The Midlands Paul Cadman MD Mentor Political Advisor
The Midlands Agenda • Paul Cadman • Latest PMI data • Midlands Engine • Midlands Connect • Why are we here? • Where can we...
Paul Cadman 1. Born in Birmingham 1966 2. Father cricketer and professional footballer 3. Undiagnosed dyslexia and school ...
Latest PMI data • Output growth in the WM & EM strongest in Britain at 57 (down from 60.1 previously) and 55 (up from 53.5...
Midlands Engine • Strategic Economic Hubs: • Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country; • Nottingham and Derby; • Leicest...
Midlands Connect • Connectivity; regionally, nationally, globally. Smartly • Road, rail and aviation corridors to support ...
Why are we here? • Deindustrialisation of Midlands: 75% of rail contracts now with foreign owned companies • Underinvestme...
Where can we go? • Generation of our own clean energy: fabrication and production the price of electricity in the UK for i...
Parting shot Unless you are clear about your purpose and your values and are doing something that you really care about, i...
  The Midlands Paul Cadman MD Mentor Political Advisor
  The Midlands Agenda • Paul Cadman • Latest PMI data • Midlands Engine • Midlands Connect • Why are we here? • Where can we go? • Parting Shot
  Paul Cadman 1. Born in Birmingham 1966 2. Father cricketer and professional footballer 3. Undiagnosed dyslexia and school 4. MMA and semi-professional rugby 5. Fire Service 6. Health & Safety and Employment Law 7. Mergers & Acquisitions 8. Automotive turnaround 9. Forces Recruitment 10. Politics and columnist
  Latest PMI data • Output growth in the WM & EM strongest in Britain at 57 (down from 60.1 previously) and 55 (up from 53.5 in January) respectively. • Output performance easing but remains vibrant, with business activity accelerating in EM. • Price pressures continue to strengthen in both EM & WM, above UK levels. • Tight labour market conditions in both EM & WM persist. • Infrastructure investment key to transforming productivity prospects
  Midlands Engine • Strategic Economic Hubs: • Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country; • Nottingham and Derby; • Leicester and Coventry; and • North Staffordshire • Population of 11 million • Export surplus with China of £2.8 billion • Trades with 178 countries worldwide • 300,000 new jobs; GVA +£25 billion per year
  Midlands Connect • Connectivity; regionally, nationally, globally. Smartly • Road, rail and aviation corridors to support areas of economic potential • Alignment of 5 year bidding cycles • Projects include Midlands Motorways, A1 upgrade, A46, multimodal studies around A52, Leicester-Birmingham rail, Coventry-Leicester rail, surface access to HS2
  Why are we here? • Deindustrialisation of Midlands: 75% of rail contracts now with foreign owned companies • Underinvestment in transport: 1 in 6 local roads facing closure because of condition • Decoupling of education from employment: a lack of skilled people is a serious drag on performance • Sajid Javid £34 billion productivity gap • Public sector underinvestment: transport capital investment in the region lagging London by £15 billion in the ten years to 2015
  Where can we go? • Generation of our own clean energy: fabrication and production the price of electricity in the UK for industrial users is 9.74p per kwh whereas in Sweden it is 3.6p, Germany 7.95p, Finland 4.4p, France 5.5p and Spain 5.7p • Investment in small and medium sized businesses • Regionalise health and education: put the professionals in charge: underperformance in schools costs £15 billion per year • Only between 5% and 10% of small businesses export abroad: another 100,000 SME could add £16 billion GVA • Business leaders must take the lead: we cannot outsource the critical factors to our growth
  Parting shot Unless you are clear about your purpose and your values and are doing something that you really care about, it is difficult to act as a leader: You are unlikely to possess the will and the resilience that are needed to carry you through the inevitable uncertainties and setbacks. Why Should Anyone Be Led by You: Goffee & Jones (2006)

