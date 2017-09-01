IDEOLOGÍAS POLÍTICAS LAURA TATIANA CRUZ. 10-A 2017
QUÉ ES SON UN CONJUNTO DE IDEAS O POSTULADOS QUE BUSCAN REGIR TODO EL CONJUNTO DE INSTITUCIONES POLÍTICAS DE UN ESTADO, UN...
ANARQUISMO. • SISTEMA FILOSÓFICO Y UNA TEORÍA POLÍTICA QUE CORRESPONDE A LA AUSENCIA DEL GOBIERNO. LA PALABRA ANARQUISMO E...
LIBERALISMO. • EL LIBERALISMO ES UNA DOCTRINA QUE SE BASA EN LA DEFENSA DE LAS INICIATIVAS INDIVIDUALES Y QUE BUSCA LIMITA...
SOCIALISMO. • EL SOCIALISMO ES LA TEORÍA, DOCTRINA O PRÁCTICA SOCIAL QUE PROMUEVE LA POSESIÓN PÚBLICA DE LOS MEDIOS DE PRO...
NACIONALISMO TOTALITARIO • EL NACIONALISMO TOTALITARIO SE BASA EN LA AFIRMACIÓN DE UNA NACIÓN COMO ABSOLUTA Y LA CONSECUEN...
COMUNISMO. • EL COMUNISMO ES UN MOVIMIENTO POLÍTICO QUE PROMUEVE LA FORMACIÓN DE UNA SOCIEDAD SIN CLASES SOCIALES, DONDE L...
CAPITALISMO • EL CAPITALISMO ES EL SISTEMA ECONÓMICO FUNDADO EN EL CAPITAL COMO RELACIÓN SOCIAL BÁSICA DE PRODUCCIÓN. EL C...
• BIBLIOGRAFIA: • FILOSOFIA.NET
  2. 2. QUÉ ES SON UN CONJUNTO DE IDEAS O POSTULADOS QUE BUSCAN REGIR TODO EL CONJUNTO DE INSTITUCIONES POLÍTICAS DE UN ESTADO, UNA SOCIEDAD O UNA POBLACIÓN. LAS IDEOLOGÍAS POLÍTICAS NO FUNCIONAN EN UN MOMENTO DETERMINADO, POR EL CONTRARIO, BUSCAN PERDURAR EN EL TIEMPO Y NACEN COMO RESPUESTA, LA MAYORÍA DE VECES, A OTRA IDEOLOGÍA POLÍTICA EN FUROR EN UNA ÉPOCA DETERMINADA.
  3. 3. ANARQUISMO. • SISTEMA FILOSÓFICO Y UNA TEORÍA POLÍTICA QUE CORRESPONDE A LA AUSENCIA DEL GOBIERNO. LA PALABRA ANARQUISMO ES DE ORIGEN GRIEGO “ÁNARKHOS”, QUE SIGNIFICA SIN GOBIERNO O SIN PODER. EL ANARQUISMO PROPONE PRINCIPIOS BASADOS EN EL FIN DE LA PROPIEDAD PRIVADA Y DE LA DIVISIÓN DE LAS CLASES SOCIALES, DEL ESTADO Y DE LAS INSTITUCIONES EN GENERAL, LO QUE SUPONÍA LA AUSENCIA DE AUTORITARISMO, OPRESIÓN Y DOMINACIÓN.
  4. 4. LIBERALISMO. • EL LIBERALISMO ES UNA DOCTRINA QUE SE BASA EN LA DEFENSA DE LAS INICIATIVAS INDIVIDUALES Y QUE BUSCA LIMITAR LA INTERVENCIÓN DEL ESTADO EN LA VIDA ECONÓMICA, SOCIAL Y CULTURAL.
  5. 5. SOCIALISMO. • EL SOCIALISMO ES LA TEORÍA, DOCTRINA O PRÁCTICA SOCIAL QUE PROMUEVE LA POSESIÓN PÚBLICA DE LOS MEDIOS DE PRODUCCIÓN Y UN CONTROL COLECTIVO Y PLANIFICADO DE LA ECONOMÍA EN PRO DEL INTERÉS GENERAL DE LA SOCIEDAD. EL SOCIALISMO PUEDE SER NO-ESTATAL (MEDIANTE LA PROPIEDAD COMUNITARIA EN UN SENTIDO AMPLIO) O ESTATAL (A TRAVÉS DE LA NACIONALIZACIÓN Y LA PLANIFICACIÓN ECONÓMICA DE LA PRODUCCIÓN).
  6. 6. NACIONALISMO TOTALITARIO • EL NACIONALISMO TOTALITARIO SE BASA EN LA AFIRMACIÓN DE UNA NACIÓN COMO ABSOLUTA Y LA CONSECUENTE NEGACIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS DE LAS OTRAS NACIONES. ESTE NACIONALISMO LLEVÓ AL MUNDO A LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL.
  7. 7. COMUNISMO. • EL COMUNISMO ES UN MOVIMIENTO POLÍTICO QUE PROMUEVE LA FORMACIÓN DE UNA SOCIEDAD SIN CLASES SOCIALES, DONDE LOS MEDIOS DE PRODUCCIÓN SEAN DE PROPIEDAD COMÚN. ESTO IMPLICA QUE LA PROPIEDAD PRIVADA DE DICHOS MEDIOS NO EXISTIRÍA, LO QUE LLEVARÍA EL PODER A LA CLASE TRABAJADORA.
  8. 8. CAPITALISMO • EL CAPITALISMO ES EL SISTEMA ECONÓMICO FUNDADO EN EL CAPITAL COMO RELACIÓN SOCIAL BÁSICA DE PRODUCCIÓN. EL CAPITAL ES UN FACTOR DE PRODUCCIÓN CONSTITUIDO POR INMUEBLES, MAQUINARIA O INSTALACIONES DE CUALQUIER GÉNERO, QUE, EN COLABORACIÓN CON OTROS FACTORES, PRINCIPALMENTE EL TRABAJO Y BIENES INTERMEDIOS, SE DESTINA A LA PRODUCCIÓN DE BIENES DE CONSUMO. ES LA CANTIDAD DE RECURSOS, BIENES Y VALORES DISPONIBLES PARA SATISFACER UNA NECESIDAD O LLEVAR A CABO UNA ACTIVIDAD DEFINIDA Y GENERAR UN BENEFICIO ECONÓMICO O GANANCIA PARTICULAR. A MENUDO SE CONSIDERA A LA FUERZA DE TRABAJO PARTE
