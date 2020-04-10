Trabajo final coronavirus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
0 REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS ARTES DE V...
x ÍNDICE GENERAL Pág. INTRODUCCIÓN……………………………………………………………………. CAPÍTULO I: DEFINICIONES SOBRE EL COVID - 19 1.1 COVID -19……...
xi CAPÍTULO III: PROCESO DE EVOLUCION DEL COVID - 19 3.1 EVOLUCION………………………………………………………................. 3.2 PAISES AFECTA...
1 INTRODUCCION Se han observado muchas situaciones a nivel mundial que podrían representar un cambio drástico dentro del c...
1 CAPITULO I 1.1 COVID-19 1.1.1 DEFINICION La COVID-19 es la enfermedad infecciosa causada por el coronavirus que se ha de...
2 1.2 CARACTERÍSTICAS: 1) Los coronavirus son una extensa familia de virus que pueden causar enfermedades tanto en animale...
3 1.3 MUTACIONES Luego de varias pruebas realizadas entre personas infectadas en Islandia para conocer más detalles sobre ...
4 1.4 SINTOMAS DE LA ENFERMEDAD 1.4.1 Síntomas de la COVID-19 Los síntomas más comunes de la COVID-19 son fiebre, cansanci...
5 Estas gotículas caen sobre los objetos y superficies que rodean a la persona, de modo que otras personas pueden contraer...
6 1.4.3 Formas de Contagio de la COVID – 19 El riesgo de contraer la COVID-19 por contacto con las heces de una persona in...
7 CAPITULO II PRECAUCIONES SANITARIAS 2.1 PRECAUCIONES Hay varias precauciones que se pueden adoptar para reducir la proba...
8 4) Tanto usted como las personas que les rodean deben asegurarse de mantener una buena higiene de las vías respiratorias...
9 8) Si le es posible, evite desplazarse a estas zonas, sobre todo si su edad es avanzada o tiene usted diabetes, cardiopa...
10 1) Siga las orientaciones medicas a través de los medios de comunicación oficiales de su gobierno y a través de la pági...
11 enfermedad continúa siendo bajo. Sin embargo, sabemos que hay algunos lugares (ciudades o zonas) donde se está propagan...
12 2.3 MEDICAMENTOS 2.3.1 Medicamentos o terapias que permiten regular el COVID – 19 Los antibióticos no son eficaces cont...
13 Sin embargo, es necesario atender adecuadamente a las personas infectadas por este virus para aliviar y tratar los sínt...
14 La OMS aconseja hacer un uso racional de las mascarillas clínicas para no derrochar innecesariamente ni usar indebidame...
15 8) Después de usarla, quítese la mascarilla; retire las cintas elásticas de detrás de las orejas manteniendo la mascari...
16 Por ejemplo, el SRAS-CoV iba asociado a las civetas y el MERS-CoV se transmite a través de los dromedarios. Todavía no ...
17 Con independencia de las condiciones climáticas, hay que adoptar medidas de protección si se vive en una zona donde se ...
18 Los secadores de manos no matan el 2019-nCoV. Para protegerse contra el nuevo coronavirus (2019-nCoV), lávese las manos...
19 2.6 MEDIO DE INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL COVID – 19 Manténgase al día de la información más reciente sobre el brote de COVID- ...
20 Mantenga El Distanciamiento Social Mantenga al menos 1 metro (3 pies) de distancia entre usted y las demás personas, pa...
21 protegerse a sí mismo y a los demás ante la COVID-19. ¿Por qué? Las autoridades nacionales y locales dispondrán de la i...
22 no impide el contagio, ya que si uno se toca la cara mientras los lleva, la contaminación pasa del guante a la cara y p...
23 CAPITULO III PROCESO DE EVOLUCION DEL COVID - 19 3.1 EVOLUCION El "paciente cero" es un hombre de 55 años residente en ...
24 3.2 PAÍSES AFECTADOS: ESTADÍSTICAS POBLACIONAL DE CASOS (AFECTADOS, CONFIRMADOS, FALLECIDOS, Y PROYECCIÓN FAVORABLE O D...
25 Tabla 1 : Estadistica del COVID – 19 Hasta El 3 De Abril Del 2020 Principales Paises Afectados Con Refernte A Venezuela
26 CAPITULO IV IMPACTO DE LA PANDEMIA ORIGINADA POR EL VIRUS EN LOS SIGUIENTES ASPECTOS: POLÍTICOS, ECONÓMICOS,SOCIALES, C...
27 4.2 ECONOMIA Hasta el momento, las noticias económicas en relación al virus se han centrado en la espectacular caída de...
28 En la Unión Europea, EEUU, Rusia, China y otros países, probablemente el impacto económico se sentirá más tarde (en el ...
29 macroeconómicos sobre que el año 2020 sería de crecimiento, aunque algo menor al de años anteriores. Sin embargo, los m...
30 lugar a un impacto económico adverso leve, aunque después tuvieran implicaciones geopolíticas de gran trascendencia com...
31 como frenazos prolongados en la inversión (que reducen el crecimiento potencial y hacen colapsar el comercio internacio...
32 La respuesta de política económica tiene que hacer frente a un shock de oferta seguido por un shock de demanda. Ambos d...
33 pánico genere una caída de la actividad que infrinja un daño a la economía que no se pueda recuperar fácilmente. Para s...
34 guerra de divisas si son percibidas por otros como medidas para depreciar el tipo de cambio. Seguramente, habría sido m...
35 En todo caso, y dada la necesidad de incorporar el elemento fiscal en la respuesta a la pandemia, en la UE está justifi...
36 4.4 SITUACIÓN SOCIAL A LARGO PLAZO Más allá de los aspectos económicos inmediatos, la crisis del COVID-19 nos deja una ...
37 Deberían, por tanto, evitarse acciones unilaterales (como las restricciones a las exportaciones de material médico anun...
38 CAPITULO V CONCLUSIONES En definitiva, los gobiernos se enfrentan a una difícil disyuntiva entre parar la actividad eco...
39 RECOMENDACIONES La reciente aparición del COVID-19 significa que la comprensión de los patrones de transmisión, la grav...
40 (dentro de 6 pies de distancia), a través de las gotitas respiratorias que se producen cuando una persona infectada tos...
41 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS 1) Página información Hemeroteca COVID – 19 www.cdc.gov/COVID19-es 2) Página Informativa de ...
  4. 4. 1 INTRODUCCION Se han observado muchas situaciones a nivel mundial que podrían representar un cambio drástico dentro del clima económico, político, social y general de nuestra humanidad en tiempos modernos… Pero jamás en toda la historia humana, ni siquiera en tiempos de la primera y segunda guerra mundial, se había visto un proceso de respuesta tan enérgico y necesario como el que han adoptado todos los países del planeta frente a la pandemia del COVID -19. No solo se trata de un virus letal sino de la voluntad de la humanidad para combatir el más grave problema que amenaza con la extinción de la humanidad sino se toman las medidas necesarias para combatir este flagelo que merece especial atención y al cual dedicaremos este trabajo de investigación. En medio de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus que ya ha dejado más de 25 000 muertos en 176 países*, el Día Mundial del Clima y la Adaptación al Cambio Climático, que fue recordado el pasado 26 de marzo cobra especial relevancia. La ciencia ha mostrado evidencias de la relación entre la aparición de nuevas enfermedades como el COVID-19 y la devastación de los ecosistemas del mundo. A pesar de las noticias alarmantes y tristes de estos días, la crisis sanitaria por el COVID-19 podría ser una oportunidad para que la humanidad tome conciencia de los impactos que puede tener el cambio climático.
  5. 5. 1 CAPITULO I 1.1 COVID-19 1.1.1 DEFINICION La COVID-19 es la enfermedad infecciosa causada por el coronavirus que se ha descubierto más recientemente. Tanto el nuevo virus como la enfermedad eran desconocidos antes de que estallara el brote en Wuhan (China) en diciembre de 2019. El covid 19 Es una enfermedad infecciosa causada por el virus SARS-CoV-2 Se detectó por primera vez en la ciudad china de Wuhan (provincia de Hubei) en diciembre de 2019.En tres meses se propagó a prácticamente todos los países del mundo, por lo que la Organización Mundial de la Salud la declaró pandemia 1.1.2 COVID-19 Versus el SRAS El genoma del virus que causa la COVID-19 y el del responsable del síndrome respiratorio agudo severo (SRAS) son similares, pero no iguales. El SRAS es más letal pero mucho menos infeccioso que la COVID-19. Desde 2003, no se han registrado brotes de SRAS en ningún lugar del mundo.
  6. 6. 2 1.2 CARACTERÍSTICAS: 1) Los coronavirus son una extensa familia de virus que pueden causar enfermedades tanto en animales como en humanos. 2) En los humanos, se sabe que varios coronavirus causan infecciones respiratorias que pueden ir desde el resfriado común hasta enfermedades más graves como el síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio (MERS) y el síndrome respiratorio agudo severo (SRAS). 3) El coronavirus que se ha descubierto más recientemente causa la enfermedad por coronavirus COVID-19. 4) Los coronavirus se pueden contagiar de los animales a las personas (transmisión zoonótica). 5) De acuerdo con estudios exhaustivos al respecto, sabemos que el SRAS- CoV se transmitió de la civeta al ser humano y que se ha producido transmisión del MERS-CoV del dromedario al ser humano. 6) Se sabe que hay otros coronavirus circulando entre animales, que todavía no han infectado al ser humano. 7) Esas infecciones suelen cursar con fiebre y síntomas respiratorios (tos y disnea o dificultad para respirar). 8) En los casos más graves, pueden causar neumonía, síndrome respiratorio agudo severo, insuficiencia renal e, incluso, la muerte.
  7. 7. 3 1.3 MUTACIONES Luego de varias pruebas realizadas entre personas infectadas en Islandia para conocer más detalles sobre la enfermedad que mantiene en vilo a todo el mundo, un grupo de científicos de ese país descubrió que el virus causante del COVID-19 mutó en Islandia unas 40 veces, e incluso a un paciente infectado con dos variantes del nuevo coronavirus, lo cual sería un hecho sin precedentes. Las autoridades sanitarias de Islandia, junto a científicos de DeCode Genetics evaluaron a 9.768 personas para detectar e investigar más sobre la pandemia. De ese modo, mediante una secuencia genética de las infecciones encontradas en los diagnosticados positivos, se pudo comprobar que el virus mutó 40 veces en la isla. Las mutaciones muestran el nivel de evolución del virus, lo que puede o no hacer que se comporten de manera distintas. La mutación es un proceso biológico que habría permitido al virus atacar el cuerpo humano en primer lugar. Los científicos indicaron que la infección estuvo al acecho de animales durante años o décadas antes de mutar en una cepa que pudiera infectar a los humanos. Se realizó una secuenciación completa del genoma, que reveló pistas sobre cómo ha evolucionado el virus y la cadena de transmisión. Un factor importante para la comprensión de este coronavirus, es el estudio del genoma viral que ha estado bajo la lupa de varios científicos y que puede significar una inquietante revelación de una mutación más agresiva, ya que determina las características particulares de cada virus, las especies que puede contagiar, su modo de transmisión y cómo interactúa con los mecanismos de defensa celulares.
  8. 8. 4 1.4 SINTOMAS DE LA ENFERMEDAD 1.4.1 Síntomas de la COVID-19 Los síntomas más comunes de la COVID-19 son fiebre, cansancio y tos seca. Algunos pacientes pueden presentar dolores, congestión nasal, rinorrea, dolor de garganta o diarrea. Estos síntomas suelen ser leves y aparecen de forma gradual. Algunas personas se infectan pero no desarrollan ningún síntoma y no se encuentran mal. La mayoría de las personas (alrededor del 80%) se recupera de la enfermedad sin necesidad de realizar ningún tratamiento especial. Alrededor de 1 de cada 6 personas que contraen la COVID-19 desarrolla una enfermedad grave y tiene dificultad para respirar. Las personas mayores y las que padecen afecciones médicas subyacentes, como hipertensión arterial, problemas cardiacos o diabetes, tienen más probabilidades de desarrollar una enfermedad grave. En torno al 2% de las personas que han contraído la enfermedad han muerto. Las personas que tengan fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar deben buscar atención médica. 1.4.2 Propagación de la COVID-19 Una persona puede contraer la COVID-19 por contacto con otra que esté infectada por el virus a través de las gotículas procedentes de la nariz o la boca que salen despedidas cuando una persona infectada tose o exhala.
  9. 9. 5 Estas gotículas caen sobre los objetos y superficies que rodean a la persona, de modo que otras personas pueden contraer la COVID-19 si tocan estos objetos o superficies y luego se tocan los ojos, la nariz o la boca. También pueden contagiarse si inhalan las gotículas que haya esparcido una persona con COVID-19 al toser o exhalar. Por eso es importante mantenerse a más de 1 metro (3 pies) de distancia de una persona que se encuentre enferma. La OMS está estudiando las investigaciones en curso sobre las formas de propagación de la COVID-19 y seguirá informando sobre los resultados actualizados. Los estudios realizados hasta la fecha apuntan a que el virus causante de la COVID-19 se transmite principalmente por contacto con gotículas respiratorias, más que por el aire. La principal forma de propagación de la enfermedad es a través de las gotículas respiratorias expelidas por alguien al toser. El riesgo de contraer la COVID-19 de alguien que no presente ningún síntoma es muy bajo. Sin embargo, muchas personas que contraen la COVID-19 solo presentan síntomas leves. Esto es particularmente cierto en las primeras etapas de la enfermedad. No se sabe con certeza cuánto tiempo sobrevive el virus causante de la COVID- 19 en una superficie, pero parece comportarse como otros coronavirus. Los estudios realizados (incluida la información preliminar disponible sobre el virus de la COVID-19) indican que los coronavirus pueden subsistir en una superficie desde unas pocas horas hasta varios días.
  10. 10. 6 1.4.3 Formas de Contagio de la COVID – 19 El riesgo de contraer la COVID-19 por contacto con las heces de una persona infectada parece ser bajo. Aunque las investigaciones iniciales apuntan a que el virus puede estar presente en algunos casos en las heces, la propagación por esta vía no es uno de los rasgos característicos del brote. La OMS está estudiando las investigaciones en curso sobre las formas de propagación de la COVID-19 y seguirá informando sobre los nuevos resultados. No obstante, se trata de un riesgo y por lo tanto es una razón más para lavarse las manos con frecuencia, después de ir al baño y antes de comer.
  11. 11. 7 CAPITULO II PRECAUCIONES SANITARIAS 2.1 PRECAUCIONES Hay varias precauciones que se pueden adoptar para reducir la probabilidad de contraer o de contagiar la COVID-19: 1) Lávese las manos a fondo y con frecuencia usando un desinfectante a base de alcohol o con agua y jabón. ¿Por qué? Lavarse las manos con agua y jabón o usando un desinfectante a base de alcohol mata los virus que pueda haber en sus manos. 2) Mantenga una distancia mínima de 1 metro (3 pies) entre usted y cualquier persona que tosa o estornude. ¿Por qué? Cuando alguien tose o estornuda, despide por la nariz o por la boca unas gotículas de líquido que pueden contener el virus. Si está demasiado cerca, puede respirar las gotículas y con ellas el virus de la COVID-19, si la persona que tose tiene la enfermedad. 3) Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca ¿Por qué? Las manos tocan muchas superficies y pueden recoger virus. Una vez contaminadas, las manos pueden transferir el virus a los ojos, la nariz o la boca. Desde allí, el virus puede entrar en su cuerpo y causarle la enfermedad.
  12. 12. 8 4) Tanto usted como las personas que les rodean deben asegurarse de mantener una buena higiene de las vías respiratorias. Eso significa cubrirse la boca y la nariz con el codo doblado o con un pañuelo de papel al toser o estornudar. El pañuelo usado debe desecharse de inmediato. ¿Por qué? Los virus se propagan a través de las gotículas. Al mantener una buena higiene respiratoria está protegiendo a las personas que le rodean de virus como los del resfriado, la gripe y la COVID-19. 5) Permanezca en casa si no se encuentra bien. Si tiene fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar, busque atención médica y llame con antelación. Siga las instrucciones de las autoridades sanitarias locales. ¿Por qué? Las autoridades nacionales y locales dispondrán de la información más actualizada sobre la situación en su zona. Llamar con antelación permitirá que su dispensador de atención de salud le dirija rápidamente hacia el centro de salud adecuado. 6) Siga los consejos de su dispensador de atención de salud, de las autoridades sanitarias pertinentes a nivel nacional y local o de su empleador sobre la forma de protegerse a sí mismo y a los demás ante la COVID-19. ¿Por qué? Las autoridades nacionales y locales dispondrán de la información más actualizada acerca de si la COVID-19 se está propagando en su zona 7) Consulte las noticias más recientes sobre las zonas de mayor peligro (es decir, las ciudades y lugares donde la enfermedad se está propagando más extensamente).
  13. 13. 9 8) Si le es posible, evite desplazarse a estas zonas, sobre todo si su edad es avanzada o tiene usted diabetes, cardiopatías o neumopatías. ¿Por qué? Estas precauciones se deben adoptar en estas zonas porque la probabilidad de contraer la COVID-19 es más elevada. 2.2 MEDIDAS DE PREVENCION DE EMERGENCIA 2.2.1 Anti-Medidas De Prevención Las siguientes medidas NO SON eficaces contra la COVID-2019 y pueden resultar perjudiciales:  Fumar  Llevar varias mascarillas  Tomar antibióticos recomendados para su caso en particular bajo estricta vigilancia médica. En cualquier caso, si tiene fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar, trate de obtener atención médica lo antes posible para reducir el riesgo de desarrollar una infección más grave, y asegúrese de informar a su dispensador de atención de salud acerca de sus viajes recientes. 2.2.2 Medidas De Prevención Medidas de prevención para las personas que se encuentran en zonas donde se está propagando la COVID-19 o que las han visitado recientemente (en los últimos 14 días)
  14. 14. 10 1) Siga las orientaciones medicas a través de los medios de comunicación oficiales de su gobierno y a través de la página web de la OMS 2) Permanezca en casa si empieza a encontrarse mal, aunque se trate de síntomas leves como dolor de cabeza, fiebre ligera (37,3 C° o más) y rinorrea leve, hasta que se recupere. 3) Si le resulta indispensable salir de casa o recibir una visita (por ejemplo, para conseguir alimentos), póngase una mascarilla para no infectar a otras personas. ¿Por qué? Evitar los contactos con otras personas y las visitas a centros médicos permitirá que estos últimos funcionen con mayor eficacia y ayudará a protegerle a usted y a otras personas de posibles infecciones por el virus de la COVID-19 u otros. 4) Si tiene fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar, busque rápidamente asesoramiento médico, ya que podría deberse a una infección respiratoria u otra afección grave. Llame con antelación e informe a su dispensador de atención de salud sobre cualquier viaje que haya realizado recientemente o cualquier contacto que haya mantenido con viajeros. ¿Por qué? Llamar con antelación permitirá que su dispensador de atención de salud le dirija rápidamente hacia el centro de salud adecuado. Esto ayudará también a prevenir la propagación de virus y otras infecciones. 5) El riesgo de que contraiga la COVID-19 depende del lugar donde se encuentre usted y, más concretamente, de si se está produciendo un brote de COVID-19 en dicho lugar. Para la mayoría de las personas que se encuentran en la mayor parte de los lugares, el riesgo de contraer esta
  15. 15. 11 enfermedad continúa siendo bajo. Sin embargo, sabemos que hay algunos lugares (ciudades o zonas) donde se está propagando y donde el riesgo de contraerla es más elevado, tanto para las personas que viven en ellas como para las que las visitan. 6) Los gobiernos y las autoridades sanitarias están actuando con determinación cada vez que se detecta un nuevo caso de COVID-19. 7) Es importante que todos respetemos las restricciones relativas a los viajes, los desplazamientos y las concentraciones multitudinarias de personas aplicables a cada lugar en concreto. Si cooperamos con las medidas de lucha contra la enfermedad, reduciremos el riesgo que corremos cada uno de nosotros de contraerla o de propagarla. 8) Como se ha comprobado en China y en otros países, es posible detener los brotes de COVID-19 y poner fin a su transmisión. No obstante, la gran rapidez con que pueden aparecer nuevos brotes nos obliga a ser conscientes de la situación en los lugares donde nos encontramos o donde tengamos intención de ir. 9) Por lo general, los síntomas de la COVID-19 son leves, sobre todo en los niños y los adultos jóvenes. No obstante, también pueden ser graves y obligan a hospitalizar a alrededor de uno de cada cinco infectados. Por consiguiente, es bastante normal preocuparse por los efectos que el brote de COVID-19 puede tener en nosotros y en nuestros seres queridos.
  16. 16. 12 2.3 MEDICAMENTOS 2.3.1 Medicamentos o terapias que permiten regular el COVID – 19 Los antibióticos no son eficaces contra los virus, solo contra las infecciones bacterianas. La COVID-19 está causada por un virus, de modo que los antibióticos no sirven frente a ella. No se deben usar antibióticos como medio de prevención o tratamiento de la COVID-19. Solo deben usarse para tratar una infección bacteriana siguiendo las indicaciones de un médico. Aunque algunos remedios occidentales, tradicionales o caseros pueden proporcionar confort y aliviar los síntomas de la COVID-19, no hay pruebas de que los medicamentos actuales puedan prevenir o curar la enfermedad. La OMS no recomienda la automedicación, en particular con antibióticos, para prevenir o curar la COVID-19. Hay varios ensayos clínicos en curso con medicamentos occidentales y tradicionales. La OMS facilitará información actualizada tan pronto como los resultados de los ensayos clínicos estén disponibles. Los antibióticos son eficaces contra las bacterias, pero no contra los virus. Puesto que el nuevo coronavirus (2019-nCoV) es un virus, no deben utilizarse antibióticos ni para prevenir ni para tratar la infección. Sin embargo, si resulta usted infectado por este virus y le hospitalizan, es posible que le administren antibióticos para que no contraiga infecciones bacterianas. Por el momento, no se recomienda ningún medicamento específico para prevenir o tratar la infección por el nuevo coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
  17. 17. 13 Sin embargo, es necesario atender adecuadamente a las personas infectadas por este virus para aliviar y tratar los síntomas y procurar medidas de apoyo optimizadas a los que presenten síntomas graves. Se están estudiando algunos tratamientos específicos que se probarán en ensayos clínicos. La OMS está ayudando a agilizar las labores de investigación y desarrollo con una serie de asociados. Hasta la fecha, no hay ninguna vacuna ni medicamento antiviral específico para prevenir o tratar la COVID-2019. Sin embargo, los afectados deben recibir atención de salud para aliviar los síntomas. Se están investigando posibles vacunas y distintos tratamientos farmacológicos específicos. Hay ensayos clínicos en curso para ponerlos a prueba. La OMS está coordinando los esfuerzos dirigidos a desarrollar vacunas y medicamentos para prevenir y tratar la COVID-19. 2.3.2 El uso de la Mascarilla frente al COVID – 19 Si no se presentan los síntomas respiratorios característicos de la COVID-19 (sobre todo, tos) o no se cuida de una persona que pueda haber contraído esta enfermedad, no es necesario llevar puesta una mascarilla clínica. Recuerde que las mascarillas desechables solo se pueden utilizar una vez y tenga en cuenta también que, si no está usted enfermo o no cuida de una persona que lo esté, está malgastando una mascarilla. Las existencias de mascarillas en el mundo se están agotando, y la OMS insta a utilizarlas de forma sensata.
  18. 18. 14 La OMS aconseja hacer un uso racional de las mascarillas clínicas para no derrochar innecesariamente ni usar indebidamente unos utensilios que son valiosos (véase el apartado Cuándo y cómo usar mascarilla). Las medidas frente a la COVID-19 más eficaces para protegerse a uno mismo y a los demás son: lavarse las manos con frecuencia, cubrirse la boca con el codo o con un pañuelo de papel al toser y mantener una distancia de, al menos, 1 metro (3 pies) con las personas que tosen o estornudan. Para más información a este respecto, pueden consultarse las medidas básicas de protección frente al nuevo coronavirus. 2.3.4 Cómo ponerse, usar, quitarse y desechar una mascarilla 1) Recuerde que solo deben usar mascarilla los trabajadores sanitarios, los cuidadores y las personas con síntomas respiratorios como fiebre y tos. 2) Antes de tocar la mascarilla, lávese las manos con un desinfectante a base de alcohol o con agua y jabón. 3) Inspeccione la mascarilla para ver si tiene rasgaduras o agujeros. 4) Oriente hacia arriba la parte superior (donde se encuentra la tira de metal). 5) Asegúrese de orientar hacia afuera el lado correcto de la mascarilla (el lado coloreado). 6) Colóquese la mascarilla sobre la cara. Pellizque la tira de metal o el borde rígido de la mascarilla para que se amolde a la forma de su nariz. 7) Tire hacia abajo de la parte inferior de la mascarilla para que le cubra la boca y la barbilla.
  19. 19. 15 8) Después de usarla, quítese la mascarilla; retire las cintas elásticas de detrás de las orejas manteniendo la mascarilla alejada de la cara y la ropa, para no tocar las superficies potencialmente contaminadas de la mascarilla. 9) Si la mascarilla es desechable, Deseche la mascarilla en un contenedor cerrado inmediatamente después de su uso; si es Mascarilla de tipo Regenerable o fabricada en casa, lávela con cloro, Jabón azul antiséptico y alcohol usando guantes en el proceso de lavado y déjela secar al sol o a una temperatura que sobrepase los 50 Grados Celsius. Este tipo de mascarillas por favor no deben darle mas de una semana de uso por medidas higiénicas para evitar posibles enfermedades respiratorias que se pudieran contraer por el uso frecuente de mascarillas. 2.4 PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN Y CONTAGIO DE LA COVID-19 El «período de incubación» es el tiempo que transcurre entre la infección por el virus y la aparición de los síntomas de la enfermedad. La mayoría de las estimaciones respecto al periodo de incubación de la COVID-19 oscilan entre 1 y 14 días, y en general se sitúan en torno a cinco días. Estas estimaciones se irán actualizando a medida que se tengan más datos. Los coronavirus son una extensa familia de virus que son comunes entre los murciélagos y otros animales. En raras ocasiones las personas se infectan por estos virus, que luego pueden propagarse a otras personas.
  20. 20. 16 Por ejemplo, el SRAS-CoV iba asociado a las civetas y el MERS-CoV se transmite a través de los dromedarios. Todavía no se ha confirmado el posible origen animal de la COVID-19. Aunque ha habido un caso de un perro infectado en Hong Kong, hasta la fecha no hay pruebas de que un perro, un gato o cualquier mascota puedan transmitir la COVID-19. La COVID-19 se propaga principalmente a través de las gotículas producidas por una persona infectada al toser, estornudar o hablar. Para protegerse a sí mismo, lávese las manos a fondo frecuentemente. La OMS se mantiene al tanto de las últimas investigaciones a este respecto y otras cuestiones relacionadas con la COVID-19 y proporcionará información actualizada de las conclusiones que se vayan obteniendo. El nuevo coronavirus es un virus respiratorio que se propaga principalmente por contacto con una persona infectada a través de las gotículas respiratorias que se generan cuando esta persona tose o estornuda, por ejemplo, o a través de gotículas de saliva o secreciones de la nariz. Hasta la fecha no hay información ni pruebas que indiquen que el 2019-nCoV pueda transmitirse por medio de mosquitos. 2.4.1 Transmisión en zonas con climas cálidos y húmedos Las pruebas científicas obtenidas hasta ahora indican que el virus de la COVID-19 puede transmitirse en CUALQUIER ZONA, incluidas las de clima cálido y húmedo.
  21. 21. 17 Con independencia de las condiciones climáticas, hay que adoptar medidas de protección si se vive en una zona donde se hayan notificado casos de COVID-19 o si se viaja a ella. La mejor manera de protegerse contra la COVID-19 es lavarse las manos con frecuencia. De esta manera se eliminan los virus que puedan estar en las manos y se evita la infección que podría producirse al tocarse los ojos, la boca y la nariz. La temperatura normal del cuerpo humano se mantiene en torno a 36,5° y 37°, con independencia de la temperatura exterior o de las condiciones meteorológicas. Por lo tanto, no hay razón para creer que el frío pueda matar el nuevo coronavirus o acabar con otras enfermedades. La forma más eficaz de protegerse contra el 2019- nCoV es limpiarse las manos frecuentemente con un desinfectante a base de alcohol o con agua y jabón. Bañarse en agua caliente no proporciona ninguna protección contra la COVID- 19. Con independencia de la temperatura del agua de la bañera o la ducha, la temperatura corporal continuará siendo de 36,5 °C a 37 °C. De hecho, si el agua está muy caliente puede uno quemarse. Lo mejor que se puede hacer para protegerse de la COVID-19 es lavarse las manos con frecuencia para eliminar los virus que pueda haber en su superficie y no contagiarnos al tocarnos los ojos, la boca y la nariz.
  22. 22. 18 Los secadores de manos no matan el 2019-nCoV. Para protegerse contra el nuevo coronavirus (2019-nCoV), lávese las manos frecuentemente con un gel hidroalcohólico o con agua y jabón. Una vez limpias, séqueselas bien con toallitas de papel o con un secador de aire caliente. No se deben utilizar lámparas ultravioletas para esterilizar las manos u otras partes del cuerpo, ya que la radiación ultravioleta puede causar eritemas (irritación de la piel). Rociar todo el cuerpo con alcohol o cloro no sirve para matar los virus que ya han entrado en el organismo. Pulverizar estas sustancias puede dañar la ropa y las mucosas (es decir, los ojos, la boca, etc.). Tanto el alcohol como el cloro pueden servir para desinfectar las superficies, siempre que se sigan las recomendaciones pertinentes. 2.5 EDADES PROMEDIO QUE AFECTA EL COVID – 19 El nuevo coronavirus (2019-nCoV) puede infectar a personas de todas las edades, si bien se ha observado que las personas mayores y las que padecen algunas enfermedades (como el asma, la diabetes o las cardiopatías) tienen más probabilidades de enfermarse gravemente cuando adquieren la infección. Todavía tenemos mucho por aprender sobre la forma en que la COVID-2019 afecta a los humanos, pero parece que las personas mayores y las que padecen afecciones médicas preexistentes (como hipertensión arterial, enfermedades cardiacas o diabetes) desarrollan casos graves de la enfermedad con más frecuencia que otras.
  23. 23. 19 2.6 MEDIO DE INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL COVID – 19 Manténgase al día de la información más reciente sobre el brote de COVID- 19, a la que puede acceder en el sitio web autorizado a nivel internacional de la OMS y a través de las autoridades de salud pública pertinentes a nivel nacional y local. Se han registrado casos en muchos países de todo el mundo, y en varios de ellos se han producido brotes. Las autoridades chinas y las de otros países han conseguido enlentecer o detener el avance de los brotes, pero la situación es impredecible y es necesario comprobar con regularidad las noticias más recientes. 2.7 MEDIDAS DE PROTECCIÓN BÁSICAS CONTRA EL NUEVO CORONAVIRUS Lávese las manos frecuentemente Lávese las manos con frecuencia con un desinfectante de manos a base de alcohol o con agua y jabón. ¿Por qué? Lavarse las manos con un desinfectante a base de alcohol o con agua y jabón mata el virus si este está en sus manos. Adopte medidas de higiene respiratoria Al toser o estornudar, cúbrase la boca y la nariz con el codo flexionado o con un pañuelo; tire el pañuelo inmediatamente y lávese las manos con un desinfectante de manos a base de alcohol, o con agua y jabón. ¿Por qué? Al cubrir la boca y la nariz durante la tos o el estornudo se evita la propagación de gérmenes y virus.
  24. 24. 20 Mantenga El Distanciamiento Social Mantenga al menos 1 metro (3 pies) de distancia entre usted y las demás personas, particularmente aquellas que tosan, estornuden y tengan fiebre. ¿Por qué? Cuando alguien con una enfermedad respiratoria, como la infección por el 2019- nCoV, tose o estornuda, proyecta pequeñas gotículas que contienen el virus. No se toque el cuerpo con las manos sin lavarse Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca. ¿Por qué? Las manos tocan muchas superficies que pueden estar contaminadas con el virus y puedes transferir el virus de la superficie a sí mismo. Si tiene fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar, solicite atención médica a tiempo. Verifique si sus contactos o amistades han viajado y si tienen los síntomas Indique a su prestador de atención de salud si ha viajado a una zona de China en la que se haya notificado la presencia del 2019-nCoV, o si ha tenido un contacto cercano con alguien que haya viajado desde China y tenga síntomas respiratorios. ¿Por qué? Siempre que tenga fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar, es importante que busque atención médica de inmediato. Manténgase informado y siga las recomendaciones de los profesionales sanitarios Manténgase informado sobre las últimas novedades en relación con la COVID- 19. Siga los consejos de su dispensador de atención de salud, de las autoridades sanitarias pertinentes a nivel nacional y local o de su empleador sobre la forma de
  25. 25. 21 protegerse a sí mismo y a los demás ante la COVID-19. ¿Por qué? Las autoridades nacionales y locales dispondrán de la información más actualizada acerca de si la COVID-19 se está propagando en su zona. Aumentar las medidas en zonas donde se compruebe que hay coronavirus Medidas de protección para las personas que se encuentran en zonas donde se está propagando la COVID-19 o que las han visitado recientemente (en los últimos 14 días) Permanezca en casa si empieza a encontrarse mal, aunque se trate de síntomas leves como cefalea y rinorrea leve, hasta que se recupere. ¿Por qué? Evitar los contactos con otras personas y las visitas a centros médicos permitirán que estos últimos funcionen con mayor eficacia y ayudará a protegerle a usted y a otras personas de posibles infecciones por el virus de la COVID-19 u otros. 2.8 MEDIDAS RECOMENDADAS PARA SUPERAR EL TIEMPO DE CUARENTENA Los virus respiratorios pueden transmitirse al darse la mano y tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca. Es mejor saludar con un gesto de la mano, una inclinación de la cabeza o una reverencia. Para prevenir la COVID-19, lo más seguro es evitar el contacto físico al saludarse. Algunas formas seguras de saludo son un gesto de la mano, una inclinación de la cabeza o una reverencia. Lavarse las manos con frecuencia proporciona más protección frente al contagio de la COVID-19 que usar guantes de goma. El hecho de llevarlos puestos
  26. 26. 22 no impide el contagio, ya que si uno se toca la cara mientras los lleva, la contaminación pasa del guante a la cara y puede causar la infección. Los niños pueden responder al estrés de diversas formas, por ejemplo, mostrándose más dependientes, preocupados, enfadados o agitados, encerrándose en sí mismos o mojando la cama. Muéstrese comprensivo ante las reacciones de su hijo, escuche sus preocupaciones y ofrézcale más amor y atención. Los niños necesitan el amor y la atención de los adultos en los momentos difíciles. Dedíqueles más tiempo y atención. Acuérdese de escuchar a sus hijos, hablarles con amabilidad y tranquilizarles. En la medida de lo posible, trate de mantener a los niños cerca de sus padres y familia y evite separarlos de las personas que se encargan de su cuidado. En caso de separación (por ejemplo, por hospitalización), asegúrese de mantener el contacto frecuente y de ofrecer consuelo. Mantenga las rutinas y los horarios habituales en la medida de lo posible, o ayude a crear otros diferentes en el entorno nuevo, en particular actividades escolares y de aprendizaje, así como momentos para jugar de forma segura. Explique lo que ha pasado y cuál es la situación actual y dé a los niños información clara sobre cómo pueden reducir los riesgos de contraer la enfermedad; utilice palabras que puedan entender en función de su edad. Facilite también información sobre situaciones hipotéticas (por ejemplo, un miembro de la familia y/o el niño empiezan a encontrarse mal y tienen que ir al hospital durante un tiempo para que los médicos puedan ayudarles a recuperarse).
  27. 27. 23 CAPITULO III PROCESO DE EVOLUCION DEL COVID - 19 3.1 EVOLUCION El "paciente cero" es un hombre de 55 años residente en Wuhan, la ciudad en donde se originó el brote en la fecha del 17 de noviembre del 2019. Es el día en que se conoció el primer caso de CORONAVIRUS y el inicio de la pandemia, según una investigación científica china. Así lo aseguraron miembros de una comunidad médica de ese país. Esos especialistas no sólo revelaron la fecha exacta en que habría ocurrido el primer caso de coronavirus en el mundo, sino que además identificaron al "paciente cero" como un hombre de 55 años residente en Wuhan, la ciudad en donde se originó el brote. De acuerdo con esa fuente, a fines de diciembre los hospitales chinos supieron que se trataba de una nueva enfermedad. En enero de este año ya se informó oficialmente el brote de coronavirus de Wuhan. Así, desde el primer caso hasta el 15 de diciembre dieron cuenta de 27 personas con la enfermedad. En tanto, a fines de 2019 ya había 266 y al comenzar el 2020 llegaban a 381. La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) declaró al coronavirus como una pandemia. En China reportaron hasta el momento más de 80.000 contaminaciones y 3.000 muertes sin contar países como Italia, España, Estados Unidos, Emiratos Arabes Unidos, entre Otros donde la Cantidad de infectados y muertes sobrepasa a la estimada actualmente en China.
  28. 28. 24 3.2 PAÍSES AFECTADOS: ESTADÍSTICAS POBLACIONAL DE CASOS (AFECTADOS, CONFIRMADOS, FALLECIDOS, Y PROYECCIÓN FAVORABLE O DESFAVORABLE SEGÚN SEA EL CASO) Figura N° 1: Mapamundi de brote de la pandemia del COVID – 19 ofrecido por la OMS hasta este viernes 3 de Abril del 2020 ESTADISTICAS DE AFECTADOS
  29. 29. 25 Tabla 1 : Estadistica del COVID – 19 Hasta El 3 De Abril Del 2020 Principales Paises Afectados Con Refernte A Venezuela
  30. 30. 26 CAPITULO IV IMPACTO DE LA PANDEMIA ORIGINADA POR EL VIRUS EN LOS SIGUIENTES ASPECTOS: POLÍTICOS, ECONÓMICOS,SOCIALES, CULTURALES, PSICOLÓGICOS, EDUCATIVOS, SALUD PÚBLICA, SEGURIDAD (NACIONAL, REGIONAL Y LOCAL), CIENTÍFICO Y TECNOLÓGICO. 4.1 REALIDAD QUE ENFRENTA EL MUNDOFRENTE AL COVID – 19 Todavía es pronto para saber cuál será el impacto económico de la pandemia global del COVID-19. La clave estará en si el virus puede controlarse a lo largo del segundo trimestre del año o si, por el contrario, sus efectos serán más duraderos y vienen acompañados de complicaciones económicas adicionales, sobre todo en el sector financiero. En el primer caso estaríamos ante un impacto suave, en forma de “V”, que tan solo restaría algunas décimas de crecimiento a la producción global. En el segundo, la situación podría ser mucho más complicada, como anticipaba la OCDE al plantear un recorte a la mitad (hasta el 1,5%) del crecimiento mundial en 2020 en el escenario más adverso, que todavía puede ser revisado a la baja y que cada vez parece más plausible.
  31. 31. 27 4.2 ECONOMIA Hasta el momento, las noticias económicas en relación al virus se han centrado en la espectacular caída de las bolsas y en los apresurados análisis acerca de su impacto macroeconómico, que necesariamente tienen un alto componente especulativo porque la situación actual es de incertidumbre radical. Aquí hay poco que añadir: los mercados financieros exhiben comportamientos de rebaño y el miedo genera ventas en cascada, huida hacia activos seguros como el oro o la deuda estadounidense, apreciación del dólar y caída del precio del petróleo y otras materias primas. Pero si los contagios se controlan o se toman medidas que contribuyan a aumentar la confianza podríamos ver movimientos en sentido contrario, por lo que, de momento, hay que prepararse para semanas de alta volatilidad. En cuanto al impacto negativo sobre el crecimiento, ya podemos decir que, desgraciadamente, y aunque termine por ser en forma de “V” y no de “U” se dejará sentir bastante. El posible futuro rebote no podrá compensar toda la caída de la actividad que ya estamos viendo y cada vez parece más claro que la fase más crítica será más larga de lo inicialmente previsto. Como era de esperar, el frenazo se notará primero en China –origen de la epidemia– y será fuerte, con el enorme efecto arrastre que tiene sobre sus vecinos (y más allá) debido al papel clave que el gigante asiático juega tanto como proveedor de bienes intermedios como finales a todo el mundo (China es origen del 12% de las exportaciones mundiales, cuatro veces más que hace 15 años).
  32. 32. 28 En la Unión Europea, EEUU, Rusia, China y otros países, probablemente el impacto económico se sentirá más tarde (en el segundo y tercer trimestre de 2020), y lo hará de forma desigual. Es muy posible que Italia (y tal vez Alemania) entren en recesión y habrá que ver cuál es el impacto sobre las economías que, como la española, estaban creciendo con mayor fuerza aunque son más dependientes del turismo, que se verá muy afectado. En todo caso, el efecto económico final dependerá de la efectividad de las medidas de contención (cuarentenas, restricciones a la movilidad y cierre o cancelación de aglomeraciones y eventos públicos), la difícil gestión del miedo ciudadano y los efectos de las medidas fiscales y monetarias que se vayan tomando. De especial relevancia será evitar problemas serios de estabilidad financiera e insolvencia empresarial –en particular de restricciones de créditos a empresas y aumento de los costes de financiación de los países– como los vividos durante la crisis del euro o las distintas crisis de países emergentes en las últimas décadas. En condiciones normales las economías tienen ciclos, que suelen ser suaves porque las políticas monetarias y fiscales contra cíclicas los amortiguan. Por eso, las predicciones macroeconómicas de corto plazo suelen ser relativamente fiables (décima arriba, décima abajo), ya que señalan una tendencia. Así, la economía mundial se encontraba a principios de 2020 en una suave desaceleración y muchos de los riesgos para el crecimiento que estuvieron presentes durante 2019, como la guerra comercial o el riesgo de un Brexit caótico, parecían haberse disipado. Esto daba lugar a un consenso muy extendido entre los analistas
  33. 33. 29 macroeconómicos sobre que el año 2020 sería de crecimiento, aunque algo menor al de años anteriores. Sin embargo, los modelos de predicción pueden saltar por los aires cuando aparece un cisne negro. Como explica Nicholas Taleb en su magistral libro de 2007, los cisnes negros son acontecimientos muy difíciles de anticipar y que tiene tan elevado impacto que, cuando suceden, nos obligan a poner en cuestión cualquier ejercicio de predicción anterior. Así, la caída del Muro de Berlín y del bloque soviético en 1989, los atentados del 11-S en 2001, la crisis financiera de 2008 y el impacto del COVID-19 al que nos enfrentamos caerían en esta categoría (podría decirse que la posibilidad de una pandemia global siempre está entre los posibles riesgos globales, pero lo cierto es que no puede anticiparse cuándo ocurrirá). No estaban en los escenarios de riesgo ni siquiera con baja probabilidad y cambiaron la marcha de la historia, en mayor o menor medida. Esto no quiere decir que debamos dejar de lado los ejercicios de predicción, pero hay que subrayar que los mismos siempre están sujetos a incertidumbre y que, en ocasiones como la actual, conviene ponerlos en cuarentena. La principal dificultad estriba en saber cuándo terminará la fase de incertidumbre radical; es decir, cuándo podremos volver a fiarnos de los modelos macroeconómicos. Así, por ejemplo, los atentados terroristas del 11-S generaron momentos de pánico e incertidumbre que se disiparon con cierta rapidez, dando
  34. 34. 30 lugar a un impacto económico adverso leve, aunque después tuvieran implicaciones geopolíticas de gran trascendencia como la “guerra contra el terrorismo”. La crisis financiera del 2008, sin embargo, tuvo un impacto macroeconómico mucho mayor porque, una vez disipada la incertidumbre asociada a la posible quiebra del sistema financiero global. La economía real sufrió una prolongada recesión que estuvo a punto de llevarse por delante al euro y dejó enormes cicatrices en términos de desempleo y desigualdad en el sur de Europa. El problema, por tanto, es anticipar cuánto tiempo va a durar la fase de incertidumbre radical y qué daños dejará en el sistema. Resulta evidente que, en algún momento, la epidemia del COVID-19 quedará controlada a nivel global. Cuando eso suceda, la actividad económica dejará de caer, el comercio internacional y los precios de los activos financieros repuntarán y habrá un cierto efecto rebote. Pero el hecho de que la disrupción tenga que ver con algo tan sensible como la salud pública dificulta sobremanera el diseño de una estrategia efectiva para minimizar su extensión en el tiempo, aumenta la probabilidad de que se cometan errores en la respuesta y hace difícil la coordinación a nivel europeo e internacional, que es esencial para controlar el problema y no crear tensiones adicionales y desconfianza entre países. Además, cuanto más se tarde en dar la situación sanitaria por controlada, más probabilidad habrá de que aparezcan nuevos efectos adversos sobre la economía,
  35. 35. 31 como frenazos prolongados en la inversión (que reducen el crecimiento potencial y hacen colapsar el comercio internacional) o problemas financieros más severos de consecuencias imprevisibles. 4.3 LIDERAZGO POLÍTICO Nos enfrentamos a una situación extremadamente compleja. Por una parte, los pánicos en los mercados financieros y el temor de los consumidores paralizados requieren de respuestas políticas y liderazgos fuertes porque las soluciones técnicas no son suficientes para reestablecer la confianza. Pero, por otra parte, el criterio técnico de médicos y epidemiólogos es a su vez esencial (y en ocasiones más relevante que el político) para poder dar una respuesta adecuada a la pandemia. Esto hace imprescindible que desde las instituciones públicas se mande un mensaje de que “hay alguien al mando” de la respuesta económica (como ya sucedió en septiembre de 2008 ante la quiebra de Lehman Brothers), pero que dicho mensaje pueda no ser suficiente dada la incertidumbre sobre la evolución de la salud de la población. En definitiva, se hace necesario un liderazgo fuerte que incorpore los criterios de los especialistas y coordine una respuesta económica para minimizar el daño del COVID-19 en todos los ámbitos. Y, en casos como el de la zona euro, que es una unión monetaria incompleta en la que existe el riesgo de que cada país vaya por su cuenta, es especialmente importante dar una respuesta coordinada entre los distintos Estados miembros y las instituciones europeas, algo que, como sabemos, no es fácil de conseguir.
  36. 36. 32 La respuesta de política económica tiene que hacer frente a un shock de oferta seguido por un shock de demanda. Ambos deben preocuparnos y exigen respuestas distintas. Así, en primer lugar, tenemos un problema de cierre de fábricas (en primer lugar en China pero poco a poco en otros países), problemas de abastecimiento y complejas disrupciones en las cadenas de suministro, que además están siendo mucho más intensas que cuando nos enfrentamos a la epidemia del SARS (Síndrome de respiración aguda) en 2003 porque hoy la economía china es cuatro veces más grande que entonces y las empresas de todo el mundo son mucho más dependientes de los componentes e insumos intermedios chinos, sobre todo en sectores como el automóvil, la electrónica o la química. Pero sobre este choque de oferta, que nos recuerda a los desabastecimientos de los años 70 derivados de las crisis del petróleo y que podría empezar a revertirse a lo largo del segundo trimestre de 2020, hay que añadir una caída en la demanda, que afecta sobre todo al sector del transporte, turismo, ferias y eventos, y que va acompañado de un elevadísimo nivel de incertidumbre que frena el consumo y paraliza la actividad. Para frenar este miedo, comprensible, pero a veces exagerado e irracional, es esencial informar adecuadamente a la población, evitar las exageraciones y el sensacionalismo y diseñar de forma adecuada los planes de contingencia. Como decía Keynes “El mercado puede permanecer irracional más tiempo del que usted puede permanecer solvente”, y en eso estriba el mayor riesgo: que el
  37. 37. 33 pánico genere una caída de la actividad que infrinja un daño a la economía que no se pueda recuperar fácilmente. Para suavizar el impacto de este doble shock hay que utilizar la política económica de forma imaginativa. Así, como ya ha sucedido en China y está comenzando a suceder en Europa, se puede diferir el pago de algunos impuestos y cotizaciones sociales o refinanciar las deudas y líneas de crédito de las empresas que sufran una caída de sus ventas de forma transitoria. Pero este compromiso de refinanciación por parte del sistema financiero debe acompañarse de líneas de liquidez extraordinarias por parte de los bancos centrales que eviten situaciones de credit crunch. Se trata de que situaciones de falta de liquidez –que afectarán sobre todo a las pequeñas y medianas empresas– no devengan en situaciones de insolvencia (que aumenten el desempleo), y para eso es necesario regar de liquidez el sistema, asegurando que los bancos refinancien las deudas de sus clientes que tengan dificultades para pagar. Por lo tanto, la respuesta de la política monetaria no tiene demasiado sentido que pase por rebajas de tipos de interés, que ya están en mínimos y que seguramente no inducirán a los ciudadanos a consumir más si lo que los paraliza es el temor al futuro, sino por apoyos específicos y bien diseñados. Así, las bajadas de tipos de interés sorpresa de medio punto por parte de la Reserva Federal estadounidense y el Banco de Inglaterra de principios de marzo, que tenía como objetivo mandar un mensaje de confianza, no parece que hayan funcionado. Además, podrían abrir una
  38. 38. 34 guerra de divisas si son percibidas por otros como medidas para depreciar el tipo de cambio. Seguramente, habría sido mejor una respuesta coordinada por parte de los principales bancos centrales del mundo (BCE, Fed, Banco Central Chino, Banco de Japón y Banco de Inglaterra). La acción conjunta habría mandado una señal mucho más potente sobre la disposición de las autoridades políticas de actuar de forma resolutiva, evitando depreciaciones competitivas y contribuyendo a evitar una situación de deflación global generada por el colapso de la demanda, que sería muy peligrosa dados los altos niveles de deuda. Veremos si el comunicado que los líderes del G-7 lanzaron en marzo para transmitir confianza se acompaña de políticas coordinadas en los próximos meses. De hecho, lo deseable sería que el G-20 pudiera diseñar un estímulo fiscal como el que se puso en marcha en 2009 ante la Gran Recesión, algo poco probable mientras Trump siga siendo un negacionista de la pandemia. Si esta expansión fiscal se diseñara de forma que el dinero llegara rápidamente a la economía real (lo que requeriría que se hiciera mediante un aumento de gasto y no mediante rebajas de impuestos), podría amortiguar la caída del PIB en los próximos meses. Pero sería aconsejable que gastaran más aquellos países que más margen fiscal tienen para evitar que aumentos del endeudamiento pudieran complicar la sostenibilidad de las cuentas públicas en países con dificultades como pasó durante la crisis financiera.
  39. 39. 35 En todo caso, y dada la necesidad de incorporar el elemento fiscal en la respuesta a la pandemia, en la UE está justificado lanzar un plan de emergencia anti- catástrofes con recursos del presupuesto europeo. Los 25.000 millones de euros anunciados hasta la fecha deben ser realmente fondos adicionales a los presupuestos existentes y deberían invertirse desde una perspectiva federal europea, saliendo de proyectos del Banco Europeo de Inversiones (BEI) o de financiación captada en los mercados por el Mecanismo Europeo de Estabilidad (MEDE). Esto podría utilizar sus líneas de crédito precautorias o ser empleado de forma imaginativa (que tal vez requiera alguna modificación en sus reglas de funcionamiento) para generar recursos mancomunados. Todo ello supone que hay repensar algunos elementos de las reglas fiscales del Pacto de Estabilidad y Crecimiento (que, por otra parte, ya están en proceso de revisión por su excesiva complejidad y por incentivar políticas pro cíclicas). Así, es necesario evitar que a nivel nacional no se puedan dedicar recursos públicos a la compra de instrumental médico o a la contratación de personal sanitario por el temor a una reprimenda por parte de Bruselas, pero es incluso más importante diseñar una respuesta coordinada, solidaria y europea. Justo ahora que se acaba de producir el Brexit, la UE tiene una oportunidad de demostrar que está a la altura de las circunstancias. Y tal vez esta crisis permita dar un nuevo empujón a la unión monetaria europea.
  40. 40. 36 4.4 SITUACIÓN SOCIAL A LARGO PLAZO Más allá de los aspectos económicos inmediatos, la crisis del COVID-19 nos deja una serie de lecciones sobre el futuro de la globalización y su gobernanza. En primer lugar, pone blanco sobre negro que, ante un mundo tan interdependiente, las acciones unilaterales, además de ser inefectivas, son contraproducentes. La cooperación multilateral, las respuestas coordinadas y la confianza en las instituciones con conocimientos y experiencia (en este caso la Organización Mundial de la Salud) son imprescindibles; y el aislacionismo y la improvisación trumpistas especialmente peligrosas. Segundo, debemos reflexionar sobre si el avance de la globalización y la profundidad de las cadenas de suministro globales no se ha hecho de forma demasiado desordenada, haciendo que los países europeos sean demasiado vulnerables a los insumos intermedios provenientes de China. Tal vez haya llegado el momento de diversificar mucho más nuestras fuentes geográficas de aprovisionamiento y aprovechar las ventajas de la impresión en 3D para dar un impulso a nuestra producción industrial doméstica. Tercero, la UE (y sobre todo la zona euro), corren el riesgo de repetir los errores de descoordinación y lentitud de respuesta que se dieron entre 2008 y 2013 ante la crisis financiera global y la crisis del euro. Además, en un contexto de creciente rivalidad geopolítica internacional y crisis del multilateralismo y la cooperación, es cada vez más necesaria la unidad europea y, a la vez, más fácil que las situaciones críticas acentúen las divisiones.
  41. 41. 37 Deberían, por tanto, evitarse acciones unilaterales (como las restricciones a las exportaciones de material médico anunciadas por Alemania, Francia o Austria), que abren brechas para que potencias externas puedan debilitar la Unión. Cuarto, la pandemia tendrá importantes implicaciones geopolíticas que todavía son difíciles de anticipar. Todavía no sabemos si el COVID-19 reforzará o debilitará a China. Su aparente efectiva respuesta a la pandemia (que está por confirmar) podría darle alas al gobierno, pero si la economía se frena o si se descubre que su gestión de la crisis no ha sido tan exitosa, podría pasar lo contrario. No olvidemos que la economía china decrecerá en el primer trimestre del 2020 por primera vez desde la Revolución Cultural en 1968. Por otra parte, la crisis económica derivada de la pandemia podría poner en jaque la sostenibilidad de la deuda pública y privada en algunos países emergentes que están experimentando fuertes salidas de capital y depreciaciones de sus monedas, con el consiguiente impacto político y social. Por último, si el precio del petróleo se mantiene bajo por la caída de la demanda, habría una importante transferencia de rentas desde los países productores a los consumidores (entre ellos España), así como importantes problemas económicos para algunos países exportadores que ya se encuentran en situaciones de vulnerabilidad. En la medida en la que aprendamos a aprovecharlas, podríamos reducir los desplazamientos urbanos, lo que contribuiría a reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero y luchar contra el cambio climático.
  42. 42. 38 CAPITULO V CONCLUSIONES En definitiva, los gobiernos se enfrentan a una difícil disyuntiva entre parar la actividad económica o parar la pandemia. Cuanto antes se impongan medidas severas para frenar la expansión del virus y más drásticas sean, mayor será el impacto económico a corto plazo, pero más rápida puede ser la contención de la pandemia. Las medidas de contención de los contagios como las restricciones a la movilidad o las cuarentenas, tendrán que imponerse en todo caso (en el límite, cuando colapse el sistema sanitario, e idealmente, antes). Pase lo que pase, el impacto económico en el segundo trimestre de 2020 en Europa será severo, pero todavía es posible que la recuperación será relativamente rápida si el frenazo no dura demasiados meses, lo que requiere una respuesta de política económica –tanto fiscal como monetaria– fuerte y el suficiente liderazgo y coordinación políticas para frenar el miedo de la ciudadanía. Además, las sociedades más cohesionadas y cívicas serán capaces de afrontar mejor el reto porque durante los próximos meses un individualismo exagerado puede conducir al desastre. Por último, esta crisis nos muestra algunos de los riesgos tanto de la hiper- globalización como de tener una Unión Económica y Monetaria incompleta y una UE insuficientemente integrada desde el punto de vista político. Es, por tanto, una nueva llamada de atención para los europeos.
  43. 43. 39 RECOMENDACIONES La reciente aparición del COVID-19 significa que la comprensión de los patrones de transmisión, la gravedad, las características clínicas y los factores de riesgo de infección sigue siendo reducida, ya sea entre la población general, entre el personal médico o en el entorno familiar o en otros ambientes "cerrados". Por lo tanto, los estudios para evaluar las características epidemiológicas y clínicas de los casos en diferentes contextos resultan esenciales para profundizar y comprender mejor este virus y la enfermedad que se le asocia. También proporcionarán la información fiable necesaria para ajustar los parámetros que se integrarán en los modelos de pronóstico. La comunidad mundial de salud pública ha reconocido la necesidad de desarrollar investigaciones estandarizadas y recopilación de datos después de las epidemias de gripe aviar altamente patógena H5N1 y durante la gripe pandémica H1N1 de 2009. Desde 2011, dos redes internacionales y bien representadas (ISARIC1 y CONSISE2) trabajan para la estandarización de los métodos clínicos, epidemiológicos y de laboratorio que se utilizarán en caso de epidemia. El Grupo de trabajo de expertos de la OMS sobre investigaciones y estudios especiales sobre la gripe pandémica ha desarrollado varios protocolos estándar para la gripe pandémica. Es probable que el virus que causa el COVID-19 haya surgido de una fuente animal, pero ahora se está propagando de persona a persona. Se cree que el virus se propaga principalmente entre las personas que están en contacto cercano unas con otras
  44. 44. 40 (dentro de 6 pies de distancia), a través de las gotitas respiratorias que se producen cuando una persona infectada tose o estornuda. También podría ser posible que una persona contraiga el COVID-19 al tocar una superficie u objeto que tenga el virus y luego se toque la boca, la nariz o posiblemente los ojos, aunque no se cree que esta sea la principal forma en que se propaga el virus. En la actualidad no existe una vacuna que proteja contra el COVID-19. La mejor manera de prevenir infecciones es tomar medidas preventivas cotidianas, como evitar el contacto cercano con personas enfermas y lavarse las manos con frecuencia.
  45. 45. 41 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS 1) Página información Hemeroteca COVID – 19 www.cdc.gov/COVID19-es 2) Página Informativa de la Organización Mundial de la Salud 3) Managing epidemics, key facts about major deadly diseases. Ginebra, Organización Mundial de la Salud, 2018 (https://apps.who.int/iris/handle/10665/272442) 4) WHO Global Influenza Surveillance Network Manual for the laboratory diagnosis and virological surveillance of influenza, OMS, 2011 (https://www.who.int/influenza/gisrs_laboratory/manual_diagnosis_surveil lance_influenza/en/) 5) Investigation of cases of human infection with Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), interim guidance, Organización Mundial de la Salud, actualizado en junio de 2018. 6) Vigilancia de la infección humana por el coronavirus causante del síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio (MERS-CoV): orientaciones provisionales, actualizadas en Marzo 2020,

×