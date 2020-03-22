Werkblad omgevingsboek

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Naam : klas : nummer : Opdracht 1: Hop, een streling voor alle zintuigen. Ik vroeg aan de hoppeboer om de delen van de hopplant op een werkblaadje te zetten zodat jullie deze leren kennen. Helaas is de hoppeboer al redelijk oud en kan hij niet zo goed werken met een computer. Hij heeft niet zo goed zijn werk gedaan, 2 delen van de hopplant ontbreken nog. Gelukkig hebben jullie al geleerd over planten waardoor jullie mij kunnen helpen de namen van de 2 ontbrekende delen van de hopplant in te vullen in de lege kadertjes. Doordat de hoppeboer al oud is hoort hij niet meer zo goed. Soms werken zijn hoorapparaten niet waardoor hij de geluiden van zijn hoppeveld niet kan horen. Beschrijven jullie wat er vandaag allemaal te horen is op zijn hoppeveld. Wat hoor je op het hoppeveld? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Is het luid of stil? Omcirkel wat past. De huid van de hoppeboer is al redelijk gerimpeld hierdoor kan hij niet meer zo goed voelen. Kunnen jullie hem uitleggen hoe de stengel en hopbel voelt? Hoe voelt de stengel? o Glad o Ruw Hoe voelt de hopbel aan? o Zacht o Ruw De hoppeboer is zijn bril kwijt en zonder kan hij niet zien… Welke kleur heeft de hopbel? ……………………………………………….. De hoppeboer is jammer genoeg verkouden hierdoor ruikt en proeft hij niet zoveel. Kunnen jullie hem helpen de heerlijke geur en smaak van hop te helpen herinneren? Hoe ruikt de hop? o Sterk o Minder sterk o Neutraal Een hopbel
  2. 2. Naam : klas : nummer : Hoe proeft de hop? o Bitter o Zuur o Zoet o Zout o Neutraal o Hartig Doordat de hoppeboer verkouden is, mag hij van de dokter niet meer buiten gaan naar de hop. Hij ziet zijn hop zo graag dat hij gevraagd heeft of jullie een tekening kunnen maken van zijn prachtige planten. Teken een hopbel. Teken het blad van de hopplant. Welke bladrand heeft het blad? Omcirkel wat past.
  3. 3. Naam : klas : nummer : Welk soort nervatuur heeft het blad van de hopplant? Omcirkel wat past. De hopplant is een klimplant, dat wil zeggen dat de plant ondersteuning nodig heeft om te kunnen groeien in de hoogte. Hoe kun je dit zien aan het hoppeveld? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Maak een schets van het hoppeveld.

