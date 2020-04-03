Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
En todas nuestras construcciones se utiliza madera de pino y abeto de los bosques del norte y este de Europa, por ser una ...
DIVISIONES INTERIORES Las divisiones interiores est�n compuestas por un s�ndwich de madera natural maciza machihembrada a ...
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Casas prefabricadas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Casas prefabricadas

37 views

Published on

construccion

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Casas prefabricadas

  1. 1. En todas nuestras construcciones se utiliza madera de pino y abeto de los bosques del norte y este de Europa, por ser una de sus principales caracter�sticas la gran resistencia a los bruscos cambios clim�ticos. Despu�s de un lento y controlado proceso de secado hasta Alcanzar su punto optimo de humedad, se le somete a un riguroso tratamiento de fondo, lo que garantiza unas caracter�sticas hidr�fugas, antimoho, anticarcoma y antipar�sitos. El acabado natural que le confiere el barniz de poro abierto que se aplica a toda la madera, le proporciona protecci�n y belleza. PAREDES EXTERIORES Todos los diferentes acabados exteriores disponibles est�n dise�ados especialmente para la optima utilizaci�n del bungalow en cualquier clima, ya sea fr�o o caluroso, gracias al aislamiento t�rmico que ofrecen las distintas posibilidades de construcci�n. Todos nuestros bungalows pueden suministrarse con cualquiera de los siguientes acabados exteriores: S�ndwich con werzalit.- (A) Exterior formado por lamas de Werzalit inalterable a los agentes atmosf�ricos y al envejecimiento. Armaz�n reticular, aislamiento t�rmico-ac�stico con barrera de vapor. Machihembrado interior en madera natural maciza. El grueso total de la pared es de 13,1 cm. S�ndwich con madera.- (B) Pared exterior en madera de pino maciza machihembrada. Armaz�n reticular, aislamiento t�rmico-ac�stico con barrera de vapor. Machihembrado interior en madera natural maciza. El grueso total de la pared es de 15,6 cm. Semitronco.-(C) Exterior machihembrado de medio tronco macizo en madera de pino. Armaz�n reticular, aislamiento t�rmico-ac�stico con barrera de vapor. El grueso total de la pared es de 15,2 cm. El Werzalit Revestimiento para exteriores a base de madera natural, fabricado por la empresa alemana Werzalit AG. Todos los paneles de Werzalit est�n fabricados con moldes bajo alta presi�n y temperatura, mediante un proceso patentado a nivel mundial. La materia prima es una mezcla de maderas trituradas y resinas. Los perfiles Werzalit tienen una alta resistencia a golpes y roturas y son especialmente adecuados para la intemperie, ya que son insensibles a la humedad y a los cambios bruscos de temperatura, con la ventaja de su nulo mantenimiento. Existe una amplia gama de colores para personalizar su bungalow, incluyendo el acabado en madera.
  2. 2. DIVISIONES INTERIORES Las divisiones interiores est�n compuestas por un s�ndwich de madera natural maciza machihembrada a cada lado de un armaz�n reticular con el correspondiente aislante t�rmico- ac�stico. El grueso total de la pared interior es de 7,6 cm. SUELO CON PARQUET O GRES Sobre las bases de apoyo se construye el primer entramado de viguetas de madera, que queda levantado del suelo para que el contacto con la humedad y el agua sea nulo. Sobre el entramado de vigas se coloca un primer suelo compuesto por tablero OSB hidr�fugo, mas aislante t�rmico y sobre este el parquet flotante o gres. CUBIERTA Y TEJADO Partiendo de las vigas del techo, cuyo grosor y resistencia esta determinado por las medidas de cada bungalow, se dispone de una capa de aislamiento t�rmico y c�mara de aire, cubierta interiormente por machihembrado de madera natural maciza. La cubierta exterior est�ndar ser� a dos aguas, en teja met�lica de color a elegir. Tambi�n podemos construir nuestros bungalows con teja cer�mica o preparado para colocaci�n de pizarra. OTROS DETALLES - Puerta de entrada maciza de 80 cms. - Armarios de madera empotrados. - Contraventanas opcionales. - Puertas interiores de 60 cms. - Ventanas de madera maciza o PVC y cristal doble, tipo Climalit. Modelos est�ndar Los modelos est�ndar se entregan completamente equipados, llave en mano, o bien sin mobiliario ni instalaciones para que se le pueda dar un toque personal. Nuestros modelos est�ndar han sido muy estudiados y contrastados, adaptandose a la mayor�a de las necesidades. Modelos especiales Nuestro equipo de arquitectos, al frente de la direcci�n del departamento t�cnico, pueden dise�ar el bungalow o construcci�n que mejor se adpte a sus necesidades.

×