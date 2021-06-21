jysk 22-05.07

Successfully reported this slideshow.
% CENLAUZIS % % % CENLAUZIS % % HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , 1500mm KAMPAANIAHINNAD KEHTIVAD 22.06.2021–05.07.2021 JYSK.ee ...
2 1/2 hinnast 9 999 99 19,99 Säästa 40% 2 299 99 4,99 Säästa 40% 29 2999 99 49,99 KÄTERÄTIK „VALLA” Materjal: 100% puuvill...
3 1/2 hinnast 49 4999 99 99,99 1/2 hinnast 179. 179.- - 359,- PEHME MÄLUVAHUGA MADRATS „DREAM PERFECT” Värv: valge/helehal...
1499. 1499.- - Tavahind ostes 2499,- Hind kliendikaardiga AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT PATJADEGA „TAMBOHUSE” Reguleeritava kõrgusega...
OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee TASUTATRANSPORT KÕIKIDELETELLIMUSTELE ÜLE 599 € 5 Säästa 41% 349. 349.- - 599,- Alumiinium- raam Naturaal...
6 AIAPAVILJON „TANGRI” Sääsevõrguga. Materjal: metall, polüester Värv: liivavärvi, pruun. 300 x 400 x 250 cm VARIKATUS „HO...
% % % CENLAUZIS 7 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) TUGIRAAMISTIKUGA BASSEIN...
8 AIAVALGUSTID Päikesepatareidega 1) SUPERHIND „HAMMER” Materjal: plast. Värv: must. 6 x 6 x 26 cm 2) „JORDUGLE” Materjal:...
9 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) 5 599 99 9,99 Säästa 40% 24 2499 99 34,9...
10 AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT PATJADEGA „VEBBESTRUP” 2 lauda ja 4 tooli. Materjal: polürotang, alumiiniumraam. Padjad ei sobi kasu...
% % CENLAUZ 11 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee TASUTATRANSPORT KÕIKIDELETELLIMUSTELE ÜLE 599 € AIAKIIK „NITTEDAL” Materjal: polüester. Lä...
12 PUHKETOOL„UDSBJERG” Materjal: kangas, tammepuit, vaht, metall Värv: hall. 64 x 68 x 86 cm Värv: roheline 159,- 109,- KU...
13 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) SÖÖGITOAKOMPLEKT„MILLA +TALLBERG” Regul...
14 PADI„MADE IN DENMARK” Täidis:Välimine osa: 70% valge pardi udusuled, 30% väikesed suled. Sisemine osa: 85% väikesed sul...
HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , 15 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) 49 4999 99 ...
16 90 x 200 x 18 cm 339,- 169,- 120 x 200 x 18 cm 359,- 179,- 140 x 200 x 18 cm 399,- 199,- 160 x 200 x 18 cm 499, 249,- 1...
OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) 17 140 x 200 x 30 cm 759,- 299,- 160 x 200...
18 BASIC TASKUKOHANE HIND VOODIPESUKOMPLEKT„MINNA” Materjal: 100% puuvill. 150 x 210 cm, 50 x 60 cm SUPERHIND 9 999 99 200...
19 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee TASUTATRANSPORT KÕIKIDELETELLIMUSTELE ÜLE 599 € KONTINENTAALVOODI PESUKASTIGA „GOLD C25” Raam, vedruma...
20 TÜLLKARDINAD„ANNA” Materjal: 100% polüester. 295 x 245 cm 295 x 270 cm 24,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 19,99 500 x 245 cm 24...
21 KÕIKIDE ÜLE 20 € WWW.JYSK.ee TELLIMUSTE SAATMINE OMNIVA PAKIAUTOMAATI ON TASUTA 140 x 200 cm 69,99 44,99 200 x 300 cm 1...
% % 22 LasnamäeCentrumMustakivitee13,Tallinn,avatud:E-R10.00–21.00Kaupadekättesaaminepoes:L–P09.00–19.00KristiinekeskusEnd...
HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , % % % CENLAUZIS % % 23 www.facebook.com/jysklatvia www.instagram.com/jysk_EE KaubanduskeskusEe...
HOOLIDES TEIE JA TEID ÜMBRITSEVATE INIMESTE TERVISEST, PALUME TEIL RAKENDADA OHUTUSABINÕUSID: KASUTAGE MASKI DESINFITSEERI...
ESITA OMA TELLIMUS JYSK.ee/kaart www.JYSK.ee lehel Taotle ning saa kliendikaart e-mailile tasuta ERILISELT HEAD HINNAD IGA...
  1. 1. % CENLAUZIS % % % CENLAUZIS % % HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , 1500mm KAMPAANIAHINNAD KEHTIVAD 22.06.2021–05.07.2021 JYSK.ee Elu ja unistused Skandinaavia stiilis Allahindlus kehtib kauplustesTAVAHINNAGA toodeteleVALGETEL hinnasiltidel. E-poes kehtib allahindlus toodetele, millel on juures märge ERIPAKKUMINE. Lisaallahindlusi ja eripakkumisi ei saa omavahel kombineerida, allahindlus ei kehti kliendikaardi hindadele, superhindadele ja juba allahindluses olevatele toodetele. 50% SÄÄSTA KUNI AIAMÖÖBEL, SISEMÖÖBEL, MADRATSID, AIAVALGUSTID, TELGID, VANNITOARÄTIKUD, KARDINAD JA VOODIPESU 22.06.–28.06.2021 1461 toodet *Kaupa on piiratud koguses. Tehisrotang Terasraam Tehispuit SISALDAB PEHMEID PATJU AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT PATJADEGA „ULLEHUSE” Laud ja nurgadiivan. Materjal: terasraam, polürotang, lauaplaat tehispuidust. Sisaldab patju millel on kauakestev polüesterkate. Nurgadiivan: 179 x 238 x 73 cm. (istme sügavus: 66 cm) Laud: 145 x 75 x 67 cm. Värv: liivavärvi Värv: must 799,- 479,- 499. 499.- - 799,- TELK „MANCHESTER” Kahekohaline. Materjal: polüester. Värv: roheline. 200 x 140 x 100 cm 14 1499 99 Säästa 57% 34,99
  2. 2. 2 1/2 hinnast 9 999 99 19,99 Säästa 40% 2 299 99 4,99 Säästa 40% 29 2999 99 49,99 KÄTERÄTIK „VALLA” Materjal: 100% puuvill 50 x 100 cm PIMENDAVAD KÜLGKARDINAD „OTTILIA” Materjal: 100% polüester. 140 x 245 cm 70 x 140 cm 9,99 5,99 GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII PIMENDATAVUS 70-90% VOODIPESUKOMPLEKT„VIDA” Materjal: 100% puuvill. 150 x 210 cm, 60 x 70 cm AIAPAVILJON„YORKDALE” Sääsevõrguga. Materjal: teras, polüester Värv: hall. 295 x 295 x 270 cm PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII 200x200cm,2/50x70cm29,99 14,99 200x220cm,2/50x70cm34,99 19,99 1/2 hinnast 199. 199.- - 399,- SPETSIAALNEPAKKUMINE22.06.–28.06.2021 SÄÄSTAKUNI50% 1461 toodet (Kaupa on piiratud koguses)
  3. 3. 3 1/2 hinnast 49 4999 99 99,99 1/2 hinnast 179. 179.- - 359,- PEHME MÄLUVAHUGA MADRATS „DREAM PERFECT” Värv: valge/helehall nooltega 90 x 200 x 22 cm 399,- 199,- 120 x 200 x 22 cm 459,- 229,- 140 x 200 x 22 cm 499,- 249,- 160 x 200 x 22 cm 599, 299,- 180 x 200 x 22 cm 699, 349,- Värv: valge/tumehall LAUD„HOBRO” Materjal: alumiiniumraam, Lauaplaat tehispuidust. 70 x 70 x 72 cm AIAVALGUSTID Päikesepatareidega1)„GUTTAN”Materjal: polüpropüleen, klaas. 14 x 43 cm 2)„DOMINICA”Materjal: metall, klaas. 8 x 8 x 37 cm3)„NEW HEXAGON”Materjal: metall, klaas. 6 x 37 x 9 cm 4)„BALL”Materjal: plast 10 x 10 x 33 cm 5)„URANUS”Materjal: roostevabast terasest, plast. 6 x 37cm 6) NÖÖRVALGUSTI„KROKAN”Pikkus: 380 cm.Toide patareidega 7)NÖÖRVALGUSTI„DVERGSPETT”Värv:läbipaistev,roheline,hall.6x6x270cm 5) 1) 2) 3) 5) KLAPPTOOL„LOMMA” 6 asendit. Materjal: alumiiniumraam, plast, tekstiil. Värv: hall. 57 x 70 x 109 cm 99,9949,99 AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT„HOBRO + LOMMA” Laud, 2 tooli 299,- 149,- GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII 80 x 200 x 22cm 1 149 49 2,99 1/2 hinnast 2 249 49 4,99 1/2 hinnast 3 349 49 6,99 1/2 hinnast 9 999 99 19,99 1/2 hinnast 8 899 99 17,99 1/2 hinnast 3 399 99 7,99 1/2 hinnast 11 1199 99 24,99 Säästa 52% 4) 6) Alumiinium- raam Klapptool AIAMÖÖBEL, SISEMÖÖBEL, MADRATSID, AIAVALGUSTID, TELGID, VANNITOARÄTIKUD, KARDINAD JA VOODIPESU OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee TASUTATRANSPORT KÕIKIDELETELLIMUSTELE ÜLE 599 €
  4. 4. 1499. 1499.- - Tavahind ostes 2499,- Hind kliendikaardiga AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT PATJADEGA „TAMBOHUSE” Reguleeritava kõrgusega laud ja 5-kohaline nurgadiivan Materjal: alumiiniumraam, polürotang, lauaplaat tehispuidust Sisaldab patju, mis on kestva, struktuurkootud polüesterkattega Laud: 121 x 121 x 44/67 cm. Diivan: 254 x 79 x 254 cm (istekõrgus: 33 cm). Värv: hall alumiinium = roostevaba! 100% SISALDAB PEHMEID PATJU Tehisrotang Alumiinium- raam Tehispuit HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , INSPIREERIV SUVI JYSKI AIAMÖÖBLI JA VABAAJAKAUPADE KATALOOGIS LOE SIIT 4 49 4999 99 Klapptool Naturaalne puit % % % CENLAUZIS % % CENLAU % % CENLAUZ AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT „BRAVA” Laud ja 2 tooli. Tool: 52 x 72 x 60 cm. Materjal: polürotang, terasraam Niiskuskindel. Virnastatav. Värv: pruun. Laud: 60 x 60 x 70 cm Materjal: terasraam, karastatud klaas. Värv: must, pruun. SUPERHIND AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT „ALESSANDRIA” Diivanilaud ja 2 klapptooli. Toolipatju müüakse eraldi. Niiskuskindel. Materjal: akaatsiapuit. Värv: naturaalne puit. Maksimaalne koormus: 70 kg. Laud: 50 x 40 x 87 cm. Tool: 59 x 59 x 74 cm Säästa 30% 69 6999 99 99,99
  5. 5. OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee TASUTATRANSPORT KÕIKIDELETELLIMUSTELE ÜLE 599 € 5 Säästa 41% 349. 349.- - 599,- Alumiinium- raam Naturaalne puit % % AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT „WHITBY” Laud, 2 tooli ja kolmekohaline pink. Materjal: kõvapuit. Niiskuskindel Värv:naturaalnepuit.Laud:150x83x75cm.Tool:62x60x88cm.Pink:158x61x89cm AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT „LARVIK” Laud ja 4 tooli LAUDADE KOMPLEKT „VEBBESTRUP” Materjal: alumiiniumraam, Lauaplaat: kõvapuit. Värv: liivavärvi. 72 x 72 x 43 cm, 54 x 54 x 37 cm KOKKUPANDAV PUHKETOOL „HALDEN” Reguleeritava seljatoega. Porolooniga täidetud peatugi Materjal: metall, kangas. Värv: must. 64 x 111 x 84 cm Värv: roheline, tumeroheline, sinine. 44,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 34,49 Säästa 36% 549. 549.- - 869,- KLAPPTOOL „LARVIK” 5 asendit. Materjal: alumiiniumraam, teras, eukalüpt. Värv: hall 74 x 57 x 112 cm 149,- 99,99 LAUD „LARVIK” Materjal: terasvõrk, alumiiniumraam Niiskuskindel. Värv: hall 150 x 90 x 74 cm 279,- 179,- 29 2999 99 Tavahind ostes 44,99 Naturaalne puit Säästa 40% 99 9999 99 169,-
  6. 6. 6 AIAPAVILJON „TANGRI” Sääsevõrguga. Materjal: metall, polüester Värv: liivavärvi, pruun. 300 x 400 x 250 cm VARIKATUS „HOLD-AN” Materjal: polüester. Erinevad värvid 300 x 300 x 300 cm KOKKUPANDAV PÄEVITUSTOOL „HALDEN” Materjal: alumiinium, kangas Värv: must. 190 x 60 x 30 cm KOKKUPANDAV PÄEVITUSTOOL „NORDSTRAND” 5 asendit. Reguleeritava seljatoega. Materjal: alumiiniumraam, plast, kangas. 57 x 195 x 27 cm PÄEVITUSTOOL „SUZANO” Reguleeritava seljatoega. Materjal: akaatsiapuit Värv: looduslik puit. 190/198 x 70 x 78/34 cm PINK „GANGESBRO” Materjal: eukalüpt, kõvapuit Värv: naturaalne puit. 110 x 43 x 30 cm PINK „RAKKEBY” Materjal: teras, tehispuit. Värv: hall 125 x 59 x 80 cm PINK „FASTERHOLT” Materjal: polürotang, teras, tehispuit. Värv: hall, liivavärvi. 138 x 61x 83 cm PÄIKESEVARI „HOLD-AN” Materjal: polüester. Erinevad värvid 250 x 300 cm % % Säästa 36% 349. 349.- - 549,- 9 999 99 19,99 17 1799 99 29,99 Säästa 40% 49 4999 99 99,99 PÄEVITUSTOOLI PADI „STOREHOLM” 34,99 29,99 PÄEVITUSTOOLI PADI „STOREHOLM” 49,99 29,99 PÄEVITUSTOOLI PADI „STOREHOLM” 49,99 29,99 59 5999 99 129,- Säästa 53% 99 9999 99 169,- Säästa 40% 129. 129.- - 199,- Säästa 35% 34 3499 99 Tavahindostes45,99 159. 159.- - Tavahind ostes 259,- PÄEVITUSTOOLI PADI „HOPBALLE” 79,99 49,99 PÄEVITUSTOOLI PADI „REBSENGE” 89,99 59,99 1/2 hinnast 1/2 hinnast
  7. 7. % % % CENLAUZIS 7 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) TUGIRAAMISTIKUGA BASSEIN „POWER STEEL” Materjal: teras, polürotang. Sisaldab redelit ja pumpa Värv: pruun. Maht: 13 430 l UJUMISVOODI „POOL” Materjal: PVC. 226 x 226 cm ÕHKMADRATS „SWIM” Materjal: PVC. 185 x 69 cm TÄISPUHUTAV BASSEIN „POOL” Materjal: PVC. Värv: sinine 305 x 183 x 56 cm PIKNIKUTEKK „NOLI” Materjal: polüester. 130 x 150 cm KÜLMAELEMENT „GERAN” 25 x 37,5 x 1 cm % % HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , 34 3499 99 59,99 Säästa 41% RANNATELK „KENYA” Materjal: 100% polüester 100 x 220 x 100/100 cm 29 2999 99 49,99 Säästa 40% 7 799 99 9,99 Säästa 20% JOOGIKLAASIDE KOMPLEKT KÕRTEGA „MALLEMUK” 4 tk x 400 ml. Materjal: klaas, metall 18 x 19 x 18,5 cm 7 799 99 9,99 Säästa 20% 3 399 99 5,99 Säästa 33% KRAANIGA KLAASPURK „RINGDUE” 19 x 32 x 25 cm (8 l) 8 899 99 14,99 Säästa 40% Säästa 37% 699. 699.- - 1119,- Säästa 52% 18 1899 99 39,99 9 999 99 19,99 1/2 hinnast KÜLMAELEMENT „KONGBJERG” Materjal: plast. Värv: sinine Komplekt (2 tk). 200 g 1 129 29 SUPERHIND MAGAMISKOTID JA TELGID 25%–45% 7 toodet BASSEINID JA UJUMISMADRATSID 25%–45% 7 toodet
  8. 8. 8 AIAVALGUSTID Päikesepatareidega 1) SUPERHIND „HAMMER” Materjal: plast. Värv: must. 6 x 6 x 26 cm 2) „JORDUGLE” Materjal: roostevaba teras, klaas. 6 x 9 cm 3) „CEIBA” Materjal: polüstüreen. Värv: mitmevärviline. Kõrgus: 79 cm 4) „CEIBA” Materjal: polüstüreen. Värv: mitmevärviline. Kõrgus: 81 cm 5) „EDERFUGL” Materjal: klaas. 9 x 9 x 18 cm 6) „SLYAN” Materjal: polüpropüleen. Soe valge valgus. 10 x 10 x 58 cm 7) „BURAN” Materjal: polüpropüleen, klaas Soe valge valgus. 12 x 12 x 12,5 cm 0 069 69 1 199 99 2,99 Säästa 33% 6 699 99 12,99 Säästa 46% 4 499 99 12,99 Säästa 61% 8 899 99 14,99 Säästa 40% DIIVAN „OKSVANG” Materjal: alumiinium/eukalüptipuit/olefiinpadi Värv: naturaalne. 180 x 68,95 x 90,2 cm 399. 399.- - 799,- PÄEVITUSTOOL „SAIGON” Reguleeritava seljatoega. Materjal: polürotang/teras Värv: must , pruun. 190 x 65 x 35 cm Säästa 37% 169. 169.- - 269,- TULEALUS „ROSENFINK” Materjal: teras. Värv: must. Läbimõõt: 58 cm. 58 x 58 x 16 cm Säästa 25% 29 2999 99 39,99 % % Säästa 35% 549. 549.- - 849,- 1) 2) 3) 4) 6) 5) 7) 3 399 99 7,99 3 399 99 7,99 AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT „KOPERVIK + SANDVED” Laud ja 6 tooli. Laud: 100 x 215 x 75 cm. Materjal: alumiiniumraam. Lauaplaat: kõvapuit. Värv: hall. Tool: 53 x 81 x 59 cm. Materjal: teras, polüpropüleen, plast. Värv: must Terasraam Alumiinium- raam Tehispuit 1/2 hinnast 1/2 hinnast 1/2 hinnast
  9. 9. 9 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) 5 599 99 9,99 Säästa 40% 24 2499 99 34,99 Säästa 28% 7 799 99 12,99 Säästa 38% Säästa 37% 249. 249.- - 399,- Säästa 48% 12 1299 99 24,99 LATERN „MENET” Materjal: klaas, MDF, pajuvitsad 15 x 15 x 16 cm LED LATERN „ANKA” Materjal: plast. Värv: valge/ must. Taimeriga. 24 x 24 x 71 cm LATERN „TAFFELAND” Materjal: metall, klaas. Värv: must 10 x 10 x 19 cm NÖÖRVALGUSTI „FINK” Pikkus: 12 m. 50 lampi. Erinevad värvid LAHTITÕMMATAV LAUD „FRANCA” Materjal: akaatsiapuit. Laua keskel on ava päikesevarju jaoks Värv: naturaalne puit. 200/150 x 99 x 74 cm LATERN „POLARJO” Materjal: tsingitud teras, klaas Erinevad värvid. 8 x 14 x 8 cm 2 299 99 SUPERHIND AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT PATJADEGA „THY + STORD” Laud ja 2 tooli. Laud: 60 x 72 x 60 cm. Materjal: alumiiniumraam, polürotang, alus graniidist, lauaplaat tehispuidust. Värv: must. Tool: 66 x 80 x 102 cm. Reguleeritav selja- ja jalatugi Materjal: polürotang/alumiiniumraam. Sisaldab patju, mis on kestva, struktuurkootud polüesterkattega. Niiskuskindel. Värv: hall Säästa 33% 499. 499.- - 749,- % % HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , ,
  10. 10. 10 AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT PATJADEGA „VEBBESTRUP” 2 lauda ja 4 tooli. Materjal: polürotang, alumiiniumraam. Padjad ei sobi kasutamiseks vihmase või tuulise ilmaga Värvus: liivavärvi. Tool: 75 x 70 x 72 cm. Laud: 37 x 54 cm, 43 x 73 cm AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT PATJADEGA „MARIELYST” Laud, kolmekohaline diivan ja 2 tugitooli. Materjal: UV-kaitsega plastik. Sisaldab patju millel on kauakestev polüesterkate. Diivan: 65 x 187 x 75 cm (istekõrgus: 39 cm), tool: 65 x 75 x 65 cm, laud: 59 x 92 x 43 cm Värv: hall AIAMÖÖBLI KOMPLEKT PATJADEGA „HAMBURG” Laud, diivan, 2 toolid. Värv: must, punane. Materjal: teras, polürotang Diivan: 124 x 76 x 67 cm. Tool: 66 x 76 x 67 cm. Laud: 56 x 92 x 43 cm SISALDAB PEHMEID PATJU SISALDAB PEHMEID PATJU SISALDAB PEHMEID PATJU Tehisrotang Terasraam Tehisrotang Terasraam Säästa 37% 699. 699.- - 1119,- % % % % % CENLAUZIS Säästa 45% 299. 299.- - 549,- 1/2 hinnast 399. 399.- - 799,- 4 449 49 7,99 Säästa 43% 34 3499 99 59,99 Säästa 41% 7 799 99 ÕUEJALATSID „SDORD” Värv: must/roheline, must/punane Suurused: 38-40 LILLEPOTT „STORSKARV” Materjal: polürotang, teras Värv: liivavärvi. 27 x 27 x 19 cm LILLEPOTT „MELINA” Materjal: polürotang. Värv: hall, must, pruun. 38 x 38 x 38 cm LILLEPOTT „SVARTBAK” Materjal: tsingitud teras, plast, polürotang. Värv: hall, liivavärvi 42 x 42 x 36 cm Värv: must/hall, must/sinine Suurused: 41-45 7,99 4,49 SUPERHIND 19 1999 99 39,99 1/2 hinnast
  11. 11. % % CENLAUZ 11 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee TASUTATRANSPORT KÕIKIDELETELLIMUSTELE ÜLE 599 € AIAKIIK „NITTEDAL” Materjal: polüester. Läbimõõt: 80 cm 1/2 hinnast 14 1499 99 29,99 SUPERHIND SUPERHIND SUPERHIND BATUUT KAITSEVÕRGUGA „FALK” Materjal: tsingitud teras. Ei sobi lastele alla 3 eluaasta. Ilmastikukindel hüppematt. 250 x 250 x 240 cm METALLIST AIAKIIK „NORDAN” Materjal: teras/kangas/vaht. Komplektis: 1 sääsevõrk; 2 patja; 2 väljatõmmatavat riiulit. Väljatõmmatav nagu diivan. Maksimaalne koormus: 280 kg. Värv: hall, roheline. 237 x138 x 182 cm PÄIKESEVARI „AGGER” Materjal: polüester, alumiinium. Läbimõõt: 300 cm Kõrgus: 248 cm. Vändaga käepide, kallutusfunktsiooniga, ventileeritud. Niiskuskindel. Värv: helehall TELK „CAMBRIDGE” Neljakohaline. Materjal: polüester Värv: sinine. 210 x 240 x 130 cm MAGAMISKOTT „SVARTSKOG” Kattematerjal: polüester. Täidis: polüesterkiud. Värv: must/roheline Mugavustemperatuur: +1°C – +10°C Piirtemperatuur: -17°C. 80/55 x 225 cm TERMOKOTT „COOLERBOX” Materjal: polüpropüleen Värv: sinine. Maht: 15 l PÕRAND „KUTA” Materjal: akaatsiapuit. Värv: naturaalne puit. Komplekt (4 tk).Talub vihma. 30 x 30 x 3 cm KAASASKANTAV AUTOKÜLMAKAST „COOLERBOX” Elektriline (12 V). Maht: 24 l 79,99 59,99 Maht: 35 l 34,99 24,99 Maht: 15 l + 35 l 59,99 39,99 AIAPAVILJONI SEIN „JERUP” Materjal: polüester. Värv: hall. 265 x 200 cm AIAPAVILJON „JERUP” Materjal: teras, polüester Värv: hall. 270 x 260 x 270 cm 129,- 79,99 159. 159.- - 305 x 305 x 256 cm 229,- 179,- 426 x 426 x 268 cm 299,- 249,- 396 x 396 x 206 cm 349,- 289,- Säästa 57% 29 2999 99 69,99 Säästa 41% 349. 349.- - 599,- Säästa 37% 49 4999 99 79,99 800mm 44 4499 99 79,99 Säästa 43% 14 1499 99 8 849 49 MAGAMISKOTID JA TELGID 25%–50% 7 toodet 39 3999 99 69,99 Säästa 42%
  12. 12. 12 PUHKETOOL„UDSBJERG” Materjal: kangas, tammepuit, vaht, metall Värv: hall. 64 x 68 x 86 cm Värv: roheline 159,- 109,- KUMMUT„HERKULES” 2+4 sahtlit. 135 x 107 x 50 cm 599,- 399,- TV-LAUD „HERKULES” Materjal: tammepuit, puitlaastplaat Värv: naturaalne tamm. 160 x 45 x 44 cm KAPP„RANDERS” 2 ust, 3 sahtlit Materjal: puitlaastplaat Värv: tumepruun,„Sonoma" tamm, valge 98 x 61 x 214 cm Säästa 32% 99 9999 99 149,- TUGITOOLID JA TUMBAD 20%–30% 16 toodet KUMMUTID 25%–35% 10 toodet KAPID 20%–30% 5 toodet PUHKETOOL„EGEDAL” Materjal: vineer, kummipuu, vaht, velvetkangas.Värv: tumehall 84 x 83 x 84 cm PINK „VANDSTED” Materjal: bambus. 34 x 90 x 45 cm 39 3999 99 SUPERHIND 189. 189.- - 269,- Säästa 29% % % % CENLAUZIS Säästa 32% 269. 269.- - 399,- Säästa 21% 149. 149.- - 189,- LOE SIIT LEIA INSPIRATSIOONI JYSKI MÖÖBLIKATALOOGIST
  13. 13. 13 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) SÖÖGITOAKOMPLEKT„MILLA +TALLBERG” Reguleeritav pikkus laud ja 2 tooli. Laud: 106/136 x 80 x 74cm. Materjal: MDF, kummipuu.Värv: valge/looduslik puit.Tool: 45 x 52 x 82 cm. Materjal: kangas/kummipuu.Värv: pruun, hall, liivavärvi Reguleeritav pikkus. Laud ja 4 tooli 499,- 339,- SÖÖGITOAKOMPLEKT „CLAIRE+JONSTRUP” Laud ja 2 tooli. Laud: 90 x 80 x 75 cm Materjal: MDF/kautšukipuu Värv: valge/naturaalne puit. Tool: 45 x 51 x 87 cm. Materjal: vaht, metall, vineer, polüester Värv: pruun, must, hall. DIIVANILAUD„TAMHOLT” Materjal: MDF/kummipuu, metall.Värv: valge, naturaalne tamm. 50 x 100 x 46 cm DIIVANILAUD„RANDERUP” Materjal: metall.Värv: must, hõbedane, roosa, tumepunane, roheline. 47 x 47 x 51 cm VÄLJAMÜÜK Värv: sinine 19,99 9,99 Värv: must. 75 x 75 x 42 cm 39,99 29,99 SÖÖGITOAKOMPLEKTID 20%–30% 188 toodet TV- JA DIIVANILAUAD 25%–35% 10 toodet % % % CENLAUZIS % % Säästa 31% 199. 199.- - 289,- Säästa 33% 119. 119.- - 179,- SÖÖGITOOL „TOREBY” Materjal: kunstnahk, metall Värv: must, valge, liivavärvi 43 x 51 x 98 cm SÖÖGITOOL „KASTRUP” Materjal: vaht, polüpropüleen, tammepuit, teras. Värv: must, valge 49 x 55 x 84 cm 16 1699 99 Tavahind ostes 19,99 39 3999 99 Tavahind ostes 49,99 Laud ja 4 tooli 249,- 169,- Säästa 30% 89 8999 99 129,- 1/2 hinnast 9 999 99 19,99
  14. 14. 14 PADI„MADE IN DENMARK” Täidis:Välimine osa: 70% valge pardi udusuled, 30% väikesed suled. Sisemine osa: 85% väikesed suled, 15% valge pardi udusuled. Kangas: 100% puuvill 50 x 70 cm (500 g) TEKK„HOLGER DANSKE” Täidis: 100% valge pardi suled Kangas: 100% puuvill. 150 x 210 cm (1200 g) 200 x 200 cm (1720 g) 119,- 69,99 200 x 220 cm (1890 g) 129,- 79,99 PADI„ALI” Tepitud.Täidis: 100% pardisuled Kangas: 100% puuvill. 50 x 70 cm (900 g) 50 x 70 cm (1400 g) 39,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 29,99 TEKK„MADE IN DENMARK” 150 x 210 cm (600 g) 229,- 139,- 200 x 200 cm (860 g) 299,- 169,- 200 x 220 cm (950 g) 339,- 199,- GOLD PARIM KVALITEET TOODETUD TAANIS Säästa 37% 49 4999 99 79,99 % % CENLAU 19 1999 99 Tavahind ostes 29,99 PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII PADI„ROYAL NORDIC” Täidis: 70% polüetüleenhelbed, 30% silikoonitud polüesterkiudpallid. Kangas: 100% puuvill 50 x 70 cm (700 g) GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII TOODETUD TAANIS Säästa 58% 24 2499 99 59,99 Säästa 33% 59 5999 99 89,99 PADI„ROYAL SILVER” Täidis: 60% Euroopa valge hane udusuled, 40% Euroopa valge hane suled. Kangas: 100% puuvillane batist 60 x 63/70 cm (250 g) GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII TOODETUD TAANIS 1/2 hinnast 39 3997 97 79,99 Teekond magusate unenägudeni KOOS JYSKI TEKKIDE, PATJADE JA VOODIPESU KATALOOGIGA LOE SIIT
  15. 15. HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , 15 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) 49 4999 99 89,99 Säästa 44% 49 4999 99 99,- Säästa 49% ANATOOMILINE PADI„TORPA” Täidis: 100% purustatud valge Air-mäluvaht. Kangas: 85% polüester, 15% bambusviskoos 24 x 42 x 12 cm (400 g) ANATOOMILINE PADI„EVJE” Täidis: 100% Air-mäluvaht. Kangas: 78% polüester, 22% bambusviskoos 40 x 26 x 6,5 cm (400 g) TEKK„LIVING MEDICAL” Täidis: 100% polüester-mikrokiud. Kangas: 100% polüester 150 x 210 cm (600 g) 39,99 24,99 200 x 200 cm (850 g) 54,99 34,99 200 x 220 cm (1630 g) 59,99 39,99 PADI„FJELLDAL” Täidis: 100% polüesterkiud Kangas: 100% polüester. 50 x 70 cm (650 g) TEKK„FJELLDAL” 150 x 210 cm (1450 g) 49,99 34,99 200 x 200 cm (2000 g) 59,99 35,99 200 x 220 cm (2200 g) 69,99 39,99 % % CENLAU % % CENLAUZIS PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII PADI„SUPERIOR” Täidis: 70% polüetüleenhelbed, 30% silikoonitud polüesterkiudpallid. Kangas: 100% puuvill 50 x 70 cm (700 g) PADI„LIVING MEDICAL” Täidis: 100% polüester. Kangas: 65% polüester, 35% puuvill. 50 x 60 cm (500 g) ANATOOMILISED PADJAD Täidis: 100% purustatud valge Air-mäluvaht 1)„VALLE” 40 x 60 x 11 cm 2)„ETNE” Kangas: 100% polüester 40 x 60 x 11 cm (950 g) ANATOOMILISED PADJAD Täidis: sinise geeliga täidetud Air-mäluvaht Kangas: 47% polüester, 25% modaal, 25% nailon, 3% spandeks 3)„VIKNA” 48 x 58 x 15 cm (1500 g) 4)„NESNA” 46 x 55 x 11 cm (1180 g) 1) 2) 3) 4) 50 x 70 cm (550 g) 12,99 7,99 50 x 70 x 10 cm (600 g) 14,99 7,99 GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII TOODETUD TAANIS Säästa 40% 5 599 99 9,99 1/2 hinnast 19 1999 99 39,99 14 1497 97 39,99 Säästa 62% 29 2999 99 59,99 9 999 99 19,99 14 1499 99 29,99 1/2 hinnast TEKK„SUPERIOR” Täidis: kangashelbed. Kangas: 100% puuvill 150 x 210 cm (600 g) 109,- 69,99 1/2 hinnast 9 999 99 19,99 1/2 hinnast 1/2 hinnast
  16. 16. 16 90 x 200 x 18 cm 339,- 169,- 120 x 200 x 18 cm 359,- 179,- 140 x 200 x 18 cm 399,- 199,- 160 x 200 x 18 cm 499, 249,- 180 x 200 x 18 cm 599, 299,- 90 x 200 x 4,5 cm 99,- 44,99 120 x 200 x 4,5 cm 139,- 64,99 140 x 200 x 4,5 cm 159, 74,99 160 x 200 x 4,5 cm 179, 84,99 180 x 200 x 4,5 cm 199, 89,99 120 x 200 x 24 cm 449,- 219,- 140 x 200 x 24 cm 499,- 249,- 160 x 200 x 24 cm 569, 279,- 180 x 200 x 24 cm 599, 299,- GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII PEHME MÄLUVAHUGA MADRATS „DREAM CLASSIC” Värv: valge/hall, täpilise mustriga 80 x 200 x 18 cm KATTEMADRATS„DREAM CLASSIC” Kangas: peal – 33% viskoos, 67% polüester; all – 15% viskoos, 85% polüester, bambussüsi. Täidis: 4,5 cm valge AIR-mäluvaht. Värv: valge. 80 x 200 x 4,5 cm KOOKOS- JA LATEKSKIHIGA NING ERINEVA KÕVADUSEGA POOLTEGA KAHEPOOLNEVEDRUMADRATS „STRESS FREE” 90 x 200 x 24 cm 149. 149.- - 299,- GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII % % CENLAU Säästa 51% 169. 169.- - 349,- 1/2 hinnast 39 3999 99 79,99 1/2 hinnast VÄLJAMÜÜK VÄLJAMÜÜK VÄLJAMÜÜK LEIA PAREMA UNEKVALITEEDI JAOKS KÕIK VAJALIK JYSKI MADRATSITE KATALOOGIST! LOE SIIT
  17. 17. OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee NING SAA OMATELLIMUS KÄTTE 30 MINUTIGA (PEALE MAKSE LAEKUMIST) 17 140 x 200 x 30 cm 759,- 299,- 160 x 200 x 30 cm 899, 359,- 180 x 200 x 30 cm 969, 379,- 140 x 200 x 18 cm 599,- 299,- 160 x 200 x 18 cm 699, 349,- 180 x 200 x 18 cm 799, 399,- 90 x 200 x 22 cm 399,- 199,- 120 x 200 x 22 cm 459,- 139,- 140 x 200 x 22 cm 499, 249,- 160 x 200 x 22 cm 599, 299,- 180 x 200 x 22 cm 699, 179,- GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII JAHUTAVA MÄLUVAHUGA PEHME MADRATS „DREAM LUX” 90 x 200 x 24 cm ÕIGET KEHAASENDITTOETAVA PEALMISE LATEKSKIHIGATUGEV VEDRUMADRATS „NATURES CHOICE” 90 x 200 x 24 cm ANTIALLERGILISTE OMADUSTEGAVAHTMADRATS „SLEEP EXTRA” Materjal: 2 cm mäluvaht, 100% polüester, libisemisvastane põhi. Täidis: 4 cm mäluvaht + 16 cm polüestervaht. Antiallergiline. 80 x 200 x 22 cm % % Säästa 60% 249. 249.- - 629,- 1/2 hinnast 249. 249.- - 499,- 1/2 hinnast 149. 149.- - 299,- HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , VÄLJAMÜÜK Finantsteenuse pakkuja on Holm Bank AS. Iga laen on finantskohustus. Kaalu oma otsust hoolikalt – tutvu laenulepingu tingimustega ja vajadusel pea nõu asjatundjaga. Krediidi kulukuse määr on 27,69% järgmistel näidistingimustel: kauba/teenuse maksumus 415 €, lepingutasu 0 €, lepingu periood 12 kuud, fikseeritud intressimäär 13,9% laenusummalt 12 kuuks, maksete kogusumma 472,66 € ja tagasimaksete summa 472,66 €. „DREAM LUX” 90 x 200 x 24 cm 0€ 12 KUUD Sissemakse Periood Kuumakse 2364
  18. 18. 18 BASIC TASKUKOHANE HIND VOODIPESUKOMPLEKT„MINNA” Materjal: 100% puuvill. 150 x 210 cm, 50 x 60 cm SUPERHIND 9 999 99 200x200cm,2/50x70cm14,99 200x220cm,2/50x70cm14,99 200x200cm,2/50x70cm 39,99 19,97 200x220cm,2/50x70cm 44,99 24,97 200x200cm,2/50x70cm 29,99 19,97 200x220cm,2/50x70cm 34,99 22,97 VOODIPESUKOMPLEKT„PAULA” Materjal: 100% perkal 150 x 210 cm, 50 x 60 cm Perkal GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII 27 2799 99 Tavahind ostes 34,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 24 2499 99 Tavahind ostes 34,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 200x200cm,2/50x70cm44,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 29,99 200x220cm,2/50x70cm49,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 34,99 Värv: hall, must, sinine. 150 x 210 cm, 50 x 60 cm34,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 27,99 VOODIPESUKOMPLEKT„NELL” Materjal: 100% puuvillasatiin Värv: valge. 150 x 210 cm, 50 x 60 cm Satiin Satiin 200x200cm,2/50x70cm49,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 34,99 200x220cm,2/50x70cm54,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 39,99 Värv:must.240x220cm,2/60x70cm59,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 44,99 „CAMILLA” Materjal: 100% puuvillasatiin 150 x 210 cm, 50 x 60 cm „ANNIA” Materjal: 100% puuvill 150 x 210 cm, 50 x 60 cm PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET 15 AASTAT GARANTII VÄLJAMÜÜK VÄLJAMÜÜK 12 1299 99 19,99 Säästa 35% 17 1797 97 29,99 Säästa 40%
  19. 19. 19 OSTA WWW.JYSK.ee TASUTATRANSPORT KÕIKIDELETELLIMUSTELE ÜLE 599 € KONTINENTAALVOODI PESUKASTIGA „GOLD C25” Raam, vedrumadrats (pakitud vedrud, 7 tugevusastmega) ja vahtkattemadrats. Hind ei sisalda voodipeatsit. Värv: tumehall, helehall Raam, vedrumadrats javaht- kattemadrats 599. 599.- - 1199,- 140 x 200 cm 1/2 hinnast 90 x 200 cm 899,- 449,- 160 x 200 cm 1299,- 649,- 180 x 200 cm 1399,- 699,- VOODIPEATS „PLUS H80” Materjal: puitlaastplaat. Polsterdus: polüpropüleen. Värv: tumehall, helehall 90 x 122 x 10 cm 199,- 99,- 122 x 122 x 10 cm 219,- 109,- 142x 122 x 10 cm 259,- 129,- 162 x 122 x 10 cm 279,- 139,- 182 x 122 x 10 cm 299,- 149,- VOODIPEATS „BASIC H10” Materjal: puitlaastplaat Polsterdus: polüpropüleen Värv: helehall 90 x 115 x 6 cm 139,- 69,99 120 x 115 x 6 cm 159,- 79,99 140x 115 x 6 cm 169,- 84,99 160 x 115 x 6 cm 179,- 89,99 180 x 115 x 6 cm 199,- 99,- PÄEVATEKK„VIRUM” Materjal: 100% polüester. 240 x 260 cm KUMMIGA VOODILINA „NADIA” Hinnad alates 6,99 VOODILINA „NADIA” Materjal: 100% puuvill 150 x 250 cm 11,99 6,99 200 x 250 cm 17,99 11,99 240 x 250 cm 19,99 11,99 Säästa 33% 1 199 99 2,99 Säästa 42% 39 3999 99 69,99 PÄEVATEKK„LOSNA” Materjal: 100% polüester. 220 x 220 cm PLUS MUGAVUS JAKVALITEET PÄEVATEKK„SOREN” Materjal: 100% polüester. 240 x 260 cm 39 3999 99 79,99 1/2 hinnast 14 1499 99 29,99 1/2 hinnast PADJAPÜÜR„NADIA” Materjal: 100% puuvill. 50 x 70 cm
  20. 20. 20 TÜLLKARDINAD„ANNA” Materjal: 100% polüester. 295 x 245 cm 295 x 270 cm 24,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 19,99 500 x 245 cm 24,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 19,99 500 x 270 cm 34,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 24,99 700 x 245 cm 34,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 27,99 1000 x 270 cm 37,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 29,99 14 1499 99 Tavahind ostes 19,99 Hind kliendikaardiga PIMENDAVAD KÜLGKARDINAD„SKYLAR” Materjal: 100% polüester. 140 x 245 cm KÜLGKARDIN„AUSTRA” Materjal: 100% polüester. 140 x 245 cm 17 1799 99 Tavahind ostes 29,99 19 1999 99 Tavahind ostes 29,99 PIMENDATAVUS 70-90% TÜLLKARDINAD„STORFOSNA” Materjal: 100% polüester. 140 x 245 cm PIMENDAVAD KÜLGKARDINAD„ALDRA” Materjal: 100% polüester. 140 x 245 cm PIMENDATAVUS 95-99% 24 2499 99 Tavahind ostes 34,99 9 999 99 1 tk Ostes 2 või rohkem 499 ühe hind KARDINAPUU„ALPHA” Metallist. Läbimõõt: 13 mm Läbimõõt: 165–300 cm. 1 tk 14,99 Ostes2võirohkem,ühehind11,99 140 x 300 cm 34,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 24,99 PIMENDAVAD KÜLGKARDINAD„HERTA” Materjal: 100% polüester. 140 x 245 cm 19 1999 99 Tavahind ostes 29,99 Hind kliendikaardiga KARDINAPUU„INHOME” Metallist. Läbimõõt: 13 mm Läbimõõt: 165–300 cm. 1 tk 14,99 Ostes2võirohkem,ühehind11,99 PIMENDATAVUS 70-90%
  21. 21. 21 KÕIKIDE ÜLE 20 € WWW.JYSK.ee TELLIMUSTE SAATMINE OMNIVA PAKIAUTOMAATI ON TASUTA 140 x 200 cm 69,99 44,99 200 x 300 cm 129,- 79,99 VAIP„SHERRI” Materjal: 100% polüpropüleen 80 x 150 cm 19 1999 99 29,99 Säästa 33% VAIP „ARGENTINA” Materjal: 100% puuvill 70 x 140 cm 140 x 200 cm 29,99 17,99 6 699 99 12,99 Säästa 46% VAIP„TAKS” Materjal: 100% polüester. 60 x 90 cm 8 899 99 14,99 Säästa 40% Erinevad värvid 50 x 50 cm 9,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 7,99 80 x 80 cm 24,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 19,99 DEKORATIIVPADI „SOPHIE” Materjal: 100% polüester Värv: valge. Läbimõõt: 38 cm 4 499 99 Tavahind ostes 6,99 Hind kliendikaardiga PLEED„BELLIS” Materjal: 100% polüester 140 x 200 cm PLEED „KONGSSPIR” 140 x 200 cm 14 1499 99 Tavahind ostes 19.99 6 699 99 Tavahind ostes 9,99 UKSEMATT„SCALA” Materjal: polüester, kumm Erinevad värvid. 80 x 60 cm 6 699 99 9,99 Säästa 30% TOOLIPADI„HYPENROSE” Materjal: 100% polüester Värv: hall, sinine. Läbimõõt: 38 cm 4 449 49 5,99 Säästa 25% 38 x 38 x 4 cm 7,99 5,99 VAIBAD 20%–40% 55 toodet % % % CENLAUZIS % % CEN
  22. 22. % % 22 LasnamäeCentrumMustakivitee13,Tallinn,avatud:E-R10.00–21.00Kaupadekättesaaminepoes:L–P09.00–19.00KristiinekeskusEndla45,Tallinn,avatud:E-R10.00–21.00Kaupadekättesaaminepoes:L–P09.00–19.00ÜlemistekeskusSuur-Sõjamäe4,Tallinn,avatud: E-R 10.00–21.00 Kaupade kättesaamine poes: L–P 09.00–19.00 Haabersti keskus Haabersti 1,Tallinn,avatud: E-R 10.00–21.00 Kaupade kättesaamine poes: L–P 09.00–19.00 Kaubamajakas Papiniidu 8/10, Pärnu, avatud: E-R 10.00–21.00 Kaupade kättesaamine poes: L–P 09.00–19.00 Rannarootsi Ärikeskuses Rannarootsi tee 1, Haapsalu, avatud: E-R 10.00–19.00 Kaupade kättesaamine poes: L–P 09.00–19.00 Lõunakeskus Ringtee 75,Tartu, avatud: E-R 10.00–21.00 Kaupade kättesaamine poes: L–P 09.00–19.00 VANNITOAMATT„KARLSTAD” Materjal: 100% polüester. Läbimõõt: 70 cm 50 x 80 cm 12,99 8,99 70 x 120 cm 19,99 14,99 GOLD PARIM KVALITEET KÄTERÄTIK„KARLSTAD” Materjal: 100% puuvill. 50 x 100 cm 28 x 30 cm 0,99 40 x 60 cm 2,49 100 x 150 cm 14,99 70 x 140 cm 12,99Hind kliendikaardiga 7,99 GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 3 399 99 Tavahind ostes 6,99 Hind kliendikaardiga KÄTERÄTIK„UPPSALA” Materjal: 100% puuvill. 30 x 50 cm 0 079 79 SUPERHIND BASIC TASKUKOHANE HIND 50 x 70 cm 1,79 65 x 130 cm 3,99 Värv: hall: 50 x 90 cm 1,99 GOLD PARIM KVALITEET KÄTERÄTIK „MALUNG” Materjal: 100% puuvill. 50 x 100 cm 70 x 140 cm 9,99 4,97 VÄLJAMÜÜK VÄLJAMÜÜK RIIUL„GATTEN” Ratastega. 3 riiuliga. 40 x 32 x 75 cm 7 799 99 Tavahind ostes 9,99 PEDAALIGA PRÜGIKAST „GLADYS” Materjal: roostevabast terasest Värv: hõbedane. 17 x 24 cm (3 l) Värv: must. 17 x 24 cm (3 l) 12,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 7,99 Värv: hõbedane. 20 x 28 cm (5 l) 9,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 7,99 25 x 40 cm (12 l) 19,99 Hind kliendikaardiga 14,99 Säästa 30% 6 699 99 9,99 2 247 47 4,99 1/2 hinnast RIIUL „BEREZ” Materjal: metall, klaas. Värv: must, läbipaistev. 77 x 40 x 30 cm Värv: läbipaistev 139 x 40 x 30 cm 69,99 39,99 Säästa 47% 24 2499 99 47,99 HOMMIKUMANTEL„SOMMEN” Materjal: 100% polüester Suurused: L/XL BASIC TASKUKOHANE HIND Säästa 60% 7 797 97 19,99 Säästa 42% 19 1999 99 34,99
  23. 23. HINNAVARING HINNAVARING , , % % % CENLAUZIS % % 23 www.facebook.com/jysklatvia www.instagram.com/jysk_EE KaubanduskeskusEedenKaldatee1c,Tartu,avatud:E-R10.00–21.00Kaupadekättesaaminepoes:L–P09.00–19.00KuressaareJYSKMoonitn2,Kuressaare,avatud:E-R10.00–19.00Kaupadekättesaaminepoes: L–P09.00–19.00ViljandiJYSKCarlRobertJakobsoni21a,Viljandi71007,avatud:E-R10.00–19.00Kaupadekättesaaminepoes:L–P09.00–19.00FamakeskusTallinnamnt.19c,Narva,avatud:E-R10.00–20.00 Kaupadekättesaaminepoes:L–P09.00–19.00KLIENDITEENINDUSKESKUSavatud:E-R9.00–19.00,L-P9.00–17.00 Telefon:+3728801480.Ostae-poest-www.JYSK.ee 1) SUPERHIND RIIDENAGI„EGON”Materjal: plast. Värv: valge, must. 45 x 28 x 5 cm. 1 tk/0,29 € 2) RIIDENAGI „JENNET” Materjal: MDF, kummipuu. 100 x 172 x 46 cm 3) KANDIK„GERNER”Materjal: mangopuit. 30 x 30 x 1,5 cm 4) PABERRÄTIKU HOIDJA„ANDREAS”Materjal: metall. Läbimõõt 15,5 x 34 cm 5) METALLKORV„OTTE”Materjal: raud. 25 x 10 x 25 cm 6) INFOTAHVEL„ALVIS”Materjal: metall/raudvõrk. Värv: hall. 46 x 40 x 10 cm 7) PUDEL„DEXTER”Kõrgus: 21 cm 8)TEEKARP„TORMAR”Materjal: paulownia puit, klaas. 24,5 x 24 x 6,5 cm 9) LATERN„MELIAS”Materjal: raud, klaas. 24 x 24 x 46 cm 10) PESUKORV„INFINITY”Materjal: plast. Värv: valge, hall. 43,7 x 35,1 x 60,2 cm 11) LAUALAMP„SIGURD”Materjal: metall, klaas. Värv: kuldne. 18 x 16 x 32 cm 12) KAUSS„ELIAS”Materjal: glasuuritud kivi. Värv: roheline, hall. 14,5 x 14,5 x 6,2 cm 13)TALDRIK„ELIAS”19,5 x 19,5 x 2,1 cm 3,491,99 14)TALDRIK„ELIAS”26,5 x 26,5 x 2,3 cm 4,99 2,99 1 149 49 1,99 7) Säästa 25% 14 1499 99 24,99 Säästa 40% 11) 2 289 89 1) 54 5499 99 79,99 Säästa 37% 2) 6 699 99 9,99 Säästa 30% 3) 2 249 49 3,99 Säästa 37% 4) Säästa 46% 7 799 99 14,99 5) 8 899 99 13,99 Säästa 35% 6) 19 1999 99 29,99 Säästa 33% 9) 4 497 97 9,99 8) 7 799 99 11,99 Säästa 33% 10) 1 199 99 3,49 Säästa 42% 12) 13) 14) 1/2 hinnast
  24. 24. HOOLIDES TEIE JA TEID ÜMBRITSEVATE INIMESTE TERVISEST, PALUME TEIL RAKENDADA OHUTUSABINÕUSID: KASUTAGE MASKI DESINFITSEERIGE OMA KÄSI HOIDKE 2 M DISTANTSI EELISTAGE KAARDIMAKSEID VIIBIGE POES VÕIMALIKULT LÜHIDALT JYSK.ee KLIENDIKAART * KLIENDIKAART • KLIENTA KARTE • KLIENTO KORTELĖ • КАРТА КЛИЕНТА Scandinavian Sleeping & Living SUPERHIND Parim hind, mida JYSK oma Eesti kauplustes selles tooterühmas pakub. Soodustus ei kehti superhinnaga kaupadele! VÄLJAMÜÜK Pakkumine kehtib, kuni kaupa jätkub! TAVAHIND OSTES JYSKi toodetele kehtiv täishind. KOGUSELINE ALLAHINDLUS Soodushind teatud JYSKi toodetele, kui neid ostetakse määratud koguses (rohkem kui 1 tk). Hulgiallahindlus kehtib sama värvi ja samas suuruses toote ostu puhul. SOODUSHIND Soodushind kehtib reklaamlehe esimesel leheküljel välja toodud perioodi jooksul. Soodushind ei kehti väljatoodud kampaania teistel perioodidel. Reklaambrošüüris olev info võib muutuda, millest JYSKI kauplustes teavitatakse. Toodete saadavus võib erineda, pakkumine kehtib JYSKI kauplustes. * KLIENDIKAARDI hind kehtib vaid JYSK kliendikaardiga HOIUKASTID „BASIC” 30%–50% 5 toodet NURGADIIVANVOODI„VIDE” Pesukastiga. Materjal: kangas.Värv: tumehall. Diivani saab kokku panna nii vasak- kui ka parempoolse nurgaga. 230 x 92/151 x 72 cm GOLD PARIM KVALITEET 25 AASTANE GARANTII PEHME MÄLUVAHUGA MADRATS „DREAM PERFECT” Värv: valge/hall. 80 x 200 x 22 cm 90 x 200 x 22 cm 399,- 139,- 120 x 200 x 22 cm 459,- 159,- 140 x 200 x 22 cm 499,- 169,- 160 x 200 x 22 cm 599,- 209,- 180 x 200 x 22 cm 699,- 239,- Säästa 66% 119. 119.- - 359,- 289. 289.- - Tavahind ostes 349,- KAANEGA PLASTKAST „BASIC” Materjal: plast. Värv: läbipaistev 33 x 25 x 19 cm (9 l) Värv: läbipaistev 39 x 26 x 13,4 cm 3,49 1,99 43 x 33 x 34,7 cm (29 l) 6,99 3,69 59,5 x 39,5 x 31 cm (52 l) 7,49 5,19 55 x 36,5 x 11,8 cm 7,99 4,49 59,5 x 39,5 x17 cm (30 l) 9,99 4,49 59,5 x 39,5 x 43 cm (80 l) 9,99 6,99 43 x 33 x 21,5 cm (20 l) 6,99 3,49 Värv: hall 43 x 33 x 21,5 cm (20 l) 6,99 3,49 % % % CENLAUZIS % % VÄLJAMÜÜK 1/2 hinnast 1 199 99 3,99
  25. 25. ESITA OMA TELLIMUS JYSK.ee/kaart www.JYSK.ee lehel Taotle ning saa kliendikaart e-mailile tasuta ERILISELT HEAD HINNAD IGA PÄEV JYSKI KLIENDIKAARDIGA Kauplusest Pakiautomaadist Kulleriga Maksa internetis Tasuta tarne alates 20€ Tasuta tarne alates 599€ SAA OMA www.JYSK.ee TELLIMUS KÄTTE

