ВІДОМОСТІ про навчально-методичне та інформаційне забезпечення освітньої діяльності у сфері загальної середньої освіти 1. ...
Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. України наказ № 826 від 14.07.2016 (зі змінами затвердженими наказом Мі...
Основи здоров’я Основи здоров’я. 5-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і н...
Атлас 1 примірник Диски 8 шт. Наукова література : 29 примірники 2. Книгосховище так 10 3. Зал для видачі літератури так 4...
2 математика Богданович М.В Математика Генеза, 2012 6 6 2 Німецька мова Бориско Н.Ф Німецька мова Грамота, 2012 6 6 2 інфо...
4 я у світі Бібік Н.М Я у світі Основа, 2015 2 6 4 мистецтво Лобова О.В Музичне мистецтво Школяр, 2016 2 6 4 мистецтво Рез...
6 географія Гільберт Г.Т. географія Грамота ,2014 1 8 6 основи здоров’я Бех І.Д Основи здоров’я Алатон, 2014 1 8 6 мистецт...
8 українська література Слоньовська О.В. Українська література Літера ЛТД, 2016 4 7 8 зарубіжна література Волощук Є.В. За...
9 географія о Гілецький И.С Географія Ранок, 2017 5 5 9 фізика Бар’яхтар В.Г. Фізика Ранок, 2017 5 5 9 хімія Григорович О....
11 українська мова Шслехова Г.Г Українська мова Освіта, 2011 0 7 11 українська мова Семенюк Г.Ф. Українська література Осв...
Українська мова Словник синонімів- антонімів Дніпрокнига 2012 1 Українська мова А.В.Козлов Хрестоматія. Українські письмен...
Серія ШБ Смолич ІО Мир хатам, війна палацам ВД «Фоліо»,2013 1 Серія ШБ Сковорода Г Українська байка ВД «Фоліо»,2014 1 Сері...
Додаток 31

  1. 1. ВІДОМОСТІ про навчально-методичне та інформаційне забезпечення освітньої діяльності у сфері загальної середньої освіти 1. Відомості про навчально-методичне (програмне) забезпечення Найменування навчальних програм навчальних дисциплін Наявність (так/ні) Ким затверджено Рік затвердження Початкова школа Навчальні програми для 1-4 класів загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів із навчанням української мовою: «Українська мова», «Літературне читання», «Математика», «Природознавство», «Я у світі», «Інформатика», «Трудове навчання», «Образотворче мистецтво», «Фізична культура», «Основи здоров'я» так Міністерство освіти і науки України № 948 від 05.08.2016 05.08.2016 Українська мова Українська мова. 5-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ № 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Українська література Українська література. 5-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ № 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Зарубіжна література Зарубіжна література. 5-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ № 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Німецька мова Німецька мова. 5-9 класи. . 1ірограма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ № 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Математика Математика. 5-9 класи. . Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ № 826 від 14.07.2016 (зі змінами затвердженими наказом 14.07.2016
  2. 2. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. України наказ № 826 від 14.07.2016 (зі змінами затвердженими наказом Міністерства освіти і науки України № 804 від 07.06.2017) 07.06.2017 Інформатика Інформатика. 5-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ № 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Фізика Фізика. 7-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ №804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Історія Історія України. Всесвітня історія. 5-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Правознавство Правознавство. 9 клас. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Лист Міністерства освіти і науки України від 21.05.2008 № 1/11- 1969 21.05.2008 Біологія Біологія. 6-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Хімія Хімія. 7-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Географія Географія. 6-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Природознавство Природознавство. 5 клас. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017
  3. 3. Основи здоров’я Основи здоров’я. 5-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Трудове навчання Трудове навчання. 5-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Мистецтво Образотворче мистецтво. 1-7 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Мистецтво Мистецтво. 8-9 класи. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 Фізична культура Фізична культура. 5-9 клас. Програма для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. так Міністерство освіти і науки України наказ N 804 від 07.06.2017 07.06.2017 2. Відомості про інформаційне забезпечення Найменування виду інформаційного забезпечення Наявність (так/ні) Площа (кв. метрів) Кількість місць Обсяг бібліотечного фонду 1. Бібліотека так 18,6 3 Всього: 8282 3 них: Підручники: 1-4 класи: 661 примірників 5-9 класи: 1331 примірників 10-11 класи: 320 примірників Художня література: 5332 Довідники: 134 примірників Програми і збірники : 47 примірники Методична література 207 примірники
  4. 4. Атлас 1 примірник Диски 8 шт. Наукова література : 29 примірники 2. Книгосховище так 10 3. Зал для видачі літератури так 4. Читальний зал ІІІ 5. Електронна бібліотека ІІІ 6. Інтернет ні • 7. Всб-сайт закладу так 3. Забезпечення підручниками та навчальними посібниками, рекомендованими МОН Клас ІІайменува ння навчальної дисципліни Автор підручника (навчального посібника) Найменування підручника (навчального посібника) Найменування видавництва, рік видання Кількість примірникі в нео б- хід но факти чно 1 українська мова Вашуленко М.С. Буквар Освіта, 2012 4 7 1 математика Богданович М.В. Математика Освіта, 2012 4 7 1 Німецька мова ІІаршикова О.О. Німецька мова Генеза, 2012 4 7 1 природо­ знавство Грущииська І. Природо- знавство Освіта,2012 4 7 1 основи здоров’я Гнатюк 0. В Основи здоров’я Генеза, 2012 4 7 1 мистецтво Трач С.К Образотворче мистецтво Богдан, 2012 4 7 1 мистецтво Аристовав Л. Музичне мистецтво Освіта, 2012 4 7 1 трудове навчання Тимснко В.П. Трудове навчання Генеза,2012 4 7 1 Російська мова Статівка В.І Російська мова Генеза, 2012 0 7 2 українська мова Вашуленко М.С. Українська мова Освіта ,2012 6 6 2 українська мова Савченко О.Я. Літературне читання Освіта, 2012 6 6
  5. 5. 2 математика Богданович М.В Математика Генеза, 2012 6 6 2 Німецька мова Бориско Н.Ф Німецька мова Грамота, 2012 6 6 2 інформа­ тика Коршенко ММ Сходинки до інформатики Ранок, 2012 6 6 2 природо­ знавство Грущинська I. В Природо- знавство Освіта, 2013 6 6 2 основи здоров’я Гнатюк О. В Основи здоров’я Генеза, 2012 6 6 2 музичне мистецтво Аристова Л. Музичне мистецтво Освіта, 2012 6 6 2 образотворче мистецтво Трач С.К Образотворче мистецтво Навчальна книга ,2012 6 6 2 трудове навчання Веремшчук 1.М. Трудове навчання Генеза ,2012 6 6 3 українська мова Вашуленко М.С. Українська мова Освіта, 2013 3 5 3 українська мова Савченко О.Я. Літературне читання Освіта, 2013 3 5 3 математика Богданович М.В Математика Генеза, 2013 3 5 3 Німецька мова Паршикова О. Німецька мова Грамота, 2013 3 л 3 3 інформа­ тика Коршенко М.М. Сходинки до інформатики Генеза, 2013 3 5 Л основи здоров’я Гнатюк О.В. Основи здоров’я Генеза, 2013 3 5 п з природо­ знавство Грущинська 1.В Природо- знавство Освіта, 2013 3 5 3 я у світі Б1бш Н.М. Я у світі Основа, 2013 3 5 3 мистецтво Аристова Л.С Музичне мистецтво Освіта, 2013 3 5 3 мистецтво Резшченко М.1. Образотворче мистецтво Богдан, 2013 3 5 трудове навчання Беремшчик 1.М. Трудове навчання Генеза, 2013 3 5 4 українська мова Вашуленко М.С. Українська мова Освіта, 2015 2 5 4 українська мова Науменко В.О. Літературне читання Освіта, 2016 * 2 6 4 математика Богданович М.В Математика Генеза, 20165 2 6 4 Німецька мова Сотникова С Німецька мова Ранок, 2015 2 6 4 інформа­ тика Коршенко М. Інформатика Ранок, 2015 2 6 4 основи здоров’я Гнатюк О.В Основи здоров’я Генеза 2 6 4 природо­ знавство Пльберг Т.Г. Природо-знавство Генеза, 2015 0 6
  6. 6. 4 я у світі Бібік Н.М Я у світі Основа, 2015 2 6 4 мистецтво Лобова О.В Музичне мистецтво Школяр, 2016 2 6 4 мистецтво Резніченко І.М. Образотворче мистецтво Богдан, 2015 2 5 4 трудове навчання Веремійчик І.М Трудове навчання Гснеза, 2016 2 6 5 українська мова Глазова О.П. Українська мова Освіта,2013 6 8 5 українська література Коваленко Л.Т Українська література Освіта ,2013 6 8 5 зарубіжна література Волощук Є.В Світова література Генеза, 2013 6 8 5 математика Істер О.С Математика Генеза ,2013 6 8 5 історія України Власов В. Історія України (вступ) Освіта, 2013 6 8 5 Німецька мова Сотнікова С.І німецька мова Ранок, 2013 6 7 5 інформа­ тика Морзе Н.В Інформатика Генеза, 2013 6 8 5 природо­ знавство Коршевшок Т.В. Природо- знавство Генеза, 2013 6 8 5 основи здоров’я Бех І.Д Основи здоров’я Алатон, 2013 6 8 5 мистецтво Железняк С.М Музичне мистецтво Навчальна книга, 2013 6 8 5 мистецтво Кондратова Л.Р Образотворче мистецтво Навчальна книга, 2013 6 8 5 трудове навчання Сидоренко В.К. Трудове навчання (хл.) Сиция, 2013 5 6 5 трудове навчання Сидоренко В.К. Трудове навчання (дів.) Сиция, 2013 1 3 6 українська мова Глазова О.П. Українська мова Освіта, 2014 1 8 6 українська література Коваленко Л.Т Українська література Освіта, 2014 1 8 6 зарубіжна література Волощук Є.В. Світова література Генеза, 2014 1 8 6 математика Істер О.С Математика Генеза, 2014 * 1 8 6 всесвітня історія Бандровський О.Г Всесвітня історія. Історія України Генеза, 2014 1 8 6 Німецька мова Сотникова С.І Німецька мова Ранок, 2014 1 7 6 інформа­ тика Морзе Н.В. Інформатика Освіта, 2014 1 8 6 біологія Остапченко Л.І Біологія Генеза, 2014 1 8
  7. 7. 6 географія Гільберт Г.Т. географія Грамота ,2014 1 8 6 основи здоров’я Бех І.Д Основи здоров’я Алатон, 2014 1 8 6 мистецтво Кондратова Л.Г Музичне мистецтво Навчальна книга ,2014 1 8 6 мистецтво Железняк С.М Образотворче м- истецтво Сиция, 2014 1 8 6 трудове навчання Сидоренко В.К. Трудове навчання (Дів.) Сиция, 2014 1 6 6 трудове навчання Терсщук Б.М. Трудове навчання (хл.) Генеза, 2014 0 6 7 українська мова Міщенко О.І Українська мова Генеза, 2016 0 5 7 українська мова Заболотний В.В. Українська мова Генеза, 2016 3 4 7 українська література Міщенко 0.1 Українська література Генеза, 2016 3 5 7 зарубіжна література Волощук Є.В. Зарубіжна література Генеза, 2016 3 5 7 геометрія Істер О.С. Геометрія Генеза, 2016 3 5 7 алгебра Істср О.С. Алгебра Генеза, 2015 3 5 7 історія України Свідерський 10.10. Історія України Грамота, 2016 3 4 7 всесвітня історія Подаляк Н.Т. Всесвітня історія Генеза, 2015 3 4 7 Німецька мова Сотникова С.І. Німецька мова Ранок,2015 3 5 7 інформа­ тика Морзе Н.В. Інформатика Освіта, 2015 3 4 7 біологія Остапченко Л.І Біологія Генеза, 2016 3 5 7 географія Пестушко В.Ю Географія Генеза, 2016 3 6 7 фізика Бар’яхтар В.Г. Фізика Ранок,2015 3 4 7 хімія Попель П.П. Хімія Академія, 2015 3 3 7 основи здоров’я Бех І.Д Основи здоров’я Алатон, 2015 * 3 4 7 мистецтво Кондратова Л.Г. Музичне мистецтво Навчальна книга, 2015 3 4 7 мистецтво Железняк С.М. Образотворче мистецтво Генеза, 2016 3 6 7 трудове навчання Терещук А.І. Трудове навчання (хл.) Літера ЛТД, 2016 1 2 7 трудове навчання Терещук А.І. Трудове навчання (дів.) Літера ЛТД, 2014 2 8 українська мова Глазова О.П. Українська мова Освіта, 2016 4 7
  8. 8. 8 українська література Слоньовська О.В. Українська література Літера ЛТД, 2016 4 7 8 зарубіжна література Волощук Є.В. Зарубіжна література Генеза, 2016 4 7 8 геометрія Істер О.С. Геомстрія Генеза, 2016 4 7 8 алгебра Істер О.С. Алгебра Генеза, 2016 4 7 8 історія України Гісем О.В. Історія України Ранок ,2016 4 7 8 всесвітня історія Гісем О.В. Всесвітня історія Ранок, 2016 4 7 8 Німецька мова Сотникова С. німецька мова Ранок, 2016 4 7 8 інформа­ тика Морзе II.В. Інформатика Генеза, 2016 4 7 8 біологія Матяш Н.Ю Біологія Генеза, 2016 4 7 8 географія Пестушко В.Ю Географія Генеза, 2016 4 7 8 фізика Бар’яхтар В.Г. Фізика Райок, 2016 4 7 8 хімія Григорович О.В. Хімія Ранок, 2016 4 7 8 основи здоров’я Бех І.Д Основи здоров’я Алатон, 2016 4 7 8 мистецтво Масоло Л.М Мистецтво Світоч, 2016 4 7 8 трудове навчання Терещук А.І. Трудове навчання (дів.) Літера ЛТД, 2016 2 6 9 українська мова Глазова О.П. Українська мова Ранок, 2017 5 5 9 українська література Коваленко Л. Українська література Оріон, 2017 5 5 9 зарубіжна література Волощук Є.В. Зарубіжна література Ранок,2017 5 5 9 геометрія Бевз Г.П. Геометрія Освіта, 2017 5 5 9 алгебра Бевз Г.П. Алгебра Освіта, 2017 5 5 9 історія України Гісем О.В Історія України Ранок, 2017 5 5 9 всесвітня історія Гісем О.В Всесвітня історія Ранок, 2017 5 5 9 правознав­ ство Наровлянський О.Д Правознавство Грамота, 2017 5 5 9 інформа­ тика Морзе Н.В Інформатика Оріон ,2017 5 5 9 Німецька мова Сотнікова С.І. Німецька мова Ранок,2017 5 5 9 біологія Остапчснко Л.І Біологія Генеза ,2017 5 5
  9. 9. 9 географія о Гілецький И.С Географія Ранок, 2017 5 5 9 фізика Бар’яхтар В.Г. Фізика Ранок, 2017 5 5 9 хімія Григорович О.В. Хімія Ранок 2017 5 5 9 основи здоров’я Бех І.Д Основи здоров’я Алатон, 2017 5 5 9 трудове навчання Терещук А.І Трудове навчання (хл.) Генеза ,2017 1 1 9 трудове навчання Терещук А.І Трудове навчання (дів.) Генеза, 2017 4 4 9 Мистецтво Масол Л.М Мистецтво Освіта, 201709 5 5 10 українська мова О.Глазова Українська мова Зодіак- ЕКО,20Ю 0 7 10 українська мова Плющ М.Я Українська мова Зодіак- ЕКО,20Ю 0 1 10 українська література Семенюк Г.Ф Українська література Освіта, 2010 0 14 10 зарубіжна література Ковбасенко Ю.І. Світова література Грамота, 2011 0 5 10 математика Бурда М.І. математика Зодіак- ЕКО,20Ю 0 10 10 історія України Турченко Ф.Г. Історія України Генеза, 2010 0 11 10 всесвітня історія Ладичснко Т.В, Всесвітня історія Генеза, 2010 0 10 10 правозна­ вство Наровлянський О.Д. Правознавство Генеза, 2011 0 7 10 німецька мова Савчук І. німецька мова Світ, 2011 0 1 10 інформа­ тика * * Ривкінд И.Я. Інформатика Генеза, 2010 0 6 10 інформа­ тика Морзе Н.В. Інформатика Школяр, 2011 0 3 10 біологія Тагліна О.В, Біологія Ранок, 2010 0 9 10 географія Пестушко В.Ю. Географія Генеза, 2010 0 8 10 фізика Генденштейн П.Е Фізика Гімназія, 2010 * 0 1 10 хімія Попель П.П Хімія Академія, 2010 0 9 10 фізика Коршак Є.В, Фізика Генеза, 2010 0 1 0 10 художня культура Масол Л.М. Художня культура Ранок, 2011 0 1 10 художня культура Клімова Л.В. Художня культура Літера ЛТД, 2010 0 1 10 технології Коберник О.М. Технології СИЦИЯ, 2010 0 1
  10. 10. 11 українська мова Шслехова Г.Г Українська мова Освіта, 2011 0 7 11 українська мова Семенюк Г.Ф. Українська література Освіта, 2011 0 7 11 зарубіжна література Ковбасенко Ю.І. Світова література Грамота, 2011 0 7 11 математика Бевз Г.ГІ. Математика Ґенеза, 2011 0 6 11 математика Бевз Г.П Геометрія Генеза, 2011 0 1 11 історія України Струкевич О.К Історія України Сиция, 2011 0 7 11 всесвітня історія Ладиченко Т.В Всесвітня історія Прем’єр, 2011 0 7 11 правозна­ вство Наровлянський о д Правознавство Генеза, 2011 0 11 Німецька мова Басай Н. німецька мова Освіта, 2011 0 7 11 інформа­ тика Морзе Н.В. Інформатика Генеза, 2011 0 7 11 людина і світ Маорголіна Л.В Людина і світ Оберіг, 2012 0 4 11 біологія Межжерін С.В Біологія Генеза, 2011 0 6 11 фізика Сиротюк В. Фізика Генеза, 2011 0 7 11 хімія Лашевська Г.А Хімія Грамота, 2011 0 7 11 екологія Царик Л.П. Екологія Генеза, 2011 0 6 11 астрономія Пришляк Н.П. Астрономія Ранок, 2011 0 8 11 економіка Радіонова І.Ф. Економіка Аксіома, 2011 0 3 11 художня культура Назаренко Н.В . Художня культура Освіта, 2012 0 5 11 захист Вітчизни Паніко К.О. Захист Вітчизни (хл.) Астон, 2011 0 1 11 захист Вітчизни Гудима А.А. Захист Вітчизни(дівч.) Астон, 2011 0 5 11 технології Коберник О.М. Технології Літера ЛТД ,2012 0 1 11 технології Мадзігон В.М. Технології Педагогічна думка ,2011 0 2 Біологія Ламута Біологія людини (таблиці) Дніпрокнига 2010 4 Історія Даниленко Короткий історичний словник Дніпрокнига 2008 4 Українська мова Дубовик 0. Українсько- російськ, російсько- українск. словник Дніпрокнига 2008 5
  11. 11. Українська мова Словник синонімів- антонімів Дніпрокнига 2012 1 Українська мова А.В.Козлов Хрестоматія. Українські письменники XX ст. Дніпрокнига, 2010 2 Українська мова П.Л.Кононенко Хрестоматія. Українські письменники XX ст Дніпрокнига ,2010 2 Українська мова Н.Г.Немировська Словник синонімів та антонімів Дніпрокнига ,2012 1 Біологія Т.В.Воронцова Захисти себе від ВІЛ Дніпрокнига ,2013 2 Українська мова П.Л.Кононенко Хрестоматія. Українські письменники XX ст Дніпрокнига ,2010 2 Українська мова Т.В. Стус Хрестоматія сучасної України (1-2 класи) Дніпрокнига 2016 8 Українська мова Т.В. Стус Хрестоматія сучасної України (3-4 класи) Дніпрокнига 2016 8 Українська мова М.Зубков Універсальний довідник 3 української мови Школа, 2009 т - Серія ШБ І.Франко Украдене щастя ВД «Фоліо»,2011 1 Серія ШБ Малик В Таємний посол томі ВД «Фоліо»,2012 1 Серія ШБ Малик В Таємний посол том2 ВД «Фоліо»,2012 н п Серія ШБ Леся Українка Лісова пісня ВД «Фоліо»,2011 1 Серія ШБ Кобилянська 0 Царівна ВД «Фоліо»,2011 1 Серія ШБ Кобилянська 0 Земля ВД «Фоліо»,2013 1 Серія БІБ Шевченко Т Гайдамаки ВД «Фоліо»,2011 1 Серія ШБ Шевченко Т Вибрані твори ВД «Фоліо»,2013 1 Серія ШБ Лиовський 10 Чотири шаблі ВД «Фоліо»,2011 1 Серія ШБ П.Тичипа Вибрані твори ВД «Фоліо»,2011 1 Серія ШБ І.Нсчуй-Левицький Кайдашева сімя ВД «Фоліо»,2011 1 Серія ШБ П.Мирний Хіба ревуть воли, як ясла повні? ВД «Фоліо»,2011 1
  13. 13. Серія ШБ Смолич ІО Мир хатам, війна палацам ВД «Фоліо»,2013 1 Серія ШБ Сковорода Г Українська байка ВД «Фоліо»,2014 1 Серія ШБ Збірка 3 Україною'в серці (хрестоматія) ВД «Фоліо»,2016 4 Серія ШБ Винниченко В Записки кирпатого Мефістофеля ВД «Фоліо»,2012 1 Серія ШБ Б.-І..Антонич На другому березі ВД «Фоліо»,2012 1 Серія ШБ В.Барка Жовтий князь ВД «Фоліо»,2014 1 Серія ШБ І.КарпенкоКарий Хазяїн ВД «Фоліо»,2012 1 Серія ШБ ІО.Мушкетик Яса І-ІІ т. ВД «Фоліо»,2017 2 Серія УЛ Р.Іваничук Вода з каменю ВД «Фоліо»,2007 1 Директор Л.В.Панкратова

