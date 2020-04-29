Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE SANDUBIDI (POPA 2) Bocas del Toro, Panamá
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE UBICACION
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE BOCAS DEL TORO
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE LOS NGOBES y LOS AFROANTILLANOS
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE MOTIVO Y OPORTUNIDAD • La sobre-pesca ha provocado la disminución del recurso. • El turismo se ha esta...
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Primera etapa: PERFIL • Criterios de selección de la comunidad piloto y elección de la mism...
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Primera etapa: PERFIL
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Primera etapa: PERFIL
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Segunda etapa: REALIDAD • Búsqueda de financiamiento • Construcción de infraestructura • Ad...
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Segunda etapa: REALIDAD
PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Segunda etapa: REALIDAD
MUCHAS GRACIAS Angel González Díaz angelbocas@yahoo.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bocas del toro

39 views

Published on

Taller de Intercambio: Desafíos y Potencialidades del Turismo Comunitario en Centroamérica. Petén, Guatemala
del 14 al 16 de noviembre de 2007

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bocas del toro

  1. 1. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE SANDUBIDI (POPA 2) Bocas del Toro, Panamá
  2. 2. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE UBICACION
  3. 3. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE BOCAS DEL TORO
  4. 4. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE LOS NGOBES y LOS AFROANTILLANOS
  5. 5. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE MOTIVO Y OPORTUNIDAD • La sobre-pesca ha provocado la disminución del recurso. • El turismo se ha establecido en la región debido a la belleza de sus recursos naturales y sus atractivos culturales. • Las comunidades indígenas no están siendo parte de esta alternativa. • Existe la oportunidad para el turismo indígena.
  6. 6. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Primera etapa: PERFIL • Criterios de selección de la comunidad piloto y elección de la misma. • Identificación del grupo comunitario • Capacitación del grupo en temas de manejo turístico. • Visita de experiencia a un proyecto similar, manejado por una comunidad indígena. • Elaboración del perfil.
  7. 7. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Primera etapa: PERFIL
  8. 8. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Primera etapa: PERFIL
  9. 9. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Segunda etapa: REALIDAD • Búsqueda de financiamiento • Construcción de infraestructura • Adquisición de enseres y equipo • Construcción de senderos • Capacitaciones • Publicidad
  10. 10. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Segunda etapa: REALIDAD
  11. 11. PROYECTO MERI NGOBE DOS ETAPAS Segunda etapa: REALIDAD
  12. 12. MUCHAS GRACIAS Angel González Díaz angelbocas@yahoo.com

×