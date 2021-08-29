Successfully reported this slideshow.
laporan

Laporan tahunan 2019 bola sepak

  1. 1. SMK PRAI LAPORAN TAHUNAN KOKURIKULUM TAHUN 2019 PERSATUAN/KELAB/BADAN BERUNIFORM/PERMAINAN BOLA SEPAK Berikut dikemukakan laporan tahunan Persatuan/Kelab/Badan Beruniform/Kelab Permainan : BOLA SEPAK yang mempunyai ahli seramai 26 orang bagi untuk tahun 2019. 1.0 Ahli-ahli jawatankuasa: Jawatan Nama Penuh No. K.P. Tg. Guru Penasihat MUHAMMAD IKHWAN BIN AHMAD JASMIN BIN MD ARIS Pengerusi THANASESAN A/L LOGANATHAN 5MM Naib Pengerusi NAVIIN RAJ A/L ARUL 5MM Setiausaha KHIISHENRAJ A/L VIJAYAN 3B Naib Setiausaha KABILAN A/L MUNIANDY 4K Bendahari SHAKTHIIVEL A/L GOPALAKRISHNAN 4K Naib Bendahari SRI BARATHAN A/L MANIMARAN 4K Juruaudit Dalaman JANARRTHANAN A/L SATHIA RAJAN 5SN AJK Kecil MUKESHWARAN A/L SADYA KOMAR 4K YUVANESSWARAN A/L ARULDAS 3A MAGENTIRAN A/L ATHERE 2A SUVENDRA A/L NADARAJAN 4K 2.0 Mesyuarat Agung/Mesyuarat/Perjumpaan Kecil/Latihan yang telah diadakan: Bil Tarikh Aktiviti Agenda Utama % Kedatangan 1. 16/1/19 Mesyuarat Agung Tahunan 1/2019 PEMBUBARAN AJK 2018/19 DAN PERLANTIKAN AJKBARU SESI 2019/2020 91.49% 2. 30/1/19 Sukantara 2019 2/2019 Pertandingan antara rumah Sukan - 87.65% 3. 2/2/19 Latihan Bola sepak Penglibatan pemain sekolah yang dipilih 100% 4. 7/2/19 Latihan Bola sepak Penglibatan pemain sekolah yang dipilih 61.30% 5. 13/2/19 Perjumpaan Kelab Bola sepak 3/2019 Latihan lontaran bola dan latihan bola sepak 90.33%
  2. 2. - Latihan Bola sepak 6. 14/2/19 Latihan Bola sepak (selepas waktu sekolah) Latihan lontaran bola dan latihan bola sepak 58.33% 7. 16/2/19 Latihan Bola sepak Latihan merejam bola sepak 66.66% 8. 26/2/19 Pertandingan Bola sepak MSSPP Peringkat Zon Permatang Pauh 2019 4/2019 Bertanding di peringkat Daerah / Zon Permatang Pauh dengan sekolah-sekolah lain 100% 9. 27/2/19 Latihan Kawad Kaki dan Perbarisan Kejohanan Sukan Tahunan 5/2019 Murid menjalani latihan kawad kaki 58.06% 10. 5/3/19 - 6/3/19 Pra-Sukan Kejohanan Sukan Tahunan 2019 6/2019 Murid bertanding mengikut acara sukan padang dan balapan 48.39% 11. 9/3/19 Kejohanan Sukan Tahunan SMk Prai 2019 7/2019 Murid bertanding mengikut acara sukan padang dan balapan peringkat akhir 90.87% 12. 13/3/2019 Perjumpaan Kelab Bola sepak 4/2019 - Penyampaian Pingat Kejohanan Sukan Tahunan 8/2019 Penyerahan pingat kepada murid-murid yang berjaya dalam acara sukan 55.76% 13 24/4/19 Perjumpaan Kelab Bola Sepak 5/2019 - Panduan Mengisi Kad / Borang Rumusan Aktiviti Permainan 9/2019 Taklimat kepada semua ahli Kelab cara mengisi kad kokurikulum individu 81.56% 14 26/6/19 Perjumpaan Kelab Bola sepak 6/2019 - 10/2019 Penerapan Nilai Sivik dalam Permainan 70.21% 15 17/7/19 Perjumpaan Kelab Bola Sepak- Pengisian Kad kokurikulum 11/2019 Mjrid-murid mengisi kad kokurikulum berpandukan aktiviti tahunan 2019 59.57% 16 27/7/19 Hari Kokurikulum & Hari Merentas Desa 2019 12/2019 Penyertaan semua murid 63.83% 17 11/9/2019 Perjumpaan Kelab Bola sepak 8/2019 - Mencipta Kata-kata Semangat sempena Hari Malaysia 16/9/2019 13/2019 Penerapan Nilai Sivik dalam Permainan 68.09% 18 2/10/2019 Perjumpaan Kelab Bola sepak - Perlawanan persahabatan bwh 15T & Bwh 18T 14/2019 Bermain dan mencergaskan pergerakan dan lontaran bola 51.06%
  3. 3. 19 12/10/2019 Hari Sukan Negara 15/2019 Senaman ringan dan Sukaneka 34.48% 20 16/10/2019 Perjumpaan Kelab Sukan Permainan - PAJSK 16/2019 Mencatatkan data,peratus kehadiran setta memberikan markah murid 100% 3.0 Kegiatan /Aktiviti yang tidak dapat dijalankan: Bil Tarikh Aktiviti Sebab tidak dijalankan 1. - TIADA - 2. 4.0 Lawatan luar sekolah yang telah dijalankan: Bil Tarikh Tempat Hasil/Dapatan Lawatan - TIADA - 5.0 Pencapaian Pertandingan anjuran Persatuan/Kelab/Badan Beruniform/Kelab Permaianan Peringkat Sekolah: Bil Tarikh Maklumat Pertandingan Keputusan Pertandingan - TIADA - 6.0 Pencapaian Pertandingan antara sekolah/ daerah/ negeri yang telah diadakan: Bil Tarikh Maklumat Pertandingan Keputusan Pertandingan -TIADA - 7.0 Sumbangan Kepada Sekolah: - TIADA - 8.0 Saya mengaku dan mengesahkan bahawa maklumat yang diberikan seperti di atas adalah benar. Disediakan oleh, Disemak dan disahkan oleh, _______________________________ ______________________ (KHIISHENRAJ A/L VIJAYAN ) (MUHAMMAD IKHWAN BIN AHMAD) Setiausaha Guru Penasihat

