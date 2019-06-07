Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALERGIA A VENENO DE HIMENÓPTEROS Profesor Asesor: Dr. Alfredo Arias Cruz Dr. Roberto Carlos Ramírez Rodríguez Residente de...
INTRODUCCIÓN • La mayor parte de las reacciones por picaduras de insectos suelen ser locales y medir menos de 5 cm • Diver...
HISTORIA Graft et al. Insect Sting Allergy. Medical Clinics of North America No.90 . 2006, 211–232. Faraón Menes de Menfis...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA • La incidecia real se desconoce a causa de reacciones leves no reportadas, se estima que es entre 2.3% al 2...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA • La prevalencia de sensibilización (sin historia positiva) se estima de 9.3% a 28.7% en adultos (apicultore...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Graft et al. Insect Sting Allergy. Medical Clinics of North America No.90. 2006, 211–232. Biló et al. Epidem...
INSECTOS • Los insectos son artrópodos invertebrados caracterizados por un exoesqueleto compuesto de 3 partes con 3 pares ...
PARTES DE UN INSECTO Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Dr. Ramírez ...
Biló et al. Diagnosis of Hymenoptera venom allergy. Allergy 2005: 60: 1339–1349 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
ABEJA MELÍFERA (DOMÉSTICA) • Son relativamente dóciles y rara vez pican sin provocación considerable, esto es sobre todo e...
Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
ABEJA MELÍFERA SCUTELLATA (AFRICANIZADA) • La abeja africanizada no es diferente de una abeja doméstica y deposita el mism...
Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
ABEJORROS • No son agresivos y no suelen picar • Las reacciones sistémicas a las picaduras de abejorro se producen en las ...
AVISPAS YELLOWJACKET (VESPULA) • Son carroñeros al buscan su alimento en las comidas campestres y en los huertos, botes de...
Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
AVISPA PAPELERA (POLISTES) • Son carnívoras y tienen nidos visibles debajo de los aleros de casas y graneros • A menudo se...
Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
HORMIGA DE FUEGO (SOLENOPSIS) • Tienen un aparato de picadura verdadero ya que cuando muerden, se anclan por sus mandíbula...
Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
FISIOPATOLOGÍA Mindel E. et al. Guía de Práctica Clínica. Alergia a picadura de himenópteros en pediatría. Archivos Argent...
VENENO • Los venenos de insecto contienen aminas vasoactivas como histamina, dopamina, norepinefrina, acetilcolina y quini...
VENENO (ALERGÉNOS) • La nomenclatura de la WHO/IUIS incluye 71 alérgenos de 30 especies diferentes de himenópteros • Se co...
VENENO (ALERGÉNOS) Golden DBK. Insect allergy. In: Adkinson NF, Yunginger JW, Bochner BS, et al., editors Dr. Ramírez CRAI...
VENENO (ALERGÉNOS) Golden DBK. Insect allergy. In: Adkinson NF, Yunginger JW, Bochner BS, et al., editors Dr. Ramírez CRAI...
VENENO (REACTIVIDAD CRUZADA) Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy ...
FACTORES DE RIESGO Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Exposición amb...
REACCIONES LOCALES Las reacciones locales habituales (no alérgicas) por picadura de himenóptero consisten en la aparición ...
REACCIONES LOCALES GRANDES • Las reacciones locales grandes se caracterizan por ser en general mayores de 10 cm de diámetr...
REACCIONES SISTÉMICAS • Las reacciones alérgicas sistémicas son en general mediadas por IgE, pueden ser leves, cuando se l...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE MUELLER Arias-Cruz A y Navarrete-Suárez F. Alergia, Asma e Inmunología Clínica en Pediatría. Capítulo 42 ...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE RING Y MESSMER Arias-Cruz A y Navarrete-Suárez F. Alergia, Asma e Inmunología Clínica en Pediatría. Capít...
FACTORES DE RIESGO PARA GRAVEDAD Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431 A...
DIAGNÓSTICO • El diagnóstico de la alergia a himenópteros se basa en una historia clínica sugestiva y en la presencia de a...
DIAGNÓSTICO • Identificar al insecto, en base a: 1. Temporada del año 2. Geografía 3. Visualización directa 4. Circunstanc...
DIAGNÓSTICO Pruebas cutáneas para abejas, avispas y yellow jacket • Pacientes con antecedente de reacción sistémica grave ...
DIAGNÓSTICO Pruebas cutáneas para abejas, avispas y yellow jacket • Pruebas prick se realizan con una concentración de 100...
DIAGNÓSTICO Pruebas in vitro para abejas, avispas y yellow jacket • Para la detección de anticuerpos IgE específicos para ...
DIAGNÓSTICO Pruebas cutáneas para hormiga de fuego • Se usa extracto de cuerpo entero con unas concentración inicial de 1x...
Diagnóstico Evaluación del riesgo: • Se estima una incidencia del 26.2% en cuanto a reacciones anafiláctica, los pacientes...
DIAGNÓSTICO Triptasa: • Se recomienda tomar en pacientes con hipotensión tras una picadura y en pacientes con reacciones s...
TRATAMIENTO • Medidas de prevención de picaduras: • Evitar preparar alimentos afuera o comer en exteriores • Evitar planta...
TRATAMIENTO Tracy et al. Insect Allergy. Mount Sinai Journal Of Medicine 78:773–783, 2011 Mindel E. et al. Guía de Práctic...
TRATAMIENTO Tracy et al. Insect Allergy. Mount Sinai Journal Of Medicine 78:773–783, 2011 Mindel E. et al. Guía de Práctic...
TRATAMIENTO Reacciones sistémicas o anafilácticas: • Remover el aguijón • Posición del paciente • Adrenalina (1 mg/ml) IM ...
TRATAMIENTO- Inmunoterapia Indicaciones 1. Pacientes con antecedente de reacción sistémica grave con síntomas respiratorio...
TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia • La inmunoterapia con veneno de himenóptero es efectiva para reducir las reacciones sistémica...
TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia • La inmunoterapia contra dos venenos se reserva para pacientes con antecedente de reacción si...
TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia Inmunoterapia para abeja/avispa: • La carga de veneno habitual de una picadura para la mayoría...
TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia Inmunoterapia para abeja/avispa: • Fase de mantenimiento: aplicación cada 4 semanas el primer ...
TRATAMIENTOInmunoterapia Goldenetal.StinginginsecthypersensitivityApracticeparameterupdate 2016.AnnAllergyAsthmaImmunol118...
TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia Inmunoterapia para hormiga: • Fase de inducción: 1 a 2 veces por semana hasta alcanzar manteni...
TRATAMIENTOInmunoterapia Goldenetal.StinginginsecthypersensitivityApracticeparameterupdate 2016.AnnAllergyAsthmaImmunol118...
TRATAMIENTOInmunoterapia Goldenetal.StinginginsecthypersensitivityApracticeparameterupdate 2016.AnnAllergyAsthmaImmunol118...
TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia Riesgos: • Pacientes con antecedente de anafilaxia con picadura tienen una incidencia mayor de...
Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e...
Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e...
Conclusiones personales • Es importante estar actualizado en la información acerca de la alergia a picadura de insectos ya...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. ALERGIA A VENENO DE HIMENÓPTEROS Profesor Asesor: Dr. Alfredo Arias Cruz Dr. Roberto Carlos Ramírez Rodríguez Residente de Segundo Año de Alergia e Inmunología Clínica 05 de junio 2019
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • La mayor parte de las reacciones por picaduras de insectos suelen ser locales y medir menos de 5 cm • Diversos insectos pueden causar reacciones alérgicas por su picadura, los que con mayor frecuencia ocasiones este tipo de reacciones son los que pertenecen al orden Hymenoptera que incluyen a las abejas, abejorros, avispas, avispones y hormigas Arias-Cruz A y Navarrete-Suárez F. Alergia, Asma e Inmunología Clínica en Pediatría. Capítulo 42 Alergia a la picadura de himenópteros. 2da Edición. 2019. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  3. 3. HISTORIA Graft et al. Insect Sting Allergy. Medical Clinics of North America No.90 . 2006, 211–232. Faraón Menes de Menfis 2640 A. C. Uso de veneno para diagnóstico y tratamiento Braun 1925 1950 Uso de veneno como inmunoterapia 1950 Uso de veneno extraído del cuerpo para diagnóstico y tratamiento 1970 Superioridad del uso del veneno en comparación al cuerpo Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  4. 4. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA • La incidecia real se desconoce a causa de reacciones leves no reportadas, se estima que es entre 2.3% al 26.4% Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Nevot et al. Hipersensibilidad a veneno de himenópteros. Protocolos diagnósticos y terapéuticos en Pediatría. 2013. 1:135-44. Del 56% al 94% reporta picadura por himenópteros Reacciones sistémicas en adultos en el 0.5% al 3.3% y en niños del 0.15% al 0.8% El 42% de la población pediátrica tiene reacción sistémica (Florida) Menos del 1% con anafilaxia Hay 40 a 100 muertes por año Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  5. 5. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA • La prevalencia de sensibilización (sin historia positiva) se estima de 9.3% a 28.7% en adultos (apicultores 30-60%) • La prevalencia de reacciones locales grandes del 2.4% al 26.4% (apicultores 38%) • Relación hombre : mujer de 2:1; hay un 50% de antecedentes personales atópicos Biló et al. Epidemiology of insect-venom anaphylaxis. Current Opinion in Allergy and Clinical Immunology. 2008, 8:330–337 Mindel E. et al. Guía de Práctica Clínica. Alergia a picadura de himenópteros en pediatría. Archivos Argentinos de Pediatría 2010;108(3):266-272. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  6. 6. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Graft et al. Insect Sting Allergy. Medical Clinics of North America No.90. 2006, 211–232. Biló et al. Epidemiology of insect-venom anaphylaxis. Current Opinion in Allergy and Clinical Immunology. 2008, 8:330–337 Muertes por picadura de insectos reportada en E.U.A. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  7. 7. INSECTOS • Los insectos son artrópodos invertebrados caracterizados por un exoesqueleto compuesto de 3 partes con 3 pares de patas • Existen de 4 a 6 millones de especies diferentes y son el 50% de los organismos en el planeta Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  8. 8. PARTES DE UN INSECTO Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  9. 9. Biló et al. Diagnosis of Hymenoptera venom allergy. Allergy 2005: 60: 1339–1349 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  10. 10. Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  11. 11. ABEJA MELÍFERA (DOMÉSTICA) • Son relativamente dóciles y rara vez pican sin provocación considerable, esto es sobre todo en defensa de su nido y su reina • El aguijón de la abeja se separa del cuerpo del insecto cuando permanece en la piel después de una picadura esto eviscera el insecto y conduce a su muerte • Se alimentan de néctar y polen de Groot et al. Allergy to bumblebees. Current Opinion in Allergy and Clinical Immunology 2006, 6:294–297 Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Tracy et al. Insect Allergy. Mount Sinai Journal Of Medicine 78:773–783, 2011 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  12. 12. Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  13. 13. ABEJA MELÍFERA SCUTELLATA (AFRICANIZADA) • La abeja africanizada no es diferente de una abeja doméstica y deposita el mismo veneno cuando pica • Tienen una tendencia inusual de atacar con poca provocación y picar en gran número (abejas asesinas) • Predominan en Texas, Nuevo México, Arizona, Nevada y California de Groot et al. Allergy to bumblebees. Current Opinion in Allergy and Clinical Immunology 2006, 6:294–297 Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  14. 14. Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  15. 15. ABEJORROS • No son agresivos y no suelen picar • Las reacciones sistémicas a las picaduras de abejorro se producen en las áreas de mayor exposición y tienen reactividad cruzada muy limitada con picadura de abeja de Groot et al. Allergy to bumblebees. Current Opinion in Allergy and Clinical Immunology 2006, 6:294–297 . Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  16. 16. AVISPAS YELLOWJACKET (VESPULA) • Son carroñeros al buscan su alimento en las comidas campestres y en los huertos, botes de basura y contenedores de basura • Viven en el suelo y se encuentran comúnmente durante las actividades al aire libre; son muy agresivas incluso después de una mínima provocación • El aguijón del véspido en general es más fino que en las abejas y pican varias veces Greene et al. Sting Embedment and Avulsion in Yellowjackets (Hymenoptera: Vespidae): a Functional Equivalent to Autotomy. American Entomologist . Spring 2012 Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  17. 17. Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  18. 18. AVISPA PAPELERA (POLISTES) • Son carnívoras y tienen nidos visibles debajo de los aleros de casas y graneros • A menudo se encuentran conviviendo con otras especies de véspidos • Son agresivas a la mínima provocación Greene A, Breisch NL, Golden DB, Kelly D, Douglass LW. Sting embedment and avulsion in yellowjackets (Hymenoptera: Vespidae): a functional equivalent to autotomy. Am Entomologist 2012;58:50-7 Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  19. 19. Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  20. 20. HORMIGA DE FUEGO (SOLENOPSIS) • Tienen un aparato de picadura verdadero ya que cuando muerden, se anclan por sus mandíbulas para administrar múltiples picaduras • En la mayoría de los casos, las hormigas pueden administrar múltiples picaduras, aunque no son dolorosas • Es más agresiva que la mayoría de las especies de hormigas Kemp et al. Expanding habitat of the imported fire ant (Solenopsis invicta): A public health concernJournal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. April 2000. Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  21. 21. Freeman et al. Hypersensitivity to Hymenoptera Stings. New England Journal of Medicine. 2004. 351;19 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  22. 22. FISIOPATOLOGÍA Mindel E. et al. Guía de Práctica Clínica. Alergia a picadura de himenópteros en pediatría. Archivos Argentinos de Pediatría 2010;108(3):266-272. MediadasporIgE Reacciones de hipersensibilidad explicadas por mecanismo tipo I de Gell y Coombs NomediadasporIgE Reacciones como prurigo por insectos, vasculitis, encefalopatías Reaccionestóxicas A causa de la naturaleza del veneno del himenóptero Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  23. 23. VENENO • Los venenos de insecto contienen aminas vasoactivas como histamina, dopamina, norepinefrina, acetilcolina y quininas • Algunos componentes pueden ocasionar reacciones tóxicas y otro actúan como antígenos como la fosfolipasa A que es el alérgeno mayor del veneno de la abeja y el Ves v 5 del veneno de la avispa • Existe reactividad cruzada entre los venenos de los géneros de la familia Vespa King et al. Structure and biology of stinging insect venom allergens. Int Arch Allergy Immunol 2000;123:99–106 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  24. 24. VENENO (ALERGÉNOS) • La nomenclatura de la WHO/IUIS incluye 71 alérgenos de 30 especies diferentes de himenópteros • Se considera alérgeno mayor si es capaz de desencadenar una respuesta IgE en más del 50% de los pacientes sensibilizados Shabanov et al. Modern aspects of hypersensitivity to stinging insects. Biology Bulletin Reviews, 2016, 6(4), 355–363. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  25. 25. VENENO (ALERGÉNOS) Golden DBK. Insect allergy. In: Adkinson NF, Yunginger JW, Bochner BS, et al., editors Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  26. 26. VENENO (ALERGÉNOS) Golden DBK. Insect allergy. In: Adkinson NF, Yunginger JW, Bochner BS, et al., editors Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  27. 27. VENENO (REACTIVIDAD CRUZADA) Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Abeja Abeja Yellow Jacket Avispón Avispa Hormiga Yellow Jacket Avispón Avispa Hormiga Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  28. 28. FACTORES DE RIESGO Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Exposición ambiental Cuerpos de agua Regiones boscosas Trabajo con animales Jardinería o apicultura Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  29. 29. REACCIONES LOCALES Las reacciones locales habituales (no alérgicas) por picadura de himenóptero consisten en la aparición de una roncha eritematosa que se acompaña de prurito y dolor En general desaparecen en cuestión de horas Shabanov et al. Modern aspects of hypersensitivity to stinging insects. Biology Bulletin Reviews, 2016, 6(4), 355–363. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  30. 30. REACCIONES LOCALES GRANDES • Las reacciones locales grandes se caracterizan por ser en general mayores de 10 cm de diámetro, circundan el sitio de la picadura y duran mas de 24 horas • Se acompañan de edema, eritema, aumento de la temperatura local y prurito, en ocasiones con adenomegalias, linfagitis o fiebre Shabanov et al. Modern aspects of hypersensitivity to stinging insects. Biology Bulletin Reviews, 2016, 6(4), 355–363. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  31. 31. REACCIONES SISTÉMICAS • Las reacciones alérgicas sistémicas son en general mediadas por IgE, pueden ser leves, cuando se limitan a la aparición de manifestaciones cutáneas o graves, cuando hay afección respiratoria o cardiovascular algunos pacientes tienen manifestaciones gastrointestinales o neurológicas • Las reacciones sistémicas pueden ser causados por los efectos tóxicos de las sustancias vasoactivas en un gran número de venenos Shabanov et al. Modern aspects of hypersensitivity to stinging insects. Biology Bulletin Reviews, 2016, 6(4), 355–363. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  32. 32. CLASIFICACIÓN DE MUELLER Arias-Cruz A y Navarrete-Suárez F. Alergia, Asma e Inmunología Clínica en Pediatría. Capítulo 42 Alergia a la picadura de himenópteros. 2da Edición. 2019. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  33. 33. CLASIFICACIÓN DE RING Y MESSMER Arias-Cruz A y Navarrete-Suárez F. Alergia, Asma e Inmunología Clínica en Pediatría. Capítulo 42 Alergia a la picadura de himenópteros. 2da Edición. 2019. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  34. 34. FACTORES DE RIESGO PARA GRAVEDAD Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431 Antecedentes de reacciones graves Tipo de insecto Edad avanzada Enfermedades cardiovasculares o respiratorias Mastocitosis Uso de beta bloqueadores o IECA´s Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  35. 35. DIAGNÓSTICO • El diagnóstico de la alergia a himenópteros se basa en una historia clínica sugestiva y en la presencia de anticuerpos de tipo IgE frente al veneno del himenóptero • Interrogatorio: el tiempo de la picadura o mordedura, el número de estas, el sitio de lesión, el tiempo de aparición de los síntomas, tratamiento usado, antecedente de reacciones previas, exposición ocupacional, signos y síntomas y clasificación de la gravedad Nevot et al. Hipersensibilidad a veneno de himenópteros. Protocolos diagnósticos y terapéuticos en Pediatría. 2013. 1:135-44 Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  36. 36. DIAGNÓSTICO • Identificar al insecto, en base a: 1. Temporada del año 2. Geografía 3. Visualización directa 4. Circunstancias Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  37. 37. DIAGNÓSTICO Pruebas cutáneas para abejas, avispas y yellow jacket • Pacientes con antecedente de reacción sistémica grave a picadura con evidencia de IgE específica contra el veneno de himenóptero, las pruebas cutáneas son el estándar de oro (pruebas positivas hasta el 85% de los casos sospechosos) • Se deben de incluir todos los insectos relevantes para el área geográfica en caso de no identificar el agente causal • Realizar las pruebas de 4 a 6 semanas posteriores a la reacción sistémica, disminuye los falsos negativos Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  38. 38. DIAGNÓSTICO Pruebas cutáneas para abejas, avispas y yellow jacket • Pruebas prick se realizan con una concentración de 100 μg/mL • Pruebas intradérmicas se realizan con una concentración inicial de 0.001 a 0.01 μg/mL • Se incrementa 10 veces la concentración cada 20 a 30 minutos hasta que se alcanzar una concentración máxima de 1.0 μg/mL o que salga la prueba positiva • Pruebas ID: positivas con la aparición de una roncha de mayor de 3 a 5 mm en comparación con el testigo negativo (E.U.A. y Europa) Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  39. 39. DIAGNÓSTICO Pruebas in vitro para abejas, avispas y yellow jacket • Para la detección de anticuerpos IgE específicos para el veneno en pacientes con alergia a la picadura de insectos en caso de que no se puedan realizar pruebas cutáneas ya sea por dermografismo o con enfermedades graves de la piel, además se reservan a pacientes con pruebas cutáneas negativas que tienen alta sospecha clínica • El 10% de los pacientes con pruebas cutáneas negativas tienen resultado positivo en las pruebas in vitro cuando se usan máquinas capaces de detectar niveles bajos de anticuerpos IgE específicos del veneno (niveles de corte de 0.1 a 0.35 kU/L) Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  40. 40. DIAGNÓSTICO Pruebas cutáneas para hormiga de fuego • Se usa extracto de cuerpo entero con unas concentración inicial de 1x10-6 (1:1,000,000) wt/vol y una concentración máxima de 1x10-3 (1:1,000) o 2 x 10-3 (1:500). Las prueba cutáneas son positivas en un 70% a 90% de los pacientes • Las pruebas in vitro como el ImmunoCAP se realizan en caso de pruebas cutáneas negativas • Se repite la prueba cutánea en 6 a 12 semanas, si tanto las pruebas cutáneas iniciales así como los estudios in vitro son negativos Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  41. 41. Diagnóstico Evaluación del riesgo: • Se estima una incidencia del 26.2% en cuanto a reacciones anafiláctica, los pacientes tienen un riesgo mayor de reacciones graves con picaduras subsecuentes • Es importante evaluar los siguientes parámetros como la triptasa sérica basal, la ausencia o presencia de urticaria y/o angioedema, el tiempo de inicio de los síntomas y la picadura, la edad y comorbilidades Stoevesandt et al. Over- and underestimated parameters in severe Hymenoptera venom–induced anaphylaxis: Cardiovascular medication and absence of urticaria/angioedema. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 130(3), 698–704.e1. 2012 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  42. 42. DIAGNÓSTICO Triptasa: • Se recomienda tomar en pacientes con hipotensión tras una picadura y en pacientes con reacciones sistémicas graves y en sospecha de mastocitosis • Los niveles elevados de triptasa se asocian a: • Riesgo mayor de anafilaxia grave • Riesgo mayor de reacciones graves a la inmunoterapia • Riesgo mayor de anafilaxia posterior al termino de la inmunoterapia Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  43. 43. TRATAMIENTO • Medidas de prevención de picaduras: • Evitar preparar alimentos afuera o comer en exteriores • Evitar plantas con flores • Evitar beber de popotes, latas o botellas al aire libre • Cubrir basureros • Evitar nidos en los arbustos o en el suelo al cortar el césped • Evitar estar descalzo al aire libre Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Medidas poco eficaces: -Uso de fragancias -Uso de colores brillantes o ropa floral -Uso de repelente -Correr agitando los brazos Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  44. 44. TRATAMIENTO Tracy et al. Insect Allergy. Mount Sinai Journal Of Medicine 78:773–783, 2011 Mindel E. et al. Guía de Práctica Clínica. Alergia a picadura de himenópteros en pediatría. Archivos Argentinos de Pediatría 2010;108(3):266-272. Reacciones locales: Remover el aguijón sin comprimirlo (abeja) Uso de compresas frías e higiene del área con agua y jabón Usar antihistamínicos orales Reacciones locales extensa: Realizar las mismas acciones de las reacciones locales y valorar el uso de antihistamínicos intravenoso o esteroides Las abejas liberan el 90% de su veneno en 20 segundos y en 1 minuto el saco se vacía Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  45. 45. TRATAMIENTO Tracy et al. Insect Allergy. Mount Sinai Journal Of Medicine 78:773–783, 2011 Mindel E. et al. Guía de Práctica Clínica. Alergia a picadura de himenópteros en pediatría. Archivos Argentinos de Pediatría 2010;108(3):266-272. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  46. 46. TRATAMIENTO Reacciones sistémicas o anafilácticas: • Remover el aguijón • Posición del paciente • Adrenalina (1 mg/ml) IM 0.3 a 0.5 mg en adultos, 0.01 ml/kg (máximo 0.3 ml) en niños. Se puede repetir la dosis cada 10 a 15 minutos • Antihistamínicos y corticoesteroides • En caso necesario uso de beta agonistas • Hipotensión refractaria o pacientes con beta bloqueadores usar glucagón a 0.1 mg/kg IV Mindel E. et al. Guía de Práctica Clínica. Alergia a picadura de himenópteros en pediatría. Archivos Argentinos de Pediatría 2010;108(3):266-272. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  47. 47. TRATAMIENTO- Inmunoterapia Indicaciones 1. Pacientes con antecedente de reacción sistémica grave con síntomas respiratorios y/o cardiovasculares con picadura de insecto y sensibilización documentada 2. Evitar en sensibilización comprobada sin historia de reacciones sistémicas Dhami et al. Allergen immunotherapy for insect venom allergy: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Allergy, 72(3), 342–365. 2017 Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Contraindicaciones relativas 1. Embarazo 2. Uso de beta-bloqueadores 3. Riesgo cardiovascular Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  48. 48. TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia • La inmunoterapia con veneno de himenóptero es efectiva para reducir las reacciones sistémicas graves en niños y adultos, la dosis estándar por 3-5 años ofrece protección prolongada y efectiva • Durante la Inmunoterapia del 3 al 12% tendrán una reacción sistémica leve en la inducción y el 50% tendrán una reacción local grande • Riesgo de recaída de 10-15% al suspender inmunoterapia, hay una menor gravedad de reacciones posterior a la suspensión de la inmunoterapia Dhami et al. Allergen immunotherapy for insect venom allergy: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Allergy, 72(3), 342–365. 2017 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  49. 49. TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia • La inmunoterapia contra dos venenos se reserva para pacientes con antecedente de reacción sistémica a ambos venenos • Se recomienda la determinación de IgE específica contra alérgenos mayores para identificar mayor riesgo de reacción anafiláctica por otros insectos • Hace falta mayor información sobre el valor predictivo positivo de la sensibilización por alérgenos mayores. Stoevesandt et al. Single venom-based immunotherapy effectively protects patients with double positive tests to honey bee and Vespula venom. Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology, 9(1), 33. 2013 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  50. 50. TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia Inmunoterapia para abeja/avispa: • La carga de veneno habitual de una picadura para la mayoría de los himenópteros es 20 a 50 mcg/mL por lo que una dosis de 100 mcg por cada veneno representa una dosis protectora que equivale de 2 a 5 picaduras • Fase de inducción: 1 a 2 aplicaciones por semana, inicio de 0.01 μg a 1.0 μg hasta aumentar a una dosis de 100 μg • Esquema rush, aplicación cada 2 a 3 días o 3 a 5 días (riesgo de anafilaxia del 5 al 10%), esquema ultrarush aplicación en horas (riesgo de anafilaxia de 28%) Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  51. 51. TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia Inmunoterapia para abeja/avispa: • Fase de mantenimiento: aplicación cada 4 semanas el primer año, posteriormente cada 6 a 8 semanas los siguientes años • Reacciones adversas: en caso de reacción local grande realizar local grande, reacciones sistémicas dar premedicación, bajar el rush y/o omalizumab • Duración: en adultos 5 años y en niños 3 años, en pacientes de alto riesgo el tiempo es indefinido Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Lee et al. Insect Allergy. Primary Care: Clinics Office Practice Vol. 43. 2016. 417–431. Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  52. 52. TRATAMIENTOInmunoterapia Goldenetal.StinginginsecthypersensitivityApracticeparameterupdate 2016.AnnAllergyAsthmaImmunol118(2017)28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  53. 53. TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia Inmunoterapia para hormiga: • Fase de inducción: 1 a 2 veces por semana hasta alcanzar mantenimiento • Fase de mantenimiento: del extracto de Solenopsis invicta o mezcla de Solenopsis richteri usar 0.5 ml de 1:10, 1:100 o 1:200 (peso/vol) • Duración: 5 años, en pacientes de alto riesgo el tiempo es indefinido Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  54. 54. TRATAMIENTOInmunoterapia Goldenetal.StinginginsecthypersensitivityApracticeparameterupdate 2016.AnnAllergyAsthmaImmunol118(2017)28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  55. 55. TRATAMIENTOInmunoterapia Goldenetal.StinginginsecthypersensitivityApracticeparameterupdate 2016.AnnAllergyAsthmaImmunol118(2017)28e54 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  56. 56. TRATAMIENTO - Inmunoterapia Riesgos: • Pacientes con antecedente de anafilaxia con picadura tienen una incidencia mayor de anafilaxia con la inmunoterapia • Las reacciones moderadas a graves se encontraron más comúnmente con veneno de abeja que con de avispa • A menor tiempo entre aplicación y reacción, mayor gravedad de reacciones adversas • La ausencia de urticaria se relaciona con una gravedad mayor de la reacción Stoevesandt, et al. Risk stratification of systemic allergic reactions during Hymenoptera venom immunotherapy buildup phase. JDDG: Journal Der Deutschen Dermatologischen Gesellschaft, 12(3), 244–255. 2014 Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  57. 57. Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 1. Historia clínica y examen físico 2. Reacción anafiláctica 4. Adrenalina autoinyectable, referencia al alergólogo, evitar contacto con insectos 3. Lesión cutánea local grande o sistémica 3A. Circunstancias especiales 3B. Pruebas cutáneas Inmunoterapia no necesaria 5. Pruebas cutáneas Triptasa sérica basal SI NO SI SI NO Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  58. 58. Golden et al. Stinging insect hypersensitivity A practice parameter update 2016. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 118 (2017) 28e54 6. ¿Pruebas cutáneas positivas? 8. Inmunoterapia 9. Anafilaxia recurrente 10. Factores de riesgo 10A. Suspender IT después de 3-5 años 9A. Triptasa y ajuste de dosis de la IT 7. ¿Nueva valoración? 7A. No necesita IT 7B. Repetir PC y/o pruebas in vitro 7C. IT no indicada 10B. Continuar IT indefinidamente SI SI SI NO SI SI NO NO NO POSITIVAS NEGATIVAS Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  59. 59. Conclusiones personales • Es importante estar actualizado en la información acerca de la alergia a picadura de insectos ya que es un problema frecuente • La educación al paciente es vital para fines diagnósticos y de prevención de riesgo a futuro • Identificar factores de riesgo que aumentan la aparición de complicaciones • Se debe tomar en cuenta los beneficios y riesgos de la inmunoterapia contra el veneno de himenóptero • Conocer el uso de adrenalina para los caso de anafilaxia y las medidas a tomar Dr. Ramírez CRAIC Mty
  60. 60. GRACIAS

×