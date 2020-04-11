Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTATION ON RESERVE BANK OF INDIA By: Rupali Chaurasiya MBA 1st Year
  1. 1. PRESENTATION ON RESERVE BANK OF INDIA By: Rupali Chaurasiya MBA 1st Year
  2. 2. RESERVE BANK OF INDIA • The Reserve Bank of India is India's central bank, which controls the issue and supply of the Indian rupee. • RBI is the regulator of entire Banking in India. RBI plays an important part in the Development Strategy of the Government of India • It was established on April 1, 1935 under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. • However from January 1, 1949, RBI was nationalized by the Government through an Act called Transfer of Public Ownership Act, 1948
  3. 3. STRUCTURE OF RBI • The central board of directors is the main committee of the central bank. • The Government of India appoints the directors for a four-year term. • The board consists of a governor, and not more than four deputy governors. • The current governor of RBI is Mr Shaktikanta Das • Four directors to represent the regional boards
  4. 4. FUNCTIONS AND ROLE OF RBI A. CENTRAL BANKING FUNCTION: Issue of Bank Notes Banker to Government Banker’s Bank Lender of Last Resort Controller of Credit Custodian of Country’s Foreign Currency Reserves
  5. 5. FUNCTIONS AND ROLE OF RBI Manager of Foreign Exchange Miscellaneous Function
  6. 6. FUNCTIONS AND ROLE OF RBI B. SUPERVISIORY FUNCTION:  Provide License  Coverage of Bank Operations  Liquidation Of Weak Banks  Branch Expansion  Training of Bank Personnel  Restrict Loans and Advances
  7. 7. FUNCTIONS AND ROLE OF RBI C. PROMOTIONAL FUNCTIONS:  Development of Specialized Financial Institutions  Promotes RRB  Promotes National Housing Bank  Establishment of Export Import bank of India  Promotes Research
  8. 8. MONETARY POLICY • Monetary policy is the macroeconomic policy laid down by the central bank(RBI). It involves management of money supply and interest rate and is the demand side economic policy used by the government of a country to achieve macroeconomic objectives like inflation, consumption, growth and liquidity.
  9. 9. INSTRUMENTS OF MONETARY POLICY Quantitative Instruments: • Cash Reserve Ratio(CRR) • Statutory Liquidity Ratio(SLR) • Bank Rate • Reverse Repo Rate • Repo Rate
  10. 10. INSTRUMENTS OF MONETARY POLICY Qualitative Instruments: • Open Market Operations • Moral Suasion • Selective Credit Control
  11. 11. FISCAL POLICY • Fiscal Policy represents the government policy related to tax and expenditure. • It is a type of economic policy which controls and regulates the tax system, expenditure, borrowings and public debt management within a country.
  12. 12. INSTRUMENTS OF FISCAL POLICY • Taxation a) Direct Taxes b) Indirect Taxes • Public Expenditure • Public Borrowing
  13. 13. TYPES OF FISCAL POLICY • Expansionary Fiscal Policy • Contractionary Fiscal Policy

