Zaljubljene cipele

Заљубљене ципеле, Пјер Грипари
• Тема: Ципеле које се воле и које желе да заувек остану заједно. • Главни ликови: Никола и Тина • Споредни ликови: госпођ...
  1. 1. Заљубљене ципеле, Пјер Грипари
  2. 2. • Тема: Ципеле које се воле и које желе да заувек остану заједно. • Главни ликови: Никола и Тина • Споредни ликови: госпођа, доктор, хрома рођака, деца, помоћница. • Порука: Они који се воле треба увек да буду заједно. Љубав побеђује све.

