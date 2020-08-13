Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASP.NET
Definición  Es un modelo de desarrollo web unificado que incluye los servicios necesarios para crear aplicaciones web emp...
Características  La configuración de la aplicación es muy sencilla.  Existen heramientas muy complejas y gratuitas.  Se...
Ventajasy desventajas VENTAJAS  Mayor velocidad, potencia, seguridad y facilidad de mantenimiento.  Se encarca de detect...
Ventajasy desventajas DESVENTAJAS  No se permiten las pruebas de unidad.  El estado de la vista puede ser realmente gran...
Funciones  Inclusión de código del servidor en el formulario web.  Programación en archivo de código asociado.  Program...
MVC  El modelo-vista-controlador (MVC) es un patrón de arquitectura de software que separa los datos y la lógica de negoc...
Componentes  Modelo  Vista  Controlador Es decir, por un lado define componentes para la representación de la informaci...
Descripcióndel patrón EL MODELO  Es la representación de la información con la cual el sistema opera, por lo tanto, gesti...
Descripcióndel patrón EL CONTROLADOR  Responde a eventos (usualmente acciones del usuario) e incova a peticiones al "mode...
Descripcióndel patrón LA VISTA  Presenta el "modelo" (información y lógica de negocio ) en un formato adecuado para inter...
Flujodecontrol  El usuario interactúa con la interfaz de usuario de alguna forma (por ejemplo, el usuario pulsa un botón,...
ASP.NETMVC Framework  Es un framework de aplicaciones que implementa el patrón modelo-vista-controlador (MVC).  Uno de l...
 ASP.NET MVC fue construido sobre Microsoft ASP.NET Framework, la cual a su vez montada sobre Microsoft .NET Framework. ...
Referencias  https://prezi.com/zvtfbfky6034/lenguaje-aspnet/  https://prezi.com/vwrysmeaai_u/c-y-aspnet/?fallback=1  ht...
ASP.NET

explica lo que es asp y mvc

ASP.NET

  1. 1. ASP.NET
  2. 2. Definición  Es un modelo de desarrollo web unificado que incluye los servicios necesarios para crear aplicaciones web empresariales con el código mínimo.  Asimismo, es un framework para aplicaciones web desarrollado y comercializado por Microsoft. pemite la creación de aplicaiones de 3 capas. Estas se ejecutan con un serivdor IIS (Internet Information Services) y se comunican con la capa cliente utilizando HTTP.  Incluso, es un marco de trabajo que se genera en Common Language Runtime (CLR) que se utiliza para crear aplicaciones WEB dinámicas.
  3. 3. Características  La configuración de la aplicación es muy sencilla.  Existen heramientas muy complejas y gratuitas.  Se ejecuta en el lado del servidor.  Independencia del cliente.
  4. 4. Ventajasy desventajas VENTAJAS  Mayor velocidad, potencia, seguridad y facilidad de mantenimiento.  Se encarca de detectar el tipo de navegador utilizado por el cliente a la hora de realizar una petición al servidor y en consecuencia, determina la versión de HTML que éste soporta.  Cuenta con varias herramientas de trabajo.  Tiene la facilidad de conectarse con la base de datos.
  5. 5. Ventajasy desventajas DESVENTAJAS  No se permiten las pruebas de unidad.  El estado de la vista puede ser realmente grande o tener efectos negativos en el rendimiento.  Tiene que correr en PCs normales que tengan Windows y un servidor web.
  6. 6. Funciones  Inclusión de código del servidor en el formulario web.  Programación en archivo de código asociado.  Programación basado en eventos.
  7. 7. MVC  El modelo-vista-controlador (MVC) es un patrón de arquitectura de software que separa los datos y la lógica de negocio de una aplicación de la interfaz de usuario y el módulo encargado de gestionar los eventos y las comunicaciones.
  8. 8. Componentes  Modelo  Vista  Controlador Es decir, por un lado define componentes para la representación de la información, y por otro lado para la interacción del usuario. Este patrón de arquitectura de software se basa en las ideas de reutilización de código y la separación de conceptos, las características que buscan facilitar la tarea de desarrollo de aplicaciones y su posterior mantenimiento.
  9. 9. Descripcióndel patrón EL MODELO  Es la representación de la información con la cual el sistema opera, por lo tanto, gestiona todos los accesos a dicha información, tanto consultas como actualizaciones, implementando también los privilegios de acceso que se hayan descrito en las especificaciones de la aplicación (la lógica del negocio). Envía a "la vista" aquella parte de la información que en cada momento se le solicita para que sea mostrada (típicamente a un usuario). Las peticiones de acceso o manipulación de información llegan al "modelo" a través del "controlador".
  10. 10. Descripcióndel patrón EL CONTROLADOR  Responde a eventos (usualmente acciones del usuario) e incova a peticiones al "modelo" cuando se hace alguna solicitud sobre la información (por ejemplo, editar un documento o un registro en una base de datos). También puede enviar comandos a su "vista" asociada si se solicita un cambio en la foma en que se presenta de "modelo" (por ejemplo, desplazamiento o scroll por un documento o por los diferentes registros de una base de datos), por lo tanto, se podría decir que el "controlador" hace de intermediario entre la "vista" y el "modelo".
  11. 11. Descripcióndel patrón LA VISTA  Presenta el "modelo" (información y lógica de negocio ) en un formato adecuado para interactuar (usualmente la interfaz de usuario) por lo tanto, requiere de dicho "modelo" la información que debe representar como salida.
  12. 12. Flujodecontrol  El usuario interactúa con la interfaz de usuario de alguna forma (por ejemplo, el usuario pulsa un botón, enlace, etc.).  El controlador recibe (por parte de los objetos de la interfaz-vista) la notificación de la acción solicitada por el usuario.  El controlador accede al modelo, actualizándolo, posiblemente modificándolo de forma adecuada a la acción solicitada por el usuario (por ejemplo, el controlador actualiza el carro de la compra del usuario).  El controlador delega a los objetos de la vista, la tarea de desplegar la interfaz de usuario.  La interfaz de usuario espera nuevas interacciones del usuario, comenzando el ciclo nuevamente.
  13. 13. ASP.NETMVC Framework  Es un framework de aplicaciones que implementa el patrón modelo-vista-controlador (MVC).  Uno de los pilares básicos de ASP.NET es el concepto enrutamiento (routing), lo que permite a las aplicaciones aceptar peticiones a las URLs que no se corresponden con los ficheros físicos en el servidor.  ASP.NET MVC enruta las peticiones al controlador y a la vista adecuada en función de la URL.
  14. 14.  ASP.NET MVC fue construido sobre Microsoft ASP.NET Framework, la cual a su vez montada sobre Microsoft .NET Framework.  El modelo de programación MVC es una alternativa más ligera a ASP.NET tradicional (Web Forms). Es un marco ligero, altamente comprobable, integrado con todas las características de ASP.NET existentes, como páginas maestras, seguridad y autenticación. ASP.NETMVC Framework
