Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців 6-9 червня 2019
Методологія o Аудиторія: населення України від 18 років і старші o Вибірка репрезентативна за віком, статтю, типом поселен...
група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 3 • 10,6% виборців можуть проголосувати за п...
Парламентські рейтинги
група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 5 Чи будете Ви брати участь у дострокових ви...
група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 6 Серед усіх % Серед тих, хто має намір голо...
група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 7 Серед тих, хто має намір голосувати і визн...
«Другий вибір»
група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 9 Серед усіх % Серед тих, хто має намір голо...
Літні відпустки
33% 37% 18% 12% В місті/селі, де я проживаю В іншому регіоні України За кордоном Не знаю/Важко відповісти 11група РЕЙТИНГ ...
група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 12 15 21 30 45 14 20 24 34 34 85 79 70 55 86...
група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 13 Чи матимете Ви можливість взяти участь у ...
Соціологічна група «РЕЙТИНГ» 01010, м. Київ, вул. Івана Мазепи, 3, оф.3 (+380 97) 578-6868 (+380 95) 578-6868 http://ratinggroup.ua/ info@ratinggroup.ua
Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців (6-9 червня 2019 року)

Вибіркова сукупність: 2000 респондентів

Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців (6-9 червня 2019 року)

  1. 1. Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців 6-9 червня 2019
  2. 2. Методологія o Аудиторія: населення України від 18 років і старші o Вибірка репрезентативна за віком, статтю, типом поселення Вибіркова сукупність: 2000 респондентів o Особисте формалізоване інтерв’ю (face-to-face) o Помилка репрезентативності дослідження: не більше 2,2% o Терміни проведення: 6-9 червня 2019 р. група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 2
  3. 3. група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 3 • 10,6% виборців можуть проголосувати за партію «Слуга народу» якщо партія, яку вони підтримують зараз, не буде брати участі у виборах (так званий «другий вибір»); 7,8% - можуть підтримати партію «Батьківщина»; 6,7% - партію «Голос»; 6,6% - партію «Опозиційна платформа – За життя»; 5,7% - партію «Сила і честь»; 3,9% - партію «Громадянська позиція»; 3,1% - партію «Європейська солідарність». Решта партій – менше 3%. • Чверть опитаних зазначили, що планують відпустку на другу половину липня 2019 року. При цьому 80% з них вважають, що матимуть змогу проголосувати. 14% – заявили протилежне, ще 6% – не визначилися. • Третина планує провести відпустку за місцем проживання, 37% зазначили, що мають плани відвідати інший регіон України, 18% – за кордон, 18% – ще не визначилися. Відносно більше тих, хто планує відпочинок на другу половину липня, серед виборців партій «Європейська Солідарність», «Слуга народу»., а також тих, хто взагалі не має наміру брати участь у голосуванні. • Згідно результатів опитування, проведеного Соціологічною групою «Рейтинг» протягом 6-9 червня 2019 року, 69% висловили однозначну готовність взяти участь у голосуванні на дострокових виборах до Верховної Ради 21 липня 2019 року. Ще 15% зазначили, що скоріше готові брати участь, 12% – не голосуватимуть, 4% – не визначилися. • Лідером електоральних симпатій серед політичних сил є партія «Слуга народу», яку готові підтримати 47,5% тих, хто має намір голосувати і визначився з симпатіями. Також, наразі, долають прохідний бар’єр «Опозиційна платформа – За життя» (10,4%), «Європейська Солідарність» (7,9%), «Батьківщина» (7,5%) та партія «Голос» (6,4%). Партію «Сила і честь» готові підтримати 4,3%, Радикальну партію – 2,5%, партію «Громадянська позиція» – 2,4%, Рейтинг інших політичних сил – менше 2%. РЕЗЮМЕ
  4. 4. Парламентські рейтинги
  5. 5. група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 5 Чи будете Ви брати участь у дострокових виборах до Верховної Ради 21 липня 2019 року? 69% 15% 3% 9% 4% Однозначно так Скоріше так Скоріше ні Точно ні Важко відповісти
  6. 6. група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 6 Серед усіх % Серед тих, хто має намір голосувати, % Серед тих, хто має намір голосувати і визначився, % Слуга народу 37,0 41,1 47,5 Опозицiйна платформа 8,1 9,0 10,4 Європейська Солiдарнiсть 5,9 6,8 7,9 Батькiвщина 5,7 6,5 7,5 Голос 5,2 5,6 6,4 Сила i честь 3,3 3,7 4,3 Радикальна партiя 2,0 2,2 2,5 Громадянська позицiя 1,8 2,1 2,4 Українська стратегiя 1,2 1,2 1,4 Опозицiйний блок 0,9 1,0 1,2 Свобода 0,8 0,8 1,0 Аграрна партiя України 0,7 0,8 0,9 Платформа Н.Савченко 0,6 0,7 0,8 Самопомiч 0,7 0,7 0,8 УДАР 0,6 0,6 0,7 Довiряй дiлам 0,6 0,5 0,6 Iнша партiя 3,4 3,3 3,9 Важко вiдповiсти 14,1 13,6 Не брав би участi 8,0 Якби парламентські вибори проводилися наступної неділі, то як би Ви проголосували?
  7. 7. група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 7 Серед тих, хто має намір голосувати і визначився з вибором, % Рейтинги партій: ДИНАМІКА 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 I II III I II III I II III I II III Слуга народу Опозицiйна платформа Європейська Солiдарнiсть Батькiвщина Голос Сила i честь Громадянська позицiя Радикальна партiя Березень 2019 Квітень 2019 Травень 2019 Червень 2019
  8. 8. «Другий вибір»
  9. 9. група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 9 Серед усіх % Серед тих, хто має намір голосувати, % Слуга народу 8,9 10,6 Батькiвщина 6,5 7,8 Голос 5,7 6,7 Опозицiйна платформа 5,6 6,6 Сила i честь 4,6 5,7 Громадянська позицiя 3,3 3,9 Європейська Солiдарнiсть 2,6 3,1 Радикальна партiя 2,2 2,5 Самопомiч 2,2 2,5 Опозицiйний блок 1,9 2,3 Українська стратегiя 1,6 1,8 Свобода 1,2 1,4 УДАР 0,9 1,0 Аграрна партiя України 0,8 1,0 Довiряй дiлам 0,8 0,9 Платформа Н.Савченко 0,8 0,8 Iнша партiя 7,7 8,5 Важко вiдповiсти 29,8 32,7 Не брав би участi 13,5 А за яку партію Ви проголосуєте, якщо партія, яку Ви підтримуєте зараз, не буде брати участі у виборах?
  10. 10. Літні відпустки
  11. 11. 33% 37% 18% 12% В місті/селі, де я проживаю В іншому регіоні України За кордоном Не знаю/Важко відповісти 11група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 Серед тих, хто планує відпустку у другій половині липня 2019 року, N=488 24% 76% Так Ні Чи плануєте Ви відпустку у другій половині липня 2019 року? Де саме Ви плануєте провести відпустку?
  12. 12. група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 12 15 21 30 45 14 20 24 34 34 85 79 70 55 86 80 76 66 66 Бiднi Малозабезпеченi Середнього рiвня Забезпеченi 60+ 50-59 40-49 30-39 18-29 Так Нi Вік. Дохід 27 22 14 18 23 24 26 29 73 78 86 82 77 76 74 71 Не голосують Не визначилися Батькiвщина Опозицiйна платформа Сила i честь Голос Слуга народу Європейська Солiдарнiсть Електоральні симпатії Чи плануєте Ви відпустку у другій половині липня 2019 року?
  13. 13. група РЕЙТИНГ | Моніторинг електоральних настроїв українців | 6-9 червня 2019 13 Чи матимете Ви можливість взяти участь у виборах до Верховної Ради 21 липня 2019 року? 80% 14% 6% Так Ні Важко відповісти Серед тих, хто планує відпустку у другій половині липня 2019 року, N=488
  Соціологічна група «РЕЙТИНГ» 01010, м. Київ, вул. Івана Мазепи, 3, оф.3 (+380 97) 578-6868 (+380 95) 578-6868 http://ratinggroup.ua/ info@ratinggroup.ua КОНТАКТИ

