VTP Riverview Bavdhan Pune

Jan. 27, 2022
VTP Riverview by VTP Realty is providing a lifestyle that is created to provide you unparalleled thrills and an endless euphoric environment for a lifetime. The Project Offer 1,2 and 3BHk luxury Apartments.
For More Details :
Visit - vtp.developerprojects.in

VTP Riverview Bavdhan Pune

  1. 1. Welcome to ViHAAN, a community where we celebrate growing wiser and if you may older. It’s a community where you meet new people, do new things and live new experiences. It is also a home where you leave your worries behind and pamper yourself with the comforts offered by our services and our trained staff. We invite you to a richer and wholesome way of life. A new dawn is waiting for you. There’s so much more to see. Hold your breath and start anew, For your best is yet to be. thoughtfully designed homesTM Hinjewadi IT Park Hinjewadi IT Park Pashan Pashan Pashan Lake Pashan Lake Aundh Aundh Hinjewadi Hinjewadi Mumbai - Pune Expressway Mumbai - Pune Expressway Symbiosis University Symbiosis University Hin IT P Hin IT P Hinjewadi Hinjewadi PROPOSED 4 LANE ROAD PROPOSED 4 LANE ROAD Satellite Map
  2. 2. 04 Computer generated image. Artist’s impression, Image not to scale. ViHAAN SKYi AT SKYi MANAS LAKE CITY AT SKYi MANAS LAKE CITY welcome to Ashiana Senior Living
  3. 3. Experience the joys of being a part of a larger vibrant community and get introduced to people from all walks of life and age groups. Strike up interesting conversations with children and adults alike. Make new friends and live new experiences in one of our many shared community spaces. Share Some. Learn Some.
  4. 4. Central Park at its Heart Multitude of parks, picnic areas and spaces for children, senior citizens and residents. Nana Nani Park A dedicated park with a walking track built specially for the elders. They are free to use the space to walk around at their own pace, without worrying about bothering others. Toddler Area While the grandparents take a stroll, the toddlers run around and play. Thoughtfully placed right next to the nana-nani park, this space has a ‘Reserved’ tag for the little ones. Some of the best moments are spent in the company of loved ones, within the folds of green nature.
  5. 5. 04 Computer generated image. Artist’s impression, Image not to scale.
  6. 6. thoughtfully designed homesTM The cornerstones of our services are empathy, quality, sustainability and affordability.
  7. 7. Services Services 2 4 X 7 S E C U R I T Y T R A V E L D E S K S H U T T L E S E R V I C E S A C T I V E S O C I A L L I F E G U E S T R O O M S R E S T A U R A N T S , C A F E S H O U S E K E E P I N G S E R V I C E S H E A L T H C A R E , R E G U L A R C H E C K U P S C O N V E N I E N C E S T O R E S All our research, our many informal interactions and our inherent understanding convinced us of the need of a strong and sustainable service backbone supported by a passionate and trained staff to add real value to senior living. At Vihaan, we provide an array of services to cater to the everyday needs of our residents. We are sure our services will help make everyone’s life safe, comfortable and convenient.
  8. 8. T9 T7 STAY SECURE. STAY SAFE. Our secure gated community with its multi layered security set up ensures you are always safe and secure. Our professional security staff equipped with the CCTV cameras and video door phone cover the project, building and home security. CCTV Cameras Stringent Security Checks Vehicle Free Zone 24x7 Security Guards Safety Sensors Video Door Phone
  9. 9. GUEST ROOMS. GREAT REUNIONS. We have guest rooms for family and friends. So go ahead and plan all your family functions and reunions without a worry. - GUEST ROOMS FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDSS - - IN ROOM AND ON CAMPUS F&B SERVICES - - HOUSEKEEPING SERVICES FOR GUESTS -
  10. 10. EVERYTHING YOU NEED. AND MORE. The 100 retail stores on campus are designed and stocked to meet all your daily needs. And we also have stores for window shopping but we leave that to you. - DAIRY - - LAUNDRY - - GROCERY - - VEGETABLES - - HOME DELIVERY - - PHARMACY -
  11. 11. EAT WELL. EAT TOGETHER. HEALTHY, TASTY AND FRESH FOOD Enjoy a selection of fresh, healthy and nutritious food for every meal. Our food is served hot and enjoyed best with friends and family. The spacious indoor dining opens up into an outdoor seating area overlooking the green landscaped gardens. The food, the company and the views keep you coming back for more. - EVERYDAY CHOICES - - COFFEE HOUSE - - SNACKS AND MEALS - - DIETICIAN - - SPECIAL FOOD NEEDS - - INDOOR, OUTDOOR SEATING - - VEG KITCHEN - - DINING HALL -
  12. 12. LIVE HEALTHY. LIVE FULL. Our holistic approach to health and wellness, transcends just physical well being and encompasses financial, spiritual, emotional and social wellness. Our mix of planned and unplanned activities, social gatherings, interactions, healthcare staff and infrastructure on campus ensure your mind and body are always sharp and healthy. - AMBULANCE - - A WELLNESS CENTRE - - 24X7 ASSISTANT - - CLUBHOUSE - - HEALTH CENTRE - - RESIDENTIAL DOCTORS & NURSES -
  13. 13. TRAVEL MORE. FILL YOUR SOUL. Allow us to help you travel far and wide. Our travel desk will help you plan your travel, introduce you to new places, get you the best deals and make it hassle free. Do remember to keep a travel log and share your stories with us. - TICKET BOOKING - - HOTEL RESERVATIONS - - TRAVEL DESK - - ITINERARY PLANNING -
  14. 14. The SafePlanTM is our commitment to a safe and secure lifestyle at ViHAAN. It is visible in the design of the layout and the various safety features inside and outside your home. Wide Doors Emergency Assistance Smoke Leak Detectors Sensor Lights Safe Doors Safe Tiles Safe Grills Grab Handles in Toilets Wheelchair Friendly Toilets Video Door Phones Covered Balconies For All Weather Use Safe Fixtures & Fittings
  15. 15. zero wastage homes Optimum use of every inch of your home No odd shaped or half Openable balcony No wastage of Internal space Perfect layout takes care of all functional, furniture & storage needs Computer generated image. Artist’s impression, Image not to scale.
  16. 16. Create an environment which welcomes natural aromas as well as fluttering butterflies. Bringing a slice of nature inside one’s home works wonders. There is a noticeable improvement in air quality as the plants release more oxygen while reducing the toxins from the immediate environment at the same time. Plants such as echinacea, chamomile, peppermint, aloe vera among others go a step further and help you with various health conditions. Your mini farm so to speak can be a fine blend of all such plants and then some. The possibilities are endless. O2
  17. 17. Multi-Functional Homes Multi-Functional Homes thoughtfully designed homesTM Ashiana Senior Living
  18. 18. Pune driven by its excellent connectivity and a cosmopolitan lifestyle continues to be the leading destination for people who want to abandon hardcore urban life but not its perks. In the years gone by Pune’s charm has grown by leaps and bounds. The cultural capital of Maharashtra has lovely weather all year round and is a very safe city. As per a recent study by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Pune has been ranked as the Number 1 city in the 'Ease of Living Index' (2018). With its salubrious weather, relaxed pace of life, great infrastructure, and open spaces, Pune has fondly been among the top retirement destinations in India. Pune, an ideal destination for Senior Living
  19. 19. For More Details : Visit - ashiana.developerprojects.in For More Details : Visit - vtp.developerprojects.in

