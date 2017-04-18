El condensador es un intercambiador de calor encargado de disipar al exterior, la energía calórica ganada por el refrigera...
Condensadores (Concepto y Tipos)

  1. 1. El condensador es un intercambiador de calor encargado de disipar al exterior, la energía calórica ganada por el refrigerante durante los procesos de evaporación y compresión. Recibe su nombre debido a que por la perdida de calor, el refrigerante se condensa, es decir, pasa a estado liquido.
  2. 2. ESTATICOS (Tiro Natural) DINAMICOS (Tiro Forzado) DE DOBLE TUBO DE INMERSION MULTITUBULARES (Casco tubos -Carcaza tubo) CONDENSADORES EVAPORATIVOS AERO-REFRIGERADORES CONDESADORES ENFRIADOS POR AIRE CONDENSADORES ENFRIADOS POR AGUA CONDENSADORES ENFRIADOS POR AIRE Y AGUA
  3. 3. Condensadores enfriados por aire Estáticos (Convección Natural) Consta de un tubo de 3/16” o ¼” fabricado en diversas aleaciones como cobre-aluminio, acero al carbón-aluminio, o inoxidable-cobre. Éste está dispuesto en zigzag, y sobre él se colocan hilos metálicos a modo de aletas. Estas aletas además de brindar soporte al tubo, aumentan la superficie de intercambio, a mayor superficie, es mas eficiente la transferencia de calor. En una variación, los hilos son reemplazados por una placa de hierro de 0.4 mm de espesor aproximadamente, provista de ranuras. Este tipo es mas eficiente debido al aumento de superficie.
  4. 4. Condensadores enfriados por aire Dinámicos (Convección Forzada) Al igual que los estáticos, se trata de un tubo de cobre, aluminio, o acero inoxidable si el sistema es de amoniaco, y un diámetro de 10, 12 o 16 mm. El tubo está también dispuesto en zigzag pero en forma de batería, y en lugar de hilos o placa, se usan unas laminas de aluminio o acero llamadas lainas o aletas, además de un ventilador axial o blower, para asegurar el correcto intercambio de calor entre el aire y el refrigerante dentro de la tubería. A esta disposición de tubos y aletas se le conoce como serpentín. En los últimos años se han introducido serpentines tipo micro canal o micro channel, los cuales están construidos totalmente de aluminio. Cuentan con un cabezal principal que está unido a tubos ovalados con micro canales soldados con aletas de aluminio, los cuales aumentan la eficiencia de la transferencia de calor.
  5. 5. Condensadores enfriados por aire Aspectos que influyen en la eficiencia de un condensador enfriado por aire: ❖ Aspectos de su construcción (tipos de tubos y aletas empleados etc.) ❖ Temperatura ambiente. Cuando esta aumenta, disminuye el diferencial térmico, por lo que el flujo de calor en la transferencia también decrece. ❖ Ventilación. El flujo de aire de forma natural en el caso de los estáticos, y la velocidad del ventilador en el caso dinámicos, son determinantes, pues el caudal de aire afecta enormemente la eficiencia. ❖ Limpieza. Un condensador limpio garantizará una correcta transferencia de calor entre el aire y el refrigerante.
  6. 6. Los condensadores enfriados por agua son considerablemente mas eficientes que los enfriados por aire, esto debido a que el calor específico del aire es de solo 0.24 cal/g ºC (1 KJ/Kg ºK), mientras que el del agua es 1 cal/g ºC (4.18 KJ/Kg ºK); esto también significa que para evacuar una misma cantidad de calor, el agua necesita menor superficie de contacto que el aire. Además, con el agua hay también una disminución de la temperatura de condensación a unos 10 ºC por encima de la temperatura del agua entrante. Condensadores enfriados por agua
  7. 7. Condensadores enfriados por agua Condensadores de doble tubo Actualmente sustituidos casi en su totalidad por los condensadores multitubulares, los condensadores de doble tubo se usan en sistemas de poca potencia, hasta unas 2 TR. Su construcción e bastante sencilla, se trata de dos tubos concéntricos, generalmente en forma de resorte, hechos de aleaciones de cobre o aluminio; el agua circula por el interior del tubo central, mientras que el refrigerante circula por el espacio entre los dos tubos. La circulación debe ser a contracorriente, para garantizar un mayor y eficiente intercambio de calor entre el agua y el refrigerante.
  8. 8. Condensadores enfriados por agua Condensadores de inmersión Son usados en pequeños sistemas de hasta 1 TR. Están formados por un tubo hecho de cobre en forma de resorte situado en el interior de un recipiente, por este tubo circula el agua, mientras que el refrigerante entra por la parte superior del recipiente, al entrar en contacto con el agua, se condensa en el fondo del recipiente, donde se encuentra el tubo de salida hacia el elemento de expansión.
  9. 9. Condensadores enfriados por agua Condensadores multitubulares Están formados por una carcasa o casco, que tiene en su interior una serie de tubos de cobre paralelos colocados a lo largo de ella. El agua circula por el interior de los tubos, mientras que el refrigerante circula alrededor de estos en contracorriente, siendo utilizado el casco como recipiente del líquido refrigerante. Este tipo de construcción es conocida como casco tubo o carcasa tubo. En ocasiones los tubos son aleteados con distintas formas para mejorar la transferencia de calor.
  10. 10. Condensadores enfriados por aire y agua Condensadores Evaporativos Estos nacieron debido a la necesidad de reducir el volumen de agua utilizado en otros tipos de condensadores. El serpentín se encuentra dentro de una cubierta metálica que evita perdidas del agua y optimiza la circulación del aire. El aire entra por las partes laterales inferiores y sale por la parte superior, forzado por ventiladores. En la parte baja del condensador se dispone de un depósito de agua, cuyo nivel se mantiene constante gracias a una válvula de flotador. El agua es tomada de éste depósito y, por medio de una bomba, es llevada a unos pulverizadores o aspersores colocados sobre el serpentín. Sobre los aspersores van colocadas unas placas separadoras de gotas, que impiden que el agua pueda ser arrastrada por el aire y mandada a la atmósfera, pues chocan con estas placas y se precipitan al deposito. El funcionamiento es el siguiente: el agua pasa del deposito a los aspersores y va hacia el serpentín por gravedad, por otro lado, el aire entra por la parte inferior, atraviesa el serpentín robándole calor en un movimiento ascendente obligado por los ventiladores, y en ese movimiento a contracorriente con el agua, causa que parte de ella se evapore, esta porción de agua evaporada, absorbe calor del resto del agua que se mantiene líquida, enfriándola; y absorbe también calor del serpentín. El agua en estado líquido atraviesa el serpentín, y llega la deposito. Este conjunto de fenómenos logran un muy eficiente enfriamiento del serpentín y por lo tanto del refrigerante dentro de él, pasando este ultimo, a estado líquido.
  11. 11. Condensadores enfriados por aire y agua Condensadores Evaporativos
  12. 12. Condensadores enfriados por aire y agua Aero-Refrigeradores Híbridos Estos condensadores fueron creados especialmente para lugares donde se dan las 4 estaciones, pues allí, los sistemas de refrigeración son calculados en las temperaturas del verano, y en otras estaciones el sistema queda sobredimensionado. Estos equipos tienen la particularidad de que se pueden usar solo con aire, o combinar aire y agua. Se compone de una carcasa de acero inoxidable, serpentines, y un sistema de humectación para los serpentines. El aire atraviesa los serpentines robándoles calor, mientras que cuando sea necesario los aspersores humedecerán los serpentines con la cantidad de agua suficiente para que se evapore por completo en el proceso de condensación. Esta humectación de los serpentines, aumenta considerablemente la eficiencia del condensador, en épocas en que la temperatura ambiente se eleva, a su vez que representa una considerable baja en el volumen de agua utilizado, con respecto a los condensadores evaporativos.
  13. 13. Condensadores enfriados por aire y agua Aero-Refrigeradores Híbridos

