Robson Trindade Marca Registrada Parte 3
Retângulo Baixo: ou de base baixo, Materiais, texturas, conforto, fluidez, cliente gestual Família B Cor Magenta Origem: N...
Formato Triângulo Alto Triângulo Alto Cor Amarelo Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto Formato muito foto...
Triângulo Alto: ou e base alta, Visual, moda, extrovertida, ego forte, cliente visual. queixo é pontudo, mas nem sempre pr...
Formato Triângulo baixo Triângulo Baixo Cor Verde Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto
Triângulo Baixo: ou de base baixa, emocional, gosta de materiais e da natureza . Habitualmente são pessoas bem seguras de ...
Formato Losango Losango: Cor Branca Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto
Losango: Facilmente confundido como Oval, Estilo pessoal muito afirmado. Obrigação de respeitar o gosto dela. Mais próximo...
Depois de conhecer as formas do rosto é preciso observar a visão tridimensional. A visão irá influenciar a observância qua...
Pescoço e Ombros Depois de conhecer as formas do rosto e da cabeça é preciso observar a base de apoio destas estruturas. A...
Régua Medidor REI Medições e marcações na horizontal, revelam... • 1ª Testa/Sobrancelhas = Razão / Inteligência • 2ª Sobra...
Universidade Anhembi Morumbi Visagismo e Terapias capilares São Paulo - Brasil Obrigado !!!
Visagismo curso-consultoria-robson-trindade-3

  1. 1. Robson Trindade Marca Registrada Parte 3
  2. 2. Retângulo Baixo: ou de base baixo, Materiais, texturas, conforto, fluidez, cliente gestual Família B Cor Magenta Origem: Norte do Brasil Pará Colonização Portuguesa pura.
  3. 3. Formato Triângulo Alto Triângulo Alto Cor Amarelo Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto Formato muito fotogênico.
  4. 4. Triângulo Alto: ou e base alta, Visual, moda, extrovertida, ego forte, cliente visual. queixo é pontudo, mas nem sempre pronunciado. Focada em criação e pouco na realidade. Facilmente envolvida. As pessoas normalmente não conseguem perceber qual o seu formato de rosto Importante para a cliente, sim, mas importante para o profissional de beleza. Use as Arramagens que facilitará o exercícios com os olhos. Família C Cor Amarelo Origem: Brasileira Four Seasons
  5. 5. Formato Triângulo baixo Triângulo Baixo Cor Verde Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto
  6. 6. Triângulo Baixo: ou de base baixa, emocional, gosta de materiais e da natureza . Habitualmente são pessoas bem seguras de poucos viagens filosóficas. Com referencia a cor, demonstra a sua frieza ou segurança no proceder. Família C Cor Verde Comumente : Encontrado em pessoas da melhor idade visão externa do rosto e pessoas com características duvido especiais
  7. 7. Formato Losango Losango: Cor Branca Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto
  8. 8. Losango: Facilmente confundido como Oval, Estilo pessoal muito afirmado. Obrigação de respeitar o gosto dela. Mais próximo do oval, objeto de desejo das pessoas. Observe as características dos triângulos. Família C Cor Branca Parecido com o oval, tem a maça do rosto pronunciada, quase nenhuma definição no maxilar e queixo pequeno. A diferença esta na testa, que neste caso é estreita Origem: Brasileira - Four Seasons
  9. 9. Depois de conhecer as formas do rosto é preciso observar a visão tridimensional. A visão irá influenciar a observância quanto ao resultado. Concavo Convexo Normal Visão tridimensional
  10. 10. Pescoço e Ombros Depois de conhecer as formas do rosto e da cabeça é preciso observar a base de apoio destas estruturas. A visão irá colaborar para seu diagnostico, facilitando a identificação. Pescoço...........Curto / Normal / Longo Ombros............Estreito / Médio / Largo
  11. 11. Régua Medidor REI Medições e marcações na horizontal, revelam... • 1ª Testa/Sobrancelhas = Razão / Inteligência • 2ª Sobrancelhas/Nariz = Emoção • 3ª Nariz/Queixo = Intuição / Vontade
  12. 12. Universidade Anhembi Morumbi Visagismo e Terapias capilares São Paulo - Brasil Obrigado !!!

