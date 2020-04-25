Narodna knjizevnost

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Народна књижевност
  2. 2. • Народна књижевност се зове народна, не само што ју је стварао народ, већ и због тога што изражава - саопштава како је народ живеo, шта га је све кроз живот пратило, о чему је размишљао, чега се плашио, шта је волео, због чега је туговао и патио.
  3. 3. • Аутор народне књижевности је непознати талентовани појединац. Причу даровитог појединца пожелели су многи да пренесу даље, али у томе су успевали само њему слични, па се тако песма или прича преносила кроз време, из села у село, с генерације на генерацију (с колена на колено)
  4. 4. Народна књижевност проза поезија
  5. 5. Народна проза: • бајке • легенде • народне приче • народне приповетке • народне басне • пословице • загонетке • питалице
  6. 6. Народна поезија: • лирске песме • епске песме • лирско-епске песме

