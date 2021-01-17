Successfully reported this slideshow.
Petite fille Sébastien Lifshitz
 Diffusé sur Arte, le nouveau film de Sébastien Lifshitz accompagne pas à pas le combat d'une fillette née dans le corps ...
 Sasha, né garçon, se vit comme une petite fille depuis l’âge de 3 ans.  Le film suit sa vie au quotidien, le questionne...
Réalisateur
 Sébastien Lifshitz est un réalisateur et scénariste français né en 1968 à Paris. Il est notamment l'auteur de documentai...
En 2008, il entreprend le tournage de Plein sud, qui est présenté au festival de Berlin en 2010. Puis, en 2012, il réalise...
Le film est lauréat de la La Queer Palm 2016
 En 2019, le Centre Pompidou organise une rétrospective des films de Sébastien Lifshitz, accompagnée d’une exposition de ...
" Petite Fille " nommée cette année au European Film Awards est un très beau documentaire sur la transidentité . En effet ...
 Ce documentaire m’a boulversé. Il ne traite pas du tout d’une transphobie physique mais plutôt des mœurs polluants ambia...
 Voyant venir la diffusion de Petite Fille, Karine avoue n’être pas rassurée. À force d’affronter les préjugés les plus a...
Petite Fille est l'histoire d'un combat. Le combat que mènent ensemble, mais chacune à sa façon, Sasha et sa mère, avec de...
 Une bonne part de l'art du film tiendra à sa façon de ne pas faire une place disproportionnée à cet aspect conflictuel, ...
  5. 5.  Sébastien Lifshitz est un réalisateur et scénariste français né en 1968 à Paris. Il est notamment l'auteur de documentaires mais il a également réalisé des fictions. Après des études d'histoire de l'art à l'École du Louvre et à l'université Paris Panthéon- Sorbonne, Sébastien Lifshitz travaille dès 1990 dans le milieu de l’art contemporain. En 1994, il se tourne vers le cinéma et réalise son premier court métrage, Il faut que je l’aime.  Suivront, en 1995, un documentaire sur la réalisatrice Claire Denis et, en 1998, le moyen métrage Les Corps ouverts . En 1999, il réalise pour Arte un téléfilm, Les Terres froides pour la série Gauche-Droite, sélectionné à la Mostra de Venise.  En 2000, il réalise son premier long métrage, Presque rien, puis, en 2001, La Traversée, road-movie documentaire sélectionné à la Quinzaine des Réalisateurs. En 2004, il se lance dans la réalisation de Wild Side . Le film est sélectionné dans de nombreux festivals internationaux, et remporte, entre autres récompenses, le Teddy Award du meilleur film au festival de Berlin.
