑‘§ Á‚⁄U‚Ê •ÊüÊ◊ ‚ ßÃŸ ‹Êß‚¥‚Ë „ÁÕÿÊ⁄U Á◊‹ „Ò¥, Á¡ÃŸ ◊¥ »§ı¡ ∑§Ë ∞∑§ ‚ íÿÊŒÊ ≈UÈ∑§«∏Ë ’Ÿ ¡Ê∞ªË– ¬ÈÁ‹‚ •ı⁄U ¬˝‡ÊÊ‚ÁŸ∑§ ∑§Ë ∑§Êÿ¸ﬂÊ„Ë ∑‘§ ’Ëø «⁄UÊ ‚◊Õ¸∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ ‚ ÷Ê⁄UË ◊ÊòÊÊ ◊¥ „ÁÕÿÊ⁄U ’⁄UÊ◊Œ „È∞ „Ò¥– ¬ÈÁ‹‚ ∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ •Ê∞ ¡πË⁄U ◊¥ ⁄UÊÿ»§‹, Á⁄UﬂÊÚÀﬂ⁄U •ı⁄U ∞∑‘§-y| ¡Ò‚ „ÁÕÿÊ⁄U ‡ÊÊÁ◊‹ „Ò¥– ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ ∑‘§ „Á⁄UÿÊáÊÊ, ¬¥¡Ê’ ‚Á„Ã Œ‡Ê ÷⁄U ◊¥ ∑§ß¸ ¡ª„Ù¥ ¬⁄U •ÊüÊ◊ „Ò¥– ÿ„Ê¥ Á◊‹ ⁄U„ „ÁÕÿÊ⁄UÙ¥ ∑‘§ ¡πË⁄UÙ¥ ‚ ¬ÃÊ ø‹ÃÊ „Ò Á∑§ ’Ê’Ê •¬ŸË ‚◊ÊŸÊ¥Ã⁄U ‚ŸÊ ⁄UπÃÊ ÕÊ– ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ ∑§Ù ŒÙ·Ë ∆„⁄UÊ∞ ¡ÊŸ ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ „Èß¸ Á„¥‚Ê ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ ¬ÈÁ‹‚ Ÿ «⁄UÊ ∑‘§ •ÊüÊ◊Ù¥ ◊¥ ¿Ê¬◊Ê⁄UË ∑§Ë ÕË, ¡„Ê¥ ‚ ⁄UÊÿ»§‹, ∑§Ê⁄UÃÍ‚ •ı⁄U ¬≈˛Ù‹ ’◊ ÷Ë ’⁄UÊ◊Œ „È∞ Õ– Á‚⁄U‚Ê ◊¥ ÁSÕÃ ¿Ù≈UÊ «⁄UÊ ﬂ·¸ v~y} ◊¥ ‡ÊÊ„ ◊SÃÊŸÊ ¡Ë mÊ⁄UÊ SÕÊÁ¬Ã Á∑§ÿÊ ªÿÊ ÕÊ– ©‚ Œı⁄U ◊¥ ¿Ù≈U «⁄UÊ ◊¥ w ∑§◊⁄U „È•Ê ∑§⁄UÃ Õ– ß‚◊¥ ‚ ∞∑§ ◊¥ Sﬂÿ¥ ‡ÊÊ„ ◊SÃÊŸÊ ¡Ë ⁄U„Ã Õ– ßŸ ∑§◊⁄UÙ¥ ∑§Ù ŸËø •¥«⁄Uª˝Ê©¥« ¡ËﬂŸ ∑‘§ •ŸÈ∑§Í‹ ’ŸÊÿÊ ªÿÊ ÕÊ– ©‚ ‚◊ÿ ∞‚Ë ∑§Ë √ÿﬂSÕÊ Ÿ„Ë¥ ÕË, ß‚Á‹∞ ßŸ ∑§◊⁄UÙ¥ ◊¥ ªÁ◊NÿÙ¥ ◊¥ ∆¥«∑§ •ı⁄U ‚ÁŒNÿÙ¥ ◊¥ ª◊Ë¸ ⁄U„ÃË ÕË– ‡ÊÊ„ ◊SÃÊŸÊ ¡Ë ∑‘§ ‚ﬂÊŒÊ⁄U ©‚ Œı⁄U ◊¥ ©‚ ∑§◊⁄U ∑§Ù ªÈ»§Ê ’È‹ÊÃ Õ– ß‚∑‘§ ¬Ë¿ ©Ÿ∑§Ê Ã∑§¸ ÕÊ Á∑§ ’Ê’Ê¡Ë ªÈ»§Ê ◊¥ ∞∑§Ê¥Ã ◊¥ ‚ÊœŸÊ ◊¥ ‹ËŸ ⁄U„Ã „Ò¥– ß‚Ë ªÈ»§Ê ‡ÊéŒ ∑§Ë ¬⁄U¥¬⁄UÊ ªÈ⁄U◊ËÃ ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ ∑‘§ Œı⁄U Ã∑§ ÷Ë ¬˝øÁ‹Ã „Ò– ‡ÊÊ„ ◊SÃÊŸÊ ¡Ë ∑‘§ ﬂQ§ ◊¥ «⁄UÊ ∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ ∑§È‹ z ∞∑§«∏ ¡◊ËŸ ÕË– ¡Ù •’ ’…∏∑§⁄U vÆ~x ∞∑§«∏ „Ù øÈ∑§Ë „Ò– ﬂ·¸ v~{Æ ◊¥ Á‚⁄U‚Ê ∑‘§ „Ë ªÊ¥ﬂ ¡‹Ê‹•ÊŸÊ ∑‘§ ⁄U„Ÿ ﬂÊ‹ ‚⁄UŒÊ⁄U „⁄U’¥‚ Á‚¥„ ∑§Ù ‡ÊÊ„ ◊SÃÊŸÊ ¡Ë Ÿ ŸÿÊ ŸÊ◊ ‡ÊÊ„ ‚ÃŸÊ◊ Œ ∑§⁄U ªgË ¬⁄U Á’∆ÊÿÊ– ß‚ ªgË ∑§Ù ‚¥÷Ê‹Ÿ ﬂÊ‹ ‚¥Ã ‡ÊÊ„ ‚ÃŸÊ◊ Ÿ «⁄UÊ ∑§Ë ¬⁄U¥¬⁄UÊ•Ù¥ ∑§Ù •Êª ’…∏ÊÿÊ– ﬂ ÷Ë ß‚Ë ¿Ù≈U «⁄U ◊¥ •ÊﬂÊ‚ ∑§⁄UÃ Õ– wx Á‚Ã¥’⁄U v~~Æ ◊¥ ‡ÊÊ„ ‚ÃŸÊ◊ ¡Ë Ÿ ⁄UÊ◊ ⁄U„Ë◊ ∑§Ù ªgË ‚ı¥¬ ŒË– ©‚∑‘§ ’ÊŒ «⁄UÊ ∑§Ê •Ê∑§Ê⁄U •ı⁄U ‚¥¬ÁûÊ ’…∏ÃË ø‹Ë ªß¸– •Ê¡ «⁄UÊ ∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ Á‚⁄U‚Ê ◊¥ vÆ~x ∞∑§«∏ ¡◊ËŸ „Ò– ß‚◊¥ |{} ∞∑§«∏ ¡◊ËŸ ◊¥ ∞‹ÙﬂË⁄UÊ, Ÿ⁄U◊Ê •ı⁄U „’¸‹ å‹Ê¥≈U˜‚ ∑§Ë πÃË ∑§Ë ¡ÊÃË „Ò– ÿ„Ê¥ •ÊÁ‹‡ÊÊŸ •ı⁄U ÷√ÿ ß◊Ê⁄UÃ ’ŸË „Ò¥– ◊ı¡ÍŒÊ ﬂQ§ ◊¥ «⁄UÊ ‚ëøÊ ‚ıŒÊ ∑‘§ ¬Ê‚ •ÊœÈÁŸ∑§ ‡ÊÒ‹Ë ◊¥ ’Ÿ ⁄US≈UÙ⁄U¥≈U, •S¬ÃÊ‹, S≈UÁ«ÿ◊, S∑§Í‹-∑§ÊÚ‹¡ •ÊÁŒ „Ò¥– ,tafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – Ÿ∞ •ÊﬂÊ‚ •ı⁄U ‡Ê„⁄UË Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ◊¥òÊË „⁄UŒË¬ Á‚¥„ ¬È⁄UË Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‡Ê„⁄UË •ÊﬂÊ‚ •ı⁄U Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ∑§Ë øÈŸıÁÃÿÊ¥ Áﬂ‡ÊÊ‹ „Ò¥ •ı⁄U ◊Ò¥ ÁﬂÁ÷ÛÊ Ÿ∞ ‡Ê„⁄UË Á◊‡ÊŸÙ¥ ∑‘§ •¥Ãª¸Ã ‹ˇÿÙ¥ ∑§Ë ¬˝ÊÁ# ◊¥ ÷⁄U¬Í⁄U ÿÙªŒÊŸ ∑§⁄UŸÊ øÊ„ÃÊ „Í¥– •Ê¡ ÁŸ◊Ê¸áÊ ÷ﬂŸ ◊¥ ¬Œ÷Ê⁄U ª˝„áÊ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ ’ÊŒ üÊË ¬È⁄UË Ÿ ◊ËÁ«ÿÊ ‚ ’ÊÃøËÃ ∑§Ë– üÊË ¬È⁄UË Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‡Ê„⁄UË ˇÊòÊ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ¬˝ÊÕÁ◊∑§ÃÊ•Ù¥ ∑§Ù ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË Ÿ⁄UãŒ˝ ◊ÙŒË Ÿ ¬„‹ „Ë Ãÿ ∑§⁄U ÁŒÿÊ „Ò •ı⁄U ◊Ò¥ ©ã„Ë¥ ¬˝ÊÕÁ◊∑§ÃÊ•Ù¥ ¬⁄U ∑§Ê◊ ∑§⁄UŸÊ øÊ„Í¥ªÊ– ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË •Ÿ∑§ ŒÎÁC ‚ ¬Á⁄UﬂÃ¸Ÿ∑§Ê⁄UË „Ò¥ •ı⁄U Ÿ∞ ◊¥òÊË ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË mÊ⁄UÊ ÁŒ∞ ª∞ ‹ˇÿÙ¥ ∑§Ë ¬˝ÊÁ# ∑‘§ Á‹∞ •¬ŸË ‡ÊÁQ§ ‹ªÊ∞¥ª– üÊË ¬È⁄UË Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ •ÊﬂÊ‚ •ı⁄U ‡Ê„⁄UË Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ◊Í‹ M§¬ ‚ Áﬂ∑§Ê‚ ¬⁄U∑§ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ „Ò •ı⁄U Á¬¿‹ ÃËŸ ﬂ·ÊZ ◊¥ ‹Ê¥ø Á∑§∞ ª∞ ÁﬂÁ÷ÛÊ Ÿ∞ ‡Ê„⁄UË Á◊‡ÊŸ ¡◊ËŸË SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U •ë¿Ê ∑§Êÿ¸ ∑§⁄U ⁄U„ „Ò¥– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ◊È¤Ê ß‚ ’ÊÃ ◊¥ ∑§Ùß¸ ‚¥Œ„ Ÿ„Ë¥ Á∑§ „◊ ÁŸœÊ¸Á⁄UÃ ‚◊ÿ-‚Ë◊Ê ◊¥ ‹ˇÿ ¬˝ÊÁ# ∑§Ë ⁄UÊ„ ¬⁄U „Ò¥– üÊË ¬È⁄UË Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ „◊Ê⁄U ‚Ê◊Ÿ ŒÙ ¬˝∑§Ê⁄U ∑‘§ ‹ˇÿ „Ò¥– ∑§È¿ ‹ˇÿÙ¥ ∑§Ù wÆv~ Ã∑§ •ı⁄U ∑§È¿ ∑§Ù wÆww Ã∑§ „ÊÁ‚‹ ∑§⁄UŸÊ „Ò– ÿÁŒ øÈŸıÁÃÿÙ¥ ∑§Ê ‚◊ÊœÊŸ ŒÙ ﬂ·¸ ◊¥ Ÿ„Ë¥ Á∑§ÿÊ ¡Ê ‚∑§ÃÊ, ÃÙ { ﬂ·ÙZ ◊¥ ÷Ë ß‚∑§Ê ‚◊ÊœÊŸ Ÿ„Ë¥ Á∑§ÿÊ ¡Ê ‚∑§ÃÊ– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ¡◊ËŸË SÃ⁄U ¬⁄U ∑§Êÿ¸ ∑§Ë¬˝ªÁÃ ∑§Ù ŒπÃ „È∞ ÿ„ ∑§„Ê ¡Ê ‚∑§ÃÊ „Ò Á∑§ ‹ˇÿÙ¥ ∑§Ë ¬˝ÊÁ# „Ù ‚∑§ÃË „Ò– Ÿ∞ •ÊﬂÊ‚ ◊¥òÊË Ÿ ŒÙ ÉÊ¥≈U Ã∑§ ¬˝œÊŸ◊¥òÊË •ÊﬂÊ‚ ÿÙ¡ŸÊ (‡Ê„⁄UË) ∑§Ë ‚◊ËˇÊÊ ∑§Ë •ı⁄U wÆww Ã∑§ ‚÷Ë ¡M§⁄UÃ◊¥Œ ‡Ê„⁄UË ‹ÙªÙ¥ ∑§Ù ¬P§Ê ◊∑§ÊŸ ‚ÈÁŸÁpÃ ∑§⁄UŸ ∑‘§ ‹ˇÿ ∑‘§ ÁﬂÁ÷ÛÊ ¬„‹È•Ù¥ ∑‘§ ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ ¡ÊŸ∑§Ê⁄UË „ÊÁ‚‹ ∑§Ë– ©ã„Ù¥Ÿ ‡Ê„⁄UË ˇÊòÊÙ¥ ◊¥ Á∑§»§ÊÿÃË ◊∑§ÊŸÙ¥ ∑§Ë •ŸÈ◊ÊÁŸÃ ◊Ê¥ª ∑‘§ ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ ¡ÊŸ∑§Ê⁄UË ‹Ë •ı⁄U •ÊﬂÊ‚ ˇÊòÊ ◊¥ •ë¿Ê ∑§Êÿ¸ ¬˝Œ‡Ê¸Ÿ •ı⁄U •ë¿Ê ¬˝Œ‡Ê¸Ÿ Ÿ„Ë¥ ∑§⁄UŸ ﬂÊ‹ ⁄UÊíÿÙ¥ ∑‘§ ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ ∑§Ê⁄UáÊ ‚Á„Ã ¡ÊŸ∑§Ê⁄UË ‹Ë– üÊË ¬È⁄UË ∑§‹ }.zÆ Á∑§‹Ù◊Ë≈U⁄U ∑§Ë ≈˛Ê¥‚¬Ù≈U¸ Ÿª⁄U •ı⁄U øÊ⁄U’Êª ∑‘§ ’Ëø ‡ÊÈM§ „ÙŸ ﬂÊ‹Ë ‹πŸ™§ ◊≈˛Ù ‚ﬂÊ ∑‘§ ©fÊ≈UŸ ‚◊Ê⁄UÙ„ ◊¥ ÷Êª ‹¥ª– 'kgjh fodkl dh pqukSfr;ka fo'kky Hkjiwj ;ksxnku d:axk% gjnhi ,tsafl;ka@ ø¥«Ëª…∏ – „Á⁄UÿÊáÊÊ ∑§Ê ÿ ‚Ê¥« •¬Ÿ •¡Ë’Ù ª⁄UË’ ‡Êı∑§ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ‚Ù‡Ê‹ ◊Ë«ËÿÊ ¬⁄U πÍ’ ¿ÊÿÊ „È•Ê „Ò– Ã∑§⁄UË’Ÿ wv ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ ∑§Ê ‚Ê¥« ⁄UÙ¡ÊŸÊ ‡ÊÊ◊ ∑§Ù Á√„S∑§Ë ¬ËÃÊ „Ò ‹Á∑§Ÿ ‚Ê¥« ∑§Ë ß‚ •ÊŒÃ ‚ ©‚∑§Ê ◊ÊÁ‹∑§ Á’À∑§È‹ ÷Ë ¬⁄U‡ÊÊŸ Ÿ„Ë¥– ß‚ ‚Ê¥« ∑§Ê ŸÊ◊ “‚ÈÀÃÊŸ” „Ò •ı⁄U ß‚∑§Ë •ÊŒÃ ¬⁄U ©‚∑‘§ ◊ÊÁ‹∑§ ∑§Ê ∑§„ŸÊ „Ò Á∑§ ﬂÙ ‡Ê⁄UÊ’ ¬ËŸÊ ∑§Ê»§Ë ¬‚¥Œ ∑§⁄UÃÊ „Ò •ı⁄U ©‚∑‘§ ∞‚Ê ∑§⁄UŸ ‚ ©‚ ‚È∑§ÍŸ Á◊‹ÃÊ „Ò– •Ê¬∑§Ù ’ÃÊ Œ¥ Á∑§ } ‚Ê‹ ∑‘§ ß‚ ‚Ê¥« ∑§Ë ‹¥’Êß¸ { »§Ë≈U „Ò •ı⁄U ß‚∑§Ê ﬂ¡Ÿ v ≈UŸ ‚ ÷Ë íÿÊŒÊ „Ò– Œ‡Ê ◊¥ ‚’‚ ∑§Ë◊ÃË ‚Ê¥«Ù¥ ◊¥ ß‚∑§Ë ÁªŸÃË „ÙÃË „Ò– ‚Ê¥«∏ ∑§Ê ◊ÊÁ‹∑§ ß‚∑‘§ ‚Ë◊Ÿ (‡ÊÈR§ÊáÊÈ) ’ø∑§⁄U ‚Ê‹ÊŸÊ v ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§ Ã∑§ ∑§◊ÊÃÊ „Ò– ﬂÒ‚ ß‚ ‚Ê¥« ∑§Ë Œπ⁄Uπ ◊¥ ◊ÊÁ‹∑§ ÷Ë ∑§Ùß¸ ∑§Ù⁄U ∑§‚⁄U Ÿ„Ë¥ ¿Ù«∏ÃÊ– ’Ê¡Ê⁄U ◊¥ ß‚ ‚Ê¥« ∑§Ë ∑§Ë◊Ã wv ∑§⁄UÙ«∏ L§ ∑§Ë „Ò– ⁄UÙ¡ÊŸÊ Á√„S∑§Ë ¬ËŸ ∑§Ë •ÊŒÃ ‚ ◊‡Ê„Í⁄U ß‚ ‚Ê¥«∏ ∑‘§ ’Ê⁄U ◊¥ ¡ÊŸ∑§⁄U ‹Ùª ∑§Ê»§Ë „Ò⁄UÊŸ „Ò– bl lkaM dks ilan gS fOgLdh cs?kj gq, eqacbZ ds 175 fo/kk;d] jgus ds fy, ugha fey jgk vkf'k;kuk ◊ÈÅÃÊ⁄U •é’Ê‚ Ÿ∑§ﬂË Ÿ ‚¥÷Ê‹Ê ∑‘§ãŒ˝Ëÿ •À¬‚¥Åÿ∑§ ∑§Êÿ¸ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ∑§Ê ∑§Êÿ¸÷Ê⁄U ,tsafl;ka@ Ÿß¸ ÁŒÑË – ◊ÈÅÃÊ⁄U •é’Ê‚ Ÿ∑§ﬂË Ÿ •Ê¡ ∑‘§ãŒ˝Ëÿ •À¬‚¥Åÿ∑§ ◊Ê◊‹Ù¥ ∑‘§ ◊¥òÊË ∑§Ê ¬Œ÷Ê⁄U ‚¥÷Ê‹ Á‹ÿÊ– ß‚ •ﬂ‚⁄U ¬⁄U üÊË Ÿ∑§ﬂË Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ „◊Ÿ Á¬¿‹ ÃËŸ ﬂ·ÙZ ◊¥ “x ß¸” •ÕÊ¸Ã Á‡ÊˇÊÊ, ⁄UÙ¡ªÊ⁄U •ı⁄U ‚‡ÊÁQ§∑§⁄UáÊ ¬⁄U •¬ŸÊ äÿÊŸ ∑‘§¥ÁŒ˝Ã Á∑§ÿÊ „Ò– •À¬‚¥Åÿ∑§ ∑§Êÿ¸ ◊¥òÊÊ‹ÿ ‚÷Ë •À¬‚¥Åÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑§Ë ‚Ê◊ÊÁ¡∑§-•ÊÁÕ¸∑§ ∞ﬂ¥ ‡ÊÒˇÊÁáÊ∑§ ©ÛÊÁÃ ‚ÈÁŸÁpÃ ∑§⁄UªÊ– ◊¥òÊË Ÿ ∑§„Ê Á∑§ ‚⁄U∑§Ê⁄U ‚ê◊ÊŸ ∑‘§ ‚ÊÕ •À¬‚¥Åÿ∑§Ù¥ ∑‘§ ‚‡ÊÁQ§∑§⁄UáÊ ∑‘§ Á‹∞ ¬˝ÁÃ’h „Ò–

×