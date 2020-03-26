Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gu�a para el estudiante Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el estudiante Permut...
Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Nombre: _________...
Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org b. Organiza todos...
Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Lateral izquierdo...
Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org 5. En un curso de...
Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Compartir Saberes...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guía para maestros: Herramientas digitales en el aula para construir diagramas de árbol

27 views

Published on

El diagrama de árbol es una excelente representación si se desea introducir a los escolares en conceptos asociados al conteo, variaciones y probabilidad.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guía para maestros: Herramientas digitales en el aula para construir diagramas de árbol

  1. 1. Gu�a para el estudiante Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el estudiante Permutaciones Gu�a realizada por Jefferson Bustos Ortiz M�ster en Educaci�n Matem�tica jeferortiz@gmail.com
  2. 2. Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Nombre: _____________________________ Fecha: ______________ Curso: __________________ Con el desarrollo de esta gu�a aprender�s sobre t�cnicas de conteo y ordenaci�n de per- mutaciones. 1. Vas a un restaurante italiano y te ofrecen el siguiente men� Tipo de pasta Fetuccini Spaghetti Tortiglioni Napolitana Carbonara Bolognesa Pollo Tocino Carne de res Salsa Carne a. �Cu�les y cu�ntos platos diferentes puedes pedir en un restaurante?
  3. 3. Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org b. Organiza todos los resultados posibles en un diagrama de �rbol 2. Sof�a, Laura, Jhon y Eduardo son aspirantes en un banco para ocu- par los puestos de Gerente, ejecutivo de cuentas, analista y subdirec- ci�n de mercadeo. �De cu�ntas maneras se pueden organizar dichas personas en los puestos a ocupar? �Puedes organizar los datos en un diagrama de �rbol?
  4. 4. Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Lateral izquierdo Centrocampista izquierda Centrocampista derecha Mediapunta centro Mediocentro organizador Defensa central Punto de penalti �readedefensa L�neadefondoporter�a Portero �rea chica Pivote defensa Defensa central Lateral derecho 3. Las posiciones de los 11 jugadores en una cancha de futbol gene- ralmente es un delantero, cuatro volantes, cinco defensas y 1 arquero. 4. �De cu�ntas maneras se pueden organizar los 11 jugadores de fut- bol si se tiene en cuenta que el portero no cambia de posici�n?
  5. 5. Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org 5. En un curso del colegio hay 15 estudiantes compitiendo por los tres primeros puestos del rendimiento acad�mico. �De cu�ntas maneras po- dr�an quedar dichos estudiantes en el primer, segundo y tercer puesto?
  6. 6. Gu�a para el estudiante PermutacionesCompartir Saberes Compartir Saberes www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Compartir Saberes Compartir Saberes Bogot� - Colombia www.compartirpalabramaestra.org Gu�a para el estudiante

×