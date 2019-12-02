Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESUMEN DEL LIBRO Elogio del caminar. David Le Breton 1 PORTADA
PROP�SITO DEL AUTOR Caminar Caminar es una apertura al mundo. Restituye al hombre el feliz sentimiento de su existencia. L...
IDEAS CLAVE La vida del cuerpo Caminar es vivir el cuerpo. Recurrir al bosque, a las rutas o a los senderos, nos permite r...
IDEAS CLAVE El coche Seguramente nunca se ha utilizado tan poco la movilidad, la resistencia f�sica individual, como en nu...
IDEAS CLAVE Vagabundeo El vagabundeo, tan poco tolerado en nuestras sociedades como el silencio, se opone a las poderosas ...
IDEAS CLAVE Gozar del tiempo Caminar es un m�todo tranquilo de reencantamiento del tiempo y del espacio. Implica un cierto...
IDEAS CLAVE Caminar y comprender La experiencia de caminar descentra el yo y restituye el mundo, inscribiendo as� de pleno...
IDEAS CLAVE Thoreau Thoreau habla de la necesidad interior que le lleva a caminar por lo menos cuatro horas al d�a, y de s...
IDEAS CLAVE Flaneur Caminar es un remedio contra la ansiedad o la melancol�a. El flaneur camina por la ciudad como lo har�...
CONCLUSI�N La tierra bajo los pies Los senderos, la tierra, la arena, la orilla del mar, incluso el lodo o las rocas, est�...
Elogio del caminar, de David Le Breton

Comprar libro: https://amzn.to/34FgFPu

Más información: https://valueschool.es/elogio-caminar

Elogio del caminar, de David Le Breton

  1. 1. RESUMEN DEL LIBRO Elogio del caminar. David Le Breton 1 PORTADA
  2. 2. PROP�SITO DEL AUTOR Caminar Caminar es una apertura al mundo. Restituye al hombre el feliz sentimiento de su existencia. Lo sumerge en una forma activa de meditaci�n que requiere una sensorialidad plena. 2 PROP�SITO
  3. 3. IDEAS CLAVE La vida del cuerpo Caminar es vivir el cuerpo. Recurrir al bosque, a las rutas o a los senderos, nos permite recobrar el aliento, aguzar los sentidos, renovar la curiosidad. Caminar es un rodeo para reencontrarse con uno mismo. 3 CONTENIDO
  4. 4. IDEAS CLAVE El coche Seguramente nunca se ha utilizado tan poco la movilidad, la resistencia f�sica individual, como en nuestras sociedades contempor�neas. A pesar de los colapsos urbanos y las innumerables tragedias que provoca, el coche es hoy el rey de nuestra vida diaria, y ha hecho del cuerpo algo superfluo para millones de nuestros contempor�neos. 4 CONTENIDO
  5. 5. IDEAS CLAVE Vagabundeo El vagabundeo, tan poco tolerado en nuestras sociedades como el silencio, se opone a las poderosas exigencias del rendimiento, la urgencia y la disponibilidad absoluta en el trabajo y para los dem�s, convertida, con la aparici�n del tel�fono m�vil, en una caricatura. 5 CONTENIDO
  6. 6. IDEAS CLAVE Gozar del tiempo Caminar es un m�todo tranquilo de reencantamiento del tiempo y del espacio. Implica un cierto estado de �nimo, una bienaventurada humildad ante el mundo, una indiferencia hacia la tecnolog�a y los modernos m�todos de desplazamiento: anima un inter�s por lo elemental, un goce sin prisa del tiempo. 6 CONTENIDO
  7. 7. IDEAS CLAVE Caminar y comprender La experiencia de caminar descentra el yo y restituye el mundo, inscribiendo as� de pleno al ser humano en unos l�mites que le recuerdan su fragilidad a la vez que su fuerza. Es una actividad antropol�gica por excelencia, que moviliza permanentemente la tendencia del hombre a comprender, a buscar su lugar en el seno del mundo y preguntarse sobre aquello que fundamenta su v�nculo con los dem�s. 7 CONTENIDO
  8. 8. IDEAS CLAVE Thoreau Thoreau habla de la necesidad interior que le lleva a caminar por lo menos cuatro horas al d�a, y de su dolor cuando otras ocupaciones lo retienen en su habitaci�n hasta m�s all� del mediod�a, arriesg�ndose as� a que su cuerpo se oxide. Pasear es a sus ojos tan ineludible como dormir. 8 CONTENIDO
  9. 9. IDEAS CLAVE Flaneur Caminar es un remedio contra la ansiedad o la melancol�a. El flaneur camina por la ciudad como lo har�a por un bosque: dispuesto al descubrimiento. 9 CONTENIDO
  10. 10. CONCLUSI�N La tierra bajo los pies Los senderos, la tierra, la arena, la orilla del mar, incluso el lodo o las rocas, est�n todos hechos a la medida del cuerpo, y de la conmoci�n de existir. 10 CONTENIDO

