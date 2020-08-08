Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 1/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ FHWA/IN/JTRP-2008/25 Reporte final EFECTOS DE SEGURIDAD DE LAS EXCEPCIONES DE DISEÑO Nataliya V. Malyshkina - Fred L. Mannering - Jose E. Thomaz Abril de 2009 Resumen del plan de aplicación: El análisis estadístico dado en el proyecto encuentra que las excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno otorgadas previamente no tuvieron un efecto estadísticamente significativo en la frecuencia o gravedad de los siniestros. Sin embargo, los hallazgos sugieren que se debe tener precaución porque los factores que determinan la frecuencia de los siniestros son diferentes entre los segmentos del camino con y sin excepciones de diseño. Aunque la muestra de las excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno disponibles para este estudio fue pequeña, fue posible tener una idea de los posibles elementos críticos del camino (como se discutió en el informe). Con respecto a guiar futuras decisiones de excepción de diseño de Nivel Uno, usar excepciones de diseño anteriores como "precedentes" sería la mejor manera de proceder (las declaraciones generales de política aún no son posibles debido al número limitado de excepciones de diseño disponibles para el análisis estadístico). Por lo tanto, se recomienda que INDOT mantenga una base de datos de excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno y que una comparación caso por caso con excepciones de diseño previamente otorgadas guíe futuras decisiones de excepción de diseño. Además, en términos de decisiones orientadoras sobre qué excepciones de diseño pueden ser potencialmente problemáticas, los modelos individuales estimados en este informe da n alguna orientación al igual que otras investigaciones recientemente publicadas que usan datos de siniestros nacionales e indios. También se debe considerar una comparación caso por caso con hallazgos de investigaciones anteriores al otorgar excepciones de diseño El IP está dispuesto a ayudar si se considera el análisis/evaluación futura de las excepciones de diseño.
  2. 2. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 2/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ Introducción Los criterios de diseño de caminos del Departamento de Transporte de Indiana (INDOT) se consideran esenciales para garantizar la seguridad del público automotor. Sin embargo, por una variedad de razones, surgen situaciones en las que se solicitan y se aceptan excepciones a los criterios de diseño estándar después de la revisión. Aunque estas decisiones están cuidadosamente pensadas, los efectos de seguridad de varias excepciones de criterios de diseño no se comprenden bien. La intención de esta investigación es estudiar rigurosamente las excepciones de diseño en Indiana y realizar un análisis estadístico cuidadoso del efecto que tales excepciones tienen en la seguridad vial. INDOT actualmente tiene una jerarquía de tres niveles de criterios de diseño de caminos. El nivel uno incluye aquellos elementos de diseño de caminos que se consideraron los indicadores más críticos de seguridad y facilidad de servicio de los caminos. Hay 14 criterios de diseño de Nivel Uno con estándares mínimos que se cumplen para: velocidad de diseño; anchos de carril; anchos de hombros; ancho del puente; capacidad estructural del puente; curvatura horizontal; longitudes de transición de peralte, distancia de frenado en curvas horizontales y verticales; grado máximo; tasa de peralte; separación vertical mínima; accesibilidad para discapacitados; y seguridad ferroviaria en puentes. Los criterios de diseño del nivel dos se consideran importantes para la seguridad y la facilidad de servicio, pero no se consideran tan críticos como el nivel uno. Los factores en los criterios del Nivel Dos incluyen: elementos de seguridad en camino; la zona libre de obstrucciones; pendientes medias y laterales; control de acceso; longitud del carril de aceleración; longitud del carril de desaceleración; pendiente transversal del hombro; carril auxiliar y anchos de hombro; grado mínimo para drenaje; criterios mínimos de nivel de servicio; ancho del carril de estacionamiento; dos- Recomendaciones Para el análisis de la gravedad de los siniestros, se utiliza el nivel de lesión sufrido por la persona más gravemente lesionada en el siniestro. Se consideran tres opciones: sin lesiones (propiedad ancho de giro a la izquierda; y longitud crítica de grado. Finalmente, los criterios de diseño del Nivel Tres incluyen todos los demás criterios de diseño que no figuran en los niveles uno y dos. Esta investigación se enfoca en el efecto de las excepciones de diseño en la categoría de Nivel Uno más importante, que incluye los indicadores más críticos de seguridad vial y facilidad de servicio. Para llevar a cabo el estudio, se recopiló información detallada sobre 36 excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno otorgadas por INDOT entre 1998 y 2003. De estas excepciones de diseño, 32 estaban cerca de puentes y 4 estaban en intervalos regulares de caminos. Para comparar con caminos similares a las que no se les concedieron excepciones de diseño, se seleccionaron cuidadosamente 71 segmentos del camino de "control" (aquellos que no contienen excepciones de diseño) por su proximidad y similitudes de diseño a aquellos segmentos del camino a los que se les concedieron excepciones de diseño (63 puentes de control y 8 de control intervalos de camino). Luego, los datos de siniestros se combinaron meticulosamente (utilizando información de ubicación) de modo que todos los siniestros informados por la policía ocurrieron del 1 de enero de 2003 al 31 de diciembre de 2007 (un período de 5 años). Un total de 5,889 siniestros ocurrieron en estos 107 segmentos del camino durante el período de 5 años (aproximadamente
  3. 3. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 3/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ 11 siniestros reportados por segmento de camino por año). Utilizando estos datos, se llevaron a cabo análisis estadísticos detallados de la frecuencia y la gravedad de los siniestros (utilizando regresión binomial negativa y modelos logit multinomiales) para determinar si las excepciones de diseño tuvieron un efecto significativo en la frecuencia o gravedad de los siniestros. solo daño), lesiones y mortalidad. Los datos detallados de siniestros se utilizan para estimar modelos logit multinomiales que estiman la probabilidad de los tres resultados de lesiones. El uso de tal El análisis multivariado es necesario para controlar todos los factores que pueden afectar la gravedad de la lesión (edad del conductor, género del conductor, número de ocupantes, etc.). Una simple comparación estadística de la gravedad promedio de los siniestros en los segmentos del camino con y sin excepciones de diseño enmascararía las diferencias en las características del conductor y del vehículo que pueden ocurrir de un segmento del camino al siguiente y potencialmente producir conclusiones erróneas. El análisis multivariado de la gravedad del siniestro (utilizando modelos logit multinomiales estándaresy modelos logit multinomiales mixtos) encontró que la presencia de una excepción de diseño no tuvo un efecto estadísticamente significativo sobre la gravedad de los siniestros. Además, se realizó una prueba estadística que mostró que cuando se estimaron modelos de gravedad separados para el camino Aplicación El análisis estadístico dado en el proyecto encuentra que las excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno otorgadas previamente no tuvieron un efecto estadísticamente significativo en la frecuencia o gravedad de los siniestros. Aunque la muestra de las excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno disponibles para este estudio fue pequeña, fue posible tener una idea de los posibles elementos críticos del camino (como se discutió en el informe). Con respecto a guiar las futuras decisiones de excepción de diseño de Nivel Uno, el uso de excepciones de diseño anteriores como "precedentes" sería la mejor manera de proceder (aún no son posibles declaraciones de política amplias dado el número limitado de diseños) Correo electrónico: flm@purdue.edu segmentos con y sin excepciones de diseño, no se encontraron diferencias estadísticamente significativas. Por lo tanto, se concluye que las excepciones de diseño otorgadas previamente no afectaron estadísticamente la seguridad en términos de gravedad del siniestro. Para el análisis de la frecuencia de los siniestros, se utiliza un modelo de conteo binomial negativo para estimar el número de siniestros ocurridos durante el período de cinco años (2003-2007 inclusive) en segmentos individuales de caminos. Se encuentra que la presencia de una excepción de diseño no tuvo un efecto estadísticamente significativo (esta vez sobre la probabilidad de un siniestro) en la frecuencia de los siniestros. Sin embargo, la evaluación estadística mostró que el proceso que genera frecuencias de siniestros en segmentos con y sin excepciones de diseño fue estadísticamente diferente. excepciones disponibles para análisis estadístico). Por lo tanto, se recomienda que INDOT mantenga una base de datos de excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno y que una comparación caso por caso con excepciones de diseño previamente otorgadas guíe futuras decisiones de excepción de diseño. Además, en términos de decisiones orientadoras sobre qué excepciones
  4. 4. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 4/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ de diseño pueden ser potencialmente problemáticas, los modelos individuales estimados en este informe da n alguna orientación al igual que otras investigaciones recientemente publicadas que usan datos de siniestros nacionales e indios. También se debe considerar una comparación caso por caso con hallazgos de investigaciones anteriores al otorgar excepciones de diseño. TABLA DE CONTENIDO Página TABLA DE CONTENIDO ii LISTA DE TABLAS iii LISTA DE FIGURAS iv RESUMEN v Capítulo 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 1 Capítulo 2. METODOLOGÍA DEL MODELADO ESTADÍSTICO 6 2.1. Modelos login multinomiales de gravedad del siniestro . 6 Modelos binomiales negativos de frecuencia de siniestros 11 Elección de variables explicativas para la estimación del modelo . 13 2.4. Prueba de razón de verosimilitud . . 19 Capítulo 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LOS DATOS 21 3.1. Diseñar sitios de excepción y control . 21 3.2. Datos de gravedad del siniestro . . 21 3.3. Datos de frecuencia de siniestros . . 30 Capítulo 4. ESTUDIO DE GRAVEDAD siniestro 32 4.1. Procedimientos de modelado: gravedad del siniestro . 32 Resultados: modelos MNL estándar de gravedad de siniestros . 34 Resultados: modelos mixtos MNL de gravedad de siniestros . 40 Capítulo 5. ESTUDIO DE FRECUENCIA DE siniestros 45 5.1. Procedimientos de modelado: frecuencia de siniestros 45 5.2. Resultados: modelos NB estándar de frecuencias de siniestros . 46 Capítulo 6. DISCUSIÓN 51 RESUMEN El cumplimiento de los criterios de diseño de caminos del Departamento de Transporte de Indiana (INDOT) se considera esencial para garantizar la seguridad vial. Sin embargo, por una variedad de razones, surgen situaciones en las que se solicitan y se aceptan excepciones a los criterios de diseño estándar después de la revisión. Esta investigación explora el efecto que las excepciones de diseño tienen sobre la gravedad y la frecuencia de los siniestros en Indiana. En esta investigación se utilizan datos sobre siniestros en 36 sitios de caminos con excepciones de diseño y 71 sin excepciones de diseño, y se estiman modelos estadísticos apropiados para
  5. 5. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 5/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ la gravedad y frecuencia de estos siniestros. Los resultados del modelo estadístico detallado muestran que la presencia de excepciones de diseño, aprobadas por INDOT, no tiene un efecto adverso estadísticamente significativo sobre la frecuencia o gravedad de los siniestros. Si bien los datos son demasiado limitados para investigar el efecto de excepciones de diseño específicas (el número de excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno otorgadas es un número modesto), la investigación en este documento muestra que los procedimientos INDOT para otorgar excepciones de diseño fueron lo suficientemente estrictos para evitar consecuencias adversas de seguridad y que las prácticas actuales deben continuar. Para guiar las futuras excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno, los hallazgos estadísticos detallados de este esfuerzo de investigación sugieren que usar excepciones de diseño anteriores como "precedentes" sería la mejor manera de proceder. Para este fin, se recomienda que INDOT mantenga una base de datos de excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno. CAPÍTULO 1 INTRODUCCIÓN Los criterios de diseño de caminos del Departamento de Transporte de Indiana (INDOT) se consideran esenciales para garantizar la seguridad del público automotor. Sin embargo, por una variedad de razones, surgen situaciones en las que se solicitan y se aceptan excepciones a los criterios de diseño estándar después de la revisión. Las razones comunes para considerar las excepciones de diseño incluyen: efecto en el medio ambiente natural; efectos sociales o de derecho de paso; preservación de recursos históricos o culturales; sensibilidad al contexto o acomodar los valores de la comunidad; y costos de construcción o derecho de paso (Administración Federal de Caminos, 1999; Asociación Americana de Funcionarios Estatales de Caminos y Transporte, 2004). Debido al potencial de serias consecuencias de seguridad y responsabilidad extracontractual, el proceso para otorgar excepciones de diseño es monitoreado muy de cerca por las agencias de caminos estatales y federales, aunque las prácticas y estándares para otorgar excepciones de diseño pueden variar significativamente de un estado a otro (National Cooperative Research Program, 2003). Aunque estas decisiones de excepción de diseño están cuidadosamente pensadas, los efectos de seguridad de varias excepciones de criterios de diseño no se comprenden bien. A lo largo de los años, hubo numerosos esfuerzos de investigación que intentaron evaluar los efectos de seguridad de las excepciones de diseño. Por ejemplo, Agenty otros (2002) estudiaron el efecto de las excepciones de diseño en las tasas de siniestros en el estado de Kentucky. Descubrieron que la excepción de diseño más común era para una velocidad de diseño inferior al límite de velocidad publicado seguido de una distancia de visión, radio de curva o ancho de hombro inferior al estándar. Con un promedio de aproximadamente 39 excepciones de diseño por año en Kentucky, concluyeron (según las observaciones de las tasas de choque) que las excepciones de diseño no resultaron en proyectos con alto efecto tasas relativas a las tasas estatales promedio. Desafortunadamente, en este y muchos otros estudios, la cantidad de datos disponibles (que es limitada debido a la pequeña cantidad de excepciones de diseño otorgadas por año y la información altamente detallada sobre caminos y siniestros requerida) dificultó el desarrollo de modelos estadísticamente defendibles para evaluar Los efectos de seguridad de las excepciones de diseño en un marco multivariante. Dada la escasez de datos de excepción de diseño y datos de siniestros asociados, algunos intentaron inferir los efectos de las excepciones de diseño a partir de modelos estadísticos que se estimaron en una sección transversal simple de segmentos de camino en un esfuerzo por descubrir el efecto de características de diseño específicas (ancho de hombros, mediana de
  6. 6. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 6/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ presencia, etc.) sobre la frecuencia de los siniestros y la gravedad de los siniestros en términos de lesiones resultantes. Los enfoques estadísticos comunes para determinar la relación entre las características del camino y las frecuencias de siniestros incluyen: Poisson y modelos binomiales negativos; modelos binomiales negativos con inflación cero (Shankary otros, 1997; Carson y Mannering, 2001; Lee y Mannering, 2002); modelos binomiales negativos con efectos aleatorios ; Conway – Maxwell – Poisson modelos lineales generalizados; binomio negativo con parámetros aleatorios y modelos de cambio de Markov binomial negativo de doble estado. Para la gravedad de los siniestros, se cuantificó los efectos de las características del camino en las lesiones de los ocupantes del vehículo utilizando una amplia variedad de modelos que incluyen modelos logit multinomiales, modelos logit multinomiales de doble estado, modelos logit anidados, modelos logit mixtos y modelos probit ordenados Sin embargo, intentar inferir el efecto de las excepciones de diseño de los datos generales del segmento del camino es potencialmente problemático porque los segmentos del camino a los que se otorgan excepciones de diseño probablemente sean una muestra no aleatoria de la población del segmento del camino (los segmentos pueden tener características especiales comunes que hacerlos más propensos a requerir una excepción de diseño). Si este es el caso, los segmentos de caminos propensos a excepciones de diseño compartirán efectos no observados y la relación de sus características con la frecuencia y gravedad de los siniestros puede ser significativamente diferente de la relación en la muestra de segmento de camino sin excepción de diseño. Una forma de resolver este problema es reunir una muestra de tamaño suficiente que incluya segmentos de camino con excepciones de diseño y segmentos de camino similares sin excepciones de diseño (no una muestra aleatoria de segmentos de camino sin excepciones de diseño), y usar modelos de parámetros aleatorios para tener en cuenta posible heterogeneidad no observada. La intención de este estudio actual es utilizar una muestra y un enfoque de modelado para evaluar de cerca el efecto de las excepciones de diseño en la frecuencia y gravedad de los siniestros. INDOT actualmente tiene una jerarquía de tres niveles de criterios de diseño de caminos. El nivel uno incluye aquellos elementos de diseño de caminos que se consideraron los indicadores más críticos de seguridad y facilidad de servicio de los caminos. Hay 14 criterios de diseño de Nivel Uno con estándares mínimos que se cumplen para: velocidad de diseño; anchos de carril; anchos de hombros; ancho del puente; capacidad estructural del puente; curvatura horizontal; longitudes de transición de peralte, distancia de frenado en curvas horizontales y verticales; grado máximo; tasa de peralte; mínimoaltura libre; accesibilidad para discapacitados; y seguridad ferroviaria en puentes Los criterios de diseño del nivel dos se consideran importantes para la seguridad y la facilidad de servicio, pero no se consideran tan críticos como el nivel uno. Los factores en los criterios del Nivel Dos incluyen: elementos de seguridad en camino; la zona libre de obstrucciones; pendientes medias y laterales; control de acceso; longitud del carril de aceleración; longitud del carril de desaceleración; pendiente transversal del hombro; carril auxiliar y anchos de hombro; grado mínimo para drenaje; criterios mínimos de nivel de servicio; ancho del carril de estacionamiento; ancho de giro a la izquierda de dos vías; y longitud crítica de grado. Finalmente, los criterios de diseño del Nivel Tres incluyen todos los demás criterios de diseño que no figuran en los niveles uno y dos. En el estudio actual nos centramos en el efecto de las excepciones de diseño (Nivel uno). Entre las preguntas que respondemos está si las excepciones de diseño afectaron significativamente la frecuencia y la gravedad de los siniestros. Consideramos los datos sobre siniestros individuales y utilizamos las metodologías de modelado estadístico enl marco de datos de
  7. 7. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 7/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ conteo y modelos de resultados discretos. En este estudio utilizamos los siguientes dos enfoques de modelado estadístico: En el primer enfoque nos centraremos en la gravedad de los siniestros. La idea es estudiar una relación entre la presencia de excepciones de diseño y la probabilidad de varios niveles de gravedad del siniestro (determinado por el nivel de lesión sostenido por la persona más gravemente lesionada en el siniestro). Esto se realizará mediante la estimación de modelos estadísticos multinomiales estándaresy mixtos para la gravedad del siniestro. En el segundo enfoque, realizaremos un estudio de frecuencia de siniestros. Calcularemos modelos estadísticos binomiales negativos estándaresy mixtos para la frecuencia de siniestros de cinco años (que es el número acumulado de siniestros ocurridos durante el período de cinco años considerado). Luego probaremos si la presencia de excepciones de diseño tiene algún efecto en la frecuencia de siniestros. Para revelar el efecto de las excepciones de diseño en la seguridad, mientras modelamos la gravedad y la frecuencia de los siniestros, controlaremos otros posibles efectos de confusión,como características del camino, condiciones climáticas, características del conductor, etc. El uso de los dos enfoques de modelado de siniestros anteriores da rá nuevas ideas importantes y suficiente evidencia estadística sobre el efecto de las excepciones de diseño en la seguridad vial. Este informe está organizado de la siguiente manera. En el próximo capítulo describiremos brevemente la metodología de modelado estadístico utilizada en nuestro estudio. En el CAPÍTULO 3 se da n descripciones detalladas y estadísticas descriptivas simples de los datos de siniestros utilizados. En el CAPÍTULO 4 consideramos la influencia de las excepciones de diseño en la gravedad del siniestro. En el CAPÍTULO 5 consideramos la influencia de las excepciones de diseño en la frecuencia de siniestros. Finalmente, en el CAPÍTULO 6 resumimos y discutimos los principales resultados de nuestro estudio. CAPÍTULO 2. METODOLOGÍA DEL MODELADO ESTADÍSTICO 2.1. Modelos logit multinomiales de gravedad del siniestro Primero, consideremos la gravedad del siniestro, que es un resultado discreto no cuantitativo de los siniestros de tránsito. Los modelos estadísticos más utilizados para datos sin conteo que se componen de resultados discretos son el modelo logit multinomial y el modelo probit ordenado. Sin embargo, existen dos problemas potenciales con la aplicación de modelos de probabilidad ordenados a los resultados de gravedad del siniestro (Savolainen y Mannering 2007). El primero está relacionado con el hecho de que es probable que los siniestros que no causen lesiones no se notifiquen en los datos de siniestros porque es menos probable que se informen a las autoridades. La presencia de subregistro en un modelo de probabilidad ordenado dará como resultado estimaciones de coeficientes del modelo sesgadas e incoherentes. En contraste, las estimaciones de coeficientes de un modelo de probabilidad logit multinomial no ordenado son coherentes, excepto por los términos constantes (Washington et. Al. 2003, página 279). El segundo problema está relacionado con restricciones indeseables que los modelos de probabilidad ordenados imponen a las influencias de las variables explicativas (Washington et. Al. 2003, página 294). Como resultado, en nuestro estudio de investigación usamos y estimamos modelos logit multinomiales para la gravedad del siniestro.
  8. 8. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 8/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ El modelo logit multinomial estándar simple se puede introducir de la siguiente manera. Que haya N observaciones de datos disponibles y posibles resultados discretos encada observación Luego, en el modelo logit multinomial, la probabilidad 2.3. Elección de variables explicativas para la estimación del modelo. Para descubrir la influencia directa de las excepciones de diseño en la gravedad y frecuencia de los siniestros, necesitamos controlar otras variables explicativas (factores) que también podrían afectar la gravedad/frecuencia. Ejemplos de estas otras variables son las condiciones climáticas, la fecha y hora del siniestro, las características del vehículo y del conductor, las características del segmento del camino, etc. Todas las variables explicativas se pueden dividir en dos tipos distintos. Primero, hay variables indicadoras (ficticias) iguales a la unidad si se cumplen algunas condiciones particulares y, de lo contrario, son iguales a cero. Ejemplos de variables indicadoras son el indicador de género del conductor, el indicador de fin de semana, el indicador de precipitación y el indicador de presencia mediana del camino. En segundo lugar, hay variables cuantitativas que toman valores cuantitativos significativos, como la edad del conductor, el límite de velocidad, la longitud del segmento del camino y el ATMD. Además, se pueden definir fácilmente variables indicadoras derivadas que se obtienen de variables cuantitativas. Por ejemplo, uno puede definir un indicador de "conductor joven" como igual a la unidad si la edad del conductor es menor de 25 años. Al estimar los modelos, definimos y usamos con frecuencia las variables indicadoras derivadas nuevas más útiles (según la función de probabilidad del modelo) que se basan en variables cuantitativas. Verificamos la significación estadística de las variables explicativas en todos los modelos logit utilizando un nivel de significación del 5% para la prueba t de dos colas de una muestra de datos de gran tamaño. En otras palabras, los coeficientes con relaciones t entre -1.96 y +1.96 se consideran estadísticamente insignificantes y otros fuera de estos límites son estadísticamente significativos. Tenga en cuenta que las variables explicativas pueden ser mutuamente dependientes (por ejemplo, una variable cuantitativa y su variable derivada del indicador son fuertemente mutuamente dependientes). Los modelos estadísticos se estiman maximizando la función de probabilidad logarítmica del modelo. Sin embargo, no se puede confiar solo en la maximización de la probabilidad logarítmica para elegir el número óptimo de variables explicativas que se incluirán en el modelo estadístico. La razón es que la función log-verosimilitud (LL) siempre se maximiza cuando todas las variables explicativas disponibles se incluyen en el modelo. Esto se debe a que la eliminación de cualquier variable explicativa es equivalente a restringir su valor a cero, lo que siempre disminuye el máximo de LL o lo deja igual. Como resultado, en el presente estudio utilizamos el Criterio de información de Akaike (AIC), cuya minimización garantiza una elección óptima de variables explicativas en un modelo (Tsay, 2002, página 37; Washingtony otros, 2003, página 212; Wikipedia ) La idea principal detrás del AIC es examinar la complejidad de un modelo junto con la bondad de su ajuste a la muestra de datos, y encontrar un equilibrio entre los dos. Un modelo con muy pocas variables explicativas da rá un ajuste deficiente a la muestra de datos. Un modelo con demasiadas variables da rá un ajuste muy bueno, pero carecerá de la robustez necesaria y funcionará mal en datos fuera de la muestra. El modelo preferido con el número óptimo de variables explicativas es el modelo con el valor AIC más bajo, que viene dado por la ecuación AIC = −2LL + 2K, ec. 2.11
  9. 9. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 9/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ donde LL es el valor de log-verosimilitud de un modelo, y K es el número de coeficientes estimables en el modelo (un coeficiente para cada variable explicativa , incluidas las intersecciones). En nuestra investigación, estimamos todos los modelos logit utilizando uno de los dos procedimientos A y B que se muestran en la Figura 2.1. El procedimiento A es el siguiente: I. Comenzamos con todas las variables explicativas inicialmente incluidas en un modelo logit. Tenga en cuenta que, al estimar un modelo, tenemos que excluir las observaciones que faltan para cualquiera de las variables incluidas. A continuación, obtenemos el modelo final mediante el uso de tres pasos de estimación del modelo. El primer paso es Eliminamos las variables explicativas menos significativas estadísticamente (según sus proporciones t) una por una si se cumplen las dos condiciones siguientes: la eliminación de una variable disminuye el valor de AIC y la variable eliminada es estadísticamente insignificante (bajo el 5 % de nivel de confianza) 3. Tenga en cuenta que al usar el criterio de información de Akaike, siempre mantenemos constante el número de observaciones de muestras de datos para calcular los cambios del valor de AIC correctamente. Cada vez que hemos eliminado varias (generalmente cuatro) variables explicativas menos significativas de un modelo, incluimos algunas de las observaciones previamente excluidas nuevamente en la muestra de datos porque ahora el modelo incluye menos variables con observaciones faltantes. Seguimos eliminando variables explicativas insignificantes una por una, incluyendo periódicamente las observaciones previamente excluidas en la muestra de datos, hasta que no podamos eliminar ninguna variable adicional en las dos condiciones enumeradas anteriormente. Comenzamos con todas las variables explicativas inicialmente incluidas en un modelo logit. Tenga en cuenta que, al estimar un modelo, tenemos que excluir las observaciones que faltan para cualquiera de las variables incluidas. A continuación, obtenemos el modelo final mediante el uso de tres pasos de estimación del modelo. El primer paso es Eliminamos las variables explicativas menos significativas estadísticamente (como se juzga por sus relaciones t) una por una si se cumplen las dos condiciones siguientes: la eliminación de una variable disminuye la 3 Si se mantiene la normalidad asintótica de las estimaciones de máxima verosimilitud, entonces el valor de AIC no cambia con la eliminación (adición) de una variable cuyo coeficiente tiene un valor p del 15,73% para el prueba de dos colas (15.73% del valor p corresponde a ± 2 t-ratio para una variante normal). En este caso la prueba de nivel de confianza del 5% de la variable es redundante, y la prueba AIC sola se puede usar para eliminar y agregar variables en los pasos de estimación del modelo 1 y 2. Sin embargo, usamos ambas pruebas para hacer que nuestros procedimientos de estimación sean más sólidos en caso de que la normalidad de las estimaciones de máxima verosimilitud no se cumple. dieciséis Procedimiento A Procedimiento B Comience con todas las variables incluidas en el modelo, excluya las observaciones faltantes Comience con solo las intersecciones incluidas en el modelo
  10. 10. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 10/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ El valor de AIC y la variable eliminada es estadísticamente insignificante (por debajo del nivel de confianza del 5%) 4. Tenga en cuenta que al usar el criterio de información de Akaike, siempre mantenemos constante el número de observaciones de muestras de datos para calcular los cambios del valor de AIC correctamente. Cada vez que hemos eliminado varias (generalmente cuatro) variables explicativas menos significativas de un modelo, incluimos algunas de las observaciones previamente excluidas nuevamente en la muestra de datos porque ahora el modelo incluye menos variables con observaciones faltantes. Seguimos eliminando variables explicativas insignificantes una por una, incluyendo periódicamente las observaciones previamente excluidas en la muestra de datos, hasta que no podamos eliminar ninguna variable adicional en las dos condiciones enumeradas anteriormente. Después de eliminar todas las variables que pudimos, debemos verificar si alguna de las variables eliminadas se puede volver a agregar al modelo. Esto se debe a que las variables son mutuamente dependientes e "interactúan" en el modelo. Por lo tanto, procedemos al segundo paso de la estimación del modelo: 2. Agregamos variables explicativas una por una si se cumple al menos una de las siguientes dos condiciones: o bien la adición de una variable disminuye el valor de AIC o la variable agregada es significativa5. Como de costumbre, los valores de AIC se comparan bajo la condición de que el número de observaciones se mantenga constante. Como el número de variables explicativas incluidas en el modelo 4 Si se mantiene la normalidad asintótica de las estimaciones de máxima verosimilitud, entonces el valor AIC no cambia con la eliminación (adición) de una variable cuyo coeficiente tiene un valor p del 15,73% para el prueba de dos colas (15.73% del valor p corresponde a ± 2 t-ratio para una variante normal). En este caso la prueba de nivel de confianza del 5% de la variable es redundante, y la prueba AIC sola se puede usar para eliminar y agregar variables en los pasos 1 y 2 de estimación del modelo. Sin embargo, utilizamos ambas pruebas para hacer que nuestros procedimientos de estimación sean más sólidos en caso la normalidad de las estimaciones de máxima verosimilitud no se cumple. 5 Primero buscamos y agregamos variables decrecientes AIC, y luego agregamos significativas variables si hay alguna. 18 años crece, el tamaño de la muestra de datos se reduce debido a un mayor número de observaciones faltantes asociadas con las variables incluidas. Agregamos variables explicativas una por una hasta que no se pueda agregar ninguna variable adicional al modelo. Luego volvemos al primer paso de estimación dado anteriormente y eliminamos las variables que se pueden eliminar. Realizamos iteraciones entre los pasos 1 y 2 hasta que no podamos eliminar ni agregar más variables. En este punto llegamos al modelo que llamamos el "modelo óptimo AIC" (consulte la Figura 2.1). A continuación, procedemos al tercer y último paso de la estimación del modelo: 3. Para que nuestros resultados finales sean más sólidos, eliminamos del modelo óptimo de AIC todas las variables estadísticamente insignificantes restantes (juzgadas por el nivel de
  11. 11. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 11/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ significancia del 5% para la prueba t de dos colas). Como resultado, obtenemos el modelo final, que es nuestro mejor modelo (según los procedimientos de estimación elegidos por nosotros). Ahora describimos el procedimiento B: I. En este procedimiento comenzamos con solo intercepciones (términos constantes) inicialmente incluidas en un modelo logit (consulte la Figura 2.1). A continuación, procedemos de una manera muy similar a la utilizada en el procedimiento A. Ejecutamos el paso 2 de la estimación del modelo y agregamos variables explicativas al modelo. Luego, iteramos entre los pasos 1 y 2 hasta que no podamos eliminar ni agregar más variables, momento en el cual llegamos al modelo óptimo de AIC. Finalmente, ejecutamos el paso 3 de la estimación del modelo y obtenemos el mejor modelo final. Por defecto, siempre usamos el procedimiento A para la estimación del modelo, y solo si no podemos usarlo (generalmente cuando la muestra de datos disponible es demasiado pequeña para la estimación inicial del modelo con todas las variables explicativas incluidas), entonces recurrimos al procedimiento B. 2.4. Prueba de razón de probabilidad En los próximos capítulos tendremos que comparar varios modelos estimados para inferir si existen diferencias estadísticamente significativas entre estos modelos. Como resultado, aquí nos gustaría demostrar cómo se realizan las comparaciones de modelos mediante el uso de una prueba de razón de probabilidad. Suponga que hemos dividido una muestra de datos en diferentes contenedores de datos. La prueba de razón de probabilidad utiliza el modelo estimado para la muestra de datos completa y los modelos estimados por separado para cada contenedor de datos. El estadístico de prueba es (Washingtony otros, 2003, página 244) La hipótesis para la estadística de prueba dada por la ecuación (2.12) es que el modelo estimado para la muestra de datos completa y la combinación de los modelos M estimados por separado para los contenedores de datos, son estadísticamente iguales. En otras palabras, para un nivel de confianza elegido si el lado izquierdo de la Ecuación (2.12) está entre cero y el percentil (1-) de la distribución de chi cuadrado dada en el lado derecho, entonces concluimos que la división de los datos en diferentes contenedores no hace una diferencia estadísticamente significativa para la estimación del modelo. Llegamos a la conclusión de que hay una diferencia de lo contrario. 6 Tenga en cuenta que el lado izquierdo de la ecuación (2.12) siempre no es negativo porque una combinación de modelos estimados por separado para los contenedores de datos siempre da un ajuste que es al menos tan bueno como el ajuste para toda la muestra de datos. En el caso de que los datos se dividan en dos compartimientos "a" y "b", se puede realizar una prueba de razón de probabilidad alternativa (Washingtony otros, 2003, página 282) CAPÍTULO 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE DATOS 3.1. Diseñar sitios de excepción y control Nuestros datos consisten en 32 puentes y 4 intervalos de caminos con excepciones de diseño de nivel uno (DE). Para una muestra de datos de control, elegimos 63 puentes de control y 8 intervalos de camino de control sin ninguna excepción de diseño. Los sitios de control fueron elegidos para que sus características sean similares a las de los sitios de excepción de diseño (DE). La lista de todos los sitios con excepción de diseño se da en la Tabla 3.1. En el Apéndice C, da mos un mapa del estado de Indiana, que muestra el número de excepciones de diseño
  12. 12. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 12/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ solicitadas y aprobadas en cada condado en 1998-2003. En la tabla 3.2 se da una lista de todos los sitios de control. Es importante tener en cuenta que todos los puentes son sitios geográficamente localizados (son puntos en el mapa). Como resultado, a continuación presentaremos un "radio de influencia efectivo", y consideraremos los siniestros que ocurrieron en este radio desde los sitios localizados (puentes). En el próximo capítulo calcularemos la efectividad radio de influencia para ser Reff = 0.55 millas. En contraste, los intervalos del camino son sitios no localizados, y consideraremos todos los siniestros que ocurrieron en los intervalos. 3.2. Datos de gravedad del siniestro. Los datos sobre siniestros individuales utilizados en el presente estudio provienen del Sistema electrónico de registro de siniestros de vehículos de Indiana (EVCRS). El EVCRS se lanzó en 2004 e incluye información disponible sobre todos los siniestros investigados por la policía de Indiana a partir del 1 de enero de 2003. Finalmente, las descripciones detalladas de todas las excepciones de diseño consideradas en las Tablas 3.1 y 3.2 (junto con fotos aéreas de los sitios de excepciones de diseño) están disponibles a solicitud en archivos de computadora .pdf. La información sobre siniestros incluida en el EVCRS se puede dividir en tres categorías principales7: Un registro ambiental: incluye información sobre circunstancias relacionadas con un siniestro. Por ejemplo, el clima, el camino y las condiciones del tránsito, la cantidad de personas fallecidas y heridas involucradas, etc. Un registro de vehículo y conductor: incluye información sobre todos los vehículos involucrados en un siniestro y sobre todos los conductores de estos vehículos. Por ejemplo, factores contribuyentes de siniestros por cada vehículo, tipo y modelo de cada vehículo, límite de velocidad publicado para cada vehículo, estado de lesión del conductor, edad y sexo del conductor, nombre y dirección del conductor, etc. Registro individual sin conductor: incluye información sobre todas las personas involucradas en un siniestro pero que no son conductores. Este registro incluye solo el nombre y la dirección de esas personas, pero no incluye ninguna información sobre sus lesiones (si corresponde). En nuestro estudio usamos solo información de las dos primeras categorías anteriores. Estas dos categorías incluyen 127 variables para cada siniestro, que es una gran cantidad de datos. Sin embargo, no necesitamos considerar todas estas variables. De hecho, debido a que nuestro estudio se enfoca en la causalidad y gravedad de los siniestros, elegimos toda la información y todas las variables de datos que razonablemente pueden relacionarse con el tema de nuestro estudio, y consideramos solo estas variables. Por ejemplo, no consideramos el nombre del camino donde ocurrió un siniestro y los números de matrícula de los vehículos involucrados porque podemos esperar razonablemente que 7 Tenga en cuenta que los datos de siniestros están sujetos a observaciones faltantes y errores tipográficos. Además, puede haber errores de identificación errónea en los informes de
  13. 13. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 13/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ siniestros policiales debido a los errores y prejuicios de los agentes de policía. Eliminamos errores tipográficos obvios durante el procesamiento inicial de datos y excluimos las observaciones faltantes, pero no corregimos los errores tipográficos ocultos y los errores de identificación errónea no observados. Suponemos que los errores de identificación errónea de la policía son lo suficientemente pequeños como para no afectar nuestros resultados finales. Estas variables no contribuyen a la causa y gravedad del siniestro. La lista de todas las variables que consideramos para la gravedad del siniestro se encuentra en el Apéndice A. En el presente estudio, consideramos datos sobre 5889 siniestros ocurridos desde 2003 hasta 2007. Entre estos, 3429 siniestros ocurrieron en un Proximity 0.55 millas de proximidad de todos puentes (Reff es el radio de influencia efectivo estimado a continuación), y 2460 siniestros ocurrieron en todos los intervalos del camino. De los 3429 siniestros ocurrieron cerca de puentes, 1192 siniestros ocurrieron en la proximidad del diseño excepto en puentes y 2237 siniestros ocurrieron en la proximidad de puentes de control. De los 2460 siniestros ocurridos en intervalos de camino, 739 siniestros ocurrieron en intervalos de excepción de diseño y 1721 siniestros ocurrieron en intervalos de control. Las distribuciones porcentuales de los 5889 siniestros que consideramos por tipo de siniestro se muestran en la Figura 3.18. La distribución porcentual de los siniestros por su nivel de gravedad se da en la Figura 3.2. Figura 3.1 Distribución porcentual de siniestros por tipo Figura 3.2 Distribución porcentual de siniestros por nivel de gravedad 3.3. Datos de frecuencia de siniestros En nuestro estudio de frecuencia de siniestros, estimamos modelos binomiales negativos para frecuencias de siniestros de cinco años. Estos son los números de siniestros que ocurrieron en los segmentos del camino durante el período de cinco años 2003-2007. Por lo tanto, tenemos que elegir segmentos de camino, y hacemos esta elección de la siguiente manera. Para todos los puentes (con y sin excepciones de diseño) elegimos caminos de 1.1 millas de largo segmentos alrededor de los puentes (Reff = 0.55 cada trayecto desde los puentes). Hasta En lo que respecta a los intervalos del camino (con y sin excepciones de diseño), los dividimos en segmentos más pequeños que tienen propiedades aproximadamente homogéneas (por ejemplo, ATMD homogénea). Como resultado, terminamos con 143 segmentos de rowayway. Entre esos 104 segmentos están en puentes (35 segmentos con excepciones de diseño y 69 segmentos de control) .9 Los 39 segmentos restantes están en intervalos de camino (13 segmentos con excepciones de diseño y 26 segmentos de control). 9 El número de segmentos en los puentes, 104, es mayor que el número de todos los puentes, 95. Esto se debe a que en algunos casos consideramos siniestros en dos caminos que se cruzan en los sitios del puente.
  14. 14. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 14/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ 31 Después de elegir los segmentos del camino, necesitamos recopilar información sobre las propiedades características de estos segmentos. Longitud del segmento, localidad del camino (rural/urbana), número de carriles, tipo de superficie mediana, ancho medio (en pies), presencia y ancho de arcén interior, presencia y ancho de arcén exterior, número de puentes, número de curvas horizontales, número de rampas, las longitudes de curva horizontal y los radios se determinan utilizando el software Google Earth.10 Los volúmenes de tránsito diario promedio anual (ATMD) se toman del sitio web del Departamento de Transporte de Indiana (INDOT) ( WWW.IN.GOV/INDOT/3238.HTM ), la mayoría de los volúmenes de ATMD se ajustan utilizando los factores de crecimiento apropiados, que también están definidos por el INDOT. Clase de camino (interestatal, ruta de EUA, Ruta estatal, camino del condado, calle), franjas retumbantes, tipo de mediana, tipo de superficie de camino, valor límite de velocidad, tipo de camino (un carril, dos carriles, múltiples carriles, unidireccional, de dos vías, indivisa, dividida, callejón, unidad privada) se toman de los datos disponibles sobre datos de siniestros individuales (los mismos datos que se utilizan en el estudio de gravedad). Las frecuencias de siniestros en los segmentos del camino se encuentran haciendo coincidir las ubicaciones de los segmentos y los siniestros individuales durante el período de cinco años considerado (2003- 2007). La lista de todas las variables explicativas que consideramos para la frecuencia de siniestros se encuentra en el Apéndice B. 10 Para cada segmento, la longitud y el radio de la curva horizontal se calculan utilizando la longitud del acorde de la curva del segmento y la distancia perpendicular máxima entre el acorde y la curva del segmento. CAPÍTULO 4. ESTUDIO DE GRAVEDAD DE siniestros En este capítulo estudiamos la gravedad de los siniestros y su dependencia de la presencia/ausencia de excepciones de diseño y otros factores. A continuación, explicamos primero cómo utilizamos los datos disponibles de siniestros y estimamos modelos estadísticos de la gravedad del siniestro. Luego, presentamos los resultados obtenidos de la estimación de estos modelos para siniestros que ocurrieron en Indiana en 2003-2007. 4.1. Procedimientos de modelado: gravedad del siniestro Para cada siniestro, el nivel de gravedad está determinado por el nivel de lesión sufrido por la persona más gravemente lesionada (si la hay) involucrada en el siniestro. Al utilizar los datos disponibles sobre siniestros individuales, podemos distinguir entre tres niveles de gravedad del siniestro. En orden creciente, estos son (consulte la Figura 3.2 para conocer las proporciones de lesiones) sin lesiones o daños a la propiedad solamente (PDO), lesión, mortalidad. Como resultado, para el modelado estadístico de la gravedad del siniestro, utilizamos un modelo logit multinomial con tres posibles resultados que corresponden a estos tres niveles de gravedad del siniestro. Este modelo logit multinomial está dado por la ecuación (2.3), donde los resultados "1", "2" y "3" corresponden a los niveles de "mortalidad", "lesión" y "DOP" de gravedad del siniestro, respectivamente. Para encontrar variables explicativas importantes y los
  15. 15. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 15/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ mejores modelos logit multinomiales, utilizamos la metodología de resultado del modelo descrita en detalle en la Sección 2.3 del CAPÍTULO 2. 4.2. Resultados: modelos MNL estándar de gravedad de siniestros En esta sección consideramos y estimamos los modelos estándaresde logit multinomial (MNL) de la gravedad de los siniestros. Estos modelos están especificados por la Ecuación (2.3) en el CAPÍTULO 2. 35 Primero, probamos si la gravedad de los siniestros cerca de los puentes (en Reff = 0.55 milla radio) y la gravedad de los siniestros en los intervalos del camino deben considerarse juntos o deben considerarse por separado. Dividimos los datos de siniestros en dos contenedores: el primer contenedor incluye siniestros ocurridos cerca de puentes, y el segundo contenedor incluye siniestros en intervalos de camino. Luego usamos la prueba de razón de probabilidad, explicada en la Sección 2.4, para evaluar si dos modelos de MNL estimados para la gravedad de los siniestros en los dos contenedores son estadísticamente diferentes. El resultado de la prueba, presentado en la Tabla 4.1, muestra que los dos modelos son estadísticamente iguales. Por lo tanto, la gravedad de los siniestros ocurridos cerca de las crestas b y en los intervalos del camino deben considerarse juntos. Tabla 4.1 Pruebas de razón de probabilidad para modelos MNL estándar de gravedad de siniestros Propósito de la prueba METROK LL (βm) ∑ LL (βm) df valor p conclusión comparar puentes e intervalos 2 19 -1840.03 -1827,22 19 0.141 lo mismo comparar DE y sitios de control 2 19 -1840.03 -1831,90 19 0.640 lo mismo Luego, usando la metodología de elección de modelo descrita en la Sección 2.3, construimos y estimamos el mejor modelo de logit multinomial estándar (MNL) de La gravedad de todos los siniestros ocurrieron cerca de puentes (en Reff = 0.55 milla radio) y en intervalos de camino. Las estadísticas resumidas de las variables explicativas utilizadas en los modelos de gravedad del siniestro se dan en la Tabla 4.2. Los resultados de la estimación para este modelo MNL se dan en la Tabla 4.3.
  16. 16. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 16/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ Para determinar si la presencia de excepciones de diseño tiene algún efecto sobre la gravedad del siniestro, llevamos a cabo las siguientes dos pruebas: 1. Primero, incluimos la variable indicadora de "presencia de diseño de excepción (DE)" en el modelo MNL. Encontramos que esta variable es estadísticamente insignificante (ver Tabla 4.3). 2. Segundo, dividimos los datos en dos compartimientos: el primer contenedor contiene todos los siniestros que están cerca de puentes y en intervalos de camino con excepciones de diseño (DE), mientras que el segundo contenedor contiene todos los siniestros cerca de puentes de control y en intervalos de control (sin DE) . Estimamos el mejor modelo de MNL por separado para la gravedad de los siniestros en los dos contenedores. Luego, llevamos a cabo la prueba de razón de probabilidad (ver Sección 2.4) para determinar si existe una diferencia estadísticamente significativa entre los dos modelos MNL estimados para la gravedad de los siniestros en los dos contenedores. El resultado de la prueba, que se muestra en la Tabla 4.1, muestra que no existe una diferencia significativa y que no necesitamos distinguir entre los sitios DE y los sitios de control, al tiempo que estimamos la gravedad del siniestro. Por lo tanto, encontramos que la presencia de excepción de diseño no tiene ningún efecto estadísticamente significativo sobre la gravedad del siniestro. Finalmente, como prueba, incluimos la variable del indicador "puente" en el mejor modelo de MNL. Encontramos que esta variable es estadísticamente insignificante (ver Tabla 4.3). Esto confirma el resultado de que la gravedad de los siniestros ocurridos cerca de los puentes y en los intervalos del camino se deben considerar juntos, como se encontró anteriormente en la prueba de razón de probabilidad. y en intervalos de camino. Los resultados de la estimación para este modelo mixto de MNL se dan en la Tabla 4.5. Para determinar si la presencia de excepciones de diseño tiene algún efecto sobre la gravedad de la identificación, nuevamente realizamos dos pruebas: 1. Primero, incluimos la variable indicadora de "presencia de excepción de diseño (DE)" en el modelo mixto de MNL. Encontramos que esta variable es estadísticamente insignificante (ver Tabla 4.5). 2. Segundo, llevamos a cabo la prueba de razón de probabilidad para determinar si hay una diferencia estadísticamente significativa entre los dos modelos mixtos de MNL estimados para la gravedad de los siniestros ocurridos en los sitios de DE y los sitios de control. El resultado de la prueba, dado en la segunda fila de la Tabla 4.4, muestra que no hay una diferencia significativa, y no necesitamos distinguir entre los sitios DE y los sitios de control, al tiempo que estimamos modelos MNL mixtos para la gravedad de los siniestros. Por lo tanto, nuevamente encontramos que la presencia de excepción de diseño no tiene ningún efecto estadísticamente significativo sobre la gravedad del siniestro. Como prueba, nuevamente incluimos la variable indicadora "puente" en el mejor modelo mixto de MNL. Encontramos que esta variable es estadísticamente insignificante (ver Tabla 4.5). Esto confirma el resultado de que la gravedad de los siniestros que ocurrieron cerca de los puentes y en los intervalos del camino se deben considerar juntos, como lo demuestra la prueba de razón de probabilidad. En cuanto a los resultados del modelo específico que se muestran en la Tabla 4.5, los hallazgos en esta tabla muestran que el modelo de gravedad tiene un ajuste general muy bueno (estadística McFadden ρ2 superior a 0.5) y que las estimaciones de los parámetros son
  17. 17. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 17/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ de signo plausible, magnitud y elasticidad promedio. Encontramos que dos variables producen parámetros aleatorios (en la formulación de logit mixto). Se encontró que la variable indicadora para transportar dos vehículos involucrados en el choque se distribuía normalmente en el resultado del choque con una media -1.85 y una desviación estándar de 2.65. Esto significa que para el 75.7% de las observaciones que tienen dos vehículos involucrados en el choque redujeron la probabilidad del resultado de la lesión y para el 24.3% de las observaciones que tienen dos vehículos involucrados aumenta la probabilidad de un resultado de la lesión. Además, el parámetro para la variable del indicador de autopista interestatal se distribuye uniformemente con una media de -2.26 y una desviación estándar de 6.03. Algunos otros resultados interesantes incluyen la edad del vehículo culpable (donde los valores de elasticidad muestran que un aumento del 1% en la edad del vehículo culpable aumenta la probabilidad de una lesión mortal en 0.972%) y la edad del vehículo más antiguo involucrado en el siniestro (que también aumentó la probabilidad de una lesión). Estas dos variables pueden estar capturando mejoras en las tecnologías de seguridad en vehículos más nuevos. Se descubrió que la presencia de nieve y aguanieve reduce la probabilidad de muerte y lesiones, probablemente debido a niveles más bajos de fricción que pueden aumentar el tiempo de choque y, por lo tanto, permiten que la energía se disipe más fácilmente durante un choque. Los siniestros que no ocurrieron en una intersección y los que ocurrieron en áreas urbanas fueron menos propensos a provocar lesiones (en un promedio de 12.9% y 21%, respectivamente, como lo indican las elasticidades promedio). Finalmente, los siniestros que involucraron a conductores femeninos que tuvieron la culpa, que tenían el vehículo culpable bajo control de señal, que tenían límites de velocidad más altos publicados y que las causas relacionadas con el conductor se indicaban como la causa principal del siniestro, todo resultó en una mayor probabilidad de lesión siniestro. CAPÍTULO 5. ESTUDIO DE FRECUENCIA DE siniestros En este capítulo estudiamos las frecuencias de siniestros a cinco años y su dependencia de la presencia/ausencia de excepciones de diseño y otros factores. A continuación, explicamos primero cómo usamos los datos de siniestros disponibles y estimamos modelos estadísticos de frecuencias de siniestros. Luego, presentamos los resultados obtenidos de la estimación de estos modelos para siniestros que ocurrieron en Indiana en 2003-2007. 5.1. Procedimientos de modelado: frecuencia de siniestros Una frecuencia de siniestros de cinco años. Un es el número de siniestros ocurridos en el enésimo segmento de camino durante un período de cinco años determinado. En este estudio, utilizamos modelos binomiales negativos para modelar frecuencias de siniestros de cinco años (ver Sección 2.2). Además, también consideramos modelos binomiales negativos de frecuencias anuales de siniestros. Sin embargo, en este caso encontramos problemas de convergencia de probabilidad, que se debieron a la presencia de observaciones repetidas (cada segmento del camino se observa durante cinco años) y una correlación resultante de los términos de error en los modelos estimados.14 Como resultado, en este estudio nos centramos solo en los resultados del modelado de frecuencias de siniestros de cinco años. Se encontró que todos los hallazgos y conclusiones principales que se informan a continuación para las
  18. 18. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 18/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ frecuencias de siniestros de cinco años también se cumplen para las frecuencias de siniestros anuales. Como fue el caso con la gravedad del siniestro, usamos el radio de influencia efectivo alrededor de puentes para ser Reff = 0.55 millas. (Manten eso en mente Reff es el radio de un 14 La presencia de esta correlación se confirmó mediante la estimación de modelos monomiales negativos con efectos aleatorios para las frecuencias anuales de siniestros. área circular alrededor de un puente enl cual los siniestros que ocurren están influenciados por la presencia del puente.) Como resultado, para los puentes DE y control elegimos Segmentos de camino de 1.1 millas de largo alrededor de los puentes (Reff = 0.55 en cada sentido desde cada puente), y luego considere estos segmentos. En lo que respecta a los intervalos de camino de DE y de control, elegimos segmentos de camino dividiendo estos intervalos en segmentos más pequeños que tienen el mismo ATMD (tránsito diario promedio anual), el mismo número de carriles, etc. Esto da 143 segmentos de camino del original muestra de 26 excepciones de diseño y 71 segmentos de control. Para encontrar variables explicativas importantes y los mejores modelos binomiales negativos, utilizamos la metodología de elección de modelo descrita en detalle en la Sección 2.3 del CAPÍTULO 2. 5.2. Resultados: modelos binomiales negativos de frecuencias de siniestros. En esta sección, consideramos y estimamos modelos binomiales negativos estándares(NB) y binomiales negativos mixtos de frecuencias de siniestros de cinco años. Estos modelos están dados por las ecuaciones (2.8) y (2.10) en el CAPÍTULO 2, respectivamente. Intentamos la estimación de un modelo binomial negativo de parámetros aleatorios como se muestra en la ecuación (2.10). Al probar varias distribuciones, se determinó que todos los parámetros estimados se fijaron en la convergencia de probabilidad (las desviaciones estándaresde las estimaciones de parámetros en la población no fueron significativamente diferentes de cero, lo que implica que los parámetros se fijaron en las observaciones). Por lo tanto, los modelos binomiales negativos estándaresse estiman en frecuencias de siniestros de cinco años, y 122 de los 143 segmentos de camino tenían datos completos para usar en la estimación del modelo de frecuencia de siniestros. Para estos 122 segmentos de camino, la frecuencia promedio de siniestros a 5 años fue de 34.84 con una desviación estándar de 65.51. Los resultados negativos de la estimación binomial se dan en la Tabla 5.1 junto con los efectos marginales como se discutió anteriormente. Los resultados muestran que las estimaciones de los parámetros son de signo y magnitud plausibles y el ajuste estadístico general es bastante bueno (estadística McFadden ρ2 superior a 0,75).
  19. 19. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 19/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ Tabla 5.1 Resultados de la estimación para el modelo estándar NB de frecuencias de siniestros de 5 años (en puentes y en intervalos de camino) La Tabla 5.1 muestra que el parámetro de excepción de diseño es estadísticamente insignificante nuevamente, lo que sugiere que las excepciones de diseño no tienen un efecto estadísticamente significativo en la frecuencia de siniestros.15 15 La variable del indicador del segmento puente también fue estadísticamente insignificante, lo que sugiere que no hay diferencia entre los segmentos puente y no puente. 48 Volviendo a los resultados del modelo específico que se muestran en la Tabla 5.1, encontramos que los caminos urbanos tienen un número significativamente mayor de siniestros y que cuanto mayor es el grado de curvatura (definido como 18000 dividido por π veces el radio de la curva en pies), el reducir el riesgo de siniestro Este segundo hallazgo parece contrario a la intuición (las curvas más pronunciadas dan como resultado menos siniestros), pero esto podría reflejar el hecho de que los conductores pueden estar respondiendo a curvas pronunciadas conduciendo con más precaución y/o que tales curvas están en segmentos de menor velocidad de diseño con un siniestro inherentemente menor. riesgo. Otros resultados en la Tabla 5.1 muestran que: los aumentos en el tránsito diario promedio anual por carril aumentan las frecuencias de siniestros (el efecto marginal muestra que por cada 1000 vehículos de aumento en ATMD por carril, la frecuencia de siniestros a 5 años aumenta en 2.04 siniestros); las longitudes más largas del segmento del camino aumentan las frecuencias de siniestros (esta es una variable de exposición porque está relacionada con la cantidad de millas recorridas en el segmento del camino); y para los caminos interestatales, cuanto mayor sea el número de rampas, mayor será el número de siniestros (con efectos marginales que indican que cada rampa aumenta la tasa de siniestros a 5 años en 6.52 siniestros). El indicador de superficie de asfalto resultó en menos siniestros. Es probable que esto capture información no observada relacionada con la fricción y el estado del pavimento (según lo medido por el Índice Internacional de Rugosidad, mediciones de surcos, etc.) porque otros estudios con información detallada del estado del pavimento encontraron el tipo de superficie del camino (concreto o asfalto) ser estadísticamente insignificante (ver Anastasopoulosy otros, 2008 y Anastasopoulos y Mannering, 2009). Finalmente, para caminos de varios carriles, se encontró que la presencia de un hombro interior y anchos de media de menos de 30 pies disminuye la frecuencia de siniestros. Es probable que este último hallazgo capture características no observadas asociadas con segmentos de camino que tenían medianas de 30 pies o más (que era aproximadamente el 55% de la muestra). También realizamos pruebas de razón de probabilidad como se hizo para el análisis de gravedad de logit mixto. La estadística de prueba X2, dada por la ecuación (2.14) fue de 23.00 con 10 grados de libertad. El valor p correspondiente basado en la distribución χ2 es 0.0107 (el valor crítico χ2 en el nivel de confianza del 90% es 15.99). Sin embargo, debido a que solo tenemos un número limitado de observaciones de frecuencia de siniestros (igual a 122), las estimaciones de los parámetros de los modelos de frecuencia separados (para los segmentos de excepción de diseño y de excepción de diseño) no son necesariamente estadísticamente confiables (errores estándaresaltos) y es probable que la distribución asintótica χ2 sea una mala aproximación para el estadístico de prueba X 2. Para resolver este problema, se pueden
  20. 20. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 20/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ realizar simulaciones de Monte Carlo para encontrar la verdadera distribución del estadístico de prueba X 2. Esto se realiza generando primero un gran cantidad de conjuntos de datos artificiales bajo la hipótesis nula de que el modelo es el mismo para segmentos con y sin excepciones de diseño. Luego, se calculan los valores estadísticos de prueba X 2, dados por la ecuación (2.14), para cada uno de los conjuntos de datos simulados, y estos valores se usan para encontrar la distribución de probabilidad verdadera de X 2. Esta distribución se usa para determinar la p- valor que corresponde al X 2 calculado para los datos observados reales. El valor p luego se usa para la inferencia. Este enfoque basado en simulaciones de Monte-Carlo para la prueba de razón de probabilidad es universal, funciona para cualquier número de observaciones (Cowen, 1998). El verdadero valor p, calculado utilizando la distribución basada en simulaciones de X 2 es 0.0311, que es aproximadamente tres veces mayor que el valor aproximado basado en χ2 0.0107. Sin embargo, ambos valores están por debajo del 5%. Por lo tanto, la hipótesis de que los sitios de excepción de diseño y de excepción de diseño no fueron estadísticamente iguales es rechazada, y se puede concluir que las excepciones de diseño tienen un efecto estadísticamente significativo en las frecuencias de siniestros. Este es un hallazgo extremadamente importante. El hecho de que la variable indicadora para las excepciones de diseño sea estadísticamente insignificante sugiere que la diferencia entre los segmentos de excepción de diseño y de excepción de no diseño en términos de frecuencias de siniestros más altas no es significativa. Sin embargo, los resultados de la prueba de razón de probabilidad sugieren que el 50 El proceso (parámetros estimados) que genera las frecuencias de siniestros de los segmentos de excepción de diseño y de excepción de no diseño son significativamente diferentes. Esto tiene implicaciones importantes en que los cambios potenciales en las variables explicativas X podrían producir frecuencias de siniestros significativamente diferentes entre los segmentos de excepción de diseño y de excepción de no diseño. Si bien se necesitarían más datos para descubrir por completo estos efectos, este hallazgo indica que se debe tener precaución incluso al otorgar excepciones de diseño que parecen haber sido aceptables en base a datos históricos. Finalmente, para obtener información adicional sobre los datos de frecuencia, la Tabla 5.2 presenta estadísticas resumidas para los 143 segmentos completos en la muestra del camino. CAPÍTULO 6. DISCUSIÓN En general, nuestros resultados sugieren que el proceso actual utilizado para otorgar excepciones de diseño fue lo suficientemente estricto como para evitar las consecuencias adversas de seguridad resultantes de las excepciones de diseño, aunque el hallazgo de que diferentes procesos pueden estar generando las frecuencias de siniestros en segmentos de excepción de diseño y de no diseño. Es motivo de preocupación con respecto a la concesión futura de excepciones de diseño. Nuestros hallazgos específicos (incluso con los datos limitados disponibles para nosotros) da n una idea de las áreas en las que se debe tener precaución al otorgar excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno. Con respecto a la gravedad de los siniestros, si bien la mayoría de los factores que afectaron la gravedad fueron las características del conductor, descubrimos que los siniestros en áreas urbanas tienen una menor probabilidad de lesiones y que el límite de velocidad
  21. 21. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 21/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ publicado es crítico (los límites de velocidad más altos resultan en un aumento significativo mayor probabilidad de un siniestro de lesión). Por lo tanto, la ubicación urbana/rural y las excepciones de diseño en caminos con límites de velocidad más altos deben ser objeto de un cuidadoso escrutinio. Con respecto a la frecuencia de los siniestros, encontramos que la curvatura horizontal es crítica y, por lo tanto, se debe prestar especial atención a las excepciones de diseño relacionadas con las curvas horizontales. Para los caminos de varios carriles, se encontró que la presencia de arcenes interiores reduce significativamente la frecuencia de siniestros, por lo que esto debe considerarse cuidadosamente al otorgar excepciones de diseño. Además, se encontraron frecuencias de siniestros más altas en áreas urbanas, lo que sugiere que se debe prestar especial atención al diseño de excepciones que puedan comprometer la seguridad en estas áreas (como se esperaba, las áreas urbanas tienen frecuencias de siniestros más altas pero gravedades más bajas). Finalmente, el indicador de superficie de asfalto resultó en menos siniestros. Como se indicó anteriormente, es probable que esto capture información no observada relacionada con la fricción y la condición del pavimento (según lo medido por el Índice Internacional de Rugosidad, mediciones de surcos, etc.), y sugiere que las condiciones de fricción y pavimento deben vigilarse de cerca cuando se otorgan excepciones de diseño . En términos de un proceso en forma de un sistema de apoyo a la decisión para guiar futuras excepciones de diseño de Nivel Uno, los hallazgos estadísticos de este esfuerzo de investigación sugieren que usar excepciones de diseño anteriores como precedentes sería un buen punto de partida. Si bien el estudio actual indica que las excepciones de diseño otorgadas durante el período 1998-2003 no afectaron negativamente la seguridad general, el número de excepciones de diseño disponibles es demasiado pequeño para hacer declaraciones generales con respecto a la política. Por lo tanto, una comparación caso por caso con excepciones de diseño previamente otorgadas es el único curso de acción que se puede recomendar. LISTA DE REFERENCIAS Abdel-Aty, M. A., 2003. Analysis of driver injury severity levels at multiple locations using ordered probit models. Journal of Safety Research 34(5), 597- 603. Abdel-Aty, M. A., Radwan A. E., 2000. Modeling traffic accident occurrence and involvement. Accident Analysis and Prevention 32(5), 633-642. Agent, K., Pitman, J., Stamatiadis, N., 2003. Safety implications from design exceptions. Kentu- cky Transportation Center, KTC-02-09/SPR230-01-1F, Lexington, KY. Anastasopoulos, P., Mannering, F., 2009. A note on modeling vehicle-accident frequencies with random-parameters count models. Accident Analysis and Prevention 41(1), 153-159. American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, 2004. A guide for achieving flexibility in highway design, Washington, DC. Anastasopoulos, P., Tarko, A., Mannering, F., 2008. Tobit analysis of vehicle accident rates on interstate highways. Accident Analysis and Prevention, 40(2), 768-775. Carson, J., Mannering, F., 2001. The effect of ice warning signs on accident frequencies and severities. Accident Analysis and Prevention 33(1), 99-109. Chang, L.-Y., Mannering, F., 1999. Analysis of injury severity and vehicle occupancy in truck- and non-truck-involved accidents. Accident Analysis and Prevention, 31(5), 579-592. Cowen, G., 1998. Statistical data analysis. Oxford University Press, USA. Duncan C., Khattak, A., Council, F., 1998. Applying the ordered probit model to injury severity in truck-passenger car rear-end collisions. Transportation Research Record, 1635, 63-71.
  22. 22. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 22/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ Eluru, N., Bhat, C., Hensher, D. (2008). A mixed generalized ordered response model for exami- ning pedestrian and bicyclist injury severity level in traffic crashes. Accident Analysis and Pre- vention, 40(3), 1033–1054. Federal Highway Administration, 1997. Flexibility in highway design. United States Department of Transportation, FHWA-PD-97-062. Gourieroux, C., and Monfort, A., 1996. Statistical Methods in Econometrics. Volume 2, Cambrid- ge University Press, Cambridge. Greene, W., 2007. Limdep, Version 9.0. Econometric Software, Inc., Plainview, NY. Hadi, M. A., Aruldhas, J., Chow, L.-F., and Wattleworth, J. A., 1995. Estimating safety effects of cross-section design for various highway types using negative binomial regression. Transpor- tation Research Record, 1500, 169 Islam, S., and Mannering, F., 2006. Driver aging and its effect on male and female single-vehicle accident injuries: some additional evidence. Journal of Safety Research, 37(3), 267-276. Jones, B., Janssen, L., Mannering, F., 1991. Analysis of the frequency and duration of freeway accidents in Seattle. Accident Analysis and Prevention 23(2), 239-255. Khattak, A., 2001. Injury severity in multi-vehicle rear-end crashes. Transportation Research Record, 1746, 59-68. Khattak, A., Pawlovich, D., Souleyrette, R., Hallmark, S., 2002. Factors related to more severe older driver traffic crash injuries. Journal of Transportation Engineering, 128(3), 243-249. Khorashadi, A., Niemeier, D., Shankar, V., and Mannering, F., 2005. Differences in rural and urban driver-injury severities in accidents involving large-trucks: an exploratory analysis. Acci- dent Analysis and Prevention, 37(5), 910-921. Kockelman, K., Kweon, Y.-J., 2002. Driver injury severity: An application of ordered probit mo- dels. Accident Analysis and Prevention 34(4), 313-321. Kweon, Y.-J., Kockelman, K., 2003. Overall injury risk to different drivers: Combining exposure, frequency, and severity models. Accident Analysis and Prevention, 35(3), 414-450. Lee, J., Mannering, F., 2002. Impact of roadside features on the frequency and severity of run–off–roadway accidents: An empirical analysis. Accident Analysis and Prevention 34(2), 149–161. Lee, C., Abdel-Aty, M., 2005. Comprehensive analysis of vehicle-pedestrian crashes at intersections in Florida. Accident Analysis and Prevention 37(4), 775- 786. Lord, D., 2006. Modeling motor vehicle crashes using Poisson-gamma models: Examining the effects of low sample mean values and small sample size on the estimation of the fixed dispersion parameter. Accident Analysis and Prevention 38(4), 751-766. Lord, D., Park, Y.-J., 2008. Investigating the effects of the fixed and varying dispersion parameters of Poisson-gamma models on empirical Bayes estimates, Accident Analysis and Prevention, 40(4), 1441-1457. Lord, D., Guikema, S., D., Geedipally, S., R., 2008. Application of the Conway– Maxwell–Poisson generalized linear model for analyzing motor vehicle crashes, Accident Analysis and Prevention, 40(3), 1123-1134. Malyshkina, N., Mannering, F., 2009. Markov switching multinomial logit model: An application to accident-injury severities. Working paper. Malyshkina, N., Mannering, F., Tarko, A., 2009a. Markov switching negative binomial models: An application to vehicle accident frequencies. Accident Analysis and Prevention 41(2), 217-226. Malyshkina, N., Mannering, F. and Thomaz, J., 2009b. Safety impacts of design exceptions. Prepared for the Joint Transportation Research Program, Indiana Department of Transportation. McFadden, D. (1981). Econometric Models of probabilistic choice. In Manski & D. McFadden (Eds.), A structural analysis of discrete data with econometric applications. Cambridge, MA: The MIT Press.
  23. 23. https://docs.lib.purdue.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2660&context=jtrp 23/23 ___________________________________________________________________________________ McFadden, D., Train K., 2000. Mixed MNL models for discrete response. Journal of Applied Econometrics 15(5), 447-470. Milton, J., and Mannering, F., 1998. The relationship among highway geometrics, traffic-related elements and motor-vehicle accident frequencies. Transportation, 25(4), 395-413. National Cooperative Highway Research Program, 2003. Design exception practices. National Cooperative Highway Research Program Synthesis 316, Transportation Research Board, Washington, DC. Poch, M., and Mannering, F. L., 1996. Negative binomial analysis of intersection accident frequency. Journal of Transportation Engineering, 122(2), 105-113. Savolainen, P., and Mannering F., 2007. Additional evidence on the effectiveness of motorcycle training and motorcyclists’ risk-taking behavior. Transportation Research Record 2031, 52-58. Savolainen, P. T., and Mannering, F., 2007. Probabilistic models of motorcyclists' injury severities in single- and multi-vehicle crashes. Accident Analysis and Prevention, 39(5), 955-963. Shankar, V., Mannering, F., and Barfield, W., 1995. Effect of roadway geometrics and environmental factors on rural freeway accident frequencies. Accident Analysis and Prevention, 27(3), 371-389. Shankar, V., Mannering, F., and Barfield, W., 1996. Statistical analysis of accident severity on rural freeways. Accident Analysis and Prevention, 28(3), 391-401. Shankar, V., Milton, J., Mannering, F., 1997. Modeling accident frequencies as Zero–Altered probability processes: An empirical inquiry. Accident Analysis and Prevention 29, 829–837. Ulfarsson, G. F., and Mannering, F. L., 2004. Differences in male and female injury severities in sport-utility vehicle, minivan, pickup and passenger car accidents. Accident Analysis and Prevention, 36(2), 135-147. Wang, X., Abdel-Aty, M., 2008. Modeling left-turn crash occurrence at signalized intersections by conflicting patterns. Accident Analysis and Prevention, 40(1), 76-88. Washington, S. P., Karlaftis, M. G., and Mannering, F. L., 2003. Statistical and econometric methods for transportation data analysis. Chapman & Hall/CRC, Boca Raton, Florida. Yamamoto, T. , Shankar, V., 2004. Bivariate ordered-response probit model of driver’s and passenger’s injury severities in collisions with fixed objects, Accident Analysis and Prevention 36(5), 869-876.

