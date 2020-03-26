Successfully reported this slideshow.
El diagrama de árbol es una excelente representación si se desea introducir a los escolares en conceptos asociados al conteo, variaciones y probabilidad.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution License
Guía para maestros: Herramientas digitales en el aula para construir diagramas de árbol

  1. 1. www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el maestro Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes Gu�a para maestro Permutaciones Gu�a realizada por Jefferson Bustos Ortiz M�ster en Educaci�n Matem�tica jeferortiz@gmail.com
  2. 2. www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el maestro Permutaciones Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes Lo ideal es introducir al escolar en el uso de representaciones gr�ficas y pict�ricas como el diagrama de �rbol; pues de esa manera, el estudiante lograr� comprender diversos que involucra el conteo de elementos en un experimento. 1. Importancia del tema Las diversas contribuciones de las t�cnicas del conteo permiten la b�squeda de estrategias en el c�lculo de espacios mu�strales; a grandes rasgos, permiten dar solides al calculo de probabilidades. 2. Orientaciones curriculares De acuerdo con los Est�ndares Curriculares de Matem�ticas el estudiante debe tener la capacidad calcular la probabilidad de eventos simples usando m�todos diversos (listados, diagramas de �rbol, t�cnicas de conteo). 3. Conocimientos previos Operaciones b�sicas y construcci�n de organizadores gr�ficos. 4. Meta Encontrar estrategias que conlleven al conteo de arreglos de elementos de con- juntos. 5. Materiales Ser�a adecuado, como elemento de diagramas de �rbol, el uso de plataformas on line para la construcci�n de organizadores gr�ficos como bubbl.us y www. gliffy.com 6. Temporalidad El n�mero de sesiones que se consideran para el desarrollo de las actividades es de una clase. Pero ello puede variar dependiendo de las condiciones de los estu- diantes. La sesi�n se dividir� en cuatro momentos para su desarrollo:
  3. 3. www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el maestro Permutaciones Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes Momento 1 En este momento se presente que los estudiantes conozcan que es un diagrama de �rbol. El diagrama de �rbol puede ser solucionado a partir de una situaci�n fundamental, donde el escolar encuentra la totalidad de men�s que se sirven en un restaurante a partir de una serie de ingredientes. Se espera que el escolar en- cuentre el diagrama de �rbol, tal como esta en la figura 1. Fetuccini Napolitana Carbonara Bolognesa Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Pollo Tocino Carne de Res Napolitana Carbonara Bolognesa Napolitana Carbonara Bolognesa Spagetti Tortiglioni Figura 1.Diagrama de �rbol, Men� del restaurante.
  4. 4. www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el maestro Permutaciones Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes Momento 2 Una vez desarrollada la primera actividad, el estudiante podr� explorar otras situa- ciones espec�ficas a la permutaci�n de elementos de un conjunto. En los puntos 2 y 3 encontrar�s situaciones de arreglos de permutaciones con todos los elemen- tos del conjunto. Para hallar la soluci�n, solo basta con calcular el factorial del n�mero de elementos del conjunto Momento 3 Al igual que los anteriores problemas, las �ltimas situaciones se relacionan con arreglos de permutaciones, pero esta vez, los arreglos son de un subconjunto del total de elementos. Se recomienda que en todos los momentos, el estudiante explore las diversas herramientas para construcci�n de los diagramas de �rbol como organizadores gr�ficos. Para calcular dicha permutaci�n el estudiante deber� tener en cuenta la cantidad de elementos del conjunto n y del subconjunto k. El total de arreglos ser� equiva- lente a Momento 4 Autoevaluaci�n Al estudiante se le presentar� un recuadro con el fin de realizar una autoevalua- ci�n considerando los siguientes criterios. El estudiante deber� rellenar cada uno de los criterios de acuerdo con su percepci�n de la soluci�n de las actividades.
  5. 5. www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el maestro Permutaciones Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes 7. Evaluaci�n El primer criterio hace referencia a la construcci�n de diagramas de �rbol para arreglos comunes. El segundo esta asociado a la soluci�n de situaciones de per- mutaciones de todos los elementos del conjunto. Mientras que el �ltimo hace referencia a las permutaciones que se pueden hacer con un determinado n�mero de todo el conjunto de elementos del arreglo. Referencias Ministerio de Educaci�n Nacional, (2006). Est�ndares B�sicos de Competencias en Matem�ticas. Bogot�-Colombia. Magisterio. Criterios Lo logr� Tengo que mejorar No lo logr� 1. Puedo representar cualquier arreglo con un diagrama de �rbol. 2. Calculo la cantidad de resultados de un arreglo de todos los elementos de un conjunto importando el orden. 3. Calculo la cantidad de resultados de un subconjunto de todos los elementos de un conjunto importando el orden. 4. Resuelvo ejercicios propuestos sobre mediana
  6. 6. www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Permutaciones Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes Gu�a para el maestro Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes Bogot� - Colombia www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el maestro

